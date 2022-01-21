Duchess Kate keeps style-stalking Meghan & it’s extremely creepy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the second time in two days on Thursday. They traveled to northwest England, to rural Lancashire, to highlight the work of rural healthcare workers and the funding of NHS Charities Together (one of the few charities the Cambridges’ actively fundraise for). They went to Clitheroe Community Hospital and met nurses, doctors and a therapy puppy named Alfie. Alfie is an “apricot cockapoo” and he seemed to like Kate a lot.
Kate decided to go with shades of brown for this appearance – the sweater and skirt are a set from Iris and Ink, at a cost of £145 (sweater) and £165 (skirt). The coat is a repeat – it’s a Massimo Dutti piece she’s had for a few years. She first wore it in January 2020, and then again in March 2021. She paired the ensemble with a £1,080 Roma Mini Clutch from Metier London, which was also a repeat.
I’m not going to beat around the bush here… what Kate is doing sartorially is extremely f–king creepy. As soon as Meghan “arrived” as Harry’s fiancee in 2017, Kate has done the most to copykeen Meghan’s style. Kate suddenly began wearing trousers to events (when she never had before Meghan came around). Kate suddenly began wearing separates and mixing-and-matching pieces in her closet (like Meghan). Kate has already openly copied Meghan’s style time and time again, and royal commentators insist that it’s a good thing, and that it’s fine that Kate has zero personality and she noticeably style-stalks other women. But Jesus H, you know? Two days in a row this week, Kate stepped out in waist-up replicas of Meghan’s ensembles. This brown ensemble is Kate’s keen version of Meghan’s camel look in January 2020, when she and Harry visited Canada House. On Wednesday, Kate copykeened Meghan’s look from the Together cookbook launch in 2018. It’s BONKERS.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
This is WILD.
Cannot stand her.
KKKopy Kate’s behaviour is the epitome of single white princessing of Meghan. If she can be this blatant in public, imagine what she much have done to poor Meghan in private. I disgaree with Meghan on one thing. Kate is NOT a nice person.
It’s true. This no talent, unoriginal, hateful creature must have tortured Meghan. When it came out that she’d gone to the same market as Meghan did on one of her visits to see Harry and didn’t offer a ride I side eyed her. Not embracing the woman that your brother-in-law is in love with? The brother-in-law who did everything to make you feel comfortable and at ease at every opportunity? This woman is trash.
It’s actually quite insulting. Meghan isn’t the 1st woman to own a brown coat or to even do a monochrome look, so its not that that makes pisses me off. What angers me is that meghan got raked through the coals for her style and that it was ‘breaking protocol’. While kate avoided dressing modern but since meghan left seems to be having a Meghan moodboard with all her outfits. To then get praised for it. And the royalists will just dust it off with ‘let’s not pit these 2 women against each other’ instead of calling it what it is: racism
Agree 💯% 👏🏼
Very well said. It makes my blood boil.
She is no personality of her own so she’s constantly morphing into somebody else. Like, this is really obvious. She never dressed like this before Meghan.
I wonder if that’s why she does it; so that she can get praised for what Meghan got criticized. That way she can feel superior.
ITA. The blatant hypocrisy is so loud and obvious as to why. This article covers it well. Disagree that the old institution has moved forward from discriminatory practices (end of article).
https://thetempest.co/2019/08/29/style/double-standards-royals/
There really does seem to be some taunting going on with the copying.
Thanks for the article! I hadn’t realized that Kate wore that one shoulder white dress to the BAFTAS just weeks after Meghan wore the black one shoulder and was called too Hollywood. I think at the time I wondered if Kate was trying to show Meghan support by wearing it, which is not something I think anymore. Embarrassed I ever wondered that actually when it’s now clear she never gave her support. The way I twisted to see support that wasn’t there, yikes. Celebitchy tweeted something about now do you believe she wore white to another woman’s wedding? So yeah, the taunting is real. Technically, Kate does have an identity, which is that of a competitive mean girl.
Just remember the Flybe stunt, a deliberate show to demonstrate how budget conscious these two wanted to appear after Harry and Meghan were raked over the coals taking a private plane. Elton John’s who loaned it to them? They don’t show support at all.
@ Jais I think kate wore the one shoulder dress deliberately after Meghan was called ‘trash’ for wearing hers. We all know the Keens praise is planned in advanced, and using phrases like “English Rose’ Is just another way of saying “white woman”. Kate saw all the criticism with all its racial undertones towards Meghan, and decided she would capitalise and exploit it to her own advantage.
I think I’ve been trying to block out some of the things that were said about Meghan at the time, like trashy, seriously. So Kate wears a white one shoulder dress shortly after Meghan knowing full well she won’t be called trashy for that dress but an English Rose. What message does it send but it’s the wearer not the dress that is trash. Kate actively took part in sending that message. There was some real psychological abuse going on, jeez.
For me, what makes this copying especially egregious is the fact that Meghan said in the Oprah interview that her styling was the only thing she could control. She didn’t have a budget for clothing, had to buy everything with her own money, wore a lot of things she already had in her closet.
Now Kate swans in trying to erase that one tiny piece Meghan had left of her identity during one of the most traumatic periods in her life. All of it bought with money from UK taxpayers.
How the hell would you feel if your sister-in-law drove you to suicidal ideation, then started wearing your wardrobe after you left the country for your own safety and mental health? We infantilize and simplify Kate here because that’s what the media does and it’s what she presents to the world. However, I don’t think Kate is a simple person. She is simultaneously vacuous and malicious, insecure and exhibitionist, lazy and obsessed.
They’ll only refuse to compare the two when the copying is fresh. Let it simmer for a while, and people’s memories fade a little, and then the comparisons will begin again — except that, they will rewrite history and claim Meghan copied the style Kate “was known for.” And all the racists will believe it because they *want* to believe it.
And the Flybe stunt backfired because it had to make an extra stop just for the Cambridges. ANd there were embarrassing photo ops with William and Kate and children looking like the Von Trapp family escaping from Austria–as W and K dashed out of the plane carrying their own luggage.. Little Charlotte was left to run after them with William looking out for George and holding his hand and Kate holding Louis.
Yes, I wonder how much the public remembers that or did it get conveniently erased as well?
Mumbles McMutton has always used the press to hurt Meghan. Furthermore, she is becoming the SWF of the movie. Mumbles McMutton doesn’t come close to having the admiration and the charisma to challenge Meghan so she tries to copy her and still looks awful! She thinks that by copying Meghan she will get the same results as being adored but she just looks pathetic, which she is. Mumbles McMutton is a pathetic mean girl with no personality OR charisma!
Don’t usually pay attention to Kate because she’s proved to be uninteresting. Surprising because with an art history major she could be doing so much to explain/share royal art collections to public, tie in art therapy with mental health, discuss how art can be used to aid healthy child development, etc. Unfortunately, no. The only art-related anything connected with Kate is her staff hiding the “Negro Page’ id on a painting when Obamas came to visit 😱 /
Also not interested in trying to listen if she ever speaks because without subtitles I can’t understand what she’s saying in in that tortured accent she’s developed. But I did find this interesting –
https://parade.com/1324295/roisinkelly/duchess-kate-channeled-meghan-markle-on-museum-visit-and-shes-dyed-her-hair-darker/
Yknoq– maybe keenly is just doing this on her own, and this requires little to no thinking, all she has to do is copy–
So I mean…
the alternative story is that the Palace KNOWS that Meghan is more popular and capable, so she better try to convince people that she is also capable because she “looks” like someone who is.
newsflash… thats not what makes you capable
There is a difference between stylish and styled. There is a difference between being a trend setter and slavishly copying a trend. All the propping up and copying will never make KKKhate secure. She is a hollow sham.
She is trolling Meghan.
To those who say Kate is “trolling” or “taunting” Meghan by dressing like her, I disagree. No woman goes to that trouble just to send a message to someone who may or may not get that message. A woman buys the same (or similar) garments because she thinks it looked great on the original and thinks it would look great on her too. I’m sure Kate would die before admitting it, but she was (and still is) greatly influenced by Meghan, just as she continues to be by Diana and to a certain extent, the queen – for different reasons. I think Kate saw the way Meghan dressed and saw how it was a breath of fresh air, in that Meg had her own modern style and was unafraid to show it; whereas, Kate was always trying to imitate someone else.
Based on the way the BM has coddled her, Kate knows she will get praise from them, but she wouldn’t repeatedly go to such trouble just to say, “Take THAT, Meghan!” unless she really liked the looks. Also, the fact that she clearly doesn’t like Meghan personally (“Wha- else?”), it means even more that Kate would stalk her activities and appearance online like that.
Debbie, sorry, but this is way too kind a comment; read Jais’ comment above about the white, off-the-shoulder dress, and how Kate was implicit in dragging Meghan.
