Kanye West thinks Pete Davidson has bad style & wears clothes ‘from the mall’

It’s been eleven months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. She telegraphed it for months before she finally filed. For a while, Ye and Kim were only speaking through third parties. Then last summer, they began spending more time together, with the kids, and Kim even appeared at Ye’s concerts. Around the same time, Kanye started to believe that he could somehow win Kim back, or badger her into coming back. That badgering has gotten a lot worse in recent months, coincidentally around the same time that Kim started dating Pete Davidson. Clearly, Kim’s thing with Pete has gotten under Kanye’s skin. I tend to believe that Julia Fox has gotten under Kim’s skin a bit too, but Kanye’s definitely lost the plot now that Pete and Kim have been together for three months. Apparently, Kanye keeps bitching about Pete to anyone and everyone who will listen:
Kanye West reportedly thinks Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson is ‘fake’ and is none too impressed with the SNL comic’s style. The Donda rapper, 44, went from pleading with estranged wife Kim to come back to him, to bashing her beau.
A source told The Sun exclusively: “Kanye has been telling friends he still feels ‘suppressed’ by Kim even though they are separated. He feels he has kept a lot of things quiet for her and he likes to speak his mind, so he feels suppressed. For one, he believes her relationship with Pete Davidson is fake. He believes the Kardashians make up story lines for their lives and he’s sick of it. He feels she is going for the complete opposite of him to upset him and it p****s him off.”
Per the source, it’s not just Pete’s relationship with Kim that Kanye takes issue with. The fashion-conscious musician has a problem with Pete’s style, or lack thereof. According to the insider: “Clothes and style are very important to Kanye and he has been telling friends he thinks Pete wears the worst clothes ever. He has been dissing Pete for dressing in clothes ‘from the mall’. He thinks it is affecting all the work he did with Kim. Kanye felt like he gave her the world when he redid her closet and thought he was helping. He sees fashion as art and wanted to bring her into that world.”
Per the source, Kanye is aware he is at fault for some of the bad blood between himself and Kim.
“Kanye knows he has made mistakes and now wants to make amends and be able to see his kids,” the insider said. “But he feels like Kim is making it weird and acting cold towards him. He also introduced religion to her with Sunday service. Now that she doesn’t want to be around him, Kanye is upset she is losing the religion and his style.”
I know it’s the Sun, but I believe all of this! I believe that Kanye, ever aggrieved about nothing, feels suppressed because Kim DGAF anymore. I believe that Pete’s whole deal is upsetting Kanye. I believe Kanye hates the way Pete dresses. I believe that Kanye thinks “he shops at the mall” is the worst insult ever. But mostly, I believe Kanye can’t stand that he can’t control Kim, and that she’s moving on and that she’s checked out of “taking care” of him like he was always Kim’s biggest baby.
Honestly, Pete probably does shop at malls. And?
Ooooh, burn.
LOL!
Considering Kanye ruined Kim’s style IMO, you’ll forgive me if I ignore his expert analysis lol
Cause Kanye’s Balenciaga rubber boots are sooo FASHIUN. He designs sweatpants, y’all.
😂 omg he’s such a snob and arrogant jerk
1000000% – His narcissism rears its ugly head, as always… Pete’s style “is affecting all the work he did with Kim”…??? wut? 1. Kim isnt your doll and doesnt have to wear the clothes you like for the rest of her life and 2. Not everything is about you, Kanye.
God forbid somebody not care about clothes.
Given our culture of massive overconsumption, is this a terrible thing? It’s hardly a character flaw.
That pic of Julia Fox in a cone-denim bra jacket (!) and creepy eye makeup? Gotta worry about her stability too?
I wonder who is taking care of the 1 year old child that Julia has with the deadbeat drunkard of a father (her words)
Julie aid Kanye sent her clothes in her hotel room. I think it’s pretty clear he wants to control how “his” person dresses beside him. Kim, his new girl. ugh. everything we see julia in, including the makeup is about how he sees her. This shows howpretentious he is. Wearing clothes from the mall, how PEASANT of Pete!!! We’ll I order my stuff fro the internet – does that count as too tacky for Kanye too?
