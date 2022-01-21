Prince Andrew left his palace maid ‘in tears’ with his foul rants & wrath

Remember how the Duchess of Sussex is still being “investigated” for “bullying” staffers at Kensington Palace? The investigation was launched just before the Sussexes’ Oprah interview aired, and the whole thing was clumsily orchestrated by Kensington Palace, and then Buckingham Palace backed KP’s idiotic play. What remains completely bonkers about “Meghan being investigated for bullying” is that there is a wealth of anecdotal evidence that Prince William throws full-on screaming-and-punching-walls tantrums to staff. There’s a wealth of anecdotal evidence that Prince Charles and his senior staff often “punch down” on lower-tier staff, including Michael Fawcett’s well-documented history of racism towards staff. And then there’s Prince Andrew, who apparently would “shout and scream” if his 50-60 teddy bears were in the wrong place on his bed, in his suite at Buckingham Palace. In his 30s and 40s. Well, now the Daily Mail has a first-hand account of Andrew’s behavior around that time (the 1990s-early 00s). Where is the bullying investigation for Andrew?
A former maid at Buckingham Palace has spoken out about working for Prince Andrew, calling the Duke of York ‘demanding and entitled’. Charlotte Briggs claimed on Thursday that she was ‘left in tears’ by Andrew’s foul-mouth rants, and on one occasion faced his wrath over a tiny gap in his curtains.
Speaking to The Sun, Ms Briggs said the prince yelled at her: ‘Can’t you f***ing do anything right?’ as she ran up and down the stairs to fix the curtains, some of which he was sitting a matter of yards away from.
‘This man fought for his country in the Falklands but couldn’t stand up to close his own curtains,’ the 47-year-old mother of two told the newspaper. ‘It was utterly ridiculous but spoke volumes about him,’ she added. By comparison, Ms Briggs said that the Duke’s brothers Charles and Edward, as well as other royals she encountered during her time at the palace, were ‘wonderful’.
She began working at Buckingham Palace in 1996 when she was 21, but within six months was tasked with being Andrew’s maid; a job that ‘nobody wanted,’ she said. At the time, Andrew was 36 and had recently divorced from Sarah Ferguson. He would frequently fly off the handle and expected everything to be done for him.
Ms Briggs spoke about how Andrew’s pillows were embroidered with the Royal Crest, that they had to be right in the centre of his four-poster bed, and that his pyjamas and his teddy bears had to be precisely laid out. Having moved back to the palace after his divorce, the Duke had taken up residence on the ‘nursery floor’ where he, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne used to play when they were children. But despite being a grown man who served in the military, he refused to do anything himself, Ms Briggs told the newspaper.
‘We’d turn down his bed, remove his teddies, do the curtains and lay out his pyjamas. But he was a bad apple and behaved like a spoiled brat,’ she said.
On one occasion, she said he called down from his office for a maid to be sent up to close the curtains in his office, she recalled. For Ms Briggs, this meant putting on her evening dress, going up four flights of stairs to close the curtains Andrew was sitting a matter of feet away from. As she left the rooms, Ms Briggs said Andrew screamed at her over the fact she had left a small gap at the top, despite the curtains running floor to ceiling.
He sounds more spoiled, arrogant, stupid and childish more than “bullying,” although I would imagine everyone who has ever worked for him in some capacity could probably tell their own story about their hellish experiences with him. Seriously though, can you believe that the (white) Windsors have always behaved like this and then they tried to pretend that Meghan was a bully? And what’s worse, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were so stupid, they didn’t even realize that all of this blowback would come after they smeared Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Meghan couldnt even politely instruct her staff without it being an international incident but the spoilt Prince can be a rage monster.
Well put.
Because she is the biracial princess she’s not allowed to anything but grateful to be there and subservient.
We’ve heard stories of ALL of them (save maybe Ol’ Brenda) screaming at staff, berating them, THROWING things at them, saying racially insensitive things. And yet…crickets. UNTIL Meghan. Then SHE is the ONY one to be “investigated”. So glad the “press” (and yes, I use the term loosely) is starting to publish these.
I have never heard of a single report of Camilla screaming at staff.
I have never heard of a single report of Anne screaming at household staff. However, with Anne, security staff, horse farm & agricultural staff are another matter.
Those…are exempt from being screamed at in your mind, or are you joking? Is this some kind of house workers vs field hands thing (just teasing you @btb!)
