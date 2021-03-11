Prince Charles is ‘at a loss’ over the Sussexes’ interview: he’s ‘very disappointed’

Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah aired, there was so much speculation, weirdness, smearing and character assassination going around the British media. It felt like the bulk of the sh-t could be sourced back to Buckingham Palace courtiers and, rather directly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their incompetant clown-show staff at Kensington Palace. I even noted that there was a Prince of Wales-shaped hole in all of the coverage – Clarence House made a point of being everywhere but nowhere, a whisper in the wind, a fart in a bathtub. Once the Oprah interview aired, I knew why. Harry has a deep well of resentment, anger and disappointment towards his father for how Charles handled ALL of this. From refusing Harry’s calls to cancelling the Sussexes’ protection to not having Harry’s back when he needed his father the most, stories of Charles’ spinelessness were weaved throughout Harry’s narrative.
Post-interview, Charles popped up at a Black church in London, where he made Black folks bow to him and he greeted one Nigerian person with “Oh fantastic, yes, I’ve been there. Lots of different ethnic groups. Do give them my kind regards next time you speak to them.” I CANNOT. When asked about his son and daughter-in-law, Charles “nervously chuckled” and walked away. Now, according to Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair, it appears that Charles hasn’t even watched the interview. Hm.
He hasn’t seen it: Prince Charles did not watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey nor does he intend to, sources close to the future king have claimed. Charles, who was back to work yesterday, did not even ask for a debrief from his private secretary after the program aired in the U.K., a source has told Vanity Fair. While Charles is aware of the headlines and the accusations Harry and Meghan have made against the royal family, he is privately said to be “at a loss” over his son and daughter-in-law’s decision to sit down with Winfrey.
He’s super-disappointed: “He will not be drawn into it, but it’s fair to say he is surprised and very disappointed by what has been said. He didn’t watch the interview, but of course he’s heard what has been said. He feels let down by them both,” said a longtime friend of the prince’s, who also added: “There is not a racist bone in his body and to suggest otherwise is very hurtful.”
Oh no, the brothers will never reconcile, you guys: Some royal sources fear Meghan’s comments about her relationship with Kate Middleton will prove the nail in the coffin for Harry and William’s relationship. “I find it hard to see how they can come back from this. William is angry and upset, and he will bear a grudge for a very long time that Meghan has dragged Catherine into all of this,” said a friend.
Charles’s people insist he did NOT cut off Harry & Meghan: It was Harry’s comments about Charles that hit hardest. Harry revealed how Charles had cut him off financially (something those close to Charles strenuously deny) and stopped taking his calls as the couple worked on their exit plan. He also said that he felt “let down” by his father, who he said had also been treated badly by the media in the past. Sources close to Charles say that he is “devastated” by Harry and Meghan’s decision to sit for the interview and particularly hurt because he has been so supportive of the couple. He once asked William and Kate to invite Harry and Meghan to their Norfolk home for Christmas in the hope that they could work through a difficult patch in their relationship.
Charles is very proud of walking Meghan down the aisle: When Meghan’s father pulled out of the royal wedding, Charles walked Meghan down the aisle. He has since told friends it was one of the happiest and proudest moments of his life. He has also been a doting grandfather to Archie and greatly misses his grandson now that the couple has moved overseas, sources said.
Charles couldn’t bring himself to watch the interview: “He didn’t watch the interview. I believe Camilla watched some of it, but Charles couldn’t bring himself to,” said a source. The royals had braced themselves for the broadcast, but the Sussexes’ revelations were far more serious than anyone expected. The friend said there is still a sense of “shock” within the royal household.
Still, Chuck is conciliatory: Still, like the queen, the source said Charles will be keen to smooth things over with the Sussexes. “He hates confrontation, and I think he appreciates things are said and done—there are hurt feelings—but he loves his son and his family more than anything.”
I don’t really understand the farce of “Charles didn’t watch it but here are all of the talking points and rebuttals from Clarence House, all of which were authorized by Charles.” The jig is up, you know? We’re past the “did you watch it” part of the conversation, especially since Charles either watched it or was fully briefed. As for Charles feeling “let down” by Harry and Meghan… like, imagine how they feel about you, Chuck. They were let down too. Harry’s emotions are particularly raw, considering he knows – FULLY – that his brother and his father were both throwing the Sussexes under the bus the whole time. And it’s pretty f–king rich for Charles to be “at a loss” about H&M’s decision to do an interview, especially considering Charles did the awful interview when he was divorcing Diana and he came across a million times worse than anyone expected.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN and Avalon Red.
Is there honestly video of him asking a Nigerian person to greet the lots of ethnic groups for him? Honestly? That I’d be curious to see first hand.
I was wondering about that phrase, as english is not my first language. It sounds like a horrible thing to say, but maybe I am misinterpreting the fine details here, and I would appreciate some feedback from native speakers. Is it as bad as it feels to me?
It is a really bad phrase. He said it a few days ago.
Disappointed Harry called him out and destroyed his carefully constructed lie about supporting Harry & Meghan financially and emotionally. Just sit there and take the hits, Charles. Should have been a better man, father and future monarch.
If the current royals try to talk about race at all in public the jig will be completely up. If this is the shit they think is helpful or flattering to them to say…well then imagine if they are given more rope? Like what would Charles or William-I’m-bored-of-racism say in a whole paragraph, let alone an interview??????????
Li just imagine if Charles were left to extemporize about racism. Yiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiikes.
We should start to call this with its name: racism and ignorance.
Blatant ignorance: these people are not educated. Full stop.
Precisely. Their lack of education is glaring. The problem is that they are insulated and trapped in their gilded cages.
Long time lurker here. I have to agree. What I’m getting from this whole debacle is that this is a hardcore racist family who genuinely do not understand that they are racist. Racism is just a word to them. If anything, they probably equate racism with murder, or at the very least, physical harm. Anything else is ok. I think it stems from the fact that they are inbred, unintelligent, uneducated and, most importantly, insular. They have never been denied anything in any way. They have never been made to feel less than in any way. They have been bred to believe they are superior to every other living thing on the planet. Their brains just can’t process the concept of racism. To them, everything racist is just them acknowledging others’ inferiority which, of course, they’re ‘royalty’. Even colonizing and enslaving others. They think, well obviously, they have resources and we’re entitled to them because God anointed us supreme. It sounds melodramatic but I genuinely feel this is how they think. So when they say they’re not racist, they really consider that to be the truth.
The fact that the family can’t even bring themselves to say the word “racism” is telling. They usually will say something like “the issue of race,” or “concerns pertaining to race.” They also can’t specifically say “black people.” We get “Diversity is important to us.” “The commonwealth is important to the Queen.”