I think they’re trying to recreate Meghan using her. It’s infuriating because they hated Meghan for all of those things that Kate is trying to replicate. 2022 will be the year that they (all of them) will do everything Meghan and Harry did in exactly the same way.
It’s like they realized at some point that the public LIKED Meghan because she dressed more “modern” (lol that trousers are considered “modern” but compared to coatdresses they are), because she had a professional approach to her job, because she was warm and approachable but still competent and effective.
Like they realized too late that the things the rota was dragging Meghan for (omg H&M held hands! omg Meghan hugged someone! omg Meghan is dressing like a professional woman!!) were the very things that the public found appealing about Meghan. But by then it was too late so all they could was pivot and try to put those things on Kate.
@Becks1 LOL you got me. Now all I can hear is that Ross guy from the show ‘Friends’….Pivot…Pivot….PIvot PiVOT, pivot, pivooooot, LOL
Kate pivots like a couch going up stairs and getting stuck!!! LOL @Becks1 you’re the best.
Copying requires little to no thinking, yep with how lazy kate is this would make sense coming from her. She copies diana too
@Meg … You know the sad thing? If Harry manages to get adequate security and brings Meghan, Archie, and Lili to England in the spring, the British Media will go crazy with wild articles about how Meghan is copying Kate’s style.
This…is terrifying. Like she’s coming off as genuinely unhinged. Who does this?!
She does this because now people are talking about it and hence HER….if she hadn’t done, who will be talking about these 2 engagements?
The brown look is also a copy paste of the recent look Meghan had when she went shopping over the holidays and was pap’ed
This is creepy, very creepy!
Khate : Meghan :: Leann Rimes : Brandi Glanville
It’s absolutely bonkers.
This is a straight-up white supremacist tactic. It’s exactly the same as when Melania started wearing sleeveless dresses – her full intention was to reap praise for the very thing that Michelle Obama was scorned and abused for. The intent is to perpetuate dominance and supremacy. It’s a total mind game too because they can just feign innocence while stoking the exact comparisons they were hoping for (“I’m just wearing an outfit, you’re reading too much into it!”). It’s maddening.
@WhoElse Right? This is not-right-in-the-head behavior. Something is seriously wrong with this woman.
Creepy? White women have been copying black/ mixed women´s styles and called their own for as long as I can remember, so yeah, nothing out of ordinary.
We all know Kate does it because she is seldom called out, the infalitilization of her has really been getting into her head and oh boy, does it show.
Methinks is just a strategy of Kate to get the attention of a certain prince- whether is a her husband or her brother in law, is anyone´s guess.
This is what I’ve been saying. They’ll be accusing Meghan of copying Kate in no time. She really knows how to use her whiteness to great effect.
That’s all she’s been trained to do. A user, usurper and an empty shell. I think she and Baldimort have a really dysfunctional relationship. Imagine your wife dressing up as the sister-in-law you despise and tried to destroy. Sick or what?
Already being done. Some woman on twitter claimed the blue as Kate’s look first because she had already worn the coat (with it all buckled up like she used to do).
I actually dropped in on a forum I haven’t frequented in YEARS yesterday, they have a royals section and I decided to see what the discussion was like there. It was horrible, very pro-Kate, Meghan is an attention-seeking emotional abuser, etc. ANYWAY, regarding this styling, it was so insane, posters were actually saying “This is what Meghan was trying to do in NYC but she was a failure, Kate is doing it beautifully because her clothes fit properly and the weather is appropriate for a heavy coat!”. They weren’t quite saying Meghan copied Kate but it was as close as you can get without completely ignoring the reality of the timeline.
I mostly stick to Celebitchy for royals commentary and discussion and I’m going to stick to that going forwards. The people on that other forum were UNHINGED.
Elizabeth Regina, its especially sick because we are told that William despises Meghan? So, why is Kate doing this? How can William ignore the fact that his wife is dressing like the woman he hates?
Unless the theory that William desires Meghan (but hates the fact that he does) is correct….and his wife knows it. So, as she has historically always done, she will blatantly mimic the object of her husband’s wayward eye (Jecca etc.), and get away with it because absolutely no one over there will ever call her on her shit.
I will bet a million dollars that William has no clue what Kate is wearing. He clearly doesn’t care about clothes and fashion, he doesn’t care about Kate – and a white princess couldn’t possibly be copying a woman of color, so it must not have happened.
THIS! How psychologically disturbed do you have to be, to be a part of this KKKopy KKKeen KKKosplay of someone you actively tried to destroy? No wonder she wore white to Meghan’s wedding (I know some argue it’s lemon but she knew it photographs white) It’s mind-boggling!
I’ve always thought that William was attracted to Meghan and many here have said the same. I’ve seen many pics where William has been straight up staring at Meghan and on one of the Christmas walks he was grinning like a Cheshire Cat when he was talking to her. He’s the type of man who hates a woman because he cannot have her. I bet we, as women, all know how that feels. Yes, William doesn’t care about fashion or Kate, but he does care about Meghan because he’s spent the past five years trying to destroy her. I’m betting that is one of the reasons why Kate doesn’t like Meg, because she knows that William wants her and she’s always had to compete to maintain his attention. I bet he does notice the change in Kate, because this is untypically Kate and William is also trying to be Meghan’s man.
JT, I think it’s more of the fact that Meghan *barely* even* looked* at Bitter Brother other than as “Harry’s brother”. I think BB thinks he is *irresistible* to women (convincing himself that all the ones *he* wanted to marry *only* turned him down because of not wanting a life in the paps’ lenses), and he couldn’t believe Meghan didn’t look at him with desire…that she would WILLING want to be with HARRY and not him, BB. I could even believe he made a fumbled, “overly friendly” overture at one point and was rebuffed. That is when the “hatred” started.
Just my opinion 😊
@JT and Jan90067 – I too have always suspected William did something that offended Meghan to the point where she said something to Harry and it blew up. Maybe he got too handsy, maybe he made a crude comment about her sex life, IDK, but it’s clear a line in the sand was crossed. Kate picked up on his attraction to her, perhaps she even found out what William did/said that offended her, and from then on it was all-out war. The copy-keening began in earnest when Kate realized she could in no way match Meghan in looks, smarts, energy, compassion and charisma, and because she’s not the sharpest tool in the shed all she could do to draw attention to herself was dress like her.
Like that Buzzfeed article that compared Kate and Meghan headlines on the media’s different treatment of the same things, we now need a new one that shows in pictures all the many times that Kate has copied either Meghan or Diana.
She has form with copying Diana too. She is very insecure and clearly no inner confidence of who she is. On the plus side at least the doggie was pleased to see her!
These are honestly pretty basic professional looks. She could be copying millions of professional women across the globe. Maybe she just got a better stylist? I don’t want to criticize her for this one. It’s nice that she is finally dressing like an adult.
@Mina_Esq: Kate can wear what she wants, the point is she is wearing outfits that got Meghan a lot of criticism and racism for. It was unfair and Kate should not be commended for wearing outfits that were deemed against protocol and unroyal 2 years ago,
Mina, she has even copied Meghan’s hairdos. She could have been inspired by working women since the moment she married in – yet she’s only been dressing like this since Meghan married in. She is copying her the same way she copies Diana and copied Jecca Craig during her on-off relationship with William.
Okay, so I know that there are going to be a variety of comments like this, so this is just going to be a general response.
Yes, these are pretty classic professional looks – monochromatic, chic, quality pieces, etc. and objectively, Kate looks nice. This is a good look for her, and this kind of outfit is the kind that many of us have been saying she needed to wear for YEARS – ditch the coat dresses, invest in some nice separates, some functional coats, etc.
But you cannot ignore the timing. Kate never wore these kinds of monochromatic looks 4 years ago. She never wore trousers like this before (we had a few pairs of ankle pants and jeggings, nothing like these.) She cosplayed the Queen, and she cosplayed Diana, and sometimes Jecca Craig. She never cosplayed a professional woman which many of us insisted she needed to be doing.
It’s not that Meghan dresses in a way that is super groundbreaking. Her work style, in my opinion, is pretty simple – pretty classic pieces with a standout coat that is still classic. Many professional women dress the same every day. But the monochromatic look is something that we have pretty much never seen Kate do and now she’s all about it.
There really needs to be a timeline set up of Kate’s outfits, then I think the drastic switch becomes more obvious.
I don’t think its a better stylist because when you see pictures of her stylists/PAs over the years, they dress like adult professional women. they just could never get Kate to do so until now.
Yeah, my closet pretty much looks like this and I’m a lot older than Meghan. You’ve totally hit it that it’s the timing. And I wouldn’t even have a problem with the timing if Meghan hadn’t been slammed for the wardrobe choices that Kate is making now.
