Domenica Feraud details an inappropriate encounter with a ‘movie star’

A playwright and actress named Domenica Feraud has written a Medium essay called “The Movie Star and Me.” The essay is a long blind item about one of her first big jobs, where she was basically chief intern on a Broadway musical revival. The musical had a “movie star” in the lead, and the movie star began pursuing Domenica at work. Because of the nature of fame and because of the nature of this one f–king dude, basically everyone on the production would do anything to keep the movie star happy and working and focused, even if it meant allowing him to be quite inappropriate with a 23-year-old intern. The movie star was 35 years old at the time and throughout the story, he behaves like a moody teenager, unaware of boundaries, playing juvenile games, obsessing over his new crush or ignoring her completely. Nothing illegal or criminal happens between them. She wrote the piece to examine the relationship, how he was enabled and how the “adults” basically offered her up to him to make his life easier, to placate him and get him in a good mood. You can read the full piece here. Near the end, she made some good points:
I waited for his text, but it never came. After a month I caved, typing: I didn’t get a chance to say — the performance I saw was really something. He never responded. Weeks later I was having tea with an acquaintance when she brought up the movie star without knowing our history. Her friend was his publicist and was constantly putting out fires on his behalf. Apparently, he falls in love with these young interns and PAs on sight, pursues them obsessively, and then has some sort of freak out a month in and disappears. I felt like I was falling into an abyss, hearing about my life from someone else’s mouth. My first thought wasn’t, He’s a predator who targets women who work for him. It was, How could you be so stupid? I became sick overnight. My appetite shut down: most days I couldn’t eat until 9pm. I went to closing with my parents: when I congratulated my mentor she glanced at me coolly, seemingly forgetting I had once been a part of this. She made it clear I was not invited to the after party and as I left, I was flooded with shame.
Then Me Too happened. I read about what Dustin Hoffman said to interns and was horrified before remembering the movie star telling me he always reciprocates oral sex on day one. I reread my screenplay, verbatim quotes from the people involved stunning me: I was a commodity offered up by my mentor to make the process easier. I still haven’t confronted her because I’m terrified she’ll scoff, We both know you wanted it. And she’s right: a part of me did. But that part was never consenting. Consent became impossible the moment he commented on my appearance at work. I can never know what my true feelings were because he crossed boundaries that didn’t exist for him, boundaries I didn’t know I had to protect. I’m worried nobody will care when I share this, that people will think I’m reading too much into things. It’s hard living in the grey area that isn’t actually grey, to be the one telling yourself what happened was unacceptable when everyone acted like you’d won the lottery the moment he hit on you.
I’ve debated whether I put this out into the world because I don’t want to hurt anyone, including myself. But I don’t think I’m the only woman this actor has done this dance with. It was too well choreographed. And as much as my brain likes to tell me otherwise, I’m not an idiot for falling for it: I’m human. I was young, naïve, insecure and all those things made me the perfect target. I believed I was living a fairy tale, and society upheld that narrative. But it was a nightmare, one I’m still scarred from. And this man was enabled in his behavior at every step, which makes it hard for me to believe he’s an anomaly. And people like my mentor probably tell themselves these young women are lucky, but I’m here to vehemently disagree. Because the aftermath that never ends? It isn’t worth the fairytale.
Yeah, I like how she deals head-on with what people will throw at her: she wanted to be with him, she should have known it was all a game, she should have never developed feelings for him, etc. But again: “I can never know what my true feelings were because he crossed boundaries that didn’t exist for him, boundaries I didn’t know I had to protect.” She was 23 years old, a virgin who had never been in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship. She had no understanding of what was happening TO her, she didn’t have the experience to understand. And that’s why he did it, that’s why he targeted her, because she was young, inexperienced, naive.
And yes, I think we know all too well who this is. He really has a type: young women aged 19-24, inexperienced, sheltered. When Domenica’s friend mentioned his publicist putting out fires, I almost screamed. Wow.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Taylor tried to tell us.
+1
People were calling her out for writing that song about a 3~ month relationship but it seemed clear to me that it be love bombed her, got what he wanted, and more or less ghosted. That can be emotionally devastating.
Anyways, I’m curious if more people women will come forward.
Who??????
