Angelina Jolie told the court that she has proof of Brad Pitt’s domestic violence

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce still isn’t over. She filed for divorce in September 2016, immediately following some kind of incident on a private plane. There was a federal investigation, but no charges were filed. Angelina has never detailed exactly what happened on the plane and neither has Brad. What we know of it mostly comes from the aftermath – a year of Brad working his way through treatment, Angelina seemingly having primary custody of the kids, the kids not wanting to see much of their father and the two oldest boys (Maddox and Pax) completely refusing to see Brad. We also know that Angelina was extremely pissed at Brad for what went down and we know Brad has been eager to smear her at every opportunity. Everything has had a really weird, hostile energy. Well, now their divorce trial is coming up and Angelina is prepared to provide proof of Brad’s domestic violence.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are approaching a long-awaited trial in their divorce that could include testimony from their three minor children as well as testimony regarding allegations of domestic violence.
According to court records, obtained by The Blast, Angelina Jolie has filed several documents making it clear that she is ready and willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of alleged domestic violence during her divorce trial against Brad Pitt. Along with Angelina’s testimony, there is a separate document filing concerning the testimony from the former couple’s minor children. Both Brad and Angelina must grant permission from the court to involve, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, in their divorce proceedings.
Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, could also potentially testify in the trial, however, they are all adults and would not need parental consent.
A formal custody agreement and a final judgment in their divorce have yet to be determined, and the ex-power couple is soon set to face off in court.
Soon after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, it was widely reported that Brad was under investigation for alleged child abuse after an incident involving Brad and their son Maddox while aboard a private jet. The LAPD and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services were notified and a formal investigation was launched, that eventually ended with Pitt being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Although there was never any official action taken against Pitt over the allegations, they could still be rehashed in court as Angelina Jolie continues to negotiate the terms of their divorce.
I guess I’ll note the fact that domestic violence can also describe a parent abusing children. It’s not clear if Angelina has documentation about Brad being violent towards her or towards the kids. Or both. Since it was never clear what exactly happened on the plane, we gathered from TMZ and People’s reporting that something went down between Brad and Maddox. Did Brad strike Maddox? Or did Brad strike Angelina and Maddox got in between them? This makes me sick to my stomach, especially considering the gleeful way Brad and his team were trying to slime Angie for YEARS.
This is so sad. I’m glad Angelina and the children are out of that situation.
Yeah, super glad they’re out and had all the support they needed.
I don’t feel comfortable speculating on scenarios of domestic violence, but as a former child in that environment I will add that good therapy, support, and clear and open acknowledgement, by society and your friends, that what happened to you was beyond any doubt wrong and bad – all that helps. A lot.
I hope this last divorce trial does not get turned into another smearing campaign against AJ, but into the starting point of a conversation about domestic violence – even when it’s not grotesquely violent and doesn’t include trips to the ER. It still hurts.
I can’t help but remember that she said that there were periods when she didn’t feel safe (in that marriage – at least that was what she implied) in an interview.
Completely agree. People like to say Brad was cleared. He wasn’t charged much like Woody Allen wasn’t . The FBI investigation was about his behavior on the ground when they were refueling. Erratic behavior on the tarmac & around a fuel truck. That is what the FBI was looking into & he was not charged. As for the CPS investigation, he was not allowed around his children w/o supervision for years. That, considering his star status & financial resources & we are talking about CA here speaks VOLUMES.
Plus it sounds like the older 3 children avoid him like the plague. The story goes that he & Jolie were in a verbal altercation & Maddox jumped in between them to protect his mother & Brad (who was drunk by all accounts) hit Maddox. That would cause a woman to immediately file for divorce, just as she did.
I get that Hollywood loves Brad. I think he is a douchebag. I feel bad for everyone.
Right after the incident on the plane, I read a story that claimed that there was damage done to the cabin of the plane! He must have gone completely berserk – and that must have been extremely terrifying in an enclosed space in the air.
So I feel too invested in this but as a high profile domestic violence case I feel it sums up and identifies so many of our society’s sexist and harmful views on women.
AJ has not just opened up the conversation – she is collaborating with a statement by responding and offering her support to someone else’s testimony. She is not on a desperate rampage as so many would love to believe. (she also wasn’t the one to call in the FBI after the plane incident this was an external party – she has kept this private and is yet to “use” it to defame him)
BP has continued his abuse to AJ through media bullying and gaslighting her through PR (which includes Weinstein’s fixer – that just screams I’m innocent…). And for good measure as it’s not spoken about enough – he was dating minors throughout his mid to late twenties. To say his PR put in the graft is an understatement.
Personally I do believe BP’s actions scream abuse. AJ has repeatedly implied as being the reason for divorce. She had to be ordered to tell her children they were safe with their dad, why is our first line of inquiry “she’s brainwashing them” and not “what did he do to make the family unit need 20+ professionals specialised in trauma and need to have supervised custody”?
