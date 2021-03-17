“Would you like to see Sebastian Stan in a romantic drama?” links

Trailer for Monday, a romance with an ‘80s vibe starring Sebastian Stan & Denise Gough. This looks hot & complicated! [LaineyGossip]
Hello to Joel McHale’s buff arms. [Just Jared]
The latest revelations from Allen v. Farrow. [Pajiba]
Alabama lifts ban on yoga in schools. [Towleroad]
Josie Canseco sells swimwear, provocatively. [Egotastic]
Tiffany Haddish takes offense at being compared to Nicki Minaj. [Dlisted]
Balmain’s latest collection is… eh. [Go Fug Yourself]
Let’s do a real background check on Brett Kavanaugh. [Jezebel]
Eight people murdered in hate crime in Georgia. [Buzzfeed]
Taraji P. Henson in David Koma. [RCFA]
The Honest Trailer for WandaVision. [OMG Blog]
Love After Lockup dude is a domestic abuser, quelle surprise. [Starcasm]
Yes, yes I would.
He’s aging very well
Yes I would
Oh he’s the winter soldier! I thought he was the guy on The wedding planner engaged to jlo that just aged well.
heck yeah
Definitely. Dude is hella attractive
Hello Joel McHale’s arms as well as the rest of him! 😉
Yes indeedy!
I would. My husband and I are currently watching all the Marvel movies in the right order, and we just watched The Winter Soldier. I have a total crush on him. He is so gorgeous!
Ever since I first laid my eyes on him in OUAT, I have been all about SS.
He was in one two years ago with Shailene Woodley
The tiny relationship subplot in The Martian between him and Kate Mara was adorable. One could also make the argument that I, Tonya was a very very dark romantic drama…….