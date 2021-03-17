Duchess Kate is ‘mortified’ that her lie about crying at the wedding fitting was exposed

The more the British press talks about this dramatic moment between then-Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge before the 2018 wedding, the more I’m convinced that there is something deeply psychologically wrong with Kate. For more than two bloody years, Kate and her people have actively pushed the “Meghan made Kate cry at a bridesmaid’s fitting” story. The story first appeared in the fall of 2018 as part of the larger smear campaign against Meghan, and it was repeatedly cited in all of the negative press against the Sussexes in 2019 and 2020. Various royal reporters would tweak the story every now and then, one version with Kate weeping over kids’ tights, another version with Kate weeping over the fit or style of Charlotte’s dress. The details were never nailed down because, again, the point was always to weaponize Kate’s white tears against Meghan specifically. Kate and her people were even talking about the same f–king story in the “Catherine the Great” Tatler story and in new exclusives just days before the Oprah interview. Well, you’ll never believe this, but Kate’s hagiographer Katie Nicholl has an update about how Kate currently feels about Meghan blowing up a two-and-a-half-year-old lie.

Kate Middleton found it ‘mortifying’ that allegations she made Meghan Markle cry during a row over bridesmaids’ dresses re-emerged during the Oprah Winfrey interview – two years ago after first being reported in 2018, a royal expert claimed. Katie Nicholl noted how you ‘never hear’ about the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, falling out with anyone because she is ‘very careful with how she treats others.’ Previously, it was believed it was Meghan who had made Kate cry during a row over bridesmaids’ dresses. But during the bombshell broadcast, Meghan said: ‘She (Kate) was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers’. Speaking to OK! magazine, Katie Nicholl explained: ‘Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard.’ Katie added there are ‘different versions’ of the story and claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know Kate is ‘not in a position to respond’. ‘From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed,’ the royal expert told the publication. ‘Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that. The royal expert went on to claim that Kate Middleton has been left ‘saddened, disappointed and hurt’ in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. She added it has been a ‘very hard’ few days for the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, who stepped out with husband Prince William, 38, on Thursday during a visit to School2 in east London – their first engagement since the royal was accused by Meghan of making her cry. ‘This has been a very hard few days for Kate, but she turned up and committed to her work and duty last week. People did notice that she appeared downcast and subdued. Behind closed doors she has been saddened, disappointed and hurt.’ She continued that Prince William and Kate ‘feel let down’ after they were ‘hugely welcoming’ to Meghan and Harry – and added: ‘Obviously, they still love Harry and Meghan, but this interview has ruffled feathers.’

[From The Daily Mail]

This is what I’m saying about how there’s something deeply unsettling about Kate and her actions simply with regard to this narrow issue. If Meghan’s version is correct – and I believe it is, especially considering The Receipts – then Kate said or did something vile and bitchy to Meghan, Meghan cried and Kate apologized in a day or two. And then that incident was twisted and used against Meghan for some-odd 28 months as an example of Meghan being hateful, aggressive, selfish and a “bully.” Even with Meghan’s side out there now, Karen Middleton is STILL going to the media to frame herself as Meghan’s victim, and that Meghan has now done something horrible by revealing the truth. Just the fact that Kate was perfectly fine with assuming Meghan’s experience and perpetuating an air of aggrieved victimhood all this time is f–king bonkers. The fact that Karen can’t let it go or admit (in even the slightest way) that she f–ked up is completely unhinged.