If it was up to Howard Stern, unvaccinated people wouldn’t be ‘admitted to a hospital’

I really enjoy late-era Howard Stern, especially what he’s been saying throughout the pandemic. Stern has been an extremely public proponent of Covid vaccines, and he’s told all of his listeners to stop being imbeciles and just get vaccinated. He believes – as I do – that there should be vaccine mandates across the board. Last September, he proposed banning unvaccinated people from hospitals if and when they come down with a case of Covid. This week, he returned to that subject:
Howard Stern said on the Jan. 19 episode of his Sirius XM radio show “The Howard Stern Show” that hospitals across the U.S. should not admit patients who are unvaccinated against COVID (via Uproxx). Stern has often used his radio show to speak out against anti-vaxxers, but he was more blunt than ever when he told listeners this week, “If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital. At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine.”
“[People] have been told you will die if you get the vaccine. Some of you will live, but most of you will die. [These people] don’t trust our government. They think that there’s some conspiracy to turn them into a magnet or something like this,” Stern said. “They think they are going to become magnetized if they take the vaccine. I’ve taken this vaccine three times, and the worst side effect is for a day, I had a little bit of a headache.”
“No one’s sitting there conspiring against you,” Stern continued, “Americans don’t want to create a vaccine that’s going to turn you into a robot or magnetize you. There’s enough Americans now have taken it. Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us. It’s time for you to get it. Now, if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely.”
I feel the same way, honestly. I felt the same way when he said a version of this back in September, when the Delta variant was raging through America and vaccines were widely available. At this point, in January of our lord Beyonce 2022, on the precipice of Year 3 of the pandemic, just get f–king vaccinated. And if you still choose not to, don’t expect to waste hospital resources. No one should get to pick and choose when they believe in science and medicine.
I’m with ya, Howard. Give them some horse dewormer and send them packing.
Or better yet, when people are diagnosed with COVID-19, give the monoclonal antibody treatment and reduce hospitalizations.
Oh hey! Sounds great. Everyone gets sick and spreads it around first and then go and get yourself some “experimental” monoclonals. Riiiiiiiiight. You know only one monoclonal works now due to mutations, right? And where do these mutations come from? Covid spreading and mutating itself through the population. Jaysus, take the wheel!
Unfortunately there’s not enough monoclonal antibodies or doses of Paxlovid to go around. As an immunocompromised front line healthcare worker who has received 3 full Moderna doses with a suboptimal response, I am angry that I might not be able to get monoclonal antibody treatment if I get Covid due to short supply, and that unvaccinated individuals who are considered higher “risk” than I am due to age or other comorbidities are being prioritized for doses over those of us who have done everything asked of us.
I could never deny healthcare to someone in need, but there is such a level of frustration that people who think we’re brainwashed and recommending a deadly vaccine are also relying on us to save their lives when they get sick. I would, however, support higher insurance premiums on the unvaccinated.
@willa88-Dang. Sorry you’re dealing with that.
I’m not sure we can still really refer to the monoclonal antibodies as “experimental”. My fiancé is a medic and he’s doing homecare for immunocompromised COVID patients twice a week. After he administers the monoclonal antibody treatment, his patients seem to feel MUCH better. So maybe it’s still technically classified as “experimental” but so far, it’s proving very effective.
Anyway, agree that with the short supply that’s absolutely not something to rely on. Wear a damn mask, wash your hands, and get vaxxed/boosted.
@gemmigirlaaa,
Actually, it would be great. I’m vaccinated and immunocompromised. If I get COVID, it would be nice to have that available. Also, mutations would happen even if everyone were vaccinated. COVID -19 shots are not designed to block infection, they allow the infection to occur and at best, they lessen the symptoms. This also allows the virus to mutate to evade the persons immune response. We see this with antibiotics breeding resistance in bacteria.
I do believe that people have the right to choose to get vaccinated or not. And I also feel that they should receive the proper medical care regardless of vaccination status.