Yes, it’s 100% the timing that makes this nutty. Also in these cases, the looks are really such copies, it’s very weird. Kate could totally take inspiration from Meghan and make the look her own with things like accessories (a nice scarf, some statement jewelry, etc.). It’s definitely true that this styling suits her age better than what she had been doing so in that sense, hooray. But the way Meghan gets dragged for the same looks Kate gets praised for is weird weird weird. At this point, even if Kate’s doing it unthinkingly, someone has to have picked up at the palace that people are noticing the similarities. If they actually cared to stop this commentary, they would be keeping a Meghan stylebook and making sure Kate has some noticeable difference in her outfits. Instead it’s more like they’re leaning into making her an exact copy.
What you’re doing is erasure. You know very well she is not copying millions of women SHE is copying one woman. Where we these millions of women before 2017? Why didn’t she copy them then?
This ^ She could copy millions of people, but no, she copies one: like Becks1 says, it’s all about the timing
I think some of past comments about Kate copying have been a bit of a stretch. But these looks? There’s no doubt. I mean it’s right there, side by side. You can add Meghan’s WTC black ensemble since that’s what Kate’s wearing other day but with a blue coat. And the praise for her outfits is already coming in. In articles and social media groups. I remark about ‘who does she remind me of in that outfit?’ into some of the Facebook groups.
Do a Google search. How you go from impersonating jecca, to Diana, to the queen, to now Meghan. You’re forty STILL pretending to be other women. The part that’s being missed is to somewhat show your personality even if your copying someone. But Kate copies a woman to the teeth. Her voice is a copy of Diana, her clothes and hair, jewelry Megan, shoes Meghan down to the exact pair Meghan wore, at least Zara wore a different color of the aquazarra shoes to Kate’s Carol service. Google Aquazarra shoes, Google Vega sneakers, Google the Massimo dutti coat, there was an article on the daily mail that stated it was reported that Kate liked Meghan Canada house look and days later for her own event copied her look which the daily mail said it was twinning. Google the green purse that Camilla has now that Meghan brought to the church- the exact purse, kate wearing Meghan’s exact pair of Aquazarra shoes when her and Camilla and the Queen’s event. That the queen cut the cake with a sword. That’s creepy and mental
As much as I hate to defend Kate (and I hate doing it), you’ve got a point. Having said that, it’s awfully coincidental that she has just happens to be using the exact same colours and styles. If she wasn’t trying to copy M, she could have done this look in another colour just to make it not so obvious.
Kate is not copying millions of professional women because for years she never dressed like this. It’s as obvious as her Diana cosplay. She is a stalker full stop. She stalked William, she stalked Diana, Jecca, and she’s now stalking Meghan. She didn’t finally get her act together, she just finally got somebody else to mimic. This is completely mental. All of the attacks on Meghan’s style were because Kate had none and was jealous of her. She wants to BE Meghan, right on down to the husband who isn’t afraid to look at her. She’s even got William acting like Harry to try to complete her SWFing.
@jt I completely agree with you, it’s mental. This women has got issues she needs to see a psychiatrist.
Hey Kate you can be a bad version of someone else NEVER completely or you can be you.
I am not an expert in royal watching and wasn’t paying attention before Meghan married H but I will put a lot of money on the fact that this woman never dressed like this before Meghan
No one is saying Meghan discovered this style by the way! it is ok to copy but so blatantly after all the abuse….she is a mediocre woman and everything about her reflects that
Naahhh, if it was Meghan copying KKKHate, I’m sure the niceties wouldn’t have been extended. Hit pieces after hit pieces would have been published and psychphants would have attacked and skinned Meg alive. But because it’s a white woman considered a English rose, it’s oh she’s not copying Meg, she copying any other professional woman. The hypocrisy is not lost on me.
Except you’re conflating 2 groups of people. People on Celebitchy do not put a hit piece after hit piece on Megan, nor do they (speaking for myself, at least), engage in Megan bashing on DM or anywhere. So, it’s hardly hypocrisy when ONE GROUP does that, but ANOTHER GROUP does NOT do it, yet still reserves the right not to kowtow the party line every time? I think you can let them have a different opinion on the use of a coat?
She’s copying the exact same colour scheme in these looks and that’s what’s so weird. Beige doesn’t work on a white woman with her skin tone and it drains kate whereas beige works better with Meghan’s skin tone. That’s what is creepy about this and the outfit the other day. She’s not just wearing the same separates, but the same colours and pieces. It’s weird.
And she didn’t dress like this pre 2017.
It’s such an exact copy of those two looks, one right after the other, it’s hard to escape the idea there’s a message to Meghan here. Both of the outfits Meghan wore are at least a couple of years old – the blue coat goes back to the Together launch in what, 2017? Even if the rest of the world didn’t remember them, one person definitely would – Meghan.
Interesting too the most recent news is Harry and Meghan won’t come back to the UK unless they can arrange proper security; that they may not be around for the next event, Philip’s remembrance in April, or possibly even the Jubilee in June. Kate’s got the UK to herself (for the moment).
Can think of several things she might be trying to say here, and none of them are pleasant.
I can’t tell if you are being purposefully disingenuous or coy or what? If you have visited this site before you know that Duchess Meghan has been abused by the British media for wearing theses types of ensembles. So to sit in praise of Kate “possibly getting a new stylist” is bulls**t.
It is bonkers and also infuriating because Meghan was attacked for what she wore at every turn and now royalists and commentators have absolutely no problem with Kate is copying Meghan’s style. Why were Meghan’s clothes deemed unroyal and against protocol and Kate’s are not? At first I didn’t want to believe Kate was doing this but it’s blatant and obvious now and if Meghan was getting criticised for her outfits Kate should be equally criticised.
Remember when people were insisting (even on here) that royal women could not wear pants/trousers, that it was against protocol? I remember looking up pictures of Sophie wearing pants to show people as “proof” that it was fine. But so many insisted that every time Meghan wore professional trousers to an event she was insulting the queen (jeggings were fine because reasons.)
@Becks: Yeah, I remember and it was a lie. Meghan made Kate look old fashioned and dowdy so they had to come up with the narrative that she was breaking protocol. Another thing, the royalists and Kate stans couldn’t have a black woman looking better and outshining the future Queen. Now those same people are saying that there’s nothing wrong with women wearing similar outfits. We all know that Meghan doesn’t have a monopoly on what to wear, that’s not the point. The fact is Meghan wasn’t given the space to wear what she wanted without criticism while Kate can come in afterwards with no criticism for supposedly protocol. The worst example of this was when Kate did that video in a black McQueen suit which was similar to what Meghan wore to the first Wellchild Awards. Critics at the time said she was wearing too much black and should have worn a dress, only for Kate wear the same exact outfit and get high praise. It was then I realised that it wasn’t really about what Meghan was wearing but about who she was and the fact that she was outshining Kate in terms of fashion.
Yes I recall having to bring up both Sophie and Anne who wore trousers to engagements and that it was kate who was the weirdo with the coatdresses or the jeggings, which were never professional despite all the excuses that it was a “sporty” event.
Kate did not own a pair of professional trousers until after Meghan wore them.
This:
“The fact is Meghan wasn’t given the space to wear what she wanted without criticism while Kate can come in afterwards with no criticism for supposedly protocol.”
Exactly. We have seen it a few times – remember how Kate’s white one-shouldered dress was praised, Meghan’s was vulgar, the black pantsuit you mention, so at this point its just hard to ignore. Meghan wasn’t allowed to breathe without being criticized while Kate is praised for doing the exact same thing.
I guess I just ultimately don’t get Kate’s thought process here. There can be no other reason for it at this point then to make the point that she can get praised for things that Meghan got dragged for. If she just liked Meghan’s general style, and maybe was too insecure or too inept to wear a professional wardrobe before, then she could “channel” Meghan’s look without going all SWF. She could wear trousers and a pretty top and it wouldn’t scream MEGHAN. She could get ride of her coat dresses forever and invest in functional classic overcoats and blazers. etc. But that’s not what we’re seeing. It’s literally like she has a mood board of Meghan’s looks.
Thank you! But I think there is a deeper psychological issue at play here. Imagine seeing your wife cosplay your dead mother AND the sister in law you hate with every fibre of your being. What kind of relationship do this Ken and Karen have? How insecure do you have to be to copy a woman you lied against and sent the CEO of your foundation to try and destroy in court?? No wonder Harry legged it.
William’s hatred of Mehgan is actually carnal desire. Black Americans range in color, in large part, because of the historical desire of British white colonizers and enslavers’ for black women. It’s his attraction to her passion, beauty, and intellect that has driven him MAD. That Harry has what he want fuels his hatred of his brother.
