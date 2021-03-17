Duchess Kate is ‘mortified’ that her lie about crying at the wedding fitting was exposed

The more the British press talks about this dramatic moment between then-Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge before the 2018 wedding, the more I’m convinced that there is something deeply psychologically wrong with Kate. For more than two bloody years, Kate and her people have actively pushed the “Meghan made Kate cry at a bridesmaid’s fitting” story. The story first appeared in the fall of 2018 as part of the larger smear campaign against Meghan, and it was repeatedly cited in all of the negative press against the Sussexes in 2019 and 2020. Various royal reporters would tweak the story every now and then, one version with Kate weeping over kids’ tights, another version with Kate weeping over the fit or style of Charlotte’s dress. The details were never nailed down because, again, the point was always to weaponize Kate’s white tears against Meghan specifically. Kate and her people were even talking about the same f–king story in the “Catherine the Great” Tatler story and in new exclusives just days before the Oprah interview. Well, you’ll never believe this, but Kate’s hagiographer Katie Nicholl has an update about how Kate currently feels about Meghan blowing up a two-and-a-half-year-old lie.
Kate Middleton found it ‘mortifying’ that allegations she made Meghan Markle cry during a row over bridesmaids’ dresses re-emerged during the Oprah Winfrey interview – two years ago after first being reported in 2018, a royal expert claimed. Katie Nicholl noted how you ‘never hear’ about the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, falling out with anyone because she is ‘very careful with how she treats others.’
Previously, it was believed it was Meghan who had made Kate cry during a row over bridesmaids’ dresses. But during the bombshell broadcast, Meghan said: ‘She (Kate) was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers’.
Speaking to OK! magazine, Katie Nicholl explained: ‘Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard.’
Katie added there are ‘different versions’ of the story and claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know Kate is ‘not in a position to respond’.
‘From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed,’ the royal expert told the publication. ‘Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.
The royal expert went on to claim that Kate Middleton has been left ‘saddened, disappointed and hurt’ in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. She added it has been a ‘very hard’ few days for the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, who stepped out with husband Prince William, 38, on Thursday during a visit to School2 in east London – their first engagement since the royal was accused by Meghan of making her cry.
‘This has been a very hard few days for Kate, but she turned up and committed to her work and duty last week. People did notice that she appeared downcast and subdued. Behind closed doors she has been saddened, disappointed and hurt.’
She continued that Prince William and Kate ‘feel let down’ after they were ‘hugely welcoming’ to Meghan and Harry – and added: ‘Obviously, they still love Harry and Meghan, but this interview has ruffled feathers.’
This is what I’m saying about how there’s something deeply unsettling about Kate and her actions simply with regard to this narrow issue. If Meghan’s version is correct – and I believe it is, especially considering The Receipts – then Kate said or did something vile and bitchy to Meghan, Meghan cried and Kate apologized in a day or two. And then that incident was twisted and used against Meghan for some-odd 28 months as an example of Meghan being hateful, aggressive, selfish and a “bully.” Even with Meghan’s side out there now, Karen Middleton is STILL going to the media to frame herself as Meghan’s victim, and that Meghan has now done something horrible by revealing the truth. Just the fact that Kate was perfectly fine with assuming Meghan’s experience and perpetuating an air of aggrieved victimhood all this time is f–king bonkers. The fact that Karen can’t let it go or admit (in even the slightest way) that she f–ked up is completely unhinged.
She should have made a statement at the time, and if she doesn’t like the truth, now it’s too late.
Exactly had they cleared it up in the beginning or even lied that there was never an argument then none of this would have happened. Kate is simply getting what she is due
@Cecilia … What bothers me is the ‘I don’t like narcissistic, nasty, Meghan because of the horrible way she treats people’ narrative started with this ‘Meghan made Kate cry!’ lie. And as I recall, this ‘Meghan made Kate cry’ lie hit the tabloids at the same time the ‘Meghan demanded candles and a special scent for the church!’ story was printed as well. Articles with these stories ran for months and many Brits believed it all.
@Yvette you’re exactly right. This started a whole snowball effect. Didn’t Meghan herself even say during the interview that this was a “turning point” for her?
All because Kate couldn’t bring herself to correct one blatant lie. If she had, no one would still be talking about it years later and she wouldn’t be “mortified” right now.
It’s so gross how Kate is always the victim. No. This situation is 100% her own fault.
Apparently, Meghan bleeds WATER, whiles Kate bleeds BLOOD, so there!
I’ve said over and over again that Karen is a spiteful and cruel mean girl. A covert narcissist who cosplays being a victim whilst being an instigator. The Commonwealth service confirmed my thoughts about her. We saw her public behaviour then and her recent maskless visit. History will show her to be a gaslighting, unapologetic abuser.
Kate never falls out with anyone, you say? Hmm, let’s just ask Rose Hanbury about that, whaddya say? 🙄 Or Beatrice, for that matter. Or Kate’s former bestie who now edits Tatler and was all too willing to print a hit piece on her and her family. Naw, everyone loves her. Girl is just so sweet and charming and…wait for it… never puts a foot wrong.
Spot on, ER – nailed it.
KKKate is upset BECAUSE SHE GOT CAUGHT OUT, IN PUBLIC, IN HER LIES.
She got outed, AGAIN, as a bitchy Mean Girl. All she cares about is how she’s viewed, how she’s seen, not the harm she may have done others. Classic narcissist.
They can’t “both sides” this story, try as Nicholl might, because we all know KKKate has priors, with making her contemporaries in the BRF cry. Beatrice is one example, when KKKate deliberately did not tell her the theme of the Disco Night at the roller skating charity event. There were other allusions to KKKate being utterly horrible to both the York sisters on numerous occasions, to the point where, given the timing of that announcement, it might have played into Princess Royal having a word with Mummy about KKKate curtseying to ALL blood princesses when William was not in the room.
The York sisters have given both W&K a wide berth, and have been cordial to H&M.
Meghan has many female friends, who are vocally standing by her; KKKate has virtually none. The only one we actually know of, betrayed KKKate by screwing her husband. She inspires no loyalty or solidarity of any kind, because she offers none.
What a cold, pathetic existence that must be.
Yep, it never bothers her at all as Meghan spends years being globally smeared by this story-that-won’t-die but all Meghan has to do is dispute it once (WITHOUT disparaging Kate) and Kate gets out it out there immediately that Meghan has mortified her.
It’s far too late for any sort of statement now. Kate has made her bed, now she has to lie in it and stop crying like a spoilt brat. I think we’ve seen enough white woman tears from her to last us all a lifetime. I’m not one to give her advice, but she really isn’t helping herself with all this deflection. She had many opportunities to release a statement that could’ve saved her image in some sense, but that horse has bolted. It just exposes her guilt even further. The public are starting to see her for the racist Karen she truly is.
Exactly. I don’t understand why she didn’t release a statement after the first of dozens and dozens of articles came out with the wrong version of the story. She let those lies hang out in the world without correcting it for YEARS.
She doesn’t get to be the victim here.
The most telling is the Tatler article. She had other things in that article changed, but not the crying story. That was allowed to stay.
I guess she didn’t release a statement because the story was originally leaked by her and/or her mother (I believe Carol does the leaking on behalf of Kate, not that Kate is passive but to keep Kate relatively “clean”). Doubling down on the victim narrative is also an example of the “sunk cost” effect. They kept that story alive for YEARS and it would be super embarrassing for her to retreat. Remember, these are not decent people (including William and Charles as well) – they don’t care about doing the right thing.
If she would have simply denied it then Meghan wouldn’t have to tell what REALLY happened. Kate had 2 years to correct this and she didn’t and now she has to deal with people thinking she is a bitch. This is on her.
Kate was never going to deny a story she planted. She’s always been jealous of women who are considered competition to her and Meghan did an excellent job during the Oceania tour, in ways that Kate could never match. That’s why the crying story came out not long after the successful tour ended.
Exactly!
Even if she didn’t want to discuss the fight or admit what she did, she could have made a statement saying Meghan and her were good and say the reporting was incorrect.
I used to think Carole released the story to the press, but three days ago the Daily Fail listed who was at the dress fitting: Meghan, Kate, designer Clare Waight Keller, two assistants from the Givenchy fashion house, and finally Melissa Toubati, who was fired for gross misconduct. Toubati, bingo! She took that story to her friend Jason Knauf and he ran with it.
I got back and forth on pitying Kate or finding her horrible.
