Gayle King: Prince Harry spoke to his father & brother, but no one spoke to Meghan

I friggin’ love how Gayle King is not playing with these fools. CBS News – specifically CBS This Morning, the show which King anchors – has been doing a fantastic job in recent weeks with their royal coverage. It helps that they’ve been given so many exclusives, from Oprah and from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, Gayle spoke to Meghan and Harry over the weekend and she kind of unloaded on This Morning:
Prince Harry spoke to Prince William over the weekend for the first time following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, it emerged today. Gayle King, who is close friends with Oprah and Meghan Markle, revealed on CBS This Morning today that Harry had spoken to the Duke of Cambridge and his father Prince Charles.
She said: ‘Well I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation. And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.’
‘No one in the Royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the Royals to intervene and tell the Press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.’
She added: ‘The bullying thing was raised in 2018 and now there’s an ongoing investigation about bullying from Meghan Markle, when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is. You know, she’s really a very sweet, caring person. And as I say, Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah’s interview. Everything.’
THE TEA!! It’s piping hot! So, Harry has spoken with his brother and father in the wake of the interview and the conversations were “not productive.” Meaning, William screamed down the phone like a rage monster and Charles was passive-aggressive and patronizing, at least that’s my guess. And Harry was probably like “you guys really don’t get it, do you?” And no one has spoken to Meghan – of course, because they’re still trying to destroy her and it’s perfectly clear that no one in that family actually gives a sh-t about her (and she’s heavily pregnant right now too).
Gayle hits on something really important – that the wave of abuse is ongoing. “What is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.” Yep. Because all of these people – the Windsors and the British media – are so stuck in this completely bonkers paradigm where they think if only they can delegitimize Meghan’s claims of racist treatment, then racism won’t exist in the Windsor family or British media. That’s why there’s such an emphasis in the past week on nitpicking Meghan’s claims in particular.
“And as I say, Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah’s interview. Everything.” AND I OOP.
Update: The video is amazing.
Ha-ha! Thank you, Gayle, for that boost.
CBS and Oprah have no wish to be sued for liable so I’m guessing the fact checkers have seen all the receipts. Gayle King is putting the BRF on notice but they just don’t get it.
They get it. They just have mo interest in having the abuse stopped. Probably because then the press will have to talk about other things regarding the royals….
Ive had the suspicion a long time that the UK media has some serious dirt on the royal family that they don’t want to become public. Meghan was the sacrificial lamb
Libel is very hard to prove in America.
@yoyo its quite easy if you gather all the articles with “palace sources” and then provide the receipts with what actually went down. + i think it would be in the UK
@Mac:
Libel.
@Cecilla Could it have been Prince Andrew’s Scandal???? Trust and believe, that is still going on, investigations and all. The BRF can try to hide it, but this is the 21st century, and we live in an age of social media, their business is already out. Their courtiers can’t do anything about that.
Yes, in the same way you’d have a legal team go over a book, I’m sure a legal team went over everything in the Oprah interview and checked if it can be backed up with documentation.
Given how high-profile — and risky — this interview was, I’m sure CBS, Oprah, and Harry and Meghan have dotted all the i’s and crossed all the t’s.
Yeah exactly, that’s what I said on Twitter CBS produces and Gallen Oprah have likely seen all their receipts before they were willing to edit and put certain parts in the interview as well as their and the Sussex’s legal team.
So two white guys (Charles and William) were trying to white mansplain to another white guy (Harry) how they were very much not racist while excluding the woman of color who knew far more about racism than they ever would. I can see how that would be pretty non productive.
Seriously! How about they call off the UK tabloids—but then they’d have to discuss Prince Pedo and William’s rumored affair with he and Kate’s neighbor and former friend, and noone wants to do that….
Hahahahah. Exactly.
I’m willing to bet Harry wouldn’t have handed to phone to Meghan even if they asked to speak to her (unlikely given Chaz & Willileaks’ racism) – because Harry is protective of Meghan and she’s pregnant and likely feeling very vulnerable right now. She knows the press is still doing the Palaces’ dirty work; why should she give time to her abusers? Let her reclaim her time.
I find it interesting that we’re hearing about William reaching out to Harry, though. Clearly it only happened at all because Willileaks was called on it by the press that day he third wheeled his way into his wife Duchess of Mumbles’ “mental health initiative” school visit in order to protect Mumbles from press queries about her bullying of Meghan.
The calls are further proof the BRF doesn’t care that they’re racist, they care that people are calling out their racism. They’re trying to silence critics, not make amends in any way. Which is going to continue to backfire all over them.
“ I’m willing to bet Harry wouldn’t have handed to phone to Meghan even if they asked to speak to her (unlikely given Chaz & Willileaks’ racism) – because Harry is protective of Meghan and she’s pregnant and likely feeling very vulnerable right now.” 100%.
Although there’s only a minimal chance that Charles asked to speak to her and a negative chance that William asked.
I just don’t think they think that their beef is with Meghan, even though they throw her under the bus. I think their sole concern is with Harry.
Betsy, you may be right on one level. They’re punishing Harry for not wanting to be the family scapegoat, and for marrying someone not “white enough” for the BRF. However they are absolutely attacking Meghan directly for not being “white enough” and for also being “too educated, too active in her causes, too hardworking” because everyone else in the BRF wants to phone it in.
Racism towards Meghan by Chaz and Willileaks is key here. Charles has basically told the Sussexes, Archie won’t have a title after Charles ascends the throne – in contravention of the current succession laws. Charles is straight up treating Archie, a legitimate product of a legitimate marriage, as an illegitimate child. Worse, actually – Charles II treated his illegitimate offspring better than this! Dukes of Richmond, anyone?
I think when the Windsors/Firm hear the word racism they think of the KKK burning crosses and lynching POC. It’s like; “I have a black servant and I didn’t lynch him before breakfast, so I’m not racist”. And then they happily pat themselves on the back and claime they’re not racist.
They’re so accustomed to the hierarchy (whith them on top) and Harry being their whipping boy, they can’t fathom why Harry doesn’t role over and do what they say. Their brain are going “error compute” because their normal methodes of running to the media to smear H&M aren’t working. They’re so dysfunctional they DO NOT KNOW how a normal family works. They don’t know how to make amends and repair the relationship, and I’m not sure they think they need to. They’re the FK and FFK, H&M should just do what the Windsors want if they want to be a part of the family.
But why would Charles or William want to really talk to Harry when he gives Gayle King the details less than 24 hours later and she promptly gives the details out on national television?? Hell, I wouldn’t talk to Harry either.
The same way they think he should tell them every detail of his life despite licking it to every tabloid under the Sun and writing every disparaging article about his wife and child they had to drive her to suicide, so next! 🥱 he is playing their game if those are there moral standards they shouldn’t be disturbed by it.
I think it’s Harry’s way of warning his family that he’s not lying down for abuse and bs anymore. The royal family are speaking to the press and so now is Harry.
