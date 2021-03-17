Michelle Obama on the Sussexes: ‘None of this is about us in public service’

As we discussed, Michelle Obama made some public comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. MO did so in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager for the Today Show, and Michelle was there to promote all of her projects. I tend to think that people were waiting to see what the Obamas would say about Harry and Meghan, because there have been a lot of comparisons drawn between the two couples. Personally, I don’t think the comparisons work in either couple’s favor. Barry and Michelle were literally the President and First Lady. Meghan and Harry are different, with a different energy and a different set of goals. Half the time I think comparisons are drawn between the two couples because of the British media’s insistence that Meghan is friends with every Black person (which is, you guessed it, pretty f–king racist). This is the part of Michelle’s interview which Today first aired on Tuesday:
She said: “Public service, it’s a bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don’t understand it, and nor should they. The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us in public service. It’s about the people that we serve. I always try to push the light back out and focus it on the folks that we are actually here to serve.” This is being read as shady by the British media, as in shady towards the Sussexes. And I… agree? I feel like she’s being purposefully vague here, hoping that her words could be construed different ways depending on your agenda. But even though I definitely see the Sussexes positively, I absolutely think she was saying that Harry and Meghan are making this too much about themselves. Which sucks.
Then Today put up the full video of Jenna Bush’s conversation with MO. Around the 11:40 mark is when Jenna starts asking MO about the Sussexes. Jenna frames the question around Michelle’s own comments about her loneliness as First Lady and it just goes from there. Michelle filibusters Jenna like a politician and MO starts going in about how *she* is focused on vaccines and the economy. Jenna is like “um so to get back to Harry and Meghan…” Michelle clearly did NOT want to talk about the Oprah interview or Harry and Meghan at all.
Here’s the most complicated part:
“As I said before, race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color, and so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated. I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family. I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all. All you know, living in a world where there are there’s a lot of interracial families and we’ve got to learn to live together and support each other and value each other. I think we still have work to do to understand where we all are coming from and that’s gonna take time, uh but it… requires effort and honesty to make that happen.”
“Living in a world where there are there’s a lot of interracial families and we’ve got to learn to live together and support each other and value each other…” Yeah, in a perfect world, everyone would learn how to live together and support and value each other, which is why Harry and Meghan spent two damn hours talking about how they gave the Windsors every opportunity to value and support them and the Windsors smeared them to kingdom come. As I said in the previous post, you don’t have to hang around endlessly with cruel, vicious racists just because you share DNA with them. Not everything has to be a teachable moment where families come together selflessly and sing hymns together. Sometimes the teachable moment is “walk away, you can’t fix everybody.”
But there are larger questions I have about Michelle’s complete reticence to say anything, however vague, in support of Harry and Meghan. It’s very strange? Some claim that MO is just trying to avoid becoming the story herself, but… IDK, it’s just weird.
I can’t blame her, tbh. This story has nothing to do with her personally, why do people force her to get involved? Whatever she says it will make somebody angry.
Completely agree. I assume if the receipts about racism were out there, she would definitely feel the urge to make a bolder statement about the issue. I can understand that she felt her speaking out right now would seem like mingling with family drama and speaking out of place. Although surely it is HER place to speak on everything related to racism(and I’m sure privately she feels like that), no one would want to be involved in such a controversial family drama like this PR-wise, let alone a former first lady.
I agree, I think she’s staying vague and not really engaging in the topic because she doesn’t want to be a part if the story. I can’t blame her for that either, she’s there to discuss her thing, not H&M, and she’s had many years of knowing that everything she says gets picked apart.
Exactly! Her words will be spun, picked apart, analyzed. Even what she’s saying but public service is now being construed as something to do with Harry and Meghan. Maybe, maybe not. It’s a no-win situation for her.
If she was there to talk about her projects, and that was the entire point of the interview, I’d be a little pissed if the interviewer kept trying to bring it back around to Harry and Meghan.
Then she should have said no comment.
@Amy Bee
Black women cant seem to win.
Can you imagine the headlines then? “Michelle Obama REFUSES to speak about Meghan and Harry!”
Yes! Why is MO being asked about this?
I really wish it were different, but I disagree. Michelle is an amazing orator and communicator. If she wanted to say something politic but supportive of the Sussexes, she would have. She didn’t. In fact her criticism seems pretty pointed.
I wish it were otherwise and I I find it very distressing and confusing. But to me she’s made it very clear she does not approve of the Sussexes.
I read this differently. ALL the royals say they are all about service, but it is always about them (at least with W&K). With all them throwing the work ‘service; around I think it is a grounding reminder that to serve you direct your sopt light on someone else rather than letting is shine down on you. She could actually have been referring to any of the people involves, not just the Sussex’s. Also, even good people can get stuck in a negative space.
Not every comment has to be judged through the prism of whether or not it defends the Sussexes. MO has tiptoed around enough land mines in her public life, I think she was just talking to fill the time, and I don’t really blame her.
I don’t think she’s being critical for the very reason that *no one* understands being the target of coordinated racist attacks better than Michelle Obama. And we know she’s had a very friendly relationship with Harry. I just can’t believe she would be critical of an interview in which Meghan boldly called out racism in the BRF and confessed to considering suicide while pregnant. I also suspect she’s had private conversations with H & M. But she and her husband are public figures for life, representatives of huge swaths of American society who continue to look to them for leadership (see the last four years as proof). She also can’t speak out against the current and future heads of state of the U.S.’s biggest ally.
Agree agree. It’s a losing position for Michelle to say anything on this .. but truthfully, I think she’s still traumatized by the self serving Trump administration…which I think affected her and Barack deeply bc they def had opinions on those clowns. What she says here seems to be taking into balance what she experienced for how the Trumps interpreted public service ..so I think holistically speaking, she sees several sides of any scrutiny.
And yes, I agree Harry and Meghan are not a comparable couple, except for fame alone
I do wish she had been more overtly supportive of Meghan, but as others have mentioned it’s just one family’s word v the other right now. No matter who she privately believes she has to give a thoughtful, political answer. If Meghan drops some receipts I have total faith that she’ll come out swinging in support of her.
Makes me wonder if the rumor of her making a future political run holds water…
There is no rumor that she is going into politics. She hates politics. And I bet that is what has more of a bearing on this answer.
I seriously, seriously doubt she wants to hold a political office. Barack has admitted that their marriage struggled when he was president, and that if he were able to serve a third term, he thinks she’d have left him. Michelle has no interest in putting her family or marriage through the strain of more politics.
I think Michelle has no interest in politics – her life seems fabulous now – why would she change that? But, Meghan probably is getting a lot of demands to get into the politic scene, so my guess is that she will not comment on the interview to avoid the possible perception that she might be endorsing anyone getting into politics. Michelle is so smart.
She could have evaded the question or declined. Anything is better that what sounds like victim blaming.
It sounds like victim blaming to me too. I wonder if Michelle thinks Meghan had an incredible opportunity to serve and represent but somehow she and Harry didn’t have enough resolve or strength to carry it through, that their outlook was too concerned with themselves and that their values didn’t include the importance of family etc. But their situations are so different – Michelle was the wife of the president, not the “spare”. She didn’t have to start her marriage & family within a new family and new country which were both terribly unsupportive of her and allowed extremely extensive negative press coverage of her. Meghan was scapegoated on a whole other level, and at a time when everything in her life was new and required major adjustment – marriage and baby included.
