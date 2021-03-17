The Cambridges are ‘acutely aware of’ & ‘rightly trying to emulate’ the Sussexes

You could tell that the royal reporters thought that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were looking increasingly desperate and exploitative. You could tell because of the relative silence from the official royal press pack in real time regarding Kate’s maskless appearance at Sarah Everard’s makeshift memorial this weekend, which was then followed up by the weirdly fake-looking “Mother’s Day cards” from their children to “Granny Diana.” Now even the old-guard royal reporters have to admit (in their own special way) that William and Kate look like desperados furiously trying to keenly copy Harry and Meghan while simultaneously sliming Harry and Meghan. From Camila Tominey’s piece in the Telegraph:
The Granny Diana cards: Combined with the Duchess of Cambridge’s unexpected attendance at Saturday’s vigil for Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old marketing manager found dead after going missing on her way home in London, the messages added to the impression that the Cambridges are taking back control of their own narrative in the face of the Sussexes’ “truth”. As respected royal biographer Penny Junor puts it: “I think it was very much William trying to say: ‘I am Diana’s son, too.’”
William disagrees that Diana would approve of Harry: Yet that recollection of events is unlikely to be shared by William, 38, who has always taken issue with his mother’s reputation as a “royal rebel” when she was the epitome of public service, spending 16 years stalwartly representing Queen and country despite her inner turmoil. “At the moment, Harry seems to have taken ownership of the whole story,” adds Junor. “He is calling the shots on what this family is all about and invoking Diana. But what he’s actually done is effectively put a bomb under William’s future. He’s done such damage to his family.”
CopyKate & CopyBald: Intriguingly, though, the Cambridges’ recent candour when it comes to publishing images of their children – along with their heart-rending artwork – does appear to borrow from the Sussex playbook of drawing back the curtain on the window to their souls….Kate’s unexpected presence at Saturday’s “banned” vigil on Clapham Common, when she let it be known that she “remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married”, marked a real watershed for the once-passive Kate, asserting her credentials as one of the monarchy’s most influential members.
Yes, Kate & William are trying to “emulate” the Sussexes: Junor believes that the couple “are acutely aware of the following the Sussexes have got” and are “rightly trying to emulate it. People my age are bemused and appalled by what Harry and Meghan said on Oprah, but younger people, who don’t give two hoots about monarchy, sided with the Sussexes and they are the future. Maybe the Cambridges are learning, just as the Royal family did when Diana came and started doing things in a different way, that there is traction to be had in being a little more open with the public.”
This stupid Diana-statue unveiling: Despite all that has been said and done, and with William admitting he had not even spoken to his brother on Thursday, three days after the interview aired in the UK, royal aides insist it would be “unthinkable” for either to pull out. Yet royal watchers remain perplexed as to how the Palace are going to orchestrate what could prove to be a very awkward engagement with the world’s press looking on.
Whether William & Harry will reconcile: “Part of me thinks that the relationship is possibly irreparable,” Junor says. “We know how determined William can be, and Harry and Meghan have not only trashed his wife but accused the Royal family of racism. It’s the most damaging thing that anyone could say [about] anyone else. It is hard to see how they come back from this.”
Will & Kate aren’t keen to keep competing: Behind palace gates, however, insiders insist the Cambridges remain “hopeful of a reconciliation”, saying: “What they really want is peace.”
[From The Telegraph via the Calgary Herald]
I’m enjoying the fact that even veteran royal reporter bootlickers like Camila Tominey and Penny Junor can’t spin William’s “Granny Diana” fiasco and Kate’s “look at me, I’m exploiting a dead woman” memorial appearance as anything other than a series of stunts aimed at reclaiming their narratives from the Sussexes. Like, that’s all it was, I agree. It *was* William stomping his feet and throwing a tantrum and saying “I’m Diana’s son too, you guys!!” As for all of the CopyKeen stuff… we know. We knew. Will and Kate have been copying Harry & Meghan for years now, from the clothes to Zoom staging to their social media. It’s really pathetic that the Future King and Future Queen are so dull and unimaginative that they have to copy Harry & Meghan.
This is so idiotic: “We know how determined William can be, and Harry and Meghan have not only trashed his wife but accused the Royal family of racism. It’s the most damaging thing that anyone could say [about] anyone else.” Why are they (white people) like this? A group of white people act racist and when someone calls them out, they’re like “how dare you, that’s the worst thing that’s EVER HAPPENED TO ME.” That’s literally what’s happening now.