And no doubt Harry doesn’t want any lies put out by palace PR or the media that they’ve reached an agreement and all is well with them when it’s obviously not. Not when the RF continually leaks to the press who in turn abuses Meghan. So he’s getting the truth out there straight from the horse’s mouth. THIS IS WAR.
Eh, they threw their toys out of the pram and didn’t get the response they wanted.
The irony is that the Sussexes are being accused of leaking private conversations, whereas it appears that ‘palace sources’ have been leaking negative stories to the media about Meghan even before she was married. Where is the outrage about that? Also this source, Gayle King, did not remain anonymous, unlike all the palace sources who are never named. So very hypocritical of anyone blaming the Sussexes for playing the same game but in a less deceitful way.
I would prefer if the two sides could find a way to resolve these deep issues privately, without leaks from either side but there is serious loss of trust.
The Sussex source is actually named, unlike the dark unknown palace sources continually leaking negative stories about Meghan. Actually the British press have got the Royal Family in a stranglehold, a symbiotic and very toxic relationship indeed. Now we have American media getting involved which unlike the British press is not the Royal Family mouthpiece.
They only talked to Gayle King bc the British tabloids leaked the story FIRST. How did they know the info to leak? Harry and Meghan will no longer be silent.
Roya Nikkah had said two days ago that William confirmed he had called Harry. So it’s gaslighting to blame Harry for leaking when it was revealed 2 days ago. The only difference is that Harry is not a coward who hides behind palaces sources and puts his name behind things.
“Not productive” isn’t much of a detail and besides, the royal family does not have a leg to stand on when it comes to leaking to the press. At least Harry was man enough to tell Gayle directly and let her use his name; he didn’t hide behind “my palace source”.
Harry isn’t the one who leaked to the papers for years and had negative racist stories published about Meghan. This is nothing compared to the racist barrage Will and Charles spewed at him and Meghan for years through “palace sources” in the press. Meghan was suicidal.
Nice deranger talking point but roya Nikkah confirmed that William had called Harry 2 days ago. And let’s not forget about the leak of the sussex departure to Dan Wootton. It’s gaslighting to pretend that Harry is the one not to be trusted when it has always been William and his minions.
Never thought I’d hear Jasmine Masters cited in an article about Harry and Megan!
They are too stubborn and without reason,these are people who feel they were chosen by God. Its hard to deal with people who believe they are not in the wrong,it will just leave you frustrates. Megan needs to take a woosa,block out the noise and enjoy her last few weeks with child.
Exactly! The Queen, Charles, and William — the entire BRF machinery, in fact — have been told for ages that their word is the last word, that they are never wrong, and that they never have to change their behaviour because others will modify theirs first.
The UK has never had a strong republican movement and most of the media and politicians are royalists, even if only in a nominal sense. This is probably the first time since the death of Diana that they’re getting any kind of real pushback and all their theatrics over the last week shows they don’t know how to respond to it.
Documents to back up…everything? I wonder if this includes the “concerns” about Archie’s skin color? Was someone stupid enough to put that in writing? *looks at William and Charles* *considers Andrew interview*
Yep.
I suspect that the documentation about the child’s skin color is written conversations between a distraught Meghan and her friends. And conversations (i.e. lots of texts) between her friends themselves. All contemporaneous. All dated/time stamped to document exactly when the conversations happened and the gist of what was said. And Harry is a direct eyewitness. Meghan’s evidence backs up his claim of what happened to him.
That’s not really receipts is it though? If someone from the family had written an email/ letter putting these things in writing, that’s a receipt!
If Kate had an email to her mother saying she cried after some altercation with Meghan, itd still not prove anything. Its still a she said/ she said.
Such communications are absolutely receipts. Because it was contemporaneous to the time the conversations happened, it is exactly the kind of corroborating evidence (backing up HARRY’S eyewitness account) that journalists use to vet and verify claims all the time. And if there is calendar evidence of Harry meeting with the offender (and lets face it, this family requires appointments to see one another) that also correspond to the dates of the texts and emails, it is pretty much a slam dunk.
It is also possible that Harry followed up in various forms of writing to the person/people in question and talked to friends about it in real time.
There might be competing contemporaneous accounts of disagreements (Knauf seemed keen to get a third party’s complaints in writing). However, if Kate wrote an apology to Meghan, that is a receipt that ends the debate forever. The royals should leave well enough alone, while they still have a shred of deniability.
I mean, it depends on what you mean by “receipt.” Contemporaneous emails or texts are often acceptable to prove someone’s intent or state of mind. Any “memos to self” that Meghan might have would do the same. If Meghan texted someone like Janina or Jessica Mulroney (I know, but she and Meghan are by all accounts still good friends) and said “omg Harry just had the CRAZIEST conversation with William, listen to this” – sure its a “he said she said” but with a time stamp and a response from whoever she sent it to – it would carry a lot of weight with a lot of people.
Most people dont go to the trouble of falsifying a contemporaneous record, unless you’re really playing the long con. Kate emailing her mother after the BM dress fitting and saying “meghan made me cry” would weigh in Kate’s favor about what happened, but considering that Meghan has a note from Kate about the matter, that would probably tip the scales for Meghan, ESPECIALLY if Kate sent that email to her mom a month or two after the incident.
A text between Meghan and a friend about the skin color convo WHEN the convo happened would definitely be hugely problematic for the royals.
She clearly still has Kate’s note of apology. And the emails she sent to HR asking for help.
In the interview, Meghan never affirmatively stated that Archie’s skin color was the reason for the changes they planned to make; she even stated that when she asked for a reason as to why those changes were being made, they never gave a clear answer. Oprah was the one who asked if Archie was treated differently because of race– she told Oprah that she believes it’s a safe assumption to make, but again, this isn’t a clear “yes.”
British CBers, please correct me if I’m wrong, but I would assume that changing the George Whatever convention where Archie becomes prince once Charles becomes king would necessitate written conversation. If nothing else, Meghan would have an email chain (or several) re the title; she would also have emails re security and her questions as to why Archie would not be provided security. If the palace dictated the change in Archie’s birth certificate, this would also be a written communication (or Meghan would force it to be confirmed in writing, asking for a reason why).
The conversations re race may only be hearsay, but there is a definite trail of documented actions the palace took which paint a stark picture of how Archie was treated differently than all other royal children. So even if there is no “official” paper trail discussing Archie’s skin color, there’s a paper/electronic trail of the decisions they made. Additionally, receipts may not necessarily be documents; I wouldn’t be surprised if there were witnesses to the conversation in the form of aides, etc. Since this took place over several conversations, there are probably employees of the palace who can confirm that discussions regarding Archie’s skin color were very common.
WRT media, she probably requested in writing that they refute the stories; she possibly asked if she could go to lunch with her friends in writing– their refusal to approve either of those requests would be in writing. It sounds like she was literally the only person at the house, so email or phone would have been the only form of communication available to her.
