Sharon Osbourne defends Piers Morgan: ‘How could I be racist about anybody?’

Trigger warning. Sharon Osbourne’s staunch support of Piers Morgan, Meghan Markle’s stalker and public abuser, has really set me off. After Meghan, Harry and Oprah’s interview aired, Piers decided to go on one of his infamous tirades in which he said he doesn’t believe that Meghan was suicidal. The next day Piers was effectively pushed out of his job. Sharon sent out a tweet in support of Piers stating that she’s “with him and stands by him.” This prompted Sharon’s cohosts on The Talk to have a conversation with her about aligning herself with Piers after he called a Black woman a liar for sharing her experience about being suicidal. Here is where is gets triggering. When Sharon got a bit of push back from cohost Sheryl Underwood, Sharon became hella aggressive towards Sheryl and started cussing at her. In the midst of all of this, Sharon vehemently denied that she is racist, missing the fact that her entire response is from the “How to Gaslight a PoC When They Call Your Actions Racist,” handbook. Sharon went as far as telling Sheryl (a Black woman) that she better not cry and that the only person allowed to cry in the situation was herself, a white woman. “Alexa, what is white fragility?” Below is a description of the incident from E! Online and you can see the video below.
Sheryl questioned, “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree.”
In response, Sharon explained that she’s not trying to “slide out of” trouble, but genuinely doesn’t understand his remarks to be racist. According to Sharon, she doesn’t find it fair that just because of her friendship with Piers, she too can be accused of racism.
“I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?” she fired back. “What does it gotta do with me?”
The 68-year-old continued, “How could I be racist about anybody or anything in my life?”
When Sheryl interrupted to cut to a commercial break, Sharon’s voice trailed off into a number of censored expletives. Once the ladies returned, a tearful Sharon asked Sheryl to defend her claims against Piers, adding, “Don’t try and cry because if anybody should be crying, it should be me.”
Sheryl then calmly explained, “It was not the exact words of racism, it’s the implications and reaction to it. To not want to address that she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist.”
Sheryl shifted the subject to Sharon’s reaction and explained that she and the other ladies were not accusing her of being racist. “Right now, I’m talking to a woman who I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and say that we’re attacking you for being racist,” she stated.
Sharon replied, “It’s too late. I think that seed’s already sowed.”
Sheryl reiterated, “For me, I thought I was asking a question about the perception for other people. That’s why I prefaced it with, ‘I’ve never heard you utter anything racist.’ But I have felt that Piers was racist in his stance against Meghan Markle and the last time he was on this show I said as much.”
Sharon muttered in response, “Oh, please.”
Still, Sharon said that she doesn’t understand how Piers’ comments were racist in nature, saying, “If he doesn’t like someone, and I think this is for everybody who isn’t born white, if Piers doesn’t like someone and they happen to be Black, does that make him racist? Why can’t it be that he just doesn’t like her? Why does it have to be racist?”
Listen ya’ll, as soon as I saw that exchange 1) I was triggered AF and 2) I wanted to reach through the screen and drag Sharon out of the studio. The fact that Sheryl sat there being calm while trying to defuse the situation as she was being abused is literally EVERY BLACK WOMAN’S experience in white spaces, especially in the work place. It is infuriating that Sharon had the audacity to cuss at Sheryl, then tell her she couldn’t cry, then scream at Sheryl to teach her about racism. And the fact that the producers allowed it to continue pissed me clean off. Sheryl’s response to the disrespect was also upsetting. We have got to stop normalizing white innocence and coddling white people by explaining to them THEIR system that oppresses US. It’s dehumanizing. We must also be willing to tell our friends that they are indeed racist instead of dancing around it.
Sharon was the epitome of a Karen when she added an extra layer of violence to the mix by deploying her white woman tears while denying the Black woman she was disrespecting her own. I am sorry but there is no way in hell that I would continue to call someone my friend after they disrespected me live on TV while gaslighting me. The inability of white people to listen to us then do some self reflection without becoming defensive and damn near violent is not ok. I would also like to add that it is NOT Sheryl’s job to teach Sharon jack all about racism and white supremacy. It is Sharon’s responsibility to educate herself.