It’s the same thing that happened to Meghan in all arenas – being slammed as breaking protocol and being unroyal – from the start, not just with clothes. We saw it with walking in front of Harry, closing her own car door, not wearing a hat, crossing legs, the one-shouldered dress, colored nail polish, using candles in the wedding venue, trying to kill C with the flowers in her wedding bouquet, wearing black, eating avocados, touching her pregnant stomach…and I’m sure I’m missing a million other examples. The number of things that Meghan got slammed for and KKKeen gets praised for is absolutely racist and absolutely sickening. KKKeen is a bully and a vile, mean, racist person and it blows my mind that she has any defenders besides other racists and the RRs who just lie constantly for a living. I don’t know how KKKeen can even live with herself. Not only the constant infantilization, which maybe someone could laugh off since it gets her the do-nothing lazy lifestyle she crave, but her clear and obvious…bullying doesn’t even seem like a strong enough word!! Do you think she ever feels bad even for one minute?! She mustn’t, right? Otherwise she would have put a stop to some of this!! Right? Ugh, she’s just an awful human being. I hope she gets all the karma she deserves. Her and The Other Brother and Charles…all of them.
Ugh sorry for the rant. I just couldn’t keep it in! As a black woman, this is all just so fcuking triggering sometimes. 😮💨
I am with you 100%. I have a good friend who “likes both couples” and swears William and Kate are fine and there’s no reason to hate them. It’s because she isn’t looking past the surface of what is reported beyond People Magazine. If you seriously follow royal news and see and read what we do on Celebitchy, there’s no way you can look at what is happening and not see the Lamebridges for who they really are. Years ago I woke up early to watch them get married and enjoyed reading news about them early on. Now? I can’t stand the sight of William or Kate. They absolutely disgust me. I was a huge Diana fan and it’s painful to see how awful her firstborn turned out. Thank goodness Harry will carry on her legacy.
SussexWatcher, I agree with you 100%. As a black woman myself, this is triggering.
Watching the racism and hate directed at Meghan for doing right, wanting to do the work, wearing what she wanted to, going above and beyond, just to praise Kate for copying what Meghan and countless woman do every day is f…ing triggering! It has happened to me and watch it happen it my colleagues and others all the time.
It points to what is commonly known that as Black women we always have to work harder and we still don’t get the respect and accolades that we so rightfully deserve.
Kate and her new found wardrobe means only that she is a copier with no originality,
I copy Meghan’s style about 2-3 times a week just cuz I really like it and it helps me from having to figure out what to wear at 6 in the morning. Lol
That’s because Meghan’s style is it.
I started “copying her style” before she got out of grade school. That was pretty much Donna Karan, Anne Klein professional style. Sensible, logical, attractive, travels well – you stand out, but don’t look like a narcissist.
SWFing Meghan again. KopyKate has been called out on SM again. William married a bucket of fluff. The only difference – Meghan has a faithful husband; no alleged Harry sidepieces on her watch. Kate has to constantly worry that Bill’s alleged wandering sceptre will be reported.
She even bought butt pads it seems. Because in the trouser ensemble there was no butt.
This is creepy as hell and its so obvious at this point that its disturbing.
@becks1 at this rate, if keeny was able to cast spells or mix potions á la Evil Queen she’d do it.
“Mirror Mirror on the wall
Show me today’s most inspired look of all”
Only the mirror in this case is the PowerPoint of Pinterest moodboards
It’s utterly maddening that no one on Dusty Isle will call her out either. She looks like a psycho, full stop. No normal, “caring”, “kind”, [insert whatever sycophantic adjective the rats love to use for Kate here] woman does this. I would be MORTIFIED if I had numerous photos out there showcasing me copycatting another woman. I suspect she’s not bothered in the slightest because no one will say a word about it.
And, the other maddening thing is that she’s not just copying Meghan. She’s gone from copying Diana and sometimes the Queen to copying Meghan. Like she’s not taking parts of Diana’s wardrobe and incorporating them into hers or elements of the Queen’s style that she likes and parts of Meghan. It’s like she can only cosplay one woman at a time and right now its Meghan.
I can’t believe she did it two days in a row. Not even a spacer coat dress or prairie dress in between. She must have committed to wearing only Meghan-inspired outfits in 2022 as her New Year’s resolution. Let’s see which outfit she wears next month (as she’s done two engagements in a row and will now need a beach break.) It’s almost as if we need a whole post where we can guess which outfit Kate will replicate next.
Kate never had an identity that’s on her own. If she’s not cosplaying her mother, she’s cosplaying dead mother in law. If not, it’s either the queen mother, the queen, or Meghan. This woman does not have one original thought. Always riding the coattails of someone else smdh. That’s y’all’s future future kweeeeeeeen tho
But there’s something more psychologically weird/scary/confusing to it because she could very easily hire a real stylist to give her her own personal, signature look. She doesn’t need to stalk and steal other women’s looks. Not to mention dressing up her child in Harry’s baby clothes (was it George?) or wearing the earrings Diana wore to Harry’s christening to Archie’s christening. It’s psychotic! It goes beyond bullying at this point.
That was Louis, she wore yellow at the Trooping to mimic Diana too. And let’s not forget her red dress when presenting Louis, to mimic Diana’s dress at Harry’s birth. To me, that seemed designed to steal that moment from Meghan (as in, Kate thought that Meghan was going to do what she did, and cosplay her dead MIL at every chance, so she figured Meghan would wear red with a peter pan collar after the birth of her first child, so she did it before Meghan could. Of course things played out very differently overall but that was before the wedding.)
@Becks1 — wow, that never even occurred to me before now (Kate wearing a copy of Diana’s Lindo outfit post Harry’s birth so as to usurp that moment from Meghan). I can 100% believe it — given her actions and history, that makes so much sense. This b*tch is crazy and I’m SO happy the Sussexes are well and far away from both K and W.
What’s weird and confusing as well is if you consider the one thing that did look like authentic Kate – flashing. Didn’t she have a habit of baring her bottom at school when she was younger, and all the hem fly ups at various royal appearances? Possibly you can throw in the see through outfit at the fashion show that supposedly attracted Will.
Suggests to me – this woman has a need to be noticed that’s pathological. She’s lazy and incurious, yes, but it partly explains why she never seems to copy the work content – doing – of Diana and Meghan. It’s all about how she looks and getting people to pay attention to her, and her alone. Hence, everything she does is just a photo op. The ultimate was at Philip’s funeral – a private pap walk for her own personal publicity photos. Who does that? Something is not right with this woman.
It wasn’t just the earrings at Archie’s christening. Kate’s outfit was cosplaying a peach/pink outfit Diana wore while expecting Harry. Diana wore it at Royal Ascot in summer 1984, and again at the Trooping in summer 1985 (where she’s pictured holding Harry for his first balcony appearance).
She also cosplayed Diana when George was presented on the Lindo steps by wearing a light blue dress with white polka dots, calling to mind Diana’s polka dotted dress she wore to present William. The tabs and social media lost their damn minds, raving about the “tribute” and “honor” that were being paid to Diana. At the time, I thought it was a sweet gesture to Diana, also. Everyone did, caught up in the emotions of the birth of Diana’s first grandchild and the future king. She broke the chain by wearing yellow for Charlotte, but went straight to red for Louis. The seeds were sown with George, but no one knew it.
As Oscar Wilde said so astutely, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” What that doesn’t cover is the sociopathy of Khate’s outright duplication of Meghan’s ensembles, right down to the colors. She’s vile.
She’s still missing that essential accessory…a husband who looks at her like she hung the moon (and doesn’t openly sneer at her when she’s jazz handing). Let her dress like her idol, it’s all she has.
That’s the absolute truth right there. William actually seems like he might be putting in more effort but he absolutely does not look at his wife like she hung the moon. That’s one accessory she can’t ever get.
I think William has been told to stop looking like he’s smelled a fart when he’s with her. The tidal wave of resentment against them is growing day by day and the cracks in their marriage are clearly visible. Time to play happy, loving, hard-working couple to deflect from the plain fact that they’re arrogant, lazy, and William would rather be out chasing other women than be with her.
Did unable get new veneers along with the Botox? Her jowls are getting more noticeable.
There was a picture of her from yesterday that was not airbrushed, and she did look rough, and her hands look like someone with a disorder that cause then to wash their hands often.
Ouch! Glad my jowls aren’t up for commentary.
I love mocking her behaviour but not her or anyone’s mother-nature-given looks.
Her mother-nature-given looks left the building a looooong time ago. She’s just made up of fillers and Botox and veneers and lip plumpers and fake hair and probably her very own ass of lies in that brown dress (or maybe she borrowed her sister’s?).
Do we think even the puppy was selected to go with the monochrome look??? 😉
The puppy is my favorite part.
She really is an empty vessell in every single way, huh?
Too bad integrity, compassion, a work ethic and kindness are things she doesn’t intend on copyKating.
Kate thinks that the reason women are loved is that they look a certain way, so she does everything she can to copy their looks. She doesn’t get that surface appeal only works on five-minute jobs–when she actually has to communicate with people, she falls apart, and it’s awful (as with her “roundtable” with Dr. Biden). We don’t love Meghan because she’s beautiful of face and style, we love her because she is such an empathetic, energetic doer of good.
