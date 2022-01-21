Prince William ‘joked’ about Duchess Kate ‘getting ideas’ about having another baby

It wasn’t all creepy copykeening during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s day-trip to Clitheroe Community Hospital on Thursday. They were there to meet members of the community and to talk about health care and mental health and keenery. At one point, Kate saw a mother with a baby girl. Kate ended up holding the baby for a bit and Kate didn’t seem to want to give the baby back to her mom. So William just had to make a “joke” about how they were not going to have anymore babies.
From cuddling with a puppy to holding a baby, Kate Middleton had an adorable day! Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, traveled to rural Lancashire on Thursday to check in on health staff who have faced unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic at Clitheroe Community Hospital.
While taking photos with some families, the couple met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter, Anastasia. Kate held the baby girl as they posed for a photo, causing onlookers to coo and prompting Prince William to joke, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”
As Kate handed the baby back to her parents, William quipped, “Don’t take her with you.”
William has a history of “joking” about how he doesn’t want any more children and how Kate is kind of baby-crazy. I think Kate would have liked to have another child too, to have four kids (like QEII). The royal gossip at the time was that Kate had to “convince” William to have a third child, and her pregnancy with Louis was not easy. None of her pregnancies have been easy, but I think she enjoys being pregnant and having babies. She’s just that kind of woman – she likes having a baby in the house. William likely told her “no more” after Louis. Still, I find this whole exchange just… I don’t know, kind of awkward.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Burnley, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Church on the Street, where they met with volunteers and staff in Burnley, Lancashire, UK.
Burnley, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Church on the Street, where they met with volunteers and staff in Burnley, Lancashire, UK.
Burnley, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Church on the Street, where they met with volunteers and staff in Burnley, Lancashire, UK.
Burnley, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Church on the Street, where they met with volunteers and staff in Burnley, Lancashire, UK.
I like babies, too. But I’d wear a mask around them. Am I the only one wondering why they aren’t wearing masks? Why isn’t anyone wearing a mask?
No. That’s what I was thinking. No masks, inside and all up in people’s faces, including a baby who is too young for vaccination. What were the parents thinking?
UK PM is in serious trouble because was hosting drinking parties at height of COVID. To help with negative publicity,he loosened lot of COVID rules including mask wearing. By next we, Britain will be back to normal
Not only that but given that they were at a hospital the baby may have been sick.
I was thinking that exact same thing with these pictures. Mask up around the babies who aren’t vaccinated yet. (mask up in general, but especially here.)
There is no hospital in Canada that would permit anyone to show up without a mask. And Canadian Covid death rates are a fraction of what is happening in the UK. Risking a baby’s health for a photo op is just disgusting.
I know!! Their blatant disregard to wear a mask is troubling. They could care less about wearing a mask as they have the best access to the best physicians whereas the peasants don’t! They should be respectful of everyone but alas, they don’t think that the rules apply to them. How despicable!!
Also, Mumbles McMuttons hair still looks awful!!
At my local hospital (Cedars Sinai, a world renown hospital!) you can’t get in to visit ANYONE w/out proof of vaccination or a covid test taken w/in the last 48 hrs. NO ONE gets in w/out a mask, and you must wear a mask inside, NO exception.
*Visitors aren’t allowed to eat or drink indoors at any time, including in the lobbies, public areas or patient rooms. If they catch you, you’ll get asked to leave. Only fully vaccinated visitors can in a designated space.
They are NOT joking around with this! I can’t imagine them letting anyone in to be around an INFANT, let alone near other adults unmasked, even vaxxed. They can still pass it on.
These two are so TH as in trying hard. Trying hard to be relatable, trying hard to be real lovey-dovey. But everyone knows they’re faking it. They too know that. They can’t lie to themselves, can’t lie to everybody. The whole world knows about William’s affair. Kate is trying hard to be like Meghan. She’s stalking and copying her style from head to toe. These two have no originality. Poor copycats .
Adding she’s just so unsanitary with the hands all up in her hair, then she reaches for other people’s babies or to shake hands? Bad enough at the best of times but in the middle of a pandemic?
Yes OMG my first thought was why don’t they wear masks around the babies!!!!!
All I can think about is how William lectured Africa about the number of children they should have.
My 4 month old great niece tested positive for COVID this week, so yes, please wear masks around the babies, folks.