That maybe she’s just co trolled by horrible people and raised by horrible people. But she could have at any point just been kind to Meghan. It never had to be done or leaked through official channels. At any point Kate could have shown kindness. And she didn’t.
@Wiglet I think that William very much controls Kate and that he is behind much of this and she follows his instructions. That said, much like Melania and her “I don’t care” jacket, Kate’s behavior at the Commonwealth ceremony was all on her. Kate’s actions spoke volumes re her attitude toward Meghan and Harry which in turn implicates her in much of the shenanigans.
I agree!! Keen Karen loves to play the victim, but the Tatler artice proves clearly that if she is exposed in an unfavorable light, she runs to the publisher to correct a story about her. If she has the power and the voice to correct a story, she had the chance for the last 2.5 years to correct this version, but instead she was able to portray herself the victim and she wasn’t going to correct that scenario.
And the royal reporters are nothing but a ship of BS royal supporters with the unending campaign to smear anyone who happens to disparage Baldimort and Keen Kate to drive the narrative away from them, as they are seen as perfect and it’s not them, just everyone else.
Exactly right, and “Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard.”, ummm then what have I been reading for the last four years from the British press? They were constantly harping on this supposed rift between them when we all said it was the brother not the women. And boo boo Kate has had a rough few days, my gosh. The coddling of this 39 year old woman.
their wording is always so funny. They don’t outright deny anything. I could never do their job as I’m too direct and would answer, YES, Kate did it!! and ps Kaiser, I love that last photo of Kate and Meghan, with her crazy eyebrows and expression, Kate looks like a mean girl Grinch
Yes, however they thought at the time that they could run with this narrative because Meghan would never be able to defend herself as long as she was part of the family. As soon as she said she had flowers and an apology note from Kate on the interview I knew what she meant was “I have the receipts”. After being involved in a lawsuit with the Daily Fail for more than a year, Meghan knows she has proof that would back her should she ever need to prove her case in a court of law.
I am not sure about this aspect of the situation. Could it just have been too sister in laws not getting along during a stressful time for them both? I have Sister in Laws…and sometimes its tough. I do agree that the gross part was the palace not squashing the story. They are really probably wishing they would have now. They handled everything so poorly. I am sure the details will come out. What a poop show this all is.
It’s okay to not get along with someone. It’s not okay to overstep your boundary and make that person cry. It’s especially not okay to then use their anguish, lie about it and have it blasted across the UK media to make people dislike her. Now Karen is centering herself as the victim once more in a situation she created.
I kind of agree @CMS. Kate is being an a-hole for sure, but weddings are stressful times and people cry sometimes and someone crying during an argument doesn’t mean that the other person is WRONG, it just means the other person touched on a sensitive topic and they may not have even known that was touchy (or a ‘button’). I cry over STUPID shiz when I am stressed and exhausted, so it could have legit been nothing important that happened! However, the fall out was important and just making a simple statement at the time would have been all that was needed. I don’t roast Kate for “making” someone cry; I do have MASSIVE side eye for not setting the record straight when it was weaponized against Meg.
I think people can generally agree, if nothing ever came out in the press, you would be totally correct. It could have just been two people in a stressful situation. In fact I’m on record here saying that I can believe they both cried.
However, what happened was 6 months later this was used in the press against Meghan and it’s still being used against her. So not only was it not squashed, the story came from the inside. That’s the main issue IMO.
I agree with you. It was a stressful time in a stressful place with not incredibly supportive players (I know Kate’s at fault in part of this, but I don’t think she gets the benefit of a supportive partner like Meghan does). Tears happen.
Kate did not have to try and ride the story for two years. That was her choice (or her mother’s or William’s, but she went along with it). She’s upset now that she is exposed for having been at least partially at fault at the time, and she is at fault for letting it be used against Meghan for that entire time. She’s not saddened, she’s embarrassed. And rightly so!
As others wrote above, this story has Kate and Carole’s fingerprints all over it. They planted it, they spun it, they used it for over two years to attack Meghan.
I think endless stories about two late 30′s women making each other cry over childrens outfits is immensely juvenile and infantilizing in general.
Yes thank you. This constant reporting on this childish incident is getting beyond stupid.
There wouldn’t be a story if Kate had simply set things straight instead of letting it spread unjustly for 2 years.
More so, it’s incredibly racist as the original intent was to paint the biracial woman as the aggressor who made a white woman cry. They also used other racial tropes such as difficult, controlling, uppity and the jezebel who manipulated and trapped a poor white man. This story about who made who cry shouldn’t be read in isolation. It’s a pattern of an ongoing smear campaign to malign a biracial woman.
@CMS, nope! Kate used the “angry black woman” stereotype and her white woman tears to be used as a battering ram against Meghan for nearly 3 years. She didn’t care that Meghan was pregnant and in emotional distress. She didn’t care that it was a lie being used to prop her up as the perfect duchess, who had her every attempt at sisterly bond rebuffed by that diva American. She didn’t care. Period. So, no, she doesn’t get consideration for it being a stressful time where emotions were heightened. She just doesn’t.
@ TheOriginalMia, that’s exactly right!! Keen Karen used this portrayal as the perfect SIL and never suggested otherwise. The fact that Keen Karen was able to use this to her advantage proves, beyond any reasonable doubt in my mind, how truly awful she is. Plus, why would you inflict pain on someone as they are preparing to get married? I find this the most revolting action on Keen Karen’s part alone. If you are experiencing a personal matter and are in the throes of having an emotional explosion, keep your f#cking feelings in check and wait until you are alone. Don’t go off on someone who is trying to finalize their wedding!! Be the bigger person and keep your feelings to yourself!!
Let’s face it, there is zero love lost between Keen Karen and Meghan during the CW ceremony in which we all saw in print and on video her complete disdain for Meghan and in a church no less!! Keen Karen loves to play the victim in every situation but she was handed her so called victim back to her with the interview.
The problem is not who made who cry. That is such a non-issue in the larger context. It’s how the story was used to smear Meghan. That’s it. It could be any incident. It’s the smearing.
Kate just keeps centering herself no matter what. Zero concern for Meghan. And here Kate is again showing how much she can plant stories in the British press to get her thoughts out.
I thought it was settled and over that the Middletons are considered social climbers and Kate was Waity Katie, but Kate still needed all that removed from the Tatler article, right? But zero concern for Meghan.
But on the bright side, American far right-wing commentators love the BRF now so Kate can be the royal Becky of their dreams.
Also, it’s very easy to go from “strength to strength” and “never put a foot wrong,” if you just lie and refuse to ever admit you’re wrong about anything.
“Royal Becky” is spot on.
Forever in my head Kate is now Royal Becky
She could have corrected it by simply saying it wasn’t true and not giving specifics. She chose not to correct it, hence the karma. I don’t feel sorry for her.
Exactly. By publicly stating the story wasn’t true (especially since it became such a hot topic) it would have both shut down the lie and covered up the truth that she didn’t want out.
I mean, I’m sure both cried. If I was Kate and I bollocked my sister in law about tights protocol and she burst into tears, I’d burst into tears, too. Emotions are like that. But Kate should have corrected this years ago saying emotions were flying and such is family but all’s well.
I doubt Kate cried at the time, and it appears Meghan has receipts around it. The only tears Kate is crying are crocodile tears.
I don’t see Kate crying. I think she was upset because of the cheating allegations starting to circulate. I think she took it out on the person who couldn’t fight back–Meghan. Once she apologized by sending flowers and a note, that should have been the end of it. I’m not sure why all of a sudden people want to change the narrative Meghan put out there so that Kate cried, too. IMO all that does is try to deflect the responsibility. Kate did it. She owned it to Meghan. Then she lied by leaking the story and continued to let that story be used against Meghan. Nope, not feeling sorry for her. I don’t believe she cried, either. I think she was mad and used Meghan as her whipping post.
She was so tense that first outing with William after the interview. I think she has never been more happy to wear a mask lol. You could tell she was embarrased but only because it was out there ,and Megan made a point to say she wrote her a note so they cant even dare leak any more lies.
To be fair, for the past few years she’s always been tense around Baldimort even flinching away from him on national television a few years ago. I suspect she is in her own kind of hell right now, what with the many alleged affairs and incandescence which may have been directed her way. It’s only a matter of time till everything comes to light.
BALDIMORT!!!! I haven’t seen that one before. Hat tip to you!
What’s so weird is that Kate did admit she effed up. She brought Meghan flowers and a wrote an apology in a card. The story actually shows Kate in a good light. I don’t know why Kate didn’t correct the record long ago because it makes her look like a normal human.
