Prince William is ‘fiercely protective’ of his mean-girl wife: he ‘can get very angry’

We often joke about Prince William being “incandescent with rage,” but that whole thing started in the fall of 2019, when there were genuine, concrete, not-tabloid reports that William was incandescent with rage at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ITV documentary about their tour in Africa. Meghan teared up on-camera about the ordeal they had survived over the course of the year, and Harry was quite raw and emotional about the media and seeing history repeat itself with his wife. And William’s response was: rage. Abject, unconscionable, vehement rage. Ever since then, it’s been something of a code within a lot of royal reporting. Some reporters pass it off as “oh, William has a terrible temper, it is widely known.” But what’s bizarre is how often rage, anger and contempt are his default emotions. He was “full of rage” about his nephew’s christening, for God’s sake. Every story about William’s reaction to *anything* about the Sussexes for two years includes something about how angry he was and is. So, um… yeah, even People Mag is talking about it.
Prince William is supporting wife Kate Middleton in the wake of brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the couple’s sit-down, Meghan addressed reports that she made Kate cry over a disagreement regarding bridesmaid dresses for Meghan and Harry’s wedding.
“The reverse happened,” Meghan told Oprah, revealing that Meghan was the one who cried. (A source told PEOPLE that both women were in tears over the incident.)
“William is very protective of Kate and can get very angry,” says Penny Junor, a respected biographer of both Prince William and Prince Harry, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “For Meghan to name Kate in a negative light is worse than being attacked himself.”
In the interview, Meghan, 39, clarified that Kate, 39, later apologized.
“And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something,” Meghan said. “But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing.”
I simply don’t get it. Why u mad bro? Is he big mad that his insipid wife was outed as a Mean Girl? Is he engorged with rage that his 28-month campaign to smear his sister-in-law blew up in his face? And why is it necessary for royal reporters – many of whom are being briefed by Mr. Incandescent himself – to lead every story with his anger? Are those reporters purposefully taking a swipe at him? Or are we, the peasants, supposed to be frightened of Workshy Willy’s wrath? What is the actual subtext of all of this? Incidentally, somebody briefed Entertainment Tonight as well, only they didn’t use the words “angry” or “rage.”
Now a source tells ET that Prince William is “deeply distressed with Harry and Meghan’s decision to share private family conversations” with King. ET has also learned that Harry and Meghan had hoped that discussions with the royal family would lead to the beginning of a process of healing.
The source also adds that in the wake of the Winfrey interview William is “fiercely protective” of Kate and was “unhappy” with Meghan’s decisions to draw Kate into the interview.
He “was ‘unhappy’ with Meghan’s decisions to draw Kate into the interview.” Unlike the absolute mountain of press clippings where the Keenbridges gleefully dragged Meghan into every conversation. Remember that, Will? Remember when you were caught with your pants around your ankles in the middle of some rose bushes? You were happy to draw Meghan into your obvious little scheme to distract from Rose Hanbury. William’s wife is always happy to drag Meghan into all of her preening keenness too. But when Meghan corrects one stupid story about Kate being a Karen, suddenly all hell breaks loose and William is punching walls.
This narcissistic emotionally stunt man child needs to get a grip on reality.
He needs intense therapy. And I pity those that will have to be at his beckon call and bow down to him. No wonder he was turned down by everyone but Kate. Hope the hell Ma Middleton created for her daughter was worth it.
He has zero self awareness on top of his many ego issues and to make things worse, he is surrounded by sycophants who keep indulging his every whim. Getting therapy will therefore be the last thing on his mind.
He has two emotions: angry and not angry. He needs therapy to identify and name his emotions so he can respond to situations in a constructive way.
More like William is fiercely protective of the narrative he has constructed. Kate is just an extension of that narrative. He also loves being in control and is throwing a tantrum because now he is not .
Yep. Meghan didn’t even say anything bad about Kate and they need to stop because the Sussexes clearly have receipts. Which is why Kate playing the victim card is all they have left, which isn’t working at all. That interview, honestly, let the whole world outside of deluded royalists and racists, that William, Kate, Royals and media are frauds. They keep going after Meghan and ignoring Andrew, the more unpopular they become especially in America and Commonwealth countries. They don’t realize that outside of Britain, they look ridiculous.
If anything Meghan painted Kate in a kind, but imperfect way. That she was human.