Charles has PR and lots of it for Camilla, so there would be no reports, even if it happened.
@Tessa I find it hard to believe that Charles would exercise his PR in this case for Camilla but not for himself. I agree with @BayTampaBay, there’s no evidence that Camilla is a screamer. She strikes me as someone who makes fun of you behind your back, though.
Well l have heard that senior staff in Anne’s office found her a nightmare to work for.
I suspect we’ll be getting plenty of stories about Andrew’s character flaws and bad behavior. Charles needs to bury him.
Yeah, this is obviously PC letting everyone have a go at PA. Notice how Ed, PC and other royals were “wonderful”. That could have been also because she was assigned to PA and not one of them. Let’s hear from their personally assigned staff.
@equality that comment was a dead giveaway that this message was sanctioned by Clarence house. there are many stories out there of Charles being a rage monster. He is notorious for accepting money for pay to play too. It’s just that Andrew is now unprotected so all the stories will come out and he is not allowed to complain or explain.
Well this maid is really talking she has come out and said that she doesn’t care that she has gone public. More may follow her lead.
Don’t forget Margaret and her human ashtrays – and her insistence that everyone stay up as late as she; Charles’ predilection for throwing small ornaments, Anne shouting because the peasantry got too close to her, and the Queen Mother demanding that flight traffic be rerouted over Castle Mey so that she could sleep off her gin-soaked lunch.
Truly, and yet we have heard nothing about Harry’s bad behavior, and you know these crows would be singing like canaries if anyone had any substantive story about how awful it was to work for Harry, or Meghan. This feels exactly like a cream rising to the top situation.
Prince Philip made very offensive comments publicly and never had to apologize.
It’s delicious how they tell on themselves when they come for others. It’s all coming out now. Look to your own house for bullying and atrocious behavior before you cast slurs on Meghan.
Over the years there have been loads of stories of royals being rude and bullies but it is only Meghan they want to investigate.
Which is why any detailed case like this involving PA or other royals that’s being made public should be investigated immediately for bullying.
It’s the most telling that they haven’t been able to hork up ONE “eyewitness story”, in the two years Meghan has been gone. I love that the staff they have been awful to are lining up to tell their stories now.
I sincerely hope that former staff members do tell those “investigators “ their tales of abuse and bullying by all family members. BP really opened a can worms for themselves when they announced the investigation into Meghan and invited former staff members to come and tell their tales. I don’t know it there’s enough popcorn in the world to get through the shitshow called the BRF.
Well they are going after pervert Andrew. How interesting that they are able to get actual names for this grievance but not for Duchess Meghan’s supposed bulling.
Actual names and actual details, not just vague “I felt intimidated”.
They called M a sociopath, yet cannot provide one single, specific instance of wrongdoing. I mean sociopath is a big word, associated with Trump, Robert Durst etc. To call someone such an awful name must be driven by the most horrific actions. So, where are these stories that justify the moniker? Just one.
WAAHHHHH!! sHe E-maILed ME aT 5:00AM…
Right? And then it turns out the 5am e-mail to Knauf the Clown happened due to a time zone difference and she only wrote it because she was worried about her mother’s safety. And on top of that she even apologized in the e-mail regarding the time. SMH.
Oh weird people who are treated like demigods their whole lives are spoiled and awful? You don’t say……
But yes Meghan is the problem. For reasons. Unspecified, vague reasons. But reasons.
I was just going to comment @Colby on how specific these allegations are, complete with how the victim was dressed, lol. Such a contrast to what Meghan is accused of, where its just tears and “shattered confidence” whatever that means. These people are crap in ever sense of the word.
Exactly. If they had something on M they would have trotted that person out to the Mail by now.
But “she asked me to do my job!” isn’t exactly something they can complain to the press about so…we’re left with “she was mean or something to someone at some time”
Abolish the monarchy.
You know why I believe these stories? The specific details. Which is what’s missing from the “Meghan is a bully” narrative. Here we have clear details of him screaming over teddy bears not in the right position and over a gap in the curtain. With Meghan it was just “oh there was screaming” (I think I saw somewhere) and of course, the infamous 5:00 am emails (rolls eyes until dizzy). These people are so racist and they have no desire to hide it. And I agree with something I saw on Twitter where someone said they will watch the monarchy burning and still insist it’s Meghan’s and Virginia’s faults for calling them out and not their own abhorrent behaviour. Abolish the monarchy.
