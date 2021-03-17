The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are keen in green for St. Patrick’s Day 2021

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all who celebrate. After a year in lockdown, we could all use a Guinness or ten. To celebrate this year’s St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish Foreign Ministry has hosted virtual events online and posting greetings and well-wishes from foreign leaders and dignitaries. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to wear to some keen green and join in:
It’s cute? Whatever. The less said about the Cambridges’ tour of Ireland last year, the better. That was a mess! They completed the tour just days before the pandemic was declared, and Kate spent the entire tour in expensive clown gear and/or cosplaying the Irish flag. It was also during that trip last year that William “joked” about the coronavirus.
What usually happens – in non-pandemic times – for William and Kate on St. Patrick’s Day is that they visit the Irish Guards. Kate passes out shamrocks and gets to pet a beautiful Irish Wolfhound. Kate wears green and they sip Guinness with the Irish Guards. They’ll probably go back to that next year. Unless Kate decides to skip it for no reason other than she wants to make a point that she’s lazy and she doesn’t want to do it every year. #NeverForget
They’re so nauseating
I’m sure my Irish husband and his ancestors who were starved to death by the British really appreciate their wearing green. Makes up for hundreds upon hundreds of years of terror, death, and discrimination. Even as a major figure in his business the English still to this day talk down to him when they hear the accent. The English need as big a reckoning as we do.
But Scots just great? Yes!
I agree. Dreadful pair.
To be fair, green IS their natural skin color,
Hahah green of jealousy.
green of lizard people?
LOL! I still can’t get the ‘lettuce dress’ she wore on a visit to Ireland out of my head.
The shiny one? I called that one the Mint Andes candy wrapper dress.
I thought the screen grab of her grimace was just a passing expression, but nope, she looked like that intentionally for several seconds.
If a big grin isn’t appropriate, at least go for a pleasantly neutral expression. Jeesh, it’s been 10 years, you’d think she’d be at least marginally better at this by now.
I get the feeling she is just annoyed and pissed off at life in general right now, and it shows. Plus she’s standing next to William…
The both look very worn out and unhappy. It must be hard to be outed.
I think that’s just from all the awful they are inside showing on the outside
Her eyes look rather glassy and lifeless. I find it interesting how he manages to maintain his unpleasant, arrogant demeanor while she seems to wither away with each new appearance. She’s usually been the better/more enthusiastic actor.
I really truly dislike these 2
Same. I went from neutral to uugh I can’t look at them after their vile behavior
Why, thank you, Justin!
Was there anyone else on the video?
Anyway, half Irish here and my Italian mom makes the best soda bread. She is coming over today with a loaf. She does cornbeef and cabbage too but I’m a vegetarian. lol
You sound like me! Half Irish and Italian here (Italian on mom’s side) and my mom made the best soda bread ever! She would bakes loaves and wrap them in tin foil and put a green ribbon on them and give them to our neighbors. Ahh, I miss that. But I am having corned beef and cabbage for dinner tonight.
Awww.
I am ALSO half Irish and Italian, and my Italian-American mom makes great Irish Soda Bread, too! I made two loaves this morning – one for my family and one for my neighbor!
I gave up watching after it appeared he was going to go on and ON and OOONNNNN. “Thomas Darcy McGee…” I shall never learn the end of the story.
So proud to be Canadian! Yay Justin!
On a superficial note, I would like to have a look at Kate’s full outfit. Is it a dress or a pantsuit type thing? I’m not 100% feeling the top half but maybe it looks better when the whole outfit.
It looks like the top of a cheap leprechaun costume from The Party Store.
I inhaled a lot more tea than I had planned, reading your comment. I sort of snorted while swallowing. I’m okay now, but I think I scared the cats.
Love this!
She bought….another green outfit? How many does she have at this point? And she pretty much only wears them around St. Patrick’s Day. What a waste of $$.
She has a hundred green outfits at this point but of course she gets another one and this time in a green that does not suit her. For a few minutes of video. It’s really a sickness with how much she wastes money.
Anything is better than that green monstrosity that she wore last year. It hurt my eyes to see it and I hope that she has burnt it.
And bringing back those terrible Alice bands. I wish she would donate, auction, or toss her entire wardrobe and go buy a closet full of suits and dresses from Max Mara and theory. Tailored, non descript, and professional. Her husband going on and on about the environment while she wears ‘relatable’ fast fashion to appease the looney girls who copy her style is just the height of hypocrisy.
Ireland = Green
Sums up how much thought goes into their work. Good to know there’s been time for some shopping too.