The funny thing about all this copying is that it won’t work. I want these 2 to go back into irrelevancy.
So when the Sussex’s do something, anything it’s against protocol but when the Cambridge’s emulate the Sussex’s it’s the “right” thing to do?! Wtf? This doesn’t make any sense! Wow, the stench of desperation is really strong around those two.
That’s exactly it. They never had a problem with the things Meghan was doing. They had an issue that she was black while doing it. Now they’ll try to push Kate as “just like Meghan, but white!” That’s why she’s been changing her outfits, her transformation to “white Meghan” has started. It will crash and burn, but they’ll try.
It’ll crash and burn because at the heart of it all, despite cos-playing Meghan, it means Kate will have to actually work and I think she’ and Baldilocks are allergic to that.
Is that header picture Kate’s faking enjoying sex with William face?
You had me at “CopyBald” – I am crying laughing.
There’s a well-used word for people like William, Kate and those in British Tabloid Culture (and I’m not sure why Americans object to it when it’s both accurate and useful) but it starts with the letter c and rhymes with the word punts.
Also, CopyBald Cxxt and CopyKate Cxxt would be brilliant on a t-shirts: Much like the Little Black Dress it would go with everything, taking the guesswork out of daily dressing for both of them and correctly identifying them at first glance for the rest of us.
May the monarchy dissipate like a long, sad fart wafting down a breezy hallway and the mass exodus from this tired, out-dated, wheezing racist commonwealth happen faster than Piers Morgan can spout his next offense, and far more soundly than Bezos could ever land a woman on the moon.
“Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine” … “We live in each other’s shadows” or “we shade each other from the sun.” You decide. Happy Saint Patrick’s Day. Play safely and responsibly.
Why emulate people that are apparently so awful and do everything wrong???
And ugh the Diana statue… anyone remember Harry doing a dedication in Diana’s memory at her memorial in her garden? The entire family came out. Liz, cam, Charles, Phil, a York girl maybe… but William went on vacation suddenly. Then articles came out to disconnect Harry from having the support of his family and working hard.
William is behind everything.
I’m sorry, how is explaining to everyone that Meghan was the one who cried, but Kate apologized, did exactly what Meghan would do if she hurt someone’s feelings, and saying she’s a good person trashing Kate? the fucking SENSITIVITY.
I’ve found that a really great way to avoid accusations of being a racist is to not be a racist.
They didn’t accuse the whole royal family of racism. They said a specific individual (s) were looking to treat Archie differently. Something I haven’t seen anyone deny yet intriguingly.
Wasn’t there an article a few months ago that Will didn’t need to cling onto Diana unlike Harry& was his own man? Now suddenly it must be made clear he’s also Diana’s son? I guess commentators saying that the Oprah interview was reminiscent of Diana’s experience hit a nerve… there was a Torygraph article saying Kate’s visit to the vigil was reminiscent of Diana. They switched off the comments on SM though- they didn’t want that smoke for the future queen lol.
Remember when Lacey said that the firm might have to get ‘woke’? I have been predicting for a while that Kate would be leaning into women’s issues more. So her going to Clapham despite not being able to wear black in solidarity with Metoo years before wasn’t surprising to me. Funny that there were suggestions her action was illegal. After the covid express & trail walk she’s quite the rule breaker. The reaction in the press if it was Meghan..
Apparently Kate had taxpayer funded security a few years before the engagement so wonder when she was walking alone at night. Either way cynical or not if she draws attention to women’s issues that’s a good thing.
It’s so funny that so much of this whole smear campaign is due to bruised egos and despite the royal rota criticising the Sussexes’ and especially Meghan’s every move, they are letting us know they are going to praise the Cambridge’s for emulating them. Such a coloniser move to get rid of the competition and then take on their personas as your own.
If they want peace then they could stop leaking like sieves to the press. Some seemingly got what they wanted- the Sussexes and especially Meghan out as working royals but the firm still couldn’t leave them alone even when the Sussexes kept quiet during this review year.
Sadly the tabloid beast needs to be fed & I suspect this royal drama is also useful cover for political failures and draconian moves the U.K. government is implementing.
