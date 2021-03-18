Sharon Osbourne: ‘I’m your sacrificial lamb… I am not a racist’

Embed from Getty Images
Sharon Osbourne is still on her “I’m the real victim here” tour and it is going over like a lead balloon. It would seem that Sharon is incapable of self reflection. Now that The Talk is on hiatus pending an investigation, Sharon has decided to take this time to continue to gaslight Black women by saying she was set up. Of course the resident Black person is key in making every racist or racist adjacent sympathetic. In walks Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight. Kevin interviewed Sharon, during which she predictably blamed CBS, cited “cancel culture” and claimed she was thrown under the bus. Sharon claimed that CBS is using Sheryl to get rid of her. She said she wants to have a summit around racism with her co-hosts Sheryl and Elaine Welteroth. Sharon also claimed to have apologized to Sheryl privately, and said Sheryl hasn’t responded to her alleged apology. I’ll save my ire for later. In the meantime here are a few excerpts from the interview:
After the show started, Osbourne recalls, “Sheryl turns around and asks me this question and….she was reading it off a card. It wasn’t on my cards. And then Elaine [Welteroth]‘s reading her questions and I’m like, ‘I’ve been set up.’ They’re setting me up. My anger was like, I cannot believe this, I’m your sacrificial lamb.”
The Talk has been on hiatus this week and will continue to be until next Tuesday. Osbourne tells ET she’s unsure what will happen to the show and whether or not she’ll return.
“I wish we could go on and have a adult conversation calmly and work it out but I don’t know whether we can,” she says. “I don’t know whether it’s gone past that. I would love to but I don’t know whether I even want to go back. … I don’t know whether I’m wanted there.”
Osbourne shared that she is willing to have an on-air conversation to further the conversation about race and make the whole controversy a teachable moment. She said that one of her newest co-hosts, 34-year-old Welteroth, especially wants to make this happen.
“I very much want to listen to the youth,” Osbourne notes. “Do I have my finger on the pulse of what’s going on, with the Black situation in this country? No…. The ins and the outs of the way the younger generation feel right now, I don’t have my finger on the pulse. Elaine does and Elaine very much wants to make this better and to have a conversation come out of this that will help other people and probably people of my age too that would help them.”
“I own up to what I did,” she adds. “I can’t not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should’ve never said stop her tears. She was hurting as I was hurting.”
Osbourne acknowledged that when it comes to her tense exchange with Underwood, she handled the situation badly. “I love Sheryl, I’ve apologized to Sheryl, she’s not gotten back and I can understand. Sheryl needs her time.”
“I am not a racist and if you can’t have a go at your friend who happens to be Black, does that make me racist because I said certain things to my friend, but I said them on camera?” she asks. “I will keep on apologizing to Sheryl, even if I decide not to go back, I will still keep apologizing to Sheryl. I have nothing but respect and so much affection for Sheryl. I don’t want to hurt her.”
On the goal of allegedly blindsiding her with questions
“I think that CBS was so horrified with Piers. Remember that Harry and Meghan [it's] a CBS interview. I had sided with Piers. It’s the cancel culture isn’t it. Throw her under the bus. Our two showrunners were crying. They said we were told to ask these questions from the executives. They wouldn’t give me names.”
[From ET Online, additional quotes added]
First of all, I am tired of white people expecting BIPOC to do the free labor to educate them about a system that was created by their ancestors in which they continue to benefit from. I don’t mind having a conversation about racism, however it is not my job to educate you when Google is free. Secondly, I am also tired of people like Sharon who have been caught out doing or saying racist sh*t using Black people as props or shields in their image rehabilitation campaigns (we see you Windsors and Chris Harrison). The most infuriating thing about this entire situation is how CBS would rather get rid of an entire show than cancel Sharon. Again this is racism on full display. Sharon was not set-up, she is not a victim. Being blindsided or caught off guard only emphasizes Sharon’s internal thoughts. Sharon is mad that she was unable to use carefully constructed responses to hide how she really felt. In fact, being supposedly caught off guard, Sharon’s racism was exposed for the world to see. Not only in her words or deeds but in her actions towards Sheryl. Telling a Black woman not to cry was not it. Talking disrespectfully to your Black colleague while deploying white tears and playing the victim is indeed racist. Calling your ex co-hosts racially insensitive and homophobic names is indeed racist. Getting your ex cohosts fired because they were, insert racially charged word, is indeed racist. Not being willing to acknowledge how racist and violent your behavior has been and being unwilling to apologize without excuses to your Black coworkers is racist.