The more I think about this the more irritated I become. The “family” bullshit is just so resonant with the garbage they’ve been beating Meghan with for 4 years. She should repair things with her psychotic father because he’s family. She should let him see his grandson because he’s family. She separated Harry from his family. And on and on. She used practically the same language. Life’s to short. Nothing more important than family.
Why? Even if there’s some weird personal issue there, why do this when this is such a giant issue of historical and institutional racism. Why??
She clearly evaded the question but Jenna circled back to it. What else could Michelle do? Damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. No one should be putting any onus on her. Maybe Jenna should have talked about her dad and grandfather and THEIR racism. Why does it always have to be the black woman shouldering the blame? Michelle is a former First Lady and that should be dignified. H&M are not even on her league.
@Aurora, this is my feeling as well. Michelle does not speak accidentally. I fear that she gives the impression she blames Meghan precisely because that’s what she meant to communicate. I really don’t like feeling this way but I’m not blind. She meant to communicate exactly what we’re all feeling. And honestly, it’s confusing and upsetting as fuck.
Yeah, even if that wasn’t her intent (Michelle Obama and anyone else we respect can slip up sometimes) it does sound like victim-blaming. Many will interpret this as a pass for their cruelty. Much like how deplorables and some of their sympathizers took “when they go low, we go high” and ran with it. But I agree, she shouldn’t have been put on the spot about it.
She clearly doesn’t want to be pulled into this. I have no idea why, but I am certain she has her reasons. Maybe she resents the idea that every black person has to voice an opinion on this. Maybe she is friends with ALL of the parties involved. That’s a tough position to be in. Maybe she has reasons that only other former first ladies would understand. It may be very political reasons. It may be a mix of political and personal. Who knows. I love Michelle. Whatever she wants to do is okay by me, she doesn’t owe me answers.
I agree. Even if she is friends with them, she might want to avoid this for so many reasons. Also, I can totally get not wanting to be dragged in as a black person especially when she is there to talk about something else. Talk about exhausting.
Tbf, I can see how this would be annoying for her. Why does she need to weigh in on this? It kind of feels like they’re setting up a trap for her to get the Meghan-haters riled up against Michelle, too. If she wants to speak out in support of Meghan and Harry, that’s her choice. If she just wants to do her job and promote her sh*t, that’s fair too.
Why would MO comment? I think it’s racist that Jenna expected her to comment because she is a Black woman.
You’ve got to be kidding? What a leap! If Jenna were black would it be racist?
Ex-Presidents and First Ladies are sometimes used as unofficial ambassadors with foreign governments and goodwill ambassadors. I wonder if the State Department has asked them not to comment on it directly because there’s a decent chance the Obamas might be used in a foreign policy role by Biden, especially in the wake of Brexit?
Honestly, after 8 years of being First Lady, I bet somewhat trying to avoid saying anything “scandalous” has become second nature to Michelle. She knows what she says is going to get picked over endlessly by the British press and doesn’t want that to resurface every time she goes to the UK or is at the same event as one of the Windsors?
Maybe that’s giving it all a bit more credit and it’s just that she hasn’t given it much thought. Who knows.
This may be off base but the first thing I thought of when I saw the excerpt was how the queen is supposed to adore Barack Obama, and asks about him on the regular. There was the incident years ago of Michelle hugging the queen,
which scandalized the RR heifers and BP put out a special announcement that the queen was not offended by Michelle touching her and kind of was into it. It was very pointed. Michelle has talked about it. Could she be uncomfortable, then, to diss the queen? I’m not saying she’s right to skirt the issue, I was extremely disappointed by her words yesterday, but that’s what I thought of first.
That could be it. Its like if you are friends with a couple and they get a divorce who do you support? Do you want to get drawn into the messiness? Or do just wish everyone well and stay out of it?Now if one party is abusive then of course that’s a no brainer. I still go back to the fact that Harry and Meghan said they love their families even though they are upset with them right now. So Michelle may feel its not her place to speak ill of them. While I may be mad at my mama, it doesn’t give you the right to say something about her too. We can be vocal here on the Internet but we have no skin in the game either.
Anony83, you’ve explained well what I thought when I watched the video. I think she’s well aware of the political side of the equation. I do think she hopes that H&M work through and reach forgiveness. She didn’t say they should forget. I feel like she was hoping that at some point in future H&M could have a cordial (not close or trustworthy) relationship the few times they see members of the brf. I, too, don’t think she should be expected to come out in full support of H&M–she’s going to stay out of the “politics” of it. Given she’s a former First Lady, that makes sense to me.
She definitely is trying to be as neutral as possible which yes is annoying to some people who want a more “stronger” response. But Michelle isn’t obliged to get involved. Not everyone wants to give a strong opinion and not everyone has to.
Would I have loved a response that explicitly called the BRF/media out? Sure. Do I agree with what Michelle has said and how she’s worded it? Not completely. But do I understand/get why Michelle didn’t? Sure I do.
Agree. Would I have appreciated a strong response? Yes. But I also understand that Michelle is in a difficult position as a former FLOTUS, a Black woman whose words the media can (and would) easily twist, and as someone who might have to share a public space with the Windsors at some point in the future.
That said, “no comment” would have been useful in this instance, particularly because, as others have pointed out, this isn’t her fight and she is under no obligation to get involved. At the same time, however, her comments about family and public service make it sound like (1) Harry and Meghan have to put up with the abuse they have faced from the RF to satisfy some obscene notion of “family unity” and (2) like neither of them is equipped for public life and public service.
Neither of these is useful or even true positions — e.g. just last week H&M announced that Archewell will be supporting organisations doing work around media diversity, mental health, etc. indicating that they ARE, in fact, shifting the focus away from themselves and onto the communities they hope to serve. Watching the Oprah interview I very much felt like it was a “goodbye interview” insofar as I don’t think we’ll see either of them expressing that kind of candour in such a public way again. From here on out all the focus will be on the work that they’re doing, both professional and philanthropic. I suppose this is why I want them to open their own social media accounts, even if only an Instagram page, because I feel like a lot of their announcements are so dispersed and have limited reach because they do it via these organisations who don’t have the number of followers they themselves would have if they had their own social media.
Anyway…
I think it’s inappropriate that she’s being asked about this, and she gave a diplomatic answer to an awkward line of questioning. That is MICHELLE OBAMA, not some gossip commentator, act right
Completely agree. I figure she’s slightly miffed that she’s being asked about this because as we know, ALL BLACK PEOPLE KNOW EACH OTHER AND TALK DAILY. Isn’t that kind of a micro aggression?
I agree. Jenna Bush is the daughter of a former First Lady, and she could have showed more empathy for why Michelle Obama wouldn’t want to be drawn out on this topic. She is asking questions that she knows her mother wouldn’t answer (and, frankly, wouldn’t be asked).
I get that but the questions were also asked to President Biden’s government and Hillary Clinton, both are politicians. Even Trump has chimed in. I believe Michelle was being diplomatic here but she was also unprepared and vague. Meghan’s role and hers were different. This would have been Meghan’s life for the rest of her life had she stayed. Bullying and harassment is not okay and neither is racism. No one should tolerate it in the name of public service. Meghan can continue a life of service outside the BRF without this level of harassment.
I just came here to say ‘girl, that is not your shirt.’
Every single celebrity, politician or personality at every level is being asked about this…
Some ridiculous random 12 year old internet influencer that isn’t a part of that family and has never met or will meet any of them?
Ask their opinion! Demand a response! Publish it! Clutch your pearls no matter what the response is, this is news.
I’m going to give Michelle the benefit of the doubt, that being said not all families deserve forgiveness or understanding. Michelle and Barack had the luck of getting understanding and supporting families, she might not get where Harry and Meghan are coming from.