Because PROTOCOL.
The reason why Kate is “The great” LOL , why she is so perfect for her role, is because unlike Diana or Meghan she has let The Firm and all their yesmen take control on her life, and on her brain: that’s why this is a pr mess, because RF mantra is “never complain never explain” she acted by the book, and even if she owned it with the excuse and the flowers, the result was a mess because whoever told her to shut up was wrong.
Nah Eleonor I think Kate & her mom do a lot of PR for her separate from the palace. There’s lots of articles about her being the jewel in the crown & the kingsmaker whose loving family have provided William solace that make William look pathetic & the Windsors look awful that no way would the palace be directing.
This tears story is beyond boring and who doesn’t have tiffs in the run up to a wedding? So idea both could have been upset isn’t a big deal. But the take about Meghan making Kate cry with strict demands was leaked for a reason & despite overseeing the editing of that Tatler piece, the take that made Kate only a victim remained. That was deliberate.
Kate or her mum or handlers are obviously perturbed that her perfect nice image has taken a hit which is why they are still complaining and explaining about the story whilst claiming Kate couldn’t have responded to the original Meghan made Kate cry story.
Kate is known for not following protocol or nice manners with simple things like RSVPs or thank you notes. Charities used to complain about how she’d never even send back RSVPs in the dating years. Sometimes she’d show up at the event, other times she wouldn’t. They never knew what to expect. The only thank you notes we see from her are when she gets a freebie – like prime Wimbledon tickets – and she wants more from them.
I think that’s part of it, she’s under their control to an extent.
I can believe that she can’t just go on instagram or issue a press release or anything without the palace’s OK, and the palace seemed just fine letting Meghan be the bad guy, but I also think by then things were real bad, and she was just fine letting the story carry on as reported. So I think it’s both, she’s being controlled, and she’s also a lousy person who is fine with that so long as it benefits her.
Kate royally effed up and she knew it. My belief is that Kate was scared that Meghan would leak this story out and then Kate’s halo would begin to dim. That MAY set the floodgates open to question Kate’s behavior in other areas. This has happed to Ellen and now to Sharon O. So what do they do, they leak the story first and twist it because they bet that the public will believe the first version they hear. It’s the mentality of, “If I tell my version first, I will be believed”. And then when it’s refuted, the public has already become outraged and and is biased to the victim they first heard about.
But Meghan kept receipts.
I agree this sounds like the most plausible explanation.
Yes! It could have been such a fluffy relatable detail of wedding drama – the bride cried! Her sister in law brought her flowers to smooth it over! And all this bs that Kate can’t respond. Why are the royals still pretending that they don’t get messages out through the press?! Is anyone falling for that?
I don’t buy that Kate felt bad and bought her flowers. This is a women that let this lie run rampant for 2+ years. Meghan was pregnant and was wanting help with her mental health and she didn’t care. I think Meghan told Harry and then he called Kate and told her to apologize.
I think so too. I suspect that Harry blasted her and that’s why she took/sent the flowers and note.
I was literally just thinking this when I got to your comment. Tensions flare! Things happen! People are human, and some have limited emotional stores! Especially when you’re late pregnant or newly postpartum.
She acknowledged she effed up; that shows a decent person. But then she had to allow the story to be used against Meghan? It’s just sad.
I don’t think she genuinely apologized. I think she and Carole had a confab, decided Meghan might release the truth, so she played at apologizing. If the apology had been real or heartfelt, the story about the issue would never have gotten out. Nor would it have been used endlessly for 2+ years from the Kate/Carole camp against Meghan.
Because she is married to a narcissist. I suspect she was probably raised by one, as well. She likely does have a lot of deep psychological work she needs to do, but if she does it, she loses her entire life and every relationship in it. The incentives all run to her mirroring the royal family.
I was raised by a narcissist, the golden child as Kate clearly was, and it is WORK to overcome. You lose a lot when you reject the narcissist’s reality, and in Kate’s case when the stakes are so high it would be unthinkable. I did a lot of a-holish things when I was enmeshed in my parent’s reality, things I was ashamed of even at the time, but I didn’t know how to be different. It took me until I was older than Kate to get it together. I don’t see her ever doing so, honestly, and she will probably continue to be an a-hole, but I don’t think she’s the big bad here.
I don’t know much about narcissism; my closest brush with it has been the last four years of horror with Donald Trump, but I spent some time reading the subreddit for children of narcissists. It sounds awful, just terrible. I’m glad you got out – that had to have been so much hard work to do.
Thanks, Betsy. My parent is not a malignant narcissist like Trump (thank goodness!), but boy was his entire presidency triggering for me! The thing about extracting yourself from narcissism is even with all the loss that goes with it, life is so much more genuine and whole on the other side. It’s just really hard to see when you’re enmeshed. And super hard for others to understand, so thank you for trying! ❤️
Yep, those of us from abusive families containing narcissists will recognise what’s going on here, because those people are so consistent in how they mistreat people they think they’re entitled to mistreat. This is the completely predictable ‘be utterly hateful and nasty to your designated victim, then cry and act all hurt and demand sympathy when they defend themself’ routine. Seen it a million times.
Because she’s “Catherine the Great”, dontcha know. Who never “puts a foot wrong”.
It must be exhausting to be her.
As I wrote above, Melissa Toubati was at the dress fitting, and I believe she took the story to Jason Knauf, who released his twisted version to the press to smear the Sussexes. He was not about to change the story and Kate was not the type to go against what her communications secretary told her to do.
“ Katie Nicholl noted how you ‘never hear’ about the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, falling out with anyone because she is ‘very careful with how she treats others.’”
Of course not, she gets others to do her dirty work for her. Like her mother or her favorite royal reporters.
I said it in another thread, I find it more than suspect how this story WON’T DIE. Clearly someone believes that EVERYTHING hangs on this story being perpetuated to infinity and beyond. Like it’s the key Janga piece that keeps all of Kate’s lies all together and if that piece is removed everything will come tumbling down.
Meghan dropped a hint saying that Kate was upset about SOMETHING that day, implying it wasn’t kiddie dresses and tights. Maybe the days leading up to the wedding is when Kate found out about William’s affair and that’s why she uncharacteristically publicly lost her temper (when she normally does her backstabbing in private).
I agree–the sharks are circling closer and closer to the story that the Cambridges definitely want buried. Again, if someone over there was halfway competent in PR, this could have been nipped in the bud if Kate wanted to “pull a Jackie Kennedy” and pretend everything was A-Ok in her marriage. Instead, the circle tightens…
good point about how the story wont die – and there has to be a reason for that. Is it desperation on the part of KP to keep the real story under wraps?
also, speaking of William’s affair, the part about how “you never hear about Kate falling out with anyone” – EXCEPT we heard loud and clear about how she was phasing out her rural rival, Rose Hanbury. So its kind of an interesting comment there from Katie Nicholl.
I saw that too! Nicholl clearly works for Kate.
It’s completely understandable that Kate would have been upset by learning about the Rose Hanbury affair and then seeing Meghan and Harry so in love and getting married. It’s obvious Harry would never do Meghan like that. All the jewels and palaces are cold comfort in comparison. What’s not understandable is that the lie ever got out in the first place. I wonder if she even lied to Carole about it!
I totally agree snuffles. There’s no reason that a simple story of emotions were running high comments were made taken out of context and then apologies were said shouldn’t suffice unless the reason emotions were high is something else. I hate to be such a conspiracy theorist but hand me my tinfoil tiara, I think they’re afraid Of anyone digging too closely into why Kate would have been upset that day. What’s funny though is the longer they keep denying the story the more it stays in circulation and the more time there is for people to put two and two together.
Yep Kiera, Snuffles. At one point when there was yet another version of the crying incident- Camilla Tominey was naughty & suggested Kate’s tears could have been over fallout with Rose Hanbury.
And easy to claim that Kate is careful over how she treats people like the same papers didn’t write about her being a prickly Duchess with staff back in 2016 or about her freezing Rose out or like we didn’t see her snub Meghan in public at the CW day service.
The timeline fits.
Yes, I’m with you – WHY won’t she just let it, ahem, lie? It does suggest that the story is skating very close to something much more serious and I share your theory that it’s around Will’s rosebush trimming.
Then who was that person in that dumb little hat in church being rude? Katie Nicholl lies too easily. We also heard that she didn’t get along with the York sisters and then with her sister-wife friend.
@abritguest- when did Camilla Tominey say she might have cried bc of the fallout w rose? I missed that and am def surprised Camilla mentioned.