The other thing that got me was how Elaine Welteroth, the other WOC, looked like she was about to snatch Sharon up and I felt her, deeply. I am trying to calm down because I was already riled up and Sharon’s behavior did not help. It was like a double feature of trauma and triggering this week for Black women. First with Meghan’s story about Kate’s faux white woman tears and then with Sharon acting a damn fool in real time. I feel Sharon’s behavior needs to be publicly reprimanded and I think Sharon should be fired at the very least for how disrespectful she was. But I know all they will do is make her apologize on air for her behavior and force the traumatized Black woman to deny her experience, graciously accept Sharon’s apology and sweep everything under the rug. There will be no moment of self reflection or Sharon having to own her behavior in an authentic way. She will be able to go on as she has always been. I want to see Sharon in the same predicament as Piers because I believe who you associate with is a reflection of who you actually are. And Sharon is the female Piers Morgan.
The Clip:
Here are some tweets from Black women:
Black women let's #Normailze NOT explaining #whitesupremacy to #whitewomen it's time for THEM to do the work without talking over you.
Sharon Osbourne is a perfect example of why it is futile to go out of your way to NOT call someone racist. You can't reason with or educate them. Just say it with yo chest, let them sit with that and go on about your business. 💅🏾 #thetalk
This is so triggering to watch…Sharon weaponizing her tears so Sheryl has to basically coddle her feelings.
Sharon Osborne should be fired, full stop. And YES BITCH, YOU ARE A DAMN RACIST!
How is this white woman managing to make the story about her once again when a Black woman was suffering to the point of her mental health being affected and feeling she didn’t want to be alive? Literally have an ounce of compassion. Shkaron is absolutely a racist and heartless.
I watched The Talk yesterday and yes, once again Sharon made it all about Sharon again that is what I took away from that. She kept saying “freedom of speech”. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean that you can say anything you want without consequences. Sharon doesn’t seem to understand that either. You could feel the tension between Sharon and the other ladies yesterday too. She should have been fired before this – she must have a lot of power with that show.
Why does Sharon Osborne have this kind of platform, to start with? I mean — there are so many, many more qualified people. This behavior is just insane.
@Maida, EAXCTLY THIS.
This was exactly what I thought immediately upon reading this post. And, one step further: WHY IS SHE STILL RELEVANT?? We should complain about her the way the Brits complained about Piers Douchebag and get her thrown off that show…
Piers was fired — or would have been fired had he not quit — because what he said was triggering to anyone who has experienced suicidal thoughts. It was dangerous because it could prevent people who need help from seeking it. It was doubly triggering for women of colour who are too often told it’s in their head (it’s not that bad), to suck it up or that they’re lying.
Sharon deserves all the blow back for defending Piers.
Piers has already put out numerous statements saying he regrets nothing and Meghan is directly behind the firing and got his buddies to defend.
The trash is taking itself out.
WORD.
I feel like I say this a lot … just because you don’t understand why it’s racist doesn’t mean it’s not racist.
louder, for the idiots in the back.
100% the problem with white Britain, they don’t understand their own casually racist behaviour, they don’t understand how implicit bias colours their perceptions and opinions of people. They think being racist is only when you are actually saying something racist. Most of them hide behind the ‘I’m not racist I just don’t like her’ excuse but never have the courage/insight to ask themselves why/are those reasons fair ones? What does that say about ‘me’ as a person and ‘us’ as a society? I am personally tired of being accused of ‘pulling out the race card’ when I stick up for myself and other POC’s. It’s their way of silencing black people when they try to speak up for themselves and others. It was upsetting to see the POC women on that show have to endure her childish obtuse behaviour. Also lets not forget Kelly’s comments about there being ‘no Latinos to clean Trump’s toilets’ if you deported them.
