Angelina Jolie told the court that she has proof of Brad Pitt’s domestic violence

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce still isn’t over. She filed for divorce in September 2016, immediately following some kind of incident on a private plane. There was a federal investigation, but no charges were filed. Angelina has never detailed exactly what happened on the plane and neither has Brad. What we know of it mostly comes from the aftermath – a year of Brad working his way through treatment, Angelina seemingly having primary custody of the kids, the kids not wanting to see much of their father and the two oldest boys (Maddox and Pax) completely refusing to see Brad. We also know that Angelina was extremely pissed at Brad for what went down and we know Brad has been eager to smear her at every opportunity. Everything has had a really weird, hostile energy. Well, now their divorce trial is coming up and Angelina is prepared to provide proof of Brad’s domestic violence.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are approaching a long-awaited trial in their divorce that could include testimony from their three minor children as well as testimony regarding allegations of domestic violence. According to court records, obtained by The Blast, Angelina Jolie has filed several documents making it clear that she is ready and willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of alleged domestic violence during her divorce trial against Brad Pitt. Along with Angelina’s testimony, there is a separate document filing concerning the testimony from the former couple’s minor children. Both Brad and Angelina must grant permission from the court to involve, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, in their divorce proceedings. Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, could also potentially testify in the trial, however, they are all adults and would not need parental consent. A formal custody agreement and a final judgment in their divorce have yet to be determined, and the ex-power couple is soon set to face off in court. Soon after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, it was widely reported that Brad was under investigation for alleged child abuse after an incident involving Brad and their son Maddox while aboard a private jet. The LAPD and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services were notified and a formal investigation was launched, that eventually ended with Pitt being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Although there was never any official action taken against Pitt over the allegations, they could still be rehashed in court as Angelina Jolie continues to negotiate the terms of their divorce.

I guess I’ll note the fact that domestic violence can also describe a parent abusing children. It’s not clear if Angelina has documentation about Brad being violent towards her or towards the kids. Or both. Since it was never clear what exactly happened on the plane, we gathered from TMZ and People’s reporting that something went down between Brad and Maddox. Did Brad strike Maddox? Or did Brad strike Angelina and Maddox got in between them? This makes me sick to my stomach, especially considering the gleeful way Brad and his team were trying to slime Angie for YEARS.