Even I, a long time Kate critic, went soft on her from meg’s words.
If Kate’s name is to always remain out of “idle gossip” as KP’s email said then they should really practice what they preach and stop running to the tabloids to promote her in idle gossip rags.
Kate is the one that brought Meghan into this story first. Meghan was just correcting a story that Kate had 2 years to do. This is ALL on Kate.
That’s it exactly. She is an extension of him and if she is portrayed negatively, it reflects badly on the image he is trying to portray. It’s why he clenches his jaw when she speaks. It’s possible her deficiencies embarrass him. She is always so uncomfortable around him that I don’t doubt that he scolds her about these things.
This, absolutely.
She is not a person, she is something he has created and molded: do you remember when there were “Kate goal is to make Will happy” ?
It’s creepy.
Eww. I don’t follow them that much so thankfully I’ve never come across that. That’s so gross and demeaning. I do remember what Hilary Mantel said about her and she was so right. Time has proven her and Keira Knightley both right.
+100000000
Bingo. Kate as the perfect wife/mother/duchess is part of the narrative he has spent years creating in the media – and its really the only thing he has going for him, this image of the Cambridges as the perfect, normal, everyday royal family. The fact that this story is causing such an outrage in KP tells you how much of a facade that image actually is, and how terrified they are of people finding out what is really happening behind the curtain.
PWT doesn’t care about his wife. If he cared about her he wouldn’t have treated her like dirt through the Waity years, constantly left her unattended at events and exposed to the elements, sneering every time she speaks, having affairs and behaving raucously and irresponsibly whenever he’s away from her. He cares only for himself and his constructed image as Golden Boy. She’s just a brood mare to him, one who’s been placated with babies and tiaras and an enormous wardrobe budget. *He* should have been given the nickname of ‘tungsten’ because he’s so very cold and hard – when he’s not in the flights of yet another tantrum. What do we think, ladies? Narcissistic personality disorder? Borderline personality disorder? Or just being born into that atrocious ‘family’?
I can buy that he’s mad because while I’m sure he doesn’t give a shit about Kate, while she is his wife this will all reflect badly on him in some way (not least because he’s done nothing about her constant self-promoting leaks which are all backfiring).
I think it boils down to: Kate is horrible at PR and already embarrasses him so the more she is dragged into things, that increases the likelihood of more details of her crappy behavior surfacing or her mother running to the press with more hot air.
Also, I’m sure in his mind he has the right to throw her under the bus but nobody else should….for now.
This is of course me being generous in assuming he does care at all and this just isn’t some stupid PR attempt to make him look like a loving husband with nothing more to it.
I also wonder if he didnt know what really happened at the dress fitting, if Kate never told him, and he just assumed that either the whole story was a lie and no one cried or that Kate did cry. Now he finds out the Middletons have been planting a lie for the past two years – a lie that Meghan can very easily expose.
Yes!! Watch out Kate, they may be starting that bus up are the vibes I sense.
This is not making William and Kate look good at all and they need to stop because the only thing they’re doing is digging a bigger hole for themselves. It’s ok for Meghan and Harry to be thrown under the bus and KP and these imaginary sources were still lying about this crying incident up until a few months ago. That family and media are angry everything has been exposed and instead of backing off, they keep going. More people have been calling out the Cambridge’s more and more and that’s only going to continue and these reporters and experts have literally been embarrassed on a worldwide platform. They’ll never get over that.
‘How dare someone other than me treat her badly?!?’- An incandescent William.
No one is treating her badly. The truth is coming out, that’s all.
Well, William does. And for a while the press were catching William looking angrily at a cowering Kate. Remember their tour where they were under a helicopter? Those photos were painful and everyone pitied her.
He can’t stand her and they’ve lived apart (admittedly at time in the papers by their own words) for much of their marriage. Kate was just another part of what he was to accomplish as FFK.
Wiglet Watcher – do you remember which tour this was? I’ve heard the pictures mentioned before but have never been able to find them.
It’s really scary that so many testimonies of William are couched in this hushed language where it’s implied that William is an angry person – it makes me really worried for Kate actually. I mean, is he actually a complete monster to everyone? What does his ‘incandescent anger’ look like? Yeah, I agree that she’s complicit in Williams scheming, but what is the dynamic between them I wonder? It’s often said that she is the only one that can soothe him and calm him but at what cost to her? It must be exhausting.