@storminateacup, men do not love those who remind them of their sins. They know but once they “acknowledge”it, then they would be required to repent, and they have hardened hearts and will not and have no intention of changing and truly resent people pointing out this fact. So then come the manipulative (inflicting their will like they are god onto others) tears as a deflection. Same pattern has existed for centuries. Same devil new year.
Preach!
I’m sorry.
She 100% deserves being fired. I didn’t watch the clips because I don’t want to begin my day with my blood pressure shooting up, but I read what she said and it’s beyond bad. I have news for this racist idiot – Piers Morgan is also a vicious misogynist.
Can we get all of these old out of touch white people off of television? Out of office? Why do they NEVER retire???
That’s what I was thinking. Even IF Sharon doesn’t recognize him as racist how does she not see the misogyny?
Anyone who can be forever married to a neanderthal who bit the head off of a bat on stage must have about as much sensitivity as a rock. (Or was that Alice Cooper? I’m too squeamish to look it up.)
@equality, that is another uncomfortable truth, a lot of white women are ok with misogyny as long as it upholds the system of white supremacy. You can look at recent political candidates as an example and will excuse literally rapists. It truly boggles the mind.
Of course Sharon is friends with Piers. Logical.
It’s way past due for this woman to be cancelled. What does she bring to the conversation? In any other job she would have been severely reprimanded.
Can she and myFather McCain please be exiled together to a barren rock in the middle of the North Atlantic, along with the network people who hired them? And then, as a perfect refinement of torture, send Piers Morgan in their direction in a leaky dinghy?
Right? That was the least surprising thing I’ve heard in a while.
She’s a garbage person, always has been, and always will be. And apparently likes that quality in others as well.
I’m sure this show just keeps her around for controversy and ratings, but poor Sheryl. No one should be forced to work with someone like that.
Jesus Christ, I hope she gets fired too. what an absolute asshole. Sharon, obviously, not Sheryl.
I never cared for her. Something about her always was “off” with her. I can’t explain it.
Me, too. She’s very self-centered and cruel. And regularly unleashes on people – why is she on a talk show if she can’t have a normal conversation?
@Gillysirl, I agree with your assessment.
Maybe it’s because she is so two faced? Or is that 3 or 4 faced? I can’t keep up with her faces anymore!
The story she told on Would I Lie To You about firing her assistant because he received medical attention after being forced to retrieve her dogs and paintings after Ozzy set fire to their house. She fired him because he put the oxygen mask on his face and not her dog! And thought it was hilarious. F this B. garbage people says garbage things. And she should be fired because her kind are toxic to mental health of our country.
@Faithmobile, Interesting indeed. I never kept up with the gossips surrounding her since I don’t care much about her. Thank you for that update.
Damn. Those people are in denial…
Sharon needs to be fired! PERIOD.
Some people get way more upset about being called racist than they are about racism existing! You just told on yourself, Sharon. Be gone from our screens please.
+1
“Don’t try and cry cuz if anyone should be crying it should be me”
Omfg. What the….that’s next level right there.
Just absolutely stunning, as if she had read about white women weaponizing tears and took it as tactical advice.
The part about Sharon saying “don’t cry, don’t cry” is just b*lls out horrific because, firstly, it’s a not so subtle preemptive racist allusion to the accusation that PoC weaponize tears or pain and, secondly, displays a bizarre lack of empathy for an emotion her supposed friend is feeling.
I’m afraid this country is going to tear itself apart for a lack of empathy. I cannot conceive of a person so cold and self centered and fixated on their own righteousness and (perceived) persecution that they can’t empathize with the pain others are feeling. I know it exists; we see it on the regs but it is still jarring and so profoundly dispiriting.
