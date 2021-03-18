Former palace aides think it’s ‘despicable’ that Duchess Meghan ‘played the race card’

Over the weekend, the Sunday Times reported that Buckingham Palace had called in a law firm to investigate whether the Duchess of Sussex had “bullied” aides in Kensington Palace. The whole “Meghan is a bully” story popped up in the week before the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah aired. It was just a really obvious character assassination with Jason Knauf and Prince William’s fingerprints all over it. They weren’t even hiding that fact. Buckingham Palace then sided with KP and announced that they would investigate, but don’t worry, they wouldn’t ask Meghan to participate in what they proudly claimed would be a completely one-sided inquiry. The fact that they hired a law firm for the inquiry is quite interesting, as is the fact that Meghan’s lawyers requested documents from Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House. I was left with the impression that BP wants this mess off their plates.
Too bad that KP can’t figure out that their own clownery blew back in their faces and that most people – outside of the nasty little royal reporter circle – don’t believe any of the “bullying” claims made against Meghan. The Sun did a big story yesterday which carried no new information, it was just a melodramatic rehash of the devastating “human toll” Meghan’s bullying had on people, you know, because she sent some emails early in the morning, or suggested that they could do their jobs better. Then, yesterday, Daily Express reporter Richard Palmer tweeted this tread:
That briefing war between the two camps in the Sussexes v Royal Family dispute continues. Former aides and the Sussexes are furious. In the middle stands the Royal Household, which wants to shut down the debate and take the heat off the “institution” by making this about family.
Most journalists naturally don’t want to see it shut down. They want to get to the bottom of it, especially after Harry and Meghan made such disparaging and unsubstantiated comments about the UK public, the monarchy, and the media. It’s hard to see how this can be forgotten.
So Gayle King and any other friends blathering on is manna from heaven, let’s be honest. Likewise briefings from those who had the misfortune to work for the Sussexes and want to see their narrative challenged.
Make no mistake, there is real anger out there among staff and former staff who believe the claims made by Harry and Meghan are outrageous. One former senior aide speaking to the Daily Express said of Meghan: “It’s despicable that she’s played the race card.”
But just to stress, don’t mistake the individuals briefing for the palace. The palace wants to put a lid on this.
“It’s despicable that she’s played the race card.” DESPICABLE, do you hear? There is a former senior aide from Kensington Palace who, after actively sabotaging Meghan for a year and gleefully participating in a hate campaign against a pregnant, suicidal woman, thinks it’s despicable for Meghan to suggest that much of the hate she got was motivated by racism. Those same people have taken pains to say that Meghan “didn’t know her place,” that she made white women cry with her mere existence, that they wouldn’t help her when her mental health was suffering.
Also: I lol’d at “It’s hard to see how this can be forgotten.” These salty white folks are literally going to carry a GRUDGE against Meghan for speaking about the racism she experienced. They’re mad at her for talking about how they racially abused her! It’s absolutely mind-blowing to see the British media, British establishment and British public process this sh-t in real time.
Where or when was the UK public mentioned? Other than not wanting public support like the others? I don’t see anything disparaging about that. See how these racists twist things? But no, its all Meghan playing the race card!
That was my first question too. What words could he possibly be twisting to say they disparaged the UK public??
This is typical racist gaslighting. There are so many credible examples of racism and racist outbursts within that family out there, they might as well accept it. The courtiers/aides/mouthpieces/insiders are way out of control. Someone needs to call a summit, plug all leaks and lay down weapons. Brand monarchy is badly tarnished at this point and attempts to bury Harry and Meghan will just keep back firing.
He’s trying to provoke the public by making it personal to them, rather than just the royals and the press.
“She called you racist, everyone! You’re not racist, are you? Isn’t Meghan being evil and mean towards YOU?!”
I noticed that. Their “disparaging comments about the UK public”.
Which was…nothing? They said nothing about the UK public. LOL
If I remember right, in the interview Oprah asked a question that implied or suggested (or maybe just asked, it was weeks ago) that the public was part of the racism that they faced and Harry corrected Oprah and made clear that it was the media, not the public. He then said something about if the people are only getting the racist narrative. But he seemed to go out of his way to say it wasn’t the general public.
Member of the media trying to rile up the public by dishonestly saying that Harry & Meghan attacked them. I’m shocked.
Like other vile propagandists, they play the “lie and keep lying until the lie is accepted as truth” card. How despicable.
Anyone who uses the term “race card” is garbage.
Anyone who uses the term “race card” is RACIST!
Yes, that term is like a bat signal to racists.
Telling sign of a racist – accuses POC of playing the race card. The point is to shut down any discussion of racism.
It’s so ingrained in the vernacular. My partner is a marine who grew up in the south and I’ve had to address language that he uses without intention sometimes. Our relationship survives because he is open to discussion on how the things he says at times are not OK and why they are not OK. Having conversations is one way to create empathy and understanding. I’m a NE progressive so it’s been a journey for me to love someone who has a good heart but has some work to do. I can’t dismiss him as garbage and I think that’s a lesson for a larger movement. My family are mostly trump voters in a swing state. It’s tough but we have to try.