Similar to when Jessica Simpson’s book came out and people went back to what Taylor wrote about John Mayer. The thing about this Movie Star is in the full context of the Taylor album there was the three month relationship with the love bomb at the beginning, but like in this Movie Star story where after the initial ghosting he still makes contact again the album indicates a story of him making contact again and again after periods of ghosting, but this time telling her they just need to keep it a secret which also then brings in the shame of continuing and hiding a relationship with someone who previously humiliated you in front of our friends and family. “You kept me like a secret, but I kept you like an oath. Which kind of reinforces that this was the experience she was talking about getting Clean from a couple of years later.
I just went back and listened to « all too well » it’s eerie how similar Taylor’s account is to Domenica. This guy clearly has a pattern he repeats over and over again and the women around him including his mother and sister know and enable him. Domenica didnt stand a chance. If anything this is perhaps one of the few times i find the women more abhorrent than the men, she was only 23 ! Did they forget what that was like? Even her own mother encouraged this crap. I can’t wrap my head over it. So many times at work ive made sure that the young women i know are ok whenever i see older (often married) men circling around them.
Im glad that POS is getting his comeuppance but i wont hold my breath for this to have any impact on his career, but i wont be watching
He has a pattern, and it’s pretty damn toxic. And like many toxic people, the enablers around him (everyone from the victim’s mentor and mother to the general public) blame the victims for speaking out rather than the toxic person and their behavior.
I hope more women from his past who he targeted speak up. I won’t hold my breath that he’ll face any consequences either.
And I feel a little vindicated that I never got the big deal about JG and I thought MG was the worst thing about The Dark Knight and nearly ruined it for me. I thought maybe I was being unfair about both when other people would go on about them. Nope, I just somehow realized they were sucky people in real life (joking but not entirely).
I was struck by how judgy his mother and sister seemed toward HER… But I think in that pre metoo time there was a sense that these were young women sort of professionally gold digging. I actually feel so bad now remembering how, in the early 2000s, knowing full well how awful Harvey Weinstein was toward male directors etc., yet the meme was that the young women around him were not only consenting but were somehow using him… Ugh…I also had a confusing situation at work w a powerful older guy and this story really helped me put that in perspective. She’s a v good writer. And I’m so glad these stories are coming out — it’s so important.
What I found particularly fascinating about this was the way in which the movie star was cosseted and enabled, his talent and performance are The Most Important Thing and must be protected at all costs. The allowances we give to male artists for bad behaviour, as if it’s just part of their process, is extraordinary.
I was also struck by the women around her. It’s hard to know if this is just how the writer saw it or maybe she simply had higher expectations for women, but from the movie star’s friends to his sister and his mother, and then her mentor etc… it seems like other women were doing the most to protect and enable his behaviour.
That was what struck out at me as well. I wanted to jump through the screen and strangle that mentor. She was in a role where she should have been providing guidance and trying to insulate her from his nonsense. Instead she left her out there in these awkward inappropriate moments. What was especially grating was when she then cast her aside once Domenica caught feelings.
I don’t think we should be stripping women of agency, and yes, she was an adult when this happened. But at the same time, this happened while she was surrounded by far older adults, including her own mother, who were in a position of authority, that could have stepped in and voiced concerns about what was so obviously an out of whack power dynamic and generally manipulative and exploitative work situation. Instead the mother is out here acting like the woman from that Reba song “Fancy”, the mentor is just allowing her to be exploited (knowing full well how this will end) and then seeking to justify it, and his family just…… I can’t. They clearly knew he had issues and didn’t warn her off at all.
I’ve seen his acting, he isn’t so great that people need to be doing all this isht.
I agree with both of you. How bizarre that this guy can’t be relied upon to *do his job* unless he’s offered up a young intern or PA as a plaything during production. And the fact that the older women involved seemed aware of this (the mentor, the director, his battleax of a mother) & still treated Domenica with contempt when she thought it was some sort of relationship. He’s an emotional vampire being treated like a child who needs comforting.
This jumped out to me as well. It’s shocking no one said to him “you need to knock it off, this is a workplace and you’re going to get sued” but it seems like everyone was so afraid of losing him for the production or being fired. It all comes back to money. It’s also surprising no one said to her “be careful, he does this every time, and in a month he’ll have forgotten all about you”
THANK YOU for covering this.
