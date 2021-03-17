Sharon Osbourne sent a cease and desist to Holly Robinson Peete threatening to sue

Embed from Getty Images
Dear Reader, Sharon Osbourne is against the ropes and it looks as if her job may be in peril just like her bestie Piers Morgan. After last week’s live row on The Talk, the show went on hiatus (which has been extended) pending an investigation on Sharon’s behavior. This actually ticked me off because why is everyone being punished for Sharon’s behavior? Shouldn’t CBS just fire her, apologize to the public and move the f**k on? Well, now it is coming out as to why the show is on hiatus. It would seem our lil sis Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist were the catalysts who filed a complaint. The complaint stated that they “don’t feel comfortable working in a racially insensitive and hostile environment.” But this isn’t the first time Sharon has made the set of The Talk racially insensitive and hostile. According to some sources ,Sharon used to call her Asian co-host Julie Chen “Wonton” and I won’t even include what she used to call Sara Gilbert her lesbian ex co-host (I’ve included the tweets from Yashar Ali below). But please tell me how she isn’t racist. Below are a few excerpts from Page Six on CBS’s response to the complaints:
A source said, “Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist complained to HR over Sharon Osbourne’s recent exchange with Sheryl Underwood.
“They said they don’t feel comfortable working in a racially insensitive and hostile environment, and this complaint launched the investigation.”
The staff was emailed Sunday afternoon that the show would not be taping live shows on Monday or Tuesday as CBS investigates “the situation and concerns” after Osbourne’s tense exchange with Underwood after Osbourne defended longtime friend Morgan and his controversial comments about Markle.
Page Six can also exclusively reveal that a memo was sent to all cast, staff and crew at “The Talk” that states, “As a result of Wednesday’s taping, we want to make it clear that HR is actively involved in addressing the situation and concerns that have been brought to our attention.
“We are committed to a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace and want to ensure that you are all aware of all the resources available to you should you wish to talk to someone.”
The memo includes contact numbers and emails for CBS human resources, plus a 24-hour tip line for anonymous concerns.
Sharon is all but fired and continues to play the victim and dig a deeper hole for herself. Sharon has had her publicist release a ridiculous letter on her behalf to dispute Yashar Ali’s claims (and receipts) and has sent a cease and desist letter to Holly Robinson Peete! Sharon is threatening to sue Holly if she doesn’t remove her tweet about Sharon calling her and Leah “ghetto.” Like I keep saying Sharon has always behaved in a vile way. She is known to have bullied her co-host on the X-Factor and she is known for saying and doing some of the most foul things. The issue that I will continue to have is how people keep caping for and hiring her. Even Sheryl Underwood, who was on the receiving end of most of Sharon’s ire on Wednesday, continued to be really vague on her podcast over the weekend. Sheryl basically explained what a true apology was, and alluded to the fact that Sharon had not apologized to her. Sheryl, despite being the offended party, was being very diplomatic.
I personally love that it was Elaine who was the one to file the complaint seeing that she is the newbie on the show. Elaine has a reputation for standing up for racial justice and inclusivity (from her time as editor in chief of Teen Vogue). Not to mention the fact that Elaine looked like she was about to take off her earrings during that entire exchange between Sharon and Sheryl. Anyhow, my biggest issue about this entire situation is how the Black and Brown people are made to suffer yet again because of something the white person did. It is not a good look to me that CBS didn’t outright fire Sharon. Instead CBS decided to punish everyone for Sharon’s bad behavior. Let’s be clear, CBS has supported and allowed Sharon’s bad behavior for the last decade so this is on them too.
1. Exclusive: Sharon Osbourne, co-host of the CBS daytime panel show “The Talk,” would frequently refer to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as “wonton” and “slanty eyes,” according to multiple sources. https://t.co/6A4DrRnSVx
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021
Sheryl Underwood’s response starting at 2:16
3. After Osbourne's former colleague Holly Robinson Peete said Osbourne referred to her as "ghetto" and got her fired from "The Talk", Osbourne had her attorneys send a cease and desist letter saying if she didn't delete the tweet below, she would be sued
https://t.co/yxDdy7SDyZ
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021
5. In response to an extensive list of details in my story, Sharon Osbourne's publicist Howard Bragman sent me this statement.
