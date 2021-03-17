Prince William is incandescent with trust issues following Gayle King’s tea

What has been made abundantly clear throughout February and March is that Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace are all being run by amateurs. Every palace’s communications team is full of clowns. Lazy clowns. They can’t even agree on one nasty narrative to use against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – first it was Prince Philip Is So Sick You Guys, then it was But Wait Meghan Is A Bully, then it was We’re Very Much Not Racist But We Are Engorged With Rage. The current palace clownshow cycle is The Palace Is Terribly Mad About All These Sussex Leaks. As you can imagine, when Gayle King delivered the piping hot tea on Tuesday’s episode of CBS This Morning, palace a–holes puckered in unison. What’s funny is that both William AND Charles had already leaked to friendly media outlets that they had been in touch with Harry. So Gayle just confirmed that straight from Harry and Meghan, and added some additional flavor: Harry is mad that his family continues to pretend that Meghan doesn’t exist, and that his conversations with his father and brother were “not productive.” Well, as you might imagine, someone is incandescent with mistrust!!
Though Prince Harry and Prince William are indeed back in touch, it doesn’t seem like they’re any closer to a truce. Confirming reports that the brothers have now spoken since the Oprah interview, Gayle King said on CBS This Morning that the conversations between the brothers were “not productive.” She added that Meghan and Harry are eager for the “royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant,” as the fall-out from their Oprah interview enters its second week. Sources close to the Sussexes say they are frustrated by unnamed sources briefing against them in the press, and that Meghan continues to be criticized in the British media. According to King, Meghan has documents to back up everything she said in the interview.
While the couple’s interview has been positively received for the most part in the U.S., there has been a more mixed response in the U.K., where media outlets have been eager to fact-check their claims. Over the weekend sources told the Sunday Times that, contrary to Harry’s claim that Prince Charles had cut them off financially last year, “It was a surprise to hear he’d been cut off, given the bank statements. The prince continued to provide Harry and Meghan with financial support after their move to America while they found their feet.”
Sources also told the Times that they were “dismayed” at the couple’s allegations that they received no help from the institution when Meghan was struggling with her mental health because the couple had the full support of a hand-picked team of aides.
The continued coverage of the interview has led to further tensions between the Sussexes and the royals. One source close to William told Vanity Fair, “There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard. William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.”
Buckingham Palace has no plans to comment beyond the statement issued last week by the Queen, but there is concern within the family that the story is becoming a soap opera, even as Prince Philip heads home from the hospital after a monthlong stay. “The family is focused on the Duke of Edinburgh and as far as they are concerned his health is paramount,” a family friend told Vanity Fair. “It seems the Sussexes seem to want to keep fueling this story at a time when the royals are trying to protect Prince Philip from the headlines. It’s a very strange way to go about trying to heal a family rift.”
Vanity Fair understands that Harry has been in touch with the Queen since the interview aired and that they are continuing to speak regularly about Prince Philip’s health.
I’m starting to understand more and more that the Queen says one thing to Harry and Meghan, then her courtiers refuse to follow her wishes, and then Clarence House is pushing Chuck’s agenda and now Kensington Palace is trying to run their own competing operation. As I said, an utter clownshow with sweaty, incompetant clowns, their makeup running down their faces, their wigs askew, the clown pants down around their ankles. KP, CH and BP can’t even agree on one singular way to bash Harry & Meghan!! Is it all about Poor Philip, is it about William’s Mistrust or is it about Chuck’s Receipts? PICK A TALKING POINT.
As for William’s trust issues… I can’t. It’s too stupid. William went around for weeks with his pathetic little “Meghan is a bully!” campaign (which blew up in his face), then he continued to brief the press against the Sussexes post-interview, and now HE is briefing an American outlet (Vanity Fair) in reaction to the Gayle King tea. He is so bad at this. You guys, Poor Willileaks has trust issues!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
“William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.”
The irony of this statement given the smear campaign orchestrated by KP the last 3 years, not to mention Charles and his agenda.
