Duchess Kate wore leopard-print Derek Lam for a stop by the Shout office

Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her first two days of work in 2022. She style-stalked the Duchess of Sussex both times, and I called the Single-White-Female-ing “extremely creepy.” Well, good news? Kate is back on her Sister Wife bullsh-t. At least that feels somewhat authentic to what her actual/default style is: a secretary in the 1980s. Yes, I realize that when Kate wears this style, she’s actually cosplaying her deceased mother-in-law, but here we are. The designer ID on this dress: Derek Lam. It costs £355 retail. It’s actually a “leopard print,” but since the print is in such a mossy green, it doesn’t read like “oh, she’s wearing an animal print!”
The event today was Kate going solo to the Notting Hill office of Shout. Shout is the mental health text service which was Prince Harry’s brainchild, right? Shout was started under the Kensington Palace/Royal Foundation banner, when the Sussexes and Cambridges shared staff. Kate met some workers and people who were helped by Shout, and she met a young kid who has been fundraising for Shout by… sleeping outside in a hammock. I wonder if Kate has done literally anything to fundraise for Shout?
Yes, this dress has a pussybow AND a skirt-ruffle. I guess someone told her to stop copykeening Meghan so hard and go back to her Diana cosplay? Yikes. But hey, at least she’s working! (Three days so far in 2022.)
Photos courtesy of Instar.
London, UK -20220126- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
London, UK -20220126- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
London, UK -20220126- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
London, UK -20220126- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
London, UK -20220126- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
Someone should tell Kate that every sentence doesn’t necessitate hand movements. I know these mannerisms are one of the shiny new toys she stole from Meghan but when you watch videos of her it’s clear the movements are not organic.
And it put extra focus on her hands. Which to me look very old…
They look to me like the hands of a thin 40-ish woman. 🤷
Enough with the exaggerated facial expressions and hands. Someone needs to tell her she isn’t in silent films.
Isn’t her whole life more or less a silent film?
Can we start including video of her in articles? It would be so much more hilarious seeing these jazz hands at “work”
@ Dido, I know!! We would be able to see her jazz hands in their element that CopyKeen aspires to be enthusiastic and engaged. When the reality of her visit is actually just a quick drop by to show how much she *cares* and how involved she is with the Shout program. This kid has done more to support the Shout initiative than CopyKeen has done since it’s first day.
When a teenager out works, out performs and raises actual money for this wonderful organization, you would think she would be praising him and listening to him with the purpose of learning, NOT using the Shout organization for her own pap stroll. 🙄
“I know these mannerisms are one of the shiny new toys she stole from Meghan-”
I screamed
So she is at a facility for mental health speaking to a young boy that slept in a hammock to fundraise for that organization…… yet here she is out right laughing at what? Why does she find the need to laugh at as if she’s at a comedy club?
My guess as to why Kate does the gestures and manic smile: the hand gestures are to get Diana’s ring into the same frame as her face; the manic smile is to “lift” her face to reduce sags.
I think you might be right. Over the past few months it’s become more noticeable that something wonky is going on with the lower half of her face.
She clearly has Botox in forehead area but the area around her mouth alternates between looking lumpy/jowly or puffy or like fillers are settling poorly.
When her mouth is agape the area contracts to look like laugh lines making the resting face wonkiness much less noticeable.
Assuming that sweet kid on the sofa is the one who was helped by Shout. I hope that she asked questions and listened to him with an open heart. He deserves so much better than what she likely said/asked of him.
I’m thinking that kid might have been the one who slept on a hammock to raise money. I don’t think–I would hope, at least–that if it were a child that young who used these services they wouldn’t have Kate to them. She’s just not capable.
I want to know what that kid said that was so funny that she’s guffawing while he chuckles. It must be extremely disconcerting to speak to someone who is preening and performing for the cameras in the space rather than interacting with you.
Oh my god this actually hits her in the right spot on her waist and that mossy green looks great with her eyes.
Boo on the prairie sister wife style skirt with long sleeves.
Which is literally every dress on store racks right now.
Well, not every dress, lol, but I will give you that long flowy dresses are very “in” right now, but like every style, it doesn’t work for everyone or it doesn’t mean that just because something may fit the category (here, of being a long flowy dress) that it means that clothing item is stylish/designed well/etc.
The thing is that Kate wears these things with utter earnestness. I’ve seen Lam’s dresses styled with an edge, an asymmetrical hem, short skirt, an open neck, a slit in the skirt, or worn with combat-type boots. I suppose it’s necessary for the FFQ, but she looks like a prairie schoolmarm. But I like the color on her.
