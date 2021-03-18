Duchess Kate’s love of ‘literal dressing’ praised after she cosplayed a shamrock

As we discussed, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to participate in a St. Patrick’s Day message on behalf of the Irish Foreign Ministry. Ireland set it up so that various world leaders and dignitaries could send in their videos celebrating Ireland and the holiday, and then the Irish Foreign Ministry posted the well-wishes to their YouTube page. I’m pointing that out to remind everyone that what Will and Kate did was official, and likely at the request of the British Foreign Office or something like that. It would have been the equivalent of a simple diplomatic appearance. One in which Kate dressed up like a literal shamrock.

The Duchess of Cambridge showcased her love for literal dressing yesterday as she donned a £260 shamrock charm necklace to wish the people of Ireland a happy St Patrick’s Day. Kate Middleton, 39, who is back in London having spent lockdown in Norfolk with Prince William, 38, and their children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, donned a £60 vibrant green Zara jacket for a video appearance yesterday. Literal dressing involves turning up at an event and taking the theme of the occasion very literally, with Kate nailing the trend by choosing a special charm Daniella Draper necklace for the big day. The mother-of-three is known for her love of literal dressing, and regularly gives a nod to the event she is attending and countries she is visiting with her clothing.

In yesterday’s post, I included some of the more recent photos of Kate with the Irish Guards, and photos of Kate cosplaying the Irish flag during the Cambridges’ tour to Ireland last year. I mean… she does love literal dressing and she doesn’t see it as offensively superficial or childlike at all. When she does anything related to Scotland, she wears something tartan. When she does anything related to Ireland, she wears green and shamrocks. When she does anything related to India, she wears a British designer. Simple.

Hilariously, though, people are rolling their eyes at all of this.

