Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader have been ‘quietly dating’ for about a year

Anna Kendrick is one of those rare celebrities who just does good work, gives charming interviews and stays quiet. She works all the time and she mostly stays under the radar, gossip-wise. So here’s one of the rare gossip stories about Anna: she’s apparently been quietly dating Bill Hader for the better part of a year. Hader was married from 2006 to 2018 and he shares three daughters with his ex-wife. The last we heard, he was quietly dating Rachel Bilson in late 2019 and early 2020. Hader and Bilson broke up in the summer of 2020, and it looks like he began dating Anna months later.
Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have enjoyed a budding relationship for more than a year, a source tells PEOPLE.
“Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” says the source. “They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”
“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet,” adds the source. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”
Reps for both actors declined to comment for PEOPLE. The Oscar-nominated Pitch Perfect actress, 36, and Hader, 43, costarred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle together.
PEOPLE confirmed in July 2020 that Hader and former girlfriend Rachel Bilson amicably broke up six months after making their relationship public at the Golden Globes. Bilson and Hader had starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Maggie Carey, that film’s director, was married to Hader from 2006 to 2018. They share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12.
People had a follow-up with a source explaining how Anna and Bill kept their relationship quiet for so long: They “are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.” It’s interesting! So many people are surprisingly hot for Bill Hader, which I’ve never really understood? He’s mega-talented, for sure. He’s very funny. But… I don’t know. Not my type, I guess! But I’ll buy that he is Anna’s type. Good for them for keeping it quiet too.
I keep thinking Bill is into *much* younger women but Anna’s 36! Same thing happened to me when he started dating Rachel Bilson and she was 38 back then. I feel so dumb lol.
I did the exact same thing; I was like why is this old man dating so young? then I checked and she is indeed, 36! I couldn’t believe it
She looks 25 – 30…..all the best to them!
That’s so funny, I thought the same thing. I for some reason thought he was more into his 40s and she was late 20s.
Watching “Barry” on HBO is what sealed Bill’s hotness for me. Something about dudes being competent that’s hot, even if it’s as a hitman.
Me too. He gives such a good performance, it was Barry that made me notice how lovely his eyes are.
Watch Trainwreck and then Bill Hader will make sense. Haven’t seen that movie in years but I distinctly remember watching it and thinking that he was actually sexy in it.
+1- This! I watched Trainwreck and walked away having a crush on Bill Hader!
Looks like Bill falls in love with his co-stars…
Yes and I did a double take at the mention of him meeting Bilson on the set of a movie his wife directed! I also noted that all his daughters have the initials HH, lol.
I think Hader is funny and talented and Kendrick is also talented but I’m not sure I’d describe her as “hysterical.” But whatever, good for them for finding pandemic happiness.
I think she played his sister in a Netflix Christmas movie🤣.. they were Santa’s children it was cute. Noelle 2019, wonder if the romance started after the movie? I wish them the best.
It was a cute family movie.
I have a major thing for Bill Hader and this news is not welcomed. Nope, nope, nope. Do no want this couple.
Me neither. LOL Especially after noticing he seems to have a type: cute, petite girls with nasty attitudes (with the exception of his ex wife). Can’t he date a nice woman for once?
ME TOOOOOO. Based on her reputation towards others, this is killing my major Bill Hader crush.
I’ve heard Anna Kendrick is a nightmare to work with and very rude to people. Maybe Bill likes women who are like that, but I was secretly hoping for him to meet and date someone wholesome and sweet
I googled a picture of his ex-wife and between her, Bilson, and Kendrick dude realllly has a type. If I were Kendrick I would say blonde-only co-stars from now on, yeesh.
I love both of them and hope they give us some nice red carpet photos in the future! Bill Hader is one of my top ten celebrity crushes.