LOL! Irony of all ironies. He is just upset that his brother now has a bigger and better platform and he will forever remain in his shadow despite being 2nd in line. I am waiting for his incandescence to explode so we can finally see his self destructive confetti of self loathing he projects onto everybody else.
I am actually wondering if THIS will finally be the turning point in the smear campaign. It’s always worked before because the Sussex’s didn’t respond. But now they are talking, and it’s clear they’re going to fight back from now on. KP was not expecting that and they’re shook. I’m going to wait patiently, because this–seeing and knowing they are going to respond to allegations–it’s got to eventually make them see this is fruitless. At least I hope so.
I think that Bill, Cathy, and Chuck still had hopes of breaking into the US Market to sell their “Royal Brand”. Any hopes they might of had have now been completely torched and they’re BIG mad about it. They might as well take a seat, because the US media knows the truth, and Fox and friends isn’t going to help them. They’ve ruined any chance of making any impact and it’s their own fault.
My jaw dropped at the caucasity of this statement. Is irony a lost concept now? Imagine saying that you are scared about private conversations being leaked while currently in the act of leaking to the press. I love that Harry has no f*cks to give. He’s like “I dare you to come for my wife one more time!”
Well then I guess he needs to stop saying sh!t about his brother and sister in lawv then, huh!
It’s a new era. William leaks, the sussexes speak. If you don’t want them to speak, then stop the leaks. It’s really that simple
Love this! You leak, we speak!
Ha, love it!
And its completely true and Gayle King basically said as much – I cant remember her exact words but she said “I talked to H&M…not productive….the press keeps attacking H&M and the palace wont intervene….Meghan has documents.”
Like I said yesterday, she could not have been clearer. The palace needs to call off its attack dogs and once that happens, H&M will stop pushing back. They just want to be left alone.
The person who coined the term ‘Willileaks’ was so apropos.
“William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.” Funny how that works, huh? No longer being able to control the narrative. And let’s be clear: no one gives a f@ck about Prince Philip so let’s stop with the RF using him as a shield when they continued to smear the Sussexes while he was in the hospital.
Tyler Perry should send Charles a bill for rent. And its funny, after the Oprah interview, Katie Nicholl was on Entertainment Tonight claiming Charles was perfectly justified in cutting Harry off, especially with his Netflix deal. Now they are back to “But he did help!”. FAAFO Charles. Its coming.
Does anyone ever text entertainment tonight and call Katie out on her bullshit. These experts need to be taken down
I don’t know how these experts are vetted. No joke-last night I read a recent vogue article with new quotes about the Sussexes from DICKIE ARBITER- wasn’t he the guy in that hoax video!!! And he legit said that Catherine’s visit to the memorial showed service in action and not just words or something. Why is vogue getting quotes from him after that video??? Sorry if this is OT but whew I was shocked to see him as the expert still.
Something I found interesting in the interview, which I haven’t seen commented on, was, far from the Netflix and Spotify deals being part of Harry and Meghan’s supposed Machiavellian master plan, already in the works as they planned their exit from the RF, as some parties would have you believe – they both said, they had no plans. Harry said he had his money from Diana, and realized he needed income to pay for their security. That someone/a friend suggested looking into streaming.
So, sounds like Charles had already let them know he was cutting off security and any financial support before the Netflix deal was done.
I think that’s why they said in their manifesto that they would need family help while they worked towards independence. And that may have been the plan initially, but like Harry said Charles was mad they took things into his own hands and wanted to punish them.
I’m not sure if I agree that the Queen is blameless here, only because I have known people who operate in the same way, promising one thing to your face and then letting their “people” deliver the bad news.
If you’ve been the head of a dysfunctional organization (which I think the firm is) for going on 70 years, at some point we have to conclude that you like things that way. The infighting, power plays, and inertia are a feature, not a bug.
This might sound strange but i do believe that harry is the queens favorite grandson. I also believe that she is letting charles and william run the place and has some petty/vindictive aides around her. It would be wise of her to finally dig her heels in the sand and take back control of her institution. The only way the monarchy can survive this is they start listening and playing nice with meghan and harry
But if the Queen put her foot down, would anyone listen? How is she going to wrangle control of 3 different courts who have their own agendas and despise each other? Same with Harry. If one party wants to work with him, the other two undermines. This is why he don’t fuck with them.