I haven’t been able to stop thinking about this essay. Raw, honest and incredibly brave because, like Laineygossip pointed out, it’s most likely the writer, not JG (come on, we all know who this is about) that will experience the fallout. Not only from trolling (I had the misfortune of seeing a few of the horrible comments the poor young woman has been subjected to on social media) but from an industry I’m assuming she wants to continue working in. It’s not so much my disgust towards JG that fuels my ire (let’s be honest, most of us already suspected he’s a douche canoe) – it’s the culture around him that allows him to act like this. It’s the mentors that (presumably) took on this young woman because they believed in her talent, but apparently had no issue pimping her out to keep the movie star happy (and then cast her aside – collateral damage). Even if JG started out decent, once someone like him achieves a certain level of success, it would take a remarkably strong character not to become affected by this bubble of privilege, with no-one around him pointing out that his predatory, manipulative behavior is wrong – and in fact, encouraging it under the guise of “getting the performance.” We ALL need to take some responsibility for putting this kind of “genius” on a pedestal (including me – I had tickets for this show!). This young woman, who hasn’t tried to hide her identity, has lifted the lid on something rotten, and while I’m sure there will be sympathetic noises (IF this becomes public enough and the industry thinks it’s required…) I worry she’s done herself out of future employment by telling the truth. I truly hope I’m wrong.
Rhymes with Fake Billandball.
And has a famous sister with the same last name.
who is the movie star supposed to be??
Gyllenhaal. Production was Sunday in the Park with George
Jake Gyllenhaal
😱😱😱
I want to know who the complicit female mentor was (since it’s obvious who the Dbag is) who offered up this inexperienced young woman, a virgin nonetheless. She hadn’t even had a boyfriend. Nice intro to sex. What a betrayal of trust. And then she dumped her, this young woman who’d she known since she was 19.
This. I want to know, also. Who is this woman who woukd sell out a child?
Wooooah there. She wasn’t a child. Emotionally immature and ill-equipped to deal with this relationship, sure. But let’s not act like this woman was a child. That’s not fair.
Otherwise, I think the actor preyed on this woman and everyone else let it happen because they are two consenting adults and they needed “the performance.” That’s the part that irks me the most. No one stopped him to be like…”She’s working…find a groupie in a bar.” They were all so flippant about it. But they’ve all probably had a similar experience, to be honest.
Yeah. As someone who works with younger women in my profession, where there is 1000% still not gender equality, this just pissed me off to no end when I read it last night. She just let her hang out there like all that, then cast her aside when it turned out Domenica was an actual human being with feelings, then didn’t even take her along when the production went to Broadway. Apparently didn’t even try to reach back out and give her a pull-up even after the show was done. What a total complete and utter piece of shit.
Yes yes yes. I am a late 30s tenured professor, but when I was an early 20s grad student, I experienced multiple, older professors hitting on me. I told two mentor professors and neither had an appropriate response to my distress, although years later the male professor I told apologized to me (the man harassing me was later fired from the university due to his serial harassment).
Like the writer here, a part of me enjoyed the attention, but I also very quickly realized this was not a good situation and didn’t know how to get out of the power dynamics because of my lack of experience. BTW, I had one professor literally move my TA assignment to his class–I didn’t request his course–and I had to bow out of the TAship and lose the tuition reimbursement that comes with TAing because I couldn’t bear the harassment. I had to pay thousands.
The 35 yrs old movie star in this story doesn’t know how to talk to/engage with/relate to women in a romantic way at all. His quotes are totally cringe – if any of us was approached IRL with a male colleague who spoke and behaved this way to a fellow co-worker, we’d all agree that he was hot but sadly, bonkers. The way everyone else at work thinks this is normal is “through the looking glass” – “Emperor has no clothes” kind of weird.
He almost has to find someone with as little experience as he has in order for his behavior to seem remotely normal. Unfortunately, in his case, the women he encounters that means women who are less than 7 years out of high school. He sensed that she was a virgin – and he maybe tried to confirm it first, to make sure he wasn’t about to engage with a person that would come on to him and have it exposed that he wasn’t interested in sex at all.