Carole calms him and Kate stays in a different house and watches Youtube makeup tutorials.
True. It’s one thing to write about him being angry, but what are the implications for the people who live and work with him? Kate is so thin, which makes me wonder if she also struggling to exist in that family and marriage. Meghan seemed to feel sorry for her. It doesn’t excuse Kate’s mean girl tendencies, but I still wonder.
I agree, Meghan does seem to feel sorry for her. I’m sure she saw and heard enough from Harry that William is an emotionally abusive person all around. But Kate gets the worst of it because she has to live with him.
But she clung on and fought to be his wife for a decade. And only got the role after everyone else rejected William. That should have been a giant red flag for her but her mother has been whispering in her ear since she was a teenager to go after the prize.
Yeah, I’m sure Meghan peeped all of it.
The comment about Kate being a kind person is not necessary but Meg said it anyway as an act of compassion, I think. Meg probably understands how difficult Kate’s life is. Kate is a b*tch but a miserable one.
Actually I believe that Carole is the one who soothes him. Hence the ‘resting his head on her lap’ and Carole injecting herself into the Cambridges’ squabbles and siding with him instead of her own daughter. Kate is simply the tool used by Carole so she gets Royal status. And they all know it.
Yes. There are waaaay too many stories out there about William’s rage. I’d say “imagine having to live with him” but there are also weird stories out there about how the Cambridges finally get to spend time together (why? they didn’t work anyway so why weren’t they spending time together in the first place?) and that really weird story about a month ago about how the Queen has let her main house on their estate to them when they already have a big house on the same estate. Hoping just William lives in that big house with Jason in his sphere of rage. Someone mentioned in another comment that he’s kind of Trumpy and I agree that might be true – that he is isolating himself further and further with only his most “loyal” sycophants and thinks of nothing but himself, rage and revenge.
He is angry because it reflects badly on the Cambridges as a union, not because he is protective of kate. The only thing the Cambridges worry about is their image. And that has been well documented. Again this is all their own doing because had they corrected the story in the beginning, this would not have happened. If you allow a false story about me to be public and then used against me, im allowed to set the record straight publicly. So all these people crying about it being a “family matter” can go straight to hell.
I desperately need one journalist, although scobie basically said it the other day which is good, to very clearly say – I was briefed by anonymous sources on william’s feelings and mood. Harry and Meghan are not providing anonymous briefings – they are sharing their thoughts through named sources.
He probably doesn’t want people to wonder what was Kate so upset about at the fitting. Because the timing is so awfully close to his proximity to rose bushes.
WORD.
I guess it probably better for Kate be talked about as mean girl than for William to be seen as a raging racist. They have really tried to bury the skin color comments quickly. I think this less about William protecting Kate and more about him using her as a shield. Again.
👏👏👏
Yep, this relates to William’s gardening adventures it just screams it.
You’re right about Incandescent being engorged with rage because one of his carefully planned smears completely fell apart. It was already shakey when FF came out, it cracked with the top CEO story, this interview destroyed it, lol. Incandescent could care less about Kate, it’s his image that he’s worried about
Not completely fell apart. I hate to say it but the smear campaign has had it’s desired effect. I mean the woman couldn’t even share the news of her miscarriage without getting slandered for it. Her rep was flawless before she joined the royals and it has now been effectively ruined.
I am growing so depressed over the effectiveness of smear campaigns. Exhibit A: Hilary Clinton. A 25-year pile up of thin smears and lies resulted in millions rejecting the most qualified candidate to ever run for president of the United States under the unproven belief that she was untrustworthy. All that a smear campaign needs to work now is repeat the lies shamelessly. I worry that receipts are no longer enough.
Smear campaigns seem to be working extremely well on females tho. Especially females of colour. If you are a white male they don’t effect you
Kate has had a mean girl rep long before Meghan stepped foot on British soil. The Cambridges are mad this will make it hard for them to come to the States even on an official capacity. The BM and RRs have been relegated to US gossip media ( and maybe Fox). US mainstream press do not take them seriously now.
He clearly has serious control issues – I doubt he is truly protective of Kate, more like he wants to keep an iron fist on controlling his narrative and she is simply part of that.