I have a feeling that Pete Davidson is PROUD that he shops at the mall. Kanye’s attempt to insult him is probably just making Pete have a good laugh!
Right? The King of Staten Island doesn’t wear Manhattan couture.
Pete’s living his life on his terms, even bought a ferry. He’s probably rolling his eyes at Kanye’s priorities.
I wonder where Kanye’s family shopped before he became famous/had money? Or was he born with those hideous rubbers? I’m sure as a child he’s worn underroos that came from the mall, maybe even Sears?
Wow the fact that he no longer can control how Kim dresses and how betrayed he finds that is pretty telling. He must be exhausting to be around
This really jumped out at me: “He thinks it is affecting all the work he did with Kim. Kanye felt like he gave her the world when he redid her closet and thought he was helping.”
YIKES YIKES YIKES. Along with this: “He also introduced religion to her with Sunday service. Now that she doesn’t want to be around him, Kanye is upset she is losing the religion and his style.”
KEEP RUNNING, KIM!
I’m not her biggest fan but I respect Kim K for leaving him and for, apparently, passing the California “baby bar” exam (just saw that announced). Looks like getting away from Kanye is already paying dividends for her.
“He also introduced religion to her with Sunday service. Now that she doesn’t want to be around him, Kanye is upset she is losing the religion and his style.” LOL Good for her. He is such a hypocrite. And the homeless in NYC dress better than Kanye.
Ha, shows how out of it Kanye is. Hardly anyone goes to the mall anymore. We all shop on Amazon…
I shop on the stores at the mall’s websites. I bought leggings online and my husband asked why I kept getting emails from the store and I said because the leggings were back ordered. He was like you know there’s a store right down the street. I did not know because I haven’t fully explored the shopping center.
I trawl Marshalls or Ross from time to time, but I either get my stuff from Lands End or that Swedish clothing website when they have a sale.
Yes to all your commentary on this! I totally believe that Kanye would say this, he’s so caught up in his ‘art’ that he can’t accept people not caring about the things he deems important. He’s an exhausting narcissist.
I generally think very little of the Kardashians (through to outright disgust at the terrible body images they are pushing into the world) and I’ve come to think of Kim as some sort of automaton but this is giving me (slight) pause at wondering what her life with Kanye was really like and what she’s been going through over the last year since the talk of divorce turned into reality and she started setting boundaries. Don’t get me wrong, they are still pretty soulless and it’s all for the headlines but there is a human being in there.
That’s really rich coming from someone who wears frumpy crewneck sweatshirts and badly tailored jeans. Kim used to have much better style before she met him. I’m OK with not hearing from him about anything ever again.
He seems to be gaslighting her on this. Or he is just plain delusional. His “high fashion” sucked a$$.
Sheaz has a great podcast on Pete Davidson and the search Kris J. did for Kanye’s replacement in Kim’s life. If anyone is interested in this dynamic, check out this person’s opinion and deconstruction of Pete D. It helped me understand how we got here! Ha
Is this the same guy that just released a song saying he thinks his kids are spoiled? Now “mall clothes” are garbage huh? Also, doesn’t Kanye have a deal with Gap? Last I checked Gap was sold in malls !
Good point.
Yes, and the malls should be humbled to have such highfashun artists’ sweats blessed upon them by our Lord Ye
He’s so mature, yet grounded. Each day he impresses me more, and he’s right to condemn styles because he’s a savant when it comes to couture. The shiny silver getup which likened him to a baked potato? Genius beyond all recorded genius standards.
*chef’s kiss on the sarcasm*
First off They have four children they need to keep their grievances out of the rags.
Before Kim dated Pete I truthfully had never heard of him, still not sure what he does but figure it’s entrainment involved.. The Mall shopping made me laugh.. the majority of the people including his fan base shop at Malls and some of those Malls probably do not have Valet service.. oh the horror😱..
