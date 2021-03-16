“The HFPA promises to add 13 Black members before the 2022 Golden Globes” links

The Hollywood Foreign Press commits to adding 13 Black members by next year’s Golden Globes ceremony. [JustJared]

President Biden can’t wait until gay folks can make out in public again! [Towleroad]

I love Bad Bunny’s Grammys look, only those look like mouse ears. [Dlisted]

More cute photos of Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammys. [GFY]

Another review of Justice League, sigh… [Pajiba]

This is one of the dumbest ideas Boris Johnson has ever had, and that’s saying a lot. He wants undercover cops to go to clubs & bars to “protect” women. UNSAFE. [Jezebel]

BTS delivered a pre-taped performance at the Grammys. [LaineyGossip]

Deb Haaland is the first Native American woman to head the Interior. [Buzzfeed]

We’re getting two new Bachelorettes. [Seriously OMG]