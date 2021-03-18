Racist Georgia police captain thinks racist mass shooter just had ‘a really bad day’

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump really exposed the asinine stupidity of racism. Trump never met a racist stereotype that he didn’t gleefully embrace, and he was always happy to go down every racist path he could find. When the pandemic hit, Trump made it clear that Covid-19 was “China’s fault,” and throughout 2020, his anti-Asian racism was omnipresent in speeches and tweets. This hate speech was mirrored in society, as hate crimes against the Asian-American community spiked. While Trump wasn’t the start of racism against Asian-American people, he took it to bold new social acceptance.

Obviously, we’ve been thinking about all of that and even more in the wake of the terrorist hate crime in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday. Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old mass shooter, murdered eight people (and wounded others) in three massage parlors in Atlanta. Four of eight murder victims are Asian women. Long has been arrested and he apparently admitted to the murders as soon as he was detained. He also claimed to have some kind of sexual addiction. There are those who seem to think that if this was about misogyny and sexual dysfunction, it can’t also be about racism against Asian women. It can be about both. Pathology can be intersectional too.

After the Atlanta police arrested Long, a Georgia sheriff’s official did part of the big press conference on Wednesday to talk about the mass shooting and the arrest. The guy is Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker (seen in the photos in this post) and during the press conference, he said: “He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did.” It was a bad day… for the mass shooter. The mass shooter who targeted Asian women in a psychosexual racist hate crime. That guy had a “bad day.” As you can imagine, everyone was absolutely disgusted. Internet sleuths did some digging on Baker’s social media and would you know, Baker had proudly shown off his racist t-shirts which (as you can see below) read “Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA.” Baker wrote on the Facebook post: “Love my shirt. Get yours while they last.” That’s the guy leading the investigation into one of the worst hate crimes targeting the Asian-American community in the history of this country.

Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office… this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ — Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021

The delicate way white cishet male murderers are handled, as though they are precious children who simply made an oopsie, is among the most egregious acts of white supremacy at work. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) March 17, 2021

My wish is for everyone to see and humanize these women. They were working so hard to survive and provide for their families and loved ones. They were someone’s mother or aunt or daughter or niece….and loved. It breaks me that we have to ask for others to see us as human. — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) March 17, 2021

Sympathetic Police Know What It’s Like To Have A Bad Day And Kill 8 People https://t.co/O6MCzgA4Ii pic.twitter.com/agbbcv3S1h — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 17, 2021