Do you think Kanye is so bitter because of Pete’s alleged “size” and “skills”? Pete seems to makes him feel insecure.
Kim is probably just happy that she doesn’t have to babysit an adult anymore.
I don’t think anyone really believes those two are actually having sex. I’ll buy they enjoy each other’s company and the improbability of it keeps them both in the press, but they aren’t getting dirty.
You think it’s a fake relationship? I thought it was real because Pete is becoming the new “John Mayer” – the rebound guy famous women date between relationships.
I don’t think she had sex with Kanye past the first few years. He got weirder and weirder and they really weren’t together much.
@Justfor, I don’t think it’s a fake relationship, bc I don’t think it’s a relationship at all. So how can it be a fake one?
I think Kim likes hanging out with Pete Davidson, bc Pete Davidson is funny and interesting. And like someone on Twitter pointed out, all he’s probably doing is just texting these women and asking, “Hey, wanna hang out?” and they’re saying yes. And that’s it.
I bet Pete would cheerfully agree he shops at the mall, and that easy breeziness is part of what Kim enjoys about him. Breath of fresh air after toxic Kanye.
I would love to see Pete take Kim to the Staten Island Mall (preferably by the S79 no less). Pete has style is his own and carefree; no false affronts about being a pompous fashion “genius”…
I love this d!ck who has the audacity to say such a thing when many people are struggling and would be happy to buy their kid a coat from THE GODFORSAKEN MALL right now. So F#$K you Kanye and your farm store looking attire. You look like a dumba$$, go put on that Hershey kiss outfit and walk down the streets of my town right now in our 5 degree weather and see what the general public (not Paris, not NYC, not LA…) has to think of you, because 98% of us, think you are a total dumbf#$k. And I live in a liberal town, but I can tell you, most would think this guy is a tool.
Kanye being threatened by Pete Davidson is so funny to me. This should be fodder for Pete’s stand up.
Could be a good career movie. I have no interest in Pete’s standup but i’d watch a show where he talked about how Kanye is threatened by him.
Now it’s really funny when you watch that video of Pete telling Kanye to take his meds awhile back….
I bet Pete is getting a kick out of this one. Let’s remember that he lives in Staten Island, and the Staten Island Mall is a big deal there.
Kris and all of the Ks were already religious before Kanye. Remember Kris founded a church?
I randomly saw a part of an episode while in a hotel once, where Kris gets excited about the fact that they can make diamonds out of your body once you die and starts planning hers, it had a whole segment where she said how she “knew she was going to heaven” and stuff like that.
so yeah i think at the very least Kris is actually actively religious. didnt know bout the church o.0
My husband won’t upgrade my engagement ring because he says if I wanted a bigger stone I should have waited until he made better money. So I’m having his ass made into a big assed diamond just to spite him. He’s also cheap so I don’t think that if I waited around for 20 years waiting for him to make big bucks he actually would have bought me a very sizable diamond.
@Fluffybunny: I have purchased all my own diamonds (hoops, pendants, rings, studs) and have just done my most recent upgrade. Never wait for a man for anything.
And if I break up with myself I’m keeping the ice.
Why are they all trying to make pointy toed boot…socks? a thing? And gloves.
Now that I’ve asked that I see it is also a Kim thing — remember her SNL looks?
i don’t think it would be a Kim thing if Kanye hadnt been dressing her so long
Ditto for Kanye what I said about Kid Rock. I’m surprised Kim didn’t give him a ride but I guess that would be too much for her even. But it would make for killer ratings, lol.
Time to make a pap stroll at the Staten Island Mall. I would buy kid’s clothes just to add the extra punch. Go to Spencer and get some gaudy stuff with the kid’s initials. But I’m spiteful.
So I seriously WANT that Staten Island hoodie on many levels. ALL of the levels.
In my own humble opinion I would want someone who dresses like Pete “shops at the mall” Davidson rather than Kanye “pulled this out of my ass” West. His taste is, to be polite, foul.
And someone help me here. what in the actual HELL is that look she’s got???
