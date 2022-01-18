Wootton: Prince Harry is terribly woke for caring about his children’s safety

I used to be kind of concerned that Daily Mail columnist Dan Wootton “spoke” for the general British sentiment for the royal family. But over the past month, Wootton has written some downright bonkers columns about JK Rowling (he’s pro) and Novak Djokovic (he’s pro-Djoker and anti-vaxx mandate). So now I just see Wootton for who he really is: a devoted right-wing fringe character who makes up sh-t constantly and has bad takes about everything and everyone. With that in mind, Wootton’s latest column is about Prince Harry and how Harry is seeking a judicial review about wanting to reimburse the taxpayer so he (and his family) can receive much-needed police protection when they’re in the UK. From Wootton’s column:
Weaponising one’s children in any intra-family conflict is unseemly and cruel. To do so when the victim is your 95-year-old grandmother who has spent her entire life devoted to public service is a despicable new low. And, make no mistake, that is exactly what the prissy and petulant Duke of Woke is doing, with his massive strop and ill-advised legal challenge over the UK government’s decision to refuse him police protection when in Britain because he’s no longer a working royal – by choice, remember.
In public, Prince Harry and Meghan are forever banging on about their love for the Queen. But like most virtue signalling, woketopian multi-millionaires, their woolly words are never followed up by good deeds. I believe the couple’s latest legal outburst amounts to nothing short of emotional blackmail. Because Harry is making it clear that if he doesn’t get his way, he will not bring his family to the UK, including seven-month daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who they named after Her Majesty (another woke gesture, for which they didn’t bother to ask her permission) but has never met the Queen.
In her twilight years, Harry knows all too well his grandmother cannot travel, so there is zero chance of her making a trip to their £11 million Montecito mansion, of which the Sussexes are reportedly already growing tired (of course they are). If Harry doesn’t get the security he wants, he is likely to attend her Platinum Jubilee celebrations alone, leaving Archie and Lilibet (sorry, the name still makes me cringe) back in California with Meghan.
That said, nothing comes close to threatening to withdraw access to his family altogether unless he gets his way. The problem for Harry is that, as ever, he has picked the wrong target. The Queen simply cannot and will not interfere in security decisions made by the British government, no matter how much she might personally want to see Harry. She knows that would not be appropriate or politically palatable.
To be clear, at no point in Prince Harry’s statement did he ask for his grandmother (or any royal) to interfere in what seems to be an issue with the Royal Protection unit of Scotland Yard. His application of a Judicial Review is specifically taking it out of the hands of the Windsor clan, although I think we can say for certain that IF the Queen or Prince Charles specifically requested RPOs for the Sussexes, the Yard would protect Harry and his family. The Judicial Review is two-fold: determining that the Sussexes would need police protection and allowing Harry to pay for it (or reimburse the Yard) out of his own pocket.
Wootton seems to be arguing that there’s an implied threat to Harry’s stance, that if Harry doesn’t get “his way” (meaning, police protection), Harry won’t bring his children to meet the Queen. And Wootton thinks that’s terribly woke, to care about Archie and Lili’s safety, apparently. When really, Harry is justified in his concern. He’s simply saying that if it’s not safe for his family they won’t come. Harry is being forthright, everyone else is being manipulative and devious.
So if I’m to understand what he’s implying…
It’s a new thing to care about your children’s safety. No one else did in the past, so isn’t he (Harry) special for doing that now?
Good lord these people are nuts!
Meanwhile: The biggest news in the USA out of Britian is Andrew and Boris’s COVID Parties. The British media is soooo out of touch with reality
Well, Harry is setting a precedent because he actually loves, cares for, and is protective of his children. These rota rats are used to the Royal family sacrificing their kids to Rumpelstilskin aka Rothermere Harmsworth for some good press.
This
I think calling them nuts is too kind. Wootten is an odious toad who I think would rejoice at something happening to Harry’s family. After all, he must take some responsibility for the vicious anti-Harry and Meghan sentiment that’s been stirred up in the UK with his endless poison pen scribbles. He’s probably trying to outdo Piers in the vitriol stakes. I agree with OriginalKeri – the RF (going back centuries) has never seen their children as human beings – only assets to be swapped and pawned for power and money. How wonderful that Harry had a chance to meet and marry Meghan who has shown him how to choose a different life.
