Prince Charles wanted to do a ‘point-by-point rebuttal’ of the Sussexes’ interview

Even days later, I’m still sort of shocked that Prince Charles got the worst of it from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview. I went into the interview thinking that Harry and Meghan would have more tea to spill about William and Kate. But no – Charles was the recipient of some of Harry’s deepest cuts. I think for Harry, he might be disappointed in his father most of all, out of everyone. A lot of trust has been broken and it’s not going to be fixed overnight. And it won’t be fixed at all if Charles gets his way and issues a point-by-point rebuttal of everything in the interview:

Prince Charles reportedly wanted to provide a point-by-point rebuttal to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey — but the royal family decided not to get into a “tit-for-tat.” The Prince of Wales is upset by Harry’s comments during the interview in which he claimed his father stopped taking his calls in the run-up to Megxit, the Sun reported. And Charles, 72, is also reportedly “deeply” concerned about the allegation that the royal family discussed “how dark” the couple’s son Archie’s skin would be when he was born. “There were different reactions when the palace was working out what to do,” a source told the Sun. “One, to take the Queen’s view, to issue the quiet statement saying we are unhappy to hear they were unhappy. “But Prince Charles wanted to rebut, point by point, the claims that had been made,” the source said, adding that the royal family decided against that.

[From Page Six]

The fact that Charles’ first instinct was to go tit-for-tat isn’t surprising. After all, he is his mother’s son, and I mean that as an insult. What IS surprising is that someone talked him out of it. I guess someone in Clarence House or Buckingham Palace has two brain cells to rub together and that person understood what Meghan and Harry were actually saying in their interview: that they have a paper trail and an electronic trail and they’re not afraid to drop receipts on the House of Windsor. Come to think of it, my guess is that Charles didn’t *actually* argue that they should do a point-by-point rebuttal. He just wants to put it out there, so we think that he has some kind of comeback, yet he avoids the receipts. LOL.

Also, Us Weekly claims that sources are telling them that: “Charles does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public. Charles thinks these matters could have easily been addressed in private.” Clearly, the Sussexes did try to address all of these matters privately, and nothing was done. If anything, after Harry and Meghan tried repeatedly to address their issues privately, the palaces went even harder against them. Then Charles refused to take his younger son’s phone calls. So don’t give me that sh-t, source. The source also claimed that Charles and William both “feel that this is the first of many interviews coming in the future that will bash the crown and the Royals way of life.” Oh well, you should have been nicer to H&M.