I am pro M & H. Before the interview I was thinking, wouldn’t it be great if they came out and talked about issues outside themselves. To do something bigger than talk about themselves. I see their points and how they were mistreated. But was this the best way to make a difference in that institutional machine? Could they have stayed in it and really had a chance to create a change? I feel like it’s a lost opportunity. Also, after watching the interview and thinking about some of their points. IDK… like shouldn’t they have known better? Archie would not be a prince until Charles became king? Going to the palace peeps for help with mental health not the best Avenue? Why did they even follow the stupid tabloids? They were so well received by most. It was super exciting to see the changes in the institution. I feel like they gave up too soon. I feel like their popularity and potential influence for good overall was diminished by going public.
“Could they have stayed in it and really had a chance to create a change?”
Uh, no – maybe you don’t understand that there are literally white supremacists sitting in prison for threats to Harry’s life, that a white powder like substance was sent to them, that they were the target of violent nationalists and that THAT is the environment in which Archie was being denied security. This was literally a matter of life and death for them, so no they couldn’t have just not read the tabloids and continued on. The tabloids were just an outward symptom of what they were up against within the walls of the palace itself – being gaslit, psychologically abused, and having the life of their child credibly threatened while their “family” stood back and did nothing. They DGAF about their popularity and potential influence if it means threats of violence and death. That’s like saying “They’re taking Barack and Michelle’s secret service protection away, but they should keep at it they’ll be totally fine!” Come on.
Except that a lot of those things you are mentioning arent fully accurate. They were told Archie would NEVER be a prince, even when Charles became king. Meghan had to ask the palace staff if she could get a cup of coffee, of course she thought she had to go through them to get help for her mental health. and I dont know how you can avoid the tabloids when those same reporters are the ones who are covering all your events.
I love H&M too. I’m exhausted trying to defend them on twitter and DM.
But I also was a bit concerned about some of the things said.
1. She never googled the RF. I know the strangest things are often true but it just doesn’t ring true. But that maybe because I google EVERYTHING. I mean everything.
2. Her mom is a mental health professional. Surely she could have helped or pointed her to experienced clinical psychologists or other elite professionals for help. They are all bound by confidentiality so it would have been safe to do. It sounds like the contact with HR was in order to have something to prove…which was a smart thing to do. I just don’t understand why she had to go to Diana’s friend. Her mom was there.
3. Security costs. Why, having stepped back from their duties did they expect the security to continue. It reads from the outside as entitlement.
On Michelle Obama. She has been and continues to be villified by the press for being a visibly black woman despite her accomplishments. She owes no one anything. She bore her cross. She may be supporting Meghan in private like I’m sure Meghan supported her Canadian friend in private when she was accused of racism.
So please leave Michelle out of this. We will not tear down the most impressive first lady we have ever had just to support Meghan. We are better than this.
You love H&M but you’re here tearing them down, using the anti-Sussex talking points that get passed around social media etc? I could go point by point through your post but honestly its not worth it. There are dozens of posts on this site over the past few days that tackle all those criticisms.
This focus on the google question is ridiculous to me. Why would she go and google about the royal family when she’s was seeing an actual royal everyday and could just ask that actual royal anything she wanted. Plus, she’s from Los Angeles and used to celebrity culture. Of course she knows there are all kinds of lies about famous people all over the internet
Meghan and harry absolutely did the right thing by speaking out. How exactly do you expect them to make a difference when they go to all the branches of the institution and are denied? Meghans popularity was in the gutter long before she even left that island and that is because the tabs were allowed to print lie after lie without meghan getting any bit of protection. How can you even say what you just said after meghan admitted to feeling suicidal because of the way the palace was handling things? They were treated unfairly and weren’t allowed to thrive within the institution, which is why they did everything so sabotage them. Again, the attacks came from within. And even after they left the monarchy and the british press refuses to leave them alone. So it’s time to start fighting back.
You are pro Harry and Meghan but everything is all their fault? Yeah ok, Jan. The whole point of the BRF is that they don’t want to change. They want to be the Rock of Gibraltar. Which is fine. But this whole thing is really about jealousy and using family members as cover for others indiscretions. No one should have to stand for that.
Huh? @Jen, are you serious with all these yr claims? “They gave up too soon”? “They should have stayed and made changes from within”? “They should have known better”? Talk about victim blaming of the umpteenth level. And of course the usual disclaimer “I’m a Harry and Meghan fan” shouted so all those in the back can hear you, LOL.🤣🤣🤣 I swear no supporter starts with this disclaimer, I don’t know why some think its necessary to put it out there.
Sorry – there seems to be two JENs on this chat
She was bullied and harassed by the media to the point where she considered suicide, while pregnant with her first child. Since she left, she hasn’t mentioned these people once but they still continued to drag her name through the mud. The first time she fights back, we are supposed to believe she is wrong to do so? Even if you don’t read tabloids, and I personally don’t, broadsheet papers also wrote these nasty false articles (including telling her to go back to America) about her. Tabloid reports were discussed in the news as factual on Sky, BBC, ITV, even in some US and Australian media. Did we expect her to lie down and take it, until she one day couldn’t take it anymore and actually go through with committing suicide? It’s up to the BRF to end what they started. The onus lies with the victimiser.
You… are not “pro M and H” sorry. The issue is with Archie’s title WHEN Charles is King. They were told that was being pulled despite being the norm for 100 years. I also think people kind of misunderstand the timeline in the interview. A lot of these were concerns they had before they were leaving. I think they get those protections (financial, security, Archie’s title etc) aren’t happening NOW, that’s why they’ve signed some lucrative deals. I’ve watched the interview twice and on second watch I can see this got a little muddled. They’re talking about this cascade of marginalization/racism/unfair media narrative while they were still in and how it contributed to them leaving. And then frustration they weren’t even really given a transition time. But I see a lot of people mad that they’re supposedly demanding security and titles and money NOW and that’s not the case. They know that ended and are prepared to support themselves. Their frustration was how it all built going back to BEFORE they left.
But the biggest issue I have with your comment is this they could have just ignored the tabloids and worked from within to change the institution ? What? That’s… breathtakingly naive. The tabloids were doing the bidding OF the institution in attacking them. And I’m sorry I’m never going to sign on for just ignore racist abuse. Sure ignore tabloid junk about your shopping habits but outright racism? No. Meghan said it there’s a difference between rude and racist and she’s right. She could have ignored rude and was prepared to ignore rude. Racism though is destructive and traumatic and no one should have to face the onslaught she received with no ability to protect or defend themselves. Or even be forced to interact with people who are low key inciting it. I mean come on.
sometimes I think people are missing that the reason for all the conjecture is because people, in general, have a hard time understanding why someone in what appears to be in such a cushy position would walk away and that’s what lies under a lot of the “oh they’re just spoiled rich people whining about their lives” rhetoric that’s layered on top of the racist BS.
The interview served to provide the reasons they decided that all that privilege & luxury that came with being working royals in the BRF wasn’t sufficient to mitigate all the BS that also comes with being in that position as what they were experiencing was well above & beyond what the rest of them face, was on par with what drove Diana away (and was a significant issue that directly contributed to her untimely death). They explained exactly how, when & why they approached the firm requesting assistance mitigating those issues and the mental health & other safety issues that had not only already arisen due to the situation, but were likely to continue to get worse if nothing was done. And they made it clear that the firm’s response was not only inadequate but that the interactions with various people in a position to make decisions, & the resulting bullshit that was clearly leaked to the press to create & continue to spread a specific anti-Meghan narrative exacerbated the situation.