Given that William is a brazen racist, it would not surprise me if he sent texts to his brother (or friends who may have screenshotted the texts and sent to Harry) about Archie’s skin color. It may not be the exact date and it wouldn’t be the exact contents of the conversation, but it would be sufficient to show that William had “concerns” throughout that time period which motivated the decisions the royal family made re Archie’s security, etc.
I suspect Charles has put it in writing. These people write letters to each other instead of having conversations.
I think it’s more likely that the emails/texts are between Harry and whoever. I can imagine Meghan encouraging him to document and save all communications. Didn’t someone say that a lot of comms between the various houses took place electronically? The joys of BCC.
I assumed the ‘everything’ Gayle meant was regarding the bullying investigation. Basically all the lies the press/BRF have peddled about the Sussexes have documentation that proves otherwise.
Basically, Harry said there won’t be any healing reconciliation until you back the fuck up off of Meghan and call off your royal rota attack dogs.
Harry, sweetie, just let them go for now. Live your life, sit back and let the royal family destroy themselves. You’ve said your peace. You’ve made it clear where you stand. That’s all you can do. They will either get it or they won’t.
That’s where I am at, Harry needs to let them go. It’s time for Harry to live his best life with his wife and children. Fighting with his family only feeds the headlines. Cut off all communication and move forward.
Harry can’t let it go if the family is still leaking things to the press. Since they’ve gone public now, it’s time to end it. The family needs to say stop to the media fabricating or embellishing stories about H&M. It’s character assassination of Meghan, look at what a new can of worms these bullying claims against her has brought. The family needs to stop! and only then could they all move on.
I don’t think it’s about reconciling a personal relationship with the family, because there never really was a good, close relationship between anyone in that family with anyone else, so there’s nothing there to go back to. I think the “reconciling” is more “I will stop fighting you in the press and telling the world your secrets when you stop attacking my wife.” They can have an outward-looking, PR-style “reconciliation” where the Queen or Charles can release “Harry and Meghan are much loved members of our family” and it will be believed and not challenged by Harry and Meghan. Maybe they can get Harry and/or Meghan to show up for the big important family events like funerals and weddings of the Cambridge kids so that there is that outward appearance of a “reconciliation” rather than an obvious gaping hole in family photos that illustrates the still ongoing rift. Reconciliation could mean as little as “I will not work to actively bring the monarchy down and you will direct the press to leave me and my family all the way alone.”
I don’t think he’s actually looking to go spend multiple weeks a year staying with Will and Kate or Charles and Camilla for holidays, where they all talk and snuggle up on the couch watching movies. I think it is strictly an appearance of a reconciliation that they’re going for. A cease fire as opposed to the mutually assured destruction approach that they have going on right now.
I agree Amy Too. I think that’s the kind of reconciliation Harry and Meghan want.
@AmyToo, The problem is that the press needs to be fed. So if the royal family doesn’t give them Harry and Meghan, then they become the sacrificial lambs. If they try to call off the press, they will have to provide them with something else. I’m sure the tabloids have lots of blackmail information on the Royals to keep them sweet and coughing up fodder for their rags.
This is not going to end well until they clear things up with Meghan. They can not make Harry the middleman in this and ignore her. They are one.
Yeah this is where he needs to land. They made it clear it’s her or them and he chose her. Time to draw a line in the sand and close that door cause they’re not budging.
You are exactly right.
ROYALS: It’s her or the monarchy!
HARRY: I choose her and my children. This is non-negotiable.
ROYALS: Well stop challenging our media narrative!
HARRY: Sure, stop coming after my wife and we’re good.
ROYALS: We can’t, we need a sacrificial lamb to cover up our secrets!
HARRY: Well, you’re shit out of luck then.
Time to blow open the cheating rumors on Will, which I believe were the main reason Meghan was tossed to the tabloid wolves by KP. Best to get it all out in the open and battle it out. Maybe Harry will offer Will a choice: cheater or racist?
They keep attacking Meghan and his children and they know that much about Harry in that he will always fight that fight for them.
It’s like this is the only way they can keep him around and speaking about them.
It’s really sad.
As long as Harry continues to engage his family they will always believe they can get him back. That’s all they want. Harry back without Meghan and his children. Harry has to cut them off and let it be known. If his family continues to leak to the press about the Sussexes, it makes the royal family look bad, and Harry & Meghan’s actions will be justified.
Gayle does her research. She’s a formidable foe and I look forward to her continuing to follow this story and expose the shenanigans.
I love that they are fighting back. I love this new era of Harry and Meghan.
If I were Meghan I would not want to speak to them. I would be interested to know why they didn’t speak. Was it because she wasn’t interested, or they weren’t? Or once the conversations with Harry were unproductive they figured what was the point? But like I said, no way would I speak to them if I were her.
@Ann I’m right there with you.
It must be hard for Meghan to even watch Harry try and talk to them. She respects that it’s something he feels he needs to do, but at some point he’s got to realize that these relationships are probably not salvageable. I feel so sorry for Harry.
Meghan is letting Harry figure it out for himself.
@Snuffles, exactly. She knows it’s something that he has to come to on his own; it doesn’t seem like he’s *quite* ready to admit those relationships are just not salvageable and write them off completely, so she’s letting him work through the process. At least she’s there supporting him. Poor Harry.
@lorelei especially since she’s had to cut ties with her father lying and endangering Archie and talking shit about her and her husband. I’m not saying she did that for Harry, but she already knew what that betrayal felt like. I don’t know, it would be hard for me to be her, know what I know, and not feel a way about him being the one so invested to reconcile w/ppl who mean her ill will, and don’t care about her or her son at all. Prince Charles did more to endanger her and Archie and Harry himself more than her father ever did.
Harry exposed A LOT in the interview. Way more than I thought. I don’t think he wants a relationship but he wants them to stop briefing the press because they have proof. That’s how I see it. My husband watched this interview with me and is worried for Harry’s safety after the interview. I feel for Harry. I really do.
Gayle basically said, “FAFO,” and I love that!
Same here. I was grinning from ear to ear.
I’m sorry, I just can’t figure out what the FA stands for. Thank you
F*ck around and find out! (I looked it up)
I hope she doesn’t talk to any of them.
They obviously hate her, and frankly would be happy if she and the baby died.
She doesn’t need any more stress while she finishes out her pregnancy.
Agree on all your points.
The BRF have made their patent dislike of Meghan evident in videos, leaks and sabotage.
What more is left??🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️
DOCUMENTS TO BACK UP EVERYTHING. There you go Windsors and British press. Was that clear enough for you? Do you get it now?
No one has called Meghan. Like, does no one in that family have a heart? no one heard that interview and thought, “wow, I should probably check on her?”
I would love to see a transcript of the call between Harry and his father and brother. William screaming at him about “how dare he” and Harry was probably just like, “right, so we’ll talk more later” and hung up.