It’s a nice idea in theory and a way to stick it to people we’re frustrated with, but in reality that’s a scary line to cross. Then we could say we won’t admit all the smokers or drinkers, they knew better but chose to put poison into their bodies, or how about the over eaters, the under eaters? All of us make choices in our lives and do what we want for the most part. healthcare is not a privilege, it’s a basic human right, and I say that as a healthcare worker. I’m in a clinic setting and I’m grateful for that, I can’t imagine being in a hospital right now. I know we’re all exhausted in different ways but we can’t turn away treatment! I still blame Trump for this madness anyway, people genuinely believe the vaccine will kill them or it’s a big conspiracy theory to track us, most of them are good people who simply aren’t very intelligent and Trump preyed upon them. I feel sorry for them, most of the time.
only 1 of the monoclonals is effective against omicron and it’s in short supply
@Jessica smokers and alcoholics are completely different. They can’t pass their illness on to others in .1 seconds. They are not at risk of getting health workers sick. Unvacccinnated people runs the risk of getting others sick or worse.
Relegate certain hospitals for the unvaxxed, let them have to travel to find them. Stock the hospitals with bleach, horse paste and all the other “goodies” they are insisting on being treated with.
The other (most of the) hospitals for the vaxxed. Let people who need heart surgeries, cancer surgery, knee/hip replacements get them. Let there be room for (vaxxed) who get into car accidents, have strokes, heart attacks…
Enough with the insane running the asylum. Time to take it back for those who are truly members of society, looking out for each other. These *(&^% morons have shown us they want *no* part of the rest of us.
@ willa88, I’m so sorry that you are having to deal with this. My husband is a sole practitioner and the vile things that come out of the mouths of his patients are enough for him to want to close his doors. We are in Texas where the stupidity and ignorance is very high!! The selfishness and the vile comments and attacks against the staff is heartbreaking. But he has never closed the doors once due to the potential of his patients losing their eyesight. But they could care less that he has their best intention at heart. I wish he would fire ALL of his non complying patients and send them to Houston or Austin, both over 100 miles each way.
I don’t think people with the coronavirus should be allowed to be hospitalized as well. They are the reason why all of us are still dealing with the consequences and the coronavirus still!!! The virus will change again and it could be more deadly than the Delta variant as well. I am sick and tired of these people with their freedumbs! You want freedumb, stay home and never leave your house OR get vaccinated!!
As willa88 pointed out, there’s reasons why they are recommending the vaccine and not just using monoclonal antibodies as a deus ex machina for everyone. “Or better yet” comes across as a little out of touch.
Rachel, vaccines and antibiotics are completely different. You can’t compare their effect. I have no idea why you are bringing up antibiotics here.
Additionally, no one ever claimed COVID vaccines “block” infection. What they do is give the body instructions on how to defeat the virus should it be encountered. “At best,” the vaccine prevents illness, suffering, AND DEATH. It sounds like you are trying to make people think vaccines aren’t actually functional or useful.
@Emma,
I’m not sure why you would think I’m trying to make people think vaccines aren’t useful when I felt it was useful enough to vaccinate myself. I am also not anti-vax. The only vaccinations I stay away from are the ones that are contraindicated with one of my diseases.
Yes, vaccines and antibiotics are completely different. My point was that vaccines (much like antibiotics) can eventually cause stronger, more virulent mutations. So, we just create another vaccine/stronger antibiotic. I hope this makes sense now.
I read an article in the Guardian UK about a doctor asked to free up a bed for an unvaccinated covid patient in the ICU, by removing a terminal cancer patient on a ventilator..
It makes me so angry
Wow! Were they just asked to do it…or did they actually remove the cancer patient?
Amen, Mr. Stern. Enough with excuses. Get the vaccine or take the consequences.
I don’t recall all the hoopla when polio vaccines came out. Everyone was thrilled to have a defense against the dreaded iron lungs and metal braces. Now, we can DIE! We have a cure that works. Vulnerable seniors like myself are doing all we can. Don’t want a vaccine? Go live on a deserted island and allow me my precious remaining years!