Kanye is so jealous. Is nobody telling him how uncool he looks to be so bothered by Pete Davidson?
Right, like his new girlfriend lol? It’s too funny. Dumbasses, all of em.
*squints at picture* At first I thought it was a stain on my monitor but…does Fox have a button painted on her belly? Interesting. K Middleton, take notes.
As far as Kanye’s feeling “suppressed”, everything feels like suppression/oppression when you have a fckton of entitlement and privilege. (See also: anti-vaxxer/maskers)
Hilarious he’s talking about oppression…since he was the moron that said “slavery was a choice”. So was his oppression his own choice too?
oh my god you’re so right this is 100% antivaxx energy
Fox’s belly button’s shape is called the “umbilical wink”. It typically happens after pregnancy changes the shapes of the tissue after carrying the baby. I’m afraid not everyone’s bodies bounce back after having a baby (with or without surgical help).
Uh, no, I’m not talking about her navel…maybe “belly” was the wrong term to use. Maybe “midriff”?
I’m talking about the very first pic on the top. You can’t see her belly button in that one. There’s a gold/orange dot on her skin that matches the buttons on her top, as well as her earrings, the rivets on her jeans, and the tips on her shoes.
…or maybe it -is- her belly button? 🙃Looking at other pics elsewhere and looks like it is just her navel. I thought she was just continuing the metal button theme.
Anyone as try-hard as Kayne will always hate anyone as non-try as Pete. That’s what grates him. Kanye goes so above and beyond in everything (in his opinion) that to see someone as laid back and casual as Pete succeeding is an affront to everything Kanye is.
This is exactly it, and I honestly love it. I love watching Kanye’s head explode like this. It must be driving him crazy.
Wait… so you’re telling me, that a guy with money prefers to wear clothes from a mall instead of crappy, cheap, non-fashion looking “fashion” as described by a guy who doesn’t take his meds?
….GASP
Back in the schoolyard, are we? lol This is hilarious.
Does this man not own a mirror?
Honestly Kanye’s bulling towards Kim has gotten out of hand. He’s such a sexist jerk he cannot handle the fact that his ex wife got over him and is no longer interested.
As a society we should not support this kind of toxic aggressive behavior.
“For one, he believes her relationship with Pete Davidson is fake. He believes the Kardashians make up story lines for their lives and he’s sick of it. He feels she is going for the complete opposite of him to upset him and it p****s him off.”
I mean, he’s not WRONG because that is 100% what they do. Although I’d say this fauxmance with Davidson is as much about stealing attention back from Kourtney as it is making Kanye jealous. In their defense, they were like that long before he ever showed up and it’s pretty hypocritical to whine about it now that it is being used against him.
I have to say the whole fashion thing cracks me up – I think Kim really thought she was some kind of muse for him when really she was just a dress up doll. The big difference between her and the new one is that Julia Fox knows the game she is playing – nothing will convince me that she isn’t pulling the troll of the century with this stuff.
The best part abt the relationship stuff that he said is–so what? And Kanye’s honestly just telling on himself by saying it, bc it means he was fake-married to Kim for literal years and had 4 fake kids with her. What does it say about him that he went along with it?
Yes because Kim was a blow-up doll to Ye rather than an actual person. Hard to see why Kim would ever want to divorce this horrible awful man. I hate him and it’s personal.
By the looks of it, Pete also shops at the roadside gift shops along the interstate. Someone who sells expensive sweatpants is in no position to judge though! And the comment about religion is next level disrespectful. Just…wow. I wish Kanye would get the help that he needs.
“She doesn’t wear what I taught her to wear or pretend to believe I’m a messiah anymore, that’s AGAINST THE RULES!!! How could she just throw away all of that beige indoctrination I demanded and pretend to like some……normie with a “sense of humor” who “makes her laugh” and “has fun”?? Like, who would ever want THAT?!!!”