He has a tattoo of a tank pointed at her initial on their family tattoo – that must surely be damaging to his children?
His children are being ignored by him to the extent that a 3042 has had to be invoked and the children are having to stand in court to be heard by their dad.
BP, as of last year still hadn’t disclosed his financials, he opened up this custody hearing, and he was not the one to file for bifurcation. He is dragging this just as much as her. (I only think she drags it when she thinks her children or herself aren’t being listened to – dodgy judge etc.)
He hasn’t denied the abuse at any point since 2016, his team have instead gaslighted and minimised the trauma and hurt he has done. His team simply confirmed he didn’t hit his child in the face (as if that exempts him?!?) and they are now smearing AJ for her timing – they are not denying it.
He loaned the mother of his children money to buy a house for them WITH INTEREST and claimed this was part of child support.
Her name is legally Angelina Jolie yet his team ALWAYS puts it as Angelina Jolie-Pitt on legal documents. Just another signal of the man he is if he won’t even use her legal name.
To those that accuse her of parental alienation – please look at his actions to date. PA is increasingly being used as a way for abusers here in the UK to continue to control and manipulate the victim through court proceedings. Abuse does not stop when people leave
Anyway that was long and I feel I know way too much about this, but the constant favouring of a mediocre white man to the point that society even vilifies his children is disgusting to me. Violence against women happens to so many of us and we are not heard nor valued. It is insidious and destroys our identity, our passions, and our safety.
EDIT: So sorry it’s so long ahh! Apparently I have a lot of thoughts!
Wow, I really like your thoughts
I will add that BP reputation is not only made of teflon, but bullet proof because no matter what he does he will always be Hollywood golden boy.
Well it doesn’t surprise me he emotionally and verbally abused Aniston during and after their divorce, but she doesn’t have the balls to say it.
Pitt wanted the hearing. People were doing handstands and kii kii ing when he put out his list of witnesses because one of her friends were called. His ancient slanderous lawyers have been very venomous towards her while she and Bley have been pleasant to say the least.
Angelina only wants full custody. No child support etc and here we are. He would have gotten physical custody with visitation. But he decides to fight her for joint . Everything will have to be told and these kids will have to testify, but she is at fault for some reason!
It’s not hard to believe he did these things. I lived with an alcoholic for years and when intoxicated it’s a whole different person.
Verbal and physical abuse can incur.
It’s sad to say while he “got himself together” she had to take care of the kids alone for damn near two years now.
All the while his PR was smearing her again.
White male celebrity is toxic and coddled.
Only those who dislike her will slander her and it sad. And for his fans saying she is lying.. prove it!
I think the hearing has ended. There were a slew of virtual testimonies.
Thank you for all of that.
“Abuse does not stop when people leave”
^This. I’m in my third year of trying to get divorced to someone who abused me and continues to in the most subtle and mind-bending ways. Not participating in the process and yet making outlandish claims when I use the legal tools available to push it forward. Gaslighting, manipulating and holding me hostage while playing house with someone else. I just want to be free, and I can imagine that AJ does too.
Zahara and Pax are not adults. That being said, I definitely think the older 3 will testify on their mom’s behalf.
I guess she’s finally had enough and he’s pushed her too far. I wonder what he did to trigger this?
I’ve always thought he got in between them. It’s such a common scenario. he got old enough to protect his mother. That’s when the real isht goes down with the father and son. I wonder how many times this happened before he was old enough? It’s shocking to me I wouldn’t have thought it of Pitt, and I’m not his biggest fan. Wow.
yeah, me too. Maddox has a very close bond with his mom. Happens so often, we’re all familiar with it surely, and that’s what it has always seemed to me.
That was always my impression too. I dont know if it was a physical fight between him and AJ but I think there was some sort of ugly fight and maybe he raised his hand towards AJ or something and Maddox jumped in between, or maybe Maddox just got in between them to try to get the fight to stop, and BP hit him or pushed him or something. Wasnt there a line somewhere about how “Brad didnt hit him in the face?” so shoving him away would be consistent with that, and he could have done it hard enough to hurt him.
This really does make me sick to my stomach. To think she had to remain silent all these years for whatever reason while she was being smeared.. and now she’s going to be viciously attacked by the press.
Some of the tabloid will surely attack her but the decent media and social media are on her side.
This is year 2021 and people are believing the victims more and more.
It seems that Angelina and the children finally have had enough of Brad’s abuse both publicly and personally.
Brad knows the evidence and children’s testimonies will be damaging so the media smear has already started.
Thankfully this is year 2021 and people are coming out in support of Angelina and the children.
There’s also a question of custody of the younger kids – Shiloh, Pax, and Vivienne. Zahara and Pax are old enough to not want anything to do with Brad and the courts will respect/grant that. Angie’s now fighting for the younger ones to be heard.
