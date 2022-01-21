Queen Elizabeth ‘will be holding her hands up in despair’ over Andrew & Harry

Do you feel in any way “sorry” for Queen Elizabeth in the Prince Andrew debacle? I do not. Not even a little. Andrew’s situation was not something that caught her by surprise this month. This was not the first time she’s ever understood that Andrew has significant issues, like the fact that he was BFFs with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, or the fact that he’s facing a massive lawsuit after being credibly accused of rape. Liz has known about all of these issues for years now, and she’s done everything in her power to protect and coddle her favorite son. So… you know, completely miss me with the “poor Queenie is distraught” stories. But I guess someone’s buying it.

The Queen will be despairing over the actions of some of her family members, a royal expert has said. Last week Buckingham Palace confirmed the news that Prince Andrew, 61, was stripped of his honorary royal titles and military patronages and will no longer be able to the term ‘His Royal Highness’. And as the Duke of York continues to battle the Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s sex abuse allegations after the judge dismissed his legal team’s attempt to have the case thrown out, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has said the monarch, 95, will be ‘holding her hands up in despair’. Meanwhile Prince Harry’s battle to be allowed police security protection for his family when he returns to the UK is also ongoing. Speaking to OK! magazine, Jennie said: ‘I think The Queen will be holding her hands up in despair with her children and some of her grandchildren. Everybody feels for the Queen now with the Andrew debacle, but I think there has to be some equity between Harry and Andrew now. There was the argument and it probably wasn’t correct, but if Harry has been stripped of his titles then Andrew should have been some time ago.’ And addressing Prince Harry’s battle to be allowed police security protection on his return to the UK, Jennie said he ‘couldn’t have it both ways’, but added: ‘If Harry is not going to be allowed to have security over here unless he’s staying in a royal residence then perhaps Andrew’s security should be looked at too.’

“If Harry has been stripped of his titles then Andrew should have been some time ago…” I mean… yeah. Let’s say it that way, I guess. Unless saying it like that inevitably begs the question as to why didn’t Liz strip Andrew of his titles before now? Is it because she knew exactly what he’d done and how awful he is and she just chose to protect him anyway? Because it wasn’t like he married a Black American woman!

Nevermind the fact that ol’ Liz probably didn’t even make the decision on Andrew. Charles and William were apparently working in concert, or at least that’s what they’d have people believe:

“William, in fact, was very involved in this decision, and it’s been said that he met with the queen in person ahead of their announcement that came out last week,” royal expert Kristin Contino exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18. “I think that really shows — and I think that’s interesting — his growing influence and how she trusts his judgment and is looking for his advice. And I think that’s a great sign of things to come for William and how much she is relying on talking to him and his counsel.” “Charles, of course, was involved in that decision too,” the A House Full of Windsor author added. “But I think [what] a lot of people thought was interesting is William’s heavy involvement in that. So I think she really is leaning on her two heirs at this time [to] help make those sort of big family decisions.”

It should also be noted that the Queen hasn’t been seen/photographed since December 15th, I think. They released a photo of her for her Christmas speech, but that photo was taken in mid-December too, the same time she recorded the Christmas message. Again, this could absolutely be a Weekend at Bernie’s situation, we truly don’t know.