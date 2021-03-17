“Would you like to see Sebastian Stan in a romantic drama?” links

Trailer for Monday, a romance with an ‘80s vibe starring Sebastian Stan & Denise Gough. This looks hot & complicated! [LaineyGossip]

Hello to Joel McHale’s buff arms. [Just Jared]

The latest revelations from Allen v. Farrow. [Pajiba]

Alabama lifts ban on yoga in schools. [Towleroad]

Josie Canseco sells swimwear, provocatively. [Egotastic]

Tiffany Haddish takes offense at being compared to Nicki Minaj. [Dlisted]

Balmain’s latest collection is… eh. [Go Fug Yourself]

Let’s do a real background check on Brett Kavanaugh. [Jezebel]

Eight people murdered in hate crime in Georgia. [Buzzfeed]

Taraji P. Henson in David Koma. [RCFA]

The Honest Trailer for WandaVision. [OMG Blog]

Love After Lockup dude is a domestic abuser, quelle surprise. [Starcasm]