It’s my opinion that Morgan was infatuated by Meghan. It was only an online contact via Suits and Meghan was polite and responded. She said she was coming to the UK and he offered to meet up to help guide and promote her career in the UK. That was the one time they met, it was in a pub so to me that sounds like he wanted to make it like a date. It’s my opinion that something happened and Meghan was polite and decided to not contact him again. This was before she even had met Harry, but has been blamed on her meeting Harry even since. And now, as we’ve all seen Piers hates her and uses every possible moment to bring her down. There’s a fine line between love and hate. And now we have seen people like Sharon Osborne enabling him?
It’s only my opinion but I suspect Piers can’t see colour at the moment as he can only see the woman who rejected him. I have to add that it’s no way to treat any woman, it’s worse to treat a pregnant woman like this. I was crying when Meghan revealed how low and how bad she felt and don’t think it’s something to be casually chatted about on a talk show. If you want to talk about maternal mental health then do so with a woman who is going through a hard time and help to lift her up?
Lesley- meh. I don’t buy that color doesn’t enter into it. Why does Piers feel so angry over this rejection? In part, because Meg is biracial. There’s definitely an element of “how dare the black woman not appreciate my advances” from him. He would not be angry in this way over a white woman’s rejection. Nor would he be allowed to express this vitriol over a white woman.
It doesn’t need to be consciously about color to be about color.
Piers Morgan, continuing to be racist trash.
@Rapunzel
Thank you for your comments. I had meant to include what you said about Morgan thinking “how dare this woman of colour refuse my advances”. I missed adding that as I was too revolted that he has been able to continue his hate speech for so long. My apologies for doing so. I hope that this time Meghan has a much easier pregnancy and birth, I think she’s been very brave for speaking out.
I thank Alex Beresford for calling Morgan out on his hate speech. We need more like Alex and less like Sharon Osborne.
Exactly @Rapunzel
I’ve had men both be obsessed and mad with me, luckily they didn’t have this type of platform to trash me. But, racist white men are both mad when you reject them and mad that they’re fully obsessed with a non-White woman. They truly want to punish you for it. Another in the list of common experiences for BIPOC.
Please stop. Piers definitely sees color. Everyone does. But for some reason, racists like to lie about it.
White men has been abusing Black women for years. Even if it was because of rejection and not the color of her skin, he should be aware of the optics. But don’t get me wrong, I think Piers is a racist asshole who after all the things he has done in the name of journalism should never be given another position in media ever. Since when is it a crime to ghost someone after one meeting? I have done it many times. Then to continue to trash that person for four years is textbook stalkerish. And i have always thought Sharon was a racist too.
Yup. Look at centuries of history.
I’m confused about this because Piers is married and has been married since 2010 years before this “date” or infatuation I wonder how his wife feels about this?
No way Piers would have been able to do this to a white woman, let alone a member of the royal family. He did it because she was black, and she was black it didn’t matter. All of it, the Tom Markle appearances, the constant derision of Meghan, all of it was because she was black. And Sharon can’t see that because she’s a racist. Otherwise, she would be running away from Piers as fast as she can.
@Lesley, I think you hit the nail on the head with the infatuation part, but I believe he very much sees her race, which fuels his maliciousness in his sense of being rejected by her.
This whole situation with Morgan’s vitriolic obsession with Meghan reminds me of Frollo in the Hunchback of Notre Dame (the Disney version, I’ve never read the book). I haven’t watched the movie in years but that Frollo song always stuck with me because it was incredibly dark and sadistic for a Disney movie but also a pretty starkly accurate depiction of the ways in which desire/racism/misogyny can intersect for a f-ed up infatuation.
“Hellfire” is a great number, isn’t it? 👏🏾👏🏾 And Hunchback is one of those movies Disney seems to want to forget it made. 😈😉😎
“Hellfire” is a great number, isn’t it? 👏🏾👏🏾 And Hunchback is one of those movies Disney seems to want to forget it ever made. 😈😉😎
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3NoDEu7kpg
Sharon Osbourne has always been trash.
