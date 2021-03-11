Prince William says outright that the Windsor klan is ‘very much not a racist family’

These people are so obvious and so dumb, oh my God. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out today for their first public joint event since the Covid Choo Choo tour last December. They’ve been doing Zoom calls together in recent months, but there’s definitely been a weird “edge” to everything, and I kind of believe that the Cambridge marriage isn’t quite on solid ground. Still, they got sent out for some damage control following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview. Now that the world knows some of what the Keen Karens were doing behind-the-scenes, you would think they would be embarrassed to show their stupid faces.
Kate wore a new ensemble, if anyone cares. The coat is by Max & Co. She coordinated it with a pink blouse and black trousers. I think it’s interesting that after the insanity of their last big public outings – the Covid Choo Choo Tour – Will and Kate have been wearing masks a lot. They were masked again today, and somewhat socially distanced from the children and adults they spoke to at the school they visited. Duchess Karen even made sure to completely avoid eye contact with the Black woman who was acting as host of the event.
But the real headline from this visit is that William spoke to reporters about Meghan’s experiences of racism in the institution. The first question was whether William has spoken to Harry since the interview and William says “I haven’t spoken yet but I will do.” Then William is asked “And can you just let me know, is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?” Will’s response: “Very much not a racist family.” Whew, lord. Prince Charles really said “Go out there and make an ass out of yourself, capiche?”
Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN
White person asks white person if the white people in white family is racist. Sounds logical.
Ah yes! My favourite thing: white people telling black people what’s racist and what’s boring…. This family is terrible.
Exactly Sadie! They can’t be racist because other white people say they are not, despite a black woman saying their conduct was in fact racist. GMAFB! At least Workshy Will didn’t say “You don’t know my heart”. That response makes my blood boil!
Well, they’re opinions on the matter are most important of course.
I mean this is all wrong. I honestly think they need some PR North Philly style. We down here in the hood, know how to take a tragedy and turn it into a triumph.
Ha ha! I need Gritty to come out here with a “F around and find out” response to these colonizers .
Where were the in-depth questions? Ask him to explain about Princess Michael and Phil’s former actions/comments then. Ask about W&H’s former habit of going to “colonizer” parties. Ask why they didn’t call out the media on racist content then.
The appropriate question would have been: “Who in the family had concerns over Archie’s skin color?” Would have loved to hear his response on that.
Followed by more appropriate questions:
William, why are you royally such an ass?
William, would you say roses are red or are they racist?
William, were you incandescent or were you incandescenced?
Kate, where is your box of tissues?
Kate, on a scale of 1 to 10, how big is that bus you’re under?
YES! Don’t ask a question to which they will obviously say no. Ask something open ended!!
@alexandria- “Are you incandescent or incandescensed?” Hysterical. Well done.
@Alexandria I am ABSOLUTELY dyingg! I need to hear these questions!
gyyaddd @Alexandria you nailed that one
OMG, brilliant Alexandria.
Racist says what?
I’m not racist. Some of my best colonies are black.
This made me actually laugh out loud
HAHAHA!! Funny and eerily accurate!
❤️❤️ See also, Charles’ comment about giving his regards to the ethnic groups of Nigeria…
“I’m not racist…some of my best colonies are black” 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣
And so many different shades of black too!!! Give them my regards…..
This family wouldn’t recognize a racist if he were kneeling on Meghan‘s neck.
Not to mention that this family’s existence is based on a thousand+ years of belief of God-given and ordained superiority, and colonialism based on that belief.
But sure, we’re buying it.
See, this ordained by god business is what I don’t get. Isn’t the reason the queen is the head of the COE due to her long-ago ancestor forming his own church after the Pope wouldn’t let him divorce his wife and marry his side piece? I assume the Brits know the origins of their church so how are they buying into this chosen by god malarkey?
Yesterday the Black church was the prop today a Black woman. Anything but a simple apology and some diversity training.
I wonder why clips of the RACIST comments that William has made publicly aren’t trending on twitter. This would be a great way to respond, and without anyone else having to say anything.
Who would have asked Epstein to confirm he is no pedophile? The best people to ask about racism are the victims of racism, not the perpetrators. Asking a racially biased person whether they are racist sounds like asking the next sick man to come up with the correct diagnosis on his sickness. Racism cannot self evaluate because it doesn’t have the insight and hindsight to either acknowledge or dismiss its vile nature.
@alexandria, valid point but question was asked by Inzamam Rashid, a British Asian journalist.
Well, I don’t know about you guys, but now that William has spoken, I believe the Royal Family 100%. *smirks*
Me too!!!!! I mean they are not even classist right? *smirks*
They represent the British Empire and racism has nought to do with British Imperialism!
How on earth are we to doubt him?? He said it, therefore, no racism! Sorry Meghan, your experience is completely invalid and you just misconstrued everything. The white man has spoken!
@becks1, his statement has very Michael Scott vibes. “I didn’t just say it, I DECLARED it.”
I was almost screaming! so amazing and so embarrassing for William! Can you imagine before anyone having the nerve to directly ask him something like this? OMG!!! I love it and can’t wait to see more
That seems to be the direction the media would like to go….King William has spoken. Never mind the Black woman and her husband they misunderstood so ONLY what King William says matters. I don’t think they see the racism in the fact that Meghan and Harry should be silence on what they felt about the racist comment because a white man said…uh no racism over here
@Neners: exactly! Case closed, nothing to see here.
The way that question was worded…give me a break. It was probably agree upon ahead of time, and purposely phrased as a yes/no question requiring no follow-up explanation from Bill. What a joke.
It was 100% planned ahead of time. the RRs arent usually allowed to yell questions like that at the royals (remember the time in Botswana last year when Harry said something like “Rhiannon dont behave like this” because she was yelling questions at him.) So when a question like this is asked we know it was planned ahead of time.
There was a meme about the Sixth Sense and racism—they never “”realize” they’re racist, do they?
Oh man have to Google that – thanks for the heads up.
If you have to say you’re not a racist, you’re a racist.
Speaking as a very white person, I think we all have to wrap our head around the fact that we are all at last a little bit racist. That’s what institutional racism does. You internalize so much you don’t even realize.