Lainey has to happy to have some validation a what with his weird hatred of her and all…ha
He seems very stunted emotionally and maybe has ADHD or something similar? They say stars stop maturing at the age they become famous and he was a child actor so it’s not surprising, but it is disappointing.
You hit the nail on the head…. he has to find someone inexperienced and naïve.
The whole thing read to me like a slimy 19 year old boy hitting on a 15 year old girl.
Haha…nailed it with Lainey…guaranteed JG hated her because Lainey is his peer. She can go blow for blow. I’ve always been skeptical of men who date much younger women (hi, Leo!). It’s because they can’t handle a peer. They need someone less fully formed, more manipulatable. They themselves are emotionally stunted.
On another note, I remember being on the music scene about 15 years ago and being shocked by how young women were treated. I was teaching and for me, as a teacher, 15-16 year old girls are still children. They may sound like adults, but their life experience belies any claim to adulthood. But these men in these bands, men in their 20s and 30s, would talk about these girls as though the girls were fully cognizant of everything the men decided the girls wanted. The girls were screaming, so “they just want to have sex.” “They must be sl*ts” bc of how they’re dressed, etc. And I was struck by how nobody around these girls was seeing them for who they were: young, often naive women who could quickly fall in over their head. They were treated like a sort of prey, not a human being.
This was so difficult to read. What a stressful and confusing situation and she puts it all out there, lobbing her own criticisms of herself before anyone else can. I do hope that Domenica is able to continue writing and succeeding. She is very brave. I know people will say 23 isn’t that young, but come on. I was an idiot at 23 and also working on productions and you follow the lead of the more experienced people. I was not surprised by the behavior of his mother because I know people who have worked in high levels on a film of hers and she was awful to the production crew. They had never worked with anyone that abusive. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
I would say that 23 IS young if you’re sb with very little sexual experience. I was also a late bloomer and sex was a mystery to me. I had no awareness of sexual dynamics in conversation, etc. She hits the nail on the head when she says that she didn’t know she was supposed to maintain those boundaries…bc she didn’t know where NOT maintaining them would lead. I can relate hard to that. I was the same at roughly her age.
If she had said NO to him she would have been let go. There’s no doubt about it. What I’d like to know is who the best friend is. And his sister and mother sound like a pill too.
On another note, is it really that valuable to a production to have a ‘star’ rather than just a good actor without name recognition? If it is this type of thing won’t stop it’ll just get more covered up. And how is he a professional if he can’t work without a ‘muse’ (with or without the muses’ consent)?
Gina Caruso-
David’s daughter
Sadly yes, this is how the whole system is built on the fake belief that only a male star can carry a show and bring in BO. Take it further and no woman over 25 is thought to have BO power, even when over and over again this is disproven. Why?
Well. Almost everyone in power is male. From studio to production to on set, the men make the rules. And when a woman manages to get into one of those positions, she too often sides with the men even more fiercely as if to prove she can handle being one of them instead of trying to be something new.
Even sadder, in this production the director and whatever high up job the mentor did, both were female, and allowed, and even encouraged this to get what they wanted out of the movie star.
Jake’s publicist is also Casey Affleck’s publicist just fyi
I don’t see her being short on work anytime soon with those two on her client list.
Wow, this was something. What a difficult situation. And NOBODY protected her at any point.
The header photo says it all. Taylor told us!
She’s a good writer, I hope she keeps writing. I’d love to read more of her work.
The mentor is Jeanine Tesori
I think I’m missing something. He was attractive and attracted to her, he was her boss, he flirted at work, they had sex and he was warm and attentive, and then he lost interest and she was heartbroken. Isn’t that a normal sh!tty course of dating? Or am I too jaded? I don’t see the abuse here. What Am I missing?
The massive power imbalance? The fact that the majority of people involved in the play KNEW he would use her and then ghost her but nobody bothered to warn her? The fact that everyone involved in the production dumped her (to please him) when he got bored with her?
I think you are missing a lot to be honest.