Even prince William, in one of his official statements about eradicating racism in football never said the word “racism.” He said a lot of “Being treated like THAT is unacceptable,” “THIS needs to end/change/be addressed,” “THIS behavior is not okay,” “EVERYONE should be treated with dignity,” “EVERYONE should be respected and feel safe,” “IT is problematic that PEOPLE feel like they can say STUFF like THIS.” He can’t bring himself to say “Racism is a problem in football. Racist name calling, racist coverage, racist chants from white fans and other players is unacceptable. BAME footballers are dealing with racist treatment everyday, on and off the field, and that racist treatment in football is a symptom of the racism in our larger culture. Black Lives Matter and we white people need to educate ourselves about racism and our internal bias so we can do better for our black friends and colleagues.”
What’s really important to understand here is that *they do not have any excuse*. Not being educated is not an excuse. There are ample opportunities throughout recent history and past, every possible media source one could hope for, books for goodness sake. Not being educated is something that I only allow my students to get away with saying at the very start of my classes because it’s true: when the educational system is largely operated and designed by the white power structure, it is the white view of history they get. They come to my classes pissed off about it and rightly so. Then we work together on learning and building and sharing that knowledge.
But no passes will be given for an old, racist monarchy that still lives and rests on the fact the Britain attempted to colonize the entire world. Absolutely not. That is just an excuse when ample educational opportunities exist and even what they could have learned from Meghan and Harry (Meghan’s job is not teach the racist nor is any Black person’s but they still could and would have learned from her).
And it is also important to note that remaining ignorant is a choice. An intentional choice that benefits them. That’s how white supremacy works. And it’s white folks who need to do the work.
Sigh. This man takes two steps forwards and then takes another 10 back.
Charles, pick up the phone and call your son. End of.
I’m thinking this is something that was taken out of context and the person may have mentioned a particular place they lived or worked in Nigeria. It doesn’t make sense for him to ask a person to give his regards to a whole nation. Whatever reporter heard this didn’t catch the whole conversation.
I’m more incensed over the fact that Meghan is being pilloried just for the mere mention of Cate’s name, as if the mere thought of the name coming out of her mouth–regardless of what was said–is a sacrilege. The fact that Meghan complimented the woman doesn’t matter.
@yvette Maybe…or sometimes when you KNOW you’re guilty of something and you’re nervous, you do exactly the thing you were trying not to do – because it’s part of who you are, and when our brain is filled with anxious hormones, sometimes we blurt out the truth even when we don’t want to.
But this is the same man, who a year or two ago, met a black person at an event and asked her where she was from. That in itself is racist, to assume that if you’re not white you can’t be British or from the U.K.. When she responded that she’s from X City in the U.K., he said “Really? You don’t sound like you’re from X City.” He is racist and he says casually racist things all the time BECAUSE he is racist. I absolutely believe he said “Oh, Nigeria. I’ve been there. Lots of different ethnic groups. Give them my kind regards next time you see them.” And even if the “give them my regards next time you see them” part was misheard or misreported, the fact that the number one thing that pops into his head when he hears Nigeria is that there a lot of different kinds of non-white people there is problematic and racist.
@AmyToo yes! I’ll never forget that. He said to the woman, at some event, “You don’t look like you’re from Manchester!”
I mean…really? This dude has spent his entire life, — 70+ years — basically training how to conduct himself well with the public and this is where we are with him. FFS
A few years ago I read a comment in the DM about Kate and Meghan’s first public outing, and Meghan had apparently touched Kate. The poster said, “it sickened me to watch her put a hand on our Queen’s arm.” That was the day I left the DM.
These people really never learn and more to the point , it’s like they have a prime impulse to make things worse because they literally help themselves
You would think after the trainwreck Andrew interview they would learn one thing
When you’re guilty and you know you are guilty , effing shut your piehole and pray everything goes away x these people do not have the charm or charisma to downplay the truth about their crappy behavior
If they did have any charm or charisma then they wouldn’t have been pressed about H&M to begin with and none of this would have happened
This! It seems like an organisation incapable of learning from mistakes, or even admitting to mistakes. So weird to me.
That’s because they have hardly any experience having been held to account for their mistakes. We speak of William being shielded from the consequences of his bad behaviour – that is simply the dynamic that applies to the entire institution on a micro scale. QEII and Charles seeing and influencing legislation before it is made into law should have been slapped down HARD. Instead, they got away with it. Even the recent revelations of this hasn’t made the waves it should.
The institution has been shielded from the consequences of the mistakes it makes – as are its members individually, unless it is Harry. Because the tabloids need to be fed and he’s the sacrificial lamb because he’s the spare.
That is why the institution and its members are unable to learn from their mistakes! They never ever had to face serious consequences from their mistakes – they are constantly bailed out.
They have an entire press institution that will immediately stick up for them for literally anything they do or say no matter how cruel or egregious. There are 20 various royal reporters who will either hide their bad behavior by refusing to cover it at all, or who will spin the bad behavior as actually good and respectable or at least “right” and “just following the rules” behavior, all while making it seem like nothing they do is their fault. “Oh they did this thing that people are side-eyeing but they didn’t really do it and it didn’t happen like that, or if did happen it wasn’t actually the family it was the firm and their staff, and if it was the family, they were just following protocol and conventions and rules and norms, and also they wouldn’t have had to do/say that thing if So and So hadn’t done/said this thing first. It’s not their fault! It’s So and So’s fault! Plus what about that one time 13 years ago when So and So did this thing that is completely unrelated to the conversation we’re having right now? Think about that!” And then their advisers all tell them the same things. And other members of the family tell the same thing.
So when you have a bunch of people in the press writing multiple front page headlines about how you are actually right and good and noble, day after day for years and decades, literally no matter what thing you did, and your advisers and other family members agree, even if the BRF was questioning their own behavior and maybe thinking they were wrong, they are now being told very loudly that they were very right and justified and it IS all that other persons fault. So why would you A) not take the emotionally lazy and easy way out by thinking about your behavior for yourself or B) challenge that press and insist that you actually were wrong if that’s the conclusion you came to privately. Especially when all of them see themselves as living symbols of the monarchy first and can’t seem to separate their personal human being side from their symbolic role? If they admit that they, in their personal human being capacity did something wrong, that would be like admitting that the Monarchy itself did something wrong, and their number one goal is good PR for the upholding and continuation of the monarchy.
They never learn because they think they know everything. Every word that comes out of their mouths validates what Harry and Meghan said.
No MAC, they never learn because the people and the government don’t hold them accountable.
It seems everything always has to be centered around them and from their perspective. What Harry and Meghan have experienced is irrelevant. Only the BRF emotions and perspective is what matters.
