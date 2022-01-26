Prince Charles worries Harry’s memoir will be an ‘excoriating takedown’ of Camilla

Ever since we learned that Prince Harry has been writing his memoir, the Windsors have been briefing against Harry in advance of the publication. For a while, it was just wall-to-wall royals-telling-on-themselves, but in recent months, the gossip has slowed down. Weirdly, it seems like Prince Charles is the one who is the most concerned. Arguably, Chuck knows what he did and he has a guilty conscience, but one would think that William would be pretty worried too, right? But most of the time, it’s just Charles fretting around, telling anyone and everyone that he’s dreadfully worried that Harry will write bad things about Camilla. Now that Charles wants credit for “extending an olive branch” to Harry, it turns out that Chuck has an ulterior motive: convince Harry to NOT mention Camilla in his memoir?
Ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month, the Prince of Wales is said to have invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him amid their ongoing security concerns. But privately Charles has told aides he worries his younger son’s shock book will be an “excoriating takedown” of the Duchess of Cornwall — particularly in the early years of the couple’s romance.
Last night a source said: “Forget the Prince Andrew saga, the main topic of discussion at Clarence House is Harry’s book — and the reputational damage it could very well do. There are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla’s entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age.
“Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life. Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused.
“Charles is deeply protective of Camilla. The last thing he needs — especially in a year of celebration that should be all about the Queen — is an excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts.”
The source adds: “Harry also still has anger towards his father, who insists he cut him off financially, despite the published royal accounts suggesting he didn’t. He hopes by inviting Harry to stay, he can gently talk to him about the book and ask if there’s anything he needs to know. He is also desperate to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet — the latter, of course, whom he is yet to meet.”
Charles’s priorities are clear: find out what Harry’s putting in the book, ensure that Harry doesn’t rip apart Camilla’s careful rehabilitation, and then after all of that, Charles would like to see his grandchildren briefly. Let’s not kid ourselves about any of this. I assume Harry knows exactly what his father is up to and that Harry has zero illusions about this. This is about Charles and his drama and not about Harry and Meghan, how they were treated and what that says about the monarchy. All that being said, why does Charles keep telegraphing that he’s so, so worried about Harry’s feelings about Camilla? Charles is preoccupied with Cam while Charles’s sons have never paid much attention to Cam either way.
That says a lot. If any of my family members wrote a memoir, it wouldn’t even cross my mind to be worried. That’s because I’ve been a good family member.
Right? This reaction is the most telling thing of all.
Makes me think that the Crown might be more factual than fiction and maybe not the worst of what happened if he is that afraid of what Prince Harry will write. 🤔🤨
I find this worry of charles incredibly interesting. To my knowledge harry has never publicly said anything negative about Camilla. So why this worry?
What did Camilla do to him?
Aides don’t have to worry because im pretty sure that his parents marriage isn’t something harry will talk about much.
And if charles was so desperate to see lili and archie he could just take a airplane to see them.
Harry has never spoken out about Camilla, but we have no idea what he has said privately. That clearly has Charles worried.
I would absolutely bet there was some friction between W&H and Camilla, at least in the beginning. There almost had to be, what with the cheating aspect and, of course, losing their mom. And I would also believe that Charles was always more worried about Camilla than about how his kids felt about the situation.
My guess is that it was a huge deal for Harry when he was a kid and he’s learned to live with her because he’s the only one of the Windsors that ever actually grew up at all.
Something must have happened if he’s more worried about Camilla, specifically, over his own coverage in the book (especially given how widely documented it is that he’s an awful father).
Chuck’s strategy up until now has been to simply bully his son in the press, so talking to him is a nice change of pace (and could actually work) to steer Harry in a different direction with his memoir. Wills should consider the same approach if he ever wants to be king.
I think The Crown should be Charles bigger concern. It will be released close to the same time as Harry’s memoir.
Because Harry has proven himself to be vindictive and use his platform to assassinate the characters of others? Please. He discussed his family woes with Oprah in the most oblique terms, being careful not to name names precisely because he realised how damaging it would be for them, and he wasn’t talking about them, he was talking about himself and Meghan and their experience. I don’t expect his memoir to be any different – there’s so much interesting stuff about him that he can talk about – dyslexia, army, charity, Invictus, Meghan etc. There’s no room for other stuff and it wouldn’t serve his current future-facing agenda.
Yeah, the fact that they’re so terrified that Harry might write something damaging about them is just further proof of not only their self-centeredness, but also the way that they’ve always seen Harry as an afterthought. He’s just the “spare”, after all. He just BARELY mattered before, and only in the context of his status as a royal. Now that he’s left that life behind, what could he possibly have to say for himself that anyone would be interested in reading, unless it’s about them?