I hope CBS fires Sharon and gets a new host that is less problematic, more respectful, and more aware of social issues. Only then can they have authentic conversations. But I have the feeling that is not what these networks want. They want the controversy until it is no longer lucrative for them. In this case, I feel that it is the audience’s responsibility to boycott these networks and shows until there is real change in all levels of society, specifically media. Sharon may be right, she is a sacrificial lamb in this new movement of societal equity. However, by refusing to evolve and grow, Sharon was the one to put her head on the chopping block.
Sharon is intent on digging the hole deeper. Some people just don’t know when to shut up.
She just loves to play victim. She is the epitomy of the fragile, white, privileged snowflake who thinks she is truly the victim. She’s lived a full life and yet learned absolutely nothing and only became more and more self-interested. What a waste.
My favourite quote for situations like this: “Get off the cross, we need the wood”. ETA: I hope she gets a splinter in her arse.
I’m totally borrowing that, and I second the splinter hope!
The “black situation”????
I cannot get over that one.
That comment stood out to me too.
Oya, I said something very similar yesterday on our Zoom call. We shouldn’t have to be the tour guides for the minority experience. It’s not our job to educate others about racism.
I was raised by white women like this. It is hard to be around them. My mother, my mother in law….. it doesn’t happen to them so it doesn’t exist. I literally heard my mil say one time that she was upset because the school she taught at didn’t have enough white girls for each classroom. These are our teachers, police, and politicians. It makes me sick, they refuse to even see racism when it is explained and shown to them.
Didn’t have enough white girls for each classroom? WTF does that even mean? Are we rationing white girls now?
Why are networks even giving this woman airtime? She is too set on her racists ways to change. She is too stuck up her own behind to understand just why she is racist, or maybe she understands and doesn’t care because at the end of the day she is white an she will always find space in racist tv channels.
She needs to stfu. Just look at her smug face in those pics.
I haven’t paid attention to her in literally a decade+, but I remember in the time of The Osbournes there were a lot of stories about her being a pretty vile person in general, so I’m not surprised by any of this.
Never watched it but that disgusting anecdote about sending her personal assistant into her burning house to retrieve artwork should’ve alerted networks to what an abusive, inhumane person she is. That she’s been given a platform for so long just shows how much value is given to celebrity-adjacent white women (see also Hilaria Baldwin and her ilk).
Elaine is the real star here. Her looks, her absolute shade in all her fashion-ness.
I. Love. It.
The “black situation” comment tells me all I need to know about you, Sharon. Time for you to go.
Kevin Frazier looks like he is not buying the BS Sharon is selling. In watching the interview, Sharon’s main point was that she was caught off guard by the questions and felt betrayed. OK, I get that IF the ladies as a group made a pact. BUT in the the process of all this, her nasty racist history has come out. And there are receipts. To call people names and be little them means she is a bully, and base it on their race or ethnicity means she is a racist bully. She needs to go. She time is up and she is expired.
Exactly – even if they had gotten together and planned to put her on the spot, she took the bait and ran with it and went on a racist tirade. So even in her wildest fantasies of being set up, she still showed her true colors – which behinds the scenes have been quite evident, apparently. Some of the stuff she has been reported to have said, my God.
And Sheryl is in no way obligated to accept her apology or respond, because I’m sure she knows it’s completely insincere, and no one else should be forced, on air, to try to teach Sharon not to be a racist. That’s on her, and she can do it in her own time once she’s FIRED.
“First of all, I am tired of white people expecting BIPOC to do the free labor to educate them about a system that was created by their ancestors in which they continue to benefit from. I don’t mind having a conversation about racism, however it is not my job to educate you when Google is free.”
This. This soooo much. And speaking as a white person, I will say that in the year 2021, none of us should NEED that education. Anyone who still doesn’t get it by now is almost certainly a willfully ignorant racist who wants to start shit and then claim to be the victim when they’re called out (hi, Sharon).
I agree with you Miranda. In this day and age, if one is socially aware and has friends of all shades and religions (as well as empathy and a will to LISTEN) that is all the education needed. I have diverse friends and we have discussions. They are not always comfortable discussions and some make us feel uneasy BUT that is how we grow. Kinda like an oyster, when that speck of sand gets in there it’s uncomfortable for the oyster but the oyster accepts it and works with it and out comes a beautiful pearl. I know, my kids tell me am cheesy.
