Lilibet Diana’s first birthday falls during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations

Buckingham Palace has been making plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee for months already. Since last summer, British people have known that the palace is pulling out all of the stops for the jubilee, complete with a four-day “weekend” from June 2-June 5. Meaning, no work, the banks are off and everyone is supposed to party and get sauced and toast Her Maj. It only occurred to People Magazine (and other outlets) that Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s first birthday falls in the middle of the Queen’s Jubilee festivities. Gemini queens ONLY!
Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will coincide with the first birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana. Lili, as the couple calls their second child, will turn 1 on June 4, 2022 — the same weekend that the U.K. will hold festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
June 2 marks the anniversary of the Queen’s 1953 coronation at Westminster Abbey. She ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25 years old, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI — but her coronation was postponed until 16 months later to allow for a mourning period.
Buckingham Palace announced a weekend of celebrations (and an extended bank holiday!) for this year, spanning from June 2 until June 5.
On Lili’s birthday, the Queen plans to attend the Derby at Epsom Downs as well as the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace, a concert featuring some of the world’s biggest entertainers that will be broadcast live from Buckingham Palace.
Other events that weekend will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen’s birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
The Queen has not yet met baby Lili (whose name was inspired by the monarch’s childhood nickname) in person. Lili was born in California after Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to the U.S. after stepping back as senior working members of the royal family. A source previously told PEOPLE that the Queen met the baby girl via video call shortly after her birth.Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, “were very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived,” the source said.
Wait… if Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was June 2, 1953, then wouldn’t NEXT year be her actual Platinum Jubilee? 2023 is the seventieth anniversary of her coronation, not 2022. I guess they’re fudging it because Liz “became” the Queen in 1952 when her father died (aka the accession). And then throw in the whole Trooping the Colour thing which has nothing to do with coronations or accessions, and I’m pretty confused about y’all are actually celebrating.
As for the fact that Lili was born on June 4th and what it all means… I appreciate the symbolism and I think the Sussexes appreciate it too. My guess is that once Harry and the government work out the security issue, the Sussexes will actually make a plan to come to the Jubilee in June and they’ll bring Lili and Archie to meet the Queen. I think the Jubilee – and not the memorial for Prince Philip – will be the occasion for which Harry brings his family back for a visit.
Well well well. now we see the Sussexes long game. Birth of their daughter timed so she turns one during the platinum jubilee, thus stealing all the Queen’s thunder.
well played Sussexes. Well played.
(I’m clearly joking before people attack me lol.)
Hahaha i had the exact same thought 😃
So funny because it’s so true! Cue the “Meghan got induced just so she could give birth during the dates that would coincide with the Jubliee a year later so she could ruin it for the Queeeeeen! She plotted the whole thing!” stories in 3, 2, 1….
And the derangers will actually accuse her of that lol.
Didn’t Camila Tominey insist that Meghan had a c-section scheduled (or maybe it was an induction) for June 10, because she wanted the baby to have the same birthday as Prince Philip. So it was always about stealing thunder for baby Lili, right from the get go. We see you Meghan.
(again, kidding, lol. I feel like I need to be very clear about that.)
And the same ones accused her of faking her pregnancies, lol. Go figure.
🤨🤔😳🤯😱
😝😆😂🤣😉
Lol. Becks, your on fire today. Lolol. Stop giving the daily fail headlines, you know they love to steal celebitches theories especially the sarcastic ones.
Lol.
I think as a show of good faith, lili can take her smash cake and use petty face for the actual smashing. Now that’s entertainment.lol
Yeah, I want to make my child’s first bday memorable by taking her to the family she probably doesn’t even see.
I think he is working out security so he feels safe whenever he brings the family not just the Jubilee.
Only, there’s nothing to work out.☹️☹️
Over here, Priti Patel’s office have let it be known that NO WAY are they going to agree to Harry’s request.
The govt nastily described Harry as a ‘minor royal’, saying if they therefore allow him access to intelligence officers, it’ll cause an uproar.
So celebrities and rich folks who are allowed to pay for that police protection are “major royals”?
That makes it easy for Harry to just peace out of any UK celebrations with the Windsors.
Harry may be a “minor” royal but he’s a major celebrity and they allow celebrities to pay for proper protections. They just don’t want H&M coming back and over shadowing the “major” royals and their dullness.
Fluffy bunny, please correct me if I’m wrong but I didn’t think any private person could hire armed protection in the UK?
I think she’s referring to police protection. Some private persons are able to pay for police protection (which is considered better than private security I guess bc they have access to more threat information and other security agencies etc) – like notably Kate Moss paid for it for her wedding.
Priti Patel does not have the last word. A judicial review would examine her decisions and issue a report. Government ministers can be challenged in court.
I disagree, I think they will return sooner due to the queen’s ailing health. I think they would have even been back in Nov/Dec during her first health crisis if it weren’t for security.
I thought it was against protocol to take the attention from someone on her birthday. That’s what gets claimed for Kate if H&M breathe during her birthday week.
I hope Harry and Meghan stay in California and release the cutest little video of Lili for her birthday. I want to see some heads explode.