The least we could to is accept the experience of a person from another race and try to do better. Like if you tell me something I’m doing is racist, why would I fight you? I didn’t mean it, sure. But all that buys me is that you approach me nicely and ask me to be less of a d*ck. And I should oblige, instead of doubling down on not being racist, like my opinion matters.
It’s not the job of people of color to call out your racism. It’s your job to educate yourself to ensure you are not perpetuating racism.
I thought the same…
the the words of Meghan, the penny has dropped. Reporters usually never dare ask a royal a question like that. And the idea a royal would answer! Scandalous.
rihgt?! haha. Also, I find that the answer, “I am not racist,” from a white person is an immediate red flag for me (and I am a white person). I truly believe that part of the work is just getting used to saying, “I am anti-racist. I am in fact racist, just due to the fact that I am white and raised in a racist structure/culture.” The question is not whether or not you have implicit bias (or racism), but rather how much effort you are putting into identifying your own bias, confronting it, and growing to be truly anti-racist. If you can’t entertain the idea that you might be a little racist, then how can you ever grow and be better?!
I go back to the four year old’s ‘I haven’t done a poo in the wardrobe’ lying strategy. If you end up in a situation where you are having to tell us that you haven’t done a poo in the wardrobe then the chances are you most probably have.
Wow Lucky, I think you put it perfectly. I am a racist due to the culture that surrounds me but I don’t want to be. It has seeped in from all sides and I am working to recognize, listen, learn, remember and do better. I think everyone has some degree of racism and it’s up to each one of us what we do about it and how we work to undo the damage and how we change the culture so that it doesn’t continue.
It’s all about self-educating about systemic racism versus individual racism. Most white people see racism as a cartoon kkk character (individual racism) only and that makes them feel absolved of any further self-reflection. I think coming to understand white privilege and systemic racism underlines the personal requirement for unlearning racism. Like media stereotypes of strong black women as scary bullies vs mean gossip, racist vs rude, as Meghan said, would be an obvious example for the royal family to acknowledge and start to remedy things. When hell freezes over…
Oh, we chat with the press now, do we? And address personal family questions tossed at us on the fly? How interesting.
That struck me too…
Yes, agree – and done with both carelessness and disdain. The comment was thrown over his shoulder as he continued to walk away.
Since they’re answering press questions, I wish someone had asked Kate why she made Meghan cry.
Staged. The reporter was probably Jason Knauf under that mask.
Aphra……THIS! After the Queen issued a three line whip that NO-ONE was to speak to the press about the racism she is personally going to investigate within the family. William apparently didn’t read the memo……or is arrogant enough to ignore his grandma.
Well, in all fairness, Willileaks DID brag to us that he NEVER reads the briefs prepared for him 🙄. SMDH
I think it was staged.
Of course not! Some of his best sisters in law are black…
Lol! 😂
I’m waiting for KP’s reaction when H&M’s baby girl is born. Who wants to bet they’ll completely ignore the announcement?
Who else had their money on William on who said it? 🙋🏽♀️
But seriously, it is not the place for one of the most privileged white men in the world to deny the racial discrimination a biracial woman experienced. That’s literally the problem right there, but he’s too egoistic to see it.
The man is literally rich and privileged because of the history of colonization that got his family the status they have—he really wants to say not one of them is racist? F*ck outta here with that nonsense Billy.
I firmly believe it was William who raised the skin colour concerns and Charles concurred or did nothing.
Same. William is so ignorant and entitled that he probably thought his concerns were fine. He is just awful. He has no right to determine what is or isn’t racist.
Harry’s issue with his dad is taking away his security and inheritance. And not taking his calls when he needed help.
I don’t see Harry and Meghan ever going back to the UK for family events like Trooping or Christmas. Their interview with Oprah was proof of that. They are done. Thank God.
There are screenshots of past tabloid headlines floating around on Twitter quoting William being “concerned” about this or that, with the word “concerned” in quotes as coming from Will directly. I think Meghan knew what she was doing when she said there were concerns about how dark Archie’s skin color would be because she knows that’s how Will communicates to the press and there is a paper trail of him using that word.
Also, of note, there is a photo of Will and Kate on their Southeast Asia tour being carried on an elevated chair by the good people of Tuvalu. I do not think the Royals thought ahead fast enough to get that shot scrubbed from the internets but it will not help Will this week.
I think it was probably (at least) both Charles and William. Meghan told Oprah “it would be damaging to them” if we named names.
I do.
The second I read it, I *knew* it was William.
I wavered for about a day thinking maybe I was wrong and it was Charles but I’m firmly back to William now. Not to say Charles didn’t think it/say something similar but for the situation Harry described my money is on WIlly.
I believe it’s him too.
This would certainly explain his weak reply.
He is scared to be outed by H&M receipts.
I have always thought it was William.
And the thing is, he probably “doesnt” think it was a racist question or that he’s racist. Most people who are racist dont actually think they are. Remember all Trump’s rantings about how he was the least racist person ever? I think he genuinely believed that. That’s the problem with racism today – people think that if they dont actively think “I hate black people” or “I think black people are less” that it means they’re not racism. But those same people move into majority white neighborhoods because they’re “safer” or avoid certain restaurants because they’re “too ethnic” or assume that the black person in the meeting room is there to fetch their coffee, not run the meeting.
When you factor in that and then take in that William has been surrounded by yes-men all his life and grew up in one of the whitest societies ever (I’m assuming Eton isnt very diverse, I could be wrong) he probably doesnt think even something as extreme as “having concerns” about how brown the baby is going to be is racist.
I agree with EVERYTHING you’ve said here. To be honest, it would’ve been surprising had they been fully open-minded from the start. How on earth could they be?? And it’s such a real sticking point about the way Will (and Harry) grew up that factors into why he thought that would be an appropriate thing to say. I would bet my house that Will does not have ONE black friend, or any friends of color at ALL, truthfully. How many “dark” people have actually worked in the palace, and not in a serving capacity (cleaning, cooking, etc)? POC are caricatures to him — what he sees portrayed on TV and in the movies. Joining the military really and truly saved Harry. It exposed him to the real world, and the people in it. Not this ultra insulated fantasy world that the Royal Family typically inhabits.
Exactly what I was thinking.
It might’ve been an oblivious, “innocent”, white people question.