You’ve nailed it. She thinks people loved Diana because of her clothes, not realizing that the love for her clothes was a byproduct of the love for her, you know? Even looking back at some of Diana’s 80s looks, there is still an appeal to them because of Diana, not because of the fashion itself.
Yes, exactly.
Yes! We can all see that lots of Diana’s fashion choices have dated badly — but it doesn’t matter, her looks are still interesting because Diana was interesting!!! Every photograph or piece of footage with Diana in it is compelling. Same with Meghan. Same with Harry! Whereas William and Kate both blend with the beige background wherever they go. Or worse — stand out like the thumb William is sometimes compared to.
Merricat and Becks, you are both spot on. I would recommend Kate seek help because this is beyond disturbing
All of this! Bravo!
can I just say generally throughout the comments on this piece that for some commenters to question Kaiser’s premise, which she proved with photos, is just annoying. It really seems like desperation to defend Kate.
We all know many women wear monochrome but no one can look at those photos and not gasp. It’s there. And the real problem is two fold, MM getting slammed for same outfits originally and Kate believing that dressing is being/doing.
This certainly seems to be the case. But I wonder if it isn’t also that she’s receiving confusing messages and expectations from the RF, the press and the public, not to mention her mother. She’s a shallow and ordinary person, chosen for her “middle class” genes. But she’s going to be Queen – so what does a future queen look like? People want her to be Diana – but, without Diana’s empathy, what does Diana look like? The RF want her to work, but with no aspirations or interests, what does a working woman look like? The press want her to be the glamorous future of the monarchy – but with no sense of style or of the future, what does that look like? And it seems her husband wants her to be somebody else entirely – so what does that look like?
Sometimes I wonder if she’s even making these choices herself. Her personal style seems to waver between sporty and lots of buttons. She gets dragged for the buttons, but maybe she should stick to them, like the queen does with her hats and handbags. After a while it becomes a signature.
She probably is receiving lots of different orders and expectations from lots of people. And she apparently doesn’t have enough sense of self to push back or offer input. There’s no through line to anything other than jogging for sporty and buttons for everything else.
I think that’s what’s so disturbing for me, she’s a few months younger than me, and has spent her thirties visibly all over the place. There should be some “grounded, stable, middle class” part of her that is visible in some way by now. But she has no discernible personality in how she dresses that feels authentic. I get that it takes a few months to figure out, what does me as a mom dress like? But ten years of just being a dress up doll. I just can’t imagine.
I just feel like they’re so off from normal behavior and instincts, it’s truly unsettling. Want to look like your marriage isn’t in trouble? The average public couple might get pap’d going to dinner or leaving a movie. This couple? Show up at job functions. The average public person revamping their style? Do a lot of research, try different things, consult with a stylist. This lady? Dress exactly like a woman you don’t like and publicly mistreated.
These are just the weirdest people. I could be tripping but… I don’t think I am.
No you are not tripping. Karen of Karenton’s behaviour is proof that something is seriously amiss. No normal person will slavishly kopy someone they hate and drove out of town. Not only that she dyed her hair darker too. There’s is a STRANGE relationship.
No you’re not tripping at all! It’s completely bizarre, unsettling, creepy, mentally disturbing, all of those things. I don’t understand it at all. She’s got serious issues.
I’m seeing a lot of disingenuous responses to this woman’s fxckery. I too take style notes from Meghan. I love how she layers different shades of the same hue, the beanies, her shoes… but none of us are doing it in this particular context.
Publicly leaking that Meghan made Kate cry wasn’t just mean, it evoked an old and very harmful trope of the uncouth black jezebel threatening the delicate white woman. It was, by design, a rallying cry to arms in defense of threatened whiteness and elicited the exact response it was intended… vitriol and racism towards Meghan. And now this style revamp by Kate… wearing the same clothes Meghan was admonished for, is mocking at best and erasure at worst. It is not benign. And within this particular context where the other party was nearly driven to suicide by these ‘harmless’ antics, it IS creepy and also maddening.
So much this. Why give this racist the benefit of the doubt? Meghan was criticised (even here) for breaking royal dress protocols. Now we should pretend that Kate’s updated look/style is a happy coincidence? She is SWFing Meghan and it’s creepy.
They give the benefit of the doubt because they’re likely guilty of similar behavior when they’ve dealt with Black or mixed race women in the past.
@SunRae: Exactly.
Yes, SunRae! Everything you said 👏🏽
Thank you. Some of these comments I’m side eying so much. Kate Apologists, we see you.
Nailed it. None of this is benign – it’s a calculated tactic done with the intent to hammer home the point that it was wrong because it was Meghan wearing it, and that anything Kate does or wears is superior because it’s on Kate, period. I commented above that this is a white supremacist tactic, and the most obvious example I can think of is when Melania wore sleeveless dresses – the entire point was to garner comparisons to Michelle Obama, who was abused and ridiculed for wearing the same thing. It’s an insidious mind game and it’s so frustrating precisely because it’s so easy to shrug and say ‘it’s just an outfit, maybe it’s a coincidence.’
Kate has employees whose whole jobs are dedicated to cataloging and planning her wardrobe. If she wanted to avoid comparisons or cosplay literally anyone else in the world, let alone create a unique style identity for herself, she could do it. All of this is intentional.
Well said, exactly!
Does this mean the Era of Buttons is over?
She probably has her full button collection sewn inside that coat so she can still be near them. It’s all she’s got.
This woman is creepy and without personality. So embarassing.
This outfit is like a mash up of the Canada House one referenced here and Duchess Meg’s first Christmas walk with the light camel coat and brown suede boots.
She can copy Meghan as much as she wants, her style, her gait, her body language, PDA, eyebrows, whatever…she just cannot be Meghan. And she can never touch Meghan’s glamour and charisma 🔥
We all saw that how they wanted Meghan’s red gown glamour to be transferred to the disco ball gown 🤣😂
The photo of Will and Kate with matching rolled up sleeves is cracking me up. Like it I their version of working hard or something.
Royal Aide: “Your Highnesses, PR is not good. You really need to stop talking about being keen, roll up your sleeves and get stuck in.”
W&K “Righto” *literally roll their sleeves up* “Done!”
LMAO at the visual. 😀
Haha yes.
Kaiser I love you not beating around the bush. Lol. Let’s leave the bushes for Willy.lol
But I agree with you. This is crazy, creepy. This woman can’t be all right in the head, who does this?
She has to know that people see the crazy ass copy keening she is doing.why does she keep doing it?
For attention. Look at Me, dammit, Look at Me, not her!!!
Kate is so brilliant, with abilities so beyond that of any other person, that she doesn’t experience linear time. Einstein and Hawking worshipped at the altar of Catherine the Great. Ergo, Meghan is copying her.
Keen needs a therapist. It’s clear she’s just some sort of weird borg that has no personality or style of her own and just copies other women in an attempt to get either what she wants or the coverage she wants.
It’s especially sick when you consider how she and TRF treated Meghan.
I can just see the media twisting Kate’s copying against Meghan. “Kate wears identical outfits to send secret message of support to Meghan, who snubs Kate’s olive branch.”
Kate plans these outfits with another person–her supposed stylist–and they are doing it on purpose. Stab the black duchess in the back while she’s in the country, and then wear her exact outfits when she’s gone just to let her know they are not done messing with her.
@harper this is definitely on purpose. Take aspects of Meghan’s outfits and copykeen the hell out of them and do it consistently so that what the media and the public will be used to is seeing her dressed like this and praise her to the stars for being “so creative” and “so fashion forward” and “the jewel of the crown” so that when Meghan does show up at an event in her own style, she’ll be attacked for it again with people arguing about “how dare she copy Kate’s style”.
I’ve noticed this with Keeny so much lately, she takes different aspects of Meghan’s styles (midi skirts, over the shoulder hairstyle, monochrome styling) and just do that constantly. She’s doing her own thing and living her own life and they just CANNOT get over that. It’s disturbing and it’s disgusting. GET A F*CKING LIFE
This woman is so creepy. It’s not just dressing like the women in Harry and William’s lives from William’s girlfriends to Diana to Meghan. There is something deeply wrong with Kate. It’s not just a white supremacist co-opting a black woman’s dressing because she does this to all these women, she wants to be praised for Meghan’s looks while trying to erase Meghan. It’s also futile because Meghan has a greater coverage/ searches online daily. Meghan also is not a media propped person like Kate. Meghan’s reach is more organic while Kate’s is more artificial.
Not only does she dress like Meghan, she also copies her mannerisms. Is she also doing this because in her mind it is morphing into the woman Harry loves? Let’s not forget how she’s been seen being inappropriate towards Harry – hanging on to him, staring intently at him, dressing in white to Harry and Meghan’s wedding and dressing her youngest son in Harry’s baby clothes among other things.
