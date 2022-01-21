Kim Kardashian thinks it’s a ‘low blow’ for Kanye to ‘knock her for having nannies’

A week ago, Kanye West gave an interview in which he slammed his estranged (soon to be ex) wife Kim Kardashian. My read on Kanye’s interview was that he was throwing a massive, public tantrum about the fact that Kim was setting completely reasonable boundaries with him in their still on-going divorce. Kanye believes he “owns” Kim and that he can walk into her home whenever he feels like it, that he can real-estate stalk her and actually physically stalk her. He believes he can threaten Pete Davidson and send his family to threaten Kim. It’s all a mess and it’s happening in public. Kim has been, in my opinion, playing it pretty smart. I would imagine she and her lawyers are documenting everything, and Kim has done enough strategic leaks to TMZ, Page Six and People Magazine to give her perspective on Kanye’s drama. One of the latest of those leaks is Kim justifying why she has nannies:

Kim Kardashian isn’t too pleased with Kanye West’s latest lyrics after the rapper claimed in his recently released track, “Eazy,” that their four children are being raised by nannies, a source tells PEOPLE. In his new song with The Game, which dropped Friday, the 44-year-old artist implies that he plans to raise North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½, very differently than his estranged wife.

“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better,” the Grammy winner says in the track. “The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

A source close to Kardashian, 41, and her family tells PEOPLE, “It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies. A lot of her friends don’t think it was right either. Of course she has nannies,” the source adds. “She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her dating life.”

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

West has been quite vocal when it comes to his feelings about the SKIMS mogul and their fractured relationship, including publicly claiming that he wasn’t invited to celebrate daughter Chicago’s birthday over the weekend with the family. “[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world,” the source shares. “She believes that’s the one thing that’s sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that’s what she feels like he is doing.”

[From People]

Yeah, I don’t get nanny-shaming Kim, or any woman. Kim spends time with her kids AND she has nannies AND she’s got her own sh-t going on. I guess Kanye is trying to say that Kim should, like, just stay home with their children? While he gallivants around the world with Julia Fox? Additionally, Kim wants and needs a team in place for when Kanye has visitation with the kids. I’ve felt for some time that Kim lowkey does not want Kanye around the kids on his own. When the kids are “with” Kanye, the nannies are there too, as are security guards.

Photos courtesy of Instagram and Backgrid.

45 Responses to “Kim Kardashian thinks it’s a ‘low blow’ for Kanye to ‘knock her for having nannies’”

  1. matthew says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Kanye West is truly one of the world’s most awful people

    Reply
    • superashes says:
      January 21, 2022 at 8:47 am

      Yeah. I was doing a jog down memory lane the other day, reading some of the old reporting on how he treats his employees. He pretty much is a shitheel.

      Also, slamming her for nannies when he is also using the nannies as well (and apparently blowing up over the birthday party last week when he was a total no show at two of the kids birthday parties last year) tells you all you need to know about his latest tantrums. Nothing to do with parenting his kids, everything to do about wanting the world to cater to his wants.

      Reply
  2. Chatnoir says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Kanye: typical man who treats a woman quite poorly Then when she’s done putting up with it after way too long, he can’t handle that she has a life. Also has no self awareness that he is those kids’ other parent. Obviously he doesn’t spend MORE time with them than she does, right? So the nanny should not be a subject he can opine on

    Reply
  3. Watson says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Hey Kanye: if you don’t like Kim having nannies then maybe you should live in the same state as your kids and act like a father and I don’t know…parent? Shocking, I know.

    Reply
  4. Chic says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:29 am

    I guess it’s why pics of Julia and her baby was splashed around yesterday? Comparison shopping? Didn’t KW run off for months to Wyoming without kids?

    Reply
    • Char says:
      January 21, 2022 at 8:33 am

      But where is Julia’s baby when she is out and about with Kanye? Alone or with a…nanny? Was he worried about his kids when Kim was in Paris with him? Or in Tokyo modeling his designs?

      Reply
  5. Sunshine says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:30 am

    I really feel for Kim. He’s so high maintenance.

    Reply
  6. Mary Tosti says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:32 am

    So he’s going to slam her for having nannies but it’s fine that he’s away from his kids, literally in another state, for months at a time leaving someone else to watch his kids. Got it. He’s an idiot.

    Reply
  7. Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Kim needs to get her ish straightened out yesterday as fair as a legal custody arrangement. Assuming she doesn’t already have one.

    Reply
  8. Margaret Sadovsky says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:38 am

    He seemingly had zero problem with the nannies when he and Kim were still together, so it’s pretty hypocritical of him to clutch his pearls about them now. I wonder how many more things he’ll suddenly find wrong about Kim that he never complained about before the breakup?