My Story: https://t.co/rQTAuHj2bj pic.twitter.com/s20vHnfZnF
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021
🚨 Sharon Osbourne not only refuted Holly Robinson Peete’s claims that she referred to her as “ghetto” but she denied that she had ever — in life — used the word.
Yet here she is using it live on air during The Talk pic.twitter.com/iz3s05dzOL
— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) March 16, 2021
Bring 👏🏾 It 👏🏾
I am so befuddled how this woman was allowed to racially bully her coworkers for so long. And Julie Chen? She was married to the boss. I guess she never said it to HER face. CBS really needs a good exec-suite cleaning.
Repulsive person.
Her “Boss” (and Chen’s husband) was too busy harassing actresses himself to worry about anyone else. I believe the CBS Board made him “step down” (with a shining Golden Parachute). That’s when Chen took a leave of absence from Big Brother, wasn’t it?
Exactly. And that’s when Julie Chen changed the way she introduced herself from Julie Chen to Julie Chen Moonves. I turned off Big Brother once because every time she says “Moonves” to show support to her husband, it reminds me of that little rat sexually assaulting a woman in his office. Every.single.time.
Seriously. And Oya’s point about the whole cast being punished is a good one. Why not replace her with a temporary host as they go through their charade of an investigation, or just do he show without her? Sickening.
I really hope all the crew, assistants, etc are being paid for this. It’s very unfair to them if Sharon’s racist temper tantrum costs them.
Right. SHE should have been suspended pending investigation.
That’s exactly what I thought-she was brazen enough to say these things to the Boss’ wife, who knows what she could do.
I would be just ducky with never seeing Karen Osbourne again.
As the daughter of a wonderful Karen, I usually prefer “Becky” as the insult name, but “Karen Osborne” is just too perfect.
For a second I wondered what her daughter had done this time, then remembered her name’s KELLY, not Karen. The name fits only too well!
Serious question, because I am not the target audience for this, but what does Sharon Osbourne add to this show? Why is she worth fighting for? It feels like the producers are more afraid of a single lawsuit from Sharon than multiple lawsuits from so many of her previous and current coworkers. It just doesn’t make sense for me. Surely they could find some real housewife or former bachelor star to play her role much cheaper?
I too am confused by her value add. Her only accomplishment is having been the wife of and on a reality tv show because of a famous husband, but otherwise why is she being asked to give cultural commentary in the first place? I mean, these shows are vapid and pointless filler during the day anyway, a live soap opera designed to encourage conflict between cohosts-the audience is essentially primed for arguments between the cohosts, so in that sense, she delivers because she is a catalyst for conflict. But she isn’t that compelling as a conflict generator and has no particular skillset or education (formal or
Otherwise) to inform her conflict-generation. So bring a smart and accomplished conflict generator on instead of her.
“Her only accomplishment is having been the wife of and on a reality tv show because of a famous husband,”
I think the things she said are disgusting, and that she should be fired, but the above is not accurate. she was a road manager for several bands before she took over managing for Black Sabbath and Ozzy. (and she didn’t only get the job because she was involved with Ozzy, she had the job before they were together.) she BUSTED HER AZZ in the music world, back when it was really a man’s game. she was tough as nails and is credited as a driving force behind many bands that she “kept in line” while they were touring. I read her bio years ago and it was fascinating. used to really have a lot of respect for her and what she did back in the day but no longer.
“I read her bio years ago and it was fascinating. used to really have a lot of respect for her and what she did back in the day but no longer.”
I didn’t know any of that about her. I think it’s okay to respect someone’s accomplishments and not the person (within reason). To some extent she may not have been able to do as much if she didn’t have her terrible personality, someone considerate of others may not be able to keep bands “in line” as effectively (I’m just speculating, I don’t really know how one would go about keeping bands in line other than that I wouldn’t be able to do it).
Anyway, she apparently has a much more impressive background than I realized, but she’s also the reason why if I’m bored and flipping through channels, I would never stop on The Talk.
