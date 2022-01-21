Queen Elizabeth ‘will be holding her hands up in despair’ over Andrew & Harry

Do you feel in any way “sorry” for Queen Elizabeth in the Prince Andrew debacle? I do not. Not even a little. Andrew’s situation was not something that caught her by surprise this month. This was not the first time she’s ever understood that Andrew has significant issues, like the fact that he was BFFs with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, or the fact that he’s facing a massive lawsuit after being credibly accused of rape. Liz has known about all of these issues for years now, and she’s done everything in her power to protect and coddle her favorite son. So… you know, completely miss me with the “poor Queenie is distraught” stories. But I guess someone’s buying it.
The Queen will be despairing over the actions of some of her family members, a royal expert has said. Last week Buckingham Palace confirmed the news that Prince Andrew, 61, was stripped of his honorary royal titles and military patronages and will no longer be able to the term ‘His Royal Highness’.
And as the Duke of York continues to battle the Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s sex abuse allegations after the judge dismissed his legal team’s attempt to have the case thrown out, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has said the monarch, 95, will be ‘holding her hands up in despair’.
Meanwhile Prince Harry’s battle to be allowed police security protection for his family when he returns to the UK is also ongoing. Speaking to OK! magazine, Jennie said: ‘I think The Queen will be holding her hands up in despair with her children and some of her grandchildren. Everybody feels for the Queen now with the Andrew debacle, but I think there has to be some equity between Harry and Andrew now. There was the argument and it probably wasn’t correct, but if Harry has been stripped of his titles then Andrew should have been some time ago.’
And addressing Prince Harry’s battle to be allowed police security protection on his return to the UK, Jennie said he ‘couldn’t have it both ways’, but added: ‘If Harry is not going to be allowed to have security over here unless he’s staying in a royal residence then perhaps Andrew’s security should be looked at too.’
“If Harry has been stripped of his titles then Andrew should have been some time ago…” I mean… yeah. Let’s say it that way, I guess. Unless saying it like that inevitably begs the question as to why didn’t Liz strip Andrew of his titles before now? Is it because she knew exactly what he’d done and how awful he is and she just chose to protect him anyway? Because it wasn’t like he married a Black American woman!
Nevermind the fact that ol’ Liz probably didn’t even make the decision on Andrew. Charles and William were apparently working in concert, or at least that’s what they’d have people believe:
“William, in fact, was very involved in this decision, and it’s been said that he met with the queen in person ahead of their announcement that came out last week,” royal expert Kristin Contino exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18. “I think that really shows — and I think that’s interesting — his growing influence and how she trusts his judgment and is looking for his advice. And I think that’s a great sign of things to come for William and how much she is relying on talking to him and his counsel.”
“Charles, of course, was involved in that decision too,” the A House Full of Windsor author added. “But I think [what] a lot of people thought was interesting is William’s heavy involvement in that. So I think she really is leaning on her two heirs at this time [to] help make those sort of big family decisions.”
It should also be noted that the Queen hasn’t been seen/photographed since December 15th, I think. They released a photo of her for her Christmas speech, but that photo was taken in mid-December too, the same time she recorded the Christmas message. Again, this could absolutely be a Weekend at Bernie’s situation, we truly don’t know.
Ugh. I hate the constant comparison between Harry and Andrew. Marrying a black American ex-actress is not the equivalent of being a trafficker and assaulting a child.
Also, this is not the first time Andrew’s fucked up. There were stories some years ago that he’d leaked state secrets, no doubt for money, to the wrong people. Don’t remember what he was called, but he was “working” in an official capacity to smooch higher ups in other countries. The government covered it up if I remember correctly.
His official title was “UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment”. Let me correct that. “UK’s Special Sleazebag for International Shady Deals with Oligarchs and Saudi Princes.”
This is their new tactic to attack Harry and Meghan. At first, the campaign was to compare H&M unfavorably to the superior Cambridges — but that backfired, because it only made William and Kate look lazy and dull in comparison. So they switched tactics, and now they are trying to equate Harry with Andrew, so every story about Andrew will include a reference to Harry. It is very obvious, and pathetic. That is NOT how to “save” the reputation or future of the monarchy.
Andrew has been a mess for ages, and I am totally sure Charles is doing whatever he can to get rid of him: not because some kind of moral sentiment, or because he wants to save the monarchy, but because he has been jelaous for decades.: Andy has always been mum’s favourite. The pettyiness run in the veins of this family.