I’m not going to tell you how to feel about your husband or how to treat him.
But in my life I personally have no problem with writing off people who use that term as garbage. 5 minutes of research would tell a person why it’s bad, if they even were in doubt hearing it.
The idea that we need to educate people largely falls flat because if they really cared, they’d take the time to educate themselves. It indicates an alarming lack of empathy as well.
Terms like garbage are self-defeating. Writing off half the country is self-defeating. From a psychosocial standpoint, it’s been shown time and again that attitudes, patterns and behaviors can change. I’m old enough to have witnessed a gay uncle die of AIDS in the 80′s. At the time, the family lied to us as children and said it was cancer. I remember the moment my mother told me that my uncle was actually gay and that he died of AIDS. It was a pivotal moment in my development. Then as more LGBTQ people came out to their families in the 90′s and early 2000′s, attitudes began to change and rights expanded. Having conversations helps. Writing off does not.
Does your partner ever discuss/acknowledge the racism within his military peer group? The excessive white nationalist supremicists infiltrating the ranks is frightening to me, and I’m a 55 y.o. old midwest based white lady. *shudders*
@Maria Many white people are unaware of unconscious bias and don’t understand how the institutions in our society are designed to benefit white people. You write them off, others reach out. Pretty sure only one of those approaches leads to change.
Sure it’s despicable when she calls them out on it, but it’s not when not only the palace, but the British media attacks her race PUBLICLY!!! I swear these people live in a totally different whole than the rest of us.
As a as British citizen, I am really tired of the royals.
We have lot of more serious and dangerous problems at the moment with our economic war with EU, incompetent government, false social media posts about the vaccine, people under 40 won’t get vaccinated until at least May etc.
Meghan & Harry managed to leave the place and are forging their own future. The royals need to let them go and move on.
Most of the British public don’t give a rats arse about anything to do with the BRF.
Signed a member of the British public
You’ve certainly got your hands full with Putin’s successful Brexit push thanks to BoJo. In his persistent efforts to fully destabilize western democracies, here in the US we barely survived, and with our shitty GOP, we are *still* at great risk.
But if the Royals let the subject go, they’d run the risk of people asking more inconvenient questions about Andrew and the whole Royal family’s shady financial grifting schemes.
Better to double down on Harry and Meghan (sarcasm).
Is there a more racist phrase than “playing the race card”?!
Maybe “I’m not racist but…”… however I feel like “playing the race card” is in the top racist phrases of all time. Keep proving Meghan’s point every single day guys it is working great….
It’s truly pathetic the BM and palaces refuse to leave her alone. They must really hate the royals they’re stuck with.
Harry rejected the crown and, in doing so, he rejected England. The royal reporters and palaces refuse to take responsibility for driving Harry out. Rather then come to terms with their heinous behavior they blame Meghan.
Rejecting the crown is not rejecting England. Harry loves England.
Unsubstantiated claims? The UK media PUBLISHED the garbage she was referring to. THEY substantiate it themselves.
Are these the same assclowns who are running the palace PR? Because they all sound equally racist and stupid.
Who is paying for the lawfirm? The UK taxpayers? Where is the money coming from? Do they just have a surplus to pay for this?
The UK seems to be at least 20 years behind the US when it comes to talking about any of this. Actually I’ve seen defenses of the concern about skin color that would have been too much for Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.
All this tweet thread did was further confirm that the Royal Family is a racist institution and anyone talking about the race card is racist.
Agree, this thread just show a what a weird house of cards it all is based on. Richard Palmer is like all these royal rota experts who (on camera!) are just paid lackeys to spout monarch-nonsense. Balham Donkeys. There’s no logic, can’t see their own racism and revel in sliming it all to protect Queenie, Charley and Willie & their palace intrigue minions. Bring out Andrew next to talk about his sweat!
“Most journalists naturally don’t want to see it shut down. They want to get to the bottom of it,”
This is exactly what needs to happen. A third party needs to investigate and the investigation report needs to be released in its entirety to the public. I am tried of all the “they said” but wait “they said”. I want to know who said what and when they said it.
Richard Palmer , palace sources, palace courtiers, baldimort and Karen keen can all go F themselves. You tried to literally end her life and continue to racially abuse her . Yeah we the blacks can read and we also have long memories. So no she isn’t playing the race card. You dealt her straight up racism
>> “ In the middle stands the Royal Household, which wants to shut down the debate and take the heat off the “institution” by making this about family.”
This confuses me so much. To me it would seem like sensible PR for the Firm to let the “bad guy” be the nameless faceless Institution guys in order to protect the reputation of the royal family members. Instead they’re doing the reverse?
Like are the royals being blackmailed by the Grey Men? Why do they have so much power?
You can’t really separate the Family from the Firm (the institution). They are deeply intertwined.
No, I think he’s saying the BRF is trying to pivot to make this about family so then it can be handled privately. It’s just another way of trying to bury the accusations.
I think this will only end with the full destruction of one of the parties because it’s obvious to me that the RF and the media view this as a zero sum game and existential issue where they cannot co-exist in a world where Meghan has a positive high profile.
