Duchess Kate repeats a Massimo Dutti coat for an event with first responders

Embed from Getty Images

One week ago exactly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did their first joint public event since the disastrous Covid Choo Choo Tour last December, and coincidentally their first joint public event since the Sussexes’ Oprah interview. They stepped out, wearing masks, to some “mental health in schools” event which was supposed to be Kate’s solo event. During the event, William took a question from a reporter, asking if William’s family is racist. William’s response: “We’re very much not a racist family.” That went over like a lead balloon. But I should say this: minus William’s dumb statement, the idea behind being visible and being seen at an actual event was probably the right course from a PR perspective. If only Kensington Palace wasn’t Britain’s main employer of clowns and morons, William and Kate wouldn’t have continuously stepped on their own crisis management.

Now, one week later, William and Kate are trying to get a mulligan on their own chaotic mishandling of the crisis. They stepped out together for a subdued visit to the Newham Ambulance Station in London. They were there to talk to ambulance service personnel about the stress and trauma of the past pandemic year, and the mental health of first responders in general. Apparently, the London Ambulance Service has introduced initiatives (which I’m sure Will and Kate will take credit for, because they show up to places and say “mental health, yah”) to help first responders, like Wellbeing Tea Trucks, etc.

Fashion notes: from the looks of it, Kate repeated her camel-colored Massimo Dutti coat and she coordinated it with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and a brown suede Métier London Roma purse. I’m glad they’re wearing masks, even though Kate is still obsessed with wearing kids’ masks. Hers is yet another Amaia Kids mask. Sidenote: I assume they actually have gotten the vaccine, although they have not publicized it.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images