The crown princesses Victoria, Mary and Mette-Marit wear long flowy printed dresses on occations as well, but they’re better styled.
Agree. The skirt makes it slightly frumpy, but overall, this is not a bad look for Kate. The color is really good on her and l like the boots. She looks relatively modern and normal, which for her is a BIG win.
The dress includes every flounce and flourish there is. It needs some editing.
If I’d never seen this woman before, I’d figure that dress was just a mistake. She was attracted to that cute waistline and missed the frilly collar and prairie vibe. But knowing what we know . . .
The dress does not look that bad. Wiglet has no personal style so no matter what she wears it will appear that she is copying someone somewhere.
I think that this actually is her style. She seems to be into bows and all that
It’s not such a bad look on her, she looks comfortable.
Damn, she’s going to need a vacation, stat.
This dress would be okay if it didn’t have one element. Like get rid of the pussy bow OR the ruffled skirt (or both) and i think it would be a lot better. The sad thing is she looks so much better when she’s cosplaying her SIL, its just creepy, lol.
I think Shout was the brainchild of both the cambs and sussexes (so okay I’m laughing now that I’ve typed that out, we know who was the brains behind it) but when it debuted I think H&M had left KP and were part of Sussex Royal on IG and buckingham palace by that point, so when KP announced it they didn’t mention the Sussexes and Shout itself I think made a point of mentioning the Sussexes. Something like that. Does anyone remember the details better?
Don’t panic, February half term is coming up so the poor sausage will get some time out from her gruelling schedule as obviously they’ll have to take off with the kids. State schools get a week but private schools is two thank goodness. I don’t know how they’d cope otherwise, fitting a long-haul trip into a week is such a chore.
UGH to these people and their lives of privilege.
I really wonder what her excuse will be once the kids are in boarding school
I think it would have looked better with her hair up.
Was it shout that shared the photos of all the bts visits that Harry and Meghan actually did pre-launch?
I think, for day events, her “signature” hair should be a sleek pony tail: off her face, chic, shows off her earrings, yet professional and she can’t run her hands through it. It can be mid-head (my fav on her) or low. But get that mess of a mop OUT of her face and her hands! She is not a school girl. She’s *supposed* to be a PROFESSIONAL, WORKING, *WOMAN*, not a girl. Geez, she just can’t even get the small “stuff” right.
@Becks: I remember the launch of Shout. The Cambridges and Becky English tried to make it seem like Harry and Meghan weren’t involved in this project. They had a reception for the launch and Harry and Meghan did not participate. I can’t remember if she had Archie yet or was on maternity leave at the time but the whole thing was weird because of what the Cambridges did. Given the idea was based on the Crisis text line in the US, I have no doubt that Harry and Meghan were the brains behind this project.
Yes AmyBee that’s what I’m thinking of – the reception and H&M did not attend (I think due to maternity leave but can’t remember when it was exactly) and Shout went out of its way to make the Sussex involvement clear.
She can’t just WORK more than three days a month. She has CHILDREN!!!
This is familiar territory for Kate with a splash of something wild with the print. It’s not quite ugly, but jeez…a solid color would have worked just as well. No need for all this fussy crap.
Shout was a great idea…stolen from Harry, but that’s okay as long as it helps those in need. And it was an idea Harry took with him to Better Up.
For a dress with a print (she never does leopard), this outfit is incredibly boring.
She wore a black and white leopard (some animal print but I’m pretty sure it was leopard) maternity coat but last year she wore a long leopard print skirt that was actually one of her better looks. It was the Meghan-sequel camel coat, black turtleneck and some black suede heeled boots. It stuck out because it actually looked good and different from her normal.
With her figure it’s really not that hard to find a balance between sister wife style and working woman style. Nothing with her is ever moderate it’s either over the top or terribly underwhelming.
I hate everything about this look, color of the dress, the cut and just everything. It’s all a bit drab and harsh. Not her best, imo. Also, dare I say her curls are starting to look a bit sausage-y again.
Agree 100%.
The unmoderated DM comments are hilarious!
I actually kind off like the look. At least this is more her style
But leopards famously have spots 🐆. I see nary a single spot on that fabric. It looks more like tiger print in green.
I know! It’s jaguar print!! It’s also fugly.
I prefer the look on the young woman with the long dark hair wearing the white and black outfit in the first pic. She’s coming in the door on the left, and I think she looks super stylish in a London winter-chic way.
And blonde woman in dress and boots looks much better than Kate.
I agree. The woman coming in the door has a much more up-to-date look.
With all of the staff Kate has on hand, why are her clothes so ill-fitting and un-tailored? In this one, her sleeves are too long for example. The fabric also seems so ill-suited for a winter event with boots.
