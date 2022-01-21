Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader have been ‘quietly dating’ for about a year

Anna Kendrick is one of those rare celebrities who just does good work, gives charming interviews and stays quiet. She works all the time and she mostly stays under the radar, gossip-wise. So here’s one of the rare gossip stories about Anna: she’s apparently been quietly dating Bill Hader for the better part of a year. Hader was married from 2006 to 2018 and he shares three daughters with his ex-wife. The last we heard, he was quietly dating Rachel Bilson in late 2019 and early 2020. Hader and Bilson broke up in the summer of 2020, and it looks like he began dating Anna months later.

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have enjoyed a budding relationship for more than a year, a source tells PEOPLE. “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” says the source. “They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.” “They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet,” adds the source. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.” Reps for both actors declined to comment for PEOPLE. The Oscar-nominated Pitch Perfect actress, 36, and Hader, 43, costarred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle together. PEOPLE confirmed in July 2020 that Hader and former girlfriend Rachel Bilson amicably broke up six months after making their relationship public at the Golden Globes. Bilson and Hader had starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Maggie Carey, that film’s director, was married to Hader from 2006 to 2018. They share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12.

[From People]

People had a follow-up with a source explaining how Anna and Bill kept their relationship quiet for so long: They “are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.” It’s interesting! So many people are surprisingly hot for Bill Hader, which I’ve never really understood? He’s mega-talented, for sure. He’s very funny. But… I don’t know. Not my type, I guess! But I’ll buy that he is Anna’s type. Good for them for keeping it quiet too.