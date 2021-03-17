Donald Trump: Duchess Meghan ‘is no good – I said it & now everybody is seeing it’

Donald Trump has a well-documented issue with all women of color: he just flatly hates them and he thinks they’re “nasty.” When he was in the White House, Trump used his literal bully pulpit to insult the Duchess of Sussex, calling her “nasty” for not voting for him in 2016. In 2020, as the Sussexes moved to California during the start of lockdown, Trump actually tweeted out that he would not authorize the government to pay for their security. That tweet put a particularly awful target on their back, especially since (as we now know) Prince Charles had also pulled their security around the same time. Then Trump insulted Meghan again later in 2020, saying “I’m not a fan of hers” and that he wished “a lot of luck” to Prince Harry for marrying such a “nasty” woman. Just another part of the larger white supremacist targetting of Meghan, and it made me really fearful for the Sussexes’ security situation.

Well, now that Trump is out of office and (I assume) spending his days as a Mar-a-Lago/Walmart greeter, he still has sh-tty thoughts about Meghan especially. He authorized one of his Nazis to speak about the Oprah interview:

Former President Donald Trump thought Meghan Markle was “no good” following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey — but didn’t want to say so publicly for fear of being “canceled” like Piers Morgan, an ex-adviser has claimed. Trump’s former adviser Jason Miller shared what he said the ex-commander-in-chief thought of Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Wednesday. “She’s no good … I said it and now everybody is seeing it,” Miller said Trump told him. The former president apparently told Miller he could “make a little news” on the podcast by sharing his reaction to the sit-down — while also noting it might not be the best idea. “You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle, you get canceled, look at Piers (Morgan),” Trump said, according to Miller. Trump also reportedly said “I’m on Team Piers” after the former “Good Morning Britain” host left the show Tuesday following an on-air clash with a co-star who criticized him for “trashing” the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan — who had charged that Markle exaggerated claims about suicidal thoughts and racism in the royal family — said he lost his job because he refused to apologize for his comments. UK regulator Ofcom said it received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments, including from Markle herself. “Piers Morgan is the best, he’s the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle,” Miller said Trump told him.

[From Page Six]

I mean… like Meghan gives a damn at this point. It would be one thing if that douchebag was still in office, but at the moment, Trump and Jason Miller are just talking to their insular Nazi crowd of insurrectionists and terrorists. Are these people still putting a target on Harry and Meghan’s backs? Yes, they are. And it’s awful. But it could be a lot worse. As for the Piers Morgan thing… I guess Trump doesn’t remember (curious) that Piers officially broke with Trump when Trump went full baby-tantrum and refused to accept the election results and incited an insurrection. Perhaps all is forgiven now – if there’s one issue on which old white bigoted misogynists can come together, it’s that women of color are terrible.