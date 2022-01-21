Duchess Kate keeps style-stalking Meghan & it’s extremely creepy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the second time in two days on Thursday. They traveled to northwest England, to rural Lancashire, to highlight the work of rural healthcare workers and the funding of NHS Charities Together (one of the few charities the Cambridges’ actively fundraise for). They went to Clitheroe Community Hospital and met nurses, doctors and a therapy puppy named Alfie. Alfie is an “apricot cockapoo” and he seemed to like Kate a lot.

Kate decided to go with shades of brown for this appearance – the sweater and skirt are a set from Iris and Ink, at a cost of £145 (sweater) and £165 (skirt). The coat is a repeat – it’s a Massimo Dutti piece she’s had for a few years. She first wore it in January 2020, and then again in March 2021. She paired the ensemble with a £1,080 Roma Mini Clutch from Metier London, which was also a repeat.

I’m not going to beat around the bush here… what Kate is doing sartorially is extremely f–king creepy. As soon as Meghan “arrived” as Harry’s fiancee in 2017, Kate has done the most to copykeen Meghan’s style. Kate suddenly began wearing trousers to events (when she never had before Meghan came around). Kate suddenly began wearing separates and mixing-and-matching pieces in her closet (like Meghan). Kate has already openly copied Meghan’s style time and time again, and royal commentators insist that it’s a good thing, and that it’s fine that Kate has zero personality and she noticeably style-stalks other women. But Jesus H, you know? Two days in a row this week, Kate stepped out in waist-up replicas of Meghan’s ensembles. This brown ensemble is Kate’s keen version of Meghan’s camel look in January 2020, when she and Harry visited Canada House. On Wednesday, Kate copykeened Meghan’s look from the Together cookbook launch in 2018. It’s BONKERS.