This isn’t the worst thing she’s ever worn, yet it’s certainly not the best either. The color is drab and sort of muddy looking and super 80’s secretary, but it at least fits her well and looks decent with the boots. Between the sausage curls and the secretary get up, I guess she decided to “Kate” today instead of “Meghan”.
As Becks1 said, there are too many things going on, but it’s work appropriate, she’s not copying Meghan & I can’t see her princess bits, so I guess it’s a winner.
I see the jazz hands are as ferocious as ever
It’s not the worse thing she’s ever worn. Her face is still lumpy, though. I guess fillers?
I visited Shout’s website and it was started in 2019 with 2MM (pounds, I don’t know how to make their currency sign) of seed money from the Royal Foundation. And now little kids have to fundraise. They are SO BAD AT THEIR JOBS!!!!
Like all their charities, I’m sure it will end up closing. 🙁
Yes, as with all of the other poor patronages that have been neglected and solely used for PR and not doing any actual work. CopyKeen couldn’t work herself out of a paper bag, yet alone support any program that isn’t solely used to puff up her numbers.
All the poor patronages that have been stuck with her and will be stuck with her is an automatic death sentence. But CopyKeen will still lend her “jazz” hands with her moronic smile all while attending in a new awful outfit that costs more than what she has actually created in donations.
This is an ok look for her, but the question is why, after 10 years of non stop shopping, she still needs to buy a new outfit every time she leaves the house? And why doesn’t her banker, Prince Charles, ask the same question.
Very good question, particularly as she hasn’t gained an ounce so everything she’s ever bought as a member of this family she can still fit into. So why not do that? Absolutely no need to buy anything new, just rewear things or even re-work a few things, she can hire a tailor.
My thoughts exactly. I keep asking myself if she’s ever come to think that this never-ending shopping just doesn’t look good with her husband’s attempts to be labelled as an environmentalist, and if she really thinks it’s normal behavior to wear most pieces you own just once. I bet she can’t even remember how many dresses she has in her closets. Would be interesting to know how much time she spends shopping and planning her new outfits.
One word for that dress, fugly .
I treated myself to a floor-length, flowing Tory Burch dress in Nov. to wear to Christmas parties that never happened. I tie it up higher than Kate’s dress (or I will when I wear it outside of the house -sob). I am hoping that this is sister-bride revival lasts well into 2023 so that I can get the most mileage out of it.
If I had Kate’s build, I would cosplay Twiggy at home and wear nothing but silks, cashmere and viscose tops, paired with tailored wool or weather appropriate slacks and a low-heeled shoe OR an above-the-knee skirt with boots. This is seriously my dream uniform, but I don’t have the body for it anymore and I consigned most stuff from my glory days.
Wonder if Kate will look back on her younger years are this time in her life and think, “why the hell did I dress like that when I could’ve worn anything I wanted?”
That would be a lovely work uniform. And if tailored correctly would look great on her. I don’t know how it’s gotten to the point where separates would be a style revolution, but for her they are.
Ah geez. When I saw that headline, I thought wow, something daring! But no, something awful.
Right! I was actually interested for a second and then…frump city.😂
Maybe the mocking and observations about her Fatal Attraction-esque obsession with her SIL got too loud to ignore so she went back to her tried-and-true frump for today.
I don’t like the outfit at all and she’s still copying Meghan’s style. Meghan wore a similar style while pregnant with Archie. She and Harry visited a patronage and she looked so cute. I add the link but don’t know it will come through. It was a print Oscar De La Renta print dress with tall boots. Keen is always copying.
https://fashionista.com/2019/02/meghan-markle-wore-oscar-de-la-renta-dress-sarah-flint-boots
My mind went to that outfit as well. I think Jill Biden recently wore that same dress? I really loved that pattern, very whimsical. It’s the slouchy boots. I guess they’re more in style now if you consider that style started as soon as Meghan wore them while royal. Yes, she’s worn boots before but slouchy heeled boots before 2017? Doubtful.
At first glance, the print on that dress would not necessarily be my style, but the more I look the more I like it. It works on her and Meghan looked great, fresh, and well put together!
LOL. I thought the exact same way about that print at first. Love the whole outfit.
Now that’s a great outfit & much prettier print.
It looks like she woke up today and thought hmm what would Rose wear. This is long and flowy like roses style but not the hideous print.
Her hair is back to the place where she is constantly having to mess with it to keep it set. She needs to either cut it, or wear a ponytail. It’s unprofessional.
It would look better lopped off right above where the sausages start. Fresher. And would give more body to the crown of her hair.
This dress is a special kind of fugly.
