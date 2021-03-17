The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are keen in green for St. Patrick’s Day 2021

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all who celebrate. After a year in lockdown, we could all use a Guinness or ten. To celebrate this year’s St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish Foreign Ministry has hosted virtual events online and posting greetings and well-wishes from foreign leaders and dignitaries. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to wear to some keen green and join in:

It’s cute? Whatever. The less said about the Cambridges’ tour of Ireland last year, the better. That was a mess! They completed the tour just days before the pandemic was declared, and Kate spent the entire tour in expensive clown gear and/or cosplaying the Irish flag. It was also during that trip last year that William “joked” about the coronavirus.

What usually happens – in non-pandemic times – for William and Kate on St. Patrick’s Day is that they visit the Irish Guards. Kate passes out shamrocks and gets to pet a beautiful Irish Wolfhound. Kate wears green and they sip Guinness with the Irish Guards. They’ll probably go back to that next year. Unless Kate decides to skip it for no reason other than she wants to make a point that she’s lazy and she doesn’t want to do it every year. #NeverForget