I think they should be charged extra. It doesn’t seem like dying is an issue for these numb nuts, so maybe If they were billed extra form their yearly medical insurance billings they would start to comply.
That’s a great idea Watson and less complicated than the one I had envisioned. I was thinking you take anti-vax medical staff and have them work in their own hospital, treating unvaccinated patients.
If it comes to rationing healthcare, I think think vaccination status should weight heavily in the process.
I do too, I have to admit. My general thought is help everyone you can help, but…these people have declined to take a safe, free, effective preventative measure, knowingly putting themselves and others at risk.
A friend of mine knows someone who has been actively fighting against vaccines, masks, science, and common sense, both out in public and in their workplace, putting HUNDREDS of people at risk. They, of course, got quite ill w/ c19, and immediately ran to the hospital for treatment. Science and doctors are ok when your lungs are dying, I guess?
I heard something thought provoking about people who believe the Q nonsense, and the vaccine rumors – they think they are drastically more important than they are.
The government has no interest in tracking them. No one wants to magnetize them. Their lives are ordinary, but believing in this bs makes them feel special. It’s sad, but inexcusable.
Does this mean that obese people, smokers, and others who do not take care of their health should be charged extra as well? Who else should be charged?
Obesity and smoking are addictions. Being an anti vaxxer is not
Those people ARE already charged more in many health insurance schemes. My fat ass has beautiful cholesterol numbers that my skin and bones sister could only dream of, but guess who pays more for health care?
“Does this mean that obese people, smokers, and others who do not take care of their health should be charged extra as well?”
they already are (charged higher healthcare premiums).
smokers & the obese are charged higher premiums; the obese are now routinely denied care by insurers and told to lose weight to address the issue
It’s also likely that the premiums for those who get insurance via work & taxes are also likely to be increased even more in the next few years as we deal with fall out from chronic illness causes by long covid from even mild covid cases
Obesity is not an addiction. Please don’t be fatphobic.
Totally agree! These idiots don’t want a vaccine but as soon as they’re sick they take everything the hospital throws at them, no questions or “doing their own research” ! A dumbass anti vaxxer from my Trumper hometown has been in the hospital for 5 months, can’t walk, has brain damage from a medically induced coma and now needs a wheelchair ramp in his home and a scooter and expensive therapy and they expect everyone to donate to a go fund me. Of course it’s all Jesus will get us through this, blah blah blah. No respect or thanks for the nurses and doctors and resources this idiot requires. So Jesus let you suffer this much but doesn’t want you to take a shot to prevent this? The stupidity of these people amazes and angers me.
I am with this sentiment. If you’ve “done your own research” and you think Covid and the vaccines are scams and science is lying to you, then you can go treat yourself in your home. If those doctors and nurses in the hospitals are trying to kill you with their treatments, then feel free to give medicine a shot in your own bedroom. Leave the hospitals to the rest of us who trust doctors and believe science and the research that professionals have done. Leave hospitals to those who have been waiting for surgeries, those who have cancer and require treatments, those who have been in accidents and require an ICU bed.
If you’re that’s person, stay at home and treat yourself with horse paste because clearly you are way more knowledgeable.
That is the greatest tragedy of all of these anti-vaxxers have caused. People with life threatening conditions can’t have the necessary chemo or transplants that their bodies desperately need due to these selfish assholes! So many people have died needlessly from these whackos not being vaccinated, but they don’t care. They only care about themselves. In addition to placing the HC staff at additional risks they also assault HC workers on a regular basis. We have also lost a great number of HC professionals due to burnout and death. What these asshats have done to the HC workers is unacceptable. I don’t think that the anti-vaxxers should have any care whatsoever. They brought it on themselves. We should also create a nationwide ban on anti-vaxxers in public spaces as well. Movie theaters, restaurants, clubs, sports arenas or anywhere that is a venue. Close it down for them!