I think this part of the problem – the three different courts – and I think its like someone said a few comments down -her power is waning. If I’m a courtier, and I’m let’s say in my mid 40s, early 50s (so I still have a good chunk of my career ahead of me), am I going to listen to the Queen, whose power is waning and whose reign is drawing to a close – or am I going to do what Charles says, since I want a prominent role in court when he’s king? If I’m younger, I may choose to align myself with William and set myself up for a nice long career with the future prince of wales and king.
These are calculated moves these courtiers are making and its not always about what the queen wants at this point.
Someone made the point on another post about this that remember, she is 95! Years old. I don’t know many 95 year olds who are in full control of anything, and both my grandmas are 95. They can barely manage at this age. She’s not functioning on top CEO level energy, seeing the machinations of 3 palaces and making executive level decisions. It probably takes an enormous amount of energy just to get dressed and do the ceremonial things she still does, but she is not in charge of everything anymore-it’s just not humanly possible, even with her extremely pampered life-the old biddy is still super damn old and age catches up with everyone.
Harry and the queen have an affectionate relationship because she is an old lady who is not in charge of anything except when she has her tea and what colorblocking outfit she wants to wear that day. She is NINETY FIVE. That’s why when gran talks to her grandson everything is great, and then when the palace springs into action it’s a hot mess designed to destroy Harry and Meghan because she is not the one in charge and I highly doubt she’s even aware of some of the more sinister machinations. Do you really think her courtiers briefs her on everything? For example, if she was involved in the ‘stop the interview, Sussexes, poor philip is ill!’ campaign, then wouldn’t she have made the effort to go visit him, to really apply pressure and sell the smear? Charles has his inside man in her private secretary and the clown show we’re seeing is a direct result of KP, CH, and Charles’ minions within BP trying to carry out their own plans under the queen’s nose.
If the queen can’t handle it, and can’t control her courtiers and aides, then she needs to dispense with the “I will serve my whole life” charade and just step down and pass the crown to Charles. She isn’t serving anyone at this point, especially the British people. The only ones being served are Gray Suit Guys.
@Cecilia, I think Harry is her favorite grandson too. He has an uncanny resemblance to Philip in his prime and anyone can see Harry is a better person than his racist grandfather. I’m sure the physical resemblance affects her and his obvious kindness and decency in comparison to the rest of that bunch affects her too. Unfortunately, she has been taught all her life to protect the heir at all costs.
@Snuffles, one way she can control them is with the money. She’s rumored to be worth about a billion plus. I don’t think this will happen but I will laugh if she ends up leaving everything or at least the bulk of it to Harry. Can you imagine it? She would have sentenced the rest of them to a life of pandering to the media and right wing torries/brexiters in order to keep their tax funded lifestyle without any financial security. It would make Baldimort’s head explode.
I’m of the mindset that she is Petty Betty, but just acted in a professional, performative way with Meghan in public. Basically treating her like someone being recognized for service at the annual garden party. Screw on the smile, make the right gestures and go on your merry way. The train trip with Meghan was performed for the global audience. And that was it. She let the others do her dirty work.
I think she also underestimated Meghan, thinking she would be docile and under control, if not at the start, then broken into being that, like a horse… I also think she might love Harry, but also recognize that all that they are , just in showing their ability to thrive independently, is a threat to the BRF on a deep level… Lots of narcissistic rage, projection, gaslighting and ongoing abuse directed at H&M as a result, from her and from W and C and their sycophants.
@Sue Denim you are so right about the attempt to break Meghan like a horse. That is their playbook and what they do in real life. They wanted to break Meghan’s spirit as if she were nothing but a dumb animal. Despite being driven to suicidal thoughts by their actions, she never crossed over to their side and never got comfortable sacrificing her spirit like Kate did. So their barnyard tactics that worked on Kate didn’t work on Meghan and they are absolutely aghast at their own failure to control her.