What I love about the tabloid press is how their readers bang on about how the articles and headlines should refer to Kate as Duchess Catherine not Kate Middleton. Even K&W’s press can’t be bothered to raise them to a certain level. The thing about Diana was she had both a natural royality and accessibility to her name. She could be Lady Diana Spencer or Lady Di, and it wasn’t seen as a belittlement. The name Kate is very common here, particularly within a certain class and age. I know about 10 and it’s still being used. Nothing wrong with that; it’s a fine and lovely name. But however much they try, it’s not going to budge to Catherine. Like Middleton won’t drop. Middle middle class, middle of the road. I’m mentioning class here because it is and always has been the driver for the Middleton family. Thinking about it, I wonder whether she was ever ‘Catherine’ rather than ‘Kate’ when baptised, if she was baptised. Catherine is often shortened to Cathy over here and is seen as a bit naff for that reason. It would possibly have been avoided for someone of her age, as well, because it has connotations of middle aged-ness about it and had dropped out of favour by her birth date. Again, I apologise to anyone who has these names. These are not my opinions, but more a fairly widespread understanding in the UK. Again, it is based on class. No doubt I’m wrong, and on her birth cert it is Catherine Elizabeth Diana Henry VIII Middleton.
@abritguest- I read an article in my newsfeed last night(which I cannot remember where it was from which is annoying AF) but it basically said that the uk press has done a great job of hiding how bad brexit is actually going from the public. The article asserted that unless you read the guardian or the financial times you wouldnt hear any criticism of brexit at all. The point was that the press in England has effectively relayed the message that brexit is an unmitigated success. I’m not in England and so don’t know how accurate this assessment is but it was interesting in itself and also in relation to royal coverage as distraction as you mentioned.
@Jais it’s true. I only read about the real issues that industries are having with Brexit on SM. I barely see it in mainstream press. In terms of Britain’s handling of the pandemic, some of the best articles I’ve seen were CNN and New York Times.
Also the government has passed legislation restricting the right to protest in the U.K. Again barely covered by mainstream media & especially those who claim to be worried about free speech. However what are the free speech warriors complaining about? Piers Morgan leaving GMB over his Meghan markle comments. This royal drama is a gift to the government & press.
The pandemic has shoved Brexit way off target here. In fact, Brexit has been seen as a great success in recent months, in that we have a vaccine the EU wanted and would have got under previous EU sharing. The scare stories from the continent re the AZ vaccine are seen as EU bitterness. All of this has moved attention from Brexit, as well as the disastrous infection rates in the UK at the beginning of the pandemic. In terms of press, I am wondering if there was any reporting of KM at the vigil, outside of the UK? I don’t now why there would be, but I can’t find any real coverage of it in the UK broadsheets, so in terms of official reporting there is only the UK tabloids. I wonder at its reception elsewhere.
I did see that news about banning protests even if it’s just one person! Unbelievable.
@robin-kate at the vigil was reported by people and other us outlets but then the news of the kids cards quickly followed.
Don’t know how true, but, listened to a podcast with a British guest who mentioned some areas of the island are experiencing shelves being bare. So, talking about Harry and Meghan, who are living their best lives, could be an easy distraction.
It’s obvious they’re trying to be H&M. They can copy style and zoom backgrounds but that’s as far as it’ll go cause they can’t and won’t do any meaningful work. They don’t genuinely LIKE anything about charity work. They don’t planning, they don’t like grunt work, they don’t like engagements, they don’t like being among commoners, especially commoners of color and they can’t hide their disdain for it all. They missed the boat for being the young modern couple for the monarchy. My generation has them branded and I doubt they’ll do the work to reverse it cause it’ll require actual WORK.
This. I had a lot of goodwill and hope for them
When will and Kate got married. Everything since Meg has come into the picture has made me realize how outdated, lazy, jealous and racist Will, Kate and the rest of the royal family are. They suck as royals AND as humans!
Those cards are so fake. Look at how consistent the spacing is between each word. And the LOVE in a different typeface with such a thin line of ink is markedly different from the rest of the words and was not written by a five-year-old. However, someone did a really nice job with Photoshop! It probably is the same palace aide who photoshopped Liz and Philip in front of Windsor Castle for their anniversary photo.
The first thing I thought was OMG HER KIDS WRITE IN CURSIVE.
My thought was why would an adult write the message on a child’s card. Usually, children at that age eagerly want to show off their penmanship. The handwriting is clearly that of an adult. The message is an adult cosplaying as a 5-year-old.