I agree with the sentiment, but would never want it practiced in reality. Too much of a slippery slope. I hate that so many people insist on remaining ignorant and refuse to engage in such a basic form of civic action, and it’s one of the new measurements I use to determine if I want someone in my life, but people shouldn’t be denied health care because they’re stupid.
I heard a report on NPR that doctors can’t actually turn away the unvaccinated. My husband was talking to someone yesterday who’s child went to an Urgent Care for treatment and they asked if it was covid related and she said yes and they told her sorry can’t help you after she waited for 4 hours to be seen.
If hospitals are full decisions will have to be made about who gets care and who does not. Should the unvaccinated prevent the vaccinated from receiving care?
It’s already happened. Care for unvaccinated COVID patients has pushed vaccinated patients needing hospital beds for other reasons aside.
Non-emergent procedures have been and are being postponed all over the place. My (vaccinated) brother was supposed to have knee replacement surgery last year. It might happen in March, it might not – it all depends on how many beds are being used by COVID patients. So he gets to spend another three months (or more) in pain and using a cane to walk. Not life threatening, by any means, but not right either.
It’s not just hospital care that is impacted. I can’t get a well visit with my doctor. I’ve been trying for months and they get scheduled and then canceled and then pushed further out because they’re overwhelmed with sick people. I have to have a form filled out to get a discount on my insurance but I can’t get an appointment. I can’t even get them to just order the bloodwork I need done. I’ve tried multiple different angles and can’t get it done. I did manage to score last minute oral surgery because I think someone cancelled due to covid. I called on a Thursday at 4 and they told me to be there the following day at 9.
I somewhat agree with his sentiment due to the aggravation of having to hear the ridiculous reasons why they refuse a vaccination. I’m sure that hospital staff are tired and frustrated with having to treat them. But I do not want a world where medical staff refuse treatment for the sick for any reason. If I were a medical professional, I could not in good conscious refuse treatment. I’m not a doctor or nurse and don’t wish to see them in an ICU or dying. They have wives, husbands, children, sisters, brothers, friends.
Yes but they also have a responsibility of becoming vaccinated for not only themselves but also their loved ones around them. They all potentially have elderly relatives, relatives that are immune compromised, and children that are not available for the vaccination. We all have a responsibility to care for ourselves and those that we love. Unfortunately, I have a son and DIL that refuse to be vaccinated and for that reason, they are not welcome in my home as I am immune compromised. I can make the decisions that are right for my family.
I find it astonishing that these folks refuse the vaccine for 81 reasons, one of which is that they don’t know what’s In It. Yet the moment they get sick they want the antiviral….. no Mofo… tell me what’s in it first. 😂
I hate to say it, but I agree with him. No hospital for you but that won’t happen. Also if you’re in the hospital and you’re going to fight me/ tell me how to treat you, you should be discharged.
I made a suggestion at work last year that quarantines would be paid for without using personal time if employees were vaccinated and they finally put that into place very recently when half of our classrooms were out due to staff members having covid. I hope it helps because it has been crazy and rather frighening!
Truth.
Locally, a small hospital has 50 beds. 47 of them are filled with non-vaccinated people sick with Covid, 3 with vaccinated folks with Covid. God forbid there are any accidents, heart attacks, etc., during this time because the unvaxxed idiots are taking all the resources.
Ya know, I’m all for having insurance deny their claims because they chose not to get vaccinated.
But the ones that end up in the hospital that insist they be treated with horse dewormer, rude to doctors and nurses…all those hellish stories I’ve read…those people should get their own little hospital and be treated by other unvaccinated people.
Yeah I think this is the correct take. Either increase their insurance premiums or have their claims denied or both. I love Stern but I don’t want anyone to die due to lack of care–that’s already too common of a reality in this country’s broken healthcare system. But these unvaxxed people need to face consequences for their selfish decisions and the danger they pose to society.
Hit these dummies in the wallet, something they understand.
I agree this is the way to do it – the insurance companies have to apply the financial pressure.
I do think other patients should be prioritized. I don’t think someone should have to delay an important procedure to make way for a vaccine-refuser.
