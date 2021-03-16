Prince Charles wanted to do a ‘point-by-point rebuttal’ of the Sussexes’ interview

Even days later, I’m still sort of shocked that Prince Charles got the worst of it from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview. I went into the interview thinking that Harry and Meghan would have more tea to spill about William and Kate. But no – Charles was the recipient of some of Harry’s deepest cuts. I think for Harry, he might be disappointed in his father most of all, out of everyone. A lot of trust has been broken and it’s not going to be fixed overnight. And it won’t be fixed at all if Charles gets his way and issues a point-by-point rebuttal of everything in the interview:
Prince Charles reportedly wanted to provide a point-by-point rebuttal to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey — but the royal family decided not to get into a “tit-for-tat.” The Prince of Wales is upset by Harry’s comments during the interview in which he claimed his father stopped taking his calls in the run-up to Megxit, the Sun reported.
And Charles, 72, is also reportedly “deeply” concerned about the allegation that the royal family discussed “how dark” the couple’s son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.
“There were different reactions when the palace was working out what to do,” a source told the Sun. “One, to take the Queen’s view, to issue the quiet statement saying we are unhappy to hear they were unhappy.
“But Prince Charles wanted to rebut, point by point, the claims that had been made,” the source said, adding that the royal family decided against that.
The fact that Charles’ first instinct was to go tit-for-tat isn’t surprising. After all, he is his mother’s son, and I mean that as an insult. What IS surprising is that someone talked him out of it. I guess someone in Clarence House or Buckingham Palace has two brain cells to rub together and that person understood what Meghan and Harry were actually saying in their interview: that they have a paper trail and an electronic trail and they’re not afraid to drop receipts on the House of Windsor. Come to think of it, my guess is that Charles didn’t *actually* argue that they should do a point-by-point rebuttal. He just wants to put it out there, so we think that he has some kind of comeback, yet he avoids the receipts. LOL.
Also, Us Weekly claims that sources are telling them that: “Charles does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public. Charles thinks these matters could have easily been addressed in private.” Clearly, the Sussexes did try to address all of these matters privately, and nothing was done. If anything, after Harry and Meghan tried repeatedly to address their issues privately, the palaces went even harder against them. Then Charles refused to take his younger son’s phone calls. So don’t give me that sh-t, source. The source also claimed that Charles and William both “feel that this is the first of many interviews coming in the future that will bash the crown and the Royals way of life.” Oh well, you should have been nicer to H&M.
The WHOLE family wasn’t trashy Charlie – namely you and Wills. Liz gets her hands dirty because, as you say: she IS THE QUEEN.
Yeah, go for a point by point interview because we all know how well your brother’s went.
I would be very interested in that point-by-point interview. Especially because ha hasn’t mentioned the most painful point so far: the fact that he left the Sussexes out there to dry without money and security, yet he let EVERYONE believe, that he was secretelly supporting them financially. There were even guessings if he purchased their Montecito home for them. Like a carring, loving father, who would not aprove at his son’s decisinons but is still looking after him and his wife and his child. That is the most painful and heart breking point to me.
Yes, I didn’t realize how vile he can be because I thought he learned from his past mistakes and the show he put on during their wedding. He’s still the petty jealous prince who treated the mother of his children like shit. I saw a clip of heavily pregnant Meghan with Harry waiting by the door for Charles & Queen to enter a roomful of artifacts, only for Charles to say “senior members only” & for them to stand back while W&K follows behind them. They strode across the room and quietly fell in the background trying not to steal their thunder.
If it was only meant for senior members only, why even have H&M there at all. They are only senior royals at capacity when it suits them and ready to be fed to the tabloids. Fuck this family. Charles clearly hasn’t taken accountability for his past mistakes & soon, the Cambridges will be showing their true colors & have to rely on eating their own young.
Charles has a history of setting Harry up to be the family f*ckup, so that he can swoop in with his “benevolent rescuer” narratives to prop himself up. This requires Harry to be perennially in mental distress/infantalized/not have his sh-t together. Things started to go south for Chaz when Harry grew up and got his poop in a group, after his second tour in Afghanistan.
