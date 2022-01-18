“Cardi B is thinking about getting her son’s name tattooed on her face” links

Note by Celebitchy: We’re having an issue where people can’t reply to comments on mobile phones. It’s due to the backend upgrades and we’re looking into it. Thank you for your patience!
What is her son’s name by the way?
Considering that her daughter’s name is Kulture, I wouldn’t expect a Henry or Thomas…
Please no, Cardi. Face tattoos are a hard pass for me.
This headline goes in the “Stars — They’re Not Just Like Us” column.
LMAO!!!!
A giant Playboy necklace? Come on, Cardi!!
When a documentary has just come out about how awful Hugh Hefner was to women … come on.
She’s working with them as a creative director of some new venture.
Cardi B is a Creative Director for Play Boy. She has a partnership with them.
She should DEFINITELY do that. A wise decision.
Cardi…. Noooooooooo
I know a lot of people like her, but we need to admit a hard truth here – Cardi’s dumb. Like, she’s dumb. Doesn’t make her bad, but lady is dumb.
Cardi. Draw it on with a pen and try it out for 6 months.
Definitely worth a 6 mo. dry run — she could even design her own temporary tattoo and reapply until she decides to tattoo her dog’s name on her face.
Yes! This.
Yes Cardi, please tattoo your sons name on your face!! We would all like to know what his name is! What a wonderful idea for you to announce his name and your bond with him!!!
Who TF thought that this would be a good idea, except Cardi B? This woman is dumber than a box of crayons!! Plus she couldn’t live without her cheating, lying, double dog husband so she took him back. Sheesh…..
Is that top she’s wearing made of shoes?
Just a suggestion – how about simply being a loving mom to your son instead.
On top of everything else, that’s a great message to send your daughter.
Why all the hate for Cardi B? I must have missed something.
I’m always a little bit on alert when it comes to Cardi B, just because of some comments she reportedly made about black women which haven’t been proven or disproven, but I’m with you otherwise, I don’t get the hate here in some of the comments. Just feels cruel for the sake of being cruel.
?? Most are saying not to do it, bad idea. Why’s that hate?
I said SOME of the comments, and you just need to scroll up a bit to find comments calling her dumb and trashing her for getting back with Offset (which has like zero to do with the tattoo).
Such a GREAT idea!
Said no one ever…oh well maybe a crack head or two
Let her. Please. Then we’ll actually have something to discuss lol.
gossip blogs are made for this stuff lol
Please do not put a tattoo on your face. You are too pretty to mess your face up. No NO NO
Well it’s not like they’re going to break up or anything but….😬
No!!!!! There is no reason for anyone to tattoo their face ever, ever, ever!
I spent 18 years of my life reading the link about the texts from ex’s. The last of my faith in humanity is demolished.
this is just ridiculous
Why her son’s name and not her daughter’s name? I mean, if you have two children and are going to do something ridiculous, might as well do it for both.
The Lainey piece is fire, especially the last sentence. For real, why are they telling on themselves?
I often forget that Bottega Veneta make things other than purses. That outfit isn’t doing her any favors.
What is it with women and their SONS? Gross af. Can’t believe how many women are door mats for their SONS while their daughters can do no right.