Wow, William is so desperate to be thought of as doing something, anything remotely “serious”. It’s quite funny to watch the growing desperation.🤣
Yeah, there were stories out after this that specifically said “William had little to no involvement in this matter”. Someone, cough, PC, cough, was NOT happy with Wills trying to muscle in on the credit for ripping away Andrew’s titles.
Please, TQ has Billy the Bashers’ number and knows how infantile he acts and has little time to give him an audience. If TQ has her hands up in the air about her situation, it’s that Pedrew has been given the heave-ho, nothing more. It breaks her minuscule heart that he has been banished.
They know nothing of what TQ is thinking yet alone is carrying on about. This is all speculation, pure BS as well.
Putting Harry and Andrew in the same sentence is wrong, gross, disgusting, and inappropriate. There is absolutely nothing similar about their situations.
Yeah, that sentence stopped me in my tracks. One man raped a child; the other decided to… move away from his extended family and change careers. There does not need to be “equity” between them.
It is a deliberate strategy.
Yes, any chance of bringing up Harry and they will jump on that wagon without a second thought. Harry who has dedicated his life of service and duty. Served his country for 2 tours, created programs for Veterans and has created numerous other programs for those in need.
While Pedrew has used his position to pay for play programs, lives fully off of his mother when he needs or wants money. All while being buddies with a pedophile and a sex trafficking duo of minors.
The mention of them in the same sentence is inexcusable and unacceptable. They should bow down to Harry and Meghan.
She’s a woman that let herself be used as a pawn to hurt others in her family first her sister and now Harry and Meghan. It’s not realistic because she’s the glue that hold the whole thing together but she deserve to live long enough to see the monarchy abolished. Not feeling one bit sorry for her.
This woman has never defended anyone in her entire life….she is like a pawn in other people games….I know H has some fondness for her but is absolutely bonkers! how can he after everything SHE has NOT done?
Anyway it is his grandma; no minorities except those hoping for those useless awards, should have their blinders on as far as this woman is concerned!
Re: Harry and his grandmother
We will never know his true private relationship with his grandmother. Nor know the true story about how much the Queen an or cannot control when it comes to the courtiers. Of which, I’m sure Harry know way more than us. I can only imagine the past 2 years Harry has been having a huge rethink about his upbringing and his role in the institution. Lots of therapy and emotional detoxing.
That said, Harry is smart enough to know that the Queen is considered “untouchable” in the UK publics mind. He can’t publicly go after her in ANY way. The mere suggestion that she was being badly advised made the press go apoplectic. Strategically, he will never publicly go after her. And will probably make nice with her until the day she dies and will probably keep his mouth shut still as the country mourns her. YEARS from now, he might talk about her more in depth.
I keep asking where is the mythical wise old lady, this is another woman they infantalise, since she is always surprised blindsided, hands up in the air, gob wide open.its like she lacks world experience and knowing the ways of humans even those of her own, what has she been doing with her life for 95 years. i’m coming to the conclusion that this is how they like the monarchy a blank slate where others project their thoughts and feelings on to them.
She’s part of that larger myth that all old ladies are nice and sweet. No, they aren’t – they’re the same as they were when younger, only more so, because they’ve let go of the non-essentials. Elizabeth cares about the monarchy first and Andrew second and she doesn’t need advisors to convince her of that. If she’s throwing her hands up in despair it’s that these are annoying situations to her – “why can’t everyone just shut up and behave!”
Very astute observation about the blank slate. That’s why a non-entity like Kate can be admired. You can’t be too good or too bad. As long as Andrew was considered a petty swindler and skirt-chasing mama’s boy, that was ok. Who doesn’t have a black sheep in the family? But sex trafficking rapist – that slate starts filling in with specifics.
Harry should not be mentioned in the same breath as Andrew the rapist.
I agree. It is very offensive to me that Harry is mentioned together with Andrew. William gets a free pass for working against Harry and driving him out.
That’s what burns my bum the most. The blatant disregard in not making it common knowledge as to the shenanigans that Billy the Basher, and his Stepford wife, played in the smear campaigns and the continued campaign to banish them. Well, they are gone and now the country is stuck with the two biggest duds the world has seen. I can’t wait for karma to come for them!
I can both have sympathy for the Queen and feel that she brought it on herself and the fallout is her’s to deal with. Generational trauma is a thing. Escaping it is hard enough that I don’t judge people in the same way. But they do need to be held accountable for their actions.