This is creepy and unhinged behavior. I would actually suggest she gets psychiatric help to finally get an identity of her own.
It’s Get Out behavior. Same when Kate stole Meghan’s pain and put out the story that Meghan made Kate cry.
And my guess is Kate stole HG from Rose Hanbury. Also the choice of dress for her garden unveiling with the Queen.
How did she get hold of Harry’s baby clothes. Too bad he did not pack them up and take them away so she could not get them.
That’s always bothered me too that she got her hands on them and trotted them out, unless they were stored where she had access. If anyone wears Harry’s baby clothes, it should be Archie.
It’s costume. Her clothes aren’t about her personality or how she sees herself. It’s dress up. It’s why none of her appearances feel authentic. This week, she is cosplaying a smart, professional working woman. It’s all stagecraft but bad stagecraft because it’s not believable.
Here’s the thing. It doesn’t matter whether Kate is dressing this way to try to hone in on Meghan’s essence and claim it for herself or if she’s dressing like her to troll Meghan and/or the public. Either way, Kate comes out looking bad. She’s either completely devoid of personality and her own sense of self, or she is childish and petty AF. I personally think it’s the former. I think she has a lot of envy of Meghan for a lot of reasons–the biggest one being that Meghan effortlessly shines. It didn’t matter that Meghan married the 6th in line and didn’t get Big Blue, she was the one putting out amazing projects and dazzling the crowds. Kate obviously recognizes that Meghan has something that grabs people, but because Kate is not a go-getter and doesn’t want to put in any real effort to working, she grabs the easiest thing she can to try and nab some of that shine for herself, in the hopes that people will believe SHE has it too. Her clothes. Clothes is the only thing Kate can relate to because that’s all her whole identity is about–her looks, her hair, and her clothes.
I’ve said it before on this site, I had a close friend in college who was exactly like this. She had raging self-esteem issues and would latch onto other people’s looks and personalities. There was one girl in our circle in particular who she tried to emulate to a tee. She styled her hair the same way, she would run out and buy whatever this girl had just bought, and even mimicked her mannerisms. She was trying to put out this idea like “What do you mean, I always dress like this!”, even though we could all see it plain as day. She was shameless about it. I see Kate doing the exact same things here. She has no shame, zero personality, no identity of her own. It’s sad.
Most of all I think Kate was jealous of the love Meghan has from Harry. She was already unhealthily attached to Harry and probably thought he secretly liked her too because he was so nice to her when they were working together but when Meghan arrived, I think several things happened at once. First, she saw what Harry was like when he loved someone rather than just being a kind person. That exposed both that he didn’t secretly fancy her AND the hollowness and emptiness at the heart of Kate’s own relationship. The ONLY thing Kate had on Meghan was her theoretically superior hierarchy so that’s what she flexed to try and make herself feel better. Cue all the trying to “put Meghan in her place”. Kate both hates Meghan and desperately wants to BE Meghan.
“Kate both hates Meghan and desperately wants to BE Meghan.”
Yep! I think the same thing. She hates her but at the same time envies everything about her.
And pair that with William having the hots for Meghan and in turn hating her b/c she would never even look twice at him and is wholly in love with his brother. That’s the one thing these two nutcases bond over these days…their hate of Meghan because they can’t have or be her (which I’m sure neither would admit out loud to the other).
It really does look bad! Most people would be embarrassed to be called out for so blatantly copying someone’s style, let alone someone’s style that you publicly mean-girled. But like you said, there’s no shame, L84TEA. She is utterly shameless about this. I’m shocked at her level of shamelessness.
One of her birthday talking points is that she doesn’t want attention like ahem someone else. So she’s going to purposely dress like that person to get attention. Her appropriation of Meghan’s style just a week after those articles just gets me. Again, brazen and shameless.
@hench- I think bringing up how she lost Harry’s attention when he, you know, got married is really spot on.
Keen is a follower. I do wonder how much input she actually has in her wardrobe these days. We’ve read that bp has been desperate for Keen to try to compete globally with Meghan. There was so much criticism of her matronly style that I think bp or crisis managers have stepped in.
Just imagine for a moment if the roles were reversed – if Meghan had started showing up to events in buttoned up coatdresses or prairie chic after meeting Kate. The papers would have been livid. Instead we have “Oh, isn’t it nice? Meghan should be flattered!”
The purpose of the birthday hit pieces was to compare M & K in order to reach the inevitable conclusion that K is better than M. Similarly, these cosplay fashion parades seem designed to resolve the age old question of who wore it best. I can easily see a tabloid article pontificating about this very question. In appropriating some of M’s most memorable looks I feel like K is trying to suppress or counter balance M’s influence in popular culture and in the history of the BRF.
Hmm, that’s interesting. So by wearing Meghan’s best looks she is countering the influence that look has on the culture because then Meghan isn’t the only duchess that wore a monochrome brown look or a popped collar. So it’s minimizing the influence every time Kate copy keens Meghan. As in, articles that would have been written saying people are influenced by Meghan Markle’s all brown ensemble becomes people are influence by Kate and Meghan’s all brown ensembles. Wow, a way to suppress Meghan’s influence and literally gain clicks riding on her coat tails.
good old racism at play again. This is pretty common thing like white musicans stealing non~white music, pretending they made it and making millions off it. we still worship those same thieving musicians today.
it’s rampant on tiktok.
It’s the only way LIMPET (as Harry used to call her) can get any attention
You made me go to the online dictionary to refresh my knowledge of the exact definition of a limpet: “a marine mollusk with a shallow conical shell and a broad muscular foot, found clinging tightly to rocks.”
Shallow, with broad muscular feet, clinging to rocks. Yep. That’s Kate. And Will, who with his stomping and anger issues resembles a stone-age man, is the rock in that definition. I’m dying laughing at how funny Harry was.
Dressing & doing things like Meghan gets Kate attention. Meghan’s name must be big for SEO as they couldn’t even celebrate Kate’s birthday without mentioning Meghan so that’s one factor.
I’m curious as to whether the palace’s PR crisis team actually studied what people were noting about Harry & Meghan (the PDA, more informal style with the public, Meghan’s modern professional looks, emphasis on compassion & community in these work etc) & said do all that but make it all white! They have been studying Harry & Meghan down to the mannerisms!
And that’s what’s problematic about this. We were told Meghan & Harry were breaking protocol & being unprofessional for PDA, Meghan was dominating Harry by touching his back. now the protocol police are nowhere to be seen and it’s all cute when Kate is touching Will’s back at an engagement.
They said Meghan was breaking protocol for wearing trousers& said the queen doesn’t like it & called her a rebel. Now Kate is wearing wide legged trousers which I don’t think she did before Meghan & again the protocol police are missing. not only is the look praised but the press claim it’s becoming KATE’s signature look.
It’s all deliberate & shows so clearly that what Meghan did/wore etc wasn’t the problem. It was what she is- mixed race- that was the problem for some.
It’s clear they’ve studied Harry and Meghan. From the pictures, to how they interact with each other, and their projects. I bet the Keens have staff watch everything about H&M to give W&K talking points. Bald and Bitter have never been so affectionate before because apparently “PDA” isn’t royal protocol, but it was just hiding the fact that William can’t stand Kate. Not only does Kate do it because she wants to be Meghan, but it’s also the only way she can get attention. Nobody talks about Kate in a prairie dress, but stalking Meg gets her noticed. I guess that might be the only silver lining, because I bet it burns a whole in Kate’s ass that a woman she is so obviously envious of, is the only way she can get noticed. She will never be able to escape Meghan.
and let’s not forget their Zoom rooms and how they copied H&M there too.
@Becks1 I totally forgot about the zoom rooms that the Keens copied! The whole time Dull and Duller were zooming with a blank background until H&M actually showed their home and then the Keens switched it up shortly after. I honestly think that W&K have google alerts for Harry and Meghan because every time the Sussexes do something, they follow. It’s insanity. Their lives are so f*cking empty if this is what it comes down to. Just mindlessly stalking day in and day out.
First Kate cosplayed Professor Dolores Umbridge with the plates on the walls. Once that was mocked, and Meghan’s interior design was seen, Kate then cosplayed Meghan’s design aesthetic.
Also forgot about the zoom room copying! I guess they’re just following in the tradition of colonizers. They are literally plundering resources for their own gain. We’re gonna take your fashion sense, your design aesthetic, and your penchant for pda for ourselves and use it for our gain. I’ve been using the word shameless all day because I just can’t get over it. But the monarchy is a symbol of shameless colonization so not sure why I keep getting so surprised.
Ooooo—wow. When you see the photos side by side? That’s some Kreepy Kopy Keening. Based on Kaisers coverage of The Crown production of the Diana scene, if Kate steps out soon in that brown coat paired with a white turtleneck & white jeans?? We’ll know Kate’s gone straight off the deep end.
