Sharon Osbourne sent a cease and desist to Holly Robinson Peete threatening to sue

Dear Reader, Sharon Osbourne is against the ropes and it looks as if her job may be in peril just like her bestie Piers Morgan. After last week’s live row on The Talk, the show went on hiatus (which has been extended) pending an investigation on Sharon’s behavior. This actually ticked me off because why is everyone being punished for Sharon’s behavior? Shouldn’t CBS just fire her, apologize to the public and move the f**k on? Well, now it is coming out as to why the show is on hiatus. It would seem our lil sis Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist were the catalysts who filed a complaint. The complaint stated that they “don’t feel comfortable working in a racially insensitive and hostile environment.” But this isn’t the first time Sharon has made the set of The Talk racially insensitive and hostile. According to some sources ,Sharon used to call her Asian co-host Julie Chen “Wonton” and I won’t even include what she used to call Sara Gilbert her lesbian ex co-host (I’ve included the tweets from Yashar Ali below). But please tell me how she isn’t racist. Below are a few excerpts from Page Six on CBS’s response to the complaints:

A source said, “Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist complained to HR over Sharon Osbourne’s recent exchange with Sheryl Underwood. “They said they don’t feel comfortable working in a racially insensitive and hostile environment, and this complaint launched the investigation.” The staff was emailed Sunday afternoon that the show would not be taping live shows on Monday or Tuesday as CBS investigates “the situation and concerns” after Osbourne’s tense exchange with Underwood after Osbourne defended longtime friend Morgan and his controversial comments about Markle. Page Six can also exclusively reveal that a memo was sent to all cast, staff and crew at “The Talk” that states, “As a result of Wednesday’s taping, we want to make it clear that HR is actively involved in addressing the situation and concerns that have been brought to our attention. “We are committed to a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace and want to ensure that you are all aware of all the resources available to you should you wish to talk to someone.” The memo includes contact numbers and emails for CBS human resources, plus a 24-hour tip line for anonymous concerns.

Sharon is all but fired and continues to play the victim and dig a deeper hole for herself. Sharon has had her publicist release a ridiculous letter on her behalf to dispute Yashar Ali’s claims (and receipts) and has sent a cease and desist letter to Holly Robinson Peete! Sharon is threatening to sue Holly if she doesn’t remove her tweet about Sharon calling her and Leah “ghetto.” Like I keep saying Sharon has always behaved in a vile way. She is known to have bullied her co-host on the X-Factor and she is known for saying and doing some of the most foul things. The issue that I will continue to have is how people keep caping for and hiring her. Even Sheryl Underwood, who was on the receiving end of most of Sharon’s ire on Wednesday, continued to be really vague on her podcast over the weekend. Sheryl basically explained what a true apology was, and alluded to the fact that Sharon had not apologized to her. Sheryl, despite being the offended party, was being very diplomatic.

I personally love that it was Elaine who was the one to file the complaint seeing that she is the newbie on the show. Elaine has a reputation for standing up for racial justice and inclusivity (from her time as editor in chief of Teen Vogue). Not to mention the fact that Elaine looked like she was about to take off her earrings during that entire exchange between Sharon and Sheryl. Anyhow, my biggest issue about this entire situation is how the Black and Brown people are made to suffer yet again because of something the white person did. It is not a good look to me that CBS didn’t outright fire Sharon. Instead CBS decided to punish everyone for Sharon’s bad behavior. Let’s be clear, CBS has supported and allowed Sharon’s bad behavior for the last decade so this is on them too.

1. Exclusive: Sharon Osbourne, co-host of the CBS daytime panel show “The Talk,” would frequently refer to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as “wonton” and “slanty eyes,” according to multiple sources. https://t.co/6A4DrRnSVx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021

Sheryl Underwood’s response starting at 2:16





3. After Osbourne's former colleague Holly Robinson Peete said Osbourne referred to her as "ghetto" and got her fired from "The Talk", Osbourne had her attorneys send a cease and desist letter saying if she didn't delete the tweet below, she would be sued

https://t.co/yxDdy7SDyZ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021

5. In response to an extensive list of details in my story, Sharon Osbourne's publicist Howard Bragman sent me this statement. My Story: https://t.co/rQTAuHj2bj pic.twitter.com/s20vHnfZnF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021

🚨 Sharon Osbourne not only refuted Holly Robinson Peete’s claims that she referred to her as “ghetto” but she denied that she had ever — in life — used the word. Yet here she is using it live on air during The Talk pic.twitter.com/iz3s05dzOL — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) March 16, 2021





