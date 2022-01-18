“Cardi B is thinking about getting her son’s name tattooed on her face” links
  • January 18, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Note by Celebitchy: We’re having an issue where people can’t reply to comments on mobile phones. It’s due to the backend upgrades and we’re looking into it. Thank you for your patience!

Cardi B wants to get her son’s name tattooed on her face. [Dlisted]
Jodie Sweeten is ready to marry her third husband. [Seriously OMG]
Jim Carrey celebrates his 60th birthday. [JustJared]
What’s the best/funniest headline ever? [Pajiba]
Jessie J has the weirdest style. [GFY]
The brattiest ex messages of all time. [Buzzfeed]
Lainey’s take on Prince Harry’s security situation. [LaineyGossip]
Michael Avenatti thinks he was mistreated in jail. [Towleroad]
Alana Haim wore Bottega Veneta. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Yellowjackets’ perfect ‘90s soundtrack. [Jezebel]
Cate Blanchett wore Armani on the Graham Norton Show. [RCFA]

33 Responses to ““Cardi B is thinking about getting her son’s name tattooed on her face” links”

  1. ME says:
    January 18, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    What is her son’s name by the way?

    Reply
  2. fluffybunny says:
    January 18, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    Please no, Cardi. Face tattoos are a hard pass for me.

    Reply
  3. TeamMeg says:
    January 18, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    This headline goes in the “Stars — They’re Not Just Like Us” column.

    Reply
  4. Emma says:
    January 18, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    A giant Playboy necklace? Come on, Cardi!!

    When a documentary has just come out about how awful Hugh Hefner was to women … come on.

    Reply
  5. Jezz says:
    January 18, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    She should DEFINITELY do that. A wise decision.

    Reply
  6. Renee says:
    January 18, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    Cardi…. Noooooooooo

    Reply
  7. Sam+the+Pink says:
    January 18, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    I know a lot of people like her, but we need to admit a hard truth here – Cardi’s dumb. Like, she’s dumb. Doesn’t make her bad, but lady is dumb.

    Reply
  8. Stacy+Dresden says:
    January 18, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    Cardi. Draw it on with a pen and try it out for 6 months.

    Reply
    • Laura J says:
      January 19, 2022 at 3:07 am

      Definitely worth a 6 mo. dry run — she could even design her own temporary tattoo and reapply until she decides to tattoo her dog’s name on her face.

      Reply
  9. John+Osborne says:
    January 18, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    Yes! This.

    Reply
  10. BothSidesNow says:
    January 18, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    Yes Cardi, please tattoo your sons name on your face!! We would all like to know what his name is! What a wonderful idea for you to announce his name and your bond with him!!!

    Who TF thought that this would be a good idea, except Cardi B? This woman is dumber than a box of crayons!! Plus she couldn’t live without her cheating, lying, double dog husband so she took him back. Sheesh…..

    Reply
  11. schmootc says:
    January 18, 2022 at 1:55 pm

    Is that top she’s wearing made of shoes?

    Reply
  12. CoffeeChamp says:
    January 18, 2022 at 1:55 pm

    Just a suggestion – how about simply being a loving mom to your son instead.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    January 18, 2022 at 2:06 pm

    On top of everything else, that’s a great message to send your daughter.

    Reply
  14. TeamMeg says:
    January 18, 2022 at 2:15 pm

    Why all the hate for Cardi B? I must have missed something.

    Reply
    • superashes says:
      January 18, 2022 at 2:52 pm

      I’m always a little bit on alert when it comes to Cardi B, just because of some comments she reportedly made about black women which haven’t been proven or disproven, but I’m with you otherwise, I don’t get the hate here in some of the comments. Just feels cruel for the sake of being cruel.

      Reply
      • Lex says:
        January 18, 2022 at 6:03 pm

        ?? Most are saying not to do it, bad idea. Why’s that hate?

      • superashes says:
        January 18, 2022 at 6:14 pm

        I said SOME of the comments, and you just need to scroll up a bit to find comments calling her dumb and trashing her for getting back with Offset (which has like zero to do with the tattoo).

  15. Paige says:
    January 18, 2022 at 2:37 pm

    Such a GREAT idea!
    Said no one ever…oh well maybe a crack head or two

    Reply
  16. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 18, 2022 at 3:02 pm

    Let her. Please. Then we’ll actually have something to discuss lol.

    Reply
  17. Marcia says:
    January 18, 2022 at 3:27 pm

    Please do not put a tattoo on your face. You are too pretty to mess your face up. No NO NO

    Reply
  18. KC says:
    January 18, 2022 at 4:25 pm

    Well it’s not like they’re going to break up or anything but….😬

    Reply
  19. Melissa says:
    January 18, 2022 at 5:19 pm

    No!!!!! There is no reason for anyone to tattoo their face ever, ever, ever!

    Reply
  20. Ry says:
    January 18, 2022 at 6:51 pm

    I spent 18 years of my life reading the link about the texts from ex’s. The last of my faith in humanity is demolished.

    Reply
  21. linda says:
    January 19, 2022 at 2:23 am

    this is just ridiculous

    Reply
  22. rawiya says:
    January 19, 2022 at 4:58 am

    Why her son’s name and not her daughter’s name? I mean, if you have two children and are going to do something ridiculous, might as well do it for both.

    Reply
  23. Mina_Esq says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:08 am

    The Lainey piece is fire, especially the last sentence. For real, why are they telling on themselves?

    I often forget that Bottega Veneta make things other than purses. That outfit isn’t doing her any favors.

    Reply
  24. Ann says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:48 am

    What is it with women and their SONS? Gross af. Can’t believe how many women are door mats for their SONS while their daughters can do no right.

    Reply