Guess what? WHITE PEOPLE DO NOT GET TO DECIDE WHAT IS AND ISN’T RACIST. EVER. If a PoC tells you it’s racist, IT IS. PERIOD. You do not get to argue with them about it. You do not get to cry or whine about it. You apologize profusely and fucking do better.
I think it’s very important for white people to acknowledge that literally EVERY SINGLE WHITE PERSON has said or done something racist. In many cases, it’s ignorance, not malice, but the offended party may have no way of knowing which one it is (obviously not the case here. Sharon was being a racist, self-righteous bitch and absolutely reveling in it. No one accidentally defends Piers Morgan). If you’re called out, LISTEN AND LEARN. There is much more shame in not correcting your behavior than there is in saying or doing something wrong in the first place.
I promise
When I was at university in the UK, a white professor called me “coloured”. I stopped the conversation and told him that THAT word is racist and that it’s perfectly fine for him to say “black”. He was quiet for a few seconds, apologised profusely while admitting that I was right, and vowed to never use that or similar words again. We’re good friends now.
Eh, I’m mixed and I see your overall point, but I do not think claims of racism should be fully above scrutiny – I think when you lose the ability to question, you lose the ability to discern the actual truth.
The problem here is not that Sharon did not know, its that she was not willing to listen or understand. Her arguments make no sense when you actually parse them – she is not obligated to defend Piers because they are friends. Friends can call each other out (and really, they should). She sat there and refused to listen to a black woman who was saying “Let me explain it.” There was an opportunity there to learn something and view it in a different way, and she refused it. She also twisted the situation to make it look like she was being attached, when in reality she was not being attacked. Disagreement, even aggressive disagreement, is not an attack. That is the issue. There’s an old saying that “the ignorant can be made to know, but character is unteachable.” Sharon is ignorant but she’s now chosen to remain ignorant – and that speaks to her character.
If course sharon said this mess
Remmeber the story about how she sent an assistant into a burning house to rescue some artwork or some such ans she couldn’t figure out why people were horrified by what she did?
A white woman who wants to explain what racism is to a woman of colour…
I admire how Sheryl stays calm, I cannot help but think: because this is how we have to do it: staying calm for not being accused do be “the angry black woman”.
I am saddened.
THIS. Blacks have to poise themselves and regulate their speech and emotions because of historical lashing, lynching and retribution. Yet white girl Sharons can wail, stomp their feet and cry white tears. So sad.
Sharon was loathsome and disrespectful towards Sheryl. Yes she’s being racist and the way she talks to her coworkers is demeaning. Those two black women would be looking for a new job if they went off on the air like that and cussed at their co-workers.
“ We must also be willing to tell our friends that they are indeed racist instead of dancing around it.”
I’ve only seen The View a few times. It’s probably on pay-tv down here, but I’ve no idea. I wish Sheryl had thought to say that sentence to Karen-Sharon. Then again, why wouldn’t Osbourne have worked it out for herself? She’s a grown-arse woman with much worldly experiences, after all. I know that I have abruptly ended friendships because I noticed patterns of behaviour or overt words and actions that denigrated others, be they black, poor, female, disabled, have mental health challenges… If you don’t demonstrate understanding, acceptance (for how people are, not how you want them to be) and compassion, then we will never be friends.
I am not at all surprised at Osbourne’s stance, or that she would be in support of Morgan, or that she would argue her case as she did. She’s a vile woman. If there’s any justice, she’ll be marched off from that desk to join Morgan in the doldrums.
This is “The Talk” this is unusual for them they don’t “get into it” like the women on “The View”.They will probably all apologize today and figuratively kiss and make up unlike “The View”.
Sharon is disgusting. She doesn’t get it and clearly never will.
Imagine thinking Piers Morgan is worth going to bat for and risking your job over. How dumb.
And “Don’t try and cry cuz if anyone should be crying it should be me” is next level white fragility. Fire this loon.
Time for this one to go too.
