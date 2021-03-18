Racist Georgia police captain thinks racist mass shooter just had ‘a really bad day’

Donald Trump really exposed the asinine stupidity of racism. Trump never met a racist stereotype that he didn’t gleefully embrace, and he was always happy to go down every racist path he could find. When the pandemic hit, Trump made it clear that Covid-19 was “China’s fault,” and throughout 2020, his anti-Asian racism was omnipresent in speeches and tweets. This hate speech was mirrored in society, as hate crimes against the Asian-American community spiked. While Trump wasn’t the start of racism against Asian-American people, he took it to bold new social acceptance.
Obviously, we’ve been thinking about all of that and even more in the wake of the terrorist hate crime in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday. Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old mass shooter, murdered eight people (and wounded others) in three massage parlors in Atlanta. Four of eight murder victims are Asian women. Long has been arrested and he apparently admitted to the murders as soon as he was detained. He also claimed to have some kind of sexual addiction. There are those who seem to think that if this was about misogyny and sexual dysfunction, it can’t also be about racism against Asian women. It can be about both. Pathology can be intersectional too.
After the Atlanta police arrested Long, a Georgia sheriff’s official did part of the big press conference on Wednesday to talk about the mass shooting and the arrest. The guy is Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker (seen in the photos in this post) and during the press conference, he said: “He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did.” It was a bad day… for the mass shooter. The mass shooter who targeted Asian women in a psychosexual racist hate crime. That guy had a “bad day.” As you can imagine, everyone was absolutely disgusted. Internet sleuths did some digging on Baker’s social media and would you know, Baker had proudly shown off his racist t-shirts which (as you can see below) read “Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA.” Baker wrote on the Facebook post: “Love my shirt. Get yours while they last.” That’s the guy leading the investigation into one of the worst hate crimes targeting the Asian-American community in the history of this country.
Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office… this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ
— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021
The delicate way white cishet male murderers are handled, as though they are precious children who simply made an oopsie, is among the most egregious acts of white supremacy at work.
— Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) March 17, 2021
My wish is for everyone to see and humanize these women. They were working so hard to survive and provide for their families and loved ones. They were someone’s mother or aunt or daughter or niece….and loved.
It breaks me that we have to ask for others to see us as human.
— Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) March 17, 2021
Sympathetic Police Know What It’s Like To Have A Bad Day And Kill 8 People https://t.co/O6MCzgA4Ii pic.twitter.com/agbbcv3S1h
— The Onion (@TheOnion) March 17, 2021
Thinking of the families who have lost their loved ones and Asian communities who are not being protected and feel unsafe in their homes. Loung Ung’s reflections on Twitter yesterday were so moving and I’m sorry to anyone who is feeling out of place and violated from this.
I’ve had a 102 degree fever and have been throwing up for 2 days now, and have somehow managed not to go on a misogynistic hate crime rampage. Or any other sort of rampage, for that matter. Even though my family has been realllly annoying. Where’s my f–king medal?
yeah I about died in childbirth and had massive grievances against hospital staff. Where’s my medal for not buying a tank and obliterating that place?
It’s amazing how the rest of us can have bad days and still somehow not feel we have the right to violently deprive 8 women of their lives, cause unspeakable pain to their families and friends, and further traumatize communities of colour. AS a white woman, I am so infuriated and frustrated that this entitled myopic, racist, sexist pasty POS feels he has a right to open his mouth to defend an assassin.
I’ve had many “bad” days and I’m black and gay. Can you imagine?
Dammit, now they’re going to give my medal to you instead!
We will share it and wear it together.
I hope you feel better soon Miranda!!
Yes! And when we get up onstage to accept it, we’ll have to get the orchestra to play “Ebony and Ivory”.
When white people have “bad days” people of color feel the brunt of it.
This is so wrong, it’s horrific, I don’t have words.
This man should not have a badge and a gun.
I want to say I am shocked at his comments but I’m not – white men continue to show us that they will always protect each other at the expense of others.
Sending love to the victims’ families…
Gross, so gross – and so flipping depressing.
I shouldn’t be shocked or surprised. I should have seen this coming. And yet, here we are. Again.