If anything they stated in that interview was demonstrably false, the firm would make a claim of libel – they haven’t, they won’t. The BRF is playing the same game as Trump: lie, keep spreading the lie so that even if/when the truth comes out, those invested in the lie will refuse to acknowledge the truth.
There’s a saying in abuse recovery, “Don’t set yourself on fire to keep someone else warm”. Staying, when you’re suicidal and being attacked daily, isn’t noble or helpful. It is misguided at best. Harming yourself for others doesn’t help anyone.
Meghan owes the racist, classist system absolutely nothing.
Why are PoC always expected to teach white people to not only be better and not racist, but also to fix a racial hierarchy we didn’t create?
Do you not understand just how violent it is for you to wax poetic about a WoC fixing a problem she didn’t create, against the physical embodiment of white supremacy?
Let me say this one last time: it is NOT PoC’s responsibility to dismantle this. We didn’t create it, and too many of your fellow whites are too married to the status quo to change it OR listen to us. it’s kn white people to fix this.
I think its fair to say MO and meghan have some sort of a relationship. Don’t forget that meghan interviewed her for her vogue issue. Meghan was also part of the “when we all vote” campaign which is a bi-partisan initiative of michelle obama. And, she called meghan her friend after the sussexes SA tour on instagram. That being said, michelle comments were more than disappointing.
I think it is weird to ask her about it in the first place? Not everyone walks around all day enraged about a Duchess’ problem with their in- laws. She’s not the first person in history to have racist in-laws.
MO wants nothing to do with this and honestly it’s weird that they asked her. MO is a politician and has to be careful with her answers because she still has to have a working relationship with the RF and M&H regardless of the situation. I’m sure she has sent her support privately.
Michelle Obama is not a politician. She has a book to sell (yes, it’s still selling worldwide), and a new Netflix show that will make her even more money if it is an international success (including merchandise, DVDs and everything they can sell around it), and many other projects that will be more profitable if she can get some of her haters to stop hating her. The reasons behind her comment were not political; they were commercial. It’s called Marketing & PR.
Sorry, I love Michelle and I can understand her position but I can’t help feeling a little bit disappointed.
I totally understand why Michelle wouldn’t want to comment on that. Could she have said that topic is off limits before the interview started? Or did the politician response of answering a completely different question than what was asked. And Jenna Bush, come on, putting Michelle on the spot like that. You could argue she was just doing her job, but you know half the reason she has that job and got that interview is because of her dad. She definitely burned a bridge there.
The Obamas have socialized with the Cambridges and the Queen and have cordial relationships with them. I well understand why she’s not going to step into this.
The RF pushed Diana into an early grave. I believe that in some ways, the topic of racism has drawn away from sick behaviors intended to stomp out any bright young light. I am so grateful to M&H for speaking out in hope of ending a system that destroyed Diana.
MO doesn’t really have a place in this–totally understand why JBH asked, but also understand MO’s anodyne reply.
Do they ask only Black people about this? I would like them to ask every non POC what they think. Every interview. How is it Michelle’s job to have a reaction? If she’d said it was off limits, you know that would have been leaked. Constantly asking Black people to do the job of non POC is taxing. Michelle should have turned it back on Hager because she’s descended from a man that was behind very egregious campaigns that affected Black people. Please ask white people about racism. They created it.
Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden press secretary just to name a few were ALL asked. Sorry, Michelle did NOT have to answer. She was asked a question, she would have turned the question back Jenna and pivoted that way. Again, if MO was going to sound as victim blaming, if she was going to fall back on the tired old “black people always have to be the bigger person and forgive the white people” claims, she should just have kept quiet. As it is now, her comments are being used to vilify Meghan so there’s that.
Black women have a right NOT to cape for everybody and everyone.
Yes, I said it
Most of us, aka unambiguously black women, know for a fact that reciprocity is not given to us IN GENERAL by ANY group of women.
So, sometimes we just like go sit and mind our business.
She looks great here! I love her blouse and earrings. Perfect colours on her. I think it’s a generational difference about the service thing. Being more humble and not making it about oneself comes naturally to Michelle and her husband. Angelina Jolie also has a knack for this. Also “family is important,” is natural for Michelle, but that’s because they have a happy, loving family, had access to resources when they had a strained marriage and had happy families of origin. BO may have had some issue with a few of his Kenyan relatives (I don’t remember) after he got to know them as an adult but he seemed to have grown up very happy, despite his mom being divorced twice (or indeed because of her wisdom to end things before it gets nasty). I hope women see Barrack’s mom as an example of what to do when you have a baby with the wrong man. Love your babies fiercely and improve yourself. Don’t get into something toxic or sad. Your child can be president (and be a happy person) even growing up with a single mom, despite the media pressures against that idea.
The generation thing is interesting. My mom and I were just talking about that. The silent gen —> genx —> zoomer line is different than greatest gen —> boomer —-> millennials. The boomers and millennials are more self focused on their feelings and actualization as their early childhoods coincided with economic prosperity whereas genx (michelle) especially is more individualistic and inherited the “get the job done, head down” from the silents.
I don’t see any shade here it’s just her own personal approach to service. She talked about the racism and how it affected her in her book.
I’m sorry but this is crazy wrong. Gen X came of age in the 90s- they had it easy. Millennials graduated college during the 2008 recession- they have the less wealth than anyone except zoomers. There is a baby bust because they are drowning in student loan debt and can’t afford houses. Please educate yourself.
The only thing the Obamas and the Sussexes have in common is that the Obamas and Meghan all became effigies for racial hatred and abuse in their respective countries. They were initially (mostly) celebrated as being a huge symbol of change and a step towards the future, and were subsequently subjected to the most unfair, vile treatment in a way that illuminated just how racist their countries really are.
Honestly this sounds like Michelle is sort of saying “I had to deal with it, why couldn’t she” which is not fair and not what I would’ve expected from her.
There were actual effigies of the Obamas. I’m by no means saying what Meghan endured wasn’t hard. But let’s put their both traumas into perspective. Michelle knows why Meghan was treated the way she was. But perhaps Michelle is like “so many black women do not have your light skin privilege and are treated worse.” You’re rich, secure, and have resources. So many don’t and are subjected to abuse everyday with recourse.
Unfortunately that light skin privilege argument doesn’t hold much water with the white supremacists targeting them so…? There are literal white supremacists in jail for threatening Harry’s life. They were sent an anthrax-like substance. Harry was called a race traitor and targeted by literal n*zis. Just because the Obamas were too doesn’t magically erase the racist hatred Meghan was subjected to, yes even with her light skin. Also, they weren’t rich, they were completely cut off; they weren’t secure, their child was being denied security before they all were cut off; and the only reason they’re all alive today is because they had resources. I guess you would’ve been happier if they stuck around and died. Why do the Obamas still have security and secret service protection if it’s no big deal? Your entire comment literally proves my point, you’re echoing the “I had to deal with it and (to me) it was worse, so she should’ve too” and that’s victim-blaming, callous, and generally unhelpful.
First of all, while I don’t think Michelle’s perfect I also think she’s absolutely in the right to just want to stay out of this.
As far as Kap1204…Yeah…I’m Black, light like Meghan, and I get your point. Michelle’s a dark skinned Black woman from another generation. She was unhappy about Barack going into politics. I feel like part of her is “you’re a light skinned woman who decided to marry into an actively racist family (lbr it’s no secret), when said family is only involved in charity via the virtue of their birth, that’s not comparable to what many go through.” Maybe it is victim blaming, but it’s not the first time I’ve heard that sentiment, I do understand how older, darker Black woman can feel that way, and I can of read some of it into Michelle’s words.