Kate has been a bitch to other women all her life and now that she was exposed for being a bitch to a global audience with receipts, she is trying to squirm out of it.
It’s not even about why she didn’t deny the story because it’s more and more obvious that she planted it in the first place.
Rose Hanbury (or if it’s true that she’s the smokescreen for another woman).
The Royals are so bad at this. Or maybe Mama Middleton is in some ways a genius about this? Not that Kate ended up looking good now that she’s been exposed.
This is a good explanation, imo. I think Kate found out about William and his side piece and was on a rampage. She was most likely jealous of Meghan too because Harry is the better catch even though William will be king. He’s indifferent to her and has a wandering peen and has from the beginning.
Totally agree with Kaiser. This woman is severely sick in the head. Having re-read Gone Girl recently the similarities between Amazing Amy and Kate are shocking. It’s all there. Don’t tell me she isn’t the ultimate Cool Girl, or that she isn’t committed to being the perfect victim at all times because in her head Meghan getting with Harry ‘slighted’ her. Whether it’s narcissism or borderline personality disorder I have no idea; I just know no normal well-adjusted human being would ever in a million years behave like this.
Agree that no well-adjusted human being would behave as Kate does but I don’t think Kate is narcissistic. She has given herself over completely to the palace to mold and control so she can wear the crown. A narcissist would not have done that. I do believe Kate is borderline to the hilt and that shows in nearly everything she does and has been on full display since Meghan came on the scene.
Hmmm. I think that calling Kate sick in the head and diagnosing her with borderline or NPD based on reports of reports of events isn’t fair. I defended Meghan against the same charges on another board because that’s not on. We just don’t know enough about these people to armchair diagnose them like that.
And I think the point is that the people who live in this fishbowl are *not* normal well-adjusted human beings. Hence the weird behavior.
Except I wasn’t armchair diagnosing the woman? I said I have no idea what’s wrong with her but the fact remains that a mentally stable individual wouldn’t act like this. To go down with the lie and paint yourself as a victim rather than apologize is indicative of personality disorders and whether or not Kate has one I stand by that statement.
Naming disorders you think are probable is armchair diagnosing.
Betsy
I reread Jessie’s comment and agree it’s not armchair diagnosing because of the disclaimer saying she has no idea. Planting, sure.
Personally, I think Kate has never shown herself to be a well adjusted adult that can care for herself and others. And I don’t believe she was ever allowed to live outside of her/carole’s primary focus Of marrying wealth. That would lead to any number of developmental disorders. IMO
Well, I suppose we can just call Kate a liar. That’s not putting too fine a point on it.
am I the only one laughing at the whole “Kate is not in a position to respond”….as we’ve gotten multiple stories over the past week with Kate’s response, right down to the racist bit about her Middleton blood?
Look, the story should have been corrected at the time, even just to say that it was false, if they didnt want to clarify that it was Kate who made Meghan cry. The fact that we are here, 28 months later, and STILL debating this is just BSC. And I dont blame Meghan for clarifying that issue in the interview. This is an incident that has been used over and over again to show that Meghan is a bully, that she doesnt know her place, etc. And the palace refused to ever correct it. and even NOW, after Meghan made clear that she still had the Note, we are getting these BS stories about how there are “different versions” of what happened.
Nope, not the only one reacting to that although I was grinding my teeth at this additional way of painting Kate as the victim here. ALL she’s bloody done (or the Palace has done on her behalf) is respond and put her versions out there. And how ironic given the main issue Harry and Meghan have with their treatment was not so much about how it was bad as how it was fundamentally DIFFERENT. The Palaces did not do for Meghan what they did and – as we see here – continue to do for K&W which is dive out to correct and protect.
That caught my eye, too! Thing is they DO respond! ALL THE TIME! They have their friends, “sources in the palace”, or just a “word” in the “right ear”, and BOOM! It’s all over the tabs’ next issue(s). Keenie cries to Pimp Mama, and Mama calls the tabs. Keenie cries to Willileaks, who cries to Jason K, and BOOM! Another headline screams for days, if not weeks.
“Never explain, never complain” is complete bullshyte.
A decent person would have corrected the story right away. But Kate is not decent. And she’s not going to correct a story that Carole planted to put her in a sympathetic light, especially after Meghan had just excelled during the Oceania tour.
It was interesting to see Camilla Tominey squirm a week or so ago when she was being asked about this story, and why the palace never corrected it, and she kept saying her source was rock solid, etc. It was clear her source was Kate/Carole/someone like that, and the palace could not correct it bc it had been leaked by someone high enough up.
Exactly. Has it been Melissa Toubati that leaked the story then Camilla would have said so. Or said she was given unreliable information and didn’t find out until later. But instead she defended it and still tried to pretend it was true. Carole, Kate or both were behind that story to Camilla.
Nic919: I don’t think Camilla would have said who was behind the story. Toubati was at the dress fitting, but I think she told Jason Knauf, who then released his version of the story. Camilla would not state Knauf’s name because he’s senior staff, and her source for future stories about the royals.
I thought the same thing. It is an absurd idea when she leaks and uses her connections to get out any story she wants to push. Kate is a liar and is very insecure.
Gosh I’m not going to over-analyze this incident. Kate was a jerk, remained a jerk and now embarrassed she was outed as a jerk and will forever remain a jerk. Happy jerking Kate.
All of this “mortification” could have been avoided had she come out and told the true story two years ago like a grown woman. Hell, Meghan probably would have even been fine with her not telling people the whole truth either. She could have said there were no tears and to stop trying to put her and Meghan against each other. There were a million and one ways to clear Meghan’s name while protecting the bullying future future consort. Glad that she’s mortified cuz she deserves to be.
Yep, the truest part of this story is that Kate is now mortified, as she bloody well should be. All these stories after the interview about how there are different versions will barely be noticed outside the UK press because most of the world watched the interview. And everyone outside the uk will remember that moment in the interview when Meghan said “the reverse, Kate made me cry, and never corrected the story.” That is what will be remembered regardless of how much Katie Nichols and others try to retroactively spin. Kate will be remembered as a mean girl bully to the world and so yes she is absolutely mortified.
She is hurt because she’s been outed, her fake sanctimony has been exposed. How could a woman allow another woman, who is married in the same family as her, be persecuted for almost 3yrs, based on a lie! It tells me, Kate is a woman of low self esteem, and not a good person, she is a hypocrite, and is an active participant of the smear campaign against Meghan.
Yup. She didn’t need to let the lie keep going. Hell, she and her mother pushed it.
The “Royal family” didn’t see the Middletons coming. Carole and Kate are pushing for William to usurp Charles. Sickening how Middleton jumped on the PR bandwagon of two deceased women in as many days.
What Kate or Kate’s people did was called damage control. She wanted to get her version out before Meghan’s, because that would cause confusion and usually the one who cries first (no pun intended) is usually trusted as truth. Kate was scared Meghan would leak the story and that version (the truth) would be believed.
I bet she is mortified. St. Katey Keen may start having some tarnish on that imagined halo.
She had just given birth to the last child.
When did the Rose/William story leak?
Perhaps Kate was going through that and inadvertently or on purpose released her rage onto Meghan.
Maybe she confided in the note what happened. And trusted Harry and his wife to keep silent.
No wonder she’s freaking out.
“ Maybe she confided in the note what happened. And trusted Harry and his wife to keep silent.”
That same thought has crossed my mind.
I think all the king making bs and keen Kate are because Will is going to be getting rid of her. Seriously, he’s a user so he needs someone who is useful. Keen isn’t anymore. The whole strong middleton blood crap was trying to make her seem like gentry by mama mid but he’s just waiting for her to get more bad press so he can throw her under the bus and blame her for everything and then get to look better. KP is trying to blame Camilla but CH and Chuck aren’t letting it happen. Camilla is aristocracy, Kate isn’t.
The Rose/William story leaked in 2019 (I think we’re almost at the anniversary of it, lol, I think it was in March) and Louis was born in 2018. BUT a lot of the speculation around it included that there would either be a make-up baby or that Louis was the make-up baby, OR that the affair happened while Kate was pregnant with Louis. So I do wonder if it was going on around this same time in 2018.
Deleted
There was a story that stated Kate found out about the affair while she was still pregnant with Louis. I forget who mentioned this, but the tights story could have happened while she was still pregnant and explain her behaviour.
Planting the opposite story though… that was simply cruel and Kate deserves all the condemnation she is getting.
