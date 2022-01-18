Prince Andrew would ‘shout & scream’ if his teddy bears were out of order on his bed

This evening in the UK, ITV will air a special documentary: Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile. I wonder how long ITV has been sitting on this? They had to play nice with the royals when Prince William made it clear that he was on the outs with the BBC, and ITV aired the flop known as Together at Christmas: Royal Carols, aka Kate’s Keen Piano Recital. Anyway, now that the keenery is done and dusted, ITV is like “hey we’ve interviewed former protection officers and associates of Andrew who know a lot about his relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell.”

The Ghislaine stuff is interesting – for years, Andrew and Ghislaine were very close, perhaps even intimately involved. She was “in and out” of Buckingham Palace constantly and the two had “an easy warmth” together, according to people interviewed for this doc. This was when Andrew kept an apartment in BP. One of the grossest parts of the doc – which is being much-discussed in advance of ITV’s program – is that when Andrew lived in BP, he kept lots of stuffed animals on his bed. Apparently, “50 to 60” stuffed animals, mostly bears? According to a former royal protection officer, Andrew would “shout and scream” at the maids if they put the stuffed animals in the wrong position on his bed. The maids had to keep a laminated photo of how the animals had to be positioned on his bed.

Yeah, this is just so gross. Obviously, we’ve heard stories about how Andrew had a thing for puppets too, and how he would use puppets to grope trafficking victims in Jeffrey Epstein’s presence.