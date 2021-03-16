“The HFPA promises to add 13 Black members before the 2022 Golden Globes” links

The Hollywood Foreign Press commits to adding 13 Black members by next year’s Golden Globes ceremony. [JustJared]
President Biden can’t wait until gay folks can make out in public again! [Towleroad]
I love Bad Bunny’s Grammys look, only those look like mouse ears. [Dlisted]
More cute photos of Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammys. [GFY]
Another review of Justice League, sigh… [Pajiba]
This is one of the dumbest ideas Boris Johnson has ever had, and that’s saying a lot. He wants undercover cops to go to clubs & bars to “protect” women. UNSAFE. [Jezebel]
BTS delivered a pre-taped performance at the Grammys. [LaineyGossip]
Deb Haaland is the first Native American woman to head the Interior. [Buzzfeed]
We’re getting two new Bachelorettes. [Seriously OMG]
I’m still so pissed about the Grammy’s using BTS for views. They kept announcing next BTS for hours and kept teasing via twitter the performance. The boys themselves said they were sorry that fans had to wait that long for the performance and for their Vlive afterward.
That video immediately popped up for me on YouTube and boy, they didn’t try to fake their disappointment and I am glad they didn’t. Them wanting that Grammy is no different than when are at out job, put in the work for the promotion and then being hurt when it does not happen. They wanted, put in the work to get there, and came up short. Them wanting that Grammy is not different then us wanting a promotion.
The fact that they knew it, because they had been through it so many times before in South Korea. When Joonie said “I told you” I really felt like crying.
Their reaction video was also around and him saying that was not lost on me. The kid in the back row sitting in the middle looked liked he was about the break down.
That is Taehyung. If you ever want to know what the group is feeling during interviews or presentations just watch out for him. He has zero chill. When he is bored, upset, annoyed or anything of the sort he gets that vacant face expression. The others try to at least fake it, he doesn’t care and I love him for it. They deserve so much better.
Isn’t that what all television shows do? Use the stars for views?
Talk about overdue
Hell yeah!
OK so the HFPA is going to add 13 Black members that fit into their group. So dishonest, not actual journalists who give out nominations and “awards” in exchange for access and favours? Well OK, I mean BIPOC people should have every right to be part of a ridiculous sham too. So….yay?
I forget where I read it but the basic analogy of the HFPA being taken down hard for diversity issues is not unlike Al Capone being taken down for tax evasion. Address the issues and it’s still going to all be ridiculous and crooked as hell.
I’m not sure if this is the right place, but thank you, Kaiser, for continuing to cover the BRF with your insightful comments. GFY has decided to stop all royal coverage for, among other reasons, the vitriol in their comment section, and Mad about Meghan has paused commenting. it made me realize how much work the moderating of comments must take, and I just appreciate you wading through all that so we can continue to have a place to analyze and reflect on what’s really going on. It has raised my consciousness in many ways.
Why just black members? Shouldn’t they also be adding Asian and Latino members as well?
This.
Speaking of BTS, I normally dislike blaming artists for stans, but BTS coddles theirs (I’m familiar with how they interact with their fans on social media & interviews) and many are being absolutely vile. Any goodwill I felt for them for trolling Trump is gone. BTS stans are in Ariana’s family’s social media mentions harassing them and throwing homophobic slurs at her brother, thousands of retweets calling Ariana and Gaga misogynistic terms, people tweeting at Gaga she deserved to get r*ped. Just disgusting stuff…I know fans can be insane but I’ve never heard of any fan base being this awful.
If these were fans of a female artist (Taylor, Rihanna, Gaga, Miley, Beyonce), the artist would be getting dragged or told to step in and the media might even cover it a tiny bit (they’ve covered deranged stan behavior before).
Wow, that sounds really toxic!
Deb Haaland was confirmed!!! 😍🤩 Go Deb!
Hell yeah!