But they are burdening the hospitals with regard to those that are in need of life saving treatments. They only have so many HC workers to go around. We are coming into year 3 with the coronavirus and see no end in sight. The worst part about the anti-vaxxers is that they are refusing their children to be vaccinated and are using them as props to push their lies and putting their children in harms way. It’s not right for other to die due to the selfishness of these freedumbs and their blatant disregard to others.
I’m with him. Maybe it’s a supply chain issue, like toilet paper, but I have no fcks left to give.
This kind of thing makes me really uncomfortable. It’s easy to paint the unvaccinated as your dumb Facebook aunt type people, but are we just going to ignore the fact that only 54% of black Americans have received a dose of the vaccine due to severe (and totally understandable) distrust of the medical system? There’s a long, gross history of medical racism against minority communities in this country, and arguments like this, the suggestion to deny people healthcare if they’re sick but unvaccinated, just continue to perpetuate that distrust whether they intend to or not.
I agree. Medicine is still racist, sexist, ableist, classist, etc. Access & information are not equally distributed. The crimes against the Black and disability communities are well documented, and women are still likely to be told our physical health issues are psychiatric. It’s hard to trust the system if you come from a marginalized group.
It’s hard to trust an abusive and discriminatory healthcare system, but also everyone needs to get vaccinated at this point.
I completely agree and the rhetoric of refusing medical care is just divisive and ultimately plays into the hands of the chaos Trumpers.
I’m black and I am no longer interested in hearing this excuse. Every adult who has made a choice not to get vaccinated, black people included, should not be admitted to the hospital. Have you spared a thought to the other black people who cannot get surgeries or treatments they need because the unvaccinated are breaking our healthcare system? Perhaps you can spare a thought for people too immunocompromised to get vaccinated. My cousin was one such person. She suffered for years with cancer and finally went into remission but her body wasn’t ready for the vaccine. She died of double COVID pneumonia. Have you ever seen someone die like that? It is an ugly and painful way to die. She battled cancer only to be taken out because selfish people around her wouldn’t get vaccinated. Now her three young children are without their mom. Their joy that she would be returning home was cruelly snatched away from them. Our black family is devastated.
Yes, black people have a right to distrust the medical system but that doesn’t stop us from going to the doctor and taking medications they give us every other time we get sick. Few black people are so distrustful of the medical system that we don’t avail ourselves, and comply with, medical care any other time so I’m not interested in hearing that excuse from grown ass people. Yes, medicine has a racist past and racism endures to this very day in our healthcare system but vaccines are on of the few race neutral treatments in existence.
Billions of doses of the vaccines have been administered and we have yet to see millions of people dropping dead from them, let alone millions of black people exclusively dying from it. Stop encouraging people to treat us like we are too stupid to make that simple observation. More than 1 in every 1000 black people have died of COVID. That is an astounding statistic but you want to sit around ruminating on racism in the medical system? We are dying right now of COVID, in numbers disproportionate to our percentage of the population. Tens of thousands of black children have lost their primary caregivers to COVID which will upturn their lives forever. The vaccine is safe and black people should be getting it so that we don’t die needlessly.
Look, this type of “empathy” is injurious to black people during a public health crisis. It is getting us killed. When you invoke medicine’s vile history of racism against us in discussions of vaccines, you help harden people’s resolve not to get vaccinated. We cannot rectify the crimes of the past nor remedy the ongoing ones by dying needless deaths. If denying unvaccinated people access to hospitals is a positive motivator to get more black people vaccinated, I’m all for it. Fewer COVID deaths and fewer deaths due to collateral damage is far preferable.
@NYC212 I get your frustration. I just don’t agree that cutting off hospital care for the unvaccinated when they’re a part of an already systemically discriminated against community is the right idea. I can guarantee it would sow more distrust.
Some antivaxxers, when they inevitably end up in the hospital seeking treatment, can be very abusive to nurses and other healthcare staff. So yeah, I agree with this honestly. Leave them with their horse dewormers, drinking their own urine and injecting themselves with bleach for all i care.