@Kap I think you are putting words in Michelle’s mouth. And she married a biracial man so she knows first hand that does not mitigate racism. Tbh I think Michelle is just telling them to be careful about being too messy and focus on what they want to do with Archewell. The Sussexes are just getting their foundation off the ground. They are going to want to partner with other organizations and programs and who will want to get involved with them if they feel its a soap opera?
@Kap and Div, you need to reread yr posts and see how problematic they are, because you noth are projecting all yr racist beliefs onto Michelle. I’m very sure MO is NOT in any way shape or form assigning blackness based on Meghan’s skin melanin. And WTAF do you mean, that Michelle and Meghan’s experiences are diminished because they both are wealthy?
And of course the “I can’t be racist because I too am a light skin black person” or I can’t be racist because I have black neighbors.
I agree with the first half of your comment – they have very little in common. For that reason, however, I disagree with the second half of your comment. I don’t think Michelle Obama is just saying , deal with it, I did. I think she is probably insulted, with all of her (and her husband’s) accomplishments, that they are being compared, and asked to comment on, Meghan and Harry. They are not in any way on the same level. I think she also wanted to bring the focus back to the projects she was there to promote. If I had a chance to talk to Michelle Obama – Meghan and Harry would be nowhere on my list of the things I would want to ask such a brilliant, accomplished person, with such a fascinating life experience. If you had the opportunity of a sit-down with Hillary Clinton, would you ask her about Camilla, of all the much more important and interesting things there would be to ask her?
This is the first and maybe only interview that HM have done to explain why they left and some of you can’t even give them that claiming they gave up too easily. 4 years of smears and racist attacks, you think you can handle that? If your workplace was racist with a non existent union and HR, at least you have family. She had racist colleagues, racist family and racist media railing against her. YOU tell me how would you feel. Eat that avacado and let me know how being accused of fuelling human rights abuse feels like. They left as per what all of these dramatic animals wanted and they were still hounded. This interview is for them to set the record straight. There can be many instances and chances of service outside of this interview and they have done exactly that for four years. Notice they said service, not public service. Service is universal and they have proved that after April 2020. You don’t have to like Meghan but I honestly don’t know what the hell is so wrong with her work. When the future in the BRF doesn’t look at all promising for yourself and your future children and even dangerous, that’s when you know staying is futile. The BRF is not going to change, but people can change. Start with leaving them.
That’s always been my thought – you don’t have to like Meghan (and notice how it’s always Meghan and not Harry or M&H) to agree/believe the Windsors, the royal family, the firm, the courtiers are racist a-holes who need to pack it in. You can dislike her and still think she was greatly in a disgusting manner.
I absolutely understand if Michelle didn’t want to become involved in the situation, she knows how quickly she and the rest of her family (her daughters) could get pulled into the dregs of the tabloids and I’m sure she wants to protect them now that they are private citizens. And I can see how she just want to bland, easy talking points. But unfortunately, I think the bland, inoffensive talking points were the wrong ones in this situation. Very both sides. Just my opinion.
And maybe Michelle meant it. Maybe she thinks like some people that it wasn’t that bad, that they should have stuck it out, that the interview was selfish. I hope not though. Maybe she didn’t give an interview but she sure wrote a memoir that went blockbuster.
Honestly for me at least I did not really see victim blaming? She was vague and tried to wish all parties the best to resolve this. I think that was diplomatic. She was put on the spot in the first place. Of course the racist element wasn’t a surprise to anyone but the point of the interview was to say their piece FOR THE FIRST TIME ON WHY THEY LEFT. HM were silenced, are we really going to expect them to not defend themselves at least once? Not call the media out? If racism came up, then so be it, they’re not going to sugarcoat what they went through. HM’s experience is unique. Which biracial duchess are they going to compare her experience to? Racist family + racist firm + racist media. That’s quite a combo to threaten your mental health and marriage might I add. So the solution for HM was to:
1) kill herself and her child
2) dim her light and Harry to continue being thrown under the bus
3) resign as working royal
They chose 3 and the attacks still did not stop.
Eh, the idea that the RF is somehow “owed silence” after using Meghan as their scapegoat for so long is just gaslighting. They left, and Kensington Palace in particular just kept leaking sh*t to try and make Kate look better by comparison. I don’t blame either of them for doing the interview. It was very eye-opening.
This was meant to be in response to another comment in here (not in response to anything Michelle said). I guess I just didn’t hit the reply button correctly or something.
HM are definitely being gaslit and victim blamed (not by MO) by a lot of folks. It’s just ridiculous. So how now? They are supposed to shut up and be less divisive? This is not dissimilar to liberals always being accused of bring triggered and being divisive over everything unlike the “good old days” of everyone being nice and knowing their place. Yeah I know who wants to be back to those old days. Let’s start questioning people who left cults next.
I think people are misunderstanding her “public service” comment. I said this yesterday. Imo,Michelle is saying they should focus on their goals and not get bogged down in the noise. Harry and Meghan want to be known for their accomplishments, not just for fighting with the BRF. The longer this goes on, that is what will take over the spotlight instead of the work they are doing through Archewell. Plus Harry and Meghan have never said they hate their families and never want to have anything else to do with them again. They just want to be treated fairly and with respect. The Obama’s mantra is to not get into public squabbles and just rise above it.
I agree. I read this more as advice to them to just focus on what they can control and what they want to accomplish instead of letting fights with his family become their story.
maybe she likes them personnally, but she may also think they should not be associated with them- the O faced a whole lot of racism- and took a different approach to cope. MO and BO are trained lawyers and were POTUS and FLOTUS, they raised their daughters while facing all that, the responsibilities they had are no question of a very different scale H&M faced, I think she may not want to say all that but still may think H&M went through some hardship but herself and B may have not have had the same approach to all.
Generations and Professions gap also explain a different take on events at time. Nothing against the others- still compassionate but maybe not understanding 100 percent?
People are different..
I think the public service comments were aimed at H&M, yes, but I also see them as a dig at the royals. “you all say you want a life of public service but cant stop running to the press.” Basically I imagine Michelle thinks this whole thing is starting to get messy on the public stage and she doesnt want to be involved in it.
And she doesnt have to be. Would it have been great if she had said, “oh yeah, the windsors are racist AF, and they are so toxic, no wonder Harry and Meghan got out?” Sure. But that would have made things really complicated for her and I dont blame her for not wanting to go there. This was an interview about promoting her new netflix show, she doesnt want to get involved in what she sees as a family argument – thats where I think the “family” comments come into play the more I read them – less about “forgive and move on” and more “this is a family matter that should be solved among the family.”
I dont know. Meghan has called Michelle her friend and I dont think there is any bad blood between them, I just think Michelle was being asked something and she was never going to give the answer that sussex people wanted her to give.
Michelle’s husband was a previous head of state of the United States. She cannot go around shading the current and future head of state of an ally even if she wants to.
The public service should be about the people comment is very true and could be pointed at the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. If you’re a person who doesn’t follow The Who did what, what was said, this all seems petty. If they would all concentrate on helping people, then there wouldn’t be all of these issues. As a whole, and in light of larger things going on, this stories about who made who cry seems insignificant. It took a toll on Meghan and they left which was the best thing to do. Michelle was called an actual gorilla, a terrorist, and a man. She has a different take on how you deal with it. Of course her situation was different. She only had to do it for 8 years and those people weren’t her husband’s family. And like I’ve always said, Michelle is probably like, of course they’re racist. What the hell did Meghan expect?