Becks…I would pay an embarrassing amount of money to be able to see that transcript. Can you even imagine what William must have been like? Poor Meghan.
As I’m thinking it over, I think it was probably a lot of yelling about the racism, and wanting Harry to issue a statement walking back the whole skin color conversation. William was probably insisting “asking about that isnt racist!!!!!!!” and screeching about how anti-racist he is and Harry laughed in his face.
william knows that a lot of people think it was him who asked about it and that its damaging his image as the anti-racism crusader (well in his mind he thinks it is.) He probably wanted to put out a statement denying that conversation and signing Harry’s name to it like he did the bullying statement, and Harry said “go ahead and try that, I dare you.”
@Becks1, I imagine it went down a lot like how it went down with Sharon Osbourne on The Talk. A lot of screaming and crying and cursing out of people, the kneejerk blind defensiveness, and a ton of, “I’m not racist, in fact, YOU’RE the REAL racist for SAYING that I’M racist!!!!!!!”
I am LOVING the build up we’ve had to this moment. First the interview, then her friend speaking to GMB and various other references, and now this. Nicely done.
I also think they’re not speaking to Meghan because they don’t have the balls to imo. If I’m Harry I’m telling them that this is the last time we will be speaking until they completely STFU about my wife.
I agree. He’s drawn the line, warned them that he and Meghan have receipts, and the ball is in their court. The more I see coming out, the more I remember Harry’s statement in South Africa – “if you knew what I knew, you’d do the same thing.” We pretty much know now, and it’s horrendous.
I wonder also if it’s a way to protect her/for her to protect herself by not engaging. She said her piece and now Harry is handling things. She is very pregnant and I’m sure would like to spend the last part of her pregnancy taking good care of her health and preparing for the baby, not embroiled in trying to convince racist abusers that they are in fact racist abusers. So I think this is Harry further protecting her and of course her own choice. Like, the facts have been stated, and now it’s up to the family and Harry to repair or not repair.
So glad that Harry and Meghan are out! I appreciate that at least there were phone calls, but unless there is some massive growth happening, I don’t see this ending well for the royal family. Except for H +M who are rocking life!
Just watched the clip. Poor Meghan and Harry. This is never going to be really resolved. There will some kind of fragile detente eventually for appearances sake, but that is it.
Nope. They next time they will see Harry is at Philip and the Queen’s funerals.
@Snuffles ITA. And I hope that even then, it’s just Harry hopping out of a car at the last possible moment, paying his respects, then immediately taking off to get back home to CA. No mingling with those vile family members.
That’s exactly what I mean-they’ll be civil for things that they have to do-but that’s it. It will be brief, and fake.
In one of my post after the interview I point out that the BRF wants Harry back but not Meghan judging from the British media coverage of the interview. The attack was still on Meghan, and Harry was talked about as pu**y wiped. Sadly, BRF still thinks Harry will pick BRF over his wife and children.
Harry is in for a pound. He will never choose the British royal family over his own little family.
They still think he’s going to “come to his senses” and come home. That means they are okay with him ABANDONING A WIFE AND TWO CHILDREN. I know I will never purchase, visit, condone, admire ANYTHING related to the royal family in the future. I’m one person, but they are CANCELLED PERMANENTLY
@LANNE I’m with you
Of course they are OK with Harry abandoning a wife with 2 children. Isn’t that what Charles did?
Same! I even threw away my souvenirs from my last trip to London that were Royal related. Too disgusting to look at now.
At this point it’s actually kind of funny — in a pathetic sort of way — that these people keep talking as if there’s ANY chance whatsoever that Harry will ever return to the UK.
They still talk about it on a daily basis as if it’s a legitimate possibility! and that hell won’t freeze over first.
They’re so deluded, good god.
That little island is the BRF’s own little Jonestown. The tabloids keep feeding the British public that kool-aid and they just slurp it up.
Most definitely. When Betty goes, you’ve got the “Tampon King” and his consort trying to engage people. Next to them, they’ve got the ffk and ffqc who it appears people would rather watch paint dry than follow their engagements. So, yes…they desperately need Harry back and they KNOW IT.
I really hope MM sues the hell out of people and finds a way to drop those receipts.
I don’t get it. They really think that it’s okay to blame his black wife for everything and he needs to get over it? I just….wow. I can see why some people I know cut off their families for doing mess like this.
Blame the black wife for everything AND say publicly and privately that they’re not racist at all. They don’t even have this “internalized racism” or “internal bias” or “unconscious bias” that Harry keeps talking about. They don’t see color! It’s not about that!
There really is nothing to work with there if they can’t even agree that they may be even unconsciously biased against POC because they grew up in a country, institution, and family that values whiteness as the norm and has had centuries worth of racist history. I am a Harry and Meghan super fan, I am a super liberal Democrat, I donate to the NAACP and wanted Stacy Abrams to be President, let alone Vice President, I got to BLM protests, and I am perfectly capable of saying I am racist. I grew up as a white person in an all white family who lives in a majority white town and went to a majority white school where I was taught white history from a white perspective. I have consumed 3 decades worth of American pop culture which is racist. I have had racist ideas baked into me from birth. I am actively fighting against that and am anti-racist but I can absolutely say that I did not magically escape racism because of my supposed exceptionalism. That’s what Harry wants them to acknowledge. Then they can possibly go from there.
Thank you Amy Too for your allyship!!
Smart comments!
Well said! Thank you!
Whew! It’s a new era indeed.
For them to even say it was “not productive,” it must have been BAD.
ITA and H&M don’t deserve that. I really feel for Harry because I’m not a stranger to being abused but he honestly needs to cut ties with his more toxic family members. While that step is something everyone has to come to terms with on their own time, I hate that he’s frittering away energy on that when he and Meghan have greater blessings to enjoy.
I don’t like the idea that he (or the family?) has put some kind of arbitrary deadline on this reconciliation—the Diana statue unveiling—that is SOO close. It gives a sense of urgency to a situation that needs lots of time to heal and be figured out, and the talks would need to be pretty constant and ongoing between now and then, meaning he’s going to have to put a lot of emotional energy into this BS when his wife is at the end of a pregnancy and needs his support. This is meant to be a happy and special time for Harry and Meghan’s family and instead the focus is AGAIN all on what the BRF wants and thinks should be Harry’s priority. You can’t make all that progress and have it be genuine when you have some kind of end-date in mind. And you know that if even the smallest concession is made on the part of the RF, they’re going to say that that means Harry HAS TO come for the Diana thing because they met (or are working towards) whatever minimal requirement Harry needed them to meet. The family will pretend and pay lip service to the very barest minimum of what Harry says he needs just so they can get him into the UK, use him for publicity and PR, absolve themselves of racism in the eyes of the world “because Harry came, didn’t he? See, it wasn’t that bad,” and then turn around and leak about his visit and force him to smile for the royal rota, and probably have in person talks about how he should really come back and “isn’t Meghan horrible and isn’t it better when she’s not here?”