I’m frankly appalled by this. Do people even stop to consider how this would affect those who can’t get vaccinated? There are plenty of people out there with serious chronic conditions who have horrible/long-lasting reactions to vaccines but those conditions are not officially listed as contraindications. People who would kill to get vaccinated if their body could handle it.
And yes, there are tons of antivaxxers who are placing those people in danger too and I’m pissed off at them as well. But to enact a policy like this would be inhumane and affect more than just antivaxxers. It scares me that people seem to have lost sight of this and/or don’t care.
I think that most people who think like Stern does are referring to people who CHOOSE not to get vaxxed, not folks who CAN’T get vaxxed.
My brother is a partner at a law firm. Out of 55 employees they had 2 unvaccinated hold outs.
He and his partner decided to tie bonuses to vax status. He said his head was on swivel with how quickly they dropped their bizarre theories and objections and got their shots.
Most high dollar people can be motivated to do anything if you give them enough money. If the money is enough principles don’t exist.
Hospitals are reactive– the most urgent case is taken. This means COVID sufferers, most of them unvaxxed. No one has stopped to reassess the complete unfairness of people dying because they cannot get care for sometimes slow moving but deadly diseases like cancer and heart.
Arguments are about what’s ethical. Yet the unvaxxed get priority over everyone else but no one wants to address this; the unvaxxed also take up a massive amount of resources often ending in death. Is that actually ethical to prioritise them every single time in this brave new world?
Shouldn’t ethics change according to the needs and harsh reality of the situation? People are dying who could have been saved because of anti-vaxxers. Is that ethical? All we get is knee-jerk reactions, falling back on institutional habits and dogma, and very little willingness to face the fact that the world of healthcare has tough decisions to make and refuses to address it.
And for those who toss out the straw man argument about all those unable to get the vaccine being caught in the anti-vaxx net- yeah, no. Just show your exemption- problem solved.
Cosign!
He’s right tho! I’m so sick of this anti vaxx BS
Do these people think the government can’t get to them in the hospital?!
I kid, they don’t think they’ll have to go to the hospital until it’s too late.
Then the government will turn them into a magnet.
If the doctors are promoting vaccines and you don’t believe in the vaccine, how do you believe 8n doctors when you get covid and it’s raging? Make it make sense please
For everyone saying “what about obese/smokers” that’s not a valid comparison.
I have never once caught obesity from another person.
I have also never caught smoking from another person.
The unvaxxed made their choice and have killed people with their ignorance. Let them rot.
I’ve just finished chemo for breast cancer (pre-surgery bc I had possibly cancerous lung nodules). I’ve been homeschooling my five-year-old daughter through chemo because my oncologist said the risk for my compromised immune system was too great. Puking, neorapathy, writing and reading As it is, i’m so glad she’s not in school. We live in a red state and people are dropping like flies. All the kids are out of school because there’s no staff available to staff the schools
I have to have a double mastectomy in the next couple of weeks. My surgery is prioritized because it’s life-saving. However, I may not be able to have the reconstructive surgery that is best for me done in one surgery. I may have to have two surgeries in order for that to happen. This will cause me even more pain and a lot higher risk of complications.
At this point, anybody that chooses not to be vaccinated bc their cousin’s friend’s boss’ pastor thinks it’s wrong because: Her emails!/you become a magnet/it’s sinful/people don’t die from Covid, it’s all preexisting conditions/Omicron is mild/only a few kids are dying/freedumb/owning the libs…..
They deserve as much care and compassion as they’ve shown to their fellow human beings. None.
Someone I know has a father-in-law whose pacemaker is not working right or has stopped working (not sure which). I believe he’s in Florida and cannot get it fixed because of the overload on hospitals with all these unvaxxed, sick people. So anti-vaxxers not only prolong the pandemic and fuel the new variants, but kill others with COVID and other unrelated illnesses because these people can’t get hospital treatment because of the unvaxxed swamping all hospitals.