Speaking of generational trauma, you have to wonder too about the odd dynamics set up by the longevity of family members. The Queen Mother was a relatively young 52 when George VI died, and only had a short 15 years as the actual queen. From what I’ve read here, despite being relatively popular as the dowager, behind the scenes she was quite a piece of work. She lived for another 50 years. Elizabeth II was a young, likely still relatively sheltered, age 26 when she took the throne. She was 76 when the QM died, which means her mother’s influence was around for the entire span of the best, most formative years of her daughter’s life.
Charles is now 73. The exact same thing has happened to him, except in his case, both parents had extended life spans, and Charles still possibly has another couple of years to go before he’s the defacto monarch.
It’s hard to feel sympathy for either TQ or Charles, both because of things they’ve done, and especially, things they’ve failed to do. But in a family already as dysfunctional as the Windsors, this extreme longevity of previous generations can’t be a good thing.
Anyone else get Hugh Laurie à la Blackadder Season Two in their heads reading “William, IN FACT, was very involved in this decision…”?
While I wouldn’t put it past the RF to try a Weekend At Bernie’s scenario, surely SOMEONE would leak it if her Maj had passed?
How on earth could it be kept quiet? I mean, Andrew would be screaming and running around like a mad man and Charles would certainly be out there all smug and stuff, right? Right?
I would think PC would want to be coronated right away; he’s not got a long time to reign at his age.
Despair? The Queen just sat back and let it happen. Bringing Harry into Andrew stories is just offensive IMO.
Not buying it. Any grandmother who cared would do anything necessary to protect grandchildren. The only thing that upsets her is the thought that the precious monarchy won’t survive. They are letting the cat out of the bag with the H is only protected when on royal grounds. He can come back only under their strict control so that he can’t be out and about doing anything to distract from the rest.
I don’t think Harry would do that unless it was for TQ’s funeral. I don’t know whether Meghan would go. Even if Harry went alone and checked in with patronages, he would be at risk. Does the brf have no conception of what they would as by their own country let alone the rest of the world? Scotland Yard’s rep would take a serious hit since they say the risk is “low.”
And of course, being under the control of the royal henchmen is unacceptable for H&M because they have things to do people to see and places to go. Visiting uk is not a pleasure trip for them.
But in light of the evidence that the brf wants to control H&M’s movement while in the uk, this opens up a big can of worms. There is no other legal citizen or visitor to the uk whose movements are curtailed and controlled by the state apparatus without cause. Otherwise its an international incident begging to happen.
I wonder if the Uk wants the US to issue a travel warning on them for US citizens? If Meghan, a US citizen, is not allowed to have the security she needs (in which intelligence says there are credible threats against her) this could get nastier than the brf and their henchmen in their shidty govt bargained for.
There is no equity between Harry and Andrew. Harry shouldn’t have lost a damn thing for protecting his family from vile, racist attacks from his family and the tabloids. Andrew has been accused of rape. He has made shady deals to benefit himself and Fergie. He should have lost his titles years ago! If the Queen is having a tough time facing up to the fact her favorite child might lose a lawsuit and be branded a rapist, that’s too f’ing bad. Should have protected her precious monarchy better by culling the rotten parts long ago.
IF the Queen had told William to back off from Harry and let him be, Harry and Meghan and family would likely be here.
Thank god she’s too anal to have done that.
How many times does this man have to say that he and his grandmother are fine!?! They keep trying to drag him into this Andrew mess for clicks and it’s pure fucking evil!!! Liz is not wringing her hands over Harry. There was no official role for him in the family other than pack horse. He’s doing more with his life than York and Wessex…what could she have to wring her hands about?!? I don’t even think she is wringing her hands over Andrew. As of right now, he’s not going to jail. What more could be said about him that’s already been said!?! So he lost some patronages that he wasn’t doing any thing with anyway.
Also, to see KP using this as an opportunity to embiggen Will as a wise counsel to the Queen while his father adlibs is laughable. That’s right…now that he’s 40…he’s allowed to sit at the adult’s table.
I think we can assume that Billy the Basher does not have that much influence with TQ as he would like everyone to know. TQ knows how irresponsible and incandescent he is, why would she want to ask him, of all people, what to do with regards to Pedrew? She is relying on Charles, and Pedrew, for advise and comfort. She has probably spoken with Anne as well as they seem close in personality. Charles is guiding her, not Incandescent with Rage.
It bothers me a bit that the Fail uses Virginia’s married name in stories about her rapist as if the past is the past and she is lying because she got married.
Considering the source, this is not a coincidence.
And everyone has said everything I wanted to say about Harry being included in this, meaning he should not have been.
