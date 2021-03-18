Duchess Kate repeats a Massimo Dutti coat for an event with first responders

One week ago exactly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did their first joint public event since the disastrous Covid Choo Choo Tour last December, and coincidentally their first joint public event since the Sussexes’ Oprah interview. They stepped out, wearing masks, to some “mental health in schools” event which was supposed to be Kate’s solo event. During the event, William took a question from a reporter, asking if William’s family is racist. William’s response: “We’re very much not a racist family.” That went over like a lead balloon. But I should say this: minus William’s dumb statement, the idea behind being visible and being seen at an actual event was probably the right course from a PR perspective. If only Kensington Palace wasn’t Britain’s main employer of clowns and morons, William and Kate wouldn’t have continuously stepped on their own crisis management.

Now, one week later, William and Kate are trying to get a mulligan on their own chaotic mishandling of the crisis. They stepped out together for a subdued visit to the Newham Ambulance Station in London. They were there to talk to ambulance service personnel about the stress and trauma of the past pandemic year, and the mental health of first responders in general. Apparently, the London Ambulance Service has introduced initiatives (which I’m sure Will and Kate will take credit for, because they show up to places and say “mental health, yah”) to help first responders, like Wellbeing Tea Trucks, etc.

Fashion notes: from the looks of it, Kate repeated her camel-colored Massimo Dutti coat and she coordinated it with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and a brown suede Métier London Roma purse. I’m glad they’re wearing masks, even though Kate is still obsessed with wearing kids’ masks. Hers is yet another Amaia Kids mask. Sidenote: I assume they actually have gotten the vaccine, although they have not publicized it.

24 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeats a Massimo Dutti coat for an event with first responders”

  1. Belli says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:21 am

    I would like to know the royal protocol around mask wearing.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      March 18, 2021 at 9:26 am

      I believe it reads: Wear a mask only when wanting to shield your face from showing expression. This is especially useful when negative PR is circulated about you or the BRF (excluding Harry and his family).
      They have to spell it out for Kate and Wills, that I am quite sure about.

      Reply
    • Ronaldinhio says:
      March 18, 2021 at 9:26 am

      Indeed. Clearly she found her tiny mask again….🤷🏼‍♀️
      The PR set up for Clapham Common was both insensitive and obvious

      Reply
  2. Maria says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:21 am

    Shades of Meghan’s brown Canada House ensemble?

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:24 am

    Is she going….monochromatic? Like some of Meghan’s famous looks? This woman…..

    I kind of want to send her a new mask. I just ordered some from Athleta that look nice. She should check there or the equivalent in the UK. at this point its not just that she insists on wearing kids masks – its that I think we have only seen her wear three masks? These two kids masks, one pink and one blue, and then a plaid one during the Pandemic Express. how does she not have more masks?? I keep buying them so I dont have to wash them as much, lol.

    Reply
    • Gail Hirst says:
      March 18, 2021 at 9:30 am

      Yesterday I dressed to match my mask …..

      Reply
    • line says:
      March 18, 2021 at 9:39 am

      Except that to achieve a monochrome look you have to wear shades different from your main color. There she wears the same shade of camel.

      Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      March 18, 2021 at 9:39 am

      LOL Becks, you sound like me. I have more masks than there are days in the week – I have nine of them, plus disposable ones in case of emergency. I love coordinating my mask to my outfit on the few times I do have to go out; I particularly like the origami style.
      If I had Kate’s access to designers, fashion, etc, I’d probably have one mask for every day of the month.

      Reply
  4. Cecilia says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:26 am

    Meghan has been a real inspiration for kates wardrobe i see. Im so happy kates mot in a position to copy meghan california style tho. Sundresses don’t do well in that london weather

    Reply
  5. Feeshalori says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:26 am

    I see how Kate is very selective when wearing her mask in public.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:29 am

    Yeah the first thing I thought after seeing these pics was single white female.

    Reply
  7. Liz version 700 says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:32 am

    It takes some…. creepiness to SWF your SIL a week after she let the world know what a crazy racist family the Royals are…. you do you Kate…or you do Meghan or Jedda or whoever you are copying this week.

    Reply
  8. Midge says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:36 am

    Kate’s hair “grew” suspiciously fast.

    Reply
  9. Maria says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:36 am

    The Gruesome Twosome…

    Reply
  10. isabel says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:40 am

    As soon as I read Kaiser’s description with all those shades of camel I was like OH OKAY 😒 we know who you’re copying.

    Note on the mask – Second Wind, whose masks AOC has worn, makes these cute ones with cutouts on the lower jaw so it’s less fabric but still ACTUALLY FITS YOUR FACE. I bought two for when I want to dress up. Wearing a child’s mask is so bizarre!

    Reply
  11. CidyKitty(CidySmiley) says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:44 am

    My question is… is Kate copying Meg or is Kate’s people having her emulate Meg?

    In this instance I don’t see the shades of Meg. They are bound to at some point wear similar colors. If every time she wore monochrome colors or something we assumed she copied Meg I think that would be a bit much. I think of all things I’m not going to complain about her not looking like a old farm sister wife.

    I hate hate hate the little mask though. Like get an adult sized mask!

    Reply
  12. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:46 am

    You have to come from a despicably toxic family to even countenance talking about mental health while ignoring your sister-in-law’s very public and desperately sad accounts of her own mental health crises.

    Reply
  13. Fallon says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:53 am

    The tiny masks bother me SO much for something that is completely inconsequential to my life.

    Reply
  14. FancyHat says:
    March 18, 2021 at 9:53 am

    Man her coat and turtleneck remind me of Meghan’s worst outfit.

    It sure seems the Oprah interview spurred them to actually work so that is nice.

    Reply
  15. Cecilia says:
    March 18, 2021 at 10:03 am

    Im sorry but im just now noticing that 1 picture where william is standing with the umbrella and just let kate stand there exposed to the rain

    Reply

