Donald Trump: Duchess Meghan ‘is no good – I said it & now everybody is seeing it’

Donald Trump has a well-documented issue with all women of color: he just flatly hates them and he thinks they’re “nasty.” When he was in the White House, Trump used his literal bully pulpit to insult the Duchess of Sussex, calling her “nasty” for not voting for him in 2016. In 2020, as the Sussexes moved to California during the start of lockdown, Trump actually tweeted out that he would not authorize the government to pay for their security. That tweet put a particularly awful target on their back, especially since (as we now know) Prince Charles had also pulled their security around the same time. Then Trump insulted Meghan again later in 2020, saying “I’m not a fan of hers” and that he wished “a lot of luck” to Prince Harry for marrying such a “nasty” woman. Just another part of the larger white supremacist targetting of Meghan, and it made me really fearful for the Sussexes’ security situation.
Well, now that Trump is out of office and (I assume) spending his days as a Mar-a-Lago/Walmart greeter, he still has sh-tty thoughts about Meghan especially. He authorized one of his Nazis to speak about the Oprah interview:
Former President Donald Trump thought Meghan Markle was “no good” following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey — but didn’t want to say so publicly for fear of being “canceled” like Piers Morgan, an ex-adviser has claimed. Trump’s former adviser Jason Miller shared what he said the ex-commander-in-chief thought of Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Wednesday.
“She’s no good … I said it and now everybody is seeing it,” Miller said Trump told him. The former president apparently told Miller he could “make a little news” on the podcast by sharing his reaction to the sit-down — while also noting it might not be the best idea.
“You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle, you get canceled, look at Piers (Morgan),” Trump said, according to Miller. Trump also reportedly said “I’m on Team Piers” after the former “Good Morning Britain” host left the show Tuesday following an on-air clash with a co-star who criticized him for “trashing” the Duchess of Sussex.
Morgan — who had charged that Markle exaggerated claims about suicidal thoughts and racism in the royal family — said he lost his job because he refused to apologize for his comments. UK regulator Ofcom said it received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments, including from Markle herself.
“Piers Morgan is the best, he’s the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle,” Miller said Trump told him.
I mean… like Meghan gives a damn at this point. It would be one thing if that douchebag was still in office, but at the moment, Trump and Jason Miller are just talking to their insular Nazi crowd of insurrectionists and terrorists. Are these people still putting a target on Harry and Meghan’s backs? Yes, they are. And it’s awful. But it could be a lot worse. As for the Piers Morgan thing… I guess Trump doesn’t remember (curious) that Piers officially broke with Trump when Trump went full baby-tantrum and refused to accept the election results and incited an insurrection. Perhaps all is forgiven now – if there’s one issue on which old white bigoted misogynists can come together, it’s that women of color are terrible.
That’s fake Melania in the header photo, right?
Also, this entire “leak” is so BS. You weren’t cancelled for putting children in cages, buddy. Like *this* would get you cancelled. You know full well you can spew whatever hate you like about any person of colour and your base will cheer loudly. I don’t even know why he bothered to make such an idiotic excuse.
Yes, her face is just different.
Piers has obviously begged the orange one to bad mouth the object of their mutual hatred again, so what’s new? Like Megan cares one jot.
Washed up old white/orange man disparages brilliant, gorgeous, talented WOC. Nothing to see here folks!!
SHUT UP Trump. You’re supposed to stay quiet after you leave office, you Malignant Narcissist Creep! Grifter! Con man! Thief! Sex trafficker CRIMINAL! You’re headed to ruin, if not prison.
Lol coming from trump that’s an endorsement
He probably finds her attractive. PSYCHO.
In case anyone needed further confirmation that Meghan and Harry are on the side of decency and humanity, it’s this. Congrats, Cambridges! Have fun at Mar-a-Lago.
Sunday, YES! And I for one am so glad I don’t have to see this couple on the news as our First Family. It’s bad enough I am dealing with a pandemic – children in and out of school and parents who are scared to leave their house. Seeing Trump and his family gone has brought some tranquility and sanity to my daily life and I thank God for that.
Indeed. You just have to look at the people that support them and look at those that don’t and you feel like you are on the right side of this. Also, Meghan lives in that man’s head rent free.
Hahahaha. Oh you mean, noted racist misogynist hates outspoken mixed race/black woman? An absolute shocker! I am clutching my pearls.
What is hilarious about this is that he is speaking to his racist base who are being told by their racist media overlords to support the RF, a royal family who is claiming itself not racist. Again, you can’t make this crap up.
lol exactly, and the “logic” gets even funnier when you realize that his crazed cult of “true patriots” are caping for *checks notes* the british royal family. lol ok.
Exactly. And on that note, non-conservatives who have sided with her abusers really need to stop and do some self-reflection on who they’re aligning themselves with.
For a minute there I thought he was speaking about himself.
I genuinely believe he read the Daily Mail and then believe everything published/ written. He’s that dumb.
Murdoch is a big fan of Trump’s
Daily Mail isn’t owned by Murdoch.
But Murdoch owns Faux News and the New York Post.
Fck Trump and the horse he rode in on.
….for not trampling him?
Yeah, I was really enjoying NOT seeing his fascist face plastered all over this beloved blog and other outlets.
Literally the firm has all the worst white supremacists globally supporting them when they are trying to assert they aren’t racist. Not a good look.
I disagree with the idea that MM won’t give a damn about this kind of commentary. She has revealed that she is recovering from mental illness. I worry for her health because these character assassinations keep on coming. And when I start thinking to myself that maybe she and PH should have kept it private, I remember that that would be the same as allowing the bullies to silence them.
There are no perfect choices in these situations. Meghan opted for dignity, truth and self-assertion.
Trump continues to incite violence against women who are not White and after last night, this goes down particularly poorly.
I think the difference will be where the commentary is coming from. Random Susie in London complaining about Meghan is going to hit different compared to a known deplorable man (even if he’s a former President) complaining about Meghan.
The Sussexes out to send them a stinky orchid in thanks!
Wow I’d forgotten how badly painted orange he is.
As others here have said this ‘leak’ is nonsense, he just wants to draw more attention to the poor victimised white men and get into this news cycle.
White men that hate each other will miraculously bond over trashing a black woman.
Donal Trump is no good and everybody is seeing it.
Trump “is no good … I said it and now everybody is seeing it,” Terrorist and chief says what?
I worked with an Irish S African (which in my eyes made him a fascist religious fanatic) who had a problem with Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and Rihanna—specifically. I’m like hmmmmm. What do these people have in common? I can’t imagine. I can’t imagine what you really have a problem with. It’s a mystery.
I find it hilarious that he thinks that THIS is what will get him cancelled.
Incompetent racist buffoon only approves of useless vapid bimbos.
Wow, because Meghan REALLY wants Trump to approve of her, right? *eye roll* And funny, all of the really major bombshells about the family came from Harry but he’s A-ok.
I wonder if Lou Dobbs feels betrayed by Trump’s declarations that Morgan is “the greatest”, you guys! Anyway, sometimes I pretend that “everybody” is just Trump’s nickname for Melania. It makes his comments make more sense.
Oh f–k off back to your White Trash Versailles and never darken our headlines again, you f–king asshole. Meghan has more class and dignity and compassion in a single strand of hair that you and your entire family have in several generations. For once in your miserable life, do the decent thing and hurry up and stroke out on the toilet.
This is just red meat to the base. Like Meghan cares.
Trump is mad that Meghan is in the news than HE is. Oh and he needs a distraction from the Washington Post just reported that Russia tried to put its thumb on the scale to help him win the 2020 election.
Any female who does not drop her panties for him on command is “nasty”. He is a teenage boy who never grew up. He is emotionally stunted and damaged in my humble opinion.
Enter STOP to unsubscribe from Donald Trump Updates
Someone is trying to stay relevant.
When is Trump going to be definitively called out for inciting violence against women and people of colour!!?
There are unstable people out there that are hanging on his hateful rhetoric and looking for targets to take their racist anger out on. Case in point, the shootings in Georgia are an absolute result of Trump’s demonization of Asian people. Why is this not being shouted from every rooftop!? And Trump’s misogyny and racism will absolutely affect more and more already vulnerable and marginalized people.
Trump does not represent friendship or support, so this isn’t about standing up for Morgan, this is Trump taking potshots from exile for attention and publicity. Yet his words are not so easily dismissed. This will resonate with those people already angry and riled up. That already are probably simmering pots of misogyny and racism. JFC. When will Trump’s true legacy of murder and mayhem be starkly laid out? How many more people must be hurt or killed before he is held responsible!
Apparently Trump ALSO said, in that phone interview he did with Fox last night, that he’d love to run against Meghan in 2024. Because nothing unites Trump’s base like attacking a prominent woman, especially one who’s nonwhite.
Piers Morgan and Trump are two peas in a very ugly pod.
Successful black woman attacked by Donald Trump?
Must be Wednesday.
He’s a steaming pile of racist garbage.
Mr 30,000 lies and counting blames everyone else for his victimhood. Meanwhile, people of colour are invariably cast as the culprits in any white narrative. It’s absolutely SHAMEFUL.
That bottom feeder Trump would never let an opportunity to harass and bully a woman – especially a black woman – pass him by. His base loves it. That’s why he reared the ugly taxidermied rat on his head to give an opinion no one wanted or needed to hear.
He should be rather flattered as Meghan is using his playbook of accuse accuse accuse and threaten receipts.
Like Meghan or any right thinking person cares about his opinion.
Why are you giving this man exactly what he wants by posting his insane bullshit? Let him rot in obscurity.
I don’t care if he said something about this site’s fave. It’s a cheap click and he doesn’t deserve a platform. Gross.
Why is this being covered? He’s spent his existence rewarded for bad behavior and everyone must rush to quote him. So I guess this is what gets engagement. It’s so nice not having him on Twitter.
Let me guess, she turned former guy down and now she’s “no good”.
If toxic masculinity was in barely human form, it would be him.
Donald Trump is harassing a white debutante, so he is probably an equal opportunity malignant narcissist.
If Mr. Twice Impeached Liar in Chief Fake Billionaire Who Incited a Riot says it’s true, well, then, there you have it.
I have July 20th, 2021 marked on my calendar. That will be six months since Trump got to walk out of the White House and into a waiting plane NOT IN HANDCUFFS.
If he and his spawn are not charged with anything by then (federal or state) I’ll be convinced nothing will happen to them.
Can’t wait for 45 to follow in Limbaugh footsteps. Both vile, disgusting, waste of human flesh. Rip already
I love that Trump is calling out a woman of color when he must spend half his day COLORING himself Orange. Doesn’t that make him also of color?
I thought we canceled this POS when we voted him out. Guess he didn’t get the damn memo.
He feared being cancelled if he spoke on her?
PUH-fucking-LEEZE
God, can you believe this guy was PRESIDENT?? Like, this is what he did all day! For years!
I’d like to make a request to @Celebitchy to please stop posting pictures of 45. We went through hell and many of us are still going through hell because of him. His face is a horrific trigger. I never wanted to see it before he became president and it was a daily torture to see it every day after that. Can we stop now? I would love to continue reading and following Celebitchy as it’s mostly been a respite and source of support especially this past year, which I greatly appreciated, but to come on here today and see this horror, I couldn’t click away fast enough and then thought, I need to say something. Please. There must be some way you can cover him if you still feel like that’s necessary for click-bait or numbers, without subjecting all of the readers to his heinous image.
Dear Cheat-O,
You have already been cancelled by the 81 million Americans who did not vote for you.
As God is my witness, I’ll never vote republican again.
UGH this guy……just shut the fuck up and go play golf. In fact, a golf ball is the perfect size for a gag in his mouth. I am quite sure he has golf balls that say TRUMP on them, so of course you want that facing front.
Saying it got him attention. That is all he cares about, ever, in any way. Pathological narcissist.
I despise this man so much I can’t even express it. And I despise our country that has allowed him to get away with so much and romp around Florida not being in jail.
His staff had to share this message because he couldn’t tweet it.
No further Trump headlines needed. He’s no longer relevant, and I’d prefer to never see his nor any members of his trash family’s faces again. I’ll make an exception for mug shots.