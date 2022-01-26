Prince William ‘wants to remain neutral’ as Charles & Harry’s relationship thaws

Prince Charles clearly wants people to believe that he is actively trying to bury the hatchet with Prince Harry, and that they are in more frequent communication. I have some doubts, but sure, let’s go with that. What’s interesting is that IF Charles and Harry are in communication these days, it probably means that Harry and William still barely speak to each other. The current royal narrative is that William is, as ever, incandescent with rage at his younger brother, and William doesn’t miss Harry or want Harry to ever come back. William and Kate successfully exiled the Sussexes because they (the Keens) wanted the spotlight all to themselves. So now they have it. What does it mean for the Other Brother if Charles and Harry’s relationship is thawing?

Prince William is said to want to remain neutral in a feud between his dad and brother over claims made about Camilla in Harry’s imminent memoir. Charles has reportedly told aides he fears his younger son’s new book will be an “excoriating takedown” of the Duchess of Cornwall, particularly in the early years of the couple’s romance.

While Wills cares for his father deeply, he is believed to want to steer well clear of the drama.

A source told The Sun: “Charles has shared his concerns with William, and is keen he somehow goes on the record and sticks up for Camilla, should the book attack her. But as much as William loves his father, he’s unlikely to want to get involved. In all likelihood he will try and stay neutral.”

This is actually kind of interesting to me! I come at these royal stories – as I think many of us do – through the perspective of “how does Harry feel/is this bad for Harry.” When really, it’s a chess board with a lot of moving pieces. There’s a good chance that Charles is actually trying to thaw out his relationship with Harry specifically to get under William’s skin, to “check” William in some way. Charles is playing the longer game, and as we’ve seen repeatedly, William is incapable of planning for the long-term. The idea of William “staying out of it” when Charles and Harry are talking… well, it might mean that Charles is actually telling William to stay out of it.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace announced that William would attend the opening of the new BAFTA headquarters. William is the (honorary) president of BAFTA, and his only tasks are “occasionally showing up to premieres and the BAFTAs” and he rarely even does that. So I guess it is pretty notable that he’s attending this opening.

30 Responses to “Prince William ‘wants to remain neutral’ as Charles & Harry’s relationship thaws”

  1. Chloe says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Ahhh on the former post about Charles’ worry for harry’s memoir I asked the question if that article could have come from KP. I guess now i have my answer

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      January 26, 2022 at 8:51 am

      Willdemot is so ‘neutral’ he sent Jason Knauf to court against Harry’s wife. You LOST egghead and the world sees you for what you are. Give it up, roll up your sleeves and go cut those ribbons. No amount of rehabilitation of your image will work.

      Reply
  2. Woke says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:13 am

    William and Kate are chasing so much different demo their PR is all over the place. The demo they want to appeal to with Kate style revamp and Will podcast most likely already picked a side those that are neutral don’t drive the conversation or make them trendy or part of pop culture like with H&M. Then the demo they are catering to by letting JK smear Meghan without hiding his hands and having this hard stance that it’s H&M at fault are their base the demo that really prop them up. Interesting to see how they’ll keep up.
    Charles is not genuine at all but at least has the intelligence to see that he must have at least the appearance of being cool with Harry.

    Reply
  3. Justplainme says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:14 am

    Sorry Charles, all this means is you cannot count on TOB to stick up for Camilla. You think you can use his jealousy of Harry to take your side but apparently both sons still hate her decades after your affair with her caused the divorce.

    Reply
  4. equality says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:15 am

    So when do we get the story that Kate was the peacemaker helping PC and H to connect and keeping W “neutral”?

    Reply
  5. BayTampaBay says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Baldy is such a loser.

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:18 am

    I see. There’s an imaginary feud between Charles and Harry over imaginary criticism of Camilla in Harry’s not yet published memoir. And William is going to stay out of this imaginary situation. That’s good – it leaves William more time to conduct his actual feud against Harry.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      January 26, 2022 at 9:09 am

      When all you can write about is hypotheticals, that really is scraping the bottom of the barrel. These so-called reporters really have no clue what’s going on. SMH

      Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:18 am

    i think this is actually a pretty strong rebuke to Charles. William is saying that he’s not going to defend Camilla and will remain “neutral,” my guess is because anything that harry says about her william will agree with.

    But again, I dont think Camilla is going to be a focus or “target” of this memoir, I think Charles is worried for his own skin more than hers, and its the same thing though – William isn’t going to defend Charles either.

    But if I were William, I would be more worried what my younger brother might have to say about me and my wife.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      January 26, 2022 at 8:28 am

      I wonder if harry might touch on those bullying claims and where that might have originated from.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        January 26, 2022 at 8:53 am

        @Chloe: Harry’s spoken about the bullying claims on the Me You Can See documentary. He didn’t say who he thinks did it but that it was done to smear Meghan.

    • Over it says:
      January 26, 2022 at 8:37 am

      But you would think that after William seeing what his father’s cheating did to his mom and their marriage, that he would Have become a better, faithful husband. But nope. He took all that bad from Charles but likes to act like he is above it all and a better man because he isn’t divorcing his stepford or that Kate and her parents are so desperate to be queen that he doesn’t have to lift a finger to get her to stay quiet. So his cheating can continue and he keeps looking better than his dad. And yes, his arrogant ass should be worried about what Harry can say about those two after what they have done to Meghan. Jason didn’t give himself permission to break his nda did he ?