I currently have on my refrigerator a thank you note for a present I sent my friend’s kids for Christmas. The oldest one is ten, and his handwriting is way worse than “Charlotte’s.”
Oh well, if the monarchy as abolished, at least the Cambridge kids have a backup career as calligraphers.
MY handwriting is worse than “Charlotte’s.” The consistency on that card looks like a computer font.
It’s got to be a font. Look at all the a’s, they’re all the same. Ditto for the two ‘you’s. Nobody writes each and every instance of a particular letter the exact same way time & again. It doesn’t happen.
The copying is so obvious, its pathetic – because they continue to trash the Sussexes while they’re doing it. Its not like there’s a sense of “oh, Harry and Meghan do this and it works, lets try that and see if it works for us” – instead its, THATS BAD WHEN THEY DO IT BUT GOOD WHEN WE DO IT.
It is interesting to hear people like Penny Junor come out and state that the young people side with Harry and Meghan. That’s what really has someone like William scared. The older generations arent going to be enough anymore.
Finally – the pictures of Kate with those graphs and her binder will never not make me laugh. God that was so pathetic.
Yeah it may take 5, 10 years but we are on the right side of history. A documentary will be made on this akin to Framing Britney Spears and they can get scared again. Gen Z minorities especially are not on their side. There are so many screenshots and soundbites on Twitter as documentary material.
Funny how they never want to emulate H&Ms work ethic. Despite Archewell being around for less than a year, they’ve already donated to so many charities. From the roof in Texas, the launch of Press Pads new venture, the WCK with Jose Andres, and a whole host of other orgs. I’m really impressed with what they’ve done so far in a pandemic no less. I can’t wait to see what else Harry and Meghan have up their sleeves.
Exactly, JT. The cambridges might be able to cosplay past actions or outfits by the Sussexes, but they will never have the same impact because they simply don’t care enough to put in the work. Meanwhile, the Sussexes will continue to implement real-world initiatives that change lives worldwide. There’s no catching up to or copying that.
@Sunday and which charities or causes would want to work with these self serving people. They couldn’t even accord basic respect to a biracial royal and treat her as a human, why would they respect ordinary people? Any charity for mothers, mental health, suicide awareness, racial equality would hesitate asking these bloated beasts to champion them. Ridiculous.
@JT – you went right to the crux of the matter. Perfect. +1000
Meanwhile, I haven’t seen what W&K’s royal foundation has done. Several charities have shuttered under its umbrella and one of this was before the pandemic. Utterly shameful.
I’ve gone back over the cards, aside from the lettering (which is so clearly fake), there’s a black hole at the center of one drawing and an apparently broken heart in the other, maybe there’s nothing to it, maybe it’s about not having Diana, or maybe something’s not right in the family — my guess, increasingly, is William’s rage…
The Cambridges are upset at Kate being trashed when the have been trashing Meghan for years? And the Sussexes aren’t trashing Kate, its just that Meghan setting the record straight made Kate look like trash. But it is what it is.
I think the idea that it’s the accusation of racism that is “the worst possible thing” and not, you know, the racism itself tells you everything you need to know.
Also, “we know how determined William can be” = he’s a stubborn crybaby who will ruin everything rather than listen, even when it results in irreparable harm to others.
The birthday card is definitely fake. No five year can write in a straight line without the page being lined nor does a child at that age know how to write like that. Even the colouring of the heart is too neat and consistent.
The name of this Telegraph article was I’m Diana’s son too and it’s direct response to the Oprah interview. People came away from that programme seeing Harry as Diana’s son. This is why we had this tribute to Diana on Mother’s day from William. I do wonder when the royal rota is going to turn their anger on William and Kate because their decision to side with the Cambridges effed up their bag.
I have not been able to see the entire interview, just the few excerpts shown online. So can anyone explain what it was that Meghan and Harry did that “trashed” the Duchess of Cambridge? Was it the “Kate made Megan cry” rebuttal? Because if that’s trashing Kate, wouldn’t the original version of the story be trashing Meghan? And why does that seem to be okay with the Penny Junors? Oh, right. The double standard.
And regarding the Diana statue unveiling, I think I’d rather see Harry take Archie to the park to splash around in the Diana fountain than watch him pull a piece of cloth off the statue with his sullen, temperamental brother with rage incandescence.
Yes, that was the only time Meghan mentioned Kate – setting the record straight with the whole “she made Kate cry” story.