She and Megan are not friends so her confiding anything in her is fan fiction at best. She did what she should have done at the time which was apologize. Even if what you say did happen, it makes no sense why she wouldn’t have simply told the press the story wasn’t true. Stop making excuses for her.
Eh. I doubt Kate confided about her marriage issues to Meghan at that point as Kate is said to be super tight-lipped about her life/personality – especially as Meghan wasn’t her sister-in-law yet
She’s freaking out because she knows Meghan has proof that she apologized which confirms what Meghan said to Oprah about who caused who to cry. So it definitely confirms that Kate let a false story stay out there for years. So she looks bad even if people want to pretend that Kate has nothing to do with planting the false story in the first place.
If she did confide in Meghan about her marriage, Meghan wasn’t the one who even leaked the cry story. Meg was discreet and never said a word for years. Kate or Carole were the ones who leaked the story, so who is really to blame?
I don’t think Kate would confide in Meghan about the affair. I do think that William’s cheating was so obvious that Meghan already knew why Kate was upset. If you recall there is more than one story saying Harry got mad at William for cheating on Kate, which may not be entirely true, but suggests that many in the family knew about the affairs.
Kate’s very transparent. Her press coverage is and has always been everything to her. I haven’t seen so many fluff pieces about W&K as I have in the last week & a half.
This makes me chuckle that someone as calm and intelligent (& interesting) as Meghan had the audacity to call her out.
Mummy Carole, what’s your plan here?
The story wasn’t just resurrected after two years. Kate and Ma Middleton have been leaking it up until the day of the Oprah interview, and continue to rewrite it and add colorful details such as slammed doors and flowers tossed in the trash. There was even yet another version printed this Sunday in the Mail on Sunday by someone named Kate Mansey, which described exactly who was at the fitting–Kate, Meghan, Claire-Wright Keller and two Givenchy assistants, and Melissa Toubati. Kate and Ma Middleton are leaking all the details that will back up Meghan’s claim that while acting as her assistant, Toubati was simultaneously leaking negative stories about her to the press.
What about all of the other mothers of the other bridesmaids? Was this just a private fitting?
I think the other mothers were based in Canada, right? Jessica Mulroney and I forget the other woman’s name but I think she was also Canadian. (I could google but I’m too lazy to do that right now, lol.) So it is possible this was a private fitting for Charlotte, to figure something out for all the dresses (length, what type of undergarments – i.e. making sure the white material wasnt see through in sunshine or camera flashes – something like that, that would then be used for all the dresses?)
The bit about Melissa T. being there is interesting, because I think this story leaked around the time she was fired, maybe shortly thereafter? I wonder if this came from her and NOT from camp middleton (or maybe it came directly from her with instructions from camp middleton?) as a final “Eff you” to Meghan, if she was really pissed about being fired? Like Carole and Kate gave her the go-ahead to leak this story with this pro-Kate twist?
According to the MOS, yes it was just those people listed above. I doubt Kate would come to a group fitting with non-royal people.
Melissa Toubati again? So who shared w the mail that she was present at the fitting and why? Huh.
There were other people there when it happened and they went to KP’s comms team to say Meghan did not make Kate cry and from what I understood, they wanted to publicly deny the story. The comms team told them to stay silent.
@Lila – that could still fit with the story though, if CWK or the givenchy assistants were the ones who wanted to clarify the story.
This is pretty specific so clearly Kate is providing them more information. Even if they now try to blame Toubati for the leak, Kate still remained silent for years. She can’t skate out of that.
Facts @nic919
Also, this from the same article trying to say that even though Kate apologized, it wasn’t her fault: “If, on the other hand, the Duchess of Cambridge did not believe she had been in the wrong during the fallout, why would she apologise? Perhaps she was simply trying to calm the issue. As another Royal observer told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Clearly, Meghan didn’t grasp that very British concept of saying sorry even if you don’t truly believe it was entirely your fault.”
So it’s Meghan’s fault for not realizing that any Brit who sends an apology note and flowers is really trying to tell you in a very understated, very proper way, that you are NUTS and need to calm down. Also, the article said Charlotte’s dress didn’t fit and they were upset about how to fix the problem in the little time left.
@Harper That story makes no sense either. I’m sure they had professional dressmakers who were probably only working on the royal wedding so fixing Charlotte’s dress shouldn’t have been a big deal. And what about the other articles that claimed that Kate told Meghan not to speak to people a certain way? So if Kate felt Meghan was in the wrong why wouldn’t she have said so in this case? The flip flopping is getting ridiculous, and yet, all the people who claim M&H lie can’t see it.
“that very British concept of saying sorry even if you don’t truly believe it was entirely your fault” — lol these people think they invented everything and no one else is conscious of social niceties or nuances.
Meghan was clear and forthright and personal and I definitely felt she was being honest. The palace sources are a mess, saying all kinds of things, being as vague and noncommittal as possible, and rude and dismissive on top of it.
This b*tch needs to make like Elsa and let it gooooooooooooo. Her behavior is honestly is bordering on a personality disorder.
I know (have known) people exactly like this. Distance yourself as much as you can, by an ocean…if possible.
Well the first lie in this Kate defense is that she never falls out with anyone – there were literally headlines about her falling out with her former best friend Rose. So, not doing so great on the credibility right off the bat.
What gets me again and again is just how awful palace pr really is. Meghan literally said in her interview that Kate apologized, that she accepted it, that she doesn’t want people to pit them against each other, that perhaps Kate wasn’t able to speak about it as she herself wasn’t, and that Kate is a good person. All Kate had to say is that she is glad this tabloid fodder can be put to bed once and for all, that she was touched that Meghan said she’s a good person and that Meghan is right, you don’t have to hate her if you like me and vice versa. If that was her statement Kate would have come out of this entire thing on top, she would’ve be hailed as a peacemaker and veritable angel on earth, but she just couldn’t do it. She can’t even pretend to be the bigger person. It’s wild.
Kate didn’t even have to go that far. To me, Meghan made it pretty clear she wasn’t blaming Kate (at least not publicly) for the story not being corrected, but put the onus on the Firm. If Kate absolutely couldn’t keep quiet and let it drop – she could have said, recollections may differ, but she appreciated Meghan’s kind words. End of. Unlike Kate, Meghan wasn’t going to issue another statement arguing with her.
Kate has had over two years to set the record straight. She could have responded at any time. She chose not to. She actively benefited from the story and actively sought out to put it out there again and again. I’m sure she’s mortified that the world see her for the bullying, petty mean girls she is. She has only herself to blame for that.
The fact that Middleton tried to score PR points using the tragic death of two women in as many days, strengthens my view that, after QE11 leaves us, I’m no longer a “monarchist”.
All Kate had to do at the time was not leak the story months after it was, apparently, all resolved and she’d apologised.
And even if she had nothing to do with it leaking, all she had to do was say it wasn’t true. She didn’t even have to say it was the reverse.
And now, all she had to do was not focus on it. The fixation on this story when Meghan has revealed that there are receipts (the apology note) just makes me want to know what the bigger story lurking behind this one is. In the interview, Meghan gave Kate an amazing out by speculating she might not have been allowed to respond to the press stories just as Meghan herself wasn’t. Just take that and don’t keep drawing attention to it!
I mean she has centered her life around catching and keeping a title, there has to be something psychological going on.
I don’t think it was ever William himself. If he was Moderately Wealthy William, she wouldn’t have looked twice at him. It was always about bagging and holding onto Future Future King William.
I stopped at the 1st paragraph that we never hear about Kate falling out with anyone because she treats them so well… what?!
Kate has no friends. And the few neighbor acquaintances she did have are gone after she tried to bully one out of her circle.
My goodness, there was even a story KP pushed about Kate having lunch with a girlfriend because She Has Friends! And the woman turned out to be her RPO is On duty.
The history is hard to ignore.
Kate is known to be a mean girl, so they spin these stories to make her appear normal when she clearly is not. At any time she could have corrected the story and been a decent person. She chose to be part of the smear campaign against Meghan instead.
I guess adopting Meghan’s style wasn’t enough for Single White Kate. She needs to cosplay Meghan’s experiences and emotions too?
She is RACIST, of course she is going to frame herself as a victim, of course she compares her 2 day “suffering” to what Meghan went through at her own hands.
Racists are always victims and they believe it. That’s what’s so wrong with them, psychologically.
1000% this. She doesn’t know how to not centre herself. She also lacks self-awareness, empathy, and critical thinking so this is not surprising. What is surprising however, is that nobody- not staff or family is thinking to put an end to this. The more she continues to respond, the worse she looks to anyone with a modicum of critical thinking skills.