I have written to the network. I am done with this kind of nonsense.
She’s an attack dog defending her privilege and power. People like Sharon and Piers are only on top because they are white and they know it. They are so scared of losing that, anytime there is any hint of a racism accusation they go overboard with the performative aggressive attacks. Now everyone is rubbernecking about the fight, no actual work gets done about racism, and everything stays the same. It’s a horrible, effective tactic.
Jesus…the second I saw just a PIC of the clip in which she was holding a tissue, I literally got nauseous. I was NAUSEOUS. Then I watched it and punched a pillow. She is a noxious human being. There is no way in hell I could have had the STRENGTH to be as gracious as Sheryl. AND GENEROUS, because SO didn’t deserve a single shred if that grace. Sheryl must’ve given SO a million chances to recover, and the idiot just kept digging in. Time’s up…and she deserves every bit of the fallout.
Didn’t her daughter make some disgusting “defense” of immigrants in which she said ‘if we didn’t let them into the country, who would clean our toilets?’ But sure, totally non-racist household, uhuh. Throw the whole family away.
Yes, Kelly said this about Latinos. She’s a coddled racist woman too!
So a fragile white woman verbally abused a Black woman ON AIR, but said white woman doesn’t have a racist bone in her body.
Got it.
I don’t like admitting this, but my husband’s family is racist. Not in any proactive way, but how they grew up they’ll say things.. My husband grew up around that. It takes A LOT of patience to undo that, but they have to be self aware with an open mind.
Sharon is so closed off. What gains would she make personally to change? Her friends are racist. She is already wealthy enough to retire.
Yes. Openness is key. And I believe there has never been a better chance of having those conversations and showing how ingrained racist attitudes are in society so we can change them. I believe we are in a time of great change. And Meghan is part of that.
She is just like Piers. It’s okay if she attacks people and rants at/about them but the minute they are challenged they walk off set/cry. Even IF Piers motives weren’t racism or misogyny, when did it become okay to rant about somebody and incite hatred? And all the people taking up for him go on and on about freedom of speech but want to silence other people. Freedom of speech is NOT freedom to incite or slander others. Why is that so difficult to understand?
That is what bullies do. They huff and puff but when you blow their house down, they run.
@ INDYWOM-and CRY big fat fake self righteous and entitled tears 🤬🤬🤬
Freedom of speech is also not freedom of consequences and blow back. Sure you rattle on & on with your racisms but don’t think your going to shield yourself from being called out, fired or losing friends or family. The white privilege has been onfull display for the folks over seas this week. She had the right ones with those ladies on the Talk, couldn’t have been me!
Exactly. These people seem unwilling to understand that others have the right to contradict or to monitor what is said on their website or TV station. Only the government is required to grant you freedom of speech. Private entities can decide what they allow in their forums.
As white women and men, we need to sit down and STFU. We can’t keep trying to talk about things we can’t imagine to understand. Telling a black woman how to feel and how to act, refusing her the right to show emotion because that’s YOUR right instead???? This is the very DEFINITION of white supremacy. Go sit with Piers at the unemployment office Sharon.
+100000000000000
GMAFB…I mean… her daughter Kelly had to learn it from somewhere….
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/aug/05/kelly-osbourne-ally-education-donald-trump
And let’s not forget what they said about Zendaya:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/zendaya-coleman-kelly-osbourne-leaves-fashion-police-after-dreadlocks-racism-row-10077256.html
Stop giving these people passes, FFS.
I was going to say both her and her idiot daughter have a history of saying racist shit. Of course Sharon Osborne is a racist. Her defending Pierce Morgan makes perfect sense because they are both racist and terrible. I hope Sharon walks off and gets asked to leave next. Long past due for her to be deplatformed.
The ugliness this interview has brought out in people is astounding. Horrific. When people of color tell you their experiences, believe them. When people with mental health issues tell you their experiences, believe them. Period.