That white men still seem to feel justified in screaming about how they are the most persecuted beings on the planet after yet another example of how people will do anything to excuse the most vile behavior is utterly beyond me. Like, a police officer literally thought it was a good idea to have a press conference to tell people that the scumbag who gunned down 8 innocent people was some poor guy having a “really bad day” because he was fed up with his own sex addiction and he needed to make sure those nasty Asian whores paid for existing and therefore, constantly throwing temptation in his way, and people AGREED with him.
Last year, the police kneeled on the neck of a black man until he died just because they thought he MIGHT have used a counterfeit bill and white people couldn’t understand the resulting anger but yesterday a white man murdered eight people and not only was he taken in alive, the cops are actually apologetic for arresting him at all and are behaving as if being a misogynist incel is a good defense.
He is a soulless, racist murderer. AND an incel. And that means he should never taste freedom again.
Not only was he sympathetic toward the killer but the killer’s family is being painted as some type of heroes for turning him in. This family raised this piece of shit so they deserve no trophies. If a person of color commits a crime he or she is demonized by the police along with their families. I am glad people are calling this guy out. Hopefully, we won’t see him on our TV screens any time soon.
Unfortunately most parents don’t have ways to prevent sex addiction these days. I wish it was a problem parents were equipped to prevent but it seems you would need to speak to your child frankly and if they are Christians I don’t see that happening. Porn addiction is a devastating issue these days I recently watched a few ted talks on it and learned a lot
BS with the sex addiction. You fell right for that cover story huh?
He’s trying to avoid being charged under the hate crime statue.
MY GOD wake up people. He’s a racist incel. He hates Asians and women. Period. Sex addiction. You know, I am really shocked I don’t stroke out sometimes reading this isht.
This has nothing to do with sex addiction resulting in a fragile dudebro’s very bad day. This is a violent, racist pos who murdered 8 people.
It disgusts me seeing the difference in treatment depending on race! Awful
The most disgusting part of the sheriff’s sympathetic murder-mansplaining was when he said that the killer was “removing a temptation”. As in the sheriff empathized with the murderer in that sex workers are the temptation, are evil, are subhuman, and can rightfully be eliminated. Fucking sick.
The women he killed weren’t sex workers.
Just a little fact that gets in the way of the INCEL’s “sex addiction” defense Mac. Please don’t bring it up again.
@Darla
We do not know yet but do not tell me to not “bring it up again”. A more nuanced, important discussion is in order.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/18/atlanta-spa-shootings-anti-sex-worker-racism-sexism
I was talking to Mac and being facetious.
I wouldn’t click the link. I’m so not interested in the sex worker discussion. I find it an offensive assumption.
@Darla
“Even if they were providing non-sexual massages, this ends up being a sex work issue,” said Esther K, a co-director of Red Canary Song, a grassroots Chinese massage parlor worker coalition. “The women are de facto being seen as sex workers and being scapegoated as such.
“Removing the anti-sex-work component really removes the crux of what this specific kind of racism is about: the fetishization of Asian women’s bodies, the objectification of their bodies, and the assumption that Asian women are obviously going to be providing sexual services at massage parlors,” she continued. “The conflation of massage parlors and sex workers without any nuance is very specific to anti-Asian racism against Asian women.”
Removing temptation is a phrase that treats women as a commodity to consume , not people
Agreed. “Subhuman”
My heart goes out to the victims and their families. This is horrific.
I’m just shocked at this. When I have a bad day I don’t go on a shooting spree because I’m not mental nor a terrorist.
The shooter is a TERRORIST. And it is pathetic that law enforcement can not recognise this.
Let’s stop giving media coverage to the murderer and the racist cop and instead focus on the victims. Let’s post photos, memorials, and biographies of them. Instead of long winded documentaries and books about why the persecuted white man kills, lets study how Asian women survive and succeed in our society despite all the obstacles put in their way.
One of the reasons white men kill this way is they want to be famous. It feeds their ego. We need to follow New Zealand’s example and speak about these people as what they are, anonymous criminals who deserve nothing.