“ ‘Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”
Umm, if she’s not in a position to respond, how do you know she’s mortified? Have you been hacking her phone and listening in on her conversations again, Katie Nicholl? I have no sympathy for Buttons, but KN Is a hack in every sense of the word.
Even if Kate’s version is true (eh), this is such a weird take. If Kate didn’t want “any suggestion of a rift” between herself and Meghan, why would she be saddened by the story NOW? Why not for the past 2+ years, when it was the tabloids’ favorite brick to lob at her sister-in-law?
If the appearance of happy times and good vibes is all she wanted, it’d be EASY. Let it be known through “sources” that Meghan’s version — where Kate is gracious and apologizes beautifully — is true, say that Kate’s happy to think everyone knows there was never any serious row, that she and Meghan were always on good terms personally and the press makes up stories. Look at the whopper they concocted about her chum Rose Hanbury, tra la.
Because Meghan’s version doesn’t even make Kate look bad! … but it does suggest the massive spin machine at work when it comes to Kate’s public image, and Kate’s repeated insistence on the “Saint Kate” version makes it worse. The Streisand Effect, in effect.
Never had a falling out? What about that entire dragon boat of girls she left in the lurch to go back to Bill?
I’m beginning to wonder if Kate is in an abusive marriage…and maybe that’s what Kate’s tears, Meghan’s kindness toward her during the Oprah interview, and the circling of wagons by the BRF et al are about. That in the shadows of this is William, the rage monster. I hope I’m wrong. I’ve hated the way Kate has seemed to treat Meghan, but no one deserves that…
We have no evidence of this, but the press does talk incessantly about William’s rages. It’s not a huge leap to wonder if he treats his family abusively.
I don’t think she’s being physically abused, but I definitely think that there’s emotional/financial/psychological abuse going on. She lives with a man who cant control his emotions, and has been raised to think that he, and only he matters. Who is known to have a violent temper. I think her passivity and lack of work is partially due to her not wanting to do/say anything to outshine William. I also think she has done what a lot of women in such circumstances have done, and that is lean in to their position as “this is the way it is,” and make life hell for anyone who may challenge the status quo because she, at least, has a place of privilege within it.
deleted…sorry
She had a chance to correct the record when the Tatler piece came out. She chose to keep the story with her victim as is. Kate’s really mortified because she’s been exposed to the world as a Karen.
Kate has had numerous attempts to sort the situation out. She could have asked Tatler to delete it when they were deleting parts of the story or she could have said to her friends “hey don’t mention the story at all” if she didn’t want to be “embarrassed” that she made Meghan cry.
I admit I don’t follow this closely and don’t know if this has been discussed, so please don’t get mad at me. It’s hard to follow with all the acronyms and who is actually beholden to who.
Anyway, is Kate in an abusive relationship? It just seems like after hearing what Meghan went through that maybe Kate just doesn’t have that much power over her life. Obviously Meghan was able to separate herself from it, which is awesome. I don’t know why the palace thought they could f*ck with a 30-something year old woman that’s had a long career already, but whatever. It’s just hard for me to tell if Kate has always been this way and actually has some amount of power or if she’s in an abusive relationship and internalized some of the narrative and does some of the things she does to get her abuser to shine that warm glow on her. I don’t know if I’m explaining it correctly. Anyway, not an excuse for her role in what’s going on with Meghan. And to be clear, I’m asking if her husband is mentally/emotionally abusive. I realize everyone under the palace’s control is in an abusive relationship.
Kate doesn’t get along with other women. There are stories about her not getting along with Beatrice and Eugenie. She fell out with Rose. I believe there are stories about her not getting along with Sophie. She’s just one of those women who sees every other woman as competition and doesn’t really have female friends. It’s generally thought a lot of positive stories about Kate originate with Kate’s mother as well as the Meghan made Kate cry story. As much time as Kate spends with her mother, it’s hard to imagine she isn’t on board with the things Carole does to keep the Saint Kate narrative going, but she’s also isolated so may feel Carole is all she has. But again, that would be her own fault, because she can’t get along with other women. I think their relationship is probably very dysfunctional where the mother lives vicariously through the daughter. No one really knows where one ends and the other begins. Kate appears to have no real identity of her own. She just copies.
As far as William being controlling, I think that has to be a given by now. It’s possible he’s abusive. It’s also possible she enthusiastically supports him in all his asshattery. At least when he’s not cheating on her. At best, Kate doesn’t think very hard about any of it and just goes along with Carole and William, because it’s easier. But that doesn’t explain the CW service. If Kate just goes along with everything to keep the peace, why the bitch face at the service? She can smile through abuse and adultery by William and an overbearing mother, but not being included in the CW procession angered her so much she refused to greet or talk to Meghan in public and allowed the whole world to see how pissed off she was? It just doesn’t jive.
To me the commonwealth service showed just how much Kate is the author of a lot of these attacks against Meghan. There was no need for her to behave that way to them in public. It was ignorant and disrespectful to the Queen because after all they were in a church. It was petty and mean and not the first time Kate has behaved this way.
Kate needs to take responsibility for her own actions here. She got caught and is embarrassed that she can’t throw this on Meghan.
Thanks. That makes sense.
No, there are no indications that William is mentally/emotionally abusive to Kate.
He IS a spoiled prince with an unchecked ego and some anger management problems when he doesn’t get his way.
To me, anger issues are dangerous red flags when in a marriage or close relationship. Emotional abuse can be a result of anger gone unchecked and the need for dominance and if that person can’t contain his/her temper, can they eventually control themselves physically?
@Feeshalori…exactly. I wasn’t sure if there were other indicators though.
I find this whole fanfic comment by Katie Nichol deeply sinister. It suggests that Meghan should remain complicit in Kate’s silence. That the act of speaking out ‘mortifies’ Kate. This is textbook white silence as violence – violence that has been meted out to Meghan in tonnes in the tabloid press and trash media – and white pressure to maintain the white patriarchal norms that govern this toxic white family. Kate’s inhumanity must be covered up at all costs.
Such good points, Andrew’s Nemesis.
I agree. They have wanted to silence Meghan since she and Harry started dating. It got worse when they married. I think the BRF abused Meghan emotionally and mentally by insisting that she can’t correct the press’s lies. They wanted her to be a scapegoat. At any time, the Cambridges could have openly supported the Sussexes. They chose not to and let them suffer instead.
Meghan’s email both cracked me up and confirmed to me that she was totally telling the truth.
“Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry].”
Hahahaha. That’s exactly the kind of petty email I’d send to a coworker about some BS I’m still made about.
I love it, straight from the hip and forthright. How they must have hated that!
Reading the emails now. Amazing.
This has always seemed like such a strange story for Kate to choose as her “This is why she’s such a monster!” hill to die on. Weddings are high tension and people cry sometimes! No big deal. Even if Meghan made Kate cry (which we all know she didn’t) Kate’s an idiot for letting it eat away at her. I sure as hell wouldn’t want this to be how people saw me, as someone who was still broken up about something someone said offhand/in the heat of a stressful moment two years ago. Doesn’t Kate ever get tired of being the victim all the time?
Kate’s never been called out that way so publicly for her behavior before and she doesn’t know how to handle it. Kate has received her fair share of criticism, Waity Katy, being called lazy, and I just remembered the photos that were snapped of her sunbathing topless while she was on vacation in France. THAT was VERY invasive and gross and when William went into a rage to get those pictures pulled, I can’t really fault that since they were on a private estate and some paparazzi guy had a telephoto lens. I would be livid too.
But she’s never been called to task for lying and for mistreating someone else before and she severely needed the reality check. You don’t get to push a false narrative about an event where the reverse happened. Especially when we now know Meghan has proof to back up all her claims. She needs to put out a story along the lines of “Kate feels terrible about that incident and she was mortified when the story came out that the version being put out wasn’t the truth. She is incandescent with disappointment at herself.”
This is it. Kate can’t handled being called out for being a bitch, which is what failing to correct a false story about Meghan makes her.
The comments about her nasty behaviour at the commonwealth service picked up some criticism, but it wasn’t a global audience. The Oprah interview was one of the most watched programs in years and you can’t spin letting another woman be criticized for a story that is false in the first place. And she knows Meghan can prove it, otherwise we would have gotten more stories about Meghan lying about this. So know they are going for the pity the white woman angle.
W&K were never called to the carpet for lying to the Paralympians and sneaking off on holiday instead of working. Just another example of how W&K are protected.