Its St Patricks day, I’m Irish and am decked out in my green today, its just a fun tradition.
Question if you don’t mind, mynameispearl, millions of people will be decked out in green today to support St. Patrick’s Day, including me. Is it cultural appropriation, similar to the K klan wearing bandu knots? It never occurred to me that I was offending someone by wearing green for a day.
No it’s not cultural appropriation at all! Irish people actually mostly love it when people take on their customs and traditions, we look at it as the ultimate compliment! Like when that wee girl from America became famous on Tik Tok doing Irish Dancing to Meghan the Stallion songs we absolutely loved it- Riverdance actually contacted her to see could she perform with the post pandemic lol!! I suppose cultural appropriation for Ireland isnt the same as it is for minority groups because we arent oppressed and we dont punished/ looked down upon for our traditions (anymore). The only thing we take exception to is an Irish celebrity/ sportsperson being rebranded as British when they do well 🤷♀️😂
It’s why when Kate and William were here we loved to see Kate attempt to play camogie (national womens game), and we loved to see Harry and Meghan meet President Higgins and his dogs I dont know why exactly but we love the validation haha
I’ve lived in Australia, America, and England, and I loved it when Ireland got celebrated for good things, if everyone wore green and shamrock today I am all for it. It’s silly and fun.
Also, it’s a misconception that the Irish hate the English, we have mostly hated the British state- but so many Irish emigrated to England that we practically think of some of them as little Ireland (Liverpool, Manchester etc).
Hahahahaha! (says every Irish person reading this! It ain’t cultural appropriation, because wearing green isn’t part of Irish Culture!)
Mynameispearl
I was under the impression Ireland doesn’t care much for American st. Patrick’s day and it’s not as big there as it is here in terms of getting drunk and wearing green. Right? Wrong?
As an Irish person, I love that other countries celebrate our national day every year. Most countries do not care about other’s national holidays. You might get a few mentions of US 4/7 or Bastille Day here but otherwise nothing.
I see it as part of our benign colonisation of the world. Sure I’d prefer if it was less associated with embarrassing levels of drunkenness but that happens here too. We’ve no parades for a second year running but hopefully we can go mad next year.
What happened to these two? I mean the joy has been sucked out of these two. They don’t look healthy, especially Kate
Bitterness and jealousy is a really exhausting approach to life, and it’s written all over them–especially Kate. I don’t want to pick on her more than William (because they are equally awful), but she has reached haggard levels the last couple of years. She is absolutely eaten up with insecurity and unhappiness.
I’m lately finding myself torn sometimes when it comes to her. Most days I despise her, some days I feel sorry for her, and some days I’m rooting for her to find a backbone and kick William and her mother out. Mostly though it’s just despair that she will ever become the person I want her to be in her particular position, where she could do so much good. Nor will she be a strong enough mother to protect her children from the heir/spare dynamic they are doomed to play out. She also doesn’t seem to realize that if her charity work output goes up, so will good press. She could remain a shitty person, but it wouldn’t be talked about by the press.
I saw that it was a coat from Zara. I liked the coat. The thing is that Kate is just not this modern, eclectic, inspirational woman. She is just basic and boring and when she tries to dress up in such pieces you can see it even more.
I’ve also started despising these two!
I wish, for her sake, that she would learn how to stopping jerking her body while speaking. it’s distracting. She should be better than this by now. As a fellow female, I wish that for her.
Of the world leaders on the video only Kate found it necessary to dress entirely in green. Others wore green accents or just dressed normally. That makes her choices just seem odd.
Kate has a childish understanding of things, as has become obvious over the years. All she can do is dress in colours because actually knowing things of substance is beyond her ability. It is a joke that either of them are included in this video as world leaders.
Superficial is as deep as they go. Time and time again.
William was wearing a dark green sweater too. Yes her theme dressing can be tiring but let’s not unnecessarily just pile on Kate (and I am not saying this as a Kate fan).
I actually like the blazer. Her hair has been looking good lately. My kids wore green to school today. That is all I got on this one.
I was thinking that it was a little too long on her thin face. I like the lack of sausage rolls but I think it woudl flatter her face more if she went for the clavicle length. This length seems to be dragging her down.
well ya. I think I like it because it looks kind of normal and not too done up. I agree, it could be shorter. I think she just looks stressed and tired generally. I mean even if it is all self imposed, this is a monumentally bad week for them. Hard to be too excited about St Patrick’s day when Meghan’s receipts are a ticking time bomb in the back of your mind.
