Prince William says outright that the Windsor klan is ‘very much not a racist family’

These people are so obvious and so dumb, oh my God. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out today for their first public joint event since the Covid Choo Choo tour last December. They’ve been doing Zoom calls together in recent months, but there’s definitely been a weird “edge” to everything, and I kind of believe that the Cambridge marriage isn’t quite on solid ground. Still, they got sent out for some damage control following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview. Now that the world knows some of what the Keen Karens were doing behind-the-scenes, you would think they would be embarrassed to show their stupid faces.

Kate wore a new ensemble, if anyone cares. The coat is by Max & Co. She coordinated it with a pink blouse and black trousers. I think it’s interesting that after the insanity of their last big public outings – the Covid Choo Choo Tour – Will and Kate have been wearing masks a lot. They were masked again today, and somewhat socially distanced from the children and adults they spoke to at the school they visited. Duchess Karen even made sure to completely avoid eye contact with the Black woman who was acting as host of the event.

But the real headline from this visit is that William spoke to reporters about Meghan’s experiences of racism in the institution. The first question was whether William has spoken to Harry since the interview and William says “I haven’t spoken yet but I will do.” Then William is asked “And can you just let me know, is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?” Will’s response: “Very much not a racist family.” Whew, lord. Prince Charles really said “Go out there and make an ass out of yourself, capiche?”

Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021