    I’d like to see some journalist interview him in a way that lets him really skewer himself, Whedon-style. “She doesn’t take care of the kids, they’re raised by the nannies and it’s wrong!” “How do you know, Kanye?” “Because that’s how it was when we were married!”

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:44 am

    This is stupid. Who believes that Kanye won’t have a team of nannies to look after the children when they go over to his house?

    Reply
    • superashes says:
      January 21, 2022 at 8:52 am

      No one with two brain cells to rub together.

      Reply
    • Twin Falls says:
      January 21, 2022 at 9:00 am

      Well, if he’s anything like my ex, he’ll have a ton of people around, a gf, friends, gf’s of friends, assistants, pet sitters, florists, etc, to help but none will be “Nannies” and his time with the kids will be sporadic and drama filled but every word out of his mouth will be about how hard it is to be away from them and that everything he does, he does for his kids.

      I feel for Kim.

      Reply
  10. Neners says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:49 am

    Once again, Kanye is a misogynistic douche and this is just another manifestation of his warped mentality. I feel bad for those kids.

    Reply
  11. Heat says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:57 am

    Kanye is so completely toxic. This is total narcissistic behavior that is unhealthy for Kim as well as the children.
    He basically abandoned Kim during her pregnancies, especially North’s. He never cared about being present in their lives before Kim filed for divorce (actually, before Kim moved on with someone else). He had no issue with nannies before then, either. Kanye spent the majority of his time at his ranch or creating his “Sunday Services” all over the place.
    The only good thing in all of this for Kim is, if she wanted to go for full custody, she’d get it without question at this point.

    Reply
  12. Kaye says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:57 am

    Ugliest sneakers. Ever.

    Reply
  13. Colby says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Narcissist gonna narcissist. Typical of one to not GAF about their kids until the divorce then suddenly take interest as a means of controlling their ex partner

    Also, if I were Kim I would 100% have as much supervision of him around the kids as I could. He has shown he has no interest in managing his mental health problems. My bipolar family member put her children in danger when she was unwell and Kim has every reason to worry.

    Reply
  14. serena says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:09 am

    I’d rather the kids got raised by the nannies than Kanye, he’s a trainwreck man-child and he keeps going lower and lower. Now he’s all about the kids when last year it was Kim who had to travel to wherever he was to make him spend time with them, and he’s doing all that just because he’s salty Kim is moving on.
    Narcissist douche, men like these are the most awful and toxic.

    Reply
  15. teehee says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:20 am

    “Galivants” is exactly the word that came to my mind.
    Cos like, he’s off on the other side of the country or globe most of the time- so he has the right to snitch about people bein present or not?
    Such an idiot

    Reply
  16. Lucille says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:55 am

    I think we should be realistic here. She doesn’t spend much time with those kids. They’re like dressind dolls to her. It’s sad but it’s true. But for the kids it’s probably better to be raised by nannies than their narcissist parents.

    Reply
  17. Lady+Keller says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:57 am

    Kim K is not my favorite person, but come on. Her job, while I may find it distasteful, earns her millions but requires travel and lots of time spent on her image. I only work 24 hrs a week and I still require the paid assistance of 2 different women to do what I do. Until Kanye gives up his career to become a stay at home dad he can STFU.

    Reply
  18. Bettyrose says:
    January 21, 2022 at 10:05 am

    No one gets to slam a woman for having a nanny, but least of all an absentee father who’s only allowed supervised visits.

    Reply
  19. grabbyhands says:
    January 21, 2022 at 10:08 am

    I mean, in as much as he has benefitted from the nannies in the past and didn’t care if they did all the heavy work in the past – he’s not wrong.

    Nannies are doing most of the actual parenting for all those kids and the Klan treat their kids like toys that get trotted out for photo ops or when someone needs some good PR spin. I sincerely doubt they see them that much – Kim seems to forget she has four children most of the time.

    It has been interesting watching PMK and Kim scramble since they lost control of the monster they helped create.

    Reply
  20. Christy says:
    January 21, 2022 at 10:24 am

    Kanye needs to be involuntarily committed. He is clearly a danger to others and not capable of taking care of his own mental health. He is not throwing a ‘tantrum’, because he wasn’t invited to a birthday party. He’s a man with serious mental health issues and narcissistic behavior patterns, who I fear at some point, is going to cause bodily harm to others.