But I’m also open for it being a question stemmed from some type of fear.
I agree, but I also disagree. I think the environment he grew up in definitely comprises his world view. But at his age, you would think he would see beyond that. I mean, he has been to Commonwealth countries and he has to see that there are brown and black people in the world. What strikes me is that he hasn’t ever grown curious enough to find out what the issues surrounding race are. He should have made some effort to educate himself on SOMETHING to do with the race issues. He’s going to be King. This man has NO intellectual curiosity at all. He’s even more unintelligent than I thought, and so are the aides and courtiers. Now might be the time to start educating themselves. They want the Monarchy to continue–then they need to put some effort into it. There’s really not much to respect in that family.
I always thought it was him because he’s been more open about doing racist things, like going to Africa and telling them not to have more kids while he has baby three, the painting of a slave boy in their sitting room which they only half figured out was off when Obama made a visit, the being carried on thrones by locals, none of whom were white, the “joke” about the Uber driver getting tackled by his security.
William has a constant pattern of acting as though he’s not racist because he hasn’t literally said the N word. He’s the wrong generation to still be thinking that way.
Exactly – so many examples. No wonder he’s bored of racism when he’s being racist so much…
“the being carried on thrones by locals, none of whom were white,”
What, that’s disgusting.
I always thought it was William. This is exactly the right mixture of arrogance and racism that fit his character as I see it.
We’ve been saying it’s him since Monday. I love that his response started with an affirmation before the denial.
RR: Is the royal family racist?
William the Racist: Very much…not a racist family
Like people who nod or shake their head when they answer no or yes.
Meee! I think it was the truth between the ‘that girl’ and fake ‘moving too fast’ stories! 🙋🏾♀️🙋🏾♀️
The fact that it’s been almost a week since the interview aired and he hasn’t called his brother yet speaks volumes. and bullshit it’s not a racist family.
The Commonwealth is speaking up, the Maori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was asked what she thought of the interview and she answered:
“Well it is the Crown,” she said.
“I don’t know why everyone is so surprised that the Crown is racist.”
HA! That’s cool the co-leader of the Maori Party went on the record with that.
VOLUMESSS it also shows how he feels comfortable using his white voice to undermine that of a woc who experienced racism and bigotry without even talking to her! BIG racist energy!
The family includes prince Philip, who’s very much a racist, and that’s well documented… Way to invite detailed rebuttals Willnot
Even white Brit always say Philip is hella racist. They crack jokes about it all the time.
It’s not up to this white man to decide that. Also he might want to check his own behaviour as well as other family members’ behaviour before declaring the royal family isn’t racist
It was totally William who said it, the fact that he is out there making comments after that statement from BP pretty much said ‘everyone keep their gobs shut and let TQ will deal with it’ also proves how much sh!t he gets away with.
Plus I don’t think Harry will be taking any calls from William any time soon – Willileaks attitude and comments scream someone who wanted to come out swinging and was told to zip it.
Plus I’d bet good money that this event was put together at the last minute – I thought that after the interview was aired they’d pull a stunt like this. They are soo predictable.
UK Twitter is not having it.
It’s clear from his demeanor and response to that question that he wanted to come out swinging. Remember the story at the time (“at the time” being two days ago LOL) – that William and Charles had prepared a more heated statement and the queen refused to sign it. I think William probably wanted to specifically call out M as a liar and that there is no racism. the white man doesnt get to decide what is racist though.
I would love to know what was going through the head of the woman he was walking with when he said that.
She was probably thinking ‘recollections may vary…’
I agree I think they spent 2 days risk assessing, screaming, running around with rage and thinking about all the receipts she could have, and then realised it was too bad. THAT is why they didn’t want to do a ‘public’ investigation like the bullying.
I agree. I think William, even more so than Charles, wants to take a scorched earth approach to “putting Harry and Meghan back in their place.” Rather than take the L and be quiet and leave the Sussexes alone, William is still on his rampage for payback. That’s why we got that crazy story yesterday about Kate from Richard Kay. While the rest of the family seems to have pulled back from briefing the tabloids, William is still out there leaking stories. They need to reign him in or he’s going to take them all down.
There is no way on earth he would take Will’s call. We’d just see some mega-distorted version of it in the DM within 48 hours.
Well, if FFK states they are not racists, then they aren’t. What more proof do you need? Let’s not forget Piers Morgan also said this. I am sold!
And those masks – my God. That is done on purpose – to hide their face from everyone so we cannot read any facial expressions that they can’t control.
Blackamoor brooch. Slitty eyes. Many different ethnic groups in Nigeria.
Willnot, I am not buying what you are selling AT ALL.
All he’s done is invited everyone to put together twitter threads and tiktoks highlighting all his family’s racist shit. Christ, he’s stupid and smug on top of that.
He and Charles making sure to be photographed around black people I see. William is such an idiot I can’t even begin. I fully believe he had the concerns about Archie’s skin color.
H&M never said the family was racist. I’m sure they would’ve been correct if they did but they said the institution is racist and the media coverage was racist.
He clearly isn’t happy with the statement the Queen signed onto cause he’s blatantly going against “discussing it privately”. I can only imagine the statement the Queen refused to sign.
To be fair to Chuck, his diary is often planned several months in advance and the event on Tuesday is very much his wheelhouse type event – he does a lot of events like that.
The Cambridges are very secretive about their engagements, often people not aware they happen until on the day or weeks after – I think this was a last min event/PR stunt to counter the bad press they’ve been getting. They have previous for this.
Very well could be a coincidence but I don’t trust chuck 1 iota anymore. As far as William goes, I fully believe this was last minute and that question was staged so he could give his own personal response since the statement the Queen signed isn’t what he and chuck had come up with and there’s no more briefing against H&M (for now).
I think Charles’s event was planned the minute they found out the date of the Oprah interview. So not total damage control, but partly.
@Becks1
That’s even more damning because if that’s true, he KNEW they were going to talk about racism which in turn means that he KNOWS it’s present in the palace/Firm/whatever and that he was AWARE Meghan was being singled out for being being a WOC AND HE DID NOTHING.
This. Nothing “private” about this.
Privileged white man tells us there’s no racism. Problem solved.
Does he not know what’s going on in the journalism community in the UK? Resignations, rejections of nominations?