Alert, alert. They have deployed the Queen. They use the queen’s name symbolically as a demi-God to shame the people, chide the people, beat down on the people and their guilty consciences, instill pride in the people and even dare I say, to love the people.
Right now old Brenda is sitting in her favorite chair with her wig off, wearing her dressing gown and bedroom slippers, bra tossed to the side, eating some crumpets and watching BBC. She is waiting to be pushed in her wheelchair to see her doctor who will put her on some drips. She probably has an appointment later to catch up with Anne as well as a video chat with the Sussexes. She doesn’t even bat an eye at what is happening with Andrew.
She probably doesn’t even know.
These people and the royalists who have been systematically brainwashed and bred to play the peasant/serfs to these Royals are mentally deficient.
Betty’s son Andrew who she still supports financially via the taxpayers is friends with sex traffickers and pedophiles. He raped underage, trafficked girls.
Her grandson Harry grew up to be the family scapegoat and unacknowledged workhorse but still managed to start successful charities, had a great career in the military, married a bi-racial woman, got off royal welfare, gained employment, and is successful in another whole ass country without the help of Royal money or taxpayers. How are the two remotely comparable? Their unhinged determination to equate the two and the shenanigans they’ve pulled since Meghan came onto the scene have made the country a global laughingstock. I know not all people in the U.K. think this way, but thanks to the media and government, it’s exactly how the world perceives them.
If I was a person of color living in the U.K., I’d be livid/furious. How many different ways can a country tell you you are less than nothing because of your skin color?
That’s what I don’t understand. Surely, POC in Britain must be angry by Meghans treatment!! Why are they not coming in with pitch forks at Bitter Brother and his Stepford wife is beyond me. I would be picketing in front of BP!! With a large cut out of the Lambdriges for their underhanded actions!!
@BothSidesNow….you asked: “…Why are they not coming in with pitch forks….”
This woman below (take a look at her twitter TL from abt March 2021) is a perfect example of who youre talking about and why such a creature would not dream of coming forward in support of Meghan.
What!!? Support Meghan, an American foreigner who thought she was as good as the royals and got put in her place???!!!
@DrPamelaBernard
OriginalKeri, I get angry because they seem to be saying that raping underage trafficked girls (or even adults) is okay, or at least on par with an adult leaving home to create his own life. That means RAPE VICTIMS do not matter. They seem to think this is just about Randy Andy, but its far bigger than that. How dare they dismiss the victims this way? There is something terribly wrong in that Country.
Wind them up, watch them go; see them scramble around as they desperately try to hold on to their monarchy (is this the correct word?) Whilst simultaneously throwing each other under the bus.They don’t yet fully understand that no matter how this plays out, we are *all* witnessing the destruction of their way of life; and they have only themselves to blame.
And Harry is the bravest, most truly decent man to come out of that whole racist family. He had the strength to stand up to them and choose to put his wife and childrens’ happiness and well-being first. I believe with all my heart that Diana is so proud of him. SHE would’ve been supportive of Megan and their marriage.
If Liz Petty is at death’s door, that could explain why Harry’s security issue is being talked about NOW: he wants to get this fixed in case they need to rush over.
Harry works to save lives, Andy works to destroy them. Absolutely no comparison between the two.
As for Betty, hell to the no for sympathy for her.she sees and does what she wants to. She isn’t some helpless old woman.she is a petty vengeful heartless old bag.
I have zero sympathies for QE2. She has done nothing to promote the quality of life for women in that country. She sat on her throne and allowed Meghan to endure the harshest treatment imaginable. At the same time, she reigns over Commonwealth Nations, of which more than 50% of the inhabitants are people of color. Her request to the people was to show compassion to Boris Johnson’s then mistress. Still, She never addressed the racism and threats directed towards Meghan and Archie. She is the head of the Church of England. If her hands are up, they should be in the form of prayer, asking God to have
mercy.
Harry is no longer playing games with them. Either they allow him and his family adequate security to move around the country, or they don’t come. He’s not subjecting his children to the paparazzi bloodhounds. I can’t blame them for not wanting to stay with Charles and Camilla. There’s always a Royal Reporter draped around their neck. Angela Levin is now on their team; that’s a definite no for Meghan and Harry.
Chickens coming home to roost basically.
No sympathy whatsoever.
And there’s no way there’d be a Weekend at Bernie’s scenario there. Chuckie is chomping at the bit to become King and do some housecleaning.
I chuckle at “the Queen will be holding her hands up in despair.”
Why the future tense? Is she doing that or not? Only royal reports write this way. It’s bizarre.