I’d argue you never hear her falling out with anyone because her mother isnt leaking her negative stories
My theory: Kate had a meltdown that was mostly caused by learning of William’s affair, and she told Meghan about it in her apology. Then she was arrogant enough to think that Meghan would “take one for the team” and be a silent scapegoat as Kate twisted the story, out of respect for her position in the royal family. Kate has been surrounded by people who have coddled her to a ridiculous extent, and she can’t believe that Meghan had the nerve to contradict her.
I’ve said this before, but aside from being upset at the way that Meghan was treated while she was in the midst of a serious mental health crisis, the other person I feel sorry for in this whole mess is Charlotte. She was probably right there watching mummy throw that little tantrum, and no doubt she bitched about Meghan afterwards and villainized her. Not a great behavior model for her daughter, is she? I hope that poor little girl has someone more stable in her life.
Well said! In addition, you can’t “take one for the team” if you weren’t told the rules; and was not told a ‘game’ was afoot.
All three kids have the nannies, to whom they turn publicly when they’re upset with their parents or the situation.
It was pretty clear from the polo match everyone attended shortly after Archie was born, that George and Charlotte had no relationship to speak of with Meghan. Louis, who was slightly over a year old, was the only one who showed interest in Archie. It seemed very unnatural for children their ages, so you had to wonder what the older children had heard, or been told, about Meghan.
Possible. But you have to take into account that the press only shows what fits their agenda and the children may have paid attention to Archie. They were outside where they could run around so they wouldn’t be likely to stay around a sleeping baby for a long time.
Miranda- i wonder if you’re right- that Kate’s note contains reference to what set her off, be it William cheating or something else she’s trying to hide (like William’s emotional abuse).
This would explain why the story is being doubled, tripled, and quadrupled down on: Kate is desperate to distract.
I wonder if Kate has told William and Carole the truth about what happened and what her note to Meg says.
Right, Kate is going to tell someone she barely knows “My husband is having an affair!” And then put it in writing? Oh no! She may have said some vague things about stress at home or whatever but I don’t see her putting that in writing. I bet the note DOES say “I’m sorry I made you cry”.
Yeah, I know what you mean and you may very well be right. I guess my theory is influenced by the fact that I have a couple of former friends who would absolutely say something like that to someone they barely know, because they’re fishing for pity.
Katophiles love to argue that poor Kate will not be able to respond to Meghan’s claims. Kate is unable to respond just as Meghan’s claim that she herself silenced.
I think that lots of white women act like this and it’s not due to any psychological problem. My friend group of women of colour have all experienced white women telling blatant lies about us to gain jobs, public sympathy or attention. Some of us who are queer have experienced white queer women acting like we hit on them when minding our own business. We must take up a lot of space in their minds, I guess. White women who act like this target us to “at least” feel superior to us while they are experiencing the same from white men.
@lolofalana – I love that you’re over the exhaustive analysis but you’re fibbing! Look at your screed! 😀
I agree with you in some ways. We always think we know the truth based on signs and signals that we focus on and interpret, but the fact is that not every fact is laid bare. I do think William and Kate are more at fault than Harry and Meghan, but the other fact is that the palace will. protect. the. heirs. That’s what the machine does until and unless it’s told to stop (i.e., when Edward abdicated).
So, I thought the “she’s a good person” comment was very pointed because they didnt say that about anyone else. At that point she could have said “you know Kate is a good person – Kate and William both are good people” and she didnt. It was clearly only Kate. Not William, not Charles, not the courtiers. The only ones that got positive comments like that were the Queen and Philip and Kate.
my takeaway is that Meghan doesnt have much use for Kate, but that her real issues at the palace were not with Kate, and also that there is something going on in the Cambridge marriage and Meghan did not want to pile on to Kate’s other issues, since she knows what that feels like.
The comment this was replying to seems to have disappeared, so just take it as my general thoughts lol.
KP put out an official statement that Kate does not get Botox or wear weaves. Let that sink in…she made a statement about weaves. If Kate wanted to correct the story through the Palace, she could have. If she wanted to do it through sources, she could have, just like this very article we’re reading. She did not. She should get no passes.
Exactly. She went after Tatler with a vengeance even though the editor was a school friend. So all of this Kate has no voice, she can’t speak, she’s helpless is bullish!t. Didn’t her mothers employees talk about how ruthless Carole was? You think that Kate didn’t learn from that? And if this is her and her mother tag teaming together? There is nothing at all helpless about those two.
Kate what about Katie Nichol “Kate is not in a position to respond.” This article you wrote is clearly her response.
The issue here is the whole BRF is shocked that they are getting beaten at their own game.
They broke the rule first …they are shocked that these “lower royals” would not just sit and take it. Gimme a break.
Either story makes her look like trash. Either she cried white woman tears because she didn’t get her way about ANOTHER WOMAN’S wedding or she drove the bride to tears because she didn’t get her way about ANOTHER WOMAN’S wedding.
My sister gave me grief about my wedding and I still hold it against her. I celebrated my 22nd anniversary last year. Look, we still talk when we have to, and it’s not like we are in business together.
Karen Middleton is mortified that the truth came out. That says so much.
Exactly! People will realize she is a b!tch, she doesn’t just play one on TV.
Do these writers read what they have written? “‘Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press” Um, we all saw the looks Kate gave Meghan on the “You could have had a bad bitch” tour.
After looking at these wedding photos again vs recent photos, Kate looks so much better with that extra weight in her face.
This piece just tries to deflect from the whole point- it’s not about who made cry who, the whole point is that this was never corrected because it was an inside story that was used against Meghan for years!
And the beneficiary was Kate.
Ok this story isn’t even about what did or didn’t happen anymore. What we know is that for the last two years kate and her team of leakers and mouthpieces have been spreading lies about Meghan whilst she was suicidal and pregnant. They can go back for another re-write all they want but they all have been outed, and nothin will change that once you get caught lying, no one will believe anything you say again.
Exactly. It’s now impossible to take KM seriously on such matters as mental health and pregnant women when she invested so much effort in trying to gaslight her pregnant, suicidal sister-in-law. Honestly, it does not get more character-revealing than that. The Cambridges should be ashamed, but they’re just mad they were found out.
Kate didn’t just lie to the public. She lied to others too, likely her mother and for sure to William. He doesn’t care about her that much, but is willing to run with whatever negative narrative is pushed out about the Sussexes. He’s likely furious over Meghan’s public rebuttal of the crying story, and asked Kate wtf is going on with her story. Now she can’t simply back down…bec the basis of her relationship with her husband is a network of lies/facade of ‘normalcy’. She can’t be the one to cause him any PR problems…that’s the basis of their compact.
My mother has lied to my father about what I said to her, once about an incredibly serious life-changing cry for help. She has never admitted it, because that would destroy the facade of them completely believing each other. So my father takes her side, because it would be psychically devastating to admit that the person closest to him lied.
Now William doesn’t give an ish about Kate, but he does care about bad press visavis his bro and SIL. So she’s frightened and weakly trying to insist ‘something happened to her, both sides, blah blah’. Hence the story doesn’t die, or is retracted. She lied to William and he’s furious to be caught in her basic b***h fallout, along with all the other stuff he has to deal with (of his own making ofc). So she and mum are trying to ‘fix’ it in their pathetic way to prevent loss of face. Not working tho, lol
This appears to have everything to do with Kate’s mental state at the time and nothing to do with mere bitchiness. Meghan is a very strong woman and I think it would take a LOT to make her break down over a spat about a child’s wedding dress or tights. No, this goes much deeper, and as much as Kate has behaved like an utter c*nt to Meghan since then, I doubt Meghan will ever share the reason for the tears. Kate lost it over something trivial and lashed out at Meghan when, in fact, she was probably dealing with something much more serious – all of this and more seems to lead back to William.
Kate is mortified? Good. She should be. Now she’s got even more to apologize for.
“Kate’s hagiographer”!!!! LOL This is brilliant.
It’s hard to know how much of what Kate does, if anything, has to do with her own desires and beliefs and what is due to the influence of her mother, husband, and in-laws. From all I’ve read, Carole Middleton started directing her down this path at a very early age. Did Kate herself want to switch universities to chase after William? Did she ever love William as person, or just for his future title? Does she see her children as more than just a way to tie herself to William until he becomes the King (or at least Prince of Wales)? Does she feel fulfilled in the life she has or is she hollow?
Kate is nearly 40. It is long past time to for her to be accountable for her actions. If she can’t do that, what is she teaching her children? If at first you don’t succeed, lie, lie again?