So very sorry, TeamAwesome!! Wishing all the very best for your niece! I can’t even begin to imagine…!! 💔. Sending all good wishes for a asymptomatic case or *very* mild case🙏
How can Kate claim to care about young children, yet put their health at risk? So she can show her face for the photo-op, which obviously is more important than the baby’s health? It looks like the baby knows it too, trying to turn away from Kate with a worried look on it’s face (not that I should make light of what a terrible thing Kate did, but that baby’s reaction to her is truly funny).
She just wants another excuse not to work.
Bingo. Your 💯 correct. And who is she shooting that dirty look over her shoulder at? Was it her wandering husband for his comments? Also she looks very uncomfortable touching the common folks. See her face in that picture with the woman with the Jesus apron.
That photo is HILARIOUS 🤣
I thought the pheasants weren’t allowed to touch Royalty? Or is that just the queen?
I bet that face was right after William made his comment about not giving her ideas.
@Nic919 The face was at a different place. She’s probably been told to be more physically responsive to people like H&M but can’t bring herself to do it wholeheartedly.
IDK, I find the “I heart Jesus” apron really off putting.
I saw black permanent marker graffiti, all over a grocery store washroom that said, I’m a fool for Jesus. Got the fool part right.
Spot on! She knows having babies is about the only thing she got right in her life.
I find it ridiculous that these two are going on so many joint engagements. This is something that Kate could have done by herself. William decided to tag along because it is local to where they live and it will count as an engagement for himself as well as her.
Also Billy knows he is very dull and trying to get positive headlines with Kate. She cuddled a dog and then he took the dog and cuddled it but his picture did not make the front page. Everything they do is for PR.
Playing with dogs and holding babies – I do this all the time and have no palaces or millions of taxpayer’s funds in the bank..they really have perfected grifting haven’t they.
Oh yeah it’s a grift but this is a good publicity strategy. Less creepy cosplay, Kate! Just get pictures with puppies and babies. I’m into the puppy.
Well as any politician knows babies are a great photo OP and don’t really ask questions about rapey in laws.
If I believed they were true PUblic Relations geniuses I would think this was pretty good deflection from the Andrew stuff (not really but for the minivan masses).Puppies! Potential babies! Holding babies! Baby banter! Just get some kittens for the kids to hold and you are golden….
But no. They are not PR geniuses. And andrew is still a pedo.
Too bad he’s busy bunking off in the Rose garden
Yup, and she is a fool thinking otherwise. I wouldn’t be surprised if Bitter Brother is planning his escape soon, as soon as TQ passes. Chaz is happy to be rid of her as well, including her conniving family!
Copykweening and still gets it wrong. She’s too long-waisted and straight up-and-down blocky to wear that monochrome dress. Needs a belt or color shift to give the illusion of her waist.
It’s separates lol. You know what would have worked? Wearing that turtleneck with her black pants from the other day, either with the blue coat still or with this camel coat. Black and camel is a great combination.
It wouldn’t be so elongating if the skirt didn’t have drop pleats. She should’ve worn the sweater top out, and belted it.
Kate only like babies as excuse not to work. She is not definitely baby crazy. One people who point out it here some time ago that kate seems to enjoy babies in toddler stage. This is the first in more than 10 years kate is holding another baby ( if she does before this please send me link) she doesnt bother to touch archie . How can mother Teresa of baby can resist new born baby. Her being baby crazy is made up by her pr. She seems so disconnect with her own kids and she needs nanny Maria over 24×7. Maybe I can excuse her needing Maria now because of three kids but she took Maria with her to Caribbean when george was toddler. This shows she cant manage her toddler one year old on her own for few days. Her hands on parents is bs and more excuse not to work.
Also very interesting for a close family where kate never spotted with her nephews ( pippa kids) .
like she would go on vacation and mind the baby 24/7!!!
ok to be fair, this isn’t even that fancy. I used to make bank babysitting at a vacation spot when I was in hs. hell, if the plague would go away I might consider doing it again. so I excuse the nanny on vacay more than at home. but only that.
other than that, cosign 100%. she’s not that into anything but dress up and sports afa I can tell.