This just cracked me up. William is mad that Harry and MM wouldn’t let him leak the details about the conversations. They probably had a full week of leaks on what was supposedly said through anonymous leaks and Harry put a kabosh on that with one conversation with Gayle.
Cain didn’t get the chance to leak, Harry was begging to rejoin the Royal family, Harry fixed that by saying the conversations were unproductive.
Like Charles is going to show the press a bank statement, Harry said they were cut off and the info is public.
All the stories about Harry flying off the handle are proving to be about Cain.
I want to see those bank statements. Actually I want to all the RF’s bank statements.
Who’s their accounting firm? Maybe we can issue a subpoena. 🧐
Once again William puts his foot in it by bringing up the topic of bank statements. By all means, let’s see them! That’s not going to work out for you the way you think it will.
This was a power move by Harry. I know some supporters were pissed at Harry for taking the call and they think Harry wants to get back with them but to me, the interview with Oprah and talking to Gayle was his way of declaring war against the RF. He is giving a warning shot. I feel like once the Queen dies, all bets are off. Talking to Gayle and having her say the calls were unproductive was a genius move by them. They stopped the narrative that the RF were trying to push.
Yet the person most hurt by this declaration of war is pregnant Meghan. Despite Harry being the direct source, RRs were still blaming Meghan and further demonizing her character. I just wish there was some way for everyone to move tf on, even if it means Harry is estranged from his family for a few years. I’m personally exhausted by the whole saga, idk how any of them do it.
There is a clear and present danger to the reputation of the monarchy. Remember the old saying, the pen is mightier than the sword? Writing can be incredibly cathartic. If the firm doesn’t get William under control, there will be another book. It will be authored by Meghan Markle. Think about the implications…
Ha ha ha haha, @Mariahleeyou are so funny. Do tell me please: when have the British tabloids NEVER blamed Meghan? Look the BRF and BT, ALWAYS blame Meghan for anything and everything whether Harry speaks or stays silent. And Harry knows this, that’s why he is taking the battle right back to them. “Until you stop with the smear campaign on my wife, I’ll keep talking”. FAAFO indeed.
They will always blame Meghan. Even if Harry cuts all contact, they will always blame her. I think this is why he is in talks with them. He is trying to get them to stop. Cutting all contact isn’t going to make it better. It could make it worse.
@Ginger this! After the Queen and Philip go, all bets are off. The royal family are dumber than rocks. They are bullies who will not stop. Both Meghan and Harry are getting book offers left and right, I’m guessing. With the receipts they have, that book would be an instant bestseller. Do it, Harry!
I hope to one day see William spontaneously combust.
Maybe they could livestream it for a fee, for the benefit of one the Keens’ charities.
The ones that are still alive.
Would someone gag willyleaks already, what an incandescent egghead little Bitch.
“Sources also told the Times that they were “dismayed” at the couple’s allegations that they received no help from the institution when Meghan was struggling with her mental health because the couple had the full support of a hand-picked team of aides” are we talking about the same sources that later were briefing Valentine Low about Meghan’s mental health struggles? Good for Harry that he is starting to speak up whenever his brother and father think about fcking him and wife up.
See, that is helping! They told VL and other reporters all about MM’s mental health struggles, so when they slagged off on her, they knew what a rough time she was having. They were very generous like that.
Let’s be real. The queen’s influence is waning. She is in her final years of reigning so courtiers will be more likely to lean towards instructions from Charles. And Chuckles sounds like he is far less sympathetic and understanding….as Harry alluded to when he said his father would not even take his phone calls. Why no truce? No clue. Except obviously the RF feel they get positive mileage out of bashing H and M. Because when they want to hide a topic (Prince Andrew) the topic disappears completely.
The queen has never been “sympathetic and understanding.” She has *never* been known for her warmth.
There’s a little anecdote in Tina Smith’s Diana Chronicles about the Queen tut-tutting that post-stroke Margaret was unable to get her butt out of bed and get downstairs in time for breakfast and then the staff couldn’t move on with their duties (or something; I haven’t read it in a few years) and the friend to whom TQ was complaining gently suggested that maybe someone could scramble a few eggs for the physically limited sick old woman and TQ had said she’d never thought of it.