This is a process that needs to unfold organically. There needs to be a cooling off period first so that Harry and Meghan can focus on THEIR family and their new baby. This doesn’t need to be rushed and turned into a negotiation that has to be resolved by July 1.
Of course it was not productive! They only called him because they were PR shamed into it.
I think the best thing to do would be for everyone to just cut ties and live their own lives. They will never be able to speak honestly and openly to each other, because way or another it will all end up in press.
So William and Charles made it all about them (shocker) and the damage that Meghan has done to the royal family instead of recognizing the incontrovertible fact that the uk coverage of Meghan has been AT BEST racially charged and in many cases outright racist, and that by failing to stand up and push back against this racist coverage the royal family has failed her and people of color throughout their “kingdom” in a way they cannot possibly understand, and that them failing to see that failure proves his point that they are AT BEST completely blind to racism and more likely perpetrators of it themselves. Yea, I can see how that would be unproductive.
Yeah, I bet those conversations were unproductive. Especially the one with William. Can’t change a racist, especially one who doesn’t think he’s racist & tries to gaslight you.
Must admit I love that Harry didn’t prohibit Gayle from revealing this. Harry doesn’t owe Charles or William secrecy when William continues to sic the BM on Meghan and Charles sits by and allows it. Oh, and there’s still the lack of respect for Meghan. How fucking hard would it have been for Charles to apologize to Meghan! I say Charles because William would rather lose the remaining wisps of hair on his pointy head than apologize to his black sil. Why would he apologize when he firmly believes her role in his life is cannon fodder for his mistakes and affairs.
Agree with everything you said. I’m really glad that they let Gayle go on the record with this, because it helps to push back against the continued smear campaign. If the palace thought they could continue to lie and twist and spew hate at Meghan they’re very wrong, and the reminder about receipts in the most direct terms yet should be seen as a clear warning: if you don’t STFU about my wife and stop your pathetic smear campaign, this can and will get a whole lot worse for you, royals.
Agree with you both. This is uncharted territory for the royals, but they’d better get used to it quickly because Harry is never going to go back there and go back to playing by their deranged rules ever again.
One of the things that I thought was so well done about this – we have Gayle reporting on those conversations obviously using the very specific term she was told to use, and then in the same convo mentioning how the british press continues to slam Meghan (implying that the royals could get it to stop if they wanted) and again, that Meghan has documents to back up EVERYTHING she said.
The warnings could not clearer – call off the attack dog if you EVER want to have a “productive” conversation, and remember that we can back up our claims, can you?
@Becks and they just *can’t*. They’re so full of anger and jealousy; I really think they’re incapable of it at this point. It’s all they have left, and they’re so vindictive and spiteful.
Gayle was very clear. Meghan has receipts for everything. Be interesting to see what William does in response to this. Will he heed the warning & stop the smears or barrel on, full speed? I kinda want theme to expose him, but I kinda don’t. William isn’t worth the space he could occupy in their minds. In the end, karma will get him. The Scorpio in me, though, is petty and doesn’t forgive or forget, so burn that mofo to the ground.
Just for Becks1-
Transcript of conversation between Will, Chuck, and Haz:
Harry: Hi
Will: HOW DARE YOU TALK TO OPRAH AND NOT TELL HER WE ARE VERY MUCH NOT RACIST!!
Harry: Well–
Chuck: HOW DARE YOU TELL OPRAH I CUT OFF THE MONEY AND EXPOSE MY LIE ABOUT STILL FUNDING YOU!!!
Harry: Well, see–
Will and Charles (in unison): WHY WON’T YOU LEAVE THAT BITCH!!??
Harry: good talk…bye now.
Charles: How can you say we’re racist? We sent mummy’s favorite Black servant to teach Meghan what’s expected of her!
Harry: My wife isn’t a servant, Dad. Why didn’t she get duchess lessons like Kate?
Charles: *sputters into his tea*
the sad thing is, that’s probably pretty close to what was said, lol.
Becks, you beat me to it.
Does anyone remember that Friend’s episode, where Rachel had to tell her dad that she was pregnant? How, at the end, she was on the phone with her dad, and he was yelling, but she had put the phone down and was flipping through a magazine, then left to go do something with Phoebe?
That’s how I imagine this conversation happened too. Just a lot of crazy yelling on the phone, mostly from Will, with Harry just putting down his phone but not hanging up while he goes off to do errands or play with Archie.
I was once called by an ex, pissed that I had moved on. He ranted for about two minutes straight. When he paused for breath, I said hey sorry bud I dropped the phone, can you start over? He did. He started with the first words he used and proceeded. I was laughing so hard while hanging up.
Respect to Lady D, I like your style!!!
Score for Lady D! Nice.
That tea was so hot, IT BURRRRNED. Love it!
It was hot and delicious! Keep on keeping on H&M!!!! You got this!
So there is one US news source reporting the Sussex side verses all of the British Media printing dozens of Anti Sussex stories daily. Thankfully Gail is reporting.
For those that think Harry just needs to let them go and move on, he is talking to them and asking them to stop. He will probably always have a form of communication with them since they control the press. This interview was a warning shot. Either stop it or we will reveal the receipts we have. They keep talking about proof so they will clearly reveal
if they have to. The ball is in the the RF court. This is why Harry is still talking to them.
Thank you. It’s disappointing to see how some supporters are reacting (other places more than here) to this, as if Harry is desperate to reconcile with the RF and play happy family. I thought that both the Corden segment and the interview made it clear that this is NOT what he wants. Yes, he wants to and is trying to work on his relationship with his father…but it’s also evident that he’s pretty much done with his brother. He also talked about how happy he was to be out of the machine of the monarchy, which he basically likened to a cult. Even in this latest interaction, Gayle emphasizes that he simply wants the RF to stop attacking Meghan. I’m sure he still has some deprogramming and adjustments to do…but the man literally told Oprah he has no regrets. Try taking him at his word instead of acting like the RRs people profess to despise.
They act like Harry wants to hold hands and sing kumbaya with his family. All he wants is a conversation.
This is Harry protecting his pregnant wife – he knows his father and brother and putting her in a stressful situation at this point is unwise. They must both find the whole situation stressful as it is.
He is not going back and am convinced as some point he will drop the receipts. Esp if Chuck and Willileaks continue to brief against them.
God, how long will Harry and Meghan be dealing with the RBF? When will the lies and racism end? I feel for H&M, honestly. Will this be an ongoing issue? Is William so competitive, petty, racist, attracted to Megan, threatened, and jealous that this will continue despite being oceans apart and leading separate lives? Real question.