“To some extent she may not have been able to do as much if she didn’t have her terrible personality, someone considerate of others may not be able to keep bands “in line” as effectively”
Yeah, I have to think that part of the reason she’s the way she is is because of her upbringing and the work she did for so many years. she had to be a ball-breaker to deal with the abuse and misogyny she faced during her career. but she doesn’t have to be a bigot…
No, she definitely doesn’t have to be a bigot.
whatWHAt – That’s what I was going to say. Back in the day she was a force to be reckoned with and did an amazing job. I actually had a lot of respect for her before she became so public and showed who she truly was.
Times have changed for the better. And she hasn’t.
She apparently gets The Talk bigger ratings. Or so CBS believes. So she is the show’s MVP. Ratings = $$$ and $$$ rules. Now they’re trying to decide if she is still a money maker ( in which case she will get sensitivity training and talk about how much she has learned ) or a liability i.e. advertisers pulling sponsorship, in which case CBS will let her go, saying they don’t tolerate bullying and racism.
I’m assuming that CBS, like ABC with JellerShot McCain, assumes that any attention is good attention. I stopped watching The View shortly after Meghan was hired, resumed while she was on maternity leave, and stopped again when she returned. The best message we can give to the producers and owners of these shows is that we will take our eyes elsewhere when they cast appalling people.
Like Piers Morgan is in England?
Exactly. I have never in my entire life heard someone say that they like Sharon, or watch that show for her. I’m guessing it’s a lot like McCain over on the View- The show gets attention by her saying stupid and/or controversial things.
Sharon needs to go, like yesterday. That is a horrible working environment, and if the don’t fire her, everyone on that show needs to sue.
Yep and i dont understand why anyone is interested in or cares about what kelly osborne thinks about anything. Remember when ozzy was caught with his hairdresser cheating on sharon and Kelly decided to post the womans name and phone number to Twitter saying it was elder abuse what shed done? Yes her livelihood should be in jeopardy and only hers because its not as if it takes two to tango? Yeah theyre both garbage
She’s the Cartman of the show. She says outrageous things that others get to react to. She’s not afraid to say horrible and stupid things. She’s not a producer of the show, so they just need to replace her.
(In addition to her accomplishments in the music world, she also pioneered the terrible practice of OzFest where they price gouge non-headlining bands and make them pay to perform).
This bitch and her vile spawn should have been canceled YEARS ago. I’m so happy the tea is finally being spilled even though most of us have known what she is for a while.
I love Elaine on Project Runway. She always has great commentary and she rocks serious looks. She especially has a great 70s inspired one.
I also love her on Project Runway.
WORD.
Is it good? I stopped watching years ago when the Gretchen the diaper lady won.
Lol. Gretchen was insufferable.
I actually like the new Project Runway better than the old one (or the last few seasons of the original one). Christian Siriano is a wonderful mentor and Elaine W, Maxwell Brandon and Karlie K are great new fresh judges with Nina Garcia still there to round things out. I really hope it continues.
If you go back to the email that Sharon released from Holly, it’s OBVIOUS that there were racial jokes out there about Julie. Sharon’s an idiot and needs to go.
Does the Ousbourne family own shares in CBS? They surely must. It’s the only thing that explains this tokenism of a permanent job. I wish they would all quit in protest and leave her to host it alone but I know it’s not realistic. I really hate this woman and I’m not even American. In a few weeks, she’s made me hate her the way I hate Piers
Simply because you are the spouse of or the child of someone famous, should not automatically make you famous. Hollywood will throw anyone at the wall to see if they stick these days. No talent needed!
What does Sharon have on CBS? She can’t be that popular that they will try so hard to keep her on the show. I feel so bad for everyone who has had to work with this vile woman.
I think she’s just a nuclear level “Karen” who will threaten and terrorize everyone under the sun to get her way.
She does come across that way, especially in these stories. You’re right.
I agree with that assessment.
She’a always been and abusive, caustic, vindictive, racist bitch. I have no idea how this horrible woman and her awful family have gotten a pass for so long? Why?.Yashar Ali has written about some of the horrible and racist things that she’s said and done. She’s very litigious and it seems to keep her employed.