A Brief History:
1. Wills parties his face off at Highgrove, gets little brother involved: Chaz’s staff leak to press that Harry has a drink/drug problem to save Wills. Chaz takes Harry to an event w/ him re: drug rehabilitation; press spins it that he’s trying to save Harry from getting addicted to weed/drugs, at Chaz’s instruction.
2. Willileaks/Chaz, their courtiers and their tabloid connections indulge in some pre-wedding bloodsports, and are somehow involved in Thomas Markle badmouthing his own daughter and then not showing up for the wedding; gives Chaz the excuse to sweep in and “save the day” by walking future DIL down the aisle, generating buzz that “Nope Charles isn’t racist, look how nice he was to Meghan!”
3. Then we have the last one – Chaz puts it about in the press via his little proxies that he took over paying for security for the Sussexes out of the Duchy of Cornwall funds, when he not only actually cut them completely off, he also refused to take Harry’s calls, and let Wills tell media where Harry was in Canada.
Charles is Machiavellian. Willileaks tries to be Machiavellian like his father, but he hasn’t got the brains to do it effectively. If Willileaks was an assassin you could find him easily, by the trailing toilet paper stuck to his shoe.
Harry’s had therapy, and now sees his family for what it is. It’ll take time to reconcile his feelings about that and decide how much interaction to have w/ them, if any.
Charles is the worst of them.
The most spoilt – with someone putting toothpaste on his toothbrush for him, an obsession with tailoring and a feeling that he is perpetually poorly treated.
The entitlement in Charles is miles deep and it is the only depth he has.
Not academically gifted he hides behind being a pseudo-intellectual. He is selfish, self serving, petulant and unpleasant.
If ever there was this statement it is what Charles wants Charles gets
On many levels the Queen knows this about him, as does Prince Philip. He and his mistress upended the BRF. He had his friends try to destroy Diana via the Press to make way for Camilla.
He has a poor relationship with his children – no matter how he spins it. He has limited interest in them, except as a projection of him.
He is driving the Press behind Meghan and Harry as he drove it behind Diana. The playbook is the same.
Points to you.
And after all the work to get back in the public’s good graces esp hand in hand with Camilla and now quite rightly being exposed as the villain again.
The toothpaste on the toothbrush thing is something that always stood out to me in a very bad way. I can see how something like having your valet lay out your outfit for the day and help you dress would be a big help for someone in his position. But having your staff squeeze your toothpaste onto the toothbrush for you? You refuse to take the half second required to do it for yourself? Unless you have a physical impairment, it just feels like something a person would mandate in order to boost their own low self-esteem and make sure the servants feel servile.
Reminds me of a book I had as a kid, “Lazy Tommy Pumpkinhead.” He had machines do everything, including the toothpaste thing. That’s SO weird to me. It’s just awkward. Like you’re a freaking child. Which he still is in many ways.
The toothpaste thing wasn’t permanent, it was when he had a broken collarbone and one of his arms was strapped to his chest.
Stephen Barry wrote of how demanding Charles was when he worked for him. He had to place Charles bath towel in the same position each day for when Charles stepped out of his bath. ANd line up his clothing in a certain way. Charles went on a trip at one time and forgot something and sent his jet back to retrieve it for him.
One of his staff also had to hold a specimen cup while he urinated, according to TheDiana Chronicles. I play the book as background to fall asleep to, have heard it about a thousand times, and have WAY too much Royal info taking up brain space! Nendless to say, I love it here!
Tessa, it was probably the toilet seat he takes on all his trips.
Yes do that point by point interview!! But they wont. lol they are knee shaking at this point. To me this piece is one that throws William under the bus, HE IS THE ONE questionning how dark the baby would be if Charles says the truth with his concern of the topic being discussed. He wants us to eliminate him from the blind item. Or William will be taking the him for this one because Charles is the next on the throne and in 20 years we won’t remember this so william is good to go.
I think William is the villain who questioned the baby’s colour. He also never liked Meghan.
It’s amazing how out of the touch and clueless he really is. The statements and leaks should be about how concerned he is for his son and daughter in law, how he desperately wants to repair the relationship, etc. The situation calls for empathy and compassion, not petty vindictiveness.
Yes, one would think so. It would be great to demonstrate those human qualities and show us that he is not the bad person we have always thought him to be, but alas empathy and compassion are not in his lexicon.
Charles is an idiot. Since I think he’s smarter than Won’t, I guess that means I think Won’t is an imbecile.