They’re just strangely stunted, strangled people. The level of formality and tradition that most of us began to leave behind between the wars is something they haven’t left behind and they truly do not understand a way forward without it. I can see some benefit to some of their foibles, but sometimes things need to move forward.
I mean. How is it any different than KP leaking information to rota reporters under the guise of “anonymous palace sources”?
The only different thing the Sussexes did was make it known that they talked to Gayle and they used Gayle instead of the rota.
This is all about control. The palace and rota want to control the Sussexes and their narrative and this interview, their friends speaking out and US journalists dropping the tea is not part of the plan. That interview damaged them especially outside of Britain. The Rota got a beating too. They see Oprah, Gayle and the US media as a threat because it’s clear the US is team Sussex. They cant touch them over here. They only have Murdoch media and even then, people know how toxic Murdoch media is. I mean who really takes Page Six and NYpost seriously?
They’re just mad that Harry and Meghan won’t be silent anymore and will respond. The BM is also angry because Gayle, CBS and America will continue to get the exclusives and therefore, they’ll lose out. When Javina said there is a new day, this is what she meant. Being nice and silent is not stopping them or the abuse. So you might as well fight. Since the family is too chicken to say or do anything, we and our friends will. Good for them. William and that overhyped, stale family can stay mad. Welcome to the 21st century. The Century of responses and clapbacks.
I had wondered why Javina kept hammering the phrase, “This is a new day, a new era,” but I think you’re right on the money. She was warning the RF that things are changing and they better get with the program or suffer the consequences.
Janina Gavankar, not Javina. Hello magazine regularly gets it wrong, which I am convinced is deliberate.
The palace “sources” leak; Harry simply put out a statement and owned it. Are BM capable of understanding the difference? And the sudden concern for Phil? Did he SUDDENLY become old? His condition was described as pre-existing so he didn’t suddenly become ill either. So when the bad press was against H&M, Phil was unconcerned? Do they think that would make him look good either? When Phil was in the hospital at Christmas and there was so much bad press about H&M not going to Christmas with the Queen, that didn’t distress him? Where was the concern then?
You know the Palace is now at a loss for words if they are trotting out the but Philip is coming home from the hospital and that is where our focus is nonsense. Spoiled and protected William is finally being played by equals with nothing to lose. But William and his gold standard advisors will never call off the dogs because they don’t think Harry will actually have the balls to publicly release anything against him. They honestly think that more YouGov polls saying Harry is unpopular will end this.
If they think Harry and Meghan won’t release anything, they are stupid as hell. This is the couple that sues, and wins. But yeah, go ahead and focus on Phil guys but keep the Sussexes names out of your mouths!
I honestly think that Harry doesn’t give a fig about those YouGov surveys but William can’t quite grasp that.
The only person who appears to be really worried and concerned for Prince Philip is Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma.
Good. Incompetency on KP’s side minimizes damage to H&M.
As soon as they decided that Prince Philip would forever remain a prince and not a king, I’m sure he checked out of whatever royal/palace machinations there were. He has a family, but how much can he really be invested now, especially at his age?
As others have said, William is just unhappy that the correct version has been released to American media and Willileaks couldn’t spread all of it to the BM with w/e his spin is first. He’s on the defensive, and obviously, it’s a new, unwelcome feeling.
Philip would never have been king. He is essentially Prince Consort, as the husband of the reigning Queen, but she gave him the Duke of Edinburgh title instead. They had a chance to remove that intrinsic sexism when they removed primogeniture in royal inheritance in 2012/3 (Succession to the Crown Act), but they chose not to. It would have solved the Camilla Queen Consort vs. Princess Consort debate too.
The Queen handed control of the family to Philip from the very start of their marriage. She is the Queen, but he runs the Family. The decline of the Windsor family relations in the past decade can be partially attributed to Philip winding down. He’s no longer bashing heads together behind the scenes and forcing people to play well with each other.
