“Kaia Gerber looked cute in a sparkly Celine dress this week” links

Kaia Gerber looked cute in Celine at an event this week. [Go Fug Yourself]

Rest in peace, Meat Loaf. He passed away at the age of 74. [Just Jared]

Angelina Jolie appeared at the virtual rally for VAWA. [LaineyGossip]

Sia went to rehab after the ‘Music’ backlash. [Dlisted]

As We See It sounds pretty good. [Pajiba]

Jon Bernthal did a good photoshoot with the NY Times. [OMG Blog]

“Havana Syndrome” is probably nothing, says the CIA. [Gawker]

Joe Biden’s poll numbers are in the crapper. [Towleroad]

RHOC’s Jen Armstrong has a leg tumor. [Starcasm]

The Oath Keepers wanted cops to join the Jan. 6 insurrection. [Buzzfeed]

Barbara Palvin is shilling for a yoga brand. [Egotastic]