They didn’t actually have sex, she was a virgin and he figured that out. He was the star of a huge play, he focused in on her, the first or second day he literally laid under her desk, when she was wearing a skirt, and told her a story about blowjobs. That was day 1 or 2. After all this went down she finds out this is a pattern, that he does this on every movie set and production he is in. Specifically to young interns.
i think the point she’s making is not that this is horrible abuse on the same level as some other awful men we talk about on here, but rather that when one person has so much more power (he had age, fame, money, and workplace seniority on his side), they have a duty to approach any potential relationship with extra care, but instead of trying to counteract the power imbalance, he used it to his advantage and treated her as lesser than him. The point is not “he’s the worst monster to ever exist”, but “this is a shitty pattern of behavior that is actually experienced by young women in all sorts of workplaces”
Yes, you’re missing quite a bit because it’s obvious you didn’t read the essay written by Domenica. Scroll back up to the highlighted words that state “read the full piece here”. When you read the essay your confusion will clear up.
He was a 36-year-old man who engaged in an emotionally manipulative dance with someone who was not only much younger and inexperienced but also the bottom rung of the power hierarchy in his place of business. He, along with everyone else who was her superior, had a duty of care that they failed to uphold. If you can’t see the inherent wrongness of that then I don’t think there’s anything else I can say to convince you.
(1) he wasn’t attracted to her – he was attracted to the idea of manipulating and hurting women, but for him to play that game and for it to work he has to target very young inexperienced women, something he apparently did all the time. (2) yes, he was functionally her superior at work, which is why he shouldn’t have been messing with her in the first place and putting her in the position where her job duties then began to entail humoring his inappropriate comments. (3) they didn’t have sex and he wasn’t warm and attentive, she was clearly hesitant about sex during the entire encounter, gave him a bj because she felt guilty for not having sex, and he immediately became cold to her as soon as it was over, while she still had detritus from said encounter in her hair. (4) He didn’t lose interest, he never had interest in a love connection in the first place, for him it was all about convincing her to do something she was unsure about and then discarding her immediately after he won his little effed up game.
I agree that he wasn’t abusive, he was sleazy. I think the problem is that he was allowed to believe the workplace an acceptable place to pursue someone up for casual sex. When he realised her inexperience he backed off. He does seem as if his public profile prevents him meeting partners in normal ways
I honestly wouldn’t think much of this story besides the fallout where she was removed from production once the show got moved to Broadway and her “mentor” practically ghosted her as well.
She messed up (and this can happen with ANY guy, so I don’t really care that he is a movie star), but she wasn’t equipped with the emotional tools needed to navigate this relationship that most of us will go through in one way or another in high school or college.
I think the actor goes after younger girls because he is immature (as others mention), but I don’t think they are always virgins or emotionally inexperienced when it comes to these relationships. But he knows that, at that age, we would all play this “game” in the hopes of something, and he knows already that he will be crushing those hopes in some way. That’s his prize.
On top of that he gets her fired from the set and alienated from the people she considered colleagues and mentors. Personally, that’s why I despise him now.
The way he “flirts” with her? The things he says? Can you imagine if he spoke that way to a woman his own age? He knows just how to talk to these young women. It’s classic “older perv hitting on young woman” talk. It’s gross and infantalizing.
The mentor is despicable. Despicable.
I bet Swifty feels a little vindicated. People ragged on her for writing songs about him and his messed up love bombing ways, calling her crazy because it was just a 3 month relationship, but he clearly has a pattern.
Exactly. If it is J.G. (it is) there is no way he would speak this way to a woman his age. When I was her age I was pretty inexperienced and only had one boyfriend. I cannot imagine being in the position of being pursued and seduced by a man of that stature and that age.
Of course she would be confused and excited and hurt with the way it all ended. And of course Taylor would feel all those things as well as young woman. He picked the wrong woman in Taylor in that she had a voice and was a woman of means. What a selfish, terrible man he is.
Imagine this story at another workplace. A marketing firm, middle school, clothing shop. A 35 year old man speaking like this to the new intern/admin. And her supervisor encouraging it. The behaviour would be considered preposterous, bizarre and disgusting — not normalised. He should have frickin been fired. It may not be a crime but it is not professionally acceptable.
The writer has already lost career opportunities over this. (She wasn’t brought onto the show when it changed venues and her mentor dropped her.) Of course, this “relationship” keeps replaying for her! She must be constantly reminded what it cost her.