This seems to me the case of a tell-tale heart. A guilty conscience telling on itself. It never crossed my mind that Harry would write about Camilla – but now I’m wondering about how she treated him behind closed doors.
Regardless of whether there’s any truth to the story – it definitely raises the question, “What does Charles know that we don’t?” These people would do themselves a massive favor most times if they’d just shut up. As far as the public knew, so far, Camilla hasn’t been part of any of this. Between the media beast needing to be fed, the ham fisted PR attempts of various palaces, and the jockeying for power behind the scenes, yet another problem is created, not diminished. Maybe that’s to someone’s benefit, but nothing to do with Harry.
I expect Harry to talk about Charles in the sense of he, as well as Diana, being models for him of public service (Charles has pulled a lot of crap, but does have solid accomplishments). Likely he’ll mention TQ. Don’t expect him to waste space in his book about his development on anyone else. Do expect the RF to simultaneously feel relieved Harry didn’t do a big tell all, while at the same time, offended most of them were left out. Either way, book sales are going to be great, especially if crap like this continues for another six months.
The royals are so self-centered. They are terrified of the media targeting them specifically. Like William and Kate are quite okay when the tabloids trash Meghan Markle but God forbids they become the bullseye themselves.
The funny thing about this is nobody knew that Camilla and Harry didn’t get along until it was announced that he writing a book. All Charles had to do was keep quiet about it and we all would have been none the wiser. I don’t believe Harry is going to take down Camilla, I think he will mainly talk about being lonely after his mother died and being unable to talk about her with his family. Another thing, this talk about “Charles inviting Harry and Meghan to stay at his house” story is giving the same vibe as the “Charles helped them to buy their house in Montecito” story. It rings false to me.
Could these stories originate from KP? Just to make Camilla look more bad? Its interesting to me that we’ve barely seen anything stories like this but then about how william is so worried. Except for like 1 or 2 when the memoir was announced
@Chloe: Nah, I think this all CH, they’re worried that whatever Harry says in this book would affect Charles’ ability to reign as King and could destroy all their work to get Camilla to be accepted by the public. Regardless, of how William may feel about Camilla, he’s Team Windsor through and through and he and Charles are on the same side now.
I think this is KP. Remember tiara-gate? The Sussexes were not feuding with the Yorks and the whole thing was set up by William.
Same thing here. Push Charles’ buttons about Camilla and direct attention at her when it’s William who is freaking out about the book.
William wants Charles and Harry to stay apart.
I really have no idea, but my take is that Harry will not try to tear his family to bits. What good would that do? He can still get his opinions across without tearing down House Windsor. He is part of House Windsor and seems to care about them. So, I think all the sound and fury is useless and tells on them and what they fear. Harry will be diplomatic, but honest.
Absolutely. He’s never gone scorched earth yet. Why are they so worried that he will?
They are judging him by their own standards. He’s made it clear his are very different!
Maybe there’s insight Harry has on what Cam did to Diana while she was still alive, but after the divorce. I can see some ‘what color will the baby’s skin color be’ type bombs. Camilla is not a nice person I’m guessing.
Do you know what I wish. I wish Harry will not even mention them in his memoir. I hope he talks about his mum, and any lovely staff that looked after him, any teachers that inspired him etc… I think rather than worried about being written about, perhaps they are worried that they won’t be.
What happens if in the whole memoir all they get is a sentence?
This makes me think of the masthead that was featured on a local weekly newspaper which never hesitated to speak truth to power.
It was something like “if you don’t want people to read about it here, don’t let it happen”
Charles and Camilla should have taken more care and had more concern about their behavior way back when, and treated people more kindly, honestly, respectfully, decently then, instead of getting their knickers in a twist now about what a witness to their bad behavior might say.
I think Chuck is projecting- he’s probably more worried about HIS image. as I assume Harry & William feel more of a way towards him than Camilla over treatment of Diana & the way they were used for PR eg leaking when William met Camilla etc
I kind of hope Harry’s memoir barely mentions the Windsors & instead focuses on others who have helped shaped his life like people he met in the army or through trips to Southern Africa. I know that will be a slap in the face for those Windsor narcissists
@ABritGuest: I’ve always felt that the Windsors would not feature as much in the book as they fear they will and when that happens the press and the Palace will be offended that he barely mentions them. Remember Harry and Meghan’s letter for 2021 on their website when he said “I’m my mother’s son” and the press were offended on Charles’ behalf. I think the book will be that same vein – He’s my mother’s son and why he always felt like an outsider in the family and at school.