It’s hard to determine which one of the RR’s/BM “journalists” is the worst. Rotten has a longer history of being injurious to others without shame. Though that describes most of them. But he has a special relationship with Knauff & Will. Love reading Mic Wright’s take (also learned new words). Din Rotten has been a sh*t before Meghan, Madame Duchess of Sussex came on the scene..
We see you BM/BRf, we see you. And not in a good light.
This is completely batshit la-la. Is this the best the RRs can do in response to Harry’s press release? It’s woke and anti-grandmother to ensure your children’s safety?!
It almost seems like the RRs are throwing themselves on their swords to save the monarchy, even if it means they appear stark raving mad to the rest of the world. It is lunacy at its finest.
YES!
But it plays to their base. The racists/haters are already predisposed to believe any negative comments (it confirms their beliefs, so their brains welcome the “information”). So it doesn’t matter how batsh!t crazy it sounds to everyone else.
It’s especially crazy when a grandmother should feel the same way and want the family to be safe.
I hate what people have done to wokeness and the idea of being woke. It’s been turned into a racist dog whistle at this point and has absolutely nothing to do with whatever nonsense it’s been associated with lately. Being woke doesn’t mean you’re aware of social justice issues, that’s what white people who have co-opted the idea have turned it into. Being woke means being aware of white supremacy and institutional racism as a Black person and learning how to safely navigate both. Being woke means knowing you’ll have to behave a certain way in white spaces, around law enforcement, at school and in the workplace so you aren’t perceived as a threat. Being woke means knowing the system is intentionally set up to see you fail. Being woke means knowing that as a Black person (especially if you are femme and/or queer) you’ll have to work twice as hard for even half the recognition of your white peers. Being woke has fuck all to do with whatever BS these Fox news talking heads and conservative hacks are pushing. So when I say I’m tired of what people have done to wokeness I really mean that. It’s so much deeper than most people realize. Folks have watered it down so much and I hate it
Yes thank you!! We didn’t have social media when I was a child and I remember back then discussions about African American language being coopted and corrupted by non-Black people and the constant work to create new words to replace them. I think TikTok has just made that process 100 times faster.
This has been going on FOREVER. I am old enough to remember when the term Politically Incorrect was taken from the great Toni Cade Bambara and turned inside out by the right. They have a LOOONG history of co-opting and twisting black women’s words.
THIS! Well said tanesha86.
I would love to add to that the idea that being ‘triggered’ is also a bad thing. I personally would rather see people be affected by something and show some emotion / empathy / sympathy, than to think they have to ‘buck up’ or ‘man up’ and not have any emotions. I am triggered by a lot of things that are happening in the world and I am not ashamed of it. I feel sad when something is sad, and angry when something is unfair. It’s completely natural. Triggered is not a bad thing, it’s just been presented to be a bad word.
(ETA: It’s no surprise that Trump Jr’s book is called Triggered because he’s the prime example of someone being told to ‘be a man’ and not show any emotion for their whole life. Sad existence)
He really sounds unhinged. I know we say that about a lot of his articles, but it really does seem like he’s off the deep end. Harry is within his rights to want his children to be safe, especially if he experienced a security issue over the summer. Why would he put his children at risk?
and yes, the Queen absolutely can and does interfere with security decisions. See: Andrew still having RPOs after she intervened.
Clearly Dan Wooton is the Tucker Carlson of the UK, and honestly even a touch more psychotic. I would say Dan is sick in the head and totally off his rocker, but he 100% knows what he is doing and is in his right mind. He’s just vile, cruel and diabolical.
@swirlmamad That’s the only thing I can figure. He’s like Tucker Carlson or something. I can’t believe he’s classified as a journalist in any sense of the word.
Also, pointing out that the reason Harry put out that statement was bc the British press was starting to take off with the story about his security etc. It didn’t come out of nowhere. Maybe that’s what set DW off….that Harry is continuing to take control of his own narrative.
@Becks: No doubt, the press is angry that Harry has control of the narrative. The Palace’s never complain, never explain was to the press’ advantage as they were allowed to set the narrative and to let a story run for weeks with no pushback. Harry having his own voice puts a stop to this and has an impact on the press’ ability to make money off these stories. The same thing happened with the birth certificate story. The press was hoping to run with with story for a long time but Meghan putting out her statement denying the story and implicating the Palace put an immediate end to it.
The fact that you’re mentioning the leak is the issue, Becks1. You’ve already done more due diligence than the BM. Most of the papers seem to be either not mentioning that this story started as a DM leak or burying it somewhere in the story after vilifying Harry. Not all but most. Collusion.
