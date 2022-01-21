“Kaia Gerber looked cute in a sparkly Celine dress this week” links

Kaia Gerber looked cute in Celine at an event this week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rest in peace, Meat Loaf. He passed away at the age of 74. [Just Jared]
Angelina Jolie appeared at the virtual rally for VAWA. [LaineyGossip]
Sia went to rehab after the ‘Music’ backlash. [Dlisted]
As We See It sounds pretty good. [Pajiba]
Jon Bernthal did a good photoshoot with the NY Times. [OMG Blog]
“Havana Syndrome” is probably nothing, says the CIA. [Gawker]
Joe Biden’s poll numbers are in the crapper. [Towleroad]
RHOC’s Jen Armstrong has a leg tumor. [Starcasm]
The Oath Keepers wanted cops to join the Jan. 6 insurrection. [Buzzfeed]
Barbara Palvin is shilling for a yoga brand. [Egotastic]
Ouch, I don’t like the dress at all. Schoolmarm from the 70’s in silver metallic.
I don’t understand the fascination with. She’s pretty, but she’s pretty in a plain Jane kind of way. I don’t see anything extraordinary about her.
Same. Nothing special at all.
she’s your standard nepotism model.
pretty, for sure, but nothing special. she kind of reminds me of Rachel Bilson.
She’s grown to be quite tall like her mother. I think she would give off the same statuesque presence of her mom if she were allowed to be her regular weight. Because she’s expected to be so thin, or has to diet to meet today’s standard, I think that might be affecting how she comes across in a photo vs. her mom.
She’s only 20, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she comes to have what her mother had over time. Or maybe it could go the other way too. I have no idea.
I think she might still be quite young and sometimes extreme youth isn’t that interesting. But as she gets older, I could see her becoming more interesting looking in presence and looks. I think she simply hasn’t fully grown into whatever it is that’s considered interesting beauty-wise.
She’s a beautiful person, but now under a microscope. I can’t unsee the close set eyes and overall frailty; all overt comps re the solidity of mom. Not sure this was a good idea for them to model-tize this girl?
I’ve been watching Project Runway and if a designer came up with this they would have been chided and told it looks like Wednesday Adam’s grown up.
Probably going to get dragged for this, but…Sia’s music was absolutely problematic in it’s treatment of autism but the social media backlash was also disproportionate. It was one of those situations where people seem to lose any sense of nuance as it was clear she clearly meant well & was trying to be supportive even if it was ultimately offensive….
I remember viral tweets that more or less said she was a worthless person who should die and that sort of thing and I can’t imagine how that could f*ck with one’s mental health. It’s not like she called autistic people slurs or advocated harmful treatment, she clearly was trying to be for them despite her f*ck up.
IDK, I feel like it’s a problem with twitter in general where the level of rage is often disproportionate to the crime OR people get angry overly ultimately harmless stuff that at most warrants some snark. And yeah, they are rich celebrities, but it does seem to verge on bullying sometimes.
I also just can’t imagine getting that angry and nasty on twitter unless it was like…at bigoted politicians or anti-vaxxers.
Yeah, no.
Actual Autistic people repeatedly told her how harmful her movie and views of Autism are, and not only did she ignore their very valid concerns, she doubled down and acted as if she was more educated on the subject then them. When autistic actors wondered why she didn’t cast someone actually autistic, she called them bad actors. She perpetuates extremely harmful stereotypes of autistics and is not remotely interested in learning and doing better. That doesn’t even include how problematic her relationship with and treatment of the young actress who starred in the film is.
If you can imagine being that angry at anti-vaxxers who actively harm people with their beliefs, how can you possibly not understand how those of us who are autistic feel when people like Sia perpetuate falsehoods that get us harmed.
If you’re actually interested in understanding why Sia and her movie were wrong, and not just commenting in bad faith, maybe look up the responses to the movie the autism community had.
Well said, MrsBanjo.
Her relationship with Maddy Zeigler is extremely weird and concerning. I have heard some pretty inappropriate stories but who knows what is true
I read the young actress in her movie had some reservations about playing the part as she was directed to. If the teenager could pick up on the fact that people might think she’s mocking autistic people, I’m surprised Sia couldn’t,
I wanted to throw things at the TV when I watched the news last night! I was watching NBC and Lester Holt, who I generally like, was asking the president why his numbers were so low. Well, duh – all you do is talk about ratings and how 2 dems will not cooperate for the good of all versus talking about all of the major successes as well as the 50 republithugs who don’t care a bit for voting rights and the american people. Easy peasy. If you are a news outlet stop acting like rating are the most important thing! That’s not journalism!
