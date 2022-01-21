Elizabeth Debicki was seen in London in her full Princess Diana-drag: love it?

The Crown’s Season 5 has been filming for months in and around London. The fifth season sees a reboot of the cast, so it will feature Imelda Staunton as QEII, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Debicki has been photographed in her Diana-drag for months too, but most of those photos have been mega-exclusive ($$$). But this week, The Crown was filming in London, and I think the scene was supposed to be Diana being swarmed by paparazzi on the street as she visited a friend’s home. My guess is that this is probably her visit to the friend who “contributed” to Andrew Morton’s Diana: Her True Story. Diana’s visit was a confirmation that she had helped Morton on the book. In any case, there were fake paparazzi on the scene and real paparazzi photographed the filming of the scene.
I still say that Debicki is going to be a great Diana. I thought Emma Corrin was great too, although it annoyed me that Corrin is so small and Corrin never really got Diana’s physicality right. Corrin nailed everything else about Diana though. Debicki has the height, the legs, the physicality to pull off Diana. It looks like they spent more money on Debicki’s Diana wig too! Remember, Debicki will be playing Diana in her 30s, when Diana was in the process of giving up the big hair and shoulder pads. Diana began editing her look a lot. But this outfit they have on Debicki… that’s pure Diana.
I honestly can’t wait for Season 5, which will come out this fall, probably. Charles is going to be in full meltdown mode. Prince William will be incandescent too, I’m sure. Oh sh-t, I totally forgot that Olivia Williams is playing Camilla in Season 5!! Jonathan Pryce will play Philip… which is a very odd choice. And Jonny Lee Miller as John Major!! OMG.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
a) Debicki looks great. Can’t wait.
b) These shots reminded me that Diana often worn trousers/ jeans with a jumper tucked in or short shirt. No muttering about trousers being ‘not protocol’ then.
I actually did a double take! She looks SO MUCH like Diana, esp. in that top pic. And yes, they *finally* got the hair perfect!
I. CANNOT. WAIT! The Crown coming out will coincide with Harry’s Book, and no matter *what* is in the book (only about Harry’s journey, or ish about the family) TRF is going to lose it’s collective MIND.
The ONLY thing that occurred to me is if TQ is truly ill, they “time” TQ’s death for it the way they did her father’s. They held off announcing it to make a paper edition. Here, they might hold off announcing just before airing/publishing dates. I would put NOTHING past this group!
They nailed the haircut!
I am totally watching this with my mum, who basically had the same hairstyle because of Diana.
Yes my mum is a HUGE Dianalooney and she’s got opinions. LOT of opinions.
Best. Diana. Ever.
She is the only one so far that truly looks like Diana. Just totally spot on.
Not just “looks like”, but “feels like”. I see these photos and I really remember the essence of Di. Confident/ funny but also demure/ crushed by The Firm.
I agree, she is giving me full on Diana, I cannot wait to see it!
If I didn’t know this wasn’t Diana, I think it would have taken me a few seconds with the first picture to realize that it was Debicki. She really does nail the look. Emma Corrin was good, I think she did a good job of capturing Diana’s vulnerability, but I am excited to see what Debicki is going to do.
When I first glanced at this webpage I thought this was an article ON Diana! She looks great!
Emma was good as the YOUNG, naive Diana. She had that chubby faced innocence that was Diana, the Kindergarten teacher. Debicki is the WOMAN: her face leaned by age and life, her confidence growing, her determination to carve her path. She is going to be *amazing* in this part. Can’t wait to watch!
Am I the only one who thought that Emma Corrin did a terrible job? You could just feel in every scene how hard she tried and there was a coldness and seriousness in her eyes that was such a contrast to Diana’s eyes which were full of sparkle and a kind of wicked humor. Elizabeth Debicki looks great here and I hope she will channel Diana’s humorous side more then Emma did.
You are not alone. The applause for Corrin’s performance has always mystified me. Aside from the vomit scenes, she always seemed to be just making faces at people to me. And then when I heard that she modeled her performance on a cat, the facial mugging made sense, not for Diana but for why she kept doing those things with her eyes.
