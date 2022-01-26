“Lily James wore Versace to the ‘Pam & Tommy’ premiere” links

Lily James wore Versace to the Pam & Tommy premiere. [RCFA]

Truly amazing how Kristen Stewart grumbled about Oscar campaigning and then as soon as she was snubbed for a SAG nomination, she’s out there hustling! [LaineyGossip]

Paris Hilton & Jimmy Fallon were so proud of their dumb NFTs. [Dlisted]

The Snake Fam at JJ actually made a list of all of the songs Taylor Swift has written over the course of her career. [Just Jared]

Apparently, Aaron Rodgers’s undoing has been in the works for years. [Pajiba]

Neve Campbell did a commercial for McDonald’s! [Seriously OMG]

Vintage beauty at the premieres for The English Patient. [Go Fug Yourself]

Will RFK Jr. & Cheryl Hines divorce over this crap? [Gawker]

President Biden threatens sanctions on Russia if they invade Ukraine. While that might sound weaksauce, the Obama-era sanctions genuinely hurt Russia and they were a big reason why Russia made a big push to install Donald Trump. [Towleroad]

Imagine getting butt implants and then “ruining” them. [Egotastic]

Yard sale treasures: this is a big dream for me! [Buzzfeed]