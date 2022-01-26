Duchess Kate wore leopard-print Derek Lam for a stop by the Shout office

Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her first two days of work in 2022. She style-stalked the Duchess of Sussex both times, and I called the Single-White-Female-ing “extremely creepy.” Well, good news? Kate is back on her Sister Wife bullsh-t. At least that feels somewhat authentic to what her actual/default style is: a secretary in the 1980s. Yes, I realize that when Kate wears this style, she’s actually cosplaying her deceased mother-in-law, but here we are. The designer ID on this dress: Derek Lam. It costs £355 retail. It’s actually a “leopard print,” but since the print is in such a mossy green, it doesn’t read like “oh, she’s wearing an animal print!”

The event today was Kate going solo to the Notting Hill office of Shout. Shout is the mental health text service which was Prince Harry’s brainchild, right? Shout was started under the Kensington Palace/Royal Foundation banner, when the Sussexes and Cambridges shared staff. Kate met some workers and people who were helped by Shout, and she met a young kid who has been fundraising for Shout by… sleeping outside in a hammock. I wonder if Kate has done literally anything to fundraise for Shout?

Yes, this dress has a pussybow AND a skirt-ruffle. I guess someone told her to stop copykeening Meghan so hard and go back to her Diana cosplay? Yikes. But hey, at least she’s working! (Three days so far in 2022.)