Oh really. How Trump of her.
She’s equally narcissistic and disturbed and also has talentless, obnoxious children.
All Sharen managed to do with her tantrum is give people an even better look at her true colors. We knew she was an asshole, but maybe not that she was this bad. Her trying to dictate which abuses a woman of color gets to cry about like that was just gross.
I hope everyone takes a few minutes to write to CBS to express their feelings about Osbourne . Strike while the iron is hot. This is how we get things done.
Sharon must have felt untouchable to be this bold. Julie Chen is married to the former head of the CBS network.
And what a hypocrite Sharon is. I can remember when she went after NBC because they removed her son Jack from a reality competition show when he got diagnosed with MS (they claimed it made him unsafe to compete). Sharon went on a tirade, refused to work on America’s Got Talent, etc. So her son deserves to be treated with equality and respect, but she can’t extent it to anybody else!
CBS also let that horrible guy fire linda bloodworth thomasen. they apparently have no idea what they’re doing over there
Imagine getting youtself into this much trouble over…. Piers Morgan.
ha ha. I am sure at this point even Piers wants to disassociate from her. When he got fired there were not any reports like this about him from his co workers. She is worse then he is!
Sharon would do well to remember what happened to Ellen, who is far more powerful with her own show. Once the info on how she treated people started to drip, drip out there, pretty soon it became a waterfall. As nasty as Sharon is and she’s friends with Piss Morgan too? Sharon is going to find herself in deep water any minute.
Piss Morgan 🤣 made my day.
Funny she didn’t go after Leah Remini who confirmed what this idiot said to Holly, isn’t it?
Sharon ain’t stupid, she knew Leah would drag her to hell, to heaven for a quick second to remind her she will be welcomed, and hell again.
Leah took on the cult of Scientology. Sharon is an old bitter woman. Leah would crush her like a spider and Sharon knows this.
*not be welcomed.
Darn it, I really wanted that to land.
It’s not necessarily due to the fact that Leah’s well known for taking down assholes. It simply could be Sharon showing her racism again by only going after the black woman.
My first thought was just that. Oh, what a great way to prove you’re not racist, trying to sue the black accuser but not the white.
It’s been an embarrassing few months to be a middle aged white lady I have to say lol. Good Lord…what is wrong with these people! Truly tacky. She has got to go. I am an Ozzy Fan so I was kind of giving her the benefit of the doubt….but who talks that way?! It’s repulsive.
If I was Holly I’d leave that tweet right there. You want to sue-GO AHEAD.
Sharon really needs to look up Holly’s Wiki.
HOLLY is the bigger get, star, etc just from her parents. Holly has legit Hollywood family history.
Sharon is just a viral sound bite to please white supremacists and CBS better figure that out now and just cut her loose..
Not to mention third generation college educated with a degree from Sarah Lawrence. But to an old racist white lady who slept her way to where she is that equals “ghetto.”
I had no idea about Holly’s family! I always think of 21 Jump Street whenever she’s mentioned. I loved that show, and she was so cool on it.
If Sharon treated a co-host, someone supposed to be her equal at the show, that way, can you imagine how she treats the crew, and all other people around her? An absolute nightmare of a person. I bet there is a list a mile long of the complaints people could file against her.
I’ve followed Holly a long time and she has receipts for everything. She has met everyone and gotten the pics to prove it. I have so much love and respect for her. Team Holly.
Karen Osbourne should be so embarrassed but she’s tripling down trump style. It’s gross. She needed to fired that day. It’s horrific and embrasssing but clearly the network is pandering to allllllll those Karens who voted for the Cheeto in chief.
I just want Sheryl to get a massive raise. Like give her Sharon’s salary for every day they are off air.
Sheryl is such a class act. She totally deserves a raise! Also feeling back for Amanda Kloots. She just got this job and is dealing with the anniversary of her husbands death and illness.
I actually met her once many years ago backstage at Ozzy’s concert. This was way before the surgeries to lose weight and face lifts, etc…
(My daughter had gone to Ozzy’s show and had a pretty bad asthma attack and I was called to come and get her.)
