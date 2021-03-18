“Tiger Woods was released from the hospital, he’ll recover at home” links

Tiger Woods has been released from the hospital following his car crash. He issued a statement about how he’s happy to be back home. [Dlisted]
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 16, 2021
It is a travesty that they didn’t get a warrant for Tiger’s bloodwork.
Money &/or celebrity. Every time. You’d think w/his history behind the wheel, his history with (Rx) drug abuse… but no, just saying, “I’m Tiger Woods” was enough for the police.
THIS. over and over.
Amazing how quickly they determined that it was simply an accident and there was no possibility of him being under the influence.
I know the area he was at when he crashed.
From his history they absolutely should have tested him at the scene.
They would have tested him when he was admitted as a trauma case. But it would have been lower by then if it was alcohol.
But regardless, he was hella speeding to crash how he did, that spot is known for that.
But his karma is those injuries absolutely have ended his career.
I was reading over the injuries and the treatment and he’s not going to come back from that at the level he would need to be.
Maybe if he were younger he might have a chance, but even then not at the level he would need to be.
He will be lucky to get back normal mobility
Agree with everything you said.
and didn’t the police report say that there was no sign of braking?
dude either fell asleep at the wheel or (Lord forgive me for saying this) he was trying to kill himself.
With everything that is still going on, I totally forgot the Greatest Golfer of All Time was in a horrific car accident.
Something tells me he is happy we all forgot about it too.
I totally believe he was incapacitated. He was on something.
Sure, he may have had pain drugs in his system, as he’s been recovering from other surgeries. But it was early am and he was on his way to an event. I tend to believe he was distracted by either a phone or radio, and was driving way too fast (news said he was running late and almost clipped someone coming out of the parking garage). If you look away for a second on some curvy roads with the medians in the middle, it only takes that moment to clip it and spin out of control.
I am glad it wasn’t worse. I wonder if he can walk alright ? I imagine they’d tell us if that was the case.
True, but in the case you describe there would still be skid marks from brakes and there were none in this case.
Not necessarily. If you clip the median with the side of your tire, it would lift your vehicle up into the air. His vehicle flipped a few times from the reports.. he could have been applying the brakes, but his tires weren’t touching the ground.
With those kind of injuries he’s lucky that he didn’t lose a leg to amputation.
I’m happy Zayn is adjusting well to fatherhood, but it always grates to hear a celeb, after they have a baby, exclaim, “It’s not about ME anymore…” Sigh.
Why is a story from 2009 that ERW is “back with Marilyn Manson” a related story?! The header picture is also very disturbing!