Way too much inbreeding here – cousins marrying each other for centuries. Kate, Meghan, and to a lesser degree Diana at least brought in new DNA.
Toxic people gonna tox.
What a gaslighting dirtbag. “You should have handled this quietly with us.” Maaan if you don’t sit your rat eyed, sausage fingered, socially maladjusted, hateful jealous ass down somewhere and shut it.
I bet Harry has a nice loooong list of fatherly patterns he hopes to break with his kids.
“Handled this quietly” here means “put up with the abuse quietly”, doesn’t it.
Ding ding ding we have a winner….
“ After all, he is his mother’s son!”
10000x this! They are so toxic and abusive. Thank God Harry is his mother’s son, and that is a compliment.
😀😀😀😂😀 I love that you are choosing violence this afternoon.
I believe the let’s deal it quietly means shut up and take it , and if it gets too much come and complain to us so we can ignore you and also send the details of your suffering to our masters in the press to smear you
Quit talking about what you want to do and just do it. You’re the BRF. Stop leaking and start proving something. Or take a seat. Your positions are safe so this is just more harassment stoking to Harry and Meghan.
Good that he avoided a point by point rebuttal. It wouldn’t have ended well. If he had taken proper action when the first few concerns were raised we wouldn’t be here, but alas he is his mother’s son. And I do not mean that in a nice way.
Part of me wishes he had, we saw how well that worked out for Andrew.
Thinking it myself and just read your comment.
These royals are not the brightest bulbs out there, that would have been epic.
Honestly, if they don’t want more interviews, then just leave Harry and Meghan alone. Stop briefing against them. Stop making up false allegations. Stop trying to smear them. It’s as simple as that. Just stick to your royal business and they will handle theirs.
But they CANNOT because they are consumed with brain cell destroying jealousy that most people prefer Harry and Meghan and the work they do over theirs.
Yes. The interview wasnt about Harry and Meghan trying to reach the royal family (maybe in part, but not on the whole). It was about H&M trying to reclaim their narrative and their story for the public and going beyond the headlines.
They wouldnt have had to do that if the Windsors hadnt spent the past year briefing against H&M in the press and bashing them at every opportunity. If they had just let Harry and Meghan live, a lot of this could have been avoided.
This is what gets me. Just shut the fck up and leave the Sussexes alone. That Oprah interview was like a neon sign telling the Royal family to call off your sycophantic press lapdogs and shut up about us. But they keep going on and on. How many ways can the Sussexes say “We left , NOW LEAVE US IN PEACE.”
I’m sure they will still do their point-by-point using their proxies and by twisting everything Meghan and Harry said. It’s amazing sometimes how we can all listen to the same thing and some people intentionally hear it differently.
Didn’t the Daily Fail already do it?
I don’t read the Fail but I wouldn’t be surprise if all of these rags haven’t already done it. It’s what they are good at.
Did he want to do an *honest* point-by-point rebuttal. That’s the sticking point. No lying your way out of your problems and counting on the Rota to look the other way. Other countries are paying attention.
Page Six is usually William and the Middletons (William being surrounded by all that Middleton goodness including Alizee!) so did Charles even authorize this because this sounds like William. Charles retreats to self-pity and being sneaky. William is the one who comes out incandescently swinging.
Good point. Page Six is the American version of the Daily Mail — constantly bashing Meghan (and to a lesser extent Harry), and elevating Will and his merry band of fools. Maybe Will did leak this to take some heat off himself and make Charles look bad because most people would think it an idiotic idea? IDK.
The New York Post is owned and operated by News Corp., Rupert Murdoch’s corporation. The day-to-day operations are handled by two of his sons. About 70% of the media hate against Meghan comes from News Corp. and its assigneds, including the Sun, the Times, and the Sunday Times. I sincerely hope that some of the vitriol dies down after Murdoch dies and his sons take over completely. The sons are rumored to want a less strident profile for the company.
Actually I would like to see this point by point rebuttal. I’d like to see what Charles thought the major points were (revealing in and of themselves, what he chooses to address and ignore— eg I see no mention of Meghan’s mental health among the “disturbing” things he wants to address) and I’d like to see what he says to defend himself. It can only be a shitshow, but a shitshow I would enjoy reading.
