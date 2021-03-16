Michelle Obama on the Sussexes: ‘There’s nothing more important than family’

Y’all know I love Michelle Obama. She was and is a wonderful person. But sometimes I do feel like Michelle is a little bit too… turn the other cheek/when they go low, we go high/preachy/patronizing/churchy for my taste. Case in point: Michelle was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah, which aired two Sundays ago and has been seen in over 60 million homes around the world. Michelle’s take was that she hopes Harry and Meghan are focused on family and forgiveness. Nah.

Michelle Obama is sharing her thoughts about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last week. The former first lady was asked for her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s headline-making interview last week during her own recent sit-down with Access Hollywood. “My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Mrs. Obama, 57, said. “Because there’s nothing more important than family.”

[From People]

What I saw during the Oprah interview was two people in a lot of pain about how they had been treated and abused by family and media. Harry and Meghan are still processing so much of what happened to them, and the journey isn’t perfect, nor does anyone know what “perfect” looks like. But I feel pretty safe in saying that Meghan and Harry have tried turning the other cheek, they’ve tried going along to get along, they’ve tried to meet people halfway and then some. And it’s all been thrown back in their faces, aggressively, with smears and character assassinations. So I’m completely fine if Harry and Meghan write off a big chunk of the Windsor clan and all of the White Markles entirely. I actually find “there’s nothing more important than family” to be really patronizing from Michelle. At some point, when you’re dealing with a tsunami of toxicity (like H&M got from the Windsors/media), the best and healthiest thing to do is step away. Get some space. Or cut people off completely. Not every family is healthy and it’s fine to walk away and focus on your own mental health and the family or support network you’re building away from your toxic relatives.

Apparently, MO also said, about Meghan’s experience in the Royal Family, that “Race isn’t a new construct in this world, for people of color. So it wasn’t a complete surprise to, sort of, hear her feelings.” Meaning… Michelle figured that many in the Windsor klan were pretty racist, I guess.