Prince Charles is ‘at a loss’ over the Sussexes’ interview: he’s ‘very disappointed’

Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah aired, there was so much speculation, weirdness, smearing and character assassination going around the British media. It felt like the bulk of the sh-t could be sourced back to Buckingham Palace courtiers and, rather directly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their incompetant clown-show staff at Kensington Palace. I even noted that there was a Prince of Wales-shaped hole in all of the coverage – Clarence House made a point of being everywhere but nowhere, a whisper in the wind, a fart in a bathtub. Once the Oprah interview aired, I knew why. Harry has a deep well of resentment, anger and disappointment towards his father for how Charles handled ALL of this. From refusing Harry’s calls to cancelling the Sussexes’ protection to not having Harry’s back when he needed his father the most, stories of Charles’ spinelessness were weaved throughout Harry’s narrative.

Post-interview, Charles popped up at a Black church in London, where he made Black folks bow to him and he greeted one Nigerian person with “Oh fantastic, yes, I’ve been there. Lots of different ethnic groups. Do give them my kind regards next time you speak to them.” I CANNOT. When asked about his son and daughter-in-law, Charles “nervously chuckled” and walked away. Now, according to Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair, it appears that Charles hasn’t even watched the interview. Hm.

He hasn’t seen it: Prince Charles did not watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey nor does he intend to, sources close to the future king have claimed. Charles, who was back to work yesterday, did not even ask for a debrief from his private secretary after the program aired in the U.K., a source has told Vanity Fair. While Charles is aware of the headlines and the accusations Harry and Meghan have made against the royal family, he is privately said to be “at a loss” over his son and daughter-in-law’s decision to sit down with Winfrey. He’s super-disappointed: “He will not be drawn into it, but it’s fair to say he is surprised and very disappointed by what has been said. He didn’t watch the interview, but of course he’s heard what has been said. He feels let down by them both,” said a longtime friend of the prince’s, who also added: “There is not a racist bone in his body and to suggest otherwise is very hurtful.” Oh no, the brothers will never reconcile, you guys: Some royal sources fear Meghan’s comments about her relationship with Kate Middleton will prove the nail in the coffin for Harry and William’s relationship. “I find it hard to see how they can come back from this. William is angry and upset, and he will bear a grudge for a very long time that Meghan has dragged Catherine into all of this,” said a friend. Charles’s people insist he did NOT cut off Harry & Meghan: It was Harry’s comments about Charles that hit hardest. Harry revealed how Charles had cut him off financially (something those close to Charles strenuously deny) and stopped taking his calls as the couple worked on their exit plan. He also said that he felt “let down” by his father, who he said had also been treated badly by the media in the past. Sources close to Charles say that he is “devastated” by Harry and Meghan’s decision to sit for the interview and particularly hurt because he has been so supportive of the couple. He once asked William and Kate to invite Harry and Meghan to their Norfolk home for Christmas in the hope that they could work through a difficult patch in their relationship. Charles is very proud of walking Meghan down the aisle: When Meghan’s father pulled out of the royal wedding, Charles walked Meghan down the aisle. He has since told friends it was one of the happiest and proudest moments of his life. He has also been a doting grandfather to Archie and greatly misses his grandson now that the couple has moved overseas, sources said. Charles couldn’t bring himself to watch the interview: “He didn’t watch the interview. I believe Camilla watched some of it, but Charles couldn’t bring himself to,” said a source. The royals had braced themselves for the broadcast, but the Sussexes’ revelations were far more serious than anyone expected. The friend said there is still a sense of “shock” within the royal household. Still, Chuck is conciliatory: Still, like the queen, the source said Charles will be keen to smooth things over with the Sussexes. “He hates confrontation, and I think he appreciates things are said and done—there are hurt feelings—but he loves his son and his family more than anything.”

[From Vanity Fair]

I don’t really understand the farce of “Charles didn’t watch it but here are all of the talking points and rebuttals from Clarence House, all of which were authorized by Charles.” The jig is up, you know? We’re past the “did you watch it” part of the conversation, especially since Charles either watched it or was fully briefed. As for Charles feeling “let down” by Harry and Meghan… like, imagine how they feel about you, Chuck. They were let down too. Harry’s emotions are particularly raw, considering he knows – FULLY – that his brother and his father were both throwing the Sussexes under the bus the whole time. And it’s pretty f–king rich for Charles to be “at a loss” about H&M’s decision to do an interview, especially considering Charles did the awful interview when he was divorcing Diana and he came across a million times worse than anyone expected.