Thank you for your response, Becks1. As I recall from the excerpt, Meghan even called Kate a “good person.” How in the world is this “trashing?” These tabloid people use every form of hyperbole when it comes to being negative toward Meghan. I can’t get past the unmitigated gall of their calculated, deliberate meanness.
I’ve always disliked Kate (just something about her. Very smarmy) but now, that I know she made Meghan CRY?!?! I HATE HER! Can’t
There are only two options here: (1) the cambridge staff is completely incompetent and entirely clueless, rendering them totally incapable of cobbling together a cohesive media and branding strategy, and (2) the cambridge staff is aware of just how wrong the moves they’re making are, but are unable (or unwilling) to stand up to william to tell him just how badly he’s effing everything up for himself. Whether it’s one or the other, or a combination thereof, one thing is certain: they’re barely keeping the train on the tracks as it is, and it’s only a matter of time before this goes completely off the rails. They have a completely cowed, sycophantic state-run media apparatus at their fingertips and they still can’t completely stamp out the popularity and impact of the sussexes. Meghan bashing and faux outrage is not sustainable in the long run. If they don’t learn to STFU and try a new approach, this will only get worse for the cambridges.
The whole memorial visit still strikes me for one reason: no mask. Is Kate MAGA? I am just wondering how this is justified? Britain is going through another surge, and I am sure Kate is vaccinated, but where is her sense of modeling the correct behavior as a role model and future Queen? I am appalled by this, can only deduce it was so she was sure to be recognized? If they can’t even get the little things right, they are surely out of their league on the larger societal issues such as racism.
What will and keen Kate want is for people to stop saying it like it is.
A) the monarchy is dumb and a waste of taxpayers money.
B) the royal family is racist because they have unhealthy learned behaviors and habits and are never called out on it because “they are royal.”
Kate visiting that memorial was a direct copy of Meghan visiting the memorial of the South African woman, except completely off-brand for her. Pretty sure she never thought twice about women’s rights/safety, and that the BRF still considers it to be a “political” issue.
I cannot fathom how revealing the truth about who made who cry is ‘trashing Kate’ and crossing a line but the years long campaign against Meghan was ‘reporting’ and something she should put up with.
Similarly, being called racist is somehow worse than actually being racist. This is what they can’t come back from?
So they can’t deal with the consequences of their actions?
I hope Harry and Meghan never reconcile with this pathetic duo.
Please stop linking Sarah Everard to Kate Middleton. Sarah died a violent death at the hands of a complete stranger. This is not fodder for royal gossip
Kate’s attending the vigil for Sarah made it gossip.
Kate attended the vigil without a mask, which in a crowd is already noticeable and she had press releases ready to go once an “off duty” journalist from sky news filmed her and posted it online. The coverage for her attendance then usurped the vigil itself and for a while was spotlighted more than the arrests of the women at that same vigil one hour later.
We are now days later and Kate has done nothing more on the issue. If she cared beyond scoring PR points for herself she would be organizing something to help women. She remains silent, as she always does.
This Diana statue is going to be offensively bad, isn’t it?
The Cambridges perfectly enact the expression “effed up royally.”
The thing is…H KNEW he was going scorched earth with that interview. He watched his mother go scorched earth, and I have to believe he knew exactly where his punches were landing. I honestly think the interview was about telling the royal family to back the eff off and the leaks had to stop or the receipts and truth will come out about who talked about Archie’s skin color.
My thought is that once the royal family did NOT back off and continued to double down, H played this card to say that everything is going to go through a public court of press now. He will not hold back.
They don’t realize that they can’t pull Eve Harrington’s tricks when they don’t have Eve Harrington’s talent.
I’m sorry, but where the f*&k in that interview did either Harry OR Meghan “trash” Kate??!? On the contrary, Meghan bent over backwards to be genial while clearing up the complete LIE that Kate put out there and allowed to generate for almost 3 years! My god, these freaking people all awful! At this point I seriously wish an earthquake would just open up the ground and swallow all the worthless royals and their sychopantic royal reporters into a void, never to be heard from again. I mean, seriously, these people and their lies make my blood pressure go up.
“..and Harry and Meghan have not only trashed his wife but accused the Royal family of racism”, what?? Who trashed who again?? And “Accused”, they don’t get to decide what’s racist to them or not when the person being targeted feels, scratch that KNOW, it is. What the fuck.