She just happened to be heading to a room in the arena and saw me with medical personnel; asked what happened and wished my daughter well, then went about her way
She was perfectly pleasant to me, but there was no denying she was wound up tighter than tight and absolutely NO doubt who was in charge there. Just from that brief encounter the vibe she gave was off you know?
I highly recommend Yashar Ali’s article. The story about Sharon Osbourne harassing Renee Tab is I N S A N E. In short: the Osbournes threw a party at their home to renew their vows. Their son invited a guest who brought Tab (a 26-year-old literary agent at the time) as a plus-one. There was a raffle at the party and Tab won. This would be a happy story if it ended there. Nope. Osbourne claimed Tab broke into the party and stole the raffle prize. She tried to get Tab removed from her plane home and fired from her job. (Jeezus, was this like a date from hell?) Luckily, Tab’s employer stuck by her and issued a statement saying the Osbournes should apologise to their employee.
A link to Ali’s story is up above in his tweet.
My husband (who doesn’t really follow pop culture) just came in to tell be about this story and complain that the only reason the world knows anything about Sharon is because her dad managed Black Sabbath and thanks to that we have had to deal with her these past decades. She seems like such an idiot and I’m not surprised at all. Another privileged person who had the right connections to fame and money who is actually an idiot.
I watched this show a few times once Amanda Kloots joined as I followed her journey through Nick’s illness, and I have to say – The show is BAD. It is really stilted and it feels like each lady has a scripted reply to each topic and there’s no actual conversation. Maybe it’s not the worst thing for them to just put it out to pasture.
After reading Yashar’s tweet thread (!) yesterday, it really put Sharon’s shouting at Sheryl in a new light. Surely Sharon knows that Sheryl knows what kinds of words she has used backstage; it is as if she was daring Sheryl to go ahead and use Sharon’s own words out loud.
Prior to this I don’t think I paid any attention to Sharon Osbourne. I don’t watch reality tv so I didn’t know her from that. She is seriously unimpressive.
Maybe Sharon doesn’t think she is racist because she treats everyone with utter disrespect. Off the top of my head, I can remember she has feuded with her brother, Lady Gaga, Courtney Love, Billy Corgan, Chrissy Teigen, Insane Clown Posse, Simon Cowell, Gene Simmons, and Marie Osmond.
I forgot that Marie was on this show too at one point, right? I know she left in a hurry but I didn’t know Sharon was involved.
Scientologists HATE Yashar Ali, so let’s see how long it takes for someone like Kirstie Alley to come to Sharon’s defense. Alley LOATHES Ali. I am guessing Leah Remini is one of Ali’s sources for The Talk info.
Sharon really is a disgusting bigoted person but the network let her get away with this nasty behavior. Why is it she’s still giving interviews while the rest of the cast is basically silent? She’ll try to position it that the network fired her because she spoke up. Also, why was it disclosed who went to HR? That should be confidential, and now those people will be harassed or blacklisted. Osbourne is going around basically blaming Sheryl, saying the network used her to get Sharon. As fir suing Holly, Leah Remini said the same thing. Osbourne needs to go. Not because she defended Morgan but because of her workplace conduct. There is no excuse for such blatant disrespect and racism/homophobia. Also, all of her coworkers are more talented, educated and experienced in this business then she ever was.
Karen Osborne and her daughter Bitchy Becky need to go away forever. This woman is so problematic. I understand Kelly’s issues so much better now. I do not know why she was allowed to be horrible and racist for so long, but she needs to go.
I feel like Sharon Osbourne is crying out- racism is the worst thing that has ever happened to ME!!!!
Shut up and listen.
I understand it is hard.
But for the love of god.
Julie Wonton??? I’d be taping a paper sack full of shrimp and catfish somewhere superbly hidden in her office.
And every time we order food, every single time, some wonton dish would be sent her way.
The fact that Sharon Osborne is trying to the be the arbiter of proper behavior is beyond ridiculous.
It’s akin to Ozzy taking Martha Stewart’s job(s).
I think she’s going to leave/quit/get fired and join up with the new British Fox inspired network that supposedly is going to hire Piers Morgan. Sounds perfect for her…