(Nitpick that has been bothering me: I wonder if they would issue the statement using f*cking calibri as their font of choice. I don’t have anything against calibri per se, just that in my mind it doesn’t match the red crest they have at the top of their comms and so to my mind, looks unprofessional. Use Times New Roman/similar or modernize your letterhead. Design is important- ask any corporation or firm, jfc.)
Maybe they can switch to the faux handwriting fonts they used to assemble those cards to Granny Diana.
Hahahaha, dying! They were so fake!
Charles really is no better than Thomas Markle — he’s basically Thomas in fancier clothing. The Windsors have more money than the Markles, but that seems to be the only difference. As parents, they’ve got quite a bit in common.
Maybe he has a sweating condition which prevents him from picking up the phone?
I HATE calibri! It always reminds me of the pursed-mouth neighbor lady who told people for years about the time I escaped the house when I was two and walked to the post office wearing my underpants and my Mom’s shoes. Coming from her, it wasn’t a cute story, but an indictment of my mother’s mothering skills.
This is just PR to make it look like they took the high road, when the truth is that they have nothing to use in a rebuttal. Otherwise, they would, at the least, be leaking every point. With this they can make it look like they have a defense and like they are the superior ones for not retaliating. Charles, at least, is a little less ham-fisted than William in his PR.
Lol. Meghan and harry won’t do another interview. But like meghan said: how do you expect her to just stay silent when they are the ones continuously spreading lies about her? She has every right to set the record straight and if the royals don’t come out looking like angles it’s because they haven’t been. That’s not “trashing the family”. It’s telling the truth.
Just wait until Meghan writes her own story. How do we know she’s not fielding offers already?
Charles is the worst of all out of everyone. I don’t understand how he was able to rehabilitate his reputation after Diana died. Her death can hardly be blamed on William. It’s so weird to me — Charles is obviously the most vicious and manipulative out of them, and he’s got the most power.
By having an unhealthy relationship with the press here in the UK. Plus being pre-social media.
Wow. He’s a terrible father. And someone probably told him you can’t tell someone that they didn’t experience racism. I mean white people on the internet will do that, but you really should not do that.
They just don’t learn. Didn’t he do this post Diana? Omg.
Well he can still do it if he thinks he has any proofs, besides they have been leaking for years now and didn’t care about it being private matter . So Charles if you think you have grounds to defend yourself and by all means do it.
Also if they feel the interviews and rebuttals are damaging then maybe they should do the sane thing and leave harry and Meghan alone . They should stop using them as scapegoats and the Sussex will leave them alone.
Cos if they continue to be cockroaches then harry and Meghan will also continue to treat them as exterminators
I think he was talked out of it because of receipts. Throughout the whole interview, Harry and Meghan would mention emails, texts, letters. So while Charles might have wanted a point by point rebuttal, it would have been pointed out to him that if he didn’t have the receipts for each point, Harry and Meghan may produce a receipt of their own.
If he couched all the language like the tabloids, full of “I felt, I believed, I misunderstood” it could be done. Not all of it, and it would have to be drafted very carefully. (Sometimes gaslighting is hard work guys, you don’t understand! /s)
He can’t outright say “H&M were wrong about this,” but you can get around it by saying something like “when H&M stated that __, I responded this way because at the time, I felt that x, y, z pathetic justifications blah blah good of the crown.” It would be enough for British tabs, which is the only audience they actually care about, right? Or is he concerned about international reach? Because in that case… not gonna help.
Some time back, one or more reporters referred to something going on behind the scenes in the RF that couldn’t be discussed for legal reasons, but did NOT have to do with Harry and Meghan. I wonder if that something is about how much power Charles has assumed as defacto regent…
Windyriver. That’s indeed a very good question.
I often think about what that was. And wasnt it said that it would be very damaging to the royal family, AND that it wasnt about Andrew? I think we heard it twice – once from either Keir simmons or Max Foster, and then I think Tom Bradby (maybe?) said something similar on GMB – about what they could not discuss for legal reasons. And I think Bradby also stated that if the full story ever came out behind Sussexit, the royals would still come out on top, but barely, and there would be a lot more sympathy for H&M (I think we saw that with the interview.)
It really makes you think about what is going on behind the scenes at the House of Windsor.