William is going with white fragility and victimhood. Let’s see how that works out for him.
I saw another angle of that clip, and baldy prefaced his comment about not having spoken to his brother with a sarcastic little chuckle. couldn’t help himself.
Also, correct me if I’m wrong, but the way he said “but I will do” sounded a bit threatening
William just blew every chance he had to become the voice of a new generation. If he even had any to begin with
Kate never looked back or acknowledged the reporter. She’s a. Hard,cold woman. I sense no compassion in her unless its her own children.
She can’t let herself look at them or they might talk to her.
And if they talk to her they might ask her why she let the false story that Meghan made her cry stand.
And then a she might cry! 🤣🤣
WORD.
Well, if William’s said it, case closed! /s
In his mind they’re not racist because they’ve “allowed” Harry to marry Meghan and they’re not shouting out the n word every day.
Honestly I think this is it. The genuinely don’t consider themselves to be racist, they’re just doing things as they have always been done.
From a PR standpoint, this was the worst thing he could ever do. He is the FFK, one thing the future Monarch has to be is disciplined. How easy could it have been to just walk away and ignore the question? All he did was call attention back to the fact that it was most likely him. You can see the barely contained rage in him. He already messed up the lead up to the interview with the Meghan is a bully, to preempt the tea about Kate. I’m sure everyone else told him to stay out of it, but he still lacked the discipline to keep his big teeth clamped. He is so gross.
The Queen refused to sign the statement he and chuck drafted. I think he isn’t happy with the statement that went out and this event was thrown together for PR and that question was staged so he could give his own personal response since there’s no more briefing against H&M (for now).
The press is on their side and no receipts from HM yet. There is nothing to hold him accountable. When or if the press turns or HM reveals receipts, he will attempt something PERHAPS more genuine. His current response actually made me think of Dotard. Just deny and walk away. Dotard was successful at that because nobody held him accountable remember? He could even shoot someone and still have supporters. The Queen is a puppet and Charles is on William’s team. This man is not remorseful, he wants revenge.
This quote stays with me: “There is this invisible contract behind closed doors, behind the institution and U.K. tabloids,” Harry explains. “It’s a case of if you, as a family member, are willing to wine, dine, and give full access to these reporters, then you will get better press. . . . There is a level of control by fear that has existed for generations.”
William and the RF are terrified the press will turn on them. Barbados just removed the Queen as Head of state correct? That is what scares them, that more of these commonwealth countries are going to want a divorce.
Barbados plan to remove the Queen in time for its celebration of 55 years of independence which is in November.
@Bluesky. I found that one interesting as well. The media has always been able to control what we hear and see. It reminds me of a professor who told us, when he was a young kid working in Boston for a newspaper, JFK would come in and “pal around” with the journalists. With two beautiful women in tow. And they never would leak his indiscretions because of the “gentlemen’s agreement”. It’s like a good ole boys club – and Harry and Meghan are not part of it. But in England I am sure the “good ole boy” club goes by a different moniker, one that sounds very posh and refined.
Yeah. Without Harry and Meghan to offer up to the press as canon fodder the BRF is running scared. The monstrous press beast still has to be fed and with Andrew off the table thanks to mommy dearest, who does that leave on the chopping block. I think William will continue to push the envelope until H&M have to drop their receipts. H&M have given plenty of warning to call off the attack dogs and leave them alone, but Bully Billy keeps ignoring them. He’s gonna learn today.
His great aunts were literally Nazis. His grandfather (their brother) has made loads of racist comments over the years. And William himself thought his racist Uber driver comment was funny. The family has a very visible racism problem. Laughing it off while using human beings as stage props in a PR was against a pregnant woman isn’t changing my mind.
The soundbite isn’t for POC’s or allies who always thought the BRF was being abusive or not explicitly acting against racism. This is for their MAGA crowd so that they can continue to abuse POCs or continue their microaggressions, all the while saying that we are asking to be victims. Then they are upset at being the “victims” of “cancel culture” and “wokeness” AKA decency.
I’m tired of it.
The fact that as soon as the family was outed as racist world wide they start doing events interacting with black people. Wow. But they are very much not racist. Sure Jan.
God they are so freakin’ stupid and that’s why we knew Harry and Meghan are going to continue to win. This is like something out of The Office. It’s Michael Scott yelling “I declare BANKRUPTCY!!”
They don’t even know what they don’t know! They have absolutely no knowledge of the language of anti-racism. They don’t even know what that is and so they don’t even know that they should be consulting someone who does anti-racism work. It’s simply stunning.
I would have quickly followed up with : “then why isn’t Archie titled? “
This is why, if forced to choose, I will take Charles’ stupid giggles and avoidance over William’s outright lies, delivered with a side of indignation, any day.
It will not be a PR nightmare to the only people he thinks matter, the right wing royal press pack. It was an absurd question design to elicit that answer. The royal “family” (made up term coined by Victoria’s people to justify her 800 children talking on her duties because she went into waity katy status after she was a young widow) contains hundreds of people – did Princess Michael of Kent get thrown out recently?
Charles seems to awkwardly understand the problem but does not know how to respond. William seems to believe that they did nothing wrong and will act like a MAGA to defend his racist actions.
William and his team make so many unforced errors out of ignorance and arrogance.
I just came here to say the very same thing you did. Every time William opens his mouth he puts his foot in it, whether it’s an off-the-cuff remark or some moronic response his team of so-called PR professionals cobbled together. Given his history of making embarrassing gaffes in public I’m sure it was William who made some crude comment to Harry, thinking it was a joke, about Archie’s skin colour.
Listen. William’s “colonials and natives” party where Harry wore a Nazi costume was overtly racist. The queen making the Nazi salute as a child as a “joke” or “private family matter” (give me a break) was racist. Her uncle and Wallis Simpson meeting Hitler was racist. Philip’s sisters being Nazis was racist. Princess Michael’s father being a Nazi was racist. Andrew using the N word as part of a “joke” (again) in front of a British politician who was a POC was racist. The British empire was racist on a global scale (the American Anthropological Association has a statement on race being developed as a concept to promote colonial violence).
And. Their treatment of Meghan and Archie was also racist. This is a racist family and it always has been. Refusing to acknowledge the facts won’t make them magically disappear.