I am sorry for everything the Sussex’s have been through at the expense of the RF. But it has opened my eyes to what a g-d awful dysfunctional family they are and have made me seriously consider why we still have a Monarchy. If we had a referendum tomorrow, I’d vote to abolish it immediately once Liz passes
You’re describing almost my exact feelings on the matter. I was interested to neutral on them prior to Meghan arriving on the scene. Since then the horrors of the institution have been exposed and I would be there with you on voting day.
They are definitely awful, but there’s no world in which Charles doesn’t become king. Think about what will happen when QE dies — the months of national mourning, the thousands of stories written to honor her life, etc. No one will be talking about Harry’s book during that time (or The Crown, Andrew, etc.). That’s why Charles should just apologize to Harry and bury the hatchet. There is no long term reason to keep the feud going, and reuniting will help craft his image as a “non-racist, loving father/grandfather” — which can also earn him much-needed extra points with the Commonwealth countries he’s about to rule over.
Now William is a different story. There is enough of a jump between the beloved queen dying and his reign that people will have time to organize and vote to abolish. He’s screwed. 🙂
He won’t say anything about Camilla. He’ll probably go easier on the rest of the family than they deserve, too. Such guilty consciences! All this fretting over the memoirs is telling us far more about the RF’s dysfunction than Harry ever would.
Is this actually from Charles or is it a Royal Rota Rat or DM just making up stuff for clickbait? An example would be the story that New Idea (Aussie weekly women’s magazine) made up that Charlotte would be inheriting the Spencer Tiara and not Lili. Which, of course, is not true because the Spencer Tiara Diana wore will be inherited by her brother’s heir. But this fact was not checking and the usual suspects (aka the British tabloids) reproduced the story as gospel. So, is this story really from Charles, or his minions at Clarence House? Or is it just another clickbait story?
Of course we can’t have Danny Wooteen’s take on how terrible Harry is today because he’s too busy spitting tacks about the New Zealand Prime Minister and our response to Omicron, which… luckily (?) he’s an expert about…
Harry may have his own personal issues with Camilla but he has never, ever went against her in the press and has been nice to her in public. It shows what a decent human being Harry is. Can’t say the same for the RF.
I doubt he will really even mention Camilla in his book.
Lol, they think Harry’s “shock book” is worse than the Andrew situation. Nice try.
First off because it bugs me. Was there ever a time when Kate was around Harry that she isn’t staring at him like he is the forbidden fruit she would love to bite? That carriage ride picture with her, Camilla and Harry is what I am talking about.
Now on to Chucky and his emotional support rock willer Camilla. Yes we know all he cares about is her. If he cared for his son Harry and Harry children just a quarter as much as he does for Camilla, then we won’t be were we are now. Harry won’t be fighting for his family safety and protection against the media, the Windsors and all the other racist ass—-holes out there who want to cause them harm just for breathing the same air. Charles could have put a stop to his incandescent son and his stepford wife behavior ages ago. Charles shouldn’t have married a practical child and then turn around and ruin her all because he needed to get his rocks off with cams. He should have been a better man, husband and father and then he won’t have to be there sweating about what Harry will write.
And for the record, Harry didn’t lie about when his father cut him off. And it says a lot about these people that Andrew being a pedo is the norm but Harry writing about his life is earth shattering.
Lastly, the jubilee my ass. I don’t want to hear one more word about a narcissistic big party to celebrate a woman who has spent her life with her head buried in the sand about most things. Especially considering it’s nit her money paying for this shit.
Interesting how this is put. Charles is worried, not Cam. Charles blah blah blah. I feel like unless it’s a kind of saucy story (involving someone being sauced), there aren’t a lot of stories put out about Camilla herself, while every few weeks there about stories about what Charles thinks involving Camilla.
(does that make sense? It’s early here and no coffee yet)
I don’t think Camilla is going to be a focus in Harry’s memoir. Yes, he may talk about the trauma of having parents divorce so publicly and the press intrusion etc and that will involve Camilla, but I don’t think there will be a chapter called “CAMILLA: WHY I HATE HER.” And that’s not even because Harry and Camilla are BFFs now or because they are worst enemies. I think at this point, at 37 years old, Camilla just isn’t a focus of Harry’s life and she’s not going to be a focus of the memoir.
I think Charles’ fear with this memoir is what harry may say about him (charles) but he thinks it sounds better in the press to act like he’s defending Camilla.