The clip is Kevin Maguire on GMB saying that there are things that for legal reasons they can’t discuss but if the public knew they would understand why Harry and Meghan made the decision they did.
Yes that’s what it was! I wonder what he meant by that – and if all these things are about the same thing, you know? Like is there one big secret that cant be discussed for legal reasons, or are there a few ? And if its one big secret that isnt actually about H&M but still was part of the reason for their leaving – what could it be? “just” William’s affair and the cover up in the press?
Harry even commented to Bradby on their African Journey special: “I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect. “Everything that she [Diana] went through and what happened to her is incredibly real every single day. And that’s not just me being paranoid—that’s just me not wanting a repeat of the past. And if anybody else knew what I knew—be it a father, be it a husband, be it anyone—you’d probably be doing exactly what I’m doing as well.” Speaks volumes about the seriousness of what he knows and what several of the BM know.
I’m sick of people saying Harry trashed his family during the interview. He didn’t. He was speaking his truth and STILL clarified that he loves his father and brother despite them racially abusing his family and gaslighting him in the media. They should be grateful it wasn’t worse. Harry being Diana’s son can’t help but speak from a place of empathy and compassion but still – he would’ve had every single right to go scorched earth.
A point by point rebuttal would have probably made Charles look even worse. Charles’ main concern is that his image that he spend 25 years trying to rehab has been damaged yet again and this time by his own son. It’s what he deserves after throwing Harry under the bus for all these years and his treatment of Diana.
This reads like the world’s emptiest threat from Charles, that IF Harry and Meghan release any more “crown bashing” info, he’ll…go on TV and prove they are right? I dunno, since the royals are afraid of information coming to light they assume everyone else is, too.
But if there’s one (only one) thing Thomas Markle did for his daughter, it’s prepare her to handle emotional blackmail.
I think Charles got the worst of it because he is essentially acting as monarch behind the figurehead of the queen. While the queen was talked about as a grandma, Charles is being held to the standard that she would’ve been if she was in charge. I think Harry feels most betrayed by Charles because there’s no one better to understand the rage monster that William is, and Charles undoubtedly knew exactly what William was doing whenever he briefed and leaked against the Sussexes and yet he did nothing because he’s a coward. I think Harry is done with William, full stop, because William is a horrible person and the worst of the worst, but Harry thinks Charles’ cowardice and capitulation is pathetic. I also think Harry believed in how enthusiastic Charles was in the lead-up to the wedding, him walking Meghan partly down the aisle, etc – once Harry realized that Charles was only interested in using his wife as a token instead of actually supporting her, he would’ve been disgusted and felt betrayed.
I also think Harry is avoiding scorched earth with William because of everything they went through as children. It’s clear, in a touchingly devastating sort of way, that Harry still feels loyalty, or at least protectiveness, towards his brother, even when it’s undeserved. William will never be even half as emotionally mature or self-aware as Harry.
If they had a legitimate point by point rebuttal, we would have heard it by now, official statement or not. But they dont. The rebuttal would be things like “well when William asked Harry about how dark the children would be, he didnt mean it in a racist way.” or “yes Charles stopped taking Harry’s phone calls, but that was only bc harry kept calling him and refused to just stay and be William’s whipping boy for the rest of his life!”
so its probably better than smarter heads prevailed there – for once – and they didnt go that route.
I keep seeing people tweet out a Daily Fail article that is supposedly a point-by-point rebuttal.
They are definitely using the press to try to rebut the interview, but I think its not working that well because everything is so vague. “we weren’t racist, we bent over backwards for Meghan!” oh really, because I heard you didnt want her to be a working royal and didnt want to provide security for her.
I think Charles wanted the palace to sign off on something stronger but I think that would have been a disaster.
I never want to hear another royal “expert” smugly reiterate how the BRF’s mantra is “Never explain, never complain.”
Complaining is freaking all they ever do.
Why is it they never act as a concerned father or brother? They always look to protect themselves rather than actually listen to a family member? Do these people have no soul at all?
Because they are not concerned. Every single flipping person in their orbit is there to serve them. Every relationship in that family is transactional, including the Cambridge children.
Forget him and his thoughts. These the kind of people you block while they still typing. Infuriating. Is it not enough to have discredited Diana, to the point of death, he had to do it to his daughter in law? This man is pure evil and has some special hate in him for brave, independent women. I really hate him.