I think some of the tone from Michelle is Jenna you know this game. Why is this woman trying to get me to add fuel to this fire. Because there would be room to criticize Harry and Meghan if the palace was not throwing them under the bus all of the time.
I think the Sussexs (especially Meghan) want very much to use her light to shine on others.
This situation is so unique. Because their families with the exception of meghans mom are using their light to shine back on the couple when ever the light shines on them in a negative way. The interview was intended to say knock it off. Clearly that request was made for years in private before it came to this. And Harry tried to avoid it by leaving and it continued. So he played them at their own game. But he owned what he said…not willing to backstab he wants them to see it.
Michelle Obama is not stupid she knows this. But she does not want to take sides. She is not interested in solidarity. Which is understandable since she too is used as an asset….”oh black First Lady talk to us about the black princess.” I would be annoyed if I was in MO shoes. A part of Michelle probably wants to shake some sense into Jenna and NBC. Like your daddy and being nice to my girls is only going to get you so much grace.
I think she is very fond of all of them but she is clear her capital is not for them. She may want something from the BRF some day. That is a fair calculation.
This is literally not her problem. She’s not friends with them. Meghan is American but this is British drama, and as a former First Lady and public figure it’s only wise she stays away from this mess – she just can’t go screaming “the BRF is racist!!!!” even if it’s obviously true… it’s not diplomatic. That she was even asked abt it is stupid.
And don’t get me wrong, I feel terrible for Meghan. I support her. But God, that we are even talking about this ugly ass family in the year of our Lord 2021 and elevating their silly job as something that matters baffles me.
While I support H&M, not every damn body has to be put on the spot for a statement. If Michelle, of all people is criticized for not jumping in on it, then we are going too far in our support. We don’t want to sound like MAGAs by raking someone who has done so much simply because she doesn’t want to be tabloid fodder. Michelle wasn’t being shady, she was trying to get off the subject gracefully.
My thoughts exactly! MO was there to promote her own stuff, not to give a soundbite on someone else’s. Look at all the responses, this is why she wasn’t trying to get involved. Even a “no comment” would have been spun into some sort of issue.
Exactly, it’s very MAGA and a huge turn off.
Jenna Bush is not qualified for her job and I cringe every time I have to see an interview of hers. It felt wholly inappropriate to sandbag Michelle with a hot button topic that could open up future attacks on the Obamas. Jenna has not been the recipient of racist threats and her callowness shows.
I’ve never seen her in action (didn’t watch this clip either) but yeah that’s striking for me, her inherent lack of credibility. Her dad has committed war crimes and evaded punishment so anything less serious that she acts Oh so interested and sincere about is going to be tainted for me unless she publicly distances herself from dad and Cheney. How about a reporter with more credibility and no stigma
I hate morning shows but Hoda and Savannah have worked decades to get where they are. Savannah was a White House correspondent during the Obama years and the Obama comms team remembers her fondly, while admitting that she kicked their behinds at times with her daily phone calls. Jenna is the face of privilege and simply does not have the chops. Michelle deserved better.
My two cents is that MO is trying hard not to create a PR nightmare by throwing shade at the queen/royal family. I’m guessing she doesn’t want to complicate things for the Biden administration. I could be completely wrong but I’m forever an Obama apologist
She also said for them to have forgiveness
Because she’s always vague her words gets used by people who don’t have the best intentions. As I said yesterday she should have said no comment. The respectability politics that the Obamas push is outdated. For real change people have to be radical and deep down the Obamas are conservatives who would fit in very well with Republicans if they weren’t so racist.
False.
Noise is not change. Please. And we have the pitiful little healthcare plan we have here in the US precisely because the Obamas are NOT Republicans.
Obama used a Republican plan as the template for healthcare in America and was afraid to go farther for fear of losing votes and upsetting his corporate friends. When he first came into office was anti-gay marriage and he maintained the status quo in Iraq and Afghanistan. I understand that for a black man it was more difficult to get things done especially after he lost the Senate but Obama’s administration was all about not seeming to offend white people instead of doing the right things for the country.
I am not mad at her answers and while I think she could have been more explicit, I think her primary goal was not to seem too empathetic to “rich people problems” during this time when so many people are suffering. We cannot ignore the fact that we are talking about a monarchy and she is the former FLOTUS of a representative democracy. I think her answers are appropriate. Plus: maybe she’s a little jelly that Meghan has her Harry!
I am a “ride at dawn” stan for Meghan and her ginger husband, but I do wish that they referenced the pandemic and people’s suffering. They came across well because they vividly described a life or death situation however, I wish they figured out a way to speak about the losses we have all shared—like Meghan’s NYT op-Ed. I think the more high profile people emphasize what trauma we have all been through it will become harder to ignore the mass death of the past year.
How could be jelly of Harry, Barack O’Bama is husband goals ❤
But why are we putting this burden on HM? Their interview was not about COVID or their work. They can care about other things at the same time, as can we. They have demonstrated compassion and empathy many times outside of this interview.
@Queen Meghan’s Hand Didn’t they do a whole Podcast addressing this. You’re acting like we weren’t all baying for a chance to hear them speak for themselves. Again, they are using their own money to fund Food Kitchens and patron organisations that educate black women. At this point, I believe some of y’all are trolling… cos you did not tune into that special to hear Meghan commiserate on mask-wearing and Covid. Abeg.
My apologies to the Squad that I was not clear and that I mixed a critique of the interview with my opinion on M. Obama’s response to Haegar’s questions. I am well aware of the positive work Archewell is not only funding but also doing: don’t forget the media research with Drs Noble and Roberts at UCLA.
It’s my opinion that M. Obama is avoiding being explicit about her opinion on Meghan and her husband and the abuse she suffered at the hands of his family and staff is because she wants to avoid the criticism of being too focused on “rich people problems.” I do not fundamentally disagree with her approach since this is about a monarchy and she is a former FLOTUS of representative democracy. She could also not have much sympathy for Meghan which would be disappointing but I am giving her the benefit of the doubt and making the assumption she does not want an explicit opinion on record to feed Sussex coverage.
My comment about her being jealous was a reference to her being so obviously taken with Harry when they promoted his Invictus games together several years ago.
I don’t know, but here in Scandinavia people and the media are applauding MO for her ability to not insert herself into other people’s drama even when pressured to do so on live telly. MO has always been very popular in Denmark where I live, namely because of her ability to navigate as a diplomat and because she is freaking amazing. And yes – she is still some sort of a diplomat for the US as a former first lady, and thus she simply cannot scream RACIST at the RF and their head of state. I also think that’s why so many politicians (minus Trump, Biden and some British MP’s) have remained silent on the subject.
Ah, sounds like she’s met them, doesn’t it?
Couple of things:
1) Michelle has to be somewhat neutral via her position. I still dislike that she and Barack get held to different standards than other (white) former politicians and politician’s wives (for ex, I don’t like the pols get paid for speeches, but I also dislike that people singled Barack out when every single pol—even Bernie and Jimmy–get paid, too).
2) Jenna is a terrible interviewer and put Michelle on the spot. She did the same to Michelle about W. Bush once…what was Michelle supposed to say to her face “I hate your Dad?”
3) I like Harry and Meghan, but am prepared to get dragged for this. If you don’t follow this case closely, a lot of it does come across like family drama. Harry (and Meghan) explicitly said they love the Queen. Harry explicitly said he wants to “erase space/speaks” with Will & Charles. So if you don’t follow it closely, it comes across like Phil is racist—which everyone knew. And people basically want to stay out of family drama—tho Michelle DID address the racism in the Windsor fam.
