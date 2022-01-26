Kanye West thinks Pete Davidson has bad style & wears clothes ‘from the mall’

It’s been eleven months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. She telegraphed it for months before she finally filed. For a while, Ye and Kim were only speaking through third parties. Then last summer, they began spending more time together, with the kids, and Kim even appeared at Ye’s concerts. Around the same time, Kanye started to believe that he could somehow win Kim back, or badger her into coming back. That badgering has gotten a lot worse in recent months, coincidentally around the same time that Kim started dating Pete Davidson. Clearly, Kim’s thing with Pete has gotten under Kanye’s skin. I tend to believe that Julia Fox has gotten under Kim’s skin a bit too, but Kanye’s definitely lost the plot now that Pete and Kim have been together for three months. Apparently, Kanye keeps bitching about Pete to anyone and everyone who will listen:

Kanye West reportedly thinks Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson is ‘fake’ and is none too impressed with the SNL comic’s style. The Donda rapper, 44, went from pleading with estranged wife Kim to come back to him, to bashing her beau. A source told The Sun exclusively: “Kanye has been telling friends he still feels ‘suppressed’ by Kim even though they are separated. He feels he has kept a lot of things quiet for her and he likes to speak his mind, so he feels suppressed. For one, he believes her relationship with Pete Davidson is fake. He believes the Kardashians make up story lines for their lives and he’s sick of it. He feels she is going for the complete opposite of him to upset him and it p****s him off.” Per the source, it’s not just Pete’s relationship with Kim that Kanye takes issue with. The fashion-conscious musician has a problem with Pete’s style, or lack thereof. According to the insider: “Clothes and style are very important to Kanye and he has been telling friends he thinks Pete wears the worst clothes ever. He has been dissing Pete for dressing in clothes ‘from the mall’. He thinks it is affecting all the work he did with Kim. Kanye felt like he gave her the world when he redid her closet and thought he was helping. He sees fashion as art and wanted to bring her into that world.” Per the source, Kanye is aware he is at fault for some of the bad blood between himself and Kim. “Kanye knows he has made mistakes and now wants to make amends and be able to see his kids,” the insider said. “But he feels like Kim is making it weird and acting cold towards him. He also introduced religion to her with Sunday service. Now that she doesn’t want to be around him, Kanye is upset she is losing the religion and his style.”

[From The Sun]

I know it’s the Sun, but I believe all of this! I believe that Kanye, ever aggrieved about nothing, feels suppressed because Kim DGAF anymore. I believe that Pete’s whole deal is upsetting Kanye. I believe Kanye hates the way Pete dresses. I believe that Kanye thinks “he shops at the mall” is the worst insult ever. But mostly, I believe Kanye can’t stand that he can’t control Kim, and that she’s moving on and that she’s checked out of “taking care” of him like he was always Kim’s biggest baby.

Honestly, Pete probably does shop at malls. And?