I am curious to know why this man is always looks like a boiled ham. Is this a medical condition?
That reminds me of my favorite Trump insult — I once read him described as a “bloated yam” and I haven’t been able to stop laughing since.
Looks like gin blossoms to me.
I am pretty sure Charles suffers from an autoimmune disease – rosacea. It explains the redness and probably explains the swollen fingers and hands often waved about.
Probably heaving drinking, if he is anything like the Queen Mum.
He has rosacea. It’s a skin condition.
He does have rosacea, but I think there’s something else going on as well.
Someone posted a closeup of his hands on Twitter last week, and they looked so, so bloated/swollen; it looked like his pinky ring was so tight it was cutting off circulation. I have no idea what his medical issues are, but my guess would be it goes beyond the rosacea.
Yes agree 100%
Likely a combination of rosacea which causes reddened skin and dactylitis, a type of arthritis that causes sausage fingers.
Yeah….no, Chucky. That ship has sailed. You had EVERY opportunity to do what a real father would do and sit down with your son and daughter-in-law, hear them out, and help them get a handle on this nightmare. But, same as you chose to do with your then-wife whom you didn’t actually love, you shut them out, dismissed them, and focused on your own needs and wants. You are a completely damaged human being who has failed at every turn to be the loving father and husband your family needed you to be. For shame.
I love that you noticed the fonts! I noticed it too. For a family so focused on protocol and appropriateness, they are often messy about the small details. Which I suppose is on brand.
Chucky and the bride of chucky are evil!
I still think that Charles is the main Royal Racist (although Wills might have chimed in).
Also: it’s really hard to sort out these family matters privately when you won’t take your son’s calls, Chuck.
The royal family continues to blow every opportunity they have to turn this around. What should have happened, an honest assessment of royal culpability accompanied by a humble and heartfelt apology, obviously did not happen. Instead, we get hot denials, a refusal to be accountable, and absolute ice-cold response to the pain suffered by the Sussexes. Like the Trump administration, the Firm thinks if you repeat the lies long enough, they will be believed. In the digital age, that’s less effective, thanks to the foreverness of communication. It’s so interesting to watch the monarchy flip around like dying fish.
@Merricat I love your last sentence so much
The Prime Minster of India said in their Parliament??? A few days ago, that he is asking his Foreign Minister to speak to his counterpart in Britain about racism, because there is a large Indian population there
experiencing racism. Although who is he to be talking about racism, with his treatment of Muslins.
So his son’s wife was driven to the point of considering suicide while pregnant and he wants to issue a point by point rebuttal? Got it.
About that bully claim, Chris Shit from I TV, claimed that Jason filled the bullying complaint against the so called bullied wishes.
CBS is calling ITV for cutting the newspaper headlines from Oprah’s interview.
How do you rebut someone else feeling suicidal? The fact that was even a first thought just shows how dysfunctional this ‘family’ is and how little concern they had for either Harry or Meghan.
I don’t think there will be any more interviews. M&H have had their say and drew a clear line about what they will and will not accept. I think Meghan is going to use lawyers to deal the palace from here on out.
If he is concerned about trashing the family then he needs to stops William leaking to the tabloids because the bullying mess made everything a hundred times worse. And Jason Knauf need to be gone because he has breached so many privacy laws already that he’s a liability.
@Nic Jason is taking quite the beating on Twitter! It’s great to finally see him dragged for all of the petty, unprofessional stunts he’s been behind the past few years. This thread and all of the comments are 🔥🔥
https://twitter.com/S_Insley_H/status/1371620667947372549
It’s the Sun, so I’ll pass on believing Charles wants a point by point rebuttal. Charles has been a bad father and Harry didn’t hold back on his disappointment in his father’s inaction, cowardice and manipulation to get what he wanted: Harry & Meghan staying in the Firm.
Charles isn’t going to draw more attention to himself right now, especially after his complaints and bullying of the Crown & Netflix backfired so spectacularly. Charles isn’t William, who’s lashing out and basically confirming everything Harry said without naming names. Charles is a coward. He’s doing what he does best. Ignoring William, keeping his head down and carrying on with his duties. He’s not going to battle Harry in the press. He probably thinks he can get the Sussexes back at some point during his reign.