From her past interviews, you could sort of tell that it was something really serious. She sounded really sad and talked about healing and feeling safe. That she hasn’t brought this out in the open for public consumption but dealing with it through the courts is quite revealing. She has never talked about the incident itself nor given any big statement or interview, aside from the one announcing their separation in 2016. It’s likely that she will never talk about it in details publicly.
I always had a feeling he hit her.
I personally think he abused her and the children verbally for years but only got physical on that plane ride.
Same, I can picture him being shitfaced drunk and out of control on that plane. It makes my heart hurt for Angelina and those babies.
During the plane incident, wasn’t there also this story of him hijacking a fuel truck or trying to at the airport, when they had to make an emergency landing? I remember people saying that an airport employee posted this on twitter shortly before the story about the plane incident/divorce broke but then they quickly deleted it.
Few months before the divorce, there was also a person that was on a commercial flight with BP and Maddox and they said that he was so drunk and fell down or sth.
After watching Allen VS Farrow I am rooting for AJ. A mother’s job is to protect the children and she is doing this. No matter the cost.
No kidding! I SO admire Angelina for the swift way she got herself and her kids out of that situation.
Angelina is all about her children. She is a smart women, and we can feel the love she has for all her children. She’s there to protect them. What I am surprised about, is this happened 2 years after their wedding – so my feeling is BP changed after the wedding? They said they would marry because the children asked for it…
Im completely out of the loop regarding this story. But this shocked me. I knew brangelina had their issues but i never knew brad pitt was this problematic
well if you have been following ‘the case’ since her filing to today, the DV is not surprising to you at all.
The plane incident, the 5 years of supervised visits, he never was saw with kids in public anymore.
Even before the break up, how many times the panic alarms were activated at their home, alleged to children mistakes
I hate the media lies about this shit. Brad was NEVER CLEARED by FBI or DCFS. The case was investigated and closed AFTER he agreed to counseling, rehab, and whatever else was required of him by DCFS. Angie NEVER reported him to the FBI or DCFS — someone else on the plane ride who witnessed the incident did. Angie also NEVER manipulated the system to keep him away from his kids. The courts and DCFS have been in charge of their case from the beginning. To this day, he only has supervised visitation as mandated by the courts NOT ANGIE. It’s all there in the court documents.
Already the media is attacking her because of the sick consensus that ALL women should be defended EXCEPT Angelina Jolie.
But hey, for those who support Brad, don’t worry. Bryan Lourd, CAA, and the rest of white misogynistic Hollywood will protect the All American Golden boy.
The fact that Brad was investigated tells you that there was something to investigate. Just because he wasn’t charged doesn’t mean that nothing happened. It just means that prosecutors didn’t think there was enough to meet the very high burden of proof in criminal proceedings. The burden is much lower in civil disputes. I hope she brings all of that out, if it will help protect her and the kids. I don’t know enough about family law to know in what way it may be relevant, but I hope Brad gets his comeuppance one of these days.
The toxicity of an abusive man is unmatched.
If Angelina was truly out to get him, we’d all know what happened on the plane and what their marriage was like. Only all these years later are we even getting confirmation that there was some kind of DV at the heart of their relationship and we still don’t even know if it was towards the children, her directly, or both.
Dollars to donuts we are only hearing this now because mofo has dragged this out so long that she’s got no choice but to go on record with the damaging things she’s been trying to keep private for so long.
All dude had to do was just let her have what she needs to take care of their children and move on. But in his bid to continue to punish and control, we’re going to find out what kind of a scumbag he really is.
It’s sad to see it confirmed but I suspect most people following Angelina had their suspicions. The wording she used in interviews and statements were chosen carefully and in hindsight, hinting but never explicitly saying – perhaps to protect the children who were still recovering from whatever happened on that plane. But also, the fact that the three eldest noped the hell out of a relationship with their father as soon as they were able to was a big red flag. And also Zahara giving all profits on her jewellery line to a charity supporting victims fleeing domestic violence. It all seems so blindingly obvious now. I’m just so glad Angelina got herself and those kids out of that situation. They’ve got a mother who will got to bat for them and loves them fiercely. They will be okay.
As of Brad Pitt, he will also be fine. He’s shown that he’ll come out of any situation smelling of roses and this will be no different. Hollywood will protect him because of who he is. Just look at the standing ovation he got at the Golden Globes. But one day, when his kids reach big milestones like graduating college, settling down with their own partners and having kids, he’ll realise that he had it all and threw it away. What a sad little life, Brad.
I feel like domestic violence is a very common issue in the States and it’s just shoved under the table a lot. Probably part of a bigger problem to do with mental health and addiction issues. You guys are so good at coming up with organizations and such to address things, maybe stop shoving this one under the mat.
Yeah, it’s a United States problem, right.
I believe and support Angelina!
I’ve always believed her and her children ! If a child does not want to be around someone trust and believe the child