Exactly… Sharon is so upset over her white male friend losing his one job (he has at least 2 others… cry me a river!) that she yells at a black co-host over it, tells her to keep quiet and allow the WHITE woman to cry instead, because, you know, RIGHTS?!?!
I hope the phone lines and emails are lit up. Fire. This. Witch.
She’s the example of what’s so wrong. Here’s the thing, white idiots like this will never move an inch. They wholly believe their own twisted tripe and will defend it until the day they die. So the only way, ONLY WAY, to deal with people like this is to turn around and walk away. Throw crickets at them and become 100% deaf to anything that’s released within their immediate orbit. We must illustrate to them that when they are near, we put on hazmat suits and saunter off. They can’t be changed.
Thank you for writing this. It was a tonic to the gaslighting.
I can’t even watch tbis, i deeply dislike sharon and this bs doesn’t surprise me. They should fire her, the US doesn’t need a racist old white woman from Briton polluting the airways, she’s toxic and sickening.
Sharon Osbourne has always been an angry, vile, vindictive, plastic surgery addicted sea hag.
I’m reading this book called White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo. She makes the argument that in a racialized society racism is unavoidable, so as white people, we are bound to say or do something problematic at some point, and it’s better try to be empathetic and learn from one’s mistakes. Watching Sharon’s melt down, makes me wonder how people of colour can ever feel comfortable in a friendship with white people? Cause Sharon was happy to work white Sheryl until Sheryl asked Sharon about her own actions. Sharon was openly hostile to Sheryl, and the other white hosts backed Sharon up by staying silent or trying to offer excuses for Peirs Morgan (one host claimed that he’s a Royalist, not a racist).
I’ll have to pick up that book. You’re absolutely right. I’ve said insensitive things on occasion, and I was mortified when it was pointed out to me that my words were racist. I apologized and changed immediately. For example, I didn’t understand the history behind “welfare Queen” and Raegan’s racist rhetoric, so I had used it online a couple of times to describe Mitch McConnell (in the sense that his state is a welfare state, but he was complaining about NY getting money in the pandemic). One of the ladies on Twitter asked me if I knew that the phrase had racist connotations. I didn’t! I’m so thankful that she pointed it out because I deleted the tweet and have never used the phrase in that context again. I didn’t go on a rant about not being racist. Of course I’m not racist, but I had said something completely inappropriate. We have to listen and learn. Sharon is not listening. She is not learning. She is not helping her friend PM learn either. She is part of the problem that she’d prefer to deny exists.
Hi MINA_ESQE, me too. I recently said a slur against Roma people, without even realizing that it was a slur. I thought it was a harmless figure of speach. Horrible of me. I am so locky that my friend pointed it out. So I don’t say that anymore. And for anyone wondering about freedom of speach, I can still express myself just fine without saying the slur.
White Fragility is a great book, and Robin DiAngelo writes very well. I highly recommend it.
I’m actually glad they let it run through and aired it on tv.
It is a textbook example of white fragility and white woman tears. Sharon literally told Sheryl that she’s not allowed to cry!!
This needs to be taught in schools.
Everything about this made me angry. There is zero chance that Sharon didn’t understand why Pierce Morgan’s words and actions were problematic and absolutely racist. I wish the other women were better prepared to respond to her. Since this was on TV, I would have answered her dumb question and run down a list of why he is a racist POS. He is not low key racist either. Ffs he was out there saying that there is nothing wrong with making an unborn baby’s skin color a point of discussion in multiple meetings. Sharon is a POS and needs to be taken off air. It’s not anyone’s job to “teach” you about racism. You live in America, Sharon. Open your fuc*ing eyes and look around.
How can Sharon Osbourne of all people be accused of being racist? Don’t you know her husband was once a (huge) part of a band called Black Sabbath? Why, that’s better than having a black sister in law, don’t you know? It has BLACK in the name! How dare you! (sarcasm. And I love Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s music, this isn’t about him |_|)
Oh Sharon, you mean, miserable cow. You make it so easy to hate you.