They CANNOT learn because of the way the system is set up. Everything the system is predicated upon creates and reinforces these beliefs and behaviors. The whole system is inherently vile and the only way to fix it is to abolish the monarchy.
Well they’re disappointed in you Charles so I guess it goes both ways.
Always chuckling at that church picture. Ma’am ain’t having it.
20 years from now, when we start talking about the relationships of George and Louis and their partners, I hope that all women steer clear (if the kids are LGBTQ, they will NOT be allowed to live their truth, I’m sure of that, no matter what William said. Any non heteronormative behavior will be stamped out, via rich kid “conversion therapy” if need be). The British RF should come with a disclaimer for women: the BF is where women go to die, be shamed, be chased out, or be utterly diminished. For those kids sake, the monarchy should be diminished if not abolished. I would NEVER want a daughter be subjected to that, and any woman who does, knowing what we know now, needs to stop watching Disney films and Hallmark movies. Or push their daughters toward the other royals families of Europe instead. This family’s track record is starting to approach Henry 8ths.
I fear for Will and Kate’s children. Aside from Harry and Meghan, there is not one single relative in their immediate circle that I trust has their best interests at heart.
Why should H&M have the interests of W&K’s children best interest at heart? they have their own children to worry about.
H&M’s children would have been used to protect the cambridge children. Now they are on their own just like their parents wanted; they have all the spotlight to themselves.
Eugenie’s son can always be used to protect them……Archie and the new girl are safe here in the US. they will face other problems but at least they won’t thrown under the bus to protect mediocrity or bad behavior
Hear Ye Hear Ye: By royal proclamation the RF is where women go to die, be shamed, be forced out, or be utterly diminished”
@lanne- exactly and well fu*king said
No person should marry into that family and no child should be subjected to grow up within that institution. They subject people to formalized abuse.
They should be held accountable and I hope some of the parliamentarians continue to put pressure on them. They are taxpayer-funded individuals and they shouldn’t be given a license to abuse people.
GOD FORBID one of them is gay omg it’s actually has me scared for them, that would be a real life of suffering
Sorry Charles, all of your weak ass performative actions of support can’t be a substitute for REAL support. You being an eternal coward or as you say hating confrontation, is the problem here.
He is such a coward. If he truly supported them, he should have said something when they were being harassed and bullied by the press. As it were, he chose to join William in his smear campaign against Meghan because he wants to curry favour with the press.
Especially when the most supportive thing they can come up with is Charles told William and Kate to invite Harry and Meghan for Christmas. And a couple of days ago we got “Charles allowed Harry and Meghan to come stay in his Scottish castle which is a privilege not extended to just anyone.” All of his support is just extending something that he considers a very special privilege to his own son, when that thing is actually just a normal, everyday thing that millions of parents do for their kids as a matter of course without framing it as some special privilege that their kid needs to 1) pay for with silence and loyalty and 2) needs to express undying gratitude for for the rest of their lives.
If the royal family is serious about building bridges with meghan and harry they need to tell their henchmen to stop all articles about this. Especially when those articles are dismissive of meghan and harry’s feelings.
Also,
“William is very upset that kate has been dragged into this” well if y’all corrected the story at the time it wouldn’t have been mentioned in the interview. But no, your karen wife kept her mouth shut and now that the truth has come out she looks like a mean girl.
Worse than that. His Jaren wife, her Karen mommy, and shitty Karen uncle participated in feeding the media lies and smears.
No clean hands here.
Looks like a mean girl? Last year’s Commonwealth Day service proved that Kate is and always has been a mean girl.
I just dont understand the insistence that Meghan dragged Kate into this. Meghan mentioned Kate once, and the crying story – if Kate had corrected it years ago, then it would be a non-issue. And even as it stands, Meghan was being as nice as possible to Kate in the re-telling, including the “she’s a good person” bit.
Again, like Meghan said in the interview, they have to have a villain and a hero. So it seems they want to continue this false narrative of good, sweet, innocent Kate vs the evil scheming Meghan.
I do believe that M mentioning the “waity-katy” years hv made them very very angry. LMAO
Gaslighting to the extreme because it’s pretty obvious that either Kate or Carole is the one who leaked the false story in the first place.
@ Becks1, I know!! It’s absolutely ludicrous that Baldimort is in an uproar, no surprise there, that Meghan set the record straight.
My god, when will this family stop making excuses for their own vile and vicious behaviour and start acting like adults!?! If Chuck is disappointed, he should be! Harry is disappointed that Chuck stopped taking his calls and left them utterly defenseless in Canada, but no, it’s Harry’s fault that Chuck is upset because he’s a shit father!! I am over this family of excuses and no change. Plus, no accountability 🤬
Harry is getting all the good press for protecting Meghan and Will knows he treats Kate like poo so now he wants some of that good husband glow. Hence the performative “concern” about Catherine. Barf.
Well, that story like most of the others…can’t correct the lie *you* fed to the RR, right? I mean, that’s my take on one big reason the Institution never stepped up to protect Meghan (Harry and Archie), because they were the source of the lies in the first place. That, and the fact the their cruelty and racism is a feature, not a bug.
And from what KAISER told us yesterday, someone in Cambridge camp (Carole ?) ran right out to Richard Kay yesterday to double down on the version that ‘Meghan made Kate Cry’ —- thereby obliquely saying Meghan was lying in interview — and the recent source (Carole ?) added additional BS to this new version, that Meghan personally opened the door at Nottingham Cottage, took flowers, and then slammed door in Kate’s face. Then —- I just loved this bit — the flowers ended up in the trash! My God, they just keep snowballing the lies. Meghan said the flowers were SENT, so what’s with the door slamming? Flowers ended up in trash? When? Possibly after they died? And, who the hell did the Cambridge’s have going through the Sussexes trash on an obviously daily basis? And why?
Also, I remember a story coming out about that Christmas event between the 4 of them at Amner so it’s interesting that Nicholls references it again. The story was that Kate confronted Meghan while they were in the kitchen in order to instruct Meghan about something “royal” that she was doing wrong and it escalated to Kate shouting at Meghan and Meghan leaving the room, Harry having to go get her, and both of them coming back in, and everyone trying to defuse it. Story went on to say that the rest of the visit was uncomfortable, but the Cambridges (!) somehow got through it. It was definitely a story leaked to one of the tabloids. I think it died because it did say Kate was the one that started yelling. So, Nicholls bringing it up in this article that ‘wonderful and caring’ Charles asked the ‘put upon’ Cambridges to invite Sussexes for Christmas at Amner tells me this story (only in a revised 2.0 version of —- ‘Poor Kate, Meghan Screamed’ ) — might be going to rear it’s head again.