This part is really insidious and UGH:
“Katie Nicholl noted how you ‘never hear’ about the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, falling out with anyone because she is ‘very careful with how she treats others.’”
Basically she’s saying that Kate gets on with EVERYONE so the point of difference here is MEGHAN, so if Kate made her cry, it’s still Meghan’s fault. Ugh ugh ugh UGH.
I think everyone sane knows that Katie Nicholl is nothing but a lying sycophant, right? Zero credibility.
She has no female friends and apparently was and is nasty to Beatrice and Eugenie. She tried to freeze Rose out from their social circle only for everyone in that circle to very publicly through Tatler tell Karen Middleton “No thanks, we’ll keep Rose, so take a hike.” You can bet she made Pippa’s life hell growing up, too.
Schadenfraude. She’s totally shaking in her boots every time the firm makes her go out to fix this PR mess. You can bet she knows every person is looking at her, judging her, and giving her the side eye. Watching with popcorn.
I think kate enjoy being The top dog she didn’t correct the story because she enjoyed seeing Meghan suffering ok I’m so tired of people bending over to excuse kate obviously cruelty towards another woman who was heavily pregnant at time . Kate is not letting this story go because she atypically Karen her carefully crafted image that she and her mother worked for decades developing is now shattered and they are trying their hardest to rework the narrative by adding more lies more details this way to muddy the water . Kate has a voice she chooses to use it to hurt a another woman who was going to a horrible time while pregnant kate loved being the press darlings whenever Meghan was criticized for something kate made sure to either be photograph to make Meghan look bad . Now that people are calling out out her behavior she lashing out at Meghan because kate believe that Meghan is not only beneath her but Meghan she gladly continue to take the abuse directly at her .
Too bad she’s never been mortified at the way her sister-in-law has been, and continues to be, treated. Too bad she’s not mortified her brother-in-law felt he had to remove his wife and child from an explosively toxic environment. Where are the campaigns to address this travesty? Where are the scores of people horrified that any royal would feel intellectually, physically and mentally traumatized and begin immediate targeted and sweeping initiatives to clean house and clean country. We are truly living in an era where The Donald has a platform and millions of supporters and the royal family holds onto centuries-old roots with a complicit country. We are all witnessing disgusting behavior glorified. Backed. Supported. Preferred. Defended. Voted for. Cheers.
Can someone tell me why Kate had no undergarment of any kind under her dress on the 2014 Royal tour?? When in the past she has always had the wind blowing her dress up. That time no panties.
Well, if I was a ‘royal expert’ writing idiot fanfic for the Daily Mail, I’d put out a story that she’s indulging a kink of William’s.
I am not entirely sure why she would gaslight and project onto Meghan, since she clearly seemed to have all the advantages. As someone mentioned the past problems with Beatrice, Eugenie and her reaction to Rose. The reason is obvious. If one can retrieve past items from 2018 from Katie Nichols written for Vanity Fair, she was always kvetching about being busy and not having time for Meghan when, in fact, the Cambridges and Sussexes did not see each other socially for six months after the May 2018 wedding. Anyone remember the drive she took up to BP after the Queen interceded, before the Xmas 2018 celebrations? That was the time “she did not even put one foot wrong.”
One cannot make a case, after there are differing versions of the same story readily available. Maybe this is the intent. Seems like stupid obvious propaganda meaning to be PR.
She also complained about Harry, strange. Whatever was Harry’s obligations towards her?
There are reports stating that Carol was horrible to the staff at their discount party business , both Carol and Kate can be quite rude to wait staff.
Remember how she boasted in the Tatler article about taking down Pippa, now ‘ Pippa does not know who she is’.
Kate has achieved her mother’s wildest dreams, whilst being infantilized and is furious that another person especially a WOC can be just as or even more accomplished by being a grown up disciplined hard worker.
She has to be aware that the RF as an institution only allows the heirs to be socially and emotionally stunted. She could get away with this behaviour as long as Harry, the adult, was around to be the scapegoat. In his absence, should the 2nd heir messes up as he is inclined to do, another scapegoat would have to be available, another person will have to invite ‘intrusion’ for the balance of ‘sycophancy’, the cockup that the BTM calls ‘accountability’.
She has produced the heir and spares, is dispensable, as indicated by the now famous Tatler article, can be used to rehabilitate him, if necessary, they can always give Carol Middleton a title, as a parting gift.
Does Kate really have so little going on in her life that she has to spend two years perpetuating this lie about Megan? Just to make herself look good? Most women with kids, career and all sorts of demands on their time would not bother with such a story for two weeks, let alone two years. It just goes to show how very little meaningful work she is actually engaged in on a day to day basis. She comes across as an obsessive loser here. I’m really seeing why William and Kate are together, they are two peas in a borderline-psychopathic pod.
I find it quite telling that some posters insist on putting Kate in a sympathetic light: “she probably cried too”, “maybe her relationship with William is abusive”. Like…please fcking stop.
Kate has a history of nastiness, especially towards other women, dating back to her twenties. For all the effort she’s put into presenting herself as a tabula rasa, there have been two consistent descriptions of her character that she’s never been able to fully shake: she’s extremely competitive (again, with women in particular) and she’s “grand”, aka arrogant and stuck up. Her own cousin even stated that it was difficult to get her to care about things outside of her tiny, sheltered world.
It’s time for people to stop making excuses for the spoiled white woman and accept the fact that she’s a bitch. She’s shown her true self multiple times over the years and some of you STILL refuse to see it, which is why I believe her status as a white woman is part of this willful blindness.
+1
Well, one of those was me. I don’t know that her husband is abusive, and as I said in that post I haven’t followed the royals closely. I also said it doesn’t excuse the way she was acting. Just an observation from someone that has seen how some people can act in an abusive relationship. However, if she’s got a history of this, as you say she does, then cool. She’s a bitch. Even if she were in an abusive relationship, and that were part of the reason that she acts or participates the way she does, then that would absolutely be her using a racist system to her advantage and would therefore be racist. I don’t have a dog in this fight though. If she’s an awful racist person, then she is.
She is a total bitch. Everything else aside – all the stories over the past years, etc – we saw her in action at the Commonwealth service last year. That was not a nice person.
I’m someone who says Kate is likely in an abusive relationship. I do not think that absolves her, or can be seen as an excuse for her behavior. Kate’s a grown woman who is still treated like a child by the media, her mother, and the palace. She has accepted this, and has likely bought into this idea of herself as a delicate flower who must be protected against the mean black woman. She’s the kind of person in an abusive relationship who turns around and abuses other people as a way to gain the only power she has access to. Living with a rage monster means she likely experiences emotional abuse, and I hope for her kids sake that she can shield them from it. I feel sorry for her in that regard–as I would for anyone in that situation. “Feeling sorry” does NOT mean absolution–I’m sad that a woman is stuck in a shitty situation and feels trapped within it. Abused people often turn around and do appalling things–they often become abusers themselves (which is why we should celebrates the ones who break those chains). Two things can be true: a person can be in an abusive relationship while also being someone who should be held accountable for her own decisions and choices.
I get @Beach Dreams’ exasperation–the media would certainly absolve Kate if any of this came out–it’s the “protect white women at the expense of WOC” trope I think we all hate.
IF, and this is a big if, kate is in an abusive relationship and has not choice in all of this – she could have whispered this to Meghan and nothing further would have been said.
I don’t think I’ll ever understand why Kate sobbing over children’s tights was supposed to make her look good.
I don’t know why, but this tickled me. I’ve definitely sobbed over weird shit before, but usually that was just a trigger. But, yeah, dry it up real quick and hope no one saw. I don’t generally broadcast it to the world.
Nicola Throp in an interview with Alex Beresford made an excellent point. When the original Meghan made Kate cry article came out, the media and most of the British people did not question if Kate was telling the truth. Now that is Meghan telling her side most of British media and people are questioning if Meghan is telling the truth. Why was Kate allowed the benefit of the doubt? Why is Meghan not allowed the benefit of the doubt?
I know why, we all know why. I’m sick and tired of the double standard. Collectively, we (all races) need to start calling out this type of attitudes. We all need to pull our heads out of the sand if our heads are still in the sand. I’m calling on all people not just those society have marked as POC.
Kate is upset the lie got exposed? What kinda idiotic PR is even this?
Yes, she should be mortified. It was sorted until her husband put out a damaging lie. To let a lie stand in public as released by your family and now to be found out is morifying. Her bitchy behavior keeps coming back to haunt her.
“Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”
Yeah. HOW DOES THAT FEEL?