He admitted in his 90th birthday interview that his memory was going, he was tired, he wanted to retire. W&K selfishly buggered off to Wales and pretend helo work instead of buckling down and taking the workload off Philip. He didn’t retire until five years later as a result.
I know that Charles has dirty hands in all of this, but I think I reserve my greatest venom for William and Kate since they can’t be bothered to do work. I don’t know why it bothers me so much – probably because it’s just not that onerous of a job for some pretty fcking awesome perks and as Meghan and Harry have shown, it can be adapted! – but it really, really does. They’ve let down their elderly family, for real.
That is probably not it, honestly. Philip was always going to be just a Prince, as Prince Albert was before him.
‘Queen’ is a courtesy title granted to the wife of a ‘King’ and not a title in it’s own right. ‘Queen Regnant’, or being a ‘Queen’ in one’s own right, is an anomaly that must be specifically differentiated from a regular ‘Queen’ *because* of it’s weirdness. ‘King’ has never been a courtesy title for anyone ever, and in pretty much all of European history but specifically in the UK right now women who have titles in their own right don’t get to have any sort of courtesy title for their husband at all. If a man has a title it is either in his own right or a courtesy title conferred upon him by virtue of his father’s title or grandfather’s title. (There have been weddings between Queen Regnants and Kings *of different countries*, usually to unite the kingdoms, but those are rare and it gets complicated.)
The NAME thing, on the other hand, that likely stung. When Queen Victoria married Prince Albert she took his name and changed the royal family from the House of Hanover to the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. By all customs and precedent the House of Windsor should be the House of Mountbatten.
It’s Mountbatten-Windsor, but even the Mountbatten is just an Anglicization of Battenburg
I read somewhere a few years ago that part of the issue was that Philip DID think he was going to be king, and that it was going to be the house of Mountbatten (windsor only got tagged on when this was being hashed out later) and so when he was told no, you wont be king there was some outrage on his part and that’s how we ended up with Mountbatten-Windsor being their last name. I feel bad though bc I feel like Windsor is just what gets used, lol (like Lady Louise is referred to as Lady Louise Windsor).
But of course if he thought he was going to be king that’s short-sighted on his part because Albert was never king.
So William *checks notes* went to American media to complain that Harry went to American media to clarify *quints* something he had already leaked to British media the day before. You can tell they’re not used to the pushback or challenge. And especially from someone with a bigger platform. As long as William and Charles keep going to British media with leaks Harry will continue to call up his friends at CBS. All Harry has to do is make a call and he can take over the narrative. RRs and the royals alike are sick about the loss of control. Stop leaking abut Meg and this all goes away. It’s that simple.
lol exactly. If william is so concerned with press and the media then perhaps he should tell that to the “sources close” to him who are briefing every media outlet from Atlantic to Pacific about how Harry won’t stop talking to the media.
It’s so funny bc the rota is up in arms over what Gayle said but Roya Nikkah had the story days before, that they talked! So the issue is clearly control and WHO is allowed to “leak” – the royals can leak, Harry cannot. I love that Harry didnt even leak though – they talked to Gayle and clearly authorized her to share that bit about the talks being not productive. He doesnt need to hide behind “royal sources.”
They did say that’s how they would act moving forward. No hiding behind sources, and also no pretending anyone else (ie. W&K&Carole&Jason) speaks for them.
“ As I said, an utter clownshow with sweaty, incompetant clowns, drenched in sweat, their makeup running down their faces, their clown wigs askew, the clown pants down around their ankles.”
I’d pay money to see a never-ending gaggle of them climbing out of a tiny car one by one on their way to meet the press.
How is it William who has trust issues when him and his wife have been briefing against Meghan and Harry for the last 5 years? Harry and Meghan just preempted KP/CH’s attempt to spin the story of their phone calls into an attack on them. It’s funny to see the royal rota being upset about this.
Aww poor ickle Willileaks – getting a taste of his own medicine – hard pill to swallow isn’t it now the Harry is playing you at your own game.
These are warnings to stop the leaks – if you don’t want the truth out shut the fk up!
I think he purposely married an anti-Diana.