I bet he has a whole host of issues. This institution damages both the people who grow up in it and the people who marry into it – add to that the fact that he lost his mother in a very public and traumatic way when he was quite young. This is not an excuse but I’m trying to point out that this institution produces very damaged people who then pass on the damage to the new generation. I honestly feel that no child should grow up in the BRF and I fear for the 3 Cambridge children.
No he does not give 2 cents about Kate…or anyone else for that matter…maybe his rose bushes, but that’s still debatable. William is a product of his environment. I recall watching a video, I can’t recall specifics, but Diana had said everything is about William and she would purposely take Harry along to feel included when the palace only ask for William.
He doesn’t protect Kate, he protects the image. Yes, Kate is partially covered by the image, but for how long? And does he really protect her like Harry protects Meghan? Hell no! William is basically saying here “nobody can throw my wife under the bus, but me!” and that’s really concerning to say the least. Kate, you in danger girl!!!!
Hmmm, lying liars are mad that their lies are being exposed? Lol. Keep raging, Prince Bonehead.
Hee hee hee Methinks this is just one more attempt by the RotaRats to ascribe a Harry&Mehgan ethos to bullyiam&kHate: being “fiercely protective of his wife” is a Harry thing, NOT bullyiam and EVERYONE knows that.
Rmbr a few mnths ago when they were putting Invictus Games in the mix of patronages to be “taken from” H & given to bullyiam?
Rmbr them ascribing the origins of HeadStart to those 2 lazies instead of H?
Yeah. Heres a rule of thumb to rmbr: every positive thing tht u see them ascribing to bullyiam is something theyve taken from Harry & every negative thing tht they ascribe to H is really bullyiam’s.
There is a nakedly deliberate campaign going on rt now by the RotaRats to make bullyiam & kHate into H&M 2.0 and theyre not even trying to hide it.
What an awful couple.
“Work-shy Willy’s wrath” made me LOL. Great written work, Kaiser!
He just comes across as an angry, bitter, man and apparently his reputation proceeds him. I just finished watching season 4 of The Crown and remarked at how petty and angry Old Chuck was acting in the last two episodes. It’s the similarly petulant, self-centered, and petty foot-stomping of a spoiled eldest child with more privilege than most humans could ever comprehend. Willy seems to encapsulate that same energy theses days and its both fascinating and sad to watch.
Who knew that being born as the future king of a stale monarchy, keenly kissing babies, and smelling the local rose bushes wasn’t a calming and more zen-like experience…
I’ve got a couple eps left, but the scene with Diana and Liz after their Australian tour….phew. Poor woman (Diana) was just begging for a crumb of caring and affection and that cold woman couldn’t even pretend to pat her on the back and say “there, there”. And when Diana said “the buck stops with you”, as in, you could say a few words and easily change the narrative of things. We are literally experiencing deja vu now with Meghan. Utter craziness.
Harry can’t speak to Gayle and Meghan can’t speak at all otherwise William gets angry. William was already an active part of tormenting Meghan almost to the point of suicide and seems completely unrepentant. Does he not get at all or can someone not get through to him on how he’s coming across?
William has tried to reframe his rage and control issues as not being afraid to have tough conversations but it doesn’t work. He’s too dumb and ignorant to have a tough conversation about anything. His intelligence level is faking letters to Granny Diana.
And Kate and her martyr act feeds into it if it gets her something she wants. Those two are not good for each other.
William has no right to be angry. He decided to smear Meghan so this is karma.
Yeah the near constant rage commentary with William actually makes me worry a lot for Kate and the kids. He sounds like a psycho.
Maybe next time instead of hiring a psychic to talk to his Mum, he can hire a damn psychologist to talk through his big feelings.
He’s not even pretending to care about his brother and sister in law and what they went through. He is acting like Trump where any attempt to hold him or something related to him accountable is a personal attack. And to think that Harry still loves this monster because of what they went through as children. I guess its because of the therapy Harry went through that he can understand how damaged Will is, but man this has got to be hard to take. And Kate is probably the worst person in the world for him to be married to because she won’t hold him accountable and uses him as a cover for her bad behavior. Harry is right to stay away from these folks.
I’m hoping Harry’s ultimate journey is to have enough empathy and compassion to understand how his family got this way so he can forgive them (for his own mental well being), but knows that he must keep hard boundaries and keep a safe physical and emotional distance from them. To never allow himself to be drawn into the toxicity again. That these conversations isn’t really about connecting but about getting them to back up off his wife and kids. I don’t think Harry WANTS to put them on blast, he just wants them to leave them alone to live their lives.