As everyone has said, Meghan was dragged for this look. The British press were constantly saying she was breaking protocol, etc and Kate dresses the EXACT same way and is praised. To me, it’s like Kate is mocking Meghan with this. She knows she will get praised for dressing like Meghan. Gaslighting 101. Kate is such a creepy individual. Thank God Meghan doesn’t live in the UK anymore.
Hear me out on this, I wonder if Kate’s change in how she dresses has something to do with William’s obsession with Meghan? They’re both too bothered about her in a way that’s not just dislike. Kate’s response to Meghan isn’t just dislike, but a desire to be her. That type of insecurity and copying can only come from a feeling that your man is attracted to a certain woman.
When Kate comes outside in a blue bodycon dress and a tight pony, it’s time to call the psyche ward.
Kate already did her take on the blue dress. Two or three days after that umbrella picture of Meghan and Harry, Kate was “surprise” papped supposedly out buying children’s books. She was wearing a short coat and turtleneck in an almost exactly matching color to Meghan’s dress.
@KAP – Now that you mention it, it could be a cry for William’s attention. Or — just speculating here — maybe it was Harry’s attention that Kate wanted all along? And in her mind, becoming Meghan will make her (Kate) more desirable to the type of man she really wanted?
Kate does look very nice. However, there is no denying Meghan’s modern esthetic looks much more effortless.
Oh. My. Lordt. My sister and I had an entire text discussion about this very thing! KKKate really should send Meghan a thank you note for feeing her of the shackles of the coat dress!
That Haux wouldn’t even wear SLACKS until Meghan came through!
Send Meghan flowers, Kate. I’ll wait.
Hee. “Haux.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Holy crap..I’ve cut down on my comments on Khate but this is creepy. Seems like both the Cambridges have a mental disorder.
Keen McButtons has a LOOOOOOOOOOOONG history of this type of stalker behaviour that even predates their University days. Remember she stalked William TO St. Andrews. TRF knew what she is and they did nothing to put a stop to her stalking, they have ALWAYS enabled this behaviour from her.
You know what they say, don’t marry crazy….
For the people that don’t understand why it’s creepy af, imagine this: you have a sister in law that absolutely hates your guts. She hates yout guts so much that she recruits people to go on social media and talk crap about you while praising her. You are even deemed disrespectful because of the outfits you wear. Everyone says she’s great because her outfits are not like yours and her outfits are appropriate and classy. It gets so awful that you and your husband leave. The sister in law proceeds to make it all about her, saying she’s the real victim and her kids have been thrown under the bus. The SIL continues to have people – even friends and family – talking crap about you. Then she changes her style and starts wearing outfits that are JUST like the ones you wore. This time she’s praised for her modern style.
Y’all still don’t think it’s creepy that this woman did everything in her power to run Meghan off and now she’s appropriate her style? And no, Kate was NOT wearing anything like that before. This is her once again weaponizing the “if it ain’t white, it ain’t right” mindset.
I don’t know why people say she looks nice! She literally looks like a pen lol
I never thought I’d say this but in this instance I liked her better as a Confederate ghost widow. In all seriousness, she is disgusting.
…and vindictive AF.
If there was a whimsical bone in her body, she would acknowledge all the character parts she’s been playing. An artist friend of mine used to show up in all sorts of random garb – today I’m a German film critic – now I’m a middle school science teacher…
This resembles a creepy sci-fi novel in which a woman is appropriating every aspect of another woman’s appearance, habits and personality (the latter a fail in this case) in order to steal her life and everyone she loves. I read a lot so my mind can go in that direction. But this is really so blatant!
I’ve been leaning towards it being a horror movie but sci-fi works too. Or a dark fairy tale, like original grimm’s. Or one of those lifetime films. It’s already SWF. So many genres could work as long as it fits creepy AF.
Yes, other genres would work as well. RepliKate being substituted for the real deal. I actually read a sci-fi novel with a similar plot and it was chilling. That’s what made me think of it. But it couldn’t work in her case because Harry would scope out the false bot in two seconds flat!
RepliKate would be a great sci-if title
Oh, yes!
I thought that Meghan’s absence from public life would quell the obsession, but clearly she sees it an opportunity to continue the image co-optation. A 40-year old mother of three with no identity if her own. Oh well, the only consolation is that hopefully Meghan is completely unbothered. K no longer holds power over her.
Honestly, at this point I just think Meghan wants to be left alone to run Archewell. If you look at her last few appearances, other than the gala, she’s just worn tops and pants or a simple dress. Nothing to stand out really. I think her focus will be on her work, as it should be. Let Harry’s family implode on their own.
Hope Meghan gifted Kate her lookbook for 2022, so she can order up and be prepared.
Her fashion sense is so bland and unpersonal
The side by side photos are chilling. But it’s especially funny she’s copying the Canada house look as we now know that visit was solidifying their refuge in Canada in stage one of escaping the RF.
Commenting on just the clothes – the fakes are pretty good . I like the peacock blue coat and the knit turtleneck and long skirt work .
This isn’t surprising in the least. Y’all don’t remember when Meghan wore that beautiful blue Victoria Beckham dress and we had that iconic rain photo and then suddenly the day after, Kate was wearing the same color but it was a coat and sweater. That let me know Team KP was jealous and that Kate is also getting pressure to be more Meghan like especially from the tabs. If they can’t have the real thing, Meghan, they’ll turn her sister in law into a carbon copy.
I think we might see Kate sartorially replicating Meghan’s entire New York “tour.” She is so unoriginal she may replicate the outfits in order which she seems to have done so far. Meghan appeared in navy trousers and coat. She also appeared in camel. I’m waiting to see Kate appear in Burgundy, and what is she going to do to replicate that cute white mini dress! BTW, I’ve always found Kate appearing in that one-shouldered white evening gown at the BAFTA’s very, very mean. Meghan wore a black velvet one shouldered dress at the British fashion awards to present her wedding dress designer an award and was raked through the coals for being vulgar by bitchy hags in the BM. Then Kate appears in the same style in WHITE. That was bitchiness on Kate’s part.
Commented on that above and someone linked an article about it. You’re right and I’d never realized how close those two events were in actual time. It really is messed up.
Proves that their disapproval of Meghan was that she was everything they needed Kate to be but didn’t know it. Meghan had to be made to leave so that Kate could be remade in Meghan’s likeness
Yes. She won’t be able to pull off Meghan’s intelligence, charisma and inner light in reality. Only through the likeness of hair, makeup and clothes.
My gawd this would terrify me. I mean we are just on the outside looking in but imagine if you’re Meghan?!?
Not only is Madam Duchess being stalked and bullied online and on tv by people she doesn’t know and has never met but she has THIS lunatic single white femaling her!
This is her sister in law. She may have to be in a room with this creep. Imagine your sister in law dressed her baby in your husband’s baby clothes for a family event? Then for your child’s baptism she wears the earrings his mother wore to your husband’s own baptism?
I’d file paperwork on this freak.
C-shell you and others misunderstand that essential nature of that proverb.
First of all, it says in its entirety:
“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”
And while on its surface, it can appear to be a form of compliment by the mediocre person to the great person she is trying to become, at its core, its driven by jealousy and envy and even hatred.
M doesnt need to be flattered by someone who envies and is jealous of her because we’ve all seen how that said person, along with her puppet masters, tried to eliminate M, such that the mediocre imitator wd be the only one left in the arena/under the craved spotlight.
Unfortunately for all mediocres, decent people see right thru them and their machinations.
There’s no flattery given for someone getting praised for doing nothing. So if you do all the work but you don’t get promoted however somebody else gets promoted off of your work will you be flattered when you attend that persons promotion? This is the outrage that Kate gets praise for doing nothing. This woman can’t say a speech, can’t perform live in front of a crowd, can’t give noone good feedback on her early childhood center yet spent ten years listening, so what have you learned? Why do you have nothing of substantial influence after twenty years of being in the royal family so the only thing you have is to copy other women and they’re supposed to be flattered and not say anything
If Meghan is in possession of any rabbits, I would suggest hiding them…
And where are the million articles suggesting it’s too cold/too hot/too any random weather event for Kate to be wearing those jackets?
Did anyone see any articles calling out this copycat behavior? I have before, but only when the copying was mild, and easily passed off as coincidental. This is straight up twinning. These are direct rip offs. Has anyone in the BM commented?
I wish Buzzfeed would do another comparison article. It’s time for an update.
Feeshalori, shoot, Buzzfeed should make that a daily feature.
They certainly have enough material for a more frequent review!
🙂🙂
Quite the contrary, other gossip sites are crediting Kkkate for finally modernising her style. As if she woke up one day and just decided to try something new and fresh. She still looks like refried beans, so the copykating ain’t hitting like she thinks it is.