This article is so unhinged. Why would the name “Lilibet” makes him cringe when it is attached to the black grandchild when many other relatives are named Elizabeth?
The RF never expected Harry to punch back. The press was promised Harry, Meg and the kids for the jubilee and to be able to terrorize them and hound them. That isn’t going to happen now. So the RF has no real distraction from Pedo prince Andy and his teddybear collection and they’re losing it. Wootten needs to get help, he’s obviously on another planet. But that’s the real issue to the racist isle, how dare Harry choose a Black woman and his “impure” children over ytness and the institution.
And Charles did for Cam (who was put as “The long term mistress” when she was the most reviled woman, getting rolls thrown at her, in England after Diana’s death). Chaz paid for it “out of pocket”. Bitter Brother did it for McMutton 3 yrs before they got engaged/married. So bullSHYTE it “can’t be done”.
They just want to put bullseyes on the heads of Harry and his family, esp. his children.
Pinchpenny Bill wouldn’t have paid for Keen’s security. He would have ranted at someone and they’d make the taxpayers pay.
Wootton is going for the unhinged articles because he won’t get his scoops anymore now that his buddies Jason Knauf and Christian Jones aren’t working at KP anymore.
He hasn’t had an actual scoop since the departure plans a few years ago and Knauf decided to personally get involved in the DM case.
I can’t believe – no matter how much we know about this family – that a father or brother or grandmother would deny security to their son and his wife and small children. It’s preposterous… and disgusting to me. Just pay for it or make some changes to the security rules so that your son can pay for it and come visit once in a while and feel safe. That’s all a parent thinks of typically … keeping their kids and their families safe. It sickens me. Poor Harry… I’m sad for him that this is what it has all come to. He was so beloved for all of the qualities he is showing us now as a father / husband. He is exactly as devoted and faithful as we all would have expected him to be, yet it’s now a bad thing for the british press and their minions? Awful.
I am right there with you. The royal family, ladies and gentlemen, where being loyal and devoted to your wife and children is an anomaly no one can wrap their tiny brains around.
…prissy and petulant? Dan needs to look in a mirror.
The purple prose! The unhinged screeching and presumption of motives and actions that don’t make sense! And worst of all, WOOTTON GOT PAID TO WRITE THAT!!!
I can’t with these people….
/rantover
The embarrassing detail about Wootton is that he’s not as high in the echelon as he’d like to be. He’s not yet Camilla Tominey and he’s not yet Piers. His reach is limited and he tries to write these emotion-inducing pieces with an air of authority that no one ever granted him, and no one would ever care to.
Because the press can’t accuse Harry of wanting to use taxpayer’s money they’ve shifted the narrative to he’s trying to get the Queen to interfere in security matters. Mind you, she has intervened for Andrew but Harry hasn’t asked for that.
Yes harry is really woke. Unlike his father who was unwoke and manage to kill his ex wife. I mean allegedly.
All I can think is that Wooten still believes that the 3/5 clause is still a thing. Someone better alert him that the 13th and 14th amendment were added to the US constitution. His education in American history apparently didn’t take him that far.
I am beginning to believe that Wooten is dropping acid when he writes this garbage. How else would you come up with such ludicrous arguments?
Wootens statement of “I believe the couple’s latest legal outburst amounts to nothing short of emotional blackmail.”, is absolutely bullocks!!! BTW Wooten, you might want to look up “woke” as you seem not to understand it’s true meaning, you F’ing idiot!!!
Some one do an intervention on Wooten as I believe he has totally lost his marbles or is a druggie with his “woke” comments and his utter lack of understanding the ACTUAL issue.
My gawd Wooten, get help! You need it!
I am convinced that rotten Dan is in love with Harry and is big mad that Harry wasn’t interested in him at all. So now he blames Meghan for stealing the man that was never his
Most of his garbage makes it sound like he has the hots for Will.
He’s an out-of-touch New Zealander…sorry to the nice Kiwis, but this limp dick spews his filth far and wide in the hope of being recognised as just as limp dicked as the Brit media savages. He’s pathetic.
The wording of “I believe the couple’s latest legal outburst amounts to nothing short of emotional blackmail” struck me as extremely odd as well. Almost as if the Fail editor was doing his job and told Wooten to put “I believe” before the emotional blackmail claim. That way it reads as Wooten’s personal opinion and not the Fail’s stance. Word probably came down to be more careful as the Fail has only budgeted so much in 2022 for more legal wars with Schillings and Wooten’s lame exclusives are not worth fighting over.
