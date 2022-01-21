Prince Andrew left his palace maid ‘in tears’ with his foul rants & wrath

Remember how the Duchess of Sussex is still being “investigated” for “bullying” staffers at Kensington Palace? The investigation was launched just before the Sussexes’ Oprah interview aired, and the whole thing was clumsily orchestrated by Kensington Palace, and then Buckingham Palace backed KP’s idiotic play. What remains completely bonkers about “Meghan being investigated for bullying” is that there is a wealth of anecdotal evidence that Prince William throws full-on screaming-and-punching-walls tantrums to staff. There’s a wealth of anecdotal evidence that Prince Charles and his senior staff often “punch down” on lower-tier staff, including Michael Fawcett’s well-documented history of racism towards staff. And then there’s Prince Andrew, who apparently would “shout and scream” if his 50-60 teddy bears were in the wrong place on his bed, in his suite at Buckingham Palace. In his 30s and 40s. Well, now the Daily Mail has a first-hand account of Andrew’s behavior around that time (the 1990s-early 00s). Where is the bullying investigation for Andrew?

A former maid at Buckingham Palace has spoken out about working for Prince Andrew, calling the Duke of York ‘demanding and entitled’. Charlotte Briggs claimed on Thursday that she was ‘left in tears’ by Andrew’s foul-mouth rants, and on one occasion faced his wrath over a tiny gap in his curtains.

Speaking to The Sun, Ms Briggs said the prince yelled at her: ‘Can’t you f***ing do anything right?’ as she ran up and down the stairs to fix the curtains, some of which he was sitting a matter of yards away from.

‘This man fought for his country in the Falklands but couldn’t stand up to close his own curtains,’ the 47-year-old mother of two told the newspaper. ‘It was utterly ridiculous but spoke volumes about him,’ she added. By comparison, Ms Briggs said that the Duke’s brothers Charles and Edward, as well as other royals she encountered during her time at the palace, were ‘wonderful’.

She began working at Buckingham Palace in 1996 when she was 21, but within six months was tasked with being Andrew’s maid; a job that ‘nobody wanted,’ she said. At the time, Andrew was 36 and had recently divorced from Sarah Ferguson. He would frequently fly off the handle and expected everything to be done for him.

Ms Briggs spoke about how Andrew’s pillows were embroidered with the Royal Crest, that they had to be right in the centre of his four-poster bed, and that his pyjamas and his teddy bears had to be precisely laid out. Having moved back to the palace after his divorce, the Duke had taken up residence on the ‘nursery floor’ where he, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne used to play when they were children. But despite being a grown man who served in the military, he refused to do anything himself, Ms Briggs told the newspaper.

‘We’d turn down his bed, remove his teddies, do the curtains and lay out his pyjamas. But he was a bad apple and behaved like a spoiled brat,’ she said.

On one occasion, she said he called down from his office for a maid to be sent up to close the curtains in his office, she recalled. For Ms Briggs, this meant putting on her evening dress, going up four flights of stairs to close the curtains Andrew was sitting a matter of feet away from. As she left the rooms, Ms Briggs said Andrew screamed at her over the fact she had left a small gap at the top, despite the curtains running floor to ceiling.