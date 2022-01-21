If it was up to Howard Stern, unvaccinated people wouldn’t be ‘admitted to a hospital’

I really enjoy late-era Howard Stern, especially what he’s been saying throughout the pandemic. Stern has been an extremely public proponent of Covid vaccines, and he’s told all of his listeners to stop being imbeciles and just get vaccinated. He believes – as I do – that there should be vaccine mandates across the board. Last September, he proposed banning unvaccinated people from hospitals if and when they come down with a case of Covid. This week, he returned to that subject:

Howard Stern said on the Jan. 19 episode of his Sirius XM radio show “The Howard Stern Show” that hospitals across the U.S. should not admit patients who are unvaccinated against COVID (via Uproxx). Stern has often used his radio show to speak out against anti-vaxxers, but he was more blunt than ever when he told listeners this week, “If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital. At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine.”

“[People] have been told you will die if you get the vaccine. Some of you will live, but most of you will die. [These people] don’t trust our government. They think that there’s some conspiracy to turn them into a magnet or something like this,” Stern said. “They think they are going to become magnetized if they take the vaccine. I’ve taken this vaccine three times, and the worst side effect is for a day, I had a little bit of a headache.”

“No one’s sitting there conspiring against you,” Stern continued, “Americans don’t want to create a vaccine that’s going to turn you into a robot or magnetize you. There’s enough Americans now have taken it. Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us. It’s time for you to get it. Now, if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely.”