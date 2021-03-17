“Would you like to see Sebastian Stan in a romantic drama?” links
  • March 17, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Trailer for Monday, a romance with an ‘80s vibe starring Sebastian Stan & Denise Gough. This looks hot & complicated! [LaineyGossip]
Hello to Joel McHale’s buff arms. [Just Jared]
The latest revelations from Allen v. Farrow. [Pajiba]
Alabama lifts ban on yoga in schools. [Towleroad]
Josie Canseco sells swimwear, provocatively. [Egotastic]
Tiffany Haddish takes offense at being compared to Nicki Minaj. [Dlisted]
Balmain’s latest collection is… eh. [Go Fug Yourself]
Let’s do a real background check on Brett Kavanaugh. [Jezebel]
Eight people murdered in hate crime in Georgia. [Buzzfeed]
Taraji P. Henson in David Koma. [RCFA]
The Honest Trailer for WandaVision. [OMG Blog]
Love After Lockup dude is a domestic abuser, quelle surprise. [Starcasm]

GQ Men of the Year Awards, Arrivals, Tate Modern, London, UK

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Would you like to see Sebastian Stan in a romantic drama?” links”

  1. nicegirl says:
    March 17, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    Yes, yes I would.

    Reply
  2. nicegirl says:
    March 17, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    Yes, yes I would.

    Reply
  3. Quincytoo says:
    March 17, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    He’s aging very well
    Yes I would

    Reply
  4. Wiglet Watcher says:
    March 17, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    Oh he’s the winter soldier! I thought he was the guy on The wedding planner engaged to jlo that just aged well.

    Reply
  5. bobafelty says:
    March 17, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    heck yeah

    Reply
  6. Normades says:
    March 17, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    Definitely. Dude is hella attractive

    Reply
  7. Reece says:
    March 17, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Hello Joel McHale’s arms as well as the rest of him! 😉

    Reply
  8. L84Tea says:
    March 17, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    I would. My husband and I are currently watching all the Marvel movies in the right order, and we just watched The Winter Soldier. I have a total crush on him. He is so gorgeous!

    Reply
  9. Humbugged says:
    March 17, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    He was in one two years ago with Shailene Woodley

    Reply
  10. chimes@midnight says:
    March 17, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    The tiny relationship subplot in The Martian between him and Kate Mara was adorable. One could also make the argument that I, Tonya was a very very dark romantic drama…….

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment