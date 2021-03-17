The palaces are really worked up over the fact that Gayle King spilled the tea

I’m still laughing my ass off about “how dare Prince Harry & Meghan speak to Gayle King!” Like, did they listen to what she said? Harry clearly told Gayle that he’d spoken to his father and brother and the conversations were “not productive.” King also pointed out that no one in the family has spoken to or checked in on Meghan, and that the whole point of the Oprah interview was to get the various royal courts to stop attacking H&M, which all of the royal courts are still doing. Kensington Palace immediately ran to Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair and one royal source cried salty, wrathful tears, saying: “There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard. William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.” Willileaks is so mad that someone else is leaking! As it turns out, all of the palace aides are now incredibly worried that Harry and Meghan might – GASP – just turn to the American media to correct the record whenever the palaces are trying to smear them. How dare they! Please allow the palace’s hatchet men to leak against H&M in peace!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have hijacked peace talks with the monarchy by dishing about private chats to CBS’ Gayle King — a move damned by the royal biographer as a “shocking breach of trust,” according to a report. King, 66, on Tuesday openly discussed her weekend call with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying they were still upset and frustrated and that Harry’s chats with his dad and brother were “not productive.” Royal sources told the Mirror that the private conversations being openly discussed and used against them would “cause alarm.” “This type of behavior could have huge implications for trust between the camps moving forward,” the source said. Royal biographer Penny Junor also told the paper that King’s unexpected revelations can only be expected to make other royals more guarded in their approaches to mending the royal rift. “It’s a shocking breach of trust,” Junor said of the Sussexes repeating their private chats to a TV journalist. “The family will worry that anything they say to Harry will end up on American television.” Buckingham Palace sources insisted to the outlet that the monarchy would not play tit-for-tat and also reveal negative news about the attempts at reconciliation. “None of the households — the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — will be giving a running commentary on private conversations,” a palace source told the Mirror.

[From Page Six]

Just so we’re clear: Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace have been engaged in a one-sided smear campaign against Harry and Meghan for years, with three competing royal courts leaking sh-t and making up asinine stories about the Sussexes constantly. Once Harry and Meghan start to reclaim their narrative, sit down with Oprah for an interview and begin to use their legal resources and their own allies in the American media, then suddenly there’s a “breach of trust” and mass hypocrisy from all of the palaces, who sniff that THEY will not give a running commentary. It’s completely bonkers, unprofessional, amateurish and complete clownery.

The Mail also added this note in their coverage: “There have been a handful of stories published in the UK media reporting that Charles and William felt hurt by what Harry had said, but with very little detail on what was taking place behind the scenes.” THE LIES!! Kensington Palace and Clarence House spent the past four weeks throwing everything against the wall.

Omid Scobie isn’t having it either:

Bit confused here, so just want to get this new royal protocol correct. It’s okay when info is leaked to the papers via a palace source but not when Gayle King shares it on TV? Righty-ho then🙃 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 17, 2021