Then she should not use the word hand on parents. I have seen many couples hand on and they dont need nanny for vacation. Plus in that vacation she had her entire family with her. Many of us went to vacation with toddler and our family members take care and no need 24×7 nanny where every you go. Even if we leave this vacation thing and she proves she cant handle her children for few hours like in pippa wedding where nanny maria was there. Any normal parents can handle few hours with their kids. Having nanny everywhere you go is textbook examples of rich parents who wont bother about their kids other than few minutes a day. kate is like that and she proves that again and again but she gaslight sussex for throwing her kids under the bus.
Good point. If she supposedly loves babies so much why did she completely ignore Archie.
Well that’s simple, Archie isn’t a pure white baby.
That, and if she was sooooooo all about trying to keep the peace between the two couples she would’ve been over to Meghan like a shot bonding over new motherhood that day. Kate loves babies, my ass. She loves not being expected to work when she’s pregnant and/or just had one.
The polo match pictures are evidence that she does not like all babies.
I think kate definitely has narcissistic personality disorder just like her husband. Therefore I don’t think she has any interest or empathy for another child or person, unless they serve or benefit her personally. Other people’s babies do not matter to her or benefit her unless there’s a camera present to capture how amazing kate is with them. All of Kate’s pr around her kids are bout how amazing she is as a mother, or how she can’t work because she’s a stay at home mum.
I think when their kids are older their relationship with them will definitely be complex. Firstly both parents believe in ‘heir superiority’ meaning George will always be a priority at the expense of the other two. Also when they start dating anyone they feel threatened by, they will absolutely do ‘a meghan’ on them. In only 10 years from now George will be a young 18 year old and will probably have a young pretty gf. Kate will be 50 and will f*cking hate her guts. What are their kids going to think of them when they start sabotaging all their relationships?
Kate’s about to copy that baby’s look
LOL
Headband in 3…2…1….
How very 1950’s of him. Does he poke his head into a ladies lunch and ask ‘ are you girls are having a good time’? They are not called the lamebridges for nothing.
That was my first thought – 1950’s dad joke.
I find it crazy to suggest that Kate likes having babies to avoid work. No one is lazy enough to put that much toll on your body to simply avoid cutting ribbons a couple of times a week. Even with nannies to keep on having kids plays a huge factor in so many areas marriage,existing kids,body etc Maybe she simply loves having babies.
Yes, some people ARE that lazy.
No one is crazy enough to wear white to another woman wedding, makes her cry at the fittings then leaked the opposite to tabloids then when the story is corrected with grace to everyone involved insist on being the one that is the victim but here we are. It makes me sick that people keep insisting on according Kate the benefit of the doubt on anything. Shes a terrible person.
She can be a terrible person and still like babies. I’ve known women like that. Of course, their kids need therapy when they grow up…
@Eurydice That wasn’t the point is it the op was suggesting that it was far far fetched that the babies were an excuse not to work. You can like babies and still find pregnancy convenient to not work.
Nice summary @woke.
Kate’s actions towards her sil as a whole do not suggest that of a well-adjusted person.
@Woke – and my point is that Noki’s suggestion that Kate might like babies isn’t giving her the benefit of the doubt, as you replied. It could just be a fact, which doesn’t make Kate a good or bad person. However, Kate’s other actions make her a terrible person. A terrible person who happens to like babies.
@noki: that doesn’t make sense to me either considering the fact that babies are like a full time job. Especially newborns. I do think that she’d rather be at home than out doing engagements. But i don’t actually think she wants baby no. 4. Which makes Williams comments even more awkward
It’s a full time job for most but not Kate. She has a full time live in nanny.
An army of nannies plus dedicated night nurse while the kids are infants. They had William’s former nanny for daytime and a separate night nurse for eight months before adding Nanny Maria.
I don’t think that’s specifically why either, I think she legitimately just likes being a mom and being pregnant- but it certainly is a perk for someone so workshy that she gets to take time off.
Well we all know Kate is that crazy and lazy. And yes I completely believe she would have another child just to stay home and not work. Let’s be honest, it’s not like she is giving up sleep at night to tend to the newborn or running around during the day while pregnant after the other ones. Kate has lots and lots of household help. So she can get pregnant and literally do nothing for 9 months
Yes, I do think she’s that lazy and I think she also gets off on the nationwide goodwill she gets from the British people while gestating another mouth to put on the royal dole. Unlike Meghan, everyone treated her with kid gloves every time she was pregnant, crying about privacy and needing to lay off her in the press. Guess it’s nice for some and it’s unforgivable that Meghan never got that courtesy. Anyway, for someone who’s pretty much proven she is severely lacking in self-esteem, she absolutely would get pregnant just to get 9 months to bask in that praise.