Like previously said to include William is obsessed and hates any and everything Harry does. Personally, I don’t think William wanted Meghan or fancy her at all, based on his comments and actions concerning minorities. I think it’s the fact that William could’ve had the sexy, beautiful, glamorous and intelligent wife and he’s pissed that once again Harry has something better than him. Diana own bodyguard stated that when William saw that Harry was getting more attention than him-he threw a fit. Also, William was supposed to go to something and didn’t want to go so Diana said Harry was going to have all the fun and guess who was like that’s not happening. I think all this attention Harry got about Meghan is showing William how much he settled for Kate and wasn’t able to pull the aristocrat or popular women even though he’s the future king.
finally copykates has her husband full attention and cooperation that after ten years they finally have something again in common that no other woman can take from Kate
Still I say this reminds me of the behind the scenes music videos where they enact the whole video in front of mirrors to get the best angles and pictures. How do you get the exact position of where Meg touched Harry unless you somewhere practicing? How do you get the exact mannerisms of how Meg holds her hands and leans just a bit back when she’s speaking to someone if you’re not in a room practicing? This is sad and mental what Kate is now doing
Her hair is even tucked behind her ears like Meghan…It’s obvious she believes that her husband is attracted to Meghan
Both William and Piers are obsessed with Meghan in a very disturbing way, the ” if I can’t have you I’ll destroy you ” way. Kate is mourning the loss of Harry, and appears to dress like Harry’s wife. This whole family needs a therapist. And I haven’t even touched on the rampant hypocrisy that appears to be generational and so deeply inbred that they deny it because they just don’t see it.
It must be miserable being Kate. Either KP or your the future king want you to dress up like Meghan, because they don’t think you’re enough on your own.
Even on her 40th Kate was relegated to second best, when allies like Camilla Tominey found it more profitable to write about H&M’s lawn than her. On her 40th!
And she brought it on herself, in thrall to her mother’s overweening ambitions. Losing her identity for a worthless title, a group of fans many of whom are racist & unhinged, stolen jewels and a husband who holds her in contempt.
What a hollow life.
Agree that it does seem quite miserable but I think Kate does have choice over her wardrobe. I’m sure she works with people who give her notes and ideas but this isn’t an area that is dictated. I’m trying to remember but I think in the Oprah interview Meghan mentioned that rumors about her having a stylist were false and that choosing her clothes was the one area in her life that she had some autonomy. Which makes it even more effed up that Kate is copying the one area where Meghan was allowed to have choice. She’s appropriating the one thing Meghan had some choice over in her royal life and those choices were smeared.
To my white Celebitches: as a racialized person I can say this is so typical. THIS is what white women can do easily and it has nothing to do with mental illness. They get threatened by an attractive racialized woman and want to protect their privileged position in the white patriarchy (which pits them against all other women all the time –> typical Kate, right?). They appropriate and steal from the racialized women they are threatened by. KKKate and the Kardashians are all on the same spectrum, with the Kardashians obviously taking it to a whole other level with the blackfishing.
I understand many people are like: holy crap this is creepy and kinda psycho. But I also want you to think about what it’s like for us racialized women who have seen this all before. Please show allyship in calling this out as racism and basically being an a-hole behaviour. Framing it as being related to a psychological illness diminishes that and honestly doesn’t help us in holding a-holes like KKKate accountable. I really appreciate how supportive this community has been for Meghan, so keep calling out these mofos!
I don’t think the Cambridges need psychologists to solve their problems, they need to do a deep dive into the systemic racism that permeates their horrible family and culture, and has informed EVERYTHING rotten thing they’ve done, and continue to do, to Meghan, Harry and their children. It makes me sick.
Yasmine
You’re point is right, however look at the source we’re talking about. Most women only copies someone, most women like Melania may steal someone’s words, most women may take advantage of someone to get ahead. The point is that’s where it stops. The woman essentially becomes or acts like herself. Melania was essentially Melania she just plagarized Michelle. Your point is correct, but there’s something mental about Kate where she starts acting like the women she’s copying. You see Kate but step back and see how she’s acting like Meg down to the way she’s standing, touching will, and holding her hands like Meg, tilting her head like Meg. It’s beyond just copying her looks and hair, jewelry, shoes, she copied Diana the queen, jecca but only the looks. When you start copying someone’s mannerisms its creepy and mental and she’s right to get called out for it
I don’t really think Kate is mentally unwell. I think I wrote in another thread that she doesn’t seem like a very well-adjusted person, certainly not an empathetic one. Mostly, I think she’s unkind and purposely mean and petty when it serves her. And she loves to play with and capitalize on racist tropes. So she’s a racist mean girl embracing all that white supremacy has to offer with essentially no shame. And just keeps on doing it like it ain’t no thing bc the family and the media support it.
Your point @yasmine about some of us white celebitches being like holy crap this is creepy while it’s something a racialized person finds typical makes sense. Like I find it shocking to witness but I’ve never faced it myself so it’s a good reminder that it’s not shocking to a lot of people who’ve actually experienced it. I don’t think that negates the creepiness factor bc it’s a reminder that appropriation has always been creepy and messed up and this isn’t anything new. Kate is in real time creating a case study of white supremacism. Seeing it play out in this context, on a global stage, while one woman keeps getting praised to high heaven is a slap.
Amen. You said it all.
Duplikate strikes again. She doesn’t have an original thought in her head. Gotta steal ideas from other people, rather than developing her own style.
This is the most blatant copy of all. It’s impossible not to see it. Has Kate EVER worn a turtleneck? Also, she needs a belt with that outfit.
Thanks for those side-by-side visuals. Kate is practically recreating her own personal “Who Wore it Better?” tabloid column. The winner will always be Meghan, though. If nothing else, Kate loses major points for copykeening.
I absolutely agree that KopyKhate (saw that name from tweets and love it!) is SWF Meghan. Not sure of her motives, but thinking that she is loving the rollneck/turtleneck sweaters cause it hides her prominent Adam’s Apple! I was in a store the other day and saw a large cover photo of KKKhate seated at the piano with her head thrown back and all i could see was that ginormous protrusion — it looks larger than it does on most guys! It’s SO obvious and I can’t believe no one has commented on it. It must be super embarrassing for her and maybe she would rather take the hit for “copying” than having people remark on this very un-English rose feature.
Maybe she is hoping to see a “who wore it better” piece
From People magazine: 1/21/22, On Thursday, the Duke of Rothesay (as Charles is known in Scotland) opened a nature-based playground at Dumfries House. He joined children in crossing a rope bridge and exploring the various slides and tunnels.
At the center of the playground is a large tower made from sustainably-sourced English chestnut, which was inspired by the treehouse at Prince Charles’ residence Highgrove House. The original treehouse was built for Prince William and Prince Harry to celebrate William’s seventh birthday in 1989.
As a young boy, William told the treehouse designer, Willie Bertram, that he wanted “it to be as high as possible, so I can get away from everyone. And I want a rope ladder, which I can pull up so no one can get at me,” according to landscape artist and writer Bunny Guinness.
this is Will’s at seven years old- imagine what’s he’s like now at almost forty.- the rest of the article
In 2015, the treehouse was refurbished so Prince Charles’ grandchildren would be able to play there. Prince George, now 8, was just 2 at the time — and now he can have playdates with younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
The treehouse is known as Hollyrood House after the Queen’s home in Edinburgh, Scotland — and because it was built in an old holly tree.
As if those kids ever go to Highgrove. Again, Charles trying to make points by pointing out he is a grandfather. Too bad he hasn’t bothered to visit his two youngest grandchildren ever.
She is not right in the head. This is straight out of the movie Get Out.
It’s not only about the clothes, she’s really trying to capture all her mannerisms too…That’s the one thing I love the most about Meghan, she ‘s always herself, Royal Palace or not.
Keen & Spleen
This is creepy single white femaling to the core! Kate is a sick and malicious at the same time. I will never forget certain images: dressing Louis in Harry’s baby clothes on the Trooping balcony; wearing Diana’s drop earrings from Harry’s Christening to Archie’s Christening; being papped in the blue coat the day after Harry & Meghan’s famous picture in the rain where Meghan wore her famous blue dress. And now this 2 days in a row?
MerryGirl, the blue coat wearing was so blatantly creepy by then, wasn’t it? Just a couple of days after Kate openly showed her anger and disgust towards H&M at the Commonwealth service. The exact shade of blue, smh.
It’s 2022 can we stop it with if a boy/guy/man treat a girl/woman like sh-t he must be in love with her. I don’t know if William likes Meghan, use to like her but doesn’t anymore, always disliked her, started disliking her after a while, but what is clear there is no love and no love lost.
Some of the thread here reminds of when a little boy pull a little girl’s hair or otherwise annoys her and some adult would say, oh he must like you!. NO, he’s a jerk and the type of boy to stay clear of.