I also think that Charles’ big fear re: Camilla and this memoir is just that people will remember what actually happened during his marriage to Diana, like the Crown.
My guess is that Harry has spoken less than a dozen words to camilla in the past 2 years–anodyne Zoom greetings with Charles. He was likely never around her enough for her to be “wicked Stepmother.” He likely just sees her as his father’s wife. I think the is all ratchet speculation. Harry’s book is on absolute lockdown. No one knows what’s in it.
For Charles, then, what the word “Camilla” means is “everything I did to secure Camilla,” which includes his treatment of Diana.
Becks, agreed. And I don’t think Harry is going to put a lot of heat into it, even. I think he will state the facts, and how he felt about the facts, and how the facts affected him. And that on its own will be powerful.
I mean, if Camilla has always treated the boys well, never put a foot wrong with Charles, etc, what could there be to tell?
Things that make you go hmm…
This is such an odd reaction. I’m trying to imagine how it would feel if my spouse’s child announced an intention to write their personal memoir and the first thing out of my partner’s mouth was to demand “Hey, you aren’t going to tell everyone what a terrible person I married, are you? I know she’s the worst, but we like to keep that information a secret. Now, you can write what you like about your awful sibling, I don’t care about them.”
Seriously? The main topic of discussion at Clarence House is Harry’s book? Not, like, a possible continental war over Ukraine, the UK economy, Omicron – or, even more important, what’s for dinner?
Also, I really wish Charles and Camilla would dial back on this love of each other’s lives myths. But I’d say that Camilla and Wallis Simpson are more alike than the Wallis and Meghan comparisons. Camilla and Wallis both had their lives shaped permanently by the palatable PR fiction written to justify Edward and Charles’s bullshit.
Maybe PC is worried that H will mention his other women and blow the “Cam is his big love” PR.
This! All of this.
Of course he’s worried about the only person who has a slight alliance with his puny little heart. Pathetic.
This bit about Charles being worried about Harry attacking Camilla is very strange and makes no sense at all. I recall one time during a press interview with William and Harry, Harry said very positive things about Camilla, something to the effect that she made their father happy so they loved her to bits. It does seem guilty a consicence rearing its head and projecting. All these suppositions and inuendoes coming from what is probably the imagination of the press is really saying something about the BM. How does it feel to do this kind of inane and stupid reporting.
God, they’re so bad at this. The source literally said “Forget the Prince Andrew saga, the main topic of discussion at Clarence House is Harry’s book.” The press strategy is to actually SAY to people “Forget about Prince Andrew and what he’s done. We want you to think about how mad we’re probably going to be at Harry at some future date because of some hypothetical thing.”
The sniping between Charles and William stays within the UK. When Harry talks the WORLD listens. That’s what scares Charles.
I honestly think the point of Harry’s book is to reclaim his own narrative and his own life. He has been “the spare” his entire life, with no attention really paid to him as anything other than a target to shove in front of the media to protect his awful father and brother. Even the fact that people find it outageous that he, a sentient human being who lived under one of the world’s cruelest spotlights, wants to tell is own story–that’s a statement in itself. He has lived his life surrounded by people who think he doesn’t have the right to tell his own story. All of their “come back to us” nonsense is requires him to deny his beloved wife and children, emasculate himself, and be a pawn to be used by his father and brother. His family would rather he be a drunk idiot falling out of clubs than be independent and successful. If they could make him trade places with Pedo Andy, and Harry be the one hanging out with pedophiles and committing fraud, they would prefer it.
His family would rather see him dead than happy. I said what I said. Harry knows this, and I think his book will NOT be a hash of royal gossip, even though it will be combed for every scrap of gossip there is. He will tell the world what it was like to grow up the way he grew up, and how he came to reclaim his own life. I don’t think he gives 2 shits about Camilla, beyond the fact that she’s his father’s wife. She didn’t raise him, she’s not a confidante. I don’t think he gives 2 shits about Kate other than she’s his brother’s wife. She’s no confidante and no friend.
I think what burns the royals the most is that Harry and Meghan don’t give a shit about their institution. They don’t measure their own worth by it, and they are succeeding without it. Their lack of interest devalues the aspirational quality of the institution. It’s probably more insulting to Charles that camilla will likely be just a couple of passing mentions in the book. He really thinks, as does his idiot eldest son, that the sun rises and sets on them. It’s the “I won’t be IGNORED, Dan” from Fatal Attraction–Bad dad is using his “fear” of Harry’s book to center himself and his own inflated sense of importance.