This won’t end for a long time – maybe from a strictly tabloid perspective when something bigger comes along – but as Harry and Meghan gain success after success and grow their foundation, William will continue to lead the charge to leak lies and disparaging stories of them (mostly Meghan), no doubt encouraged by Ma Middleton, while Charles just ignores everything. Racism won’t end overnight and the racist trashing of Meghan won’t either. They’ll just carry on with their public service work and raise their beautiful family away from the fray, and drop the occasional lawsuit and hopefully some more receipts to back it up.
It’s possible that Meghan said to Harry, “Listen, you need to work this out with your family. Keep me out of it for now.” She may also not want to talk to the RF because her lawyers have requested copies of everything that their legal team digs up about her. Think about it….would you trust Charles or William if you were her? This is getting litigious. Rule #1 in lawsuits is that you never have contact with your opponent unless it’s via email or text, and even that isn’t a smart idea. Anything that she might say to William or Charles could willfully and gleefully be misconstrued by the RF, then leaked to the media.
I also like how Gayle is dropping hints to the RF. She wouldn’t be doing this without H & M’s permission. She’s letting the RF and the British media know that leaking stories is now a two-way street. “Ya wanna leak, b**ches? We can do that now from our end here in the US. We can leak that the family is talking but things aren’t getting smoothed over.” Gayle is letting them know that Team H&M is willing to take control of the narrative, and yes….they have receipts.
I think she’s rightfully leaving Harry to deal with them. It’s his family so yeah, he needs to be the one to handle them. I’m sure she knows how this will end but is letting Harry realize for himself that his family’s hatred for Meghan is much more than any love they hold for him.
And we all know that Oprah and Gayle would be hosing the BRF down with a super-soaker full of tea for free if given the opportunity. As my mother used to tell me, ¨If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.¨
they are definitely going to have to cut ties, but the problem is, that won’t stop the press from still using them as scapegoats and writing things forever. there needs to be another solution to get the papers to focus on something else.
Oh, it’s coming. It’s called the Ghislaine Maxwell trial and it’s supposed to start in July.
Trying not to go too dark here, but I don’t think Ghislaine is going to make it to trial, and I think H, M & O “surprised” the royal family with the interview because…I don’t know…I don’t think they’re going to willingly let 1,200 years of absolute power and more wealth than any of us can imagine go without a fight…or accident. I don’t know that Diana’s passing was intentional…don’t know that it wasn’t, but Meg in particular poses a huge threat to them, and with the race issue, there are more than just British Royalists who would take up that fight stateside, unfortunately.
The royal rota is upset that the Sussexes spoke to Gayle and that she gave their side of the story. The Palace can’t be saying that they’re dealing with the issue privately but still continue to brief the press and attack Meghan. I’m glad they have someone on their side to counter the British press.
They should count themselves lucky. After all that happened, Harry and Meghan did not reveal who spoke about Archie’s skin tone. Because it would be damaging to them. Harry said he would never share details of the conversation. That’s more protection than the RF deserves, and more than they would give Harry and Meghan if the shoe were on the other foot (not that it ever would be, but still).
They brought this on themselves with their sabotaging and lying. All Harry and Meghan did was fire a warning shot. A loud one, but not a deadly one. They’ve been given another chance to salvage their rep but they don’t seem to appreciate that.
I think H&M played the interview perfectly. They revealed enough, but kept plenty in reserve. They came to play and to win but not to destroy or humiliate. They are good sports. The other side? A bunch of cheating whingers.
I see it as them meeting the BRF where they are. As soon as they stop leaking to the press despite wanting to handle things “privately” H&M will stop letting their friends go on the record. The days of trying to set the narrative unchallenged are over. If they want to handle it privately then shut up and do so.
Because do you really think in that family someone is capable to ask “how are you?” Or to go straight to the point?
I don’t think Charles is capable to have an honest conversation with his sons, neither William.
I know some people have said that maybe Meghan doesn’t want to talk to Harry’s family. But the thing is, it’s not about that. At least, that’s not how I understood it. It’s about respect. When you let someone down, when you screw someone over, if you are sincere in your apology, the first thing you do is reach out and take responsibility. That’s how you show someone that you respect them, respect their feelings, and respect their existence as a human being.
The fact that Harry’s family HASN’T reached out to her, speaks volumes. She laid her heart out in that interview, gave an honest accounting of the issues at hand, and none of the people who were involved even bothered to reach out to her about it. What does that say about what they really think of Meghan, let alone what they think of Meghan’s issues with them? They don’t think she is important enough to be worth speaking to, and they still don’t understand the gravity of the issues at hand.
@A: exactly. At the very least, they should do it because of their respect for HARRY. But I don’t think anyone in the BRF respects either one of them. (Except maybe Eugenie.) Charles and William still don’t get it…their behavior is going to continue to backfire on them.
Personally, I think Harry is the person *most* deserving of respect in that family, not only because of the person he is, but because his accomplishments surpass so many of what most of them do in a lifetime. And he did a lot of it at a relatively young age.
Harry and Meghan are leading by example…this is transparency. It’s ok to talk to the media BRF, but be willing to attach your name to what you give to the media. Don’t hide behind so called “royal insiders” “unnamed sources”. stand up and claim the information you give to the rota. Harry and Meghan are not hiding that they spoke to Gayle King because they have nothing to hide.
And they’re not giving specifics of the conversations, so people can stfu about trying to keep things “private.”
@Petra: Exactly.
Literally all they have to do is to apologise to Meghan, stop palace briefing against her (and defend her when needed), and then H&M will be happy enough to do a family reunion tour where they give photo ops to show a happy family. They’ll still go back to Montecito, ofc, but whatever H&M has said so far indicates that they’re not willing to completely cut them off.
RECEIPTS. I swear Meghan got a filing cabinet of all these receipts printed and filed, just waiting for that direct denial from the palaces. “Ooh Willyboy said what? Let’s see here, draw #2 I-K, Incandescent With Rage Folder”
I for one is just waiting for a slip up of denial on the royals part so another receipt can drop.
I’m sure her lawyer at Schillings has EVERYTHING and is ready to pounce the moment Meghan and Harry give the OK.
“Ooh Willyboy said what? Let’s see here, draw #2 I-K, Incandescent With Rage Folder” Hahaha!
First, shut up about the flower girl fitting. Since the interview, they have continued to leak leak leak new details about that story. But I guess calming down Ma Middleton is a task neither royal coward wants to tackle. Then the Queen needs to publicly ask the tabloids to stop harassing Meghan, especially in light of her pregnant state. None of this will happen so I suspect we will be seeing new fireworks coming up. How many times can you tell someone to shut up or else?
I know. The whole thing is so High School, like Mean Girls Goes Royal. Weddings can be stressful, all the more so, I can only imagine, when the whole world will be watching, your father is causing major drama, you’re postpartum, etc. Stuff like this does happen, but families and friends deal with it and move on. Apparently, Kate made Meghan cry. But you know what? She didn’t say anything about it, certainly not to the point that it would be reported in the bloody newspaper. Because she’s an adult, not a teenager.