He doesn’t think he is racist. But his family couldn’t get along with a biracial in law. When you see his friends ( the dad dancing) I don’t see people of color. I mean maybe he isn’t but it is not visible to me at least.
William was incandescent with rage and he’s definitely not going to call Harry anytime soon. The royal rota really need to get some black people amongst their ranks. Asking if the royal family is racist is only going to get one answer.
That boy has many issues. The dead give away was the hands clasped in front of him. And the body language with Katiebelle was stiff.
They are on the outs. I’d put money on it.
Yet another staged event with Black people so William and company can pretend they aren’t racist.
Are we now going to see very Royal event peppered with Black people?
By the way Willy, maybe you should spend less time trimming rose bushes and more time reading a history book and you will learn that your family has aided and abetted racism throughout the world for centuries.
Do call your brother for a nice little chat, Wills. I’m awfully curious as to what’s in those receipts Meghan has and we can count on you to make a right royal mess of the conversation.
I will NEVER get over the cambridges having The N*gro Page painting displayed proudly in their home to receive the first Black president of the US and his wife. Even giving them a heaping benefit of the doubt (which they don’t deserve) it would indicate such a staggering lack of awareness that “accidental” microaggressions and charged comments to and about Meghan and Archie are virtually guaranteed. You don’t know what you don’t know, and it’s ridiculous for you to make that assertion of your own behavior.
Of course, if you’re in my boat you think that painting was an intentionally brazen illustration of their (imaginary) supremacy over the Obamas (lol, as if), but ultimately it doesn’t matter either way; your actions speak louder than your lame protestations, william, and what they’re saying isn’t good.
Remember Harry’s interview with Jane Goodall when he talked about unconscious bias and having to explain to people that some of the things they said were racist? I think one of those persons he had to confront about that was William.
It says a lot about how racist Kate and William are that neither had a problem with putting a painting of a black servant boy in their personal rooms. We all know Kate spent a lot of money redecorating KP so it’s not like it was originally there and couldn’t be removed.
Let’s not forget she has access to art curators from the Royal Collection. But you know, she does have an art degree from St Andrews but maybe i’m expecting too much off of that.
I keep thinking about what Harry said that before they were married a family member said she should keep working as an actress b/c the billionaire family “couldn’t afford her.”
Perhaps it’s time for Kate to get a real job for the first time in her life.
She costs too much.
Talk about only crap they would say to/about a woman of color,
I just read somewhere that Kate spent $127k on her wardrobe last year and I can’t get over it. It’s not like there were major events. What happens to all of those clothes after they’re worn once? Is half of Anmer Hall a closet?
It’s like she sold her soul in exchange for fancy clothes and to be the vessel for the future king. And I suspect they’ve been told under no circumstances can they get a divorce so she has to take all of Williams’s indiscretions and turn the other cheek. I wonder if she has regrets?
Kate billed 127k for her wardrobe. Who knows how much was spent and how.
What happens is that she rewears two or three of those dozens of $$$$ outfits and gets praised for it. But Meghan wears a dress that she bought with her own, earned money for her engagement photos and gets burned for it.
I’m wondering now if Meghan was buying her own clothes as a royal. If they didnt even want her to be a working royal, was Charles willing to cover her clothes etc?
@Becks1, I personally would love it if Meghan would auction off all of her royal clothes, a la Diana, and donate the proceeds to charity.
And re: masks – we were repeatedly told by the sycophants that the Cambridges didn’t need masks while they breathed all over Scottish vendors and children because they were outside. They’re outside here, too. What changed? Likely – wanting to ward off speculation they’ve been vaccinated. But worse – the simple answer is that the queen refused until she herself was vaccinated to be pictured doing the things that her subjects were being asked to do, and tweedle dee and dum followed her lead. That’s how pathetic this family is. These two fools think they couldn’t have worn a mask outside even if they wanted because it would be a *rift* with a 94 year old brat and her staff.
Exactly!
Ever since I satarted reading your stories about the royals, the word “keen” has lost its meaning forever, lol.
I’m sorry, but what kind of question was that, the royal family is based on colonialism, of course they will never admit to be racist. Do racist people ever admit being so?
“Love you guys, I’m letting a Black woman walk beside me and everything, WE ARE SO NOT RACIST , OK?!?!”
Sure, Jan.
The thing is, I don’t think he even knows what racism means. His team probably wrote up a paper that included a definition of the word from the Oxford English Dictionary (suitable for ages 4-10), three paragraphs (introduction, middle, conclusion) about Why Commoners Don’t Like Racism Now, and then an illustration containing caricatures of The Coloured Peoples of the Empire so he can easily identify exactly how dark a person’s skin needs to be before he’s allowed to say words beyond “Hello,” “That’s fantastic,” and “Which colony are you from?”
The institution isn’t going to change under Charles, it’s not going to change under William. I don’t think the monarchy will be abolished, but I do think it will become a source of major embarrassment. If/when William is king, I think he’ll become poison for the UK– I think all his future actions will lower the country’s reputation internationally and diminish the country’s geopolitical power.
Neither of the men will ever hold the same kind of esteem people have for the Queen and who knows how the power dynamics between the BRF and media will change when she passes. The terms of the invisible contract have to be upheld; the beast needs to be fed. By that time, they’ll probably go after William’s children. They’ll be old enough for the press to justify hounding them.
WHY would William say this to piss off Harry when Harry and Team Sussex have made it clear they have receipts?? They revealed nothing that they cannot back up with documentation. My god these people are imploding
I still don’t believe it was William, I think it was Charles.
Is it bad I want them to try out right lying so the Sussex’s can deploy the full well of their receipts, they already gave evidence of one of Meghan’s an email about making an announcement that she didn’t make Kit Kat cry
Harry said in the interview that he tried to educate his family (primarily William, most likely) about unconscious bias but they actively refused to see it. That says it all. William truly believe he’s not a racist piece of shit because he’s not dropping the N-word left, right and bloody centre. He’s absolutely delusional.
Says the dude who
A) has a slave painting in his living and had to badly hide during Obama’s visit (why they didn’t just replace it with another painting is beyond me)
B) joked about an Uber driver getting frisked cause he was delivering Indian food to KP
C) lectured Africans on overpopulation, whilst having more than two kids
D) wore black tights and a grass skirt and went as a native to a colonial and native party
E) said he was bored of racism in football
Oh, well, that settles it then. He would know.
