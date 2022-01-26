Prince Charles worries Harry’s memoir will be an ‘excoriating takedown’ of Camilla

Ever since we learned that Prince Harry has been writing his memoir, the Windsors have been briefing against Harry in advance of the publication. For a while, it was just wall-to-wall royals-telling-on-themselves, but in recent months, the gossip has slowed down. Weirdly, it seems like Prince Charles is the one who is the most concerned. Arguably, Chuck knows what he did and he has a guilty conscience, but one would think that William would be pretty worried too, right? But most of the time, it’s just Charles fretting around, telling anyone and everyone that he’s dreadfully worried that Harry will write bad things about Camilla. Now that Charles wants credit for “extending an olive branch” to Harry, it turns out that Chuck has an ulterior motive: convince Harry to NOT mention Camilla in his memoir?

Ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month, the Prince of Wales is said to have invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him amid their ongoing security concerns. But privately Charles has told aides he worries his younger son’s shock book will be an “excoriating takedown” of the Duchess of Cornwall — particularly in the early years of the couple’s romance. Last night a source said: “Forget the Prince Andrew saga, the main topic of discussion at Clarence House is Harry’s book — and the reputational damage it could very well do. There are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla’s entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age. “Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life. Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused. “Charles is deeply protective of Camilla. The last thing he needs — especially in a year of celebration that should be all about the Queen — is an excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts.” The source adds: “Harry also still has anger towards his father, who insists he cut him off financially, despite the published royal accounts suggesting he didn’t. He hopes by inviting Harry to stay, he can gently talk to him about the book and ask if there’s anything he needs to know. He is also desperate to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet — the latter, of course, whom he is yet to meet.”

[From The Sun]

Charles’s priorities are clear: find out what Harry’s putting in the book, ensure that Harry doesn’t rip apart Camilla’s careful rehabilitation, and then after all of that, Charles would like to see his grandchildren briefly. Let’s not kid ourselves about any of this. I assume Harry knows exactly what his father is up to and that Harry has zero illusions about this. This is about Charles and his drama and not about Harry and Meghan, how they were treated and what that says about the monarchy. All that being said, why does Charles keep telegraphing that he’s so, so worried about Harry’s feelings about Camilla? Charles is preoccupied with Cam while Charles’s sons have never paid much attention to Cam either way.