What happened to keeping things private, settling family matters discreetly? It’s just a stupid flower girl fitting! Even if Meghan DID make Kate cry, that doesn’t make her a horrible person. Stressed out bride inadvertently says something that provokes tired, hormonal mother, and a few tears are shed. Hardly a scenario worth sharing with the world. I believe Meghan’s version of events, and think that simply accepting an apology and letting it go (which she did) is the normal, healthy way of dealing with it. But if in fact Kate was one in tears, putting the story out there and letting it fester is just juvenile. Grow up!
When my sister-in-law got married, she asked her husband’s two little nephews to be in the wedding. She wanted them to wear something simple, like dark slacks and white shirts, or even khakis and white shirts, just anything cute and classic, really. Instead, her sister-in-law bought the boys these HIDEOUS outfits with patterned shirts, and when the bride asked if they could please wear something simpler, the sister said NO. I thought it was outrageous. A bride is entitled to have the people in her wedding party dress in a way that suits her taste, her color scheme, whatever it is. That’s how it works. She wasn’t asking her to drop a bunch of money on rented tuxes or anything, and she was giving her very easy options. The sister was such a cow about it, I’m still mad on my sister-in-law’s behalf, lol.
It was Meghan’s wedding, and if she wanted Charlotte not to wear tights, or whatever on earth it was, Kate should have just said “OK.” God forbid Meghan want some control over the flower girl’s outfit. She was the bride. It was HER day. But I guess Kate couldn’t handle that.
So William already talked to Roya at the Times this past weekend but the RRs are already pissy about this. They need to get over the fact that they can no longer write their trash and expect the subject to be silent anymore. As Janina said “it’s a new era.”
What i love about this is how upfront and transparent they’re being wirh this. No “a source said” bs. They are allowing a few trusted friends to say things on the record with their names and faces out there and they are allowing them to say explicitly that they’ve talked with the couple about this sruff. And as I’ve said before: there are a lot of people with platforms who are disgusted with what they’ve seen H&M go through who are more than happy to speak up publicly now that they can and this is a dangerous game for the Firm. The last thing they need is a CBS News exclusive detailing who Meghan emailed about her mental health and who approved her being told it’d be bad optics for the Firm if she went into inpatient treatment blasting on CBS’ morning and evening news shows and websites.
There are 3 sides to every story. Their side and their side and the real side. Perception fits in. Only the people involved know what really is going on.
And the real side has all the receipts documented and waiting to drop. I really don’t get the sides story when it comes to racism. Like how is that even a thing? For someone experiencing racism to be told oh I’m sure there’s another side to why you’ve been treated like dog shit because of your color. wow.
Oh I’d say this story is pretty black and white. There’s no grey zone when you’re talking about racism, Linda.
This ^^^^^^ I’m done with people playing up ‘all sides’ because no, everyone does NOT share equal blame when it comes to racism and sexism. The same goes for abuse.
There are 3 sides to every story. Charles’s side and William’s side and the REAL side (Harry and Meghan’s).
this kind of statement has rarely panned out to be true IME. There is often a lying party, an honest party, and people who cause the most damage because they assume the truth must be in the middle. Why would truth be in the middle? Truth isn’t fair, it just is.
To me, that assumption is sheer laziness. In this case, the evidence is obvious. Why make excuses for racism, exclusion and cruelty.
That’s not really true. For example, only Meghan can say if she had suicidal ideation. It’s a very private thing. Only she knows.
Furthermore, I believe we can look at common patterns and statistical studies. We don’t exist in a socio-historical vacuum. For example, we know racism and misogynoir and white privilege and the white supremacist patriarchy are massive issues in society. Therefore it is far, far more likely that an old rich white colonialist male royal Englander did have concerns over darkness of skin color than that he did not. No?
I want to add that as someone who has experienced vile sexual harassment and intimidation and found no help or belief when I tried to report… this is very destabilizing, dehumanizing stuff. Even now I just can’t think about it. I have buried it and run away from it. I was suicidal. I completely understand how it can be.
I don’t think the Sussexes said anything that can’t be backed up with receipts. From the conversations about Archie’s skin color to discussions about not giving him a title, I’m sure it’s all backed up. If the royal family wants this to end, they need to stop leaking to the media. It’s that simple.
“Meghan has the documents to back up everything she said on their interview with Oprah.”
Yeah that’s all I needed to hear.
I can understand how this convo with the three men went. I feel bad for Harry. I’ve had this kind of conversation ( nothing to do with racism) and it’s very hard to leave a talk like that with family knowing you’re no closer to reconciliation than when you started. Hopefully it gave him some closure so he can move on with his chosen family.
The threat of suicide was too real for Harry (and obviously Meghan) so both are fighting back and doubling down. GOOD FOR THEM! They know specifically what drove her to those thoughts and instead of correcting, apologizing, or at the minimum stopping it, they fuel it more ??? Yea let’s go we fighting ! “Fuck the monarchy” ~ Harry
That’s the other side of the story that they are ignoring – how Meghan was *this close* to taking her and Baby Archie’s life because of the racist attacks against her. This is a two-fold tragedy of racism and mental health, and the RF is sticking their collective fingers in their collective ears and trying to ignore it all, especially their complicity. I honestly do not believe there’s any coming back from this as far as Harry and Meghan are concerned. He will eventually get tired of trying with these horrible people and cut the ties completely. They are too far up their own asses to ever see that this was all avoidable, if they had just behaved like human beings with an ounce of compassion.
In love with Gayle right now, even how she said for Megs and Harry to forgive and build family. Those salty racist need to take accountability. I think Michelle words about family are not right, family can’t abuse you because you are family, then why do you need such people as your family?
England gets most of its tourist money from the U.S. I’m not going back there EVER.
“And where does the Royal Family go from here?”
Well the Royal Family really has no place to go. I doubt there will be any Commonwealth Tours in the near future.
The BRF really is in an untenable situation due to the fact that the Rota and tabloids have them backed into a corner. They have receipts and if they’re publicly chastised by Charles and William the receipts will drop. By allowing them to have a close relationship in order to print fawning lies about them and, in turn, sh*t all over Meghan and Harry, they become the puppet-masters of William and Charles who are dancing to their instructions. This war is going to take a long time to resolve itself, maybe a few more lawsuits and some big reveals and I can’t wait to see what else comes crawling out from under the Cambridge rocks.