The question itself cracks me up: “Er, excuse me, sir, but I wonder if this institution which has derived massive power and wealth through colonization based on the idea that your bloodline is superior to other people’s, so you get to rule over them…is it by chance RACIST?”
I wish someone had had the guts to ask about what the Cambridges, as advocates for mental health who just last week were promoting a suicide crisis hotline, will do to ensure everyone has access to the resources they need.
If I were SHOUT or any of these other mental health organizations that they constantly give lip service to, I would not want to be associated with the Cambridges.
They are going to be doing photo ops with every black person they can find, aren’t they?
So apparently this was a mental health event as well? Im sure this was probably already on the calendar but i can’t explain how tone deaf it was to go to this without releasing a proper statement about Meghan ans Harry’s struggle with their mental healfh and the lack of support he received.
This man’s biracial sister in law said 4 days ago thay she was suicidal and denied access to in patient treatment by HIS STAFF and he has said NOTHING publicly amd his not spoken to her or his brother but then goes to a mental health rvent and speaks to the press to say his family isn’t racist. Nah GTFOH. He’s gonna get dragged so hard today amd he will deserve every second of it.
There needs to be some serious questions asked about Heads Together because how many people who were in his office who refused fo help a suicidal pregnant woman Nd made matters worse by participating in a smear campaign against her are involved with the Royal Foundation and/or Heads Together? Cause all this “mental health” crap is looking very perfomative right now.
William the Racist. I’ve always felt that some of the anger he felt toward his mother as a teenager had to do with the fa t that she had dated men of color toward the end of her life.
pro tip: if you have to say “my family is not racist,” then your family is, in fact, racist.
Ah, so William says the RF isn’t racist. If he decrees it so then it must be true. Okay, then. Case closed, nothing to see here! Give me a damn BREAK.
And take Meghan’s trousers off, Kate. 🙄
I think it’s hilarious that people think the statement “I’m not racist” isn’t racist in itself. We all have work to do, and anyone who has devoted any time to anti-racist learning knows that.
Welp! There you have it. Crisis averted 🙄
It was really idiotic of him to make a blanket statement about his whole family like that. How tf would he know what Meghan may have experienced? Especially if, as Harry shared, they couldn’t even see/acknowledge the racism in Meghan’s media coverage?
He has access to the best public relations money can buy, and this is their idea of damage control.
🤔🙄
He is being dragged on UK twitter for both his comments and the event – most people are of the opinion he should have kept his mouth shut and let Granny deal with it.
This undermines not only trust between the Sussex’s and the RF but between TQ and William. TQ came out and made a point of taking control of the situation and narrative but Billy the Basher comes along and decides he wants to control it instead. He is very clearly pissed TQ isn’t backing him up and doing what he wants.
Well if William said they aren’t racist, then that’s that! Shut it down! Also I’m sorry…how has he not called his brother yet?? It’s been almost a week since that interview! And are we going to be subjected to them using black ppl as props for the next six months? Cause…it’s already tired!
Shut up Will. Your granny was ‘Queen of the Empire’ – so you are very much the epitome of a racist family.
OMFG. What an absolute idiot. How do these people not have statements prepared to deal with the obvious questions that are going to be thrown at them? Or do they have statements but are too undisciplined to use them?
William’s arrogance is a disaster.
sadly, this was probably his prepared statement. that’s how incompetent and out of touch they are.
The little masks Kate wears like a bottle cap on her face always bothered me – apart from looking stupid (and painful, looks like they cut into her face), once masks become damp, e.g. from respiration, they become less effective.
But then I remembered – she never spends more than 5-10 minutes in any one place – so maybe it doesn’t matter. Besides, it’s likely she’s been vaccinated by this point, which I’d support as a public health measure – so there’s limited chance she and hubby will infect people via the ill-considered things they’ve been doing. I mean, they probably consider her an essential worker, right?
Meanwhile, the Windsors are “very much not a racist family”. There you have it folks, William has spoken. Case obviously closed.
Whites people don’t get to have an opinion on what is racist and what is not. The people experiencing racism are the experts on what is happening to them. The royals wealth – the stolen gold and the money that funded all the colonial endeavours comes from the Royal Africa Company, enslavement of Africans and conquest , colonialism in India…trillions are owed in reparations across the entire “commonwealth”. UK slave owning families received compensation for losing their slaves until 2015. Burn it down.
Wow, Jane. I didn’t know about that last atrocity. Through 2015???!!! I need to Google. That’s unconscionable.
It’s how England ended slavery earlier than the US. The British government essentially paid for everyone to be liberated, and the payments were something British tax payer money went to.
I didn’t realize the payments were still going out to former enslavers that long, I thought it was paying the government back for the cash outlay.
I just remembered i read about this on cb before. This article sums it up. It is quite unbelievable (((https://www.theguardian.com/news/2018/mar/29/slavery-abolition-compensation-when-will-britain-face-up-to-its-crimes-against-humanity
So stupid. So very, very stupid. Of all the times to just ignore the shouted out question and keep it moving, this was it. But William, PR genius, thought this was his moment to lay the Harry/Meghan issue to rest. Dumba$$. I remember hearing that the Rota knows not to shout out questions to the BRF. It just isn’t done, but here we have a white member of the Rota shouting out a leading question to William and him answering. Hmm.
The fact William & Kate were at a mental health event when questioned is laughable. CNN spent all day yesterday reminding American viewers that the Cambridges had been silent so far on Meghan’s claim about the family ignoring her deteriorating mental health. I mean…the hypocrisy jumped off the screen hourly. This event just confirmed what we’ve all thought since Sunday. William, Kate, Charles and the couriers ain’t shit and Harry and Meghan were right to get as far away as possible from these toxic people.
I disagree. They couldn’t ignore this but they should have had some kind of statement prepared but certainly not this.
He should have, at the very least, had a response ready that mentioned they were working to understand their unconscious bias or something more than the really dumb” we’re not racist “ after a person of color just outlined to the world how you are!
It would have been SO EASY to say that the royal family has listened and heard The concerns, and are working hard to learn more about the racism and bias that people who are not POC have grown up with.