Nobody has made me root harder for Kim thank Kanye West. KIM + PETE 4Eva and i hope they have a bunch of babies just to throw kanye over the edge
This is on brand for level of delusion and narcissism. Him thinking he introduced kim to Christianity when Kris has a church they all go to is hilarious. But this is very much on brand for him to believe he introduced kim to religion and fashion and not understand why she would want to be with someone radically different from him and to proclaim he gave her the world when he couldn’t even be there during her pregnancies and when he publicly criticized her and her family repeatedly. A misogynist control freak that cheats and belittles and is big mad he can no longer control the wife he rarely spent time with
I hope that Pete becomes like the official spokesperson / ambassador of the Staten Island Mall and starts doing some influencer posting about the mall across all his social media accounts. And make an SNL skit about it. He should definitely lean way into this just to troll Kanye. I love that Pete is living rent-free in Kanye’s mind. Hilarious.
The best part about all of this is that Pete Davidson doesn’t give a single solitary F about any of it. Kanye can bleat about Pete Davidson buying his clothes at Hot Topic all the live long day, and it simply doesn’t matter, bc his opinion simply doesn’t matter to Pete Davidson, even a little bit.
Kanye’s dealing with a different generation here entirely, and he is not prepared at all for young people shriek-laughing his old man yells at cloud opinions out of the room. For us, Kanye’s a meme and nothing else. This is precisely the way to deal with Ye’s irrelevant, ashy, unwashed ass, and I’m LIVING for it.
LOL If he tried to diss Pete, I don’t think it was efficient. And it’s rich coming from Kanye… Coz his sense of fashion is… Heh….
I’d rather Pete’s wardrobe than ye’s IMO
And just being Balenciaga does not elevate these boots that look just like the ones my kids wear to play in the muddy yard.
OMG they are playing this so ridiculously hard. Storyline, storyline, storyline. Kris, girl, your game is so obvious at this point … but at least it keeps us entertained, I suppose. Hopefully, nobody is seriously hurt in the process.
Can we go back to Kourtney’s storyline with Travis? At least that seems to have some honesty to it.
I believe Kanye may not be well. I also believe he’s probably being gaslit. Both can be true.
@canichangemyname — Oh, please. He’s the one doing the gaslighting, stalking, harassing, and verbally abusing (and threatening, in the case of his lyrics re: Pete Davidson.) He’s the aggressor, not the victim. In ANY sense.
…says the man dressed in head-to-toe denim and boots from the hardware store.
I freaking love shopping at the mall! I miss it! Malls are going away and it makes me sad. Take me back to the 90s!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I hope Kim’s new house is a riot of color and pattern, just to piss Kanye and his beige nothing aesthetic off. His clothing is terrible. They all looked so miserable when they were all wearing it to Kanye’s shows.
Question, what defines a “fake” relationship? No sex? It’s a relationship even if they’re not having sexy times. In my head, I’m picturing Mama J pitching this relationship to Pete and he’s doing this in that laidback character that just agrees to everything. “OK”
Yes! I think Kim’s best rebellion would be to start wearing lots of color and patterns!
So Pete gets his clothing at the mall, Off-white, Hermes, Prada, Gucci all have stores in malls.
At least Pete doesn’t shop for girlfriends from catalogue.
lol this headline is the funniest thing I’ve seen on Celebitchy in awhile. Kanye West being annoyed and threatened by Pete Davidson is hilarious. He is this white scrawny (not height wise but build wise) looking guy who looks like he got dressed in the dark, lives in Mom’s basement (or used to), and has openly talked about how his mental health issues has affected his romantic relationships. I like Pete Davidson btw and I root for him and really want him to find his happily ever after (it won’t be with Kim and hopefully he’ll be okay when the relationship ends if it isn’t fake).
And Kanye can diss “mall clothes” all he wants but his clothing has always been ugly and he knows nothing about fashion. He changed Kim’s wardrobe for the worst when they started dating and his style is pretty awful.
Robin Sparkles would like a word, Ye.
It’s pitiful that Kanye believes that these insults would cut deep. Just confirms how shallow he is.
Yes, Ye, it’s always irksome when your ex moves on with someone who is nothing like you.
It’s like they learned their lesson or something.