@ocho to your point it is a crime, sexual harassment in the workplace. I don’t understand the workings of theatrical productions but it sounds like she wasn’t part of a union and had no workplace protections that should exist (at least on paper) in the other industries you name.
The women involved who were well aware of his pattern of behavior and were complicit in the whole sorid “game ” was also disgusting and so disappointing…
There’s was a time when I was ashamed of myself for finding this movie star attractive when he was still playing teen roles (which is very unlike me) but apparently he grew into a predator with no sense of shame.🤢
As someone who doesn’t allow most people in my physical bubble, how often & how casually JG breached her bubble at work was quite disturbing. This is one way the manipulator tests how much he can push in on the personal boundaries of another. Seriously who cuddles on someone they barely know, especially at work?!? No one is allowed to touch me at work. Physical contact at work is a high five, handshake or the rare mutual hug (if I truly consider that colleague a friend) – all of these acts have a component of consent built it. Anyone should see the touchy-feely aggressively flirty behavior as inappropriate and understand what a sh***y position it puts the employee who is not in a position of power in.
Entitled, narcissistic, emotionally stunted, casually cruel manipulator ass. I’m glad he & the people that enabled his behavior have been called out.
I feel that so hard. The idea of a male coworker touching me … I value my personal space so much. Obviously more now than ever but just no. Bullying/harassing someone in their place of employment is such a violation. Why is the entertainment industry like this?
My heart really goes out to this woman. Although on paper 23 is grown when I think about myself at that age I didn’t know sh*t about anything I can I completely see how easily this situation happens. Imagine your first jobs and how you always deferred to the bosses and older colleagues just in a normal works setting and now imagine that with a movie star and all these interpersonal boundaries. It’s so upsetting.
I’ve had this kind of attention directed at me repeatedly in work contexts. Even now as a woman in my late thirties, it still happens. The women these men are friends with always coddle the guy and treat him like he’s just a guy with a crush and that it’s somehow cute. The men look out for their bro.
I’ve had to learn how to navigate doing my job and protecting my own professional development while these men think of me in terms of completely inappropriate feelings that I never initiated, encouraged or reciprocated but God forbid I make them feel uncomfortable or rejected in any way.
It’s not flattering and it’s not a compliment. The guys look at me as an audience for their feelings, not as a person. I have to put in double the effort to do my job while feeling harassed and used the entire time. But it’s nothing I can take to HR, it’s just moments of warmth and friendliness that everyone can pick up as something more and then coldness or an attitude when they feel like I’m not fawning enough in response or giving them enough attention or talking more to other men in the office so I can do my job.
This is what we used to call mind fck. He plays mind fck with young girls who he employs that don’t have the experience or capability of knowing what he is doing and giving it right back. This makes me look at JG completely different now, ngl. I think he’s a spoiled ass and his sister is overrated in every way so they can all kick rocks as far as I’m concerned. Good on this woman for telling the world. I hope young women will avoid him like the plague in the future.
This made my skin crawl. This reads exactly like the beginning I had with a movie star (not the same one), but it turned really abusive. But this was the beginning. This was exactly it. And later I learned there were so many others. Is there some sort of narcissist playbook for 30 something male actors?
It’s the narcissist’s playbook. I hate to use that word because people roll their eyes and say who am I to diagnose someone else’s mental health, so removing the label, it is THE pattern with a certain type of toxic individual regardless of what career they are in.
It’s a powerful, well written essay. Adding to the chorus of admiring the bravery it took to share this publicly.
I don’t know if he’s a narcissist, but he clearly has a pattern. He started violating boundaries on day 1. Within a week, he had crouched under her desk, rested his head on her body several times, texted about missing her, talked about getting married, etc. All ways to overwhelm, flatter & confuse. When there’s a power imbalance, it’s very easy to cross over into abuse, if that is the person’s intention.
I’m very dissappointed if it’s in fact Gyllenhaal, I used to be a big fan.
I also wonder where are all those people who even on this website were 100% sure, claiming to have insider industry knowledge that he was gay and not at all interested in women? Now we are hearing that he actually prays on young women. It makes me even more certain not to believe blind items. Here we have an author making claims under her own name and no reason not to believe her, but blind items can be a load of BS and most of them probably are.