Yep! It’s an eyesore for sure.
Not surprised an idea like Shout would’ve been Harry’s. I actually used it twice myself, and it was so great to have a text message service rather than being mid-panic attack and having to speak to someone on the phone in case my abusive roommate could hear me. Hopefully (though doubtfully) her attendance will highlight the org. I echo what others have said, the woman with the white shirt & black dress looks perfect for the occasion.
I had a dress like this at the beginning of the 1980s. Laura Ashley. It was washed and worn practically every single day as there was no maternity wear. Pussybows are SO irritating. Get in the way while eating, drinking, working… oh wait…
Britain’s hot stuff coming through.
I’m actually relieved that she’s gone back to her granny style. Copying Meghan was annoying and creepy. The dress itself it’s not great and she made it worse by adding the belt.
The woman coming through the door is 15 years younger — we would excoriate Kate for wearing that twee jumper with a hem that short.
The dress for me is meh but I think I would quite like it as just a blouse with trousers.
Idk, if I was Kate, I’d wear a hem that was just slightly above the knee. It probably would get called out. But I feel like a slightly above the knee hem length is still professional but maybe that’s just my heathen ways?
Also, sidenote, I’ve literally worn that black and white outfit before, with the boots and all. The top was actually cream with a high neck underneath the black mock dress. Actually went out from work to a party on Halloween night and was asked if I was wearing a sexy Amish costume. I stand by that outfit but sexy Amish was not the intention lol.
@Wendy I’m not saying Kate should now copy the girl’s black and white outfit. What I’m saying is that the girl, who most likely has way less money to spend on her look than Kate, came off looking much more interesting and stylish and caught my eye. Kate should get her number and hire her for some fashion help.
The dress is not bad, the color works on her. But, I agree with a prior comment, Kate has no personality and the clothes she wears offers just that, even when she is copying someone else’s style.
When I saw the picture, I though good Kate is back to her old self. I know her looks are being referenced as “sister wife” but I have not seen any of the well known sister wives dress like Kate. Although if she was photoshopped in a Duggar family picture she would fit right in.
She knows that people were talking about her copying Meghan. One royal reporter last week wrote a story about the comparison that people were making on line, and as predicted said Kate wore it first. Let’s see after Meghan’s next public appearance how long it takes for Kate to copy the style/color.
She is also wearing her hair as she did before, and not like Meghan. And I’m sorry but I find this dress as ugly as sin.
I wonder if she got new veneers or something, because her teeth are looking bigger? Longer? I can’t put my finger on it.
If she would just get on the internet and read fashion blogs I think she could do better than what she’s doing….and probably spend less $$$.
This is a serious topic and should be on the subject and not what she’s wearing. But to me if she would’ve worn a blazer and trousers maybe someone would take her seriously. It’s sad the dress blends in with the couch. This is the best she can do on her first Solo event knowing that there’ll be no questions on Andy. The queen looked better driving on wood farms than copykate does here.
Woof. No wonder she copies Meghan. And she’s cosplaying Diana from her smaller, submissive days of trying to fit in with the Firm.
Kate wearing her Auntie looks is more her true style. Glad to see Shout is still out there doing it’s thing. Honestly, can’t remember what their last appearances where she was dressing like Meghan were about or the cause it was for.
This hypocrite has absolutely no authority to discuss anything relating to mental health after the way she and weeny launched their disgusting smear campaign against Meghan.
She can jazz hand all she wants, we all know how she really feels about people speaking openly about their mental health #WhAtElSe!
She could make a go-go dress look boring. And, no, Kate, your hands do nothing to enliven you, make you look keener or more mock-empathetic. We know you’re dead inside the moment it’s not about you and all your flurry of tics makes not a whit of difference.
LMAO @ “flurry of tics” Too funny.
That dress is hideous. Looks like KP saw the dragging Kate got for copying Meghan on her engagements and went back to her old look.
Asking this in a completely non-sarcastic, genuine way. Could Kate be a bit simple? Seriously, looking at all her pictures, her maniacally strange expressions, her lack of ability – maybe she has challenges. Not huge, obvious ones, but just enough to make her…different. Maybe she’s very low IQ and functions more instinctively and it’s gone unnoticed because she’s been so coddled all her life. It’s a theory, at least.
Sue E that thought has occurred to me a number of times. The continued mooning while at Marlborough that she was repeatedly warned about, the numerous dress fly ups, the exaggerated expressions, the inability to master basic info – all seem to speak to some kind of problem
She can’t be low IQ. She qualified for entrance to 2 universities and graduated with a art history degree. Simple could equal shallow, perhaps, or very low social intelligence. Some really book smart people with advanced degrees can’t read the room or understand nuance;, my dear husband is their leader.