LOL, everyone remember when, in 2017, the Cambridges were going to move to KP fulltime, FINALLY, and were FINALLY going to be full-time royals, and were FINALLY going to step up? and then hahahaha, Kate’s pregnant, sorry, you’ll see her in 5 years! (and now we’ve been told that it will be another 10-15 years.)
do I think avoiding work is the “only” reason she has children? No. Do I think she likes babies? Yes. do I think that having children for someone like her is different than someone like me? Yes (we stopped for financial reasons, which were not a consideration for Kate.)
But, do I think being able to hide behind her pregnancies, births and children in general as a way to avoid work is a perk for her? 100%.
Kate doesn’t have to handle her kids 24/7 like most parents so the having babies part is way easier for her than it is for most women because she has a ton of staff at her beck and call. And while pretending she is a regular hands on parent with no nannies and housekeepers, she gets the benefit of the doubt from the public and isn’t expected to do any of the royal work for months and months after she has had the baby.
We still have people pop up and pretend that because European countries provide decent parental leave that somehow that applies to kate who has never worked a full time job in her life. And that somehow she has to stay hidden away for months to bond with her kids and not do anything, oh except for attending Wimbledon for hours a day, because somehow she is able to take time for that engagement but not for anything else.
I find it crazy to think that isn’t a large part of what Kate ‘enjoys’ about pregnancy and having young children. The excuse not to work.
She gets to eat when she’s pregnant. I’d get knocked up as much as possible too if it was the only way to stop being hungry.
Unpopular opinion: I thought the exchange was kind of cute.
If this was who they truly were I don’t think anyone would have an issue with them. I certainly wouldn’t but it is the behind the scenes targeted campaign filled with lies provided by anonymous leaks, palace sources, and their top employee breaking an nda to assist a tabloid in invading privacy and breaking copyright laws. Even the cosplaying would not be an issue if the people behind were not so sinister in their actions and silence.
Until they end the hate campaign and tabloid games that they are party to targeting the Sussex’s these “fundays” are just street theatre.🎭🎭🎭
Yeah, it’s a standard Dad joke. NBD in my opinion.
I would like to know more about the photo of Kate with the “I heart Jesus” apron, because that looks HILARIOUS.
The I Heart Jesus photo is sooooo crazy! It’s like a whole short story in one pic.
It could have been cute, but William has a long history of making malicious jokes at basically anyone’s expense, up to and including an anonymous Uber Eats driver. None of the comments he’s made to Kate at public appearances have been kind or affectionate.
Also, his comment makes me kind of wonder if Kate has recently been pressing for a baby. Isn’t it her usual MO to demand a child after he’s caught out being unfaithful? We had that entire #PrinceWilliamAffordableHousing drama a few weeks ago.
Lastly, I wonder if Kate likes being pregnant not necessarily for the baby (though it does seem she likes having one in her arms), but the treatment she gets in the palace and in her social circle while pregnant. Like maybe she got more affection from Elizabeth or something? Doted on by Sophie? Felt more included among the Mushroom Mops? Had more males acting chivalrous towards her (opening doors, helping her in and out of cars, lending her their arm)? The courtiers were nicer?
Who the f-ck knows at this point. Maybe she relates to babies and they’re the only human beings that like her.
She ignored little Archie when his mother was holding him a few feet away. Only Louis wanted to go over to see him, she seemed anxious to stay away and keep the children away.
Who/what are Mushroom Mops?
“I wonder if Kate likes being pregnant not necessarily for the baby…but the treatment she gets in the palace and in her social circle while pregnant.”
@LaraW – And also the fawning treatment she gets in the media. I think there’s definitely something to this. She gets noticed. People pay attention to her (and in particular, give her positive attention). Mentioned something about this in the other thread when it suddenly occurred to me how her past history of flashing might tie in to her Meghan copying, and other behaviors. For the first time I feel a sense of who the real Kate – she desperately needs to be noticed. Needs to have constant articles touting her as the future queen, the jewel of the monarchy, etc. And in making sure she gets noticed, she doesn’t care who she runs over or hurts along the way.
This seems like more than just selfishness; something is off. And she’s going to have a lot more trouble as she ages – especially, once the spotlight shifts to her own children.
