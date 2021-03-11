“Why are American right-wingers defending the racist royals? Hmmm!” links

Why are right-wing American fascists lining up to support an institutionally racist British monarchy? Gee, I wonder! [Pajiba]
Charlie Kirk says Meghan Markle is "making it up like Jussie Smollett" and calls Prince Harry a "metrosexual beta male" pic.twitter.com/0qyVetmwrs
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 8, 2021
Deep seated racism and a love of autocracy means right wingers are obligated to defend the BRF.
The Right-Wingers in both the USA and the UK hate woke, Oprah, Gail King, Hillary and the Obamas. All one needs to do is read the postings coming from the USA in the comment section of Daily Fail Articles.
The royal family is similar to the confederate flag. White people find comfort and pride in looking at a symbol of earlier/better times, when their superiority over other races was recognized and celebrated.
I don’t think it’s so much that right wingers in the U.S. are defending the BRF as that they are attacking a nonwhite woman who dared to speak up.
@Maida- that’s what I think.
I, for one, have no problem with this.
Let persona-non-gratas Ivanka and Jared roll out the red-carpet for Will and Kate in “Diana-Territory” New York! Let Trump wine and dine the Queen at Mar-a-lago, Don to don!
Nothing makes me happier than seeing racism come full circle and bloodline families, reunite. Pls book me advanced tickets to the MAGA 7 rally, pronto!
The beard covers up too much of Keanu’s beautiful face 😥
*sigh of exasperation* There’s no arguing with ignorance. This just depresses me, so can I just spin this a bit and say how much comfort I take in this board and reading the viewpoints of all you Celebitches. It encourages me that at least part of this world has decency.
thanks for the apology stacey, but me thinks it’s a little to late! people already think you’re crazy for your comments supporting that man. i think the bridges are burned but you’ll always have clueless!
If you think that’s bad, you should visit my country, where for some reason right- AND left-wingers are defending racist royals.
Which country?
One of the Slavic ones.
Left-wing is the antithesis of monarchist.
Yeah, but left-wing here is also often anti-American.
And this is seen as a strife within the monarchy, anyway.
Lol
YIKES! A picture of Charlie Kirk, I must go bleach my eyes!
Kirk organized EIGHTY buses of Trump supporters to attend the insurrection on January 6, advertising that it would be an historic day.
In addition to attacking Meghan, Kirk said that Harry is a metrosexual and a beta male. Harry, the guy who did two tours in Afghanistan. That Harry. Kirk claims that his dream was to attend West Point but his dream was denied because his rightful place was handed to an unqualified woman of color, which is utterly ridiculous. Dreams supposedly dashed, he didn’t seek entry into any of the other military academies, or enlist, or attend college. Several members of his organization TPUSA had to quit after they were caught on video or in their writings using racial or sexist slurs. Kirk refuses to call Covid19 by it’s proper name and calls it “China Virus.” According to Kirk, any woman who accuses a Republican male of harassment or rape is lying and out for money and publicity and must be destroyed. He still attacks Christine Blasey Ford about once a month. His organization has been tossed off numerous college campuses and there are reports of harassment and worse from teenage girls who have attended his “conventions.” He is racist and misogynist and it is no surprise he would attack Meghan.
That article also mentions his buddy Ben Shapiro, a man who admittedly has never aroused his own wife sexually, openly lusts for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and believes she must be punished because he can’t control his own lustful thoughts, announced that Cardi B’s WAP was the end of civilization as we know it, and has spent the past two weeks convincing all the MAGATS that Joe Biden was going to their homes personally and rip Dr. Seuss books away from their kids. He took time off from ranting about Pepe LePew to demand that Harry and Meghan name whoever said that about Archie and prove it to HIS satisfaction.
That’s the guy in the header photo? I saw him and thought yeah, he’s GOP even before I saw the Trump sign. Not quite as bad as Stephen Miller, but close. I typically try not to judge people on their appearances, but sometimes your gut instinct ain’t wrong.
Not as bad as Miller yet because he hasn’t been handed a policy position in government yet but he has a much broader audience and access to all the same top GOP players. He has a radio show, a podcast, and makes almost daily appearances on Fox News. That TPUSA organization of his is very well-funded and is trying to establish itself on more college campuses. The high school following is like Hitler Youth.
Charlie Kirk is just mad his face is slowly shrinking.
Are Charlie Kirk and Piers Morgan drinking buddies?
this! it’s like his face kept growing and his features all stayed small, in the middle of his face. it’s weird. he looks like the PITA guy in a cartoon that everyone hates. like LITERALLY looks like a cartoon in the face.
“His face is too small for his head” /Lorelei Gilmore
He’s LITERALLY a pin-head.
Charlie Kirk is a whey-faced dimwit who has made a career of his hating people.
Which is the Republican version of the American Dream.
Because white supremacists love other white supremacists.
Is anyone more beautiful than Gemma Chan? I don’t think so
Racists Americans come out to defend racists BRF. Sounds right.
What the hell? He looks like the evil twin of the elf who wanted to be a dentist.
YES! My first thought was that he resembled a particularly creepy Elf on the Shelf. Can you imagine that face staring at you from under a little red cap? It’d turn you off Christmas permanently.
Aretha look great in that pic! My favorite look of hers is in that live performance of “Say a Little Prayer” when she’s in white. I love everything about her look — the coat, the headdress , the necklace, her joyful face. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ifw8JhDBvs
is this picture from a fun house mirror? the head and face dont match up
Most Republicans look perpetually constipated. Charlie Kirk looks like he just realized mid-sentence that his stool softener kicked in.
Well, it is difficult to be perpetually outraged without your face starting to get stuck in weird ways. The strain and all.
That Grammy slideshow is quite a trip down memory lane, seeing some of those celebs.
Turns out some people get the head to face ratio they deserve.
Some people are just always looking for a big dog to grovel to.