I think he hoped the public would be so fond of them that he’d leapfrog his father to the throne.
His public personna is imploding and he has no skillsets/advisors who can help him, as he is surrounded by sycophants/enablers and is a raging bully.
He is lucky he got away with his behaviour as long as he did.
The Firm doesn’t get it. Harry and Meghan are basically training them. Every time they run to the press, Harry and Meghan are going to take out the water gun and squirt them. They aren’t used to anyone pushing back so they are bewildered by what’s going on. If they stop leaking, the Sussexes will stop responding.
Next move, tell all book.
The visual of M&H armed with water bottles aimed at the royals, like one would a cat who keeps climbing the drapes, is going to stay with me all day!! Thanks Nyro!!
Ha! That’s a really funny image.
Not sure if it’s been said above, but he has trust issues because he creates trust issues. He knows – first hand.
Harry and Meghan have made their point beautifully. After a 30 second teaser trailer in which Meghan said literally nothing, the British press went into a full blown meltdown and the most pathetic smear campaign in modern history was started, which could not have been possible without the express consent and input from the palaces. After an interview in which Meghan reveals that she was suicidal, the tabloids run poll after poll about how H&M are totally unpopular and also she’s still a bully and by the way I don’t even believe her and how could she say that we’re racist?!?!
It is crystal clear that Harry and Meghan did the interview not to boost their own popularity or just to get attention – they have drawn a line in the sand to say that this abuse and media frenzy has to stop. Even this idiotic reaction to Gayle involves someone from the palace speaking to Vanity Fair (briefing the media about how it’s not fair that Harry is briefing the media). Harry and Meghan are clearly, directly stating that they told the truth, they are prepared to back it up, and all this can go away if the palace stops actively inciting media abuse against Meghan. All they want is to have a healthy baby to add to their happy family. They’re not coming for your crown, William, so just let it go already.
It’s nice to knkw that Bill’s incandescence extends to trust issues, not just rage. And people say he has no range…
This is what happens when you elevate one child at the expense of another. William is now learning what most of us learned at 2 years old: The world does not revolve around you. William doesn’t control this narrative. He is outraged that the Sussexes have the US media because the US media is much higher profile. He doesn’t understand that his wishes are NOT commands. Worst of all, he can’t take what he dishes out, which is my definition of a p—-. (It’s the only use I have for that word. A man who can’t take what he dishes out. It’s emasculating on purpose. It’s one of the worst things a man with fragile masculinity can be called by a woman).
William can only lose this war. Yes, he has the money and the FFK status, but what William wants more than anything is to be loved and worshipped for who he is, not what he does. His brief fling with rockstardom as a kid likely went to his head, just as it did with Henry the 8th. Henry the 8th became fat, diseased, mentally unstable, and likely brain damaged, but everyone still had to treat him like the once handsome young man he had been, and he hated anyone who revealed to him, through reaction or through words, who he really was. (4th wife Anne of Cleves wasn’t ugly–just disgusted with him). I can only imagine the flattery the Middletons blow up his ass. William wants celebrities to fawn over him. He wants to hang out with the cool kids. He has the title, but not the personality, warmth, intelligence, or caring. What he hates is that Harry has more charisma, better looks, more suitability toward his role. I believe that KP came down hard on Meghan before the interview for 1 reason: Harry climbing the rope with James Corden. That sounds silly, but hear me out:
It was the ultimate emasculating gesture for William to see Harry’s effortless masculinity on display, especially when compared to the clip of William being coddled by a bunch of kids as he did a rope walk. That’s the kind of thing to make a man with Fragile Masculinity Complex explode. Hence the ridiculous pile on. William has racists in the UK and the US openly supporting him, the people he probably agrees with, but not the people he wants as his sycophants. He’s lashing out in all directions, and his well-documented rage is getting quite a workout. He’s stewing in his own feelings of impotence, and for his kids sake, I hope they don’t have to witness it.
I fear those Cambridge kids are doomed because the cycle of abuse will continue. Pumping up the heir while scapegoating the spares. The only sliver of hope is that they now have an example of a spare taking another path and being happy and successful.