I REALLY hope Harry isn’t trying to be that family’s savior. Because that would be a lifetime of being Sisyphus.
With William showing up at Kate’s engagement last week and now this, it’s like they’re trying to push the idea that William is fiercely protective of his wife, when that’s Harry’s story and something he was endlessly criticised for.
I just find it disturbing that both Kate and William need to single white female to be seen as good people. Do they have any aspect of their personalities or lives that they haven’t taken from H&M? Where was this protectiveness when he made Kate go to church with his mistress? Or when he is literally glaring and rolling his eyes at her? If he wasn’t engorged with rage and she wasn’t a jealous mean girl they wouldn’t even have a personality. It’s just all so creepy.
Exactly @Belli. When Will was sitting around plotting with his Gold Standard Advisors about what to do if he got outed as the racist, they decided to double down on the family man/loving husband image. So now Will is forced to interact with Kate and smile at her during their Zooms (see yesterday’s stiff and embarrassing example for St. Patrick’s Day) and release stories that he is angry and distressed about Kate being pulled into this. Blah blah blah. Trying to whip up a frenzy about Kate being abused by the Sussexes. I am totally enjoying seeing Will squirm and predict that WIll coming to People magazine to accuse Harry of dragging Kate on Oprah will trigger dropping receipts on the Sussex’s end. Will was warned to stop and he just can’t.
The scariest thing for me is that reporters or his own PR people think there’s nothing terrifying about a future king’s leading personality trait being rage.
Every day we get headlines of what entitled white men do when they feel rage. As a poc in the U.K., the idea of him being king and held up as a beacon of how to act is horrifying. So we can normalise incandescent colonial rage but not interracial relationships?
And what’s worst is that William seems to think his rage is his greatest strength.
Yeah, I cant believe that KP thinks this makes him look good. Anger is not a sign of strength, and rage is a different thing entirely IMO. (for example I think Harry is very angry with his family right now, but he’s not raging.) These stories that consistently describe William as a rage monster do not make him look like an alpha male, or strong, or like a world leader. They make him look petulant and spoiled.
William needs therapy. It’s not healthy to be this angry all the time and for years on end. Get some help!
It is insulting and disgusting for Penny Junor to imply that Kate is impeachable, and that her character must not be questioned, but Meghan is a nobody, so she should shut up and take this slanderous and libellous character assasination, for the sake of The Crown. Meghan was asked a question, and she set the record straight, she has receipts. Kate is a toxic woman with a low self esteem. Well done Harry, the true protective husband.
Penny’s middle name is “Disgusting”. I remember when she led the pack on calling Diana crazy for daring to express her feelings about Charles and Camilla. So not surprising they trot her out here to try and damage Meghan. Good thing Meghan has got receipts.
William has to stop pushing Harry! People have started connecting the dots and William will get burned.
And in the end it is really the British tabloids and Oprah that will be the winners and nobody else.
William reputation will get hurt, Harry’s reputation is already hurted+ he had to leave his family, the monarchy’s reputation is also under pressure. And all this because William is a small man with a huge ego!
Relatively speaking, they usually have had good press. It will be interesting to see how they handle this situation. Fitting, as they inflicted it on their brother’s family for months/years.
Awwww, White Knight Will is NOW caping for his Regina George-impersonating wife. I guess they’ve decided that cosplaying H + M’s loving partnership is the ticket to worming their way out of this. Too bad nobody’s buying it. Maybe try actually LOOKING at her and with something other than embarrassment/disdain during engagements, and we might start to believe it (probably not).
The royals are not going to change. John Oliver was right when he said they don’t have the ability to change, therefore no one should expect it.
Harry was also right when he said that he was trapped and didn’t know it.
The media as per usual are still involved in the gas lighting. They won’t stop, this is a cash cow.
The narrative is now that “both women were in tears over the bridesmaid dresses”. Previously it was all Meghan’s fault. I guess since Meghan made it clear she has the apology note and received flowers, the narrative needs to shift ever so slightly so that we don’t forget about Kate’s precious white woman tears.