I’m just flabbergasted that they are so sheltered that they think “I’m not a racist” is an appropriate response in 2021. Shows how much they live in a bubble.
Well that settles that! They’re not racist, hooray! 😆😆
There’s no investigation into Meghans and Harry’s claims. Just a dismal statement that the royal family is not racist.
I’m guessing that is the statement the queen didn’t sign.
Annnnnd…The Fail has an article about “English Rose” Kate’s “baby pink” sweater.
A wink/nod to the Rose trimming rumors? 5 pounds.
A racist dogwhistle to remind everyone Kate is the good white princess? 10 pounds.
Combining them both in a headline? Priceless.
I actually thought it was in ref to the Sussex announcement they are having a girl – but I did expect to see some new photo’s of charlotte being released.
I imagine that KP will spin it as “a nod” to Baby Girl Sussex, because Kate cares soooo much about maternal mental health. insert big eye roll here
Off topic, but I laugh every time the press refer to Katie keen as an “English rose.” I know it’s a common description and I know I’m being shallow and petty but girlfriend looks like a dehydrated turnip.
That said, I’m glad he’s getting dragged on U.K. Twitter. I hope all the people of color give them both pointed looks and loudly whisper to each other about these racist assholes. They know every person of color is looking at them and thinking about that interview and all the awful things they’ve done to Meghan, Harry, and Archie. I hope the knowledge that every one can see them for what they are kills them inside and I hope they choke on it.
The Royal Family is not racist? Has William met his grandfather Philip? There are articles and lists on the internet of the multitude of racist things his grandfather has said over the years. And let’s not forget Princess Michael of Kent of the blackamoor brooch!
Remember the scarf episode, the william snubbed meghan, and per press putting her in her place?. I believe both willie and Charles were involved. Possibly others, including cammie and kate in a group dialog. Oh and reps. From betty.
Yes, that sounds about right.
And if Vile Villiam of Vindsor is so innocent, why hasn’t he called his brother yet to sort it out? Four full days have passed and he hasn’t bothered to call – hostile and guilty, that’s what it looks like.
My family’s not racist, we just technically still colonize dozens of black and brown countries. We even gave them a nice name, the Commonwealth!
Ever thought about the word “Commonwealth”? How was it derived? By stealing wealth from the commoners.
“ of course we’re not racist, we have black servants “.
I literally LOLd. Great use of Klan, Kaiser 😆
Can we show some appreciation for the host and her GORGEOUS blouse?
I feel like she deserves a little spotlight because she went outside without a coat and let us get a look at it.
It’s absolutely abusive that they keep trudging out black Brits to host the RF after the interview. I’m sure they can’t refuse because it’s their jobs but not only ate the optics horrible, I feel for any black person or POC that has to be a guinea pig to somehow assuage this trash family of something we all know they did and said.
They can’t be racist; they have a black woman in their family!
(MASSIVE eyeroll)
I’m so Glad William is getting Dragged on U.K. Twitter and every where else William couldn’t help himself he had to make a statement because he believes in his mind that he is king and what he says go . William has no respect for the queen or anyone else for all the talk about how Meghan and Harry disrespect the queen the blindsided the queen the Sussex’s are the only two who has absolutely Respected for the Queen . Unlike William who doesn’t Respect the Queen who thinks it’s ok to make blanket statement when the Queen said this is a private matter William is a Arrogant racist Bully his little chuckle about talking to Harry is so arrogant. He knows damn well Harry won’t take his calls .
He’s not a child and has gotten a pass for years and years, because of the real tragedy of his mother’s death. By now anyone with his power and training should know how to answer that question with more ability. Although I agree with others that this was a set up – so truly no excuse for not being better prepared. “I always thought that I had no biases, but given my background and experiences I can see now that need to reflect and get more educated. We can all improve and listen:”
This has very Nixonian “I am not a crook” vibes to it. You never, never repeat the charge when you’re a public official. PR 101.
Wow it turns out he has no issues publicly defending his family. So he chose to be silent for the last 4 years while Harry and Meghan were attacked. That’s telling.
Doubling down because he knows the truth about him being the guilty party is about to come out. Someone should also tell this racist clown that photo ops with people of color does not equate that you’re not racist.
These two are shameless and shamelessly stupid.
Don’t believe anything you hear until it’s been officially denied, they say…
So what he’s saying is, Yes I did ask about the baby’s, Archie’s, skin color.
“I havent spoken yet but will do.” So ominous. Willcist is gonna be so incandescent with rage on that call. Being from Dominica, where Archewell Foundation has funded a relief center, we are definitely team HM. Barbados won’t be the last to leave soon. Really starting to dislike using our currency with Petty Betty’s face plastered on it.
Lainey Gossip take, Not a good look when he said they aren’t racist, denial from accused white person, it’s not in depth, nuanced , doesn’t address the royal family is historically racist. Just a passing comment? It makes it look like he can’t take the time / effort to discuss it. Epstein/ prince Andrew denied too. She said he bungled the plan to speak to his brother and would have sounded better with I love my brother or something like that.
He’s never said those words about Harry but Harry has said that twice in interviews. He really is Charles’ son isn’t he?
If a child says: “I’ve very much not done it, Mommy!” You would know immediately he has and is guilty.
William made a clear Freudian slip about his racist family, meaning he knows his family is “very much” racist, but protocol acquires him to say “not” racist. So he said “very much not”.
You can’t fool the brain!
A detective once told me to be very suspicious when someone changes his speech pattern or complicates what should be a simple sentence. The person is either nervous or guilty. Either way, pay attention.
or, ‘not very much racist’ as in ‘a bit racist but we don’t care’.
How about calling your brother and his wife, before you speak to the media. Maybe then I’d take him seriously. Otherwise, that statement is just for optics.
It would have been smarter for him to just keep his mouth shut. He did more damage than good and that’s because you can tell how angry he is. There are pictures and his words that will prove otherwise, especially his very tone-deaf and insensitive answer when they asked him about what it’s like having a nephew something like that and his response was ” I already have a nephew”. I’m a hundred percent sure he made that comment about Archie’s skin tone.
Why do we keep asking white people to self-check their racism? That’s like asking if MS Windows Defender works. It might, but I am not about to expect Microsoft to diagnose their own problems.
