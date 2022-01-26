“Lily James wore Versace to the ‘Pam & Tommy’ premiere” links

Lily James wore Versace to the Pam & Tommy premiere. [RCFA]
Truly amazing how Kristen Stewart grumbled about Oscar campaigning and then as soon as she was snubbed for a SAG nomination, she’s out there hustling! [LaineyGossip]
Paris Hilton & Jimmy Fallon were so proud of their dumb NFTs. [Dlisted]
The Snake Fam at JJ actually made a list of all of the songs Taylor Swift has written over the course of her career. [Just Jared]
Apparently, Aaron Rodgers’s undoing has been in the works for years. [Pajiba]
Neve Campbell did a commercial for McDonald’s! [Seriously OMG]
Vintage beauty at the premieres for The English Patient. [Go Fug Yourself]
Will RFK Jr. & Cheryl Hines divorce over this crap? [Gawker]
President Biden threatens sanctions on Russia if they invade Ukraine. While that might sound weaksauce, the Obama-era sanctions genuinely hurt Russia and they were a big reason why Russia made a big push to install Donald Trump. [Towleroad]
Imagine getting butt implants and then “ruining” them. [Egotastic]
Yard sale treasures: this is a big dream for me! [Buzzfeed]
I’m fine with KStew hustling because literally ANYONE but Nicole Kidman should win.
Lol I feel that way about Lady Gaga.
I still hope that she won’t get nominated.
PS. I mean Kidman, of course.
I agree with both of you. I don’t want Nicole or Gaga to win. Not a fan of KStew’s but would pick her over either of those two.
I just hope that Olivia Colman or Jessica Chastain wins. Personally I think Jessica is due to win but not sure it’s this year. Olivia is the best actress, in general of all the possible nominees but her role this year might not garner enough attention to win but I can hope. 🙂
@Sudie, I didn’t see the movie Jessica was in but I do like her. I would not mind if she won. I’m ambivalent about Olivia Colman but as long as it isn’t Kidman or Gaga, it’s all good.
I see Lily James is still doing her open-mouth thing, thinking it makes her look sexy.
What open mouth? The first pic she’s smiling and the next one she’s not.
Not the IG photos.
The photo you saw when you clicked on this post and then saw again when you scrolled down to comment.
Edit: The open-mouth photo is also in the IG gallery
Her mouth is open in the photo where she is not smiling, but trying to look sultry and sexy. She’s doing that pose a lot.
I love that pink blazer, would have been better served over something solid in a contrasting color
Sebastián & Lily look great.
I hadn’t seen her with her natural dark hair in a long time, I prefer it immensely to blonde on her.
Not the open-mouthed posing though.
She always does the open-mouth thing. Sometimes she smiles too, which I prefer because she has a nice smile, but otherwise it’s usually the “head tilt, eyes narrowed, mouth open to look sexy” thing which I find annoying. She looks good there. I won’t watch that thing though because of Pam Anderson being upset about it. She’s been through enough.
Seth looks absolutely thrilled to be there
I really like KStew, so I’m not trying to drag her, but it is kind of amusing. Film twitter kept going on that the only reason Kidman, Gaga, and Chastain were nominated was because they were hustling hard. But KStew’s popping up at screenings held by her A list friends and showing up on multiple talk shows and magazine covers…she’s doing far more than the above three. And I’m not shading her, that’s the name of the game, but just because Kidman & Gaga get disproportionate press, particularly Gaga as she’s outrageous, doesn’t mean they are campaigning so much harder than Kristen and Kristen is too cool and artsy to campaign. They’re all campaigning, and Kristen’s campaigning the hardest out of the group…well maybe Chastain is on the same level.
Then again, film twitter used to being unfairly cruel to KStew and Anne Hathaway…so at least it’s kind of nice they are being nice to her. But it’s also weird, too, because film twitter has more smoke for Adam McKay and multiple women than say the actual male predators present in awards season.
NFTs are very dumb from what the image is. VERY smart if you want to launder money and avoid taxes. I wouldn’t go out there and start showing off your own NFTs…
No mention of the deaths of Meatloaf or Louie Anderson? It’s been a few days.