You can count on one hand the comments the Sussexes have authorised their friends to make on their behalf, and that has been in response to the RF anonymous leaks and briefings. But the RF kerp leaking to attack them.
A part of me fears for Meghan because this is a whole institution backed by a country’s media arm against her and they are relentless. But then I remember that she tends to play the long game, endures the attacks and waits until her opponent crosses the line before making her move. E.g. The Mail online and Piers Morgan. So she’s smart and strategic which may help her.
I feel sad that she has even endure any attacks before anything changes but I think she understands the reality of this world – that a black/biracial woman has to have proof, just cause before anything changes.
” the RF and the media view this as a zero sum game and existential issue where they cannot co-exist in a world where Meghan has a positive high profile.”
This, I think, is a key point and part of the reason why I think this whole PR war is going to continue (possibly for years) until the RF is abolished or greatly diminished. At the rate they’re going, the RF is going to bring out their own destruction.
Those RRs do not make the RF look good. Since the BM has so much dirt on them the royals are stuck. Any PR professional would tell the monarchy to ditch these rats. Even if the royals wanted to change things they couldn’t do that because the rota would unload. A large part of the problem with how they operate is down to the press.
How dare Meghan correctly identify it as racism?! Doesn’t she know dog whistles are used because the people using them don’t want to be called racists?! Sigh. These people are exhausting. It’s exhausting. I don’t know how our sisters that are POC do it, having to live with this every minute of every day.
These poor people are having a real hard time proving they are not racist.
So they just doubled down on the kkkrown?
Showing their bias because didn’t HARRY confirm the colour discussion & wasn’t it HARRY that issued first statement in 2016 about racist press coverage & HARRY who said in the Oprah interview that the press was bigoted. Yet they pin it all on Meghan & accuse her of playing the race card (a term popularised by racists).
Arthur Edwards has tweeted this picture of Charles at some anti racism talk ten years ago. I wonder if they are gonna bring out Charles’ attempt at break dancing as proof Charles isn’t racist lol. All of this yet can’t see that palace sources have denied the discussions over Archie took place.
Yeah, the entire institution is unsalvageable. Nothing will ever change and their future is to
fade into obscurity.
All the Palace is doing is confirming that the royal family and the british media are unapologetic white supremists. Their basic premise is that Meghan wasn’t “good enough” to be a royal, to be at the epitome of the white hierarchy. By doubling down on their racism, they are all showing us exactly who they are, and showing the world who they are as well. I will side eye anyone who sucks up to the royal family after this. Other European royal families have had career women marry in (white ones mostly, I know). I think we’re seeing the UK in a shameful moment of xenophobia, and they don’t realize that the world is likely going to be leaving them well behind.
They are angry that they cannot destroy a woman’s life. The woman chosen by the son of the future king. The disrespect shown to Harry in all of this, the utter rejection of Harry as a man, a son, a husband, a father, is shocking to me. What has Harry done to deserve being treated this way by his own family? He out-shone his older brother, and married a woman who out-shone his sister in law. That’s their “crime.” The royal family is destroying its own authority, integrity, reputation, and global brand out of petty jealousy. I hope they like what they are left with. Because this is entirely their own doing. This is as bad a self-inflicted wound as any they can conceive. The fact that no one over there seems to understand that is absolutely appalling.
So in other words: Stop hitting yourself, Meghan! Stop hitting yourself! Stop hitting yourself!
I mean, they sent their one black guy to help her adjust, what more does that entitled, uppity woman want from them? /s
if his last line is true – then it really says to me that the royals have lost control. I can believe that the royal family wants this to kind of die down, at least somewhat. They dont want “royal family” and “racism” being said in the same sentence so often. They dont like that so many people arent defending them – even if someone isnt really pro-Meghan, the reactions I’m seeing are more like “what did she think was going to happen when she married into that racist family?”
If the individuals briefing the press are not the palace, and the palace really does want to put a lid on this, then I would expect to see some firings very soon. But we know that’s not going to happen.
Hard to put a lid on the whole colonialism bit–they’re proud of being racists, that’s what the “empire” is build on. There really is no way for them to spin this without cancelling the entire monarchy. Lol.
Oh, poor Richard Palmer and all his lying Rota cronies blatantly saying they don’t want this story to go away because it is so much fun for them. Meghan was driven to feeling suicidal and he had a hand in it. A moment of self-reflection might be the right thing for Palmer and his gang to do now, instead of in twenty or thirty years when they are all old and near death and they then start to think maybe they shouldn’t have participated in the national pile-on against Meghan.
And Meghan was absolutely seen as not worthy of protecting because of her outsider status. If they want to argue that it was because she was an American instead of half-black, do you think that is believable? The thing that to me is despicable about the Royals’ racist pile-on is the fact that this is all because Doria, a beautiful, peaceful human being, is in the Royal picture. They can’t stand Meghan because Doria is black, and that is heartbreaking.
That’s the part that gets me. The idea that some people aren’t worth protecting. Think about the message this is sending to BIPOC all over the UK and the Commonwealth. You’re only worth protecting if you are white. This is a devastating assessment.
He who smelt it dealt it, Baldimort.