That was me yesterday, and I was told clearing my cookies and closing/reopening my browser would help. That indeed worked and now I can post and reply from my laptop just fine. Haven’t tried from my phone, although I don’t love reading and interacting with the comments on mobile anyway since it’s hard to keep your place and see who’s replied to what.
It’s interesting how Grandmother can interfere to ensure her paedo of a son keeps his tax funded security isn’t it?
Sorry to jump straight into the macabre, but this situation seems to foreshadow something bad. When agreements on things like life protection are done with bickering and grimaces, it’s easy to pass the blame or drop the ball. It makes me so uneasy. I hope H&M and kids stay safely in the US and only visit the UK in secret for the foreseeable future.
I hope they avoid UK like a plague. This is so sinister and RF must hate them so much that they no longer see how their games are exposed for everyone to see. Hope Harry burns monarchy to the ground, and as smart as he is, he’ll keep giving them more rope to hang themselves.
Exactly! If these cretins believe that H will attend the upcoming clown show for betty’s last hurrah, without his family, if the judicial review and what comes afterward dont result in H getting what he asked for, they have another think coming.
In the second paragraph of H’s statement it says:
“In the absence of such protection, PRINCE HARRY AND HIS FAMILY are unable to return to his home.”
I wonder what part of that they dont get?
Yes. Harry needs to stay far away from that island and God forbid never take his sweet babies there.
I’m starting to think this needs to be the case even if he did get the protection he’s seeking. These people are just too unhinged. They’re utterly obsessed with seeing his downfall for “insulting” the British institution. They’d stage an accident that even the protective services couldn’t stop (possibly for the second time) if they had to.
They need to stop this “poor grandma Betty will never see her great-grandchildren (again).”
She doesn’t care about her grandson Harry, she definitely doesn’t care about his children
Totally agree. Someone who cared about family would step up and supply any amount of security needed to keep them safe.
Yes. The only one who cares in this scenario is Harry which makes him a good husband and father. Betty doesn’t care if she ever sees any of them again. It’s so obvious. She’s not the warm grandma desperate to see her great-grandchildren that some people claim.
Agree, she has done f all to help Harry and Meghan. She has moved heaven and earth to protect randy. She doesn’t care one bit about Harry and his family.And I don’t care that she is 95. Betty white was 99, now that was a great loss to the world. Queen petty is just taking up oxygen
It is mind boggling how they have a statement from Prince Harry but they still throw in all these crazy narratives and side stories that have nothing to do with anything and they get paid for being deceitful, hateful and blatantly harassing the Sussex’s. It is a very sick insanity.
“Check out this trumped up self important millennial who is afraid for his wife and children’s safety after we’ve spent years whipping the public into a frenzy over Meghan being the devil and stealing Harry away from his family. Not to mention all those things we’ve implied or outright said about how Harry would be welcome back if only Meghan weren’t around. Now he thinks they’re, like, in danger or something for some reason. So woke. Lol.”
So now Harry being a good and protective father is a problem…these people are deranged!!
Huh, I didn’t think human brains worked like that, but I learn new things every day. Why would Harry apply for a Judicial Review if he didn’t think there was a need for security? Why would Harry keep this application and the two years of negotiations out of the press if what he really wanted was to pressure his grandmother? And in what way is the richest woman in the world a victim here? If she really wants Harry and his family to come to the UK for Jubilee, she could personally pay for the protection and then Harry could pay her back.
Dan Wooton* is a toxic toe-rag and always has been.
* There is a long running rumour (thanks Popbitch) about how he would fly into such a rage when colleagues at his former job would mis-spell his name that they would consistently do it on purpose to wind him up. I propose that in all future comments & mentions that his name is mis-spelled in as many ways as possible. Because you know he reads the comments about himself.
Dhan Wutyn is an unhinged, petulant jackass.
Dirt Rottin. Is one of the Di—-ckless wonders of the world.
There’s also some internet chatter about Wotton being a sexual predator.
Hey, Dan Woton, if you’re reading — stop being such a bitch, man. It’s really not a good look.
Dan Witless is an odious little man who once snuck into a dressing room where One Direction (in their early days) were changing, took photos of them in various states of undress and posted them on social media. Also this: https://twitter.com/brittannia_a/status/1361438420950654979
Why don’t you quit while you’re behind and go the way of your kindred spirit, Perez Hilton.