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        January 26, 2022 at 8:41 am

        Well, this part – ” he likes to act like he is above it all and a better man because he isn’t divorcing his stepford” I think is exactly the point. William has convinced himself that what he is doing is fine and he is SO MUCH BETTER than his father because he’s not divorcing Kate, or it won’t be as public and messy a divorce as what Charles and Diana went through, or whatever. People like him never think they are making the same “mistake” or behaving as badly as other people. So he thinks what he is doing in his marriage is a completely different issue from what Charles did to Diana.

  8. jferber says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Neutral as opposed to helpful or vengeance demon. Okay, you stay neutral, Baldy, but you know what? You’re a liar.

    Reply
  9. Jay says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:22 am

    As president of BAFTA, attending this event is sincerely the least William can possibly do – his schedule doesn’t exactly seem full, y’know?

    As for a thawing between Harry and Charles, I think it’s yet another example of Charles trying to play his sons against each other. He made sure it was known that HE reached out to his prodigal son (Harry), but pretty conspicuously left William out of it. I don’t know if he is trying to push William to make a similar public gesture, or if he’s just enjoying that William is now on the outs. Maybe both things can be true.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 26, 2022 at 8:27 am

      *gasp* how dare you!?!? He is VERY VERY busy!!!! Those gardens don’t tend themselves!

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        January 26, 2022 at 9:11 am

        I think he has moved on from that garden, though. But I am certain Baldingham would like to maintain his attorney-client privilege as long as it takes to dump wife #1 for wife #2, as soon as TQ passes! He is staying neutral due to the fact he isn’t interested or has his own plans up his sleeve.

        But you are right Becks1, due to Baldingham and the games that he plays. He never looks to see how to gain his ultimate goal and plan accordingly. No, Baldingham will steal, lie and conspire with no forethought. Baldingham hasn’t the capacity or the thought process to create the steps to reach his goal. Baldingham is driven by his anger/jealousy to determine his next step, without the slightest idea how each action he takes alters his pathway to his goal.

        I hope that I made some sense. No sleep, pain and meds. Lots of meds!

      • Jay says:
        January 26, 2022 at 9:40 am

        @Becks1, I’m just worried he might exhaust his poor self on this outing and not be able to make it to the actual awards ceremony…
        @bothsidesnow, hope you feel better soon!

  10. Over it says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Maybe Willy is saying he wants to stay neutral because Harry relationship with him will forever be space because Willy is an engorged, incandescent, racist D—ckless wonder of the world and Harry hasn’t forgotten about what William and Kate did to Meghan y letting Jason break his nda. Or Kate 40th birthday rants about what a terrible person Meghan is but Kate being a white savior is far to roses to be like Meghan. Or how about Robert Lacey book when William called Meghan all those absolutely vile horrible names .
    Yeah. Harry has a long list to fill that space between him and Baldimort

    Reply
  11. Harper says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Charles to William: If you stick up for my second wife in the press, I’ll do the same for yours one day.

    Reply
  12. Snuffles says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:34 am

    At this point I’m just picturing the RRs having imaginary conversations in their heads while taking dictation.

    Reply
  13. Over it says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:41 am

    These pictures of William the bald crack me up, on the top in the uniform, we have what William wishes he looked like, versus the next one, Williams reality .

    Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:50 am

    I think when called upon to do so, William will side with Charles against Harry. His comments about Bashir showed that he’s fully behind the Windsors now.

    Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:58 am

    My take on these 2 stories is:

    1 – Its not really Chuck who’s worried but TOB and Keen Mutton McButtons, they are projecting onto others as always
    2 – This is William broadcasting that he is out of the loop on Chuck and Harry’s comms/relationship and is not happy about it as he can’t interfere. It also reeks of a ‘what about meeeeeeeee’
    3 – William inserting himself into the narrative, as he always does
    4 – Got to keep feeding the beast

    He really is a pathetic assh0le.

    Reply
  16. TheOriginalMia says:
    January 26, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Neutral? More like not even involved in the conversations because Harry isn’t speaking to him and Charles knows he’ll sabotage any positive movement in his relationship with Harry. As for Camilla, Harry isn’t going to bash her. That’s just a fevered dream. His beef is with the Firm, his father and William. Those 3 are the ones who should and are worried about the book. But even then, I don’t think this book will be a bash fest on them either. It’ll take broad swipes at them as Harry discusses his development and maturation.

    Reply
    • WHAT says:
      January 26, 2022 at 9:35 am

      These rotas are always instigating cause they have nothing on California. One Will is neutral cause he’s never had to say sorry or have a true consequence for his actions as the future king. It’s always been Kate, Charles, Harry fixing it or Making the first move. So he’ll never be the first one to repair a relationship. I think this is the reason Meg nor Harry goes to the jubilee. You dragged Meghan with Jason, Kate’s trying to be her even on her lasest event, she’s trying to copy, yet let’s everyone know on 📷 that she despises her and even rolled her eyes at a joke about suits. The rota will stalk them the entire time they’d be in Britain why go to the jubilee? The children aren’t close so why even put yourself in the situation.

      Reply
  17. Jais says:
    January 26, 2022 at 9:37 am

    Why do I feel like William’s bafta involvement might mean no Spencer noms? If he can sway that, he will try. Or swaying what people say during broadcast. Wasn’t he in the audience when rebel Wilson made those comments about Harry and Andrew? I cannot imagine that went over well.

    Reply