I was just saying this last night. It took me a while to figure out what I didn’t like about Emma as Diana and it’s this right here. I think Emma did a good job with Diana’s voice but she didn’t have the physical presence that was so badly needed. I felt that Emma was trying hard to make up for the fact that, physically, she was not right. Diana was tall and stately and Emma is not. Of course neither woman had any control over their size but it put Emma at a disadvantage and I felt like she “acted” hard to make up for it.
I didn’t like her version of Diana either. She kept doing this eye rolling thing that was distracting. I get that Emma was trying to portray the distress Diana felt and the enormous pressure she was under but in my opinion she made Diana look crazy.
Too short, flat chested, and mugging for the camera—she was frankly horrific as Diana.
She’s a great actress and looks very convincing as Diana. Hopefully she will be a good Diana.
This is the season I am really waiting for.
I agree that Corrin wasn’t physically close enough to Diana to really work.
I was going to say the same about Olivia Williams but having google-imaged her with a good wig, I can see it! She’s also a spectacular actress- I remember seeing her play on stage opposite Olivia Coleman. It was a long play with a tiny cast and Williams really shone.
Olivia Williams is indeed a spectacular actress, but even with the wig, I just can’t see it. I imagine this will be a case of the actress being so amazing that she carries the role off with ease. At least, I hope so.
Whoa, Elizabeth Debicki has absolutely nailed the look.
She has! I had to look at the title again as she is purely the perfect Diana! I need to start watching the Crown now! I can’t believe I haven’t watched it yet but it I will so I can keep up with your comments!
@ Pink Flamingo But she is only the second actress or do you mean over all like Kristen Stewart,Naomi Watts etc
(Sorry i have to respond here the reply function seems to not work for me anymore)
Are you on your phone? turn it horizontal and you should be able to. They’re working on getting it fixed but that’s a quick fix for now.
Can also change to desktop mode for your mobile browser and reply in vertical.
That’s amazing and I cannot wait to see her acting. I wonder how Harry feels when he looks at these images…🥺 I know there have been many Dianas onscreen but she looks uncannily like her here.
It certainly took me a few beats to realize that it was not Lady Diana. The look is spot on.
I actually thought this WAS Diana…..at first glance. Amazing likeness.
Oooooh, she looks so good!! I cannot wait for season 5.
Wow I thought that was an actual picture of Princess Diana. I’m getting excited for the new season. Last season kind of stalled for me.
I just don’t see it. She looks like the late Natasha Richardson to me.
Boots with this outfit are wrong. Diana had some lovely driving Mocs that she was wearing at this time. Otherwise spot on.
I’d wear that wig. Love the look. Di’s style was always so perfect.
That hair brings up all the sorts of gross images of the fashion of that time. The absolute worst for my hair type.
Wow! Elizabeth Debicki bears an uncanny resemblance to Diana. And she’s a terrific actress. I’m looking forward to seeing this!
Wow. I liked Emma Corrin from last season, but I am EXCITED for Elizabeth Debicki. I mistook her just now for Diana and needed to remind myself that it’s just for The Crown.
Also on the Emma as young Diana: true, she didn’t have the right physicality for Diana, but her size was spot-on for what Diana symbolized then (and what the Firm needed her to be): smaller, vulnerable, and submissive. Diana frequently made herself smaller in that time, and I also think Corrin got Diana’s coyness- that young, immature intelligence- right.
Meanwhile, Debicki looks like a fantastic match for when Diana decided to take up space and stand up straight, and I cannot WAIT.
Also, Charles is going to have an even bigger meltdown. Even though Corrin’s performance is not agreed on by all as convincing, she was good enough to completely mess up decades of PR and bring Diana awareness back. Debicki is going to make that Diana tsunami even bigger.
She really has Diana’s stance and mannerisms down pat in photos. I hope Diana haunts the Windsors forever because of how they treated her, & how they are treating H&M & their children.
The eyeliner does a surprising amount of work.