And those uncomfortable conversations are what minority friends are there for! (Obviously I’m not saying that’s their ONLY purpose, but I think you know what I mean. It’s probably still going to be awkward, but at least a friend will know you’re asking questions in good faith.) You don’t keep them around just to be the butt of supposedly ironic racist jokes, as Sharon seems to think.
Yes indeed and I do know what you mean. And sometimes I will ask a stupid question or play devil’s advocate (and vice versa) but that is how we become educated. It’s also bonds and strengthen friendships – and that is a beautiful thing.
WHY do publicists continue to tell their clients that defending the racist bile coming out of their mouths as “teachable moments” or saying “I’m still learning” is a good idea? It’s basically the new “I’m sorry if YOU were offended” and it is just as offensive and meaningless.
You’re a grown ass woman (isn’t she in her 70’s?) and you’ve had a lifetime to witness why the remarks of a known sexist and racist douchebag brought these women to tears. It’s not a mystery. It’s not a new thing. Fuck you for crying crocodile tears about how misunderstood you are.
Sharon is a racist bully who was allowed to get away with her bad behavior for too long. She needs to be fired.
Right, and it’s all catching up with her.
Oh please.
She has made her own bed.
@Eleonor
With Piers Morgan snuggled up against her.
I blame you entirely for the amount I’m going to have to binge-drink to get that image out of my head. *Shudder*
I second what HoofRat posted.
Give it a few minutes, her equally obnoxious and totally-not-racist daughter will show up and say that making beds is actually the Mexican maid’s job.
God, what an awful family.
She was screaming and cursing at Sheryl but now wants to have a calm adult conversation? GTHFOHWTBS
She is a terrible human and she is clearly racist. She is just mad she is facing consequences. Of course she will learn nothing.
Clueless white people always think black is some qualifier, like a characteristic, that has to be ignored because otherwise it would clearly be held against you. So they’re doing you a favour by ignoring it.
But what they end up doing is ignoring all the things that go into a black experience. Same for women. When men just ignore everything that goes into a woman’s experience (e.g. in the workplace, especially after having kids), they’re not acknowledging or seeing it at all. It’s sexism by default. And this is racism by default. Idk why that is so difficult to grasp; I feel like 8th graders have a handle on this.
Ugh, her whole bit about “if you cant have a go at a friend who’s black without being called racist….” that’s NOT what this is about. It’s about “having a go” and then bursting into tears and weaponizing your white woman tears and making it seem like you’re the victim, because you’re being called out on your BS, not the black woman.
This is such textbook white fragility on top of bullying and racism that I think they should start their next show back with the author of that book (who is white and whose name escapes me.)
Right. And who “has a go” at their friends? If I argue with a friend it’s as bad as a divorce at this point in my life. I would rather kick one of my exes out AGAIN, then fight with one of my close girlfriends, or any girlfriend really. It makes me feel heartbroken so guess what? I just don’t do it. Thinking about it as “well let me have a go at her”? That’s really sick.
Honestly, when piss Moran was on their show running down Meghan Markle, Sheryl was mute and going along with Sharon and P M bullshit, now the tables are turned, it’s a different story.
Very good point!!
This is the same woman who sent an assistant into her burning house to save some paintings and then fired him for not laughing with her and Ozzy about the situation. She is vile.
Every time I see Sharon’s stupid harpy mug I internally yell “GET OUT”. I hate her so, so much. And her horrible daughter. Such insulated, vile people. Get. OUT.
That’s funny. I always think “SHUT UP SHARON”.
Elaine went in on ET on her Instagram. She referred to Sharon as “someone in crisis who names me without my permission”, and said in response to ET’s segment, “Black women are not pawns to be used without consent to protect perpetrators of harm”.
Not the first time we’ve seen racists try to shield themselves behind Black bodies . . . and some Black journalists just can’t stop caping for Karens.
Sharon is a nasty piece of work, that’s all I have.
No one is “less racist” than a racist. They will scream about how non racist they are while being crazy racist every moment of the day. Sharon is racist and a vile person generally. See also Paula Dean. It is all catching up to her and I am happy to see one less racist with a platform. I will say now that Kelly Osborne’s terrible personality seems to be better explained. The apple didn’t fall far from the crazy mother tree….
White victimhood says ‘whut?’
She’s made herself a martyr. And she’s singlehandedly f*cked whatever career she’s enjoyed. Good.