If I was Harry, I’d be so done with his father. Charles can’t watch them speak, the Queen can’t watch them speak, William and Kate both incandescent. Everyone in family speaking to each other but obviously none of them speaking to Sussexes. These are some seriously fragile snowflakes. But the one thing that is blatantly obvious, is that they all see themselves as victims and nothing is ever going to change that dynamic. I just wish Harry would realize he is nothing to them, deal with the pain of that loss in therapy, and move on.
Charles has a neverending capacity too see himself as the Ultimate Victim in any narrative so this tracks. Also, the fact that he thinks encouraging William and Kate to invite the Sussexes over for tea is being “incredibly supportive”, given all the hell Meghan and Harry were going through, speaks volumes.
Haha! Yes, this is so hysterically funny. The things these people regard as ‘effort’ are insane.
Yes! “He will not be drawn into it.” Charles, you ARE it! So much of Harry’s hurt and pain are about YOU!
I have no doubt that Charles’s life has been hard too, but Harry has one parent. One person in this world who is supposed to love and support him no matter what, and THAT PERSON IS YOU. The press sucks, coworkers are terrible, and even siblings can be unimaginably selfish and cruel, but you failed Harry, and it’s clear how much that guts him.
Exactly, NENERS, I mentioned yesterday that it has been reported via aides, Balmoral servants, Blair’s people that almost from the moment Charles learned of Diana’s death, his main concern was his fear of backlash of anger towards him and thus possibly being killed because she’d died. Supposedly he spent endless hours in conversation via phone with Camilla crying about this and then pestered everybody else. DIANA DIES AND CHARLES SEES HIMSELF AS A VICTIM. Made me always look at his flight to Paris to escort her body home and his forcing his sons to walk behind coffin in a different light. Story I always heard about that walk was that Earl Spencer decided to walk, Royals felt one of them had to walk too because Spencer wouldn’t back down, so Charles had to walk, then Charles insisted boys walk (probably thought no one would shoot him if sons were on either side of him), William balked, and finally Phillip said to William, ‘will you walk, if I walk with you.’ And thus, the group walk behind coffin. But again, we have Charles —- as always, as the victim; and, using his sons as shields.
LowCountryLady – definitely remember Charles Spencer being the one to say he’d walk behind the coffin, and the others getting added in over the week.
There is also the betrayal Harry feels because Charles and his people obviously accepted a deal for William to support Charles in exchange for isolating Harry and Meghan in 2019. Throughout his whole adult life William has positioned himself as anti-Charles and suddenly there he is appearing in photos and documentaries in support of Charles and Harry was no longer seen with Charles at a time when the media attacks on him and Meghan continued to increase. It starts there and then the cutting off . money an don’t returning phone calls was the final straw.
I think you are on to something. Charles is behind every bit of this and controls the purse strings. That is why William is his father’s creature and Harry is not.
Recall what Harry said in the interview about him and his father not being on the outs until, “I [Harry] took matters into my own hands.” I imagine the loss of one of his human shields made Chucky — well, INCANDESCENT with rage.
“There is not a racist bone in his body and to suggest otherwise is very hurtful.”
… but neither Harry or Meghan outright accused him of being racist. They deliberately withheld that information knowing how damaging it would be. Did this narcissistic old fool just out himself? Because it really looks like it.
M & H: Someone in the family said horribly racist things to us.
Charles: *in earnest* One cannot understand why one would be accused of such things!
There are plenty of other body parts to hide one’s racism…e.g, one’s heart and head.
Racists cannot help but tell on themselves. Yeesh. It is like the Seinfeld episode “The Opposite”, the Royals have awful instincts so should do the opposite of whatever there first instinct is
What I will never understand is that after whoever the first person was that denied having a “racist bone,” why do others continue to use that phrase? In the history of racist bone denials, it’s never made anyone look good, so I don’t know why people keep using this ridiculous tripe.
We all have our own experiences, so we all have different blind spots. It shouldn’t be so hard for people to say they’re going to learn and do better.
Yup. Honestly, it sounds to me like Charles was the one who had the concerns about Archie’s skin tone. Because neither Harry nor Meghan accuse Charles of being racist in the interview. I think he’s telling on himself here.
Saw that and instantly thought…”No one said anything about you specifically, Charles…where is this coming from?”
They keep talking about how the brothers’ rift will never heal because Meghan dragged Kate into this wot the truth about Crygate. They never see it from the perspective of the relationship being destroyed because the Cambridges helped the press drag Meghan with lies and smears and leaks.
He cut them off, why would they hire their own security or spend their own money if they didn’t have to.
‘Charles either watched it or was fully briefed’.
This is key – apparently the Queen didn’t watch the interview either – and assuming this is true, I have to wonder exactly what Charles and the Queen have been told Harry and Meghan said, and how they said it. Have they received an accurate representation of the interview and H&M’s grievances? Or have the courtiers continued to put up walls between H&M, and the other royals?
Also, if I remember correctly, apart from the photos of Archie with the Queen and Prince Philip taken a few days after his birth, have we EVER seen any photos of any of the royal family interacting with Archie, the way that we’ve seen them interacting with the Cambridge children? I’ll believe that Charles is a doting grandfather, William is a doting uncle, and the cousins have spent any time together when I see it.
That has always felt wrong to me. I felt the RF went out of their way to “other” Archie. William saying he was already an uncle. The Queen only posting pictures of Charles, William, and George (I’m not sure about the other kids). It’s like they went out of their way to make everything about the monarch and her heirs, so they can set Archie aside. You would think, from a PR standpoint, someone would say, show off your love for your mixed race grandchild. We would never want anyone to believe he is being treated differently than the others. Same goes for the title. This is one instance where everyone shouldn’t be treated the same. You can’t have advisors who see the world in the same shade as you. That’s why good leaders, value differing viewpoints. All of those dusty white people, come from a place of white supremacy whether they’re from the peerage or from coal miners. They could not fathomed a little color up there in the balcony next to the Monarch.
As for Charles, again, his ego just could let him be great. If all the people who came out looking great after the wedding, it was Charles. When he walked her down the aisle and made every effort to include Daria, I felt an affection for Charles. If he went out and championed Meghan and let the sussexes do their thing, the burn from the Vrown wouldn’t have been so harsh. There is no coming back for King Charles.
Yes, now all the things that we were told were just because “they were putting a focus on the direct line” seem sinister – no pictures of Archie on the desk for the christmas address, the whole pudding-making event with only George – it may have been about emphasizing the direct line, but its a weird time to do that when you’ve just welcome a new grandchild/great-grandchild. All that stuff around that time was about sending a message to Harry and Meghan, and they got it.