They look…miserable & tired.
*me smiling like a Cheshire cat*
Good.
Can’t help noticing Kate Middleton’s physical similarity to Wallis Simpson. Wallis was famed for her meticulous even obsessive grooming, her tightly coiffed hairstyle – never a single hair out of place, a rail-thin figure – narrow-hipped, flat bosomed, her forehead etched with deep horizontal lines, her face fixed in a hard tight expression, and her clothes frequently tailored to give her a sharp silhouette. Everything tightly buttoned up and unyielding. Those wishing to criticise Meghan have claimed a commonality with Mrs Simpson – both were ‘American divorcees’ . But that’s where the similarity ends. Meghan’s natural friendliness, sincerity and soft expression and her graceful acceptance of her rounded post-partum body are the antithesis of the brittle Wallis and Kate.
What is with William turning to talk to Kate during that as if they always naturally interacted with each other ala the Sussexes? And Kate is all, nah, I’m not meeting your eyes because I’m pissed at you and I have to keep my eyes locked on the cue cards. Gold Standard Advisors telling Will to stop acting like he can’t stand Kate but Kate is not playing along.
Kate not playing along was a bit cringy. Forced jokes, fake synchronized teleprompter speech – they behave like they’re going to present a prestigious award. Compared to the other speakers, they sound so forced and fake. And the other speakers are f-ing prime ministers, the REAL representatives of people. Monarchy is so out touch, they really need to take the stick out of their a**
I always watch their videos with the sound off! I know the message is going to be boring and without heart, but it’s interesting to see their body language. I really don’t like the faked posh English voice. When people posh up their voices it becomes fragile and difficult to hold, so they pitch it too low and it distorts their mouth shape. Her talking drives me mad, basically. I wonder what she’s like in private. Maybe she relaxes and it’s all ‘cor blimey’ and then she poshes it back up every time the butler walks in.
That’s exactly what i did LOL. I might be the only one here but to me they seemed uncomfortable but not with each other. I thought i even saw a little glint of happiness in her eyes when she turned to speak to william. Noticed how their heads were going up and down the segment they were on? They are simply not good with fun and spontaneous things.
I’d be worried that I couldn’t keep the fake accent up in conversation and my normal voice would come through. I can’t imagine the amount of practice that would take, or help note that she could have put that kind of practice into learning a new actual language.
I think that is exactly why Kate is such a horrible public speaker. She’s so concerned with how she SOUNDS that she doesn’t pay any attention to what she SAYS. Style over substance, every time.
The most glaring example was her unveiling of the “Hold Still” photography project; what an opportunity to say something meaningful and touching, and yet her speech was basically, “I’m so excited to finally unveil these winning results!” Completely disjointed with the pandemic theme. And it was an amazing project, too!
The bright green isn’t cute. She looks good in jewel tones, this neon kind of washes her out.
William looks like a thumb.
Kate’s accent sounds so weird and unnatural. I know many of made comments about a fake posh accent. But it’s like a fake English accent. You can tell the way she is speaking is abnormal. It’s weird.
It’s funny: I’m an American, and even I can tell her accept is weird and awkward!
Me too, I mean I don’t expect everyone from England to talk as if they just walked off the set of Eastenders but she sounds as if she is contorting her tongue and throat to speak that way.
It’s a truly awful approximation of an aristocratic accent. Why she has done this to herself, I don’t know. She now has to maintain it. Ex public school voices over here tend to sound like William and Harry. In fact, the people I know who come from this background, and above, do not talk like this. Please do not think this accent is anything to aspire to over here. I imagine this is one of the reasons she ran into such difficulty with the Norfolk set – they would have found this funny. It’s really sad, because it reflects so much of where she went wrong. When they got married people thought she would bring a bit of middle class realness to the RF. And all she actually did was copy the template, learn to smile and address people properly, and for some reason talk like this. She now sounds stilted, and has to talk slowly and deeply.
they are sad, they appear to have their focus on appearances and that makes all feel empty
maybe it’s just me but I think she looks like she’s about to cry at the end of their bit…
Oh their suddenly Mr and Miss Congeniality. We have not forgotten the many years they refused to play ball until a young charismatic ,hard working and likeable couple came along,now they want to be seen all over their place and playing happy families with grandpa Charles.
Is it too much to ask that people start photoshopping other images onto Katie Keenbridge’s green outfit? Why wear a green screen if we can’t have a little fun with it?
A rose print perhaps?