So, getting into university is not based on merit for many, many people. It’s based on money, connections etc. Also, all schools have departments that are easier to gain admittance to than others.
Regarding having an art history degree, that means even less. I have actually read that she would copy others’ work. It is very easy to have someone else do the work, or pay them for it. If you do that, and end up with a barely passing grade, all you need is to barely pass the final and you can graduate with a D average. It is very possible. And since she could not recognize a Faberge egg and had to ask if they still make them, I’m going to guess she wasn’t the most attentive/dedicated/capable student.
I also think, as I said before, that she might be just a shade below average. Not enough to need services, but just enough to be noticeable if one looks too closely.
I agree with you, saying she’s low IQ gives her a way out to answer for why she was so vindictive towards Meghan and Archie and so many other women around her, and why she copies women. I’ve said it before, Kate is a women that is very manipulative and determined. Also misogynists find low iq attractive for women because it gives her less of a challenge and more infantilizing quality that make men feel powerful, think Marilyn Monroe or Jessica Simpson or Vanna White, a lot of those women are smart that to an extent played being stupid. I think similar goes for when people ask why Kate doesn’t do too many athletic activities when she’s good at it, I think it goes against the “frail” projection her team keeps trying to sell, she’s already has an athletic build and to build on that would give her more of a “butch” quality they don’t want. They are pandering to Rightwingers, and playing both sides of the fence as usual.
If not low IQ she is certainly odd.
Nah, she’s just an extremely shallow individual that doesn’t care about things that don’t affect her. Kate’s own cousin admitted this (in a nicer way); she basically has no interest in anything that doesn’t concern her. I *will* say that she’s certainly not intelligent. The many, uh…interesting comments from her over the past decade prove that in spades. Kate only cares about her status and her physical appearance and it shows.
That ridiculous guffaw with the kid seems so inauthentic. If a child makes you laugh that hard, wouldn’t you lean into them not pull away?
Meh! Still copying Meghan. I saw this and remembered Meghan’s Black Oscar de la Renta animal print dress with olive boots, when she was pregnant with Archie. I think it was them both visiting shout only,if I remember clearly Sussex Royal ig shared BTS pics.
I say this because I’ve seen her old dresses before Meghan, not all but certainly a fair number. She used to wear boots with skin tight jeggings as part of her country or sporty uniform. But never seen her wearing heeled boots with long dresses.
I cam here just to see how she could possibly make animal print look dowdy… I was not disappointed lol
That’s the word, “dowdy!” Though “fugly” is a great runner-up. Sweet jumping Moses, how do she manage to make animal print look dowdy? It’s quite a talent.
I wonder if anybody has ever called her Half Pint …
Nellie more likely.
*snort* 😂
The outfit by itself it’s not that bad but somehow it drags her and washes her out. Too many things going on: super long hair with sausage curls, heavy makeup, long black boots AND a a black belt… I agree with everybody that said she would have looked better with her hair up in a ponytail (and overall shorter like Mary from Denmark).
I really don’t get how a tall thin woman with access to the best designers can always look so bad (while spending so much money). It’s frustrating.
You know, it’s been said in royal discussions (including by some here) that Kate doesn’t care about fashion, but I strongly disagree with that. If she truly didn’t care, she wouldn’t spend so much time shopping (that was revealed as one of her biggest daily hobbies years ago). She just has awful fashion sense. Even before Meghan, she’s had so many modern examples of royal women who stay fashionable and appropriate to draw inspiration from, but she clung to dowdy coatdresses in a million colors after the first year or two as a duchess. There’s also the awful prairie dresses she’s taken a liking to in the past several years. The woman has terrible taste.
Yes, but this dress doesn’t look like it will blow up and flash her bum.
Her face is transforming to look like rose now.
Once Meghan sets foot in salty island she will post haste go back to her coat dresses and puffy headbands.
I think the boots are better than a pair of pumps. I remember Meghan wearing a black chiffony dress with animal figures and a pair of olive suede boots at an event, pre-wedding event. I think it’s the one where she wrote on bananas, I think. I think she was criticized for wearing boots with a light weight dress. She looked lovely, though.
Ah, a prairie-style, leopard skinned, ruffled dress. Now, there’s the old Kake we’ve come to know and (snore). Sorry, I fell asleep there for a moment.
Looks great.
I do not think there is anything lacking in Kate as far as general intelligence is concerned. I get the impression that she lackis empathy and imagination and quite focussed on herself. She doesn’t seem to imagine anything beyond herself, her family, and her situation in life.