@Becks1 It will be interesting to see if Eugenie’s baby is in a picture on the desk or mentioned in her speech. The RF has also never tweeted anything about H&M’s baby announcement like they did Eugenie’s.
“We are pivoting to only emphasizing the heirs” is the excuse they came up with to exclude Archie. People keep saying “oh they didn’t exclude him because they don’t like that he’s part black, it’s just that they’re only focusing on the heirs now because they’re doing their slimmed down monarchy thing,” when it was really they didn’t like Archie was part black and wanted to exclude him so they decided to pivot (right now!) to their whole slimmed down monarchy plan and only focus on the heirs.
Same thing with the titles. People are like “oh well they didn’t deny Archie a title because he’s part black, it’s just that the rule is that he won’t get a title until Charles is king and since Charles is thinking about slimming down the monarchy he might make a new rule that only the heir’s children get to have titles,” when it’s actually they didn’t like the idea of Archie being a prince because he’s part black so they chose to not title him now with the excuse that they were pivoting to the slimmed down monarchy thing where only the heir’s kids would get titles once Charles was king.
ok i’m gonna have to see this for what it is. Like trump during his 2016 campaign i knew he was a moron so any awful behavior that came from he or his camp the next four years wasn’t a shock to me as it was for so many. I’m now seeing the RF the same way. They are dumb and racist so i should expect more of this stupid behavior. Can’t believe I gave this lot the benefit of the doubt.
“insists there isn’t a racist bone in his body”. Ah, yes, because that’s how privilege works, right? The privileged racists being aware of their privilege, especially this lot?! /s
Also, way to miss the whole damn point that Meghan were trying to make about SYSTEMIC RACISM and UNCONSCIOUS PREJUDICE. No one is saying that the Windsors bring out their Klan hoods for Saturday afternoon barbecues. The whole point is that privilege is so baked into this institution that it’s perpetuated through blatant actions (Blackamoor brooches) but also through insidious ones. Are these people really so stupid or, more likely, they pretend to not understand what H&M are saying?
Or simply, listen to what they say then WATCH what they do.
Charles has done nothing since the interview aired to show love and support for Harry, Meghan, Archie.
Maya, a poster above pointed out that it is much easier to pretend you don’t understand, than to actually do the work to be able to understand your actions and how they affect others. Understanding means changing and this family doesn’t do keeping up. They are proud of the fact they still operate like they did in the past.
I don’t think these back and forth help much, but this interview did not come out of no where. This whole thing is a gross failure of leadership on the part of Charles. There way of dealing with each other through leaks and courtiers led to this. They should have done a major intervention after South Africa, but they ignored and sneered at the couple because they didn’t want to change the press narrative and didn’t see it in their own individual interests, and refused to treat the monarchy as something other than their own personal playground, instead of a reflection of the country. That palace is everyone for himself and the whole popularity contest makes no sense. The palace will always protect the principles always, but why is that at the cost of destroying this couple from the beginning? They are thoroughly lacking in moral leadership and moral courage.
I love how the main response is Charles and William and the Queen are so so hurt. Hmm. Yes. Meghan and Harry were so so hurt for years and no one cared. The fact that these people are hurt does not mean anything- even a murderer is hurt when someone says “you’re a murderer.” Its just so richly ironic to me that we are supposed to care they’re hurt.
Honestly 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.
Well I’m disappointed in Charles for trying to murder his child and grandchild so I guess we’re even.
Ditto, hope he never seems those kids tbh William too
So Charles is going to take British tabloids’ word for it rather than watch the interview himself? I felt Meghan and Harry were quite fair but that’s not going to be reflected in what Charles reads.
And did Charles actually say that to a Nigerian person, or was that paraphrased or a joke? As paid public “employees” the royal family should really be taking some sensitivity and anti-discrimination courses. Wow that was bad.
He said it. It was in quotation marks as ‘prince Charles responded “xxxxxxx”’
This is exactly what Harry and Meghan were saying. The inability or refusal to see their point of view and acknowledge their experience and pain. I don’t think they ever will because it would require them to reflect and admit they did something wrong. That is not in their nature.
Harry is right, they are trapped in this system and the system won’t allow healing. The family can’t be a family because it is inextricably intertwined with the business and politics of the monarchy.
I see Harry hopes that they can separate the family from The Firm but they never will. It would take an outside force (like the monarchy being abolished) for that to happen.
Yes, exactly. Meghan was talking about how she was told that other people had bad headlines too, and it was part of the job, and she was told to deal with it – but they couldnt see that her experience was not theirs. They refused to see her pain.
“Clarence House made a point of being everywhere but nowhere, a whisper in the wind, a fart in a bathtub.” ….This is poetry🤣
Spat out my coffee!
You made my morning. 🤣🤣
That was a brilliant analogy. Kaiser went above and beyond.
Harry and Meghan need to write these folks off and move on. There is no hope there. All they need to do is send out the formal divorce announcement. Its just like Meghan and her dad, the more you engage with these people, the more you will set yourself up for unnecessary pain and trauma. Drop the titles, change your name and move on.
I agree. But I don’t think Harry has reached that point yet. He still has hope. And I think Meghan is letting him figure it out for himself and being supportive of him wanting to try. But it will happen eventually.
Who was in on here saying they heard rumors amongst the Danish royalty that Harry and Meghan were going to change their surname to just Mountbatten and drop the Windsor? Can that person come back and elaborate or drop some links?
Would love to see Harry change his surname to Markle.
He can’t because of Tom Markle. (Can’t = I won’t let him 😂)
True @Snuffles as is often the case with a Black woman marrying a white man. It takes time to become un-indoctrinated of white supremacy, even if you are a so-called progressive or are coming into things somewhat aware. Every single person I know, family and otherwise, married to a white man says the same. It’s a years-long process of opening their eyes, and that’s only possible in a loving relationship where the person is willing to grow.
“There is not a racist bone in his body and to suggest otherwise is very hurtful.”
I will say the same thing I feel about Will saying they’re “very much not racist.” They were born into a racist institution and a racist country. As were Americans and many other people. Racism needs to be unlearned. Most of us were brought up on beliefs that are white-centered, and unless we have specific anti-racist training…we have racism within us to deal with. It’s not name calling, it’s just a fact. Not taking Meghan and Harry’s claims and concerns for their son’s safety seriously, not understanding why the hate they receive is very dangerous – means there’s work to do, period. If this family truly believes they are anti-racist, they should take on the parts of the institution that are. Show it, don’t say it.
Very well said.