Leave him alone. Stop talking about him. People are tired. Someone asked why the brf (Charles, William, Kate etc) seem to pander to racist but claim to be woke why? Because brf know woke people are more safe and nicer they’re easy prey that’s why they play both sides whenever convenient. They see harry as weak, they see equality as weak all narcissistic institutions do.
If queen doesn’t interfere, then there is no need for her to pay for randy security. Willy and kate and their children also don’t need security because contrary to popular belief. The keenbridges don’t work so therefore they don’t need tax paying security. They too can fund their own privately. In my opinion, no one requires security more than Harry and his wife and children. The rest of those idiots aren’t been threatened and abused and Racially attacked.
I am so sick and tired of people acting like Meghan and her two beautiful innocent children are not human. We people of color feel pain like everyone else. I don’t know anyone who has faced this kind of hateful abuse on a daily basis.
Dan rotten can eat dirt.
Yeah, the amount of ire he has built up for two tiny children, one of whom can’t even walk yet, is appalling. You need to look yourself in the mirror, HARD, when you are actively preaching against security for two children who are threatened on social media daily, that their parents want to pay for themselves. This is zero skin off anyone’s back, except for Harry and Meghan’s bank account.
I read a theory elsewhere that the Sussex wish to do charity work and appearances whilst in the UK, a repeat of the you farewell tour type of thing and that is why they need the additional police protection and outriders since they will be moving around the city and arranging appearances etc.
Allegedly for Netflix content and similar to what they did in NY and THAT is why the BRF is like no, this is the Queen’s gig.
The BRF doesn’t get to control who does charity work in the UK, as much as they might like to think they do.
No, they can’t control who does charity work, but they can control who dies in tunnel car crashes.
@Jezz, exactly!
No mystery there, the Sussexes said from the beginning that they wanted to continue working with the charities they were affiliated with in the UK. And I have no doubt William and Kate, because I think that who is really driving this said no. They know that this will attract the attention of both the US and UK press and take the focus off of them. They don’t want see Harry pictured with celebrities like Ed Sheeran or groups of school children screaming Meghan’s name in the press. That puts a lie to the narrative that the UK hates Harry and Meghan and they are “deeply unpopular” even more so than Andrew or Charles.
Eh the queen is not doing gigs anymore or at least not right now with her health. However, absolutely agree @msiam that Will and Kate esp. do not want them there drawing crowds for any charitable events because….lol they’re jelly petty souls can’t take it. Also, someone mentioned this in a comment yesterday but they’re really going to want police to help navigate traffic so they don’t get stuck with paparazzi swarming their car. Not sure how much a private security detail can help with that idk?
It’s all about access. The Rota have access to royal events and zero access to Harry’s events. Therefore, per clause 22b, line five in the Invisible Contract, the press is allowed to chase Harry in his car for photos as payback for not being let inside to photograph Harry’s private events. Those pesky Met Police cop cars would interfere with that.
Exactly, and then when their cars are swarmed the BM will say well it’s your fault bc you made the choice to leave. You should have known better.
That explains everything, actually.
The RF has probably blocked H&M’s access to RPO security because they know they will look bad if Harry and Meghan do lots of appearances in the UK, putting in more work in a few days than Kate does for months and are treated like rockstars by the general public.
Remember, when an obvious t r o l l shows up, just reply with that one word so Kaiser can take out the garbage.
Dan, all of royal rota, courtiers, and the entire ecosystem surrounding the royal family are having a mass psychotic break. Never in their entire existence has a member of the royal family completely removed themselves from ecosystem and become completely independent. The closet we got in the past was Diana but even she played the royal rota game that Harry refuses to play.
It’s like Harry is that one Janga piece that if you remove it, the whole structure comes tumbling down. But also the structure was built on a weak foundation and was already on the verge of crumbling.
They really don’t know what to do. They expected to drag out the “Harry demands taxpayer funded security” as well as “will they or won’t they spurn the Queen/be disinvited to the Jubilee” stories for weeks. Then Harry blew up both narratives. I also think Dan & William are furious that Harry is refusing to be chased by paparazzi again.
I’ve never thought Harry & Meghan cared about the Jubilee, but I have wondered if they want to come to the UK because the Queen’s health is failing. And based on the screeching tone of this, when compared with the anti-Meghan screeching before she won her case decisively against the Mail, I wonder if the BRF/rota are worried that the judicial review will go in Harry’s favor.