Raise your hand if you just wish they’d had a video of the wolfhound instead? That big, beautiful dog is my favorite part of that event every year.
Domhnall! We demand Domhnall!
Is green the only thing Kate thinks of when it comes to Ireland? How predictable! They both look haggard, but I guess that’s what a life of bitterness, racism and jealously really does to you. Kate in particular looks like she’s about to burst into tears, which is becoming an often look with her 👀. I have nothing good to say when they do these stupid videos because I know it doesn’t come from a place of love, sincerity and kindness. They both deserve each other.
From my trips to the US with work it seems that wearing green and getting dressed up for St Patrick’s day is a thing over there but that’s not really the case here in the UK, particularly if you’re not Irish. My Irish boyfriend just came down with a WTF story about one of his colleagues wearing an Irish rugby shirt on their team call this morning. He was confused!
You don’t have to theme dress!
Yeah, I mean, nobody does England cosplay on St. George’s day, or Scotland cosplay on St. Andrew’s day…though I would LOVE to see the English try to wear kilts outside on November 30th.
Lol
That face work tho……
She needs to calm that all the way down.
I know. I really try to live by “let people do what makes them happy” but man…I wish people didn’t feel compelled to do this to their faces! I feel the same way about Jess Mulroney. Ladies – you are beautiful!! Stop putting things in your faces that make them all stiff or puffy! Once you cross the line of “obvious work” it’s hard to go back.
All these years and Kate is still bad at this stuff. It’s not a public speaking engagement – just a recorded video. She is still bouncing on her feet, can’t maintain a pleasant expression and can’t speak clearly.
Ooh! Folks fainting because Boleyn-Middleton wore green for St. Patrick’s day!! I give my refuse collectors and local shop keepers more gratitude, frankly.
Domhnall.
Where is Domhnall?
Domhnall is all that matters.
Bring back Domhnall!
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That was awful.
Why am I hoping she just turns and clocks him right in the face? She looks like she wants to. Or is it me?
I’ll never compliment PWT on his (awful) looks – he has truly not aged well – but Kate looks ten years older than him.
This poor couple. They can’t even do fake banter right. Did Kate even look at him when he said his little joke?
When Justin Trudeau singlehandedly blows the celebrity royals out of the water on a St. Patrick’s Day message, you know they did a poor job. At least they got out of bed and tried…
Sun is shinning here today , children are all waving their huge flags outside playing , glorious happy day , From everyone here in sunny Ireland , Happy St Patricks Day x
Ps . v impressed with Justin !
Kate hauls out the Grandma Chic in “gag me” green. Her hair is framing that V neck. And no coordination with Normal Bill, wearing a totally different shade in a cool tone of hunter green.
I like the tweed pattern, but not the color.
I watched the clip with the sound turned off. All I could think was she looks like she’s sucking on a particularly bitter lemon and he looks like an utter goober.
Well, green *is* a natural color for them, as we all know.
They are Protestant and should be wearing orange. Under the Act of Settlement 1701 anyone who is Roman Catholic or marries one is disqualified from inheriting the throne. Sh
allow hypocrits.
Good lord. Those two are the most wooden, white bread- charisma vacuums on the planet.
Not a popular comment here – but i think Kate is very pretty, with awesome cheekbones and a great smile. I agree with Megan – you don’t have to hate one to like another, you can like them both and I do – they both have good and not-so good qualities – as all humans do !!
Kate got nice fillers in her cheeks. No argument there.
I do want to ask a Kate fan… or someone sympathetic to her. Is there anything about her worth praising or what draws people to like her outside of the press narrative which we know is manipulated to her favor or her physical appearance? Has she done an act of kindness Independent of the tabloid press, KP, and BRF scheduled appearances that draws in admiration? What has Kate shown of herself that displays a likable quality?
Hmmm. I saw Biden, Trudeau, Arden and some others including Princess Takamado (who I’ve never heard speak, it was kinda cool). I must have blocked them out
I was just thinking, “damn, so many white people.” But then I realized, it’s an Irish holiday, and they are white.
Correct.
The English monarchy got their practice in colonialism by conquering the Irish and treating them worse than garbage for centuries upon centuries. But look, they wear green now on St. Patrick’s Day, all’s good right? They’re so gross.
My Irish dad refused to become a NZ citizen because there was no way he was swearing his allegiance to that ****** ******. He was pretty mild mannered usually so this opened my eyes to a few things.
But them wearing green on St Paddy’s day is soooooo nice.
So, I assume this will go down like a cup of cold sick in the Republic?
Why is she hoping on her legs like that??