The anti-racist training I have received is mostly here, when I’ve been called out on something stupid, hurtful and/or thoughtless I have said. Or chosen my words so clumsily my thought was poorly expressed and hurt someone. Or I made it about me. When one is called out, it stings. If one is empathetic, a flush of shame follows.
Once the lightbulb goes off, though….then it’s a choice. I may never see it all because my white privilege will continue to protect & blind me even as I dismantle it. It’s easy to see the attacks on H&M because it is so open, so vicious, so ‘gas-lighting’ it simply cannot be ‘not seen’. So how can they not see it?
And that’s it, isn’t it? If they see even a little bit, there is no going back. If they admit even a little racism, it opens the door and sheds light on all the racism. The whole institution would crumble, because it is built on believing you’re on top, other white people are below you and POC are below everyone. I don’t understand how they can go to church, claim to be Christian, claim to love Jesus, and betray his teachings, his lessons, in everything they do.
They are self-gaslighting and cannot (will not?) see themselves. They have the potential to do so much good in the world, but they would have to give up their privilege to do so. That would take character, and courage. They haven’t shown any so far, other than Harry.
And there is so much information out there, work that has been done, books, etc. that white people can use to free themselves from the bondage of white supremacy beyond being called out by people on a website though of course that has its uses and we learn so much when people take the time to respond in ways that promote growth, but it also puts the labor onto others. At this point in time, there is way too much information readily available so there is no way that the monarchy can say they don’t know. That’s intentional and a choice.
Classic abuser feeling hurt when the scapegoat wised up and left.
Harry has always been the punching bag and accepted it until he got a taste of his own life. Once he woke up to this abusive dynamic, he was OUT.
From one fellow scapegoat to another..it feels so good seeing them hang themselves. Keep these stories rolling. They are truly hilarious.
This reaction proves that he really did treat Archie differently due to color. Nobody gets this hurt unless someone else hit a nerve.
Charles knows exactly what he did to cause Harry and Meghan to say what they said.
The wounded act is not going to work.
These folks really don’t know what they are doing. They need to hire some crisis managers stat, preferable Americans, because they need to engage the American media if they truly want to remain a global brand. What’s happening right now in the US is just as dangerous for the Rf as it is in the UK. In the UK, it’s mainly those 65+ who are monarchists. In the USA, its increasing Republicans who have doubled down on racism who admire the RF right now. A RF that cosies up to the likes of Tucker Carlson and Jared/Ivanka Trump is an RF that will lose a lot of interest from their Commonwealth. But honestly, I think that perhaps they should go ahead and lean into their worst MAGA Brexit instincts. That would be more honest. The problem is they want to be SEEN as modern and open and welcoming without BEING modern and inclusive. They can’t hide this fact anymore. If they want to lean into their racism, by all means, they should do so, and then go down with that ship.
Let’s stop the spineless Charles narrative as if his only crime was that he didn’t have the gut to defend Meghan and Harry.
Harry told us he is the one in charge. He is the one in command. He could have support them : I am sure he is the one who told Meghan she could not get in-patient treatment.
The disgusting campaign against Meghan started around time his “unauthorized” biography came out (for his 70′s birthday). William is an AH and I don’t doubt he leaked his fair share but I’m pretty convinced Charles had a very very active role. How convinient that he seemed to be the only one left of every narrative. And whe he was mentionned it was always as the peace maker. B…. please : I don’t buy it. Charles only thinks of Charles.
How incredibly tone-deaf and narcisistic. You know who’s truly disappointed by your shitty behaviour? Your son, his wife, your grandson, your ex-wife … And the whole fucking world.
You know what strikes me most about this write-up? He didn’t watch the interview and doesn’t plan to. So, he has no interest in trying to truly understand his son’s pain? I’ve read tons of negative comments about the interview and it’s amazing how many people are trashing the Sussexes without even seeing the interview (and 99% of those people are white)… I mean… REALLY? You can’t speak about something you haven’t educated yourself on. And the future king can’t be bothered with it despite it being his own son. It speaks volumes.
So Will bears a grudge for a long time and will be unforgiving toward H&M for a situation that they didn’t create but just corrected? Sounds like the perfect future leader of a church to me. And Charles tried to help by asking W&K to invite M&H to their house to talk things over. That is as bad as making it seem like a great honor for Charles’ son to be invited to his father’s house. Do these people really think they are so great that even family members should be grateful for any little attention?
You know what’s funny? The other day, Katie “know nothing” Nicholl was on ET justifying Charles cutting them off financially. She was saying ” well they wanted to be on their own and they’re making money now!”. I guess someone from the palace must have realized what a bad look that was so now she’s back pushing the support narrative. Yeah Charles, its not a good look when your own son can get more support from a relative stranger than his own father. I vote the Sussexes new last name should be Perry. Or make the new baby’s middle Tyler. That’ll show em!
I LOVE this idea!
or Peri (Periwinkle?…, sorry, saw my first periwinkle in the forest this morning so feeling puckish) instead of Perry. I think Tyler as a middle name is kind of cool. MAN, that really would mess with them.
Harry and Meghan haven’t even named the racist family member, but William and and Charles are screaming to the world that it isn’t them. Why such strong denials boys?
Mugu, maybe go sit your ass down first and watch the interview then. See how your son is hurt by your cowardliness but was still trying to cut you some slack . TT , at least shanks Meghan and Harry in the front for all to see in broad daylight while DDC “Daddy Dearest Charles” shanks them in back plus a side twist just for the heck of it. I really need a hiss emoji to show my anger for Charles…hissed!
Yes. This. I feel it too.
Wow! It’s so sad to think of the multiple generations of people within this family who have no idea what supportive parenting actually means. The most basic, polite gestures you would extend to an acquaintance are not supportive parenting when applied to your children. Honestly, I feel like it’s not much of a sacrifice for Harry to walk away from his father in particular, because Charles never really learned how to be a dad.
This is ridiculous. If Charles wanted to do something for the Sussexes he could and chose not to. He stopped taking his son’s calls. He never even spoke to the press to ask them to back off his son & daughter in law. His actions tell the story and he needs to own that.
Disappointed he was called out and exposed. So yes, he’s disappointed. The years have been kind to Charles. He is still a gigantic pr*ck.
I’ve been a lurker for years, but this awful man inspired my first comment. I still cannot get past the fact that Charles cut them off, pulled their security, stopped taking Harry’s calls, and then leaked their location. I cannot get past that. The ultimate betrayal. That’s his SON he’s treating like that. No wonder Harry is 1000% done. I cannot even begin to imagine that pain. I know down to my bones, through every fiber of my being, that my parents will ALWAYS be there for me. We may disagree, they may not like my choices, but they will always do everything they can to help me when I need it, and protect me as much as possible. Harry found he never had that, how awful. Then I think about how he’s moved mountains to protect HIS son and wife, while at the same time knowing his father doesn’t feel the same love toward him. It is absolutely heartbreaking.