According to KP, Meghan left people in tears. These people refuse to name themselves or give concrete examples of what she she did to leave them so shook and “bullied.” However, there’s an investigation.
Here, we have someone putting there name to the fact that they were left in tears and giving an actual summary of what Andrew said and did.
These people are the worst. The monarchy is a god d*amn joke. Anointed by God my ass.
And let’s not forget her staffers, who Jason K encouraged to make complaints about her, rescinded said complaints when they found out he’d shared details of their allegations without their permission. Bunch of lying chickensh*ts…
Yes! I am here for every one of these stories! I hope the Montecito royals are having a good chuckle over coffee.
So where’s the investigation?
All I want to know is when is the bullying investigation of Andrew going to start?
Exactly.
I swear on all that is holy: This fucking family really shouldn’t have been inbreeding all those years because every one of them is so emotionally and intellectually stunted that it’s actually hilarious. Are they completely lacking in any and all self-awareness? With the exception of Harry and Meghan, there’s not a single member of this stupid family that’s not off-the-charts embarrasing with their terrible behavior. I mean, honestly, do they think people admire and respect them?? Because I’m fairly certain that aside from the handful of sycophantic royalists in the UK, the rest of the world is at best, rolling their eyes at them, or at worst, openly laughing their asses off at them. Guess which one I am?
Kate’s behaviour is equally atrocious and she’s just a commoner. Behaving like a spoiled, entitled POS royal must be contagious.
Eugenie seems like a good egg, and she is certainly the only one Harry and Meghan trust, at this point.
Of all the horrible things Andrew has done, this is all they got? I think they’re trying to change the narrative from “Andrew is a rapist” to “Andrew is rude to staff.”
So all this went on but there are no leaks (and still nothing quoted) of hateful nicknames given to PA.
Yup, yup, yup. Andrew is fair game now – everyone will be coming out of the woodwork.
It’s too bad. I don’t think the RF and the BM will ever be fair to Harry and Meghan. They’re not capable – they’ve been too awful for too long. I don’t know about the rest of the people here, but I have no expectation that anything will change. I’m just happy they’ve moved on to live a life that safe and satisfying. And I’ll just sit back and enjoy watching the Fall of the House of Windsor.
Yes Eurydice! I am here for it as well!! I will enjoy the crumbling of the Monarchy especially after TQ passes! After that, the commonwealth countries will start jumping ship or at least start the process. As for Scotland, I think that there is already a strong movement to axe the BRF as their head of state. They have been wanting to do so for decades.
As for Harry and Meghan, I too am thankful that they are out of Britain and are living their life the way they want to. They don’t care what is going on with regards to the RR’s as they have all of the receipts. Harry and Meghan are happy in their beautiful home with their gorgeous children and living their best lives!
I love this!!! Do they have class action suits in England? I’m sure that more people will come out of the woodwork about Andrew’s abusive behavior to staff.
” I don’t know it there’s enough popcorn in the world to get through the shitshow called the BRF.” That’s brilliant!
I can picture Andrew slapping people because they looked at him the wrong way. Andrew is and has always been an entitled asshole.
Wait, she had to put on an evening dress to go up and shut this dope’s curtains?? Evening dress?? What???
Perhaps maids at BP have to wear a special uniform in the evenings?
Yes, that’s probably it. Still completely nuts.
So much WTF in all this that it’s hard to take in, but that detail was arresting. Implication being that he’d chuck a toddler tantrum if she wasn’t in the correct uniform.
I thought the story in the news today about Meatloaf and Andrew was telling. In it Meatloaf said Andrew tried to push him, but when Meatloaf went to retaliate Andrew said you can’t touch me, I’m royalty. That is his whole thing, I can do what I want because you can’t do anything to me.
I’ve seen rumours that at least one person in the Navy snapped and decked him, and wasn’t disciplined because of how richly Andrew deserved it.
But what sticks out to me is that this was in the Dailyl Fail, AND it was allowed to go to press. Someone has allowed Andrew to be fed to the lions (press) from the RF. Or the Fail no longer cares. At any rate, it is very interesting.
The Fail loves any story that will get clicks and make them money.
Hm, so where is the hr goons and the investigation into this mess? Nah, I guess that’s just reserved for the biracial woman. F*** these people!
it’s an institution that, at it’s very core, promotes and encourages narcissism are we really surprised,
I don’t quite believe her when she says Charles and Edward were wonderful. We’ve all heard stories about Charles and Edward.