And why the heck aren’t those people wearing masks around that infant.
There will always be enough people to fawn over them it make me so sad seeing people genuily be happy to see them yet they feel the need to destroy Harry and Meghan but hey racism
*any more babies* 😉
Kate is too frail to have another pregnancy, but if she weren’t, what’s all that preaching about Africans having too many babies, Will?
If he puts the having babies off on Kate, he thinks he’ll get a pass for saying that maybe.
She is okay with holding other people’s kids, but not her nephew
VOMIT EMOJI
thats all I can think of
Oh yeah! Another person for taxpayers to pay for vomit emoji
She should get pregnant by a third party and see what happens!
Personally i think he’s trying to be a “bro”. And that is it. I don’t doubt he doesn’t want any more kids tho. Personally i find 3 a perfect number
He didn’t even WANT a third. Kate got Louis because Will was “a bad boy” with other women.
The perfect number? William disagrees because he never wanted Louis. Kate disagrees because she wants to keep having babies.
William was publicly dragged for lecturing people in ‘Africa’ to stop having children. While W&K were expecting their third. It was also the same time the UK govt was shutting down access to services for anyone who had 3+ children.
Why are they not wearing masks? And around a new born?!?!? Thanks to xenophobia and racism these two have Queen Liz’s numbers and are made in the shade.
Where are Meghan’s FLOWERS?!?!?
First off the little girl ain’t impressed. Secondly, given that he’s made a ‘joke’ out of it means that there has been conversations around it, I half expected another baby announcement from them when Lilibet was born. So yeah Kate def wanted another one but couldn’t persuade William.
Risks of down syndrome and birth defects are higher once a woman is 40 and I don’t think Will would risk that because it would make his bloodlines look inferior. His ego couldn’t take having a special needs child.
William doesnt want louis and he always said he needs two his family when he grow up heir and spare. kate is the one who insisted and William doesn’t want and that skiing thing happen and they got louis. But the thing is kate thought louis will bring them together instead he cheated on her while she was pregnant with louis.
It makes me uncomfortable when one partner (the man) *publicly* declares that he alone has the power to decide how many children the couple will have. Baldingham sets himself up as her husband-father who has to save her from her silly womanly instincts to have a hundred babies. He put his foot down!
Maybe we are to see these comments as evidence of Normal Bill’s “hilarious” sense of humor? 🙄
It would make me uncomfortable when my wife leaks and publicly manipulate me to have another kid. Many times kate publicly speak and leak to the press of wanting another baby. Where is the respect for your husband here ? If someone doesnt want kids , you should never force that person. That poor kid will end up like edward where no one bothers about him and his parents and siblings doesnt remember his birthday when everyone in that family have millions of people working for them. No one seems to bother to ask for their assistant to remind them. Its emotional manipulate on kate side to force William for another baby.
Neither one should be publicly discussing or jockeying for support for decisions that should be made privately between them. It is just as unseemly for Kate to be begging for another child—like a child herself— as it is for Baldy to announce that he refuses to have more. How is this appropriate on either side? I reacted against him in this instance him because the story is about him.
I find that William’s sense of humor is always at the expense of someone else and is cruel. I recall in that The Other Brother write-up, one of his friends stated that he’s “merciless in his teasing” which is a huge red flag and makes me wonder if his brother was sick and tired of being on the receiving end of so much “teasing”.
The only time William ever looks really happy around his wife is when he’s making a joke at her expense.
Making jokes and snide remarks is Billy’s stock in trade. His main target for sarcastic jokes and put downs was his brother Harry…..until Meghan came along. She wasn’t going to have her husband used and trampled on like a doormat and she made Harry stand up for himself. Billy was incensed , the campaign started and the rest is history. This is why for the brothers ever to mend their relationship it has to involve Billy’s acceptance of Meghan and reconciliation.
Come on,now….big deal!!! She likes babies and puppies!!! So,what? Everybody likes them!!! Almost everyone wants to cuddle a cute baby …. she saw one and she cuddled it. Why is that news? Did she do anything for the family or the baby? Did she offer anything? She is the only one who benefits…. a few photos and a video with a cute baby that everyone likes…it is very good PR strategy for her…. I’m amazed that people fall for this kind of thing! Babies and children suffer all over the world and in England. What does she do for them, if she likes them so much?
Calm down. Eeesh.