I wonder if we can get Andy Cohen to host the Real Royals of Windor’s Reunion Show with Oprah.
That would be fitting, considering the royals have been acting like a passel of Real Housewives!
Lol. Or a Big Brother style show figuratively called Off With Their Heads, where they all live in the same palace. Who will get voted out first and sent to the Tower of London?
This is what happens when you have descendants from the biggest gangsters in the land anointed as god’s chosen by the gangster church. Except Charles inherited NONE of the strategic prowess of his extremely distant ancestors. A point by point rebuttal, my god. Was it so impossible just to love your children?
Charles is a self righteous hypocrite. People don’t have short memories, he trashed his parents via his Dimbleby confessions in 1994 (and did this later with Sally Bedell Smith) and his own siblings went out to criticize him. Shameful.
Good lord, if it’s going to be anything like his brother, Sweatglandless McGhee then go for it!
What shocked me most about this interview is that H&M expressed a lot of love and admiration for the Queen and brought most of the heat on Charles. I was really expecting the opposite just from what I’ve read about the whole situation. That was quite eye-opening.
Yeah, I had to alter my opinion of her, too.
Yes, please Charles do it. You’ve waited too long, now is the time. I want to hear your point by point rebuttal on removing security for Prince Harry, a blood born Prince of the house Windsors. Idiot, I beg you to please enlighten us how this was allow to happen during your watch.
I’m glad Charles can start stabbing Harry and Meghan so all can see, the back stabbing was too low-classy for a acting king.
So wait. Charles’ first response wasn’t concern for his own child feeling cut off and threatened?
Guess he’s proving Harry’s (and Diana’s) point. What a POS father.
How are you going to do a point by point rebuttal of an interview you “didn’t watch” or get briefed on? Hmm?
What would his rebuttal sound like “We never mentioned concern over the skin tone of any children that H&M might have”. “We’re not racists”. “We never knew Meghan felt so isolated.” To which H&M would release emails in response to his rebuttal. My suggestion: SHADDUP. Call off the UK tabloids and their relentless coverage of Meghan. It’s so sick and twisted. No wonder they left that island of crazy.
I’d love to see prince Charles try it! lololol. He’s not as intelligent as he believes himself to be and would burry his own pr into the grave much like prince Andrew.
I know it’s hard to leave everything you grew up with, but Harry needs to legitimately drop the family. they didn’t care if his family died, and in removing security etc, basically enabled it.
They took away his own security too. So they didn’t care if HE died either. His own father did that to him.
100% they basically said either come back and let us abuse you or disco you and your family’s life. Run and don’t look back
I have a feeling that Charles’ ‘rebuttal’ is probably what the Queen refused to sign off on right after the interview. She probably read it, saw it for the what it was and refused to have any part of it.
Ummm, does he remember how poorly his rebuttal interview went in the mid-90s? Did anyone tell him about his brother’s disastrous rebuttal interview last year? Once again, I am amazed at how dim this family is. They never learn.
The fact that Andrews interview was more than a disaster, it just goes to show that the gold standard advisors have no f*cking clue what they are doing.
“…my guess is that Charles didn’t *actually* argue that they should do a point-by-point rebuttal. He just wants to put it out there, so we think that he has some kind of comeback, yet he avoids the receipts.”
This.
Whew, Charle’s instincts continue to be terrible. Clearly this rift won’t be mended soon if ever. Charles is as spoiled and angry as the tantrum toddler FFK. He clearly doesn’t see anyone’s needs but his own. Again, thank goodness H&M&babies got away from this mess.
The fact harry would even give these two the time of day goes to show how much of a bigger person he is. They abused him and his wife for the last 4 years every single day and because of one interview they are losing their sh*t. Willie and Charles really think they are so hard done by. One interview does not compare to 4 years of abuse. They should be grateful that it wasn’t worse cos I reckon what harry and meghan said was probably only 2% of what happened. They have done and said much worse, so they should stfu now.
There was an article a few days ago which states that Charles hadn’t even WATCHED the interview. He didn’t want to. He was aware of it because his aides summarized, and he was disappointed by what he heard, he didn’t watch it. So which is it? He didn’t watch it and wants a point by point rebuttal.