    Reply
  21. JT says:
    January 21, 2022 at 10:52 am

    Kanye’s has a history of disrespecting women after he’s moved on. Kim had no problem when Kanye was berating Amber, while praising Kim and her family was in on it too. Kanye absolutely trashed Amber and said that he needed a million showers after they broke up, despite Kim’s own sex tape past. I’m not trying to slut shame Kim but, as Amber said, “Kim let Ray J pee on her,” then how is Amber the one who was not good enough or “unclean?” I’m not mad at Kim for being upset , but she cannot be seriously surprised. It was always going to go down like this, but I guess it’s not as fun when you are on the receiving end.

    Reply
  22. MaryContrary says:
    January 21, 2022 at 11:00 am

    Let me guess-he’s going to make sure his cousins (who are the ones that showed up on Kim’s door to browbeat her over not inviting him to the birthday party) are there as child minders. He’s really awful. I’m no fan of hers but she (and their poor kids) do not deserve this. I can only imagine what a nightmare he is in private.

    Reply
  23. LT says:
    January 21, 2022 at 11:06 am

    When will Kim get to work on manufacturing her kid’s faces and bodies with plastic surgery to make them look exactly like her? I am sure it will be sooner than later.

    Reply
  24. Erica says:
    January 21, 2022 at 11:53 am

    Oh PLEASE! Kanye literally lived in Wyoming while Kim was in California with the kids (and nannies). He’s a toxic ugly mess.

    Reply
  25. lucy2 says:
    January 21, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    Hey, remember when he moved halfway across the country in the middle of the pandemic, and stayed there for months? I do!
    I loathe the K’s, but come on – 4 kids 8 and under as a single parent, who has the means to hire as many nannies as she needs? Of course she’s going to have nannies.
    Honestly I’ve always hoped the nannies would be good influences on the kids and encourage their interests beyond the superficial K krap.

    Reply
  26. Rapunzel says:
    January 21, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    I’m thinking he just doesn’t want to pay for Kim’s nannies if they’re divorced.

    Reply
  27. Drusilla says:
    January 21, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    😩 he’s so predictable. He really needs to take a good look in the mirror… on second thought maybe that’s the problem 🤦🏾‍♀️.

    Reply
  28. bobafelty says:
    January 21, 2022 at 4:00 pm

    He’s gross. I feel bad for Kim, and any working mom needs childcare of some sort. She’s rich and can afford nannies instead of daycare.

    I do judge Kim about choosing to have kids with a husband who had ongoing and not fully treated mental health issues. She became pregnant with her third child about 4 months after Kanye was released from an involuntary 51/50 psychiatric hold. She said in an interview it was a choice to continue building their family at that time. Like that would somehow fix Kanye. He continued to have severe metal health issues when she had their fourth child too. She’s not responsible for his behavior or mental health, but she chose to ignore his issues which now negatively affect their kids.

    Reply
  29. detritus says:
    January 21, 2022 at 4:25 pm

    He publicly stated one of their kids was almost not carried to term.

    That alone means I wouldn’t want him around kids either. And if he says this in public who knows what sort of parental alienation he’s trying.

    Reply
  30. DuchessL says:
    January 21, 2022 at 5:17 pm

    Kinda rich coming from a guy that bought a ranch in a different state and was full time there while his family was living in LA. Boy, this comment and judgement in 2022 is not acceptable. Sit down Kanye.

    Reply
  31. Kathryn says:
    January 21, 2022 at 6:06 pm

    Even if Kim wasn’t as famous and rich as she is now; she still would have had nannies. Kris did, and that’s just how she was raised. I don’t think there is anything wrong with having one, I had one as a kid and loved her! We still keep in touch from time to time.

    Reply
  32. Jrenee says:
    January 21, 2022 at 6:07 pm

    Kanye will make a public case with his behavior and act stunned when he has limited childcare and it will have to be supervised.
    He’s self destructing

    Reply
  33. MangoAngelesque says:
    January 21, 2022 at 6:14 pm

    All I know is that there’s no way in HELL I’d leave the kids alone with him. I wouldn’t put it past him to flat-out abduct them, fly off to another country with them, anything. Because, you know, they’re his property and if his OTHER possession (Kim) wants them back, she’ll have to submit to his demands.

    Reply
  34. jferber says:
    January 21, 2022 at 7:48 pm

    That beach photo is killing me with cuteness.

    Reply
  35. Coffeeisgood55 says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:10 pm

    Yeah his lyrics about nannies and his kids being spoiled bothered me. Like dude you willingly lived in another state away from your family and you brag about being a billionaire every chance you get lol

    Reply
  36. Athena says:
    January 21, 2022 at 8:48 pm

    Kim knew what she was getting into when she married him.

    Reply