William is incandescent about whatever, and has trust issues because communication was said to be “unproductive”. The media is up in arms about this calling it a leaking of the conversation, but we don’t know what they discussed, just that it wasn’t productive. If Harry didn’t say anything about that phone call we’d be hearing about what heroes William and Charles are.
I thought I felt sorry for H&M before, but now I don’t even know what to feel. This is never going to end because the royals don’t know anything about humility at least not in public (I guess Kate does know how to apologise in private, although I really wonder about that part of the story.)
I feel sorry for Kate Middleton. It doesn’t mean I don’t feel disgusted with her. I think you can feel two things and more at the same time. In fact, why I feel sorry for her is why I think she does disgusting things. I feel sorry that she never became a fully grown woman. Changing universities to get on W’s radar and then graduating to doing nothing but a pseudo job at Jigsaw, which enabled her to sit around and wait for phonecalls, sometimes invited along or dropped by him at the last minute. Her idea of revenge when he did formally drop her wasn’t to live well and get on with her life and work, but to make sure he saw photos of her drunk while rollerskating. It is all so teenage. She has never fully fledged. Hence why she makes crass errors of judgement not worthy of a grown woman.
I was going to say The Firm has the instincts of blind Wombats when it comes to PR regarding… ANYTHING!
Then I realized that Wombats’ other senses compensate their lack of eyesight and they’re quite adaptable to new landscapes & avoiding harm..
So …..
Never mind….
Off topic but I read somewhere that Kate was wearing Saudi jewels in that header photo. If true, where’s the scrutiny and faux outrage?
Who else is sick of People Magazine “both-siding” it so that they can continue to put Kate on their — Royals! — issue?
These “sources” could’ve easily pointed out that Meghan also cried TWO YEARS ago and yet they’re only now correcting the record because Karen Cambridge was caught red-handed. Now they have to say both cried because Meghan is telling the TRUTH and they know she has the “peace offering” card…
I’ve had a People magazine subscription for the better part of 20 years and now I Can’t wait for my current subscription to run out so that I can be done with it. They are trying to play both sides but lean more towards the Cambridge’s and the queen and I just can’t with them anymore. When I receive this edition it’ll go straight into the trash can unread.
I have compassion but no sympathy for Kate Middleton. It’s a shame that she chose to pursue William, despite knowing what he is like. It is a shame that she traded self-respect for martyrdom. It is a shame that these choices are used to justify her abhorrent behavior with women in general and with her pregnant suicidal sil specifically.
Why I have a feeling that W&K somehow succeeded to become the victims? We mocked them about their PR strategy.
It seems to me that at least in Britain it works. Maybe not just in Britain judging by the Michell’s reaction. They (RF+BP) are trying to portrait H&M like some petty, vindictive, selfish couple. Like all they are interested in is revenge. Especially Meghan, of course. Everyone has already forgotten, it seems, what Meghan had to endure. And about the fact that they were chased out of the country and she was on the brink of suicide.
It is annoying that everything returned to the status-quo as was before the interview, it seems.
And I’m not sure that “showing the receipts” would help to win PR game just now. I wish Harry would stop trying to heal the rift with his father and brother. He is losing because people think he is doing it not because he is sensitive and kind but because he is guilty or remorseful. Therefore Meghan is guilty twice as much.
The BRF have an edge with British people older than 65. M&H remain extremely popular with young people, and people outside of Britain.
Yes we know he is fiercely protective – that is why he tried to cover up his bitch of a wife’s behavior and retell the story blaming the true victim Meghan – and everyone at the palace knew it. How many times does she need to display what a dispicable bitch she is? Enough.
I hope people start to boo loudly when she makes her next appearance – and it wont be long.
I cannot imagine going through life and everyone thinking my only emotion is anger and rage.
I just can’t.
I hope it’s true that Kate and the kids actually do live separately from him. There are way too many stories about his rage that give me a bad feeling.
Cleary he’s not protective of his wife given that he’s fine with stepping out on her – one of the most painful things you can inflict on a partner. Replace protective with controlling.
For the emotionally frigid Widsor family, anger looks like strength. Wills wants the press to report him as angry because he’s weak and afraid. It’s honestly sad how Harry’s trauma pushed him towards compassion and empathy while Will’s trauma pushed him toward fear and narcissism. You can easily imagine a world where the roles were flipped. Normalize getting therapy by fuckin doing it yourself, William.