Anna ‘s a bitch
https://www.elle.com.au/celebrity/tiktok-stylist-tahira-celebrities-anna-kendrick-24642
n one of her videos, Tahira details a time in 2016, while working for an unnamed brand, Anna Kendrick was less than sweet. Preparing for her book signing at the store Tahira worked at, the Pitch Perfect star apparently told the stylist that she would only wear their clothes if she is paid $10K.
“She won’t speak to me, that’s strike one. She won’t say anything,” the stylist said. From there, she claims that Kendrick merely gave a simple look to her PR agent, who proceeded to take Tahira outside and say: “If you guys want her to wear a look, $10,000.”
Eeesh. That’s awful.
That story isn’t true. People took pictures of the event and the “stylist” wasn’t there. She made this whole thing up.
So Bill Hader likes women who are cute and small. So there’s a chance for me? Lol.
I do think he’s sexy. His Stefan character is my favourite on SNL by a long shot. Love him.
Last year a bunch of folks shared how nasty and phony Anna was supposedly to them. There were about 5 stories about how awful she was to fans and retail staff at certain upscale stores, not mention her Pitch Perfect castmates. She and her team (I assumed) countered with stories of how nice she actually was. It’s interesting that she’s had a quiet year following all that mess.
I like Hader he seems like a solid dude. I hope they treat each other right and I hope she stops her mean ways.
I don’t know how true that might be? I follow a lot of the Pitch Perfect cast on IG, and a lot of them post pics of vacations and other group outings of them doing stuff on their own time altogether, and she’s in all of them. They look to be pretty close still.
Interesting! The fact they’re both known for being private and not into pap strolls (an announcement in People is the word version of a pap stroll), I wonder why it is important to announce this relationship, at this exact point in time, without being prompted. There’s no photos circulating or cheating rumours. Nobody knew or cared. So why now? She’s never done this before. So can we assume this is coming from his camp? Will we see a baby bump soon? Is she trying to fend off Pete Davidson from coming for her next?
It was on the insta gossip site deuxmoi and people take it seriously now as they’ve broken several stories. They have stuff that sounds fake like it was sent in by someone’s stans but when it comes to breakups and néw couples they’ve been accurate several times. Also see above when a star like Anna Kendrick or JLo get a few people reporting they are snotty with the public they take it seriously enough to send in several “but they were nice to me” anecdotes.
“ Is she trying to fend off Pete Davidson from coming for her next?”
That genuinely made me Lol. 😂
The exact same thought came to me when I saw it announced yesterday. “Why now?” I don’t typically assume pregnancy, but since learning that celebrities do not do a single thing that isn’t planned, analyzed, and meticulously rolled out, I question the motivation. There’s got to be something, right? Maybe trying to get some Bill Hader buzz going before announcing the 3rd season of Barry? I’m very curious what the next days/weeks will bring…
I was thinking also why they were announcing it now! It’s not like there’s relationship overlap between the two of them! As far as we know they were both single when they met so it’s all good. Anna Kendrick has always been super low key about her relationships and never announced them before so why is a publicist leaking it? I can only think she might be pregnant and start showing soon and she doesn’t want people speculating about who the father is like it’s a scandalous thing.
I have always had a crush on him, he’s very coy and understated, but super super smart. I like that quality in a man. I do think he’s kind of a mad artist though, I don’t see him as the type to settle down again.
I think this is a cute pairing!
That People blurb was kinda weird though right? Like why do we need to know his children’s names? It seems like they’re trying to get ahead of something. Or it’s a rollout? Which is out of character for both.
It’d be perfect minus the three kids. 🙂
I wouldn’t want to take all that on at 36.
Like he actually sees those children more than once a month…
Exactly. If he is a good dad and sees his kids often, that is a lot to take on for a woman who doesn’t have kids.
Love Bill Hader. Not so much her, but if she’s good for him, then more power to him.
I love him, he’s insanely talented. Sorry to hear she is allegedly unpleasant. Seems like a good match, I guess.
This is the best news love them both