Good catch! They still can’t decide whether A. the interview was irrelevant and of course Charles doesn’t watch such gossip, or B. hell yes he’s playing back that Oprah tape nonstop and furiously writing notes for his eventual disastrous youtube react video.
@Jay HAHAHAHAAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! “his eventual disastrous youtube react video” <– GOLD
lol would like to see it, actually. This is the same family that thought that “I can’t sweat” was a slam dunk defence for allegations against Andrew 😂
“Well, you see, I have an old polo injury that prevents me from picking up the phone….”
Sure, when your son tells you he is hurting, one should do a point by point rebuttal, instead of holding him and comforting him. /s
What an insult putting the BM and tabloids ahead of your own family – feeding them this daily stream of bullsh*t instead of trying to rebuild fractured relationships. Filthy family, they’re all controlled by the Rota.
Good thing he was talked out if it. The last time one of Liz’s kids tried to do an interview to clear his name it didn’t go that well for him
Go for it, Charles! But on condition Oprah conducts the interview.
I think, after what happened to Diana, and also how Charles pushed for William and Harry to walk THE walk after her death – it’s just horrible. I obviously have no idea whats going on in their private life or what type of relationship they have but I would assume Harry attached to William instead of Charles. H and W had each other. I therefore believe Harry wants to maintain his bond with William, but don’t care much for his father.
One thing that really caught my attention during the interview was that Harry said “I will always love my father”, but at the same time shook his head “no”. Very telling.
Good observation. Harry shaking his head is how he actually feels, perhaps unconsciously. Body language is honest and says so much more than words.
Point One – I am the Prince of Wales, heir to the throne.
Point Two – I am going to be King.
Point Three – Why do people still talk about Diana, when they could talk about me?
Point Four – Seventeen – Me! Me, me me!
Point Eighteen – Oh, yes, right, I couldn’t pay for Archie’s security because…the crops in Cornwall didn’t grow well last year.
Point Nineteen – Did you hear what I said about me?
Charles is supposed to be the parent. Not the person who shows up for PR shots. The parent. This means that your needs are not primary. Charles has never gotten this. We can see were William gets it from because it is always all about Charles. I agree with others that Charles is running the show, especially since he put his puppet private secretary to the Queen in a few years ago after chasing out her last one. Also interesting is that even in “nice” stories about both Charles and William their temperaments are very similar. Both are egotistical aholes and have little capacity for empathy for others. We are giving William way too much power. He is definitely part of the problem, but Charles is driving the bus and this is why Harry is so disappointed with him. At every opportunity when things were difficult Charles has never stood by Harry. Walking Meghan down the aisle wasn’t the selfless act it appeared to be. The papers were practically fawning over the potential for Charles to do this and how supportive it would look. He probably insisted this happen. Harry’s hurt was readily evident and he stated that it was a priority for him to make the relationship right. As a father this should have moved him to say I love my son no matter what and this relationship is a priority for me as well. Instead he wants to do a tit for tat. How can you be a leader for your country if you cannot demonstrate the best ability of a leader, to have the integrity and courage to admit when you are wrong and correct your behavior. To save the monarchy, Charles should focus on being a good father, grandfather, and demonstrate how people with differing opinions can come together and show love and respect for one another.
Wow, so I think we can all assume that it WAS William who made the comment about Archie’s skin tone. Also, I think one of the reasons Harry feels SO betrayed by Charles is because before Meghan, Harry (and Will) did NOT NOT have a good relationship or really much of ANY relationship with their father and it was NOT good for Charles image, an image which seems to be in perpetual damage control, with Charles always right on the verge of losing all support altogether.
But when Meghan first came around, and ESP after the wedding, Charles enjoyed a HUGE surge in popularity, due to walking her down the aisle (kind of saving the day really!) plus his kind, gracious and attentive behavior towards Meghan’s mother who was in the surely-sort-of-uncomfortable position of being their solo….not to mention the active role Meghan took in urging Harry to bury the hatchet and really reconnect with Charles in a long term, meaningful way, AGAIN making Charles look much better as he was obviously no longer estranged from his very sympathetic son…..In short, Charles has MEGHAN AND ONLY MEGHAN to thank for the image improvement he experienced. And yet he went and thanked her by partnering up with queenie and baldie and DUH-chess Kate to try to destroy her. And I think THAT is why Harry is possibly angrier at Charles than Will.