+1
How does this dress with the weird long droopy collar look cute on Kaia but the same collar style on Kate makes her outfit old fashioned? I seem to remember it being called out last year maybe. Not a Kate fan but just noting the disparity, either it’s a weird collar that ruins an outfit (correct every time) or it’s not.
Side note, Kaia has a beautiful face, real old-school glamour vibes.
Unfortunately not everyone can make this giant collar look good. Kaia is styled correctly. Kate always gets her hair and makeup and accessories from the dated old lady bin which does her no favours. It’s like that awesome good dress she wore to the bond premiere. Great dress, crappy hair!
Maybe because Kaia is so much younger than Kate–the dress looks cute because of the contrast with her youth, whereas on Kate, it just looks like she’s preparing to be a wealthy prairie grandmother.
Somebody or other once said something like – if you wore it the first time it was in style, then don’t wear it when it comes around again. On young people, it’s retro. On older people, it’s recherché les temps perdu.
I agree, but it looks bad on BOTH of them. I disagree with those who say it’s because Kaia’s younger, and I find that ageist. I think fashion is so much about who has the confidence and charisma to pull off and own his/her look. Tilda Swenson can wear a paper bag, and people know it’s Tilda, so fabulous. But the dress is been there, done that, and fugly, IMHO.
Cops being on the wrong side of the insurrection sounds like a career ending move. I’m sure there were a couple there but they were probably smart enough to stay on fringes.
Louie Anderson has passed away from cancer as well 🙁
Kaia looks just like her mom in the first pic. So sad about Louie Anderson. Too young to leave us.
Oh no, we lost Meatloaf! This makes me a little sad. He’s the creator of rock opera and has created some of the best music, and music videos since the 70’s.
RIP Meatloaf
He’s far from the creator of the rock opera. The Who did the first rock opera album with Tommy (1970?), but before that there were a few rock opera’s in the 60’s.
Hey took rock opera into the mainstream and made it popular. The who are not known for Rock Opera, Meatloaf is. Bat Out of Hell was a Legendary and groundbreaking album.
Way to show respect for someone who just died.
No need to get snippy, I’m a huge fan of Meat Loaf. Wore out my Bat Out of Hell 8-track tape.
He also didn’t make rock opera mainstream. The Who made Tommy into a movie in 1975 before Bat out of Hell came out. Can’t get any more mainstream than that.
Bat Out of Hell is legendary and still one of the best selling of all time, but making up facts isn’t showing respect for someone who just died.
Your first post certainly didn’t read like a fan, you had nothing nice to say, so I don’t buy it.
Meatloaf is the king of pop rock and he will be known as the one who took it mainstream, not The Who. That’s a fact that many in the music industry agree with, so you may want to look into that before claiming others are making up facts.
RIP Meatloaf. Your true fans will miss you. Nevermind the ones who want to try and discredit your legacy.
You said he was the “creator” of rock opera. Then you changed it to taking it mainstream when you were proven wrong.
Meat Loaf doesn’t need “fans” blowing up his legacy with non-facts, he was great just the way is was.
Stef, I’m sorry if you are grieving, but SpankyB is absolutely right that Meatloaf isn’t the creator of the rock opera. If you don’t want people to check you, don’t make exaggerated claims that are incorrect.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote that The Who’s 1969 record Tommy was the first album to be billed as a rock opera, so no, Meatloaf didn’t create it.
word is that Meat Loaf died of COVID, and that he was unvaccinated.
dude was a walking co-morbidity so I’m really surprised he didn’t get the shot.
OMG! Priyanka and Nick had a baby.
I saw that! Congrats to them
Kaia Gerber has that world weary look of seeing too much of life too soon.
Kaia is a cute kid but has absolutely no presence or sparkle. She looks dead in the eyes.
I’m shocked that the death of Meat Loaf didn’t warrant its own article, or even just headlining the links. Gotta save the space for more articles about the royals I suppose!