Although I’m sure Will and Kate will try to turn the kids against Uncle Harry for years to come.
I think they already have. Remember the polo game last year, where Kate IGNORED Meghan and Archie? What kind of mother ignores her sister in laws new baby? And the kids didn’t go near the baby–only Louis. What little kids would ignore a baby? Also, that’s a gold standard photo op that only benefits the Cambridges, as it’s right on message for Kate the Perfect Mother of All. Many people guessed that the kids were told not to go near Meghan.
And you already have people giving gifts to George and not the other kids. I thought Kate would be a fierce protector of her kids, but now I think she’s too focused on herself–staying thin, and staying in favor with the powers that be, to break this cycle.
Kate is the British epitome of the worst thing a woman can be in a patriarchal society: fawned over by many, liked by few, respected by no one.
Charlotte will technically be the spare, but I expect William and George to set Louis up as the fall guy. W&K like using the PR of ‘Diana’s Granddaughter’ too much to sh!t on Charlotte as much as they will on Louis. William will eventually be against both George and Louis, while Kate will be against Charlotte.
When you have the most powerful influencer/interviewer on your side, it’s a losing battle. Because let’s be real, Oprah was an influencer before we knew what that word meant and what social media was. Everyone listens to what Oprah says and believes Oprah. And as we all know, if you are friends with Oprah, you are also friends with Gayle or at least friendly with Gayle. And this is super helpful because Gayle is a respected journalist who has been at it for several decades and who doesn’t only dabble in celebrity gossip but in topics of all kinds.
William is mad because Harry and Meghan have Oprah and Gayle on their side and the two of them combined are a loud enough bullhorn to outscream the British tabloid media which are not read widely here in the US and have little to no impact on whatever narrative William is trying to push. And while Gayle is a newer name to British media, Oprah is not and so whatever Oprah says will be covered by the British media, positively or negatively. Harry and Meghan no longer have to play by palace rules. William got his wish when he wanted them to leave, only he didn’t think Harry would go too. And now that they’re gone, he can’t control the narrative and he is pissed that his usual tactics aren’t working.
I don’t think his ultimate goal was to have them leave. He wanted them both under his control, forced to be voiceless scapegoats (Harry for William, Meghan for Kate), for decades. Harry and MEghan free, happy, earning their way, in full voice, and getting global respect? That’s William’s nightmare.
They wanted Meghan gone by any means necessary–they would have even been okay with suicide. Harry under William’s control yes, but there’s no way Meghan would ever be under Kate’s control. She’s too beautiful, intelligent, and charismatic. Even a white woman with Meghan’s qualities would be Fergied out, preferably in disgrace, because she would have shown up Kate so much. But biracial American Duchessing more effectively and charismatically? No way. Meghan had to go–by divorce, preferably with a heaping side of shame, or by death. That singular fact has pushed this narrative. The foolishness and stupidity of how the Palaces played their hands reveals this. A more subtle application of pressure on Meghan over a period of years likely would have worked out the way they wanted it to. Meghan would have found the constraints stifling, and Harry likely wouldn’t have been able to see what was wrong–this is his “normal” after all. But the heavy handedness of all of the palaces made it clear to the Sussexes what the truth was. And now William gets to live his worst nightmare, like you said.
Royal asses “puckered in unison.” UGH, but hilarious.
I don’t think William can process or handle when people don’t do what he orders. He is decompensating right in front of us. It’s pretty obvious Will has deep deep issues.
William is a spoiled brat who has never had to really work with people because they have taken everything he’s said as gospel because of who he is. Well now he’s finding that people are “say what now”? And he doesn’t know how to handle it.
I really love how Gayle did this. Without even any fanfare or disguise of what she was doing. And I f*cking love that it’s black women who are DEMOLISHING this clownshow. Take that, you very much racist family.
Thanks @kaiser for covering this. I spent most of yesterday asleep bc I wasn’t feeling well. I woke up to tweets about this but couldn’t find the article.
William is such a punk. He’s really tripping because they won’t back down. He should just be quiet.