It’s fair game for gossip because of William’s comments, not the fact that she held a baby.
See the comments above about her staunch refusal to even look at Archie much less hold them. She likes posing with babies for PR. She likes the fact that pregnancy and children is an excuse she has used for 8 years to get out of working. She likes the press attention that talking about wanting more kids get her. See her public comments about ‘being broody’ when Archie was born, instead of making nice comments about either Meghan or Archie. She used to occasion to bring attention to herself and her womb, because that’s where she wants the attention.
I will never get over the polo game where she was photographed completely ignoring Meghan and Archie. She displayed no interest in newborn Archie whatsoever. It was unreal.
She’s like Michelle Duggar, likes the attention of being pregnant and from ppl cooing over new baby, then she’s bored and the baby goes to nanny.
Ooohhhhh Bulliam got a chance to say “my wife.” The courtiers’ attempts to make these 2 over into H&M has its fits and starts, doesnt it? [vomit emoji]
Yes, the latest strategy after the destroy the Sussexes campaign failed is to present these two as deeply in love. Kate is playing the game especially, constantly gazing up to Billy.
She’s one of the few people I know with HG who willingly wants more children/wants to be pregnant again and again.
I know an HG sufferer who, after nearly fainting at a grocery store and then being hospitalized, made her husband get the chop, just to be certain they wouldn’t get pregnant again!
Anyway, severe morning sickness hits everyone differently. *cough*
I don’t believe she ever had HG to begin with. Maybe that makes me an asshole.
My guess is she maybe had several weeks of worse-than-typical morning sickness, like many pregnant women, and it got spun into “she has HG”. More sympathy for poor, delicate, pregnant Kate. The fact alone that she has never openly acknowledged herself that she suffered from this, nor did anything to bring awareness to the condition/empathize with fellow sufferers tells you something.
I think she did have HG when she was pregnant with George, and then used that as an excuse to avoid work, etc. for the other two. If that makes sense, lol
(as in, didn’t have it for Charlotte and Louis)
Even KP walked back the HG diagnosis. William was off on another lad’s hunting holiday. Kate 1) drove herself 2) past two hospitals 3) to pose for her fav pap waiting for her at the third hospital.
The story line became, just as the Midds wanted, where is William? Why didn’t he drive her? That was one of the public examples of the Midds publicly slapping down William to make him spend more time with Kate. Or less time around other women for a short time.
Agree, JT. Serious doubts about Kate having HG.
Your friend had to do her own shopping and likely everything else for herself and K does not. Kate may be similar to a Munchausen type who enjoys the attention and sympathy.
I personally think Kate didn’t have HG, but I also admit I don’t know enough about it to make a diagnosis (much less an Internet diagnosis).
Everything I’ve read about HG seems severe to every woman who’s gone experienced it. Is it possible that Kate had went through a mild set of symptoms?
My sister in law had it (I think that was her diagnosis). She lost weight (was thin to start) the first six months of her first pregnancy, and threw up at the drop of a hat until the eight month mark. Her second pregnancy, they had her on a pump that administered Zofran (anti nausea med) at prescribed times. That one went much better, still didn’t put on much weight. I’m not sure if she needed the zofran for the third, she was too busy to talk then 😁.
I don’t think Kate actually had it, or had a borderline case because for one she didn’t look miserable all the time, and never looked ill or suddenly unwell at any of the things she did show up to. Maybe she got the zofran before every event, but she always looked radiant and healthy during her pregnancies.
How cool would it be if they adopted? I know that’s super unrealistic and could an adopted child even be in the line of succession? But imagine them making that kind of statement and modernizing the monarchy with new ideas?
I don’t think any more innocent children need to be brought into that massively dysfunctional family. And with their obsession over bloodlines there is no way that any adopted child wouldn’t be treated like garbage. It’s bad enough how they treat anyone who isn’t first born.
ANy adopted children would be deprived of titles and not kept in line of succession. It would be very bad for them as far as self esteem.
Norway shows what some of the pitfalls could be. Mette-Marit’s first son was incorporated in to the royal family, not given titles but embraced and at events and in photos for most of his life. When he turned 18? They asked the press to leave him alone, he’s a private citizen. Tabloids responded, no, you made him a public figure by using him for PR all these years. The fate of an adopted child would be much worse.