My retort to The Windsors claims to not being racist would be “What about [insert event from list of all the racist bs Philip has said and done]?”
In William’s mind, is Princess Michael of Kent part of the family or not? I mean the brooch, the black sheeps named Serena and Venus, etc, seems really racist to me.
This man has at least one racist painting displayed in his home. And then there’s the rest of his family’s racist acts, which are too many to enumerate here but I’ll just say Philip, Andrew and Princess Michael are the most obvious offenders. Yeah, we really believe you William.
To paraphrase The Princess Bride, that word doesn’t mean what he f*cking thinks it means. Maybe someone can give Willy a comprehensive definition of racism and especially what it usually looks like in 2021. Because then he’d very much realize it is a racist family and institution.
“I have not, but I will”, sounds like a threat. Big Willy energy.
Newsflash William, you’ve lost all power over the Sussex’s.
Asshat. William can go to hell. And take cry baby Kate with him. I absolutely loath these people.
William is being dragged all over social media. It is a wonderful thing to behold!
It really is. Should have stayed home & let Kate do her thing.
I am actually glad he couldn’t help himself today. He just proved in two short sentences that what Harry and Meghan said on Sunday was the truth. Pretty soon William will surpass Phillip in his insensitive/ignorant comments.
They dragged a darkskin black women out in an African print top to stand behind William while he is asked politely if the family is racist. That is all a poorly veiled performance. They should have asked if he is still “bored” with racism.
Yeah… I side-eyed that outfit. Why the f*ck couldn’t she just wear professional clothes, like shirt with blazer or something? I’m actually more offended by them using people as props than his “we’re not racist because we’re inbred morons who can’t find the letter ‘R’ in a dictionary.”
Of course, they aren’t racist. They consider themselves superior to EVERYONE. They don’t discriminate.
Racist? No. Of course not. *stares at camera*
Faithful husband? Of course. *stares at camera*
Sadly, William has been compromised by the Middletons. Make no mistake, Kate/Carole calls the shots. Enough on him to sink a battleship
“Very much not a racist family”. Again, in English, please!
So… racism is a battle that exists in all walks of life in all countries everywhere. If you represent an (archaic outdated pointless) institution which has specifically been accused of racism and respond by denying that racism exists…you are almost certainly the Racist and Chief. Their coma people must want to dig a hole and jump in it. You cannot work with this guy.
What a jackass. He might as well have screamed “Yes, I’M the racist asshole who was concerned about my nephew’s skin tone!” His refusal to acknowledge anything regarding Meghan–her mental health struggles, her experiences with racism in the monarchy, or even her pregnancy–speaks volumes. You can just tell he wanted Elizabeth to issue a harsh response. She literally ordered everyone to stay quiet and here he is making things worse for himself and the RF. This is what she (and Charles) gets for letting him run amok for so long.
Side note: he and Kate looked SO uncomfortable today, especially her. They look like they can’t be bothered with their engagements on the best of days, but the bitterness was *very much* palpable here.
Not that it changes anything but the reporter who asked the questions is not a royal reporter and he is not white – his name is Inzamam Rashid and I believe he does local and general news for Sky.
They’re not racist – yet they are only comfortable interacting with BIPOC as subjects, stage props, slaves and servants? Where’s the evidence they can relate to people of color as equals? Like your biracial sister in law and mixed race nephew, you know, your actual family you should be having empathy for? If you can’t see them as people, forget anybody else.
There is a text excerpt being posted on Twitter that suggests this was originally a Kate only event that William decided to show up to because he was supposedly concerned that she would be asked questions about not denying the false story about Meghan making her cry.
I suspect it’s more likely this was a planned questioned by the reporter knowing William would answer. Which once again shows how dumb he is at PR and how he is still very much racist thinking that’s how to address that issue.
Deux Moi has a tip that this was planned for Kate as a solo event as part of her mental health initiative timed with the Brits going back to school. Will came along at the last minute so no one would ask Kate if she made Meghan cry.
Carole must be pulling out the marriage contract clause that states Kate will be protected at all times from idle gossip or else William incurs a fine of XXX amount payable upon dissolution of the marriage.
I definitely think it was a planned question. I remember reading somewhere that questions aren’t shouted at the royals. It just isn’t done because there is always a release given/questions asked by a rota reporter pool before or after the event. This was planned. William wanted to get his 2 cents in and he did, and now the world is calling him out on his stupid quote. If he really wanted to answer the question and dispel the notion that the family is racist, he should have taken more time and care with his answer. Instead, it sounded like he was going to give Harry a talking to, like he’s a child.
ETA: I know where I heard that. It was during one of Harry’s events. A reporter shouted a question at him and he legit looked shocked and angered by it. Someone said the reporter should have known better.
I think we can safely assume it was William.
This ranks right up there with “I am not a thief” “I never had sex with that woman”, “would i lie to you?” ” i have never paid hush money to a stripper” “I am not a racist”. Ok then.
The Media loves to talk but does not listen. Harry’s point of view made perfect sense. For the crazy stories printed . The race factor is not anything the Royals have faced . They let the media demonize her.
Does anybody remember the Australia/ New Zealand tour Kate and William took, when Kate said to an Australian mother that it had been “difficult to cope” as a single parent after George was born… because William had just disappeared?
I’m trying to explain to a Kate Stan friend of mine about how the Firm (and Cambridges) have been burying stories and changing historical narratives for years. But when I search, this story is wiped clean from any page.
Who else remembers this?
It took Oprah interview beamed to millions of global audience to force the British establishment to acknowledge racism faced by the couple. There have been immediate fallouts. Piers Morgan quit. The chief of the Society of Editors quit.
But will there be real change. To quote Bob Dylan, ” The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind.”
I am beginning to think it was William who said something about Archie’s skintone-He tried so hard to stop Harry’s wedding-Getting Diana’s brother to talk Harry out of it-Questioning Harry about marrying Meghan-It is starting to fit -This is definitely a question he would ask Harry after Meghan became pregnant with Archie-The receipts may need to be brought to bare.
PS-William sounds very pissed off with this response-The way he sounds he might be planning to take Harry to the woodshed-When they do talk my gut feeling it will not be good.-Resolve nothing.