Welcome, Jessica! I feel the same way–I know my parents will always be there for me no matter what, and I can’t imagine the pain both Harry and Meghan feel by being let down by the people who should have loved and protected them the most.
The whole idea of “heir and spare” is toxic. While it does happen in many families that 1 child is favored over others, we all know that’s a terrible thing to do, and children who grow up that way often feel bitterly resentful. This pattern is encoded in the royal family–treating children differently based on accident of birth. For generations, this has caused pain and anguish to the spares. To know that your parent feels like you aren’t worth protecting the way your sibling is protected–how heartbreaking.
Charles is just like my mother, a gaslighting POS with a victim complex.
Christmas 2018 my mother called my sisters black boyfriend something so incredibly racist that I will not dare repeat it. My sister has not spoken to my mother since, and I support her and barely speak to my mother either.
Our other sister lives at home and is constantly telling us that my mother doesn’t understand what she did wrong, spouts off that she’s not racist, she just doesn’t like “him” and doesn’t understand what’s wrong with us and why we won’t speak to her and that we have “an attitude problem.” My sister who lives at home keeps telling us that “we can’t ignore my mother forever.” and I said “We can until she apologizes, which will never happen because she can’t admit she did anything wrong.”
So I feel so terrible for Meghan and Harry and at least my family drama is not played out in the tabloids. I could not imagine.
As an American, I freely admit I don’t get the whole concept of a monarchy. I don’t know how that structure is supposed to work. But they have headlines that say they live a life of service, so in the simplest form, they are supposed to represent their country and work toward the betterment of their people and their country right? When presented by overwhelming evidence of the times around the world that humanity is in crisis with healthcare, equality and basic decency and evidence of disgusting mistreatment, abuse and racism within their own family, their response is deplorable. They talk the talk but don’t walk the walk. I believe Meghan & Harry 100%. As for the arguments that if they want privacy, why are they talking? How would you feel if vile lies were spread about you ALL OVER THE WORLD? Of course they want to set the record straight. I will never view this as a betrayal to the royals. They tried to work within that system and were told no and ignored at every turn. They chose to tell their side and I applaud their bravery. I’m sure it was painful. Nothing will change without the problems being acknowledged. That’s what they did and I pray for all of us that it brings about the change needed to their family relationships and to the whole stupid institution.
“Clarence House made a point of being everywhere but nowhere, a whisper in the wind, a fart in a bathtub.” LMAO — burst out laughing at this! (Talk about spilled tea, lol.)
I don’t get why Charles will feel let down. He did absolutely nothing to protect Harry and Meghan and continued to court the press. He is afraid that the media will turn on him and he chose to do nothing to help Meghan and Harry.
Harry and Meghan were supposed to be the shield against bad press. They didn’t hold up their end of the bargain as far as Charles and William are concerned. Therefore they must be punished. Harry and Meghan should be prepared to burn the house with these folks, it may come to that.
Charles didn’t watch the interview just like Meghan didn’t google Harry 😂
I dont get why people are so insistent that she had to Google Harry. Maybe she thought that she already knew enough about him from reports that she would have actually seen and heard. He was already famous so why take it a step further to Google him? It makes little sense to me at least…..
Um, its Prince Harry, not Joe Pack-a-Lunchbox. And she already knew Eugenie. Plus, she probably figured it would be a one off thing, him being a prince, her living and working in Toronto. Its not like Kate who changed the course of her life to make sure she was in William’s path.
I’ve noticed you are a Kate stan from your previous comments. I think you’re lost.
As an actor she was smart to know not everything on the web is true. Also, maybe let the person she was on date with reveal his true self to her. I guess someone like @Brass can’t imagine self control. I knew a little about Harry before his relationship with Meghan, I’ve never googled him.
Yeah tbh i’m quite sure most celebrities have a rule of not googling each other whether it be themselves or friends, they try and keep their status’s separate from their relationships because of how false everything is. Their publicists might, but not them themselves.
And of course, you can learn everything about a secretive institution on the google, right? What page should she have checked to learn what their specific conventions, norms, and little rituals are, hmm? These are people who pride themselves on testing outsiders, and then being dismissive of them when they don’t know the Upper Class codes. But you must know all about them, since you read them on the google. Pray tell, please share your august knowledge and let Meghan know (and the rest of us too) what she OBVIOUSLY shouldn’t have missed??
Charles is the worst parent. He was jealous of both his SONS, not just Diana and would throw them under the bus when convenient. Camila works for him because well she was once the most hated person in the UK.
That man is snivelling and a spineless creep he REALLY shouldn’t have been a husband or father.
They continue to leak fluffy quotes to the media…they will never learn and will never stop! Charles is just as pathetic or even more pathetic than Thomas Markel. At least with toxic tom he comes out and says what is in his toxic head but Charles will continue to leak like toilet pipings. He has no shame.
There’s a part of me that can’t help feeling sorry for Charles because he seems to constantly fuck up his relationships. I don’t doubt that walking Meghan down the aisle was one of the happiest moments of his life. Charles was the HERO. Meghan’s sperm donor had publicly hurt and humiliated her and here comes Charles to the rescue. It was a beautiful moment when he took her arm; he was GLOWING. Charles had always said he would have liked a daughter; this was the closest he would come. I don’t think his popularity was ever higher than when he walked Meghan down the aisle.
But Charles is weak. He wouldn’t stand up to his ‘incandescent’ son and he wouldn’t stick his neck out to speak up for Meghan (who I think he likes). And now Charles has lost the son that REALLY loved him for him. It would be tragic, if it wasn’t so pathetic.
Save your pity. The fact that he cut them off like that tells you just who he is. They had been talking to him for months, emailed him their plans, Meghan said they even told him the date they would make the announcement that they were stepping back and he still chose to act an ass. Its like the Queen told Diana, “Charles is hopeless”. He really is.
Did we watch the same wedding? He was not glowing at all. He smiled once, spoke to her a few times, then looked like he was chewing lemons. And then his wife smirked at the sermon with the rest of them. He participated in endangering his own son and daughter in law. He sucks.
Save it he’s pathetic basically tried to murder his grandchild, son and his wife because he wanted a different life after what happened to his mum. He deserves everything and everything that’s coming to him. I hope the monarchy falls under his rule
Any king named Charles hasn’t done terribly well. History will repeat itself.
Charles II didn’t actually do so bad. He basically got the French king to finance the English monarchy on the basis of a vague promise of converting to Catholicism when the time was right. The he converted in secret on his death bed. It wasn’t moral but it was an effective strategy.