Wouldnt they first have to show they care about their own spawns, i:e out-of-wedlock children, that litter the place over several generations (including this generation) before we would believe they care about other people’s kids? We already know they dont care about even their own family members, especially the disable ones whom they lock away, out of sight and out of mind.
Geez….the lofty notions some folks have for these welfare grifters.
A child they adopted wouldn’t be “other people’s children,” though. I know it’s unrealistic, and no I don’t really think it would be a good environment for the child, but if it were true that they are 1. symbolic leaders of the nation and 2. very much want more children, adopting from within Britain would send a powerful message about their commitment to the welfare of the nation. But all the same reasons they shouldn’t adopt are the reasons they also shouldn’t birth a fourth child.
I know families who are mildly obsessed with the family name getting carried on *cough my in laws* *cough it’s SMITH*, and they have not treated adopted in/step children all that well. I think anywhere people have an unhealthy fixation on genealogy is going to be a hostile environment for adopted kids, much less people who’s entire identity is their blood line.
If Kate wasn’t such a terrible person, I would have had sympathy for her for having to put up with William’s constant jibes and ‘jokes’.
This reminds me for some reason of this thread.
https://www.celebitchy.com/709530/prince_william_kate_have_had_ups_downs_but_they_got_through_it_without_a_moan/
“William and Kate have got through 10 years of marriage and royal duties without so much as a moan.” Duncan Larcombe could not have kept a straight face writing that sentence.
The trouble is that when Kate was pregnant with Louis, the stories of Rose and William came out. Kate lost a lot of weight after Louis. She may not want another baby.
If she wants another baby they better get the turkey baster ready. We all know those two don’t share the same bed.
Oooooh! Can we play photo assumption? Because that poor dog and baby look like they can’t get away from her fast enough. They look absolutely thrilled to be held by Mumbles McMutton!
And hv you seen the close-up of her hands gripping the dog? It was making the rounds on twitter yesterday. I was shocked, I must say. Her hands look legit like a 90 year old’s.
The body language on that dog indicates in about 6 different ways that it’s stressed and terrified. Poor thing.
Kate is lucky it didn’t pee on her.
The dog is curled inwards, it looks pained to be with her.
Given the that infamous comment about how all she wanted was a loads of kids and an AGA (and the original anonymous source adds in being able to take ski trips), and the face that the reporting that Kate expected to be engaged to William when she turned 25, I am sure that Kate expected then to have at least 1 if not 2 children before age 30. The size of their family has been a source of tension with them for many, many years.
IDK about the royals but I really love the “I heart Jesus” lady’s energy in the first pic.
I can’t believe QEII has 4 kids. She is hardly maternal. I get heir and spare because “duty” but after that, IDK, doesn’t really make sense to me.
I always figured it was a combination of Liz being very DTF (according to Philip) and not having (or caring about) birth control. Kind of like with Albert and Victoria.
The whole thing is for a show, if truly liked babies, she’s be nicer to little Archie
I think Kate is lazy but I do think she likes her kids and is maternal, and, yes, I do know about Nanny Maria. I also think she likes dogs. She grew up with dogs and they have one of their own. At the time of the COP Summit in Glasgow, my friend’s granddaughter was one of the Cubs in the Group they went to see. Kate helped the kid who is 9 or so make something. The kid thought they were both nice and “ordinary”.
KopyKate isn’t baby-crazy, she’s maternity-leave-crazy and attention-crazy. Plus, in her mind it likely dispels the idea of William not wanting her, and makes it look like he can’t keep his hands (and other body parts) off her.
Stupid cliché predictable comment is all William says, he thinks he’s just soooo funny and original.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate does get pregnant again, maybe by William. That would be her coup de grace, her winning blow against Meghan. She is SO thirsty and England is having such a shit-show year, a new pregnancy by Kate and a new baby is JUST what the doctor (of PR) ordered. Not only would she be the center of attention for years to come, but she would be “understandably” absent from ALL work for At Least 5 years (with no criticism). It’s win, win. win. I think it would even help William, especially if he were all cute new daddy about it (I already see him mugging awkwardly for the cameras). She’s probably already pregnant!
I don’t think she likes babies all that much, tbh. I think she has them because the pressure to work and get out of work. Now people pretty much have given up on having her work, she has to answer to nobody it seems, the press will say whatever she wants them to say which is Kate is a great family women and hardworker, so she’s free.