4) As someone who addressed it above, I do think Michelle might be coming from a different POV. Meghan is a light skinned Black woman who married into a family notorious for institutionalized racism and bullying. Michelle’s a darker, older Black woman who hated that Barack got involved in politics & who dealt with a shit ton of racism. It is kind of victim blaming, and it’s possible this isn’t even what Michelle meant BUT I’ve heard this sentiment from some of my older family members that what did Meghan expect…that everyone knows the royals are racist and bullied Diana. They felt sorry for Meghan, but were also kind of baffled by her surprise.
5) Lastly, this relates to the above. I like the Obamas, but they aren’t perfect. However, the Obamas have done a ton of charity work around Chicago and in various parts of Africa that barely gets covered by the media. I do wonder if there is some mild annoyance that the US media treats Harry and Meghan more as philanthropists compared to the Obamas and if colorism and white privilege plays a part of it.
Why is she being dragged into this? It isn’t her story to tell. She’s right to be vague and not get herself bogged down in this. Not her circus…..
I think she is trying to stay neutral. Also just because Meghan and Michelle are both black women doesn’t mean Michelle has some deep insight into Meg and Harry’s situation and the authority to speak on their behalf. I think Michelle is trying to redirect the spotlight to other issues. Michelle’s and Barack have a very different background and experience than what Harry and Meghan have. I don’t think it’s fair to pit these people against each other or speak for each other:
Michelle Obama is a professional personal. The expectation we all give the exact same response is a bit weird.
I’m puzzled by her saying “Public service…most people don’t understand it, nor should they.” Why shouldn’t people try to understand the reality of being a public figure? Or does she mean that only a certain number of people can be figures that receive public scrutiny, namely political figures?
I think she meant she does not think people have to understand ‘how hard it is’- which is aligned with her and BO’s attitude all along. They really kept quiet regarding the challenges they may have experienced from their standpoint…
I think she understands what H&M faced, and the call for forgiveness was for both sides.
However, it is pretty clear to me that BO and MO did not talk about their feelings facing all what they faced and the high stakes and stress- always maintaining focus on their duties. From that angle, they effectively took a different approach from H&M. However, their supporters always acknowledged the hypocrisie.
Again, no matter how much someone may like H&M, and I think they both are inspiring (Harry and his Invictus = wow), but there is no point to compare two self made lawyers and head of state who held that position for 8 years (plus prior senator’s and politics etc). MO may not ever want to be seen as equalling their situations facing public hate etc.
My two cents,
Her response was pc and genius. It left it to interpretation, didn’t take a side and she deflected so she could talk about exactly what she wanted to. It’s not the job of Michelle Obama to comment on Meghan’s situation just because she is black. It’s also unwise to create a diplomatic snafu to feed the British tabloids and Fox News, and for the Biden’s to clean up. Country over personal opinion = Michelle Obama… the classiest of humans.
It was genius. As I said yesterday, her response was for the 99 percent. Not the 1% royalists and Sussex squad. And it worked because the only ones getting worked up over her answer are those two factions.
Just reading all these comments makes me see what a terrible position MO was put in, and my question is; who told Jenna that was okay? Was this discussed beforehand? LIke, I really want to know. I want answers from missy.
Michelle Obama suffered racism beyond the telling of it. For years she was compared to an ape. AN APE! She raised two beautiful BLACK women in the public eye. She is saving her fire power for her own family. She is not going to wade in this so the UK media can drag her daughters all over the place. So that the Karens and the Trumps can come for her daughters. Come for her. Don’t pit black women against each other and don’t come for Michelle Obama in the US. You won’t like the outcome.
I want to weigh on on yesterday’s post.
A word to the wise…
I’ve been lurking here for a couple of weeks with all the news going on. I feel much sympathy for Meghan and her situation. That being said, I saw the Michelle Obama post and had bad feelings about it. So I didn’t read it until later in the day. And I have to say I think it’s bad form that the post was published and that some of you (white and black) thought it was okay to say what was said. Not every thought that comes to mind needs to be said.
It was grossly disrespectful. You all really had no right to say what you said, whether you were triggered by memories of your own toxic family situations or not. I have a toxic family situation but am able to separate that from Michelle’s comments.
Meghan is now getting support because of all the racism and racial hatred Michelle endured and still endured to this very day. Archie was called a derogatory name/slur? Yeah, well Michelle is called that and so much more everyday and has been for over a decade at this point.
I still want to cry over what she went through. You all have no right to demand that Michelle do anything for Meghan.
^^^^^ 100%
Agreed!
This! They have some nerve
This. The nerve.
I agree with Dawn Boyd 100 too. I think no one should lose perspective when supporting someone, MO did not lose that perspective, and this site should not. Or it becomes a cult-like support.
Michelle had to literally deal with people photo shopping her as a gorilla and people hanging effigies of her husband from nooses and she stayed above it all. Miss her with this trashy petty family drama.
I agree that Michelle obviously experienced horrible racist attacks while in the WH and beyond, but part of the issue with the Sussexes (completely aside from what Michelle Obama said) is that its not just trashy petty family drama. This is an institution that receives hundreds of millions in taxpayer money and lives in taxpayer funded castles. They wear jewelry worth millions that belongs to the crown and we are told repeatedly its not personal wealth! but its not open to the public now is it.
All that to say – if a taxpayer funded institution like the royal family is toxic, abusive, and racist – I think the public has a right to know and steps should be taken to correct it.
I think the Sussexes need to pivot on this and focus on their work. They won’t win in the family squabbles, no matter how wronged they feel they are, because people won’t change unless they want to, and that family doesn’t. Same with her dad, he is so dug in and it’s sad. The best thing so far to come out of this interview is the press reckoning with racism and lack of diversity over there. It seems to actually make an impact and hopefully lead to more diverse voices. It’s also bringing up the mental health aspect more.The thing is Meghan is going to be 40 this year, so in some ways,this naivety she tries to display is no longer who she is. She’s been through it, is wiser and more wary,and hopefully her and Harry can channel that hurt and anger more positively, which they seem to be doing. They need to signal more that they are ready to move on from it. Their families are never going to change.Regarding the Obamas, think when they first left, all these people were saying the Obamas were giving them advice, which must have been really annoying to Michelle, because it’s not their business and this has nothing to do with them. I think some of us didn’t like what Michelle said, but it’s not her business and she had bigger things to worry about. She’s not completely wrong, not completely right either. I hope the Sussexes are getting counseling and good advice during all this, but this is not MOs problem nor her right to speak on it.
Also couldn’t MO really mean the tabloids are making it about H&M? It’s a very vague statement and probably meant to be benign. She doesn’t want to encourage paparazzi to follow her around either. Anything too accusatory would just cause more publicity. And again, then it is no longer about the service. So it could be speaking to the position Jenna put her in by asking those questions. Just too vague.
She can talk about whatever she wants. In the end, I hope everyone does this if they’re not interested in what the interviewer is pushing. Most reporters are annoying as hell. They’re not objective enough and they can’t let go. Don’t get up and huff and puff it out the door. Sit there. Smile. Wait for them to get control of their questions lol.