It could be failing, or it could be that it’s an opportune time to stop in the UK either to or from Invictus. TQ will be 97 in April; even if she’s in reasonable health time is limited if they want to visit her again, introduce her namesake Lili, etc.
And look how long the security discussion is taking. Harry’s appealing a decision that was handed down in September, four months ago (around an issue that originated as far back as January 2020). Don’t know how the hearing schedule goes, but what’s the chance the appeal – somehow – won’t be heard until after April (Invictus), or after June (Jubilee)? If TQ were seriously ill I’d expect Harry would just get on a plane and go, by himself.
And yes, it must be so frustrating that the RF and the media no longer have it all their own way in controlling the narrative. Harry really put a spoke in their collective wheels on this one.
Dan Teenwit , a failed clown reporter seems unaware that when Beatrice attended Aiglon, a top private school in the Swiss Alps, the queen arranged for her to have a protection officer while she was there!
@ Becks1 — sorry, the reply button isn’t working.
Clearly the BRF doesn’t determine who does charity work. My point remains, this is one way to attempt to inhibit their reach so they do not blow the doors off of the other ‘royals’ for the Queen’s big show.
“Weaponizing children” is also the new hot right-wing grandparent complaint when their own children will not let their unvaccinated selves breathe all over children who can’t be vaccinated, or ask them to wear a mask, or ask them not to kiss their baby grandchild to prevent the spread of herpes or RSV. Basically, any time an adult child puts down a rule the grandparent simply doesn’t want to follow because they shouldn’t be subject to rules, this is the argument the right wing whips out. Any Wootten column is always chock full of dog whistles. And to think it’s all but proven that Christian Jones, employee of the Palace, leaked stories to Wootten at the Sun in exchange for payments to Jones’ partner.
Yeah the right is pushing grandparents rights over parental rights as a new slogan. It’s the same as the anti-CRT groups. They just don’t want their grandkids to know they’re racists and that the parents are right in keeping them away. The right wing are anti-healthy boundaries.
Harry trying to protect his family is now just emotional blackmail against the Queen. Wow, that was some unhinged psychotic garbage Wooten wrote. It’s amazing how these RRs can take and twist things into a pretzel to come up their fictional narratives.
Has Danny boy been partaking of some homegrown? Is that how he knows the Queen’s thoughts on Harry and Meghan calling their daughter Lilibet?
Wooten, I don’t think that word means what you think it means.
I don’t think any of them, probably even the queen, cares about meeting Lilibet.
So naming your kid after a family member is a woke gesture. Well then The royal family is woke after all!
That line about the Queen not interfering in security decisions. Wasn’t his paper one of the ones who reported that the Queen “interfered” to make sure Pedo Andy kept his? Hopefully the Twitter detectives will remind Dan Rotten of that fact.
This is the first thing I’ve ever read by Dan Wooten. What a hideous man.
It’s also “unseemly” to “cringe” at little kids’ names. What a tool.
Especially when it’s her formal name and everyone knows her parents use a nickname. No one but teachers on the first day of school is ever going to call Lili Lilibet. The only one who uses my husband’s full name is his mom and only when she’s tired of his shit.
This whole thing is becoming utterly ridiculous! He filed this review in September and seemed to be perfectly happy to sit back quietly and wait for the processing of it. The daily Fail thought they had got some major “scoop” but, because they have been successfully cut off by the Sussex’s they ended up only telling half the story leaving it to more legitimate sources to fill in the blanks! My guess is they 1. found that legitimate reporting on Andrew is just not something their capable of, and 2. the Cambridge’s just don’t work enough to continue singing their praises daily. But, on the second point why not at least try to gently push Baldingham and Botox to work more? It sure beats showing the world your crap at your job and that your “scoops” should be half believed!
OMG- I am going to submit my resume with a batsh!t crazy cover letter to the Daily Fail. Apparently, they will hire anyone who writes drivel.
