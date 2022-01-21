Prince William ‘joked’ about Duchess Kate ‘getting ideas’ about having another baby

It wasn’t all creepy copykeening during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s day-trip to Clitheroe Community Hospital on Thursday. They were there to meet members of the community and to talk about health care and mental health and keenery. At one point, Kate saw a mother with a baby girl. Kate ended up holding the baby for a bit and Kate didn’t seem to want to give the baby back to her mom. So William just had to make a “joke” about how they were not going to have anymore babies.

From cuddling with a puppy to holding a baby, Kate Middleton had an adorable day! Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, traveled to rural Lancashire on Thursday to check in on health staff who have faced unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic at Clitheroe Community Hospital. While taking photos with some families, the couple met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter, Anastasia. Kate held the baby girl as they posed for a photo, causing onlookers to coo and prompting Prince William to joke, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” As Kate handed the baby back to her parents, William quipped, “Don’t take her with you.”

William has a history of “joking” about how he doesn’t want any more children and how Kate is kind of baby-crazy. I think Kate would have liked to have another child too, to have four kids (like QEII). The royal gossip at the time was that Kate had to “convince” William to have a third child, and her pregnancy with Louis was not easy. None of her pregnancies have been easy, but I think she enjoys being pregnant and having babies. She’s just that kind of woman – she likes having a baby in the house. William likely told her “no more” after Louis. Still, I find this whole exchange just… I don’t know, kind of awkward.