I tried to be very generous in listening to Michelle’s comments but I honestly think she feels that the Sussexes are putting too much of their business out in the street and doesn’t approve of them , specifically Meghan , stepping back from their role. Michelle was attacked a lot, but nothing like what Meghan went through, and she had the full support of the White House and the President. It was just different. We never heard of griping staffers or her being undermined within the White House. She also was very defined in her FLOTUS role and deliberately avoided anything “ political “, even opposition tried to make her nutrition initiatives political. I read Michelle’s book and she talked somewhat of her experiences but she isn’t calling anyone out specifically. She also spoke of meeting the Queen and had nothing but gracious things to say about her, so I think she sees them “ spilling it all” as disrespectful. They are also in the same arena, with Netflix and Spotify, so maybe Obama doesn’t think they have earned their seat yet. I think MO is genuinely thinking she is giving them sound advice to focus on their work and make the family stuff private, but it comes across as disapproving. She came to promote her new show not get involved in this mess, and it really has nothing to do with her, so understand her annoyance with the question.
MO is taking the queens side lol. It seems she is warning the Sussexes about something…..
First of all, Michelle doesn’t owe us positive comments about H&M? It has nothing to do with her and when asked directly, she can respond with vague comments if she wants. Why does that “suck”? I get that this particular media outlet likes to (and will most likely always, no matter what) cover H&M in a positive light and I also think they are a great couple, but be realistic: not everyone has to worship the ground that H&M walk on and fall on a sword for them.
I….agree with MO, I think. I don’t know what was covered in the 3.5 hours of the actual interview, but I wish Oprah had included a healthy portion to Archewell, what their plans are, what topics they want to highlight. I think this could have been framed in a respectful manner as a part of the reason for leaving Royal duties. At the end of the day, as much as people may wish otherwise, it is not the role of the RF or the Monarchy to lead on social issues. There are real dangers to assigning this role to them, even if they were surprisingly progressive (which…no, they wouldn’t be!) and I think that the RF as it exists now can’t do more than gauge the general British sentiment and stay safely within that lane. I think they serve as a reflection, with ALL its warts and ugliness, of the British public. Boris Johnson is after all PM. So, I think that Meghan and Harry could have acknowledged that limitation and just explained that they care about issues that as Royals they couldn’t comment on. Heck, Harry could have said he realized that he wanted to vote! I think people would have understood that and frankly I think most people would be impressed if he gave up being a Royal to voice his opinion on racism and other important social issues.
I was blown away by the rawness and seriousness of the interview, but as it’s settled with me, I do think it was a missed opportunity. I am familiar already with what happened to Meghan having lived in Europe for a large part of my adult life. I think for many Americans this was their first introduction to Meghan and Harry and they may not have been familiar at all with the backstory. I also kind of fault Oprah for not doing a more extended opening that gave more context for the tabloids and coverage that Meghan endured before doing the interview with her. I think this was aimed at the UK and frankly at the RF-the people who know the backstory. For someone like MO, there wasn’t a whole lot for her to latch on to. If they had discussed Archewell, she could have targeted her remarks to amplify that. Even if she does understand the tabloids, the only story actually discussed was the who made who cry and a very brief flash of the racist headlines. She’s not going to comment on the Kate story and I don’t think she could bring up headlines or articles (Archie as a chimp being one of the more egregious) that weren’t in the interview itself.
The things you are proposing though are not their truths. Their truths were what they chose to discuss, not the sanitised version that some would like to hear. Remember there is but one victim here – Meghan. She was the one was harassed and vilified. Lies were told about her. The tables have turned now and there is a pivotal moment to have a real discussion about race issues in the UK. I understand Michelle’s position but Meghan is the one whose mental health was compromised. She was the one under constant attack and she shouldn’t have to protect her abusers in order to maintain respectability politics. She will have other opportunities to present Archewell.
I agree! Sorry, maybe my comment is not well written in that sense. Both of these things can exist. Meghan and Harry chose to speak their truth and I support that. Michelle Obama, as a public figure and as someone who does a lot of public service, said what I also agree with- pubic service is about amplifying the people/orgs you are supporting, not yourself.
I also completely agree that this is a pivotal moment for a discussion in the UK. I think it could have been a moment for a discussion in the US, but there wasn’t enough context to fully understand the racial aspects, particularly about the title. Once the interview aired, I and a British friend basically spent hours providing information that wasn’t in the interview to a ton of people whose initial reaction was “wtf? She quit because of a story about making her sister-in-law cry? Expressing concerns about how dark Archie might be is absolutely racist, but why didn’t they address it directly with that person/those people and call them out rather than quitting the family?”. Basically, we went on SussexSquad.com and provided links to a bunch of receipts and filled in a bunch of background, especially my British friend about the title stuff. We were luckily joined by a couple other people who then explained the connection between all the tabloid attacks, the Kate crying story, and the racial undertones of ‘angry, black woman’. Everyone on that thread reacted the same- Oh! I understand now, but none of that was in the interview!”. I think in the UK there was zero need to explain any of that and so a really important conversation is happening. But, I think for most Americans it was too inside baseball- assuming a level of awareness of the monarchy generally, the tabloids, and Meghan’s treatment that simply does not exist. So, for Michelle Obama, speaking to an American tv show, I just think that there wasn’t enough there for her to give the support she otherwise would have (I believe) and that seems like a missed opportunity. I mean, look, if the target was a UK audience, ok. BUT, c’mon, it was on a US network and done by Oprah, America’s own royalty! I think it was a missed opportunity for a US audience, including in terms of understanding the depth of racism directed at Meghan and within the Institution.
Michelle Obama is an amazing woman and I am huge fan. But even amazing people have less than amazing moments. Personally, I think she has had two. One was this and the other was the when they go low we go high nonsense. Theoretically that is amazing. But in my career in crisis communications, I often tell my clients that when raging narcissists (and people like Trump) go low that they only thing that they understand is if you go lower and harder. They perceive going high to be a sign of capitulation and weakness. I actually believe this strategy explains a good chunk of why we lost in 2016 — we did not swing back at Trump and his narrative.
I think Jenna Bush Hager was out of line to ask Michelle Obama about the Sussexes. Michelle is not a “celebrity” and she was not there to gossip. She is a former First Lady and one of the best representatives we have had in that position. She did not want to speak against the RF because she is in a unique position to actually damage the relationship with our ally by criticizing them. Michelle speaking against the RF would have been significant and mean something entirely different than Oprah saying something against them. Why do people not see there are political repercussions to what she might say regarding the Head of State of another country? The Obamas and Harry are friends and have been for years. Jenna knows this and put Michelle in a delicate position which was no-win. Shame on her for that.
I agree with you. I imagine she was forced to try and get a little bit if the ratings that CBS has gotten.
MO knows what she is doing. Hardly anyone will be discussing her comments in a few days. Also, after being racially targeted for years herself I suspect she just wants a breather now and doesnt want to get “dragged” into picking a side or having her words twisted. It would have been nice if she had a stronger comment but I can’t say that I blame her for being diplomatic here. And oh, I dont think she was caught off gaurd, my bet is that she at lest at the back of her mind expected a question like this!
Her comments would be better if directed at the rf, not the sussex’s.
So picture this. You are Michelle Obama. You go to an interview to talk about your projects and your work and you are dragged into this issue multiple times. Let’s be clear. Racism is bad. It’s terrible. And I’m positive the royal family is a racist institution. But the tabloids are just chasing a story. I’m sure that Michelle was thinking “I came to talk about my work” … and that led to “everyone should be talking about their work, not gossip”. Everyone, from the RF to M&H should be on the news for their work, not “they said vs they said” type of gossip. So I don’t feel like it was necessarily a dig at M&H, she probably just wants to stay out of it and doesn’t owe us anything.
Agree. It was for Jenna.
Michelle’s take on the Sussex was almost, if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Because all of the shady, vague platitudes she did regurgitate were basically nothing.