It’s always been clear to anyone with any intelligence that private security would not have access to the intelligence that a police force and a government would have. Harry was born a British prince, so he will never relinguish his Britishness. He will always be a British citizen. I imagaine he is thinking of the future here, and wants an agreement in place for hims to visit Britain with this wife and children as his children grow. He would obviously want to introduce his children to his heritage (not just their royal heritage). It would be perfectly understandable that Harry would want to introduce his children to his family even though I think that probably no one in his family cares, not even his grandmother. However, it seems she is all he’s got. His brother has betrayed him, and his father has pretty well disowned him through his utter callousness. How can you mend a relationship when said parent leaves the country right after Philip’s funeral while Harry is still there? Charles seems to have no parental feelings whatsoever. So, sadly, there is no one Harry can count on in his family. He has applied for a judicial review- after his family has failed Harry in every way from the day Diana died. At least Meghan has her mother, and many good friends. The military has spoken up on behalf of Harry- but his “friends” have kept quiet. Perhaps because they’re all tied up with the royal family somehow. Who knows.
mmkay, I guess he would need to write about the Sussex since we know… Andrew.
I’m still waiting to read his piece about the Pedo they’re still protecting USING taxpayers’ monies…
Wooten is an idiot, he needs to pay attention to the disaster that is Andrew and write about that!
So writers aren’t concerned that if something happens to this family it will be a Diana situation again and all the past stuff written will be rehashed? Or will no one remember?
Of course not. They’ll be the ones writing it.
I honestly wonder what all of these lunatics are going to do when they no longer have their tired, repetitive, “How dare they treat Her Majesty like this! This outrageous behavior (in this case, having the audacity to insist on security effective enough to prevent your wife and small children from being killed, no biggie) will upset our beloved Queen!?” card to play anymore?
They project all of their own nonsense onto her, but it won’t work with Charles.
@Jaded, I can’t reply to you, but holy sh!t, I didn’t know about that One Direction story. That is beyond the pale. These people do the most disgusting things (Piers Morgan and the phone hacking is the first one that comes to mind), yet it never seems to impact their careers. They continue to be hired over and over again. It’s incredible.
I quit reading anything that uses the word woke, especially if it’s in quotes. You know as soon as you see it in quotes it’s being used as an insult. It always seemed a little pretentions but geez, it’s like when old people pick up a teen slang word and over use it. It looses all meaning and the user just seems mean.
Thank you, Tanesha, for defining WOKE. When we were children, the elders always said, “pay attention, don’t get too comfortable,” that’s what WOKE means.
I don’t comment on articles by Dim Woody because they’re almost always nonsensical. This one is special, and the entire article wreaks of “please pay me some attention.” His “inside sources” are gone. Until the Daily Mail leaked the story about the judicial review, they had nothing to talk about. They can’t report on Prince William’s affairs, the Prime Minister, Prince Andrew’s case, and US media no longer need their service. They’re bored. Prepare yourself; leaks will continue to flow, not always about Harry and Meghan. They will most likely be silly, like the recent story about Andrew and his teddy bears.
Woody has always been attracted to Harry and has written sensuously about him. It’s why he dislikes Meghan, and he hates Omid.
Sadly, Prince Harry can go to any country in the world and have access to protection and intelligence, except his native land. Rupert Murdoch has right-wing nut jobs in the USA and UK standing on their head. The Royal Family is in disarray. The Queen, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, and Prince William are trapped by that Invisible Contract.
wootton should come out of whatever closet he is still in.
Alphabetti Spaghetti is at it again 🙄
You only have to watch munecat’s videos on YouTube to show you how deranged and desperate this obsessive little sh*t is
The only cringey thing here is you Wootton. Disgusting how petty and mean people can be, writing up lie after lie going after the only good ones left in the RF.
Guess Petty Island still prefers lazy inepts (I could come up with so much more tbh) as the faces of the UK.
Something bigger than any of us thought is about to go down or come out. The BM has gone full bat shit unhinged even by typical unhinged BM standards. They are literally trying to gaslight people into thinking leaving children for dead is ok.
The idea of Din Wooden calling Harry prissy or petulant is such a joke. He, apparently hasn’t seen the obstacle course videos or is ignorant of the man-child Will walking out of the Euro Finals game.
Asking for a judicial review of his application to PAY MET POLICE HIMSELF FOR SECURITY isn’t an ill advised legal challenge. Harry said boo about all of this until the BM made it publicly known.
It’s not him, it’s you.
An emotional plea to the Queen? Protecting young children by their parents is good. The head of the CoE, monarch, Sovereign of B*llshite protecting a pedo rapist, is bad.
Go back to writing open love letters to Will, Din. You know you want to.
And Harry only made a public statement about the review requested MONTHS ago because some evil person suddenly leaked his security negotiations to the tabloids and the tabloids LIED about them.