Looking back, I find it absolutely bizarre that he got so much praise for basically treating Doria like a human and offering her his arm. I should’ve peeped that they were impressed he was willing to allow a black person near him like that.
I can’t believe that all this time Charles was just as awful. He has me shook. He really had all of us fooled and he played the game so well, no one was even looking at him. Harry was an orphan the day Diana died cos he never had a father. That weak AF coward is not fit to be king.
I know! It’s crazy! I guess that’s what happens when you do grow out with accountability, no need to change as a person just out PR everything and get Rothmere to cover up ur lies.
Charles, William, Kate, et al, take your hurt feelings to HR. I am sure they will find you help!
They’ll open an investigation right away! Oh wait, they’re not “employees”, HR can’t help them.
The guy who sat down in an interview and told the world about his affair with Camilla in 1994 is “at a loss” as to why his son and daughter-in-law sat down with Oprah to tell their side??
Who does he think he’s fooling??
Exactly. Charles is behind every bit of this, starting from Diana going forward. Even the Queen has said that Charles will not change,
Sounds to me like he should freakin watch it FAST so he doesn’t have to depend on what someone briefs him on, thats like half the point of the entire interview
Well, he didn’t watch the interview HIMSELF – he has minions for that! This is weak sauce, he wouldn’t be fulfilling his role in making sure the monarchy continues if he truly didn’t at least get an effing transcript, but I think he did.
The assertion that he did NOT cut off Harry & Meghan is most interesting to me as it seems fairly easy to prove one way or the other.
Finally, I think it tells you a lot about his Charles that his response to the growing rift between the brothers was “He once asked William and Kate to invite Harry and Meghan to their Norfolk home for Christmas in the hope that they could work through a difficult patch in their relationship”. Instead of asking his own sons to a neutral site to make peace or call them to order, he asked William to ask Harry hoping that healing would just magically happen? Not exactly kingly, and it sounds like William just said “No” and that was that.
I think so much of that family’s issues is that they don’t actually see each other or speak to each other directly. None of them will actually watch the interview for themselves? Charles won’t take his son’s calls and instead wants stuff put in writing and sent to him? Meghan has to write letters and emails to ask for help or even to tell them that she’s happy to be part of the family and wants to use her talents and gifts to be of service? Harry can’t talk to his grandma directly and has visits to her home cancelled? Kate apologizes by note? William refuses to come to lunch with Harry, Charles, and the Queen before the Sandringham summit?
Everything is filtered through layers of courtiers and is mostly done in writing. People are “briefed” by their courtiers who were briefed by Harry and Megan’s courtiers who were briefed by Harry and Megan on what the struggles the Sussexes are dealing with are and how bad they are. They don’t see the facial expressions or tears, they don’t hear the hurt and pain in their voices, they don’t see the pauses and the struggle to find the right words to articulate the level of betrayal they’re feeling. They don’t get to see each other’s humanity ever. They get to hear second hand stuff like “Meghan accused someone of saying something racist about Archie.” “Harry said you cut off his security and funding.” “Meghan said Kate was the one who made her cry.”
They don’t hear the whole story, the whole conversation, they hear the bullet points without the larger context. “Meghan would like to get mental health treatment because she thinks the media coverage of her is overblown.” Not “for months and years Meghan has slowly been sinking deeper and deeper into a depression for these several reasons and she feels these several ways about these several specific things and these several general things. She feels betrayed and lost and suicidal and like she doesn’t belong and is afraid for her unborn baby’s life. She is sitting at home, isolated and alone, crying, unable to sleep at night, thinking up plans to die. She is in tears at engagements when the lights go down and is really struggling to smile and play her role in public but does not trust herself to be left alone for fear or what she might do. It is a huge step for her to even say these things out loud and she is ashamed and confused and doesn’t want to upset or hurt anybody else but is at her breaking point.”
None of this is good for the family but it’s also horrible for the firm. If this interview is a massive threat to the firm and you, as the head of the firm, can’t even bring yourself to watch it and see what it’s about for yourself, then how will you be able to address what was mentioned?
One of the reasons why this family don’t know how to be a family is precisely because so many of their interactions are filtered through staff. That is partly what I mean when I say that the institution manages the family. There are too many people with agendas of their own for whom it is very easy to interfere directly in the family relationships. That is also why the Private Secretaries of the Queen and Charles have so much power. They have power over staff because they are high level staff but they also have power over the family when they are managing when the family can meet each other.
He should be disappointed that he has failed as a father and grandfather.
Prince Charles needs to be more than disappointed. Its up to him not his mother who Harry and Meghan gave a pass to fix this mess. He is the future King ok. Right now his two warring sons and his family is a perfect example of the changes going on in Britain. He’s got one son loyal to the old existing “white” order and another who represents the new Britain which is more diverse. If he hopes to save his Commonwealth he better listen to Alex Beresford instead of gasbag Piers Morgan. Frankly he needs to come to LA and see his son and show he is at least trying to make an effort and be a dad and grandpa. He needs to call off the current smear campaign on Meghan because people of color aint buying it. He also needs to take their concerns about Archie’s security seriously. White supremicist called his son Harry a race traitor. Dont think they wouldn’t dare? Thats what we thought until they stormed the capitol and tried to kill members of Congress.
In a perfect world Charles would sit for a prime time interview with Oprah but he cannot do that because he is no better than Andrew in situations that he cannot control. He certainly has a few deficits as a human being ( the smear campaign he has orchestrated against his dead wife for the last 20plus years springs to mind ) but now he has been revealed by his son as a truly shiite father as well. Draw a line through “at a loss” and insert “shamed and embarrassed” because he has been exposed for the fraud he is. He orchestrated a scenario wherein the world was led to believe he was the caring dad who was supporting H&M&A behind the scenes and paying for some of their living expenses and their security. It was all a big lie. He was actually doing the opposite and vindictively endangering and harming his family the whole time. What else has he lied to us about? We see you Charles.
As for Vanity Fair, they have seen the last of my money. Katie Nichols indeed.
Your comment about Charles not watching but knowing all the talking points is a bit like Meg saying she doesn’t read the press but somehow knew all the headlines?
Meghan didn’t know all the headlines. She said she was aware of the avocado toast and she made Kate cry headlines. But when Oprah mentioned the other headlines, Meghan didn’t know about them.
Charles has promoted Camilla as his Queen consort time and again. His reputation depends on HER reputation. If she is outed as the baby racist he is back to the PR square one. No wonder he is upset.
He could have helped put a stop to all the nasty press by making it clear that it would not be tolerated, but he didn’t.