The entire system failed this woman. The entire production centred on keeping Jake happy via his ability to love bomb this girl. He was able to say and do things NO One in this day and age would be allowed and encouraged to do in a normal office setting. This entire workplace scenario was why people like Weinstein ran free for so long: what’s the cost of trauma to a young girl? the show must go on!
Her own mentor, her own mother, and all her friends fanned the flames despite the age gap and obvious power imbalance and inappropriateness. His sister was repulsed at her brother but couldn’t stop him and took it out on her, and his mother with the sexy screensaver clearly had boundary issues.
Geez Louise. The layers!!!
All I can say after reading the essay is that I am so proud of Dominica and younger women who are speaking up. When I was her age and dodging sketchy guys trying to talk me into the sack, I would have never called him out. Calling someone out for bad behavior was never done back then. Plus no one would believe you anyway. So keep it up ladies!!! It’s going to take LOTS more calling people out on their BS, but it feels good that it’s finally happening.
What a raw, honest, sensitive essay. I feel for her so much. It’s one of the best examples I saw of why a skewed power dynamic – at work no less – is a huge problem, even when we talk about two – on paper – “consenting adults”. I’m also astonished what a soulless, heartless, gloomy world she describes – everybody knows what is going on, but they let her be the prey of a stone-cold narcissist and discard her after. It’s like most of them lost their humanity – if they ever had it – in the name of their “great project”. Domenica, you are heard, understood, believed and supported.
I think the mentor is Jeanine Tesori, composers and producer.
He’s a creep. It seems to be a pattern with him. She was preyed on because of her inexperience, vulnerability and how young she looked.
This is picture of the writer from the time she was working on the production:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BFK-QW9sxRg/
And here with JG on the subway (in case people are doubting her):
https://www.instagram.com/p/BLye3_gg0bc/
I wish her nothing but success in the future. It must have been difficult to write all this out.
Why was production so keen on keeping him or making him happy? What do they get out of this?
Sooooo I guess Jake wasn’t Toothy Tile after all?
So horrible. That he, her mentor, her whole work network and people she would have considered colleagues just completely ghosted her (on his instruction? becuase of his whims?) after he’d had that first completed sexual contact with her is just ugh. They (JG, the mentor, the colleagues, his friends, his family, etc. – not Domenica, who was used horribly imo) all need to take a good look at themselves. They sound awful.
I was a 21 year old virgin who had never had a boyfriend, had low self esteem, had just graduated from college and had my first temp job that I was hoping would go permanent. Entirely different industry. I had something very similar happen to me with an older, attractive guy in my office. I’m in my mid 50s now-and reading this essay brought back exactly how I was feeling during that time period.
It’s a story about workplace harassment, since he was technically her boss, right? I can see how she didn’t feel she had a chance to say no to him, to assert boundaries, even when he asked – she would have been fired from the set.
And she ended up being fired anyway.
And who would she have reported this to, as people just waive his behavior off as that’s what movie stars do? Just. Yuck.
Taylor Swift could have done a real hatchet job on this guy if he seduced her like he apparently did with this writer. Re reading her song lyrics, she actually was quite restrained and was hoping we would read between the lines. Well, here we are.
I was fighting back tears as I read Domenica’s story, because I have been her. In my case, I was 17 and he was 30. I’d attended an all-girls school from K-12, and I was painfully shy to begin with, so I was really clueless even when it came to guys my own age, much less older men. He lovebombed me, talked about how admired my intelligence, and made me feel sophisticated, even if the sexual remarks ere awkward. Unfortunately, I was stupid enough to go all the way with him, and I believed it actually meant something. This went on for 2 years. When he broke it off with me, it really destroyed me for a while. I felt used. I felt like an idiot for falling for it, especially when I eventually learned that I was not the only student he’d been inappropriate with. There were women who could’ve warned me, but none of them did, and a few basically regarded me as a slut. I rarely ever talk about all this, because I still feel stupid and guilty, and a lot of people with whom I’ve shared my story tell me I was old enough to know better.
So I really feel for Domenica, and I’m so glad that she found the strength to speak out about this (Taylor, too!). It hurts to talk about it, but in doing so, she might be helping other young women who don’t recognize the warning signs, as someone ought to have done for her.