I’m Korean-Spanish living in Spain. I see anti-Asian attacks rising all over Europe but nowhere near what’s going on in the US. It’s sickening. I worry about my elderly parents who are also here in Spain. So far, we’ve not had any bad experience but then again, we hardly ever go out. The only incident was when my 18 year old daughter was visiting Granada university last year on its Open day, someone told her to go back to China.
My Trump supporting brother says this is all China’s fault. Nothing to do with Trump and his racist cult whatsoever. I just can’t.
I am just sickened that they keep saying he was removing temptation to his sex addiction. To start is is massive victim blaming. Second, no one bats an eye that this pervert is addicited to porn and it’s not his fault – no it is the temptation of women.
If this was a Muslim, there’d be talk of terrorism and bad religion.
If this was a black man, there’d be talk of thuggish behavior and playing the race card.
If this was an immigrant, there’d be talk of rapist and murderers.
If this was a woman, there’d be talk of her being crazy, manipulative, and “out to get him.”
BUT THIS was a young white Christian male. He had a bad day, he has a history of mental illness, we need to be empathetic to his situation, he needs to be coddled and his hand held, and told that everything will be OK. After all, he only murdered 8 people…
If you get a chance, LISTEN to the 911 calls made by some of the women involved in the attack, their soft pleading for help will break your heart.
I don’t know why i thought about Polanski and they also give him excuses for his rape(s) “but his wife was shot carrying their child” “but he survived Nazi camps” like, ok? I’ve survived rapes and domestic violence, can I rob a bank?
What’s next, white man lost his wallet so he was allowed to beat a child? damn
This is sickening in every way. Damn.
I firmly believe someone in law enforcement told the POS to claim sex addiction as a defense to avoid being charged with a hate crime. Probably told him prosecution have him but if he wants to avoid a harsher sentence then to come up with a different motive. What 21 yr old male don’t look at porn? Oh wait you do too as a good Christian? Then that’s your defense son b/c it’s better that the world see you as the victim of a disease
^^^ YES
And it also renders the women as sex workers even if they weren’t, and assigns them all of the misogynistic baggage that comes along with that. I mean, it’s an outrage. I don’t even want to hear about it. They sure set the narrative fast, didn’t they?
The intersection between sexism, racism and entitlement is deep and wide. And systems like the political parties, police officers & the evangelical church that the killer was highly invested in (huh, funny how the church has hidden their social media suddenly) fed, formed and then armed that entitlement. I feel sick to my stomach at the terror those poor victims must have felt. And Of Course it’s frickin’ domestic terrorism because every Asian person in the States now feels that burden of extra fear every day.
I loathe men. That is all.
Come sit next to me, Ann. Unfortunately I love sex with men so my whole life has been almost a split-personality level dichotomy. My exes have stories to tell and I can’t deny that.
It’s been so emotionally draining. I am an Asian American woman living in fear for my family; if there will be random harassment. I speak fluent English and wear very professional business clothes for my job and I will still get harassed by men to carry out their ‘fetish’ (one has asked me point how much for an hour; others made sexual comments or if I was looking for a husband – the oh an Asian woman must be looking for a foreign husband -; a few followed me for blocks; and one tried to grab me) and sometimes the comments or dirty looks would come from women with assumptions that I’m the imported gf or wife. It’s non-stop draining and hard to be ‘seen not as a human’ but sexual objects or lesser human because of some assumptions due to how they view stereotypes of Asian women that is rooted in US imperialism. There is a very clear connection between hyper-sexualization of Asian women and the racism, discrimination, and violence; it is all invisible because people don’t listen to us but to the guy that just killed innocents for having a bad day. Also not all Asian spas are bad business involved in the sex trade or human trafficking and even if some are involved; some are just literally massage places. But even if some of the locations were fronts – are the women that work their not humans with love ones? Why should this not be a hate crime just because the guy said so? Online in another forum – a white woman tried to explain how this case isn’t about racism because she believes it was link to the the guy’s issue with the sex trade. To her it was about proving that she was right instead of listening to many Asian women telling her about how we are often treated as sexual objects and that this case was def. a hate crime. To my fellow AAs, keep safe.