I don’t think Sharon should be fired, but CLEARLY she has some ish she needs to work out—like, first starting with LISTENING to someone who is talking about their lived in experience. As a man, how could I dare tell a woman she’s not experiencing sexism. As a Black person, how could I dare tell an Asian person they’re not experiencing anti-Asian bias. Racism somehow seems to exist, despite so many White folks shouting that they’re not racists.
Elaine Welteroth is not long for this show, I can see Sharon (and maybe Carrie Ann) pushing her out because she does have very strong opinions. Sheryl Underwood is more of a Git Along Gang type of person.
It’s going to be Sharon. You can see the contempt dripping off of Sharon’s face when Elaine speaks – that is when Sharon even acknowledges her presence. She treats Amanda Kloots the same way.
I hope it’s Sharon gone. I adore Elaine and her time at Teen Vogue was amazing, she’s much more accomplished, of course.
Piers Morgan seems unhinged in his obsession with Meghan, but some of this is a calculated smokescreen. He is and has been for a long time drumming up as much public hostility towards Meghan in the hope that it discredits her and derails her concentration. He knows she is beginning a rollout of legal proceedings that could crash right into him and his past practices. There was a really good article on this, I think it was linked by the Guardian.
Thanks for this. Good point. I’m going to look it up right now. I get a sense that a lot of his posturing is performative.
Golly Gee Here’s one. It’s really general and not the article I wanted, which was really specific about cases on the backburner in relation to him and how they connect to Meghan’s current court proceedings. I’ve searched and can’t locate that article, sadly. It was really insightful and explained a lot of his madness. https://meghanpedia.com/meghan-markle-illegal-phone-hacking-the-ghosting-of-piers-morgan/
Thanks Robin. I tried, and couldn’t find it either.
Sharon is someone who has had some bad experiences in her life and instead of making her not wanting the same thing to happen to someone else and kinder, they have just made her bitter, cruel and mean.
Did someone send out a memo to white UK media folks to show their asses like this? Jesus.
Ever since I learned of Sharon firing a staff member after forcing them to run into a burning house to save art and then laughing about it later showed me her true colors. She’s deplorable, disgusting, hateful, and she’s racist. I think many white people fail to understand racism is not about hating people of color. Although many do most of it is you simply feel you’re above them. And yes Sharon is definitely racist as she showed that clearly when she basically told her she couldn’t cry only I can cry. Cancel Sharon please.
Haaaaate this c**t.
Horrific. She needs to be gone. How dare she. This is so triggering and I couldn’t even bring myself to watch the clip.
Proof that |a Sharon| > |a Karen|on the caucasity scale?
Ive NEVER liked Sharon Osbourne especially after i heard about how she fired an assistant who literally went into a burning building for her, not to mention the time she posted the phone number of Ozzys girlfriend online. It bugged me because she displayed SO much hatred for the girlfriend, but NONE for Ozzy. Typical dumb girlfriend/wife refusing to lay the blame where it MOSTLY belongs; with the cheating spouse/boyfriend!
And as for Piers; his disturbing, disgusting behavior over the last few years has only served to demonstrate how RIGHT Meghan was to blow him off.
Sharon Osborne is an idiot.
Oh my god. This is exactly what Rachel Lindsay had to sit through while Chris Harrison basically lectured her about what is and isn’t racist. Chris didn’t cry and throw a tantrum but he was pretty aggressive and poor Rachel had to sit there and keep it together and appear calm. Can Sharon please be fired now too. They all deserve to be fired. If you are going to co-host a talkshow with POC, you better be able to hold an intelligent conversation and not automatically deflect the conversation onto your white experience and white tears.
I find it extremely odd though that she told Sheryl not to cry as she herself was crying her Karen tears about supporting a racist.
Don’t like Sharon, don’t like Sheryl and I think Megan is messy af and I’m a black woman. Just my opinion and does it make me racist? Hell no!