During their engagement; interview Harry said everything we have to deal with we will deal as a team. Harry can’t just let his family go because they are still attacking his wife. His leverage against them is they need him. He is literally the bargaining chip he can use to get his family to back off. Harry’s popularity is something they have always used to their advantage. And you can tell by the coverage they want/need him back in whatever capacity they can get him. That’s why there have been so many false leaks since December FFS about him returning for various events. If he just cuts them off they are not going to just stop. It might even get worse because if the BRF/Tabloids think there is no chance of reconciliation then they might decide to make things worse. His leverage is himself/his presence and quite frankly the damage he can do if he decides to fully “turn on them”. And vice versa the benefit he can have if he plays nice with them. Because quite frankly it was clear he was choosing his words very carefully in that interview. The Royal family/tabloids are still operating as if they can separate Harry and Meghan. Harry and Meghan I think are sending a message that we’re in this together. I don’t think Meghan is just leaving it to Harry. I think their approach to this is a unified one BTS but publicly he will take the lead because the tabloids target her so much. There is a saying keep your friends close and your enemies closer. I think that is what Harry is trying to do here. In the South Africa documentary. He said I have a family to protect. That is his priority. The health and welfare of Meghan, Archie and their new baby. I think that is what he is trying to negotiate with his family. I don’t think it’s about the royal family and his specific relationship with them. Would he like it if they actually supported them? I’m sure he would but I think he knows that the best he can do is fight to get them to call the dogs off his wife. I love that they immediately responded to the Times leak that he spoke to his family. The Royal family want to leak and make it seem like Harry is back in the fold because that is to their benefit. But clearly Harry is letting his family know if you leak I will respond and the primary issue here are the lies and mistreatment of my wife.
Well said Catherine. The ones that say Harry should cut ties and walk away are naive. He can’t because it could get WAY worse. Cutting them off isn’t going to make everything ok. Harry and Meghan are smart and I trust both of them. They have the upper hand now. They have proof that they could spill.
I’m glad Gayle called out their hypocrisy directly that they are still are briefing against her with lies while saying they’ll resolve it privately. The fact that they won’t even speak to her is very telling. The royal press is still making this all about Meghan and barely mention Harry. This is deliberate. Side note, a writer Ash Sarker just won a libel suit against a Telegraph writer who attacked her with some really racist stuff. That writer is still employed but the apology is worth reading. https://twitter.com/ayocaesar/status/1371748576108408835?s=21 The press and the family knew exactly what they were and are doing when they attack Meghan.
If Meghan and Harry thought the abuse was going to stop from the media/palace by calling out its faults and that this was going to cause a positive result for them, they must be too entrenched in their own belief system to see the forest from the trees. The households continue to generate positive press for their principles by feeding the media and deflect missteps with anti-Meghan sentiment because she is the easiest target. The media is not going to stop hating Meghan because it generates revenue and viewership. There is literally nothing else of interest right now about the British royal family other than Meghan and Harry. The abuse is not going to stop when Meghan and Harry personalities and lifestyle are the perfect foil for William and Kate’s royal life.
Family reconciliation for Harry seems unlikely when unfortunately, his family’s business’ success now partly depends on his wife being treated like trash in the British press. This is not going to change when William and Kate are so uncompellingly the family’s future.
I don’t think they expected the abuse to stop, I think they want people to see it and understand it as abuse. And also, to help the rest of the world to understand why the got the hell out of Dodge.
i think this is the beginning of the end for the Royal Family.
I think I can relate somewhat to Harry. Years ago after an attempted rape, I went into therapy. In order to go forward, you need to look back. Talk about freaking my family out!!!! I have several siblings and I came to realize that I was the person in the family who was always talking to everyone and I communicated for family members on the outst. Which changed. There was a HUGE push back when they discovered I was seeing a psychologist. I don’t know what they were so afraid of, but they obviously were. It got so bad that I just stopped talking and seeing my family for two years. Best decision I could have made because they had to figure out how to deal with each other without me. I’ve never picked that role back up, I refuse to. I still keep a bit of distance, because I can see the disfunction and don’t want to be pulled back into that again. I think Harry may continue to talk to his grandparents, but once they’re gone he should cut everyone else off. Maybe his complete silence and disconnect will get through to them.
The BRF may get glowing press in the UK but beyond that it’s trashed in the US. Right wing media may prop up the Windsors but Fox is not not the only game in town. The BRF is so slammed in the US I don’t see how they can visit the US without the Sussexes being brought up.
The BRF are legends in their own minds, but not so much in the rest of the world.
I am here for this new era! Having people like Janina and Gayle speak on the record about the Sussexes gives their narrative more legitimacy and coherence than the multiple tabloid sources. The intentional mentions of receipts make me think that something is going to go down and I can’t wait.
I was at first really nervous about their next steps and about the interview but seeing their success with Netflix, Spotify and now Oprah made me realize they have a fantastic team and they know what they’re doing.
So I don’t understand so everytime now Harry or Meghan will have any communication with the royal family they are going to go running to Oprah and Gayle to spill the beans for them to go in public and spill the beans.. sounds like a vicious cycle of no privacy and certainly no healing
Far better than having a anonymous source leaking to some random paper.
LOL, you might want to start with the brf who continue to leak to the British tabloid media. If that family quit communicating in that manner, M&H wouldn’t need to do it here. In this way, they get the TRUTH out and the brf can’t lie about that. I think the brf will come to grips with that sooner rather than later. It’s just making them (brf) look bad in the US at this point.
I think the main winners are the networks in this saga both sides of the pond. There are a lot stronger examples of women of colour who should be given air time. The notion of royalty is by its very existence elitest … joining the RF means one is part of that elite. I think we have an internal tussle masquerading as something else in order to gain external support … question is, is this the dialogue we should all be having or is it distracting from those who would bring healing and cohesion in what has been a divisive year. Who benefits?
To be fair they have LEFT the royal rigmarole.
Meghan did not get into Northwestern for her family connections. Of course they were wise enough to see what the BRF was doing and kept records. I am glad she did.
My biggest takeaway from this is that royal reporters are upset because other media are infringing on what they see as their turf. Why do they need to go on American television if US journalists have direct inroads to the Sussexes?.Gayle spoke directly them, not palace sources. Now they’re complaining about confidentiality, after all the constant leaks and distortions. The Rota are losers.
I’m hoping they go after Jason Knauf and his incompetent friend that they fired. If Harry and Meghan sue them, they’ll sing like canaries. If a crime is found to have been committed, it’s understood that NDAs don’t apply. It would all lead back to the Keens and the fallout would be epic.
Harry is going to be handling the conversations with his family for now-Letting Meghan rest and enjoy this pregnancy since she really could not with the first one-Smart way to go-They have someone in the US media who will make statements for them or make corrections for them and use their names-I like that very much-Everything in the open-You say something stand behind your words by using your name-That anonymous source shit is so dumb and amateurish-I like getting my statements straight from the horse’s mouth-There will be no misunderstanding of who said what-Thanks Harry and Meghan for being forthright with your statements-They own what they are saying and stand behind them.
All of what you said. Years ago I had a conversation with someone who had a tendency to gaslight people-me being one of them. They told me my biggest fear was being misunderstood. I replied no..I won’t tell you what my biggest fear is because I have good reason to believe my words will be misinterpreted. Then I laughingly said that’s why I don’t have private conversations with a number of people. We were sitting at a dinner table of 12 at the time.