This. Some kind of charity based video that prompts the Sussex Squad to donate in Lili’s honor and ignore the Queen and her ridiculous party. I donated for Archie’s birthday last year and my husband questioned me a couple of days later when he saw the charge and I was like it’s Archie’s birthday and he was like who?
@Chloe
Yep with her smash cake!!!
On the other hand I can’t believe she’s1 already. Wow.
MerlinsMom: well, she’s not, not for another four months. LOL.
People magazine has become the UK version of the tabloids.
Don’t they! Though they think that they are being coy and cleaver, with access to the American soil, try as they might to smear Meghan, and Harry as well, when we ALL knew what the entire RF did to Meghan. Meghan is one of us and we didn’t care for the British Monarchy in 1770’s, so why would we want to see or read any campaigns against Meghan on US soil?
Technically the queens 70 years on the throne will the Feb. 6th. And the person who figured out that Lili’s first birthday coincides with the jubilee must get a prize for this amazing piece of investigate journalism *rolls eyes*
In my opinion that is even more reason to stay in California. But then again the decision isn’t mine.
Aha! We know who the real thunder stealer is! August Brooksbank, with his February 9 birthday.
Lol. Becks lol.
It’s a conspiracy! The Sussexes and Brooksbanks were in cahoots to plan and time their pregnancies just so the births would steal the queen’s thunder on her jubilee year lol.
Harry’s got an event on February 3, just before TQ’s big day. There’s a virtual BetterUp event which now includes a special guest – Meghan’s good friend Serena. Can’t wait to hear the fuss coming up over that.
@Chloe – You are so very correct. Elizabeth became QEII the second her father died on 6 Feb 1952. No coronation is necessary to become the sovereign of The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
However, becoming the head of The Church of England may be a different matter but I really do not know anything regarding CoE matters.
She became the reigning monarch in every sense on 7th February and that included being head of the Church of England. Her uncle never had a coronation but his position as head of the Church was a major factor in the abdication.
If they were smart they’d have the Queen and Charles lead a happy birthday singalong at one of the events if only for PR purposes.
Yeah, these people are not smart. They are many things, but they no brain good.
The queen has got to be the mother in law to end all mother inlaws
Lili blindsided the Queen with this
Lol. You guys are terrible. Lol.
Given the gigantic mess our PM is in certain folk will want a big Royal story to distract from the soon to be released report on Party gate. RR keep banging on about Jubilee and Harry’s memoirs which are months away! They need a big Royal story to hog the headlines so watch this space for more made up crap about M and H and the kids! Yes Basher’s harem would keep the tabloids in clover for months but not if a super injunction is in place so carry on trashing M and H.
Becks your comments are sending me!! 🤣😂. The British royal press is so ridiculous that accusations of Lili stealing the queen’s thunder isn’t that far fetched. I think it was Angela Levin who accused Meghan of wanting to be induced on what would have been Philip’s 100th birthday. Meanwhile Meghan had already given birth unknown to the press. So ridiculous
I saw Hello saying that Elizabeth is hosting a special party on Lilibet’s birthday. Not the jubilee being relegated lol 😂
I saw Richard Fitzwilliam saying around Kate’s birthday that her & Meghan should put their differences aside for the sake of the jubilee. Also saw a headline that Elizabeth is insisting on united front by William & Harry for her big party. so I suspect the press are keen for happy, reunited family storylines & probably want to be able to do cute fluffy report that Lili’s 1st birthday was spent with Lilibet senior& the rest of her ‘doting’ Windsor relatives.
Perhaps the royal advisers& press should have thought ahead to the jubilee before telling us how much William & Kate despise Meghan, how her & Harry are damaged goods, launched that bullying review, how Lili’s name wasn’t approved & having Knauf help the Mail on Sunday’s defence.
@ABritGuest: Ken Wharfe said to the DM that the family would the Jubilee to be a happy occasion and that they wouldn’t want Harry over in the US doing his own thing. So the press and family are very aware of the optics of at least Harry not being there for the Jubilee. That’s why I don’t think Harry should go if things are not truly resolved.
Well, Harry strait up said he will not go unless his security is sorted, which, for him, is the ability to pay for police. Which I think will eventually get sorted bc the media wants them to be able to return. They’ll still say how dare he pay for his own police of course but the alternative is that the family will never go the Uk. Harry wasn’t kidding when he put his name to that statement.
But yeah @abritguest- why would they want to be around people who called them damaged goods? Very short-sighted. I tend to think the media wants them to return but the family does not. Unfortunately, the family is beholden to the papers so it doesn’t matter what they want. But again why you calling them damaged goods and then hoping they’ll come back?
So who gets the cake on June 4th, lili or Lilibet?
I have my doubts that Harry and Meghan will be participating the Jubilee but we’ll see. I definitely think that they want to come over around the time of Invictus Games which starts on the Easter weekend in April but the Jubilee and all that entails seems unlikely just because of what the Palace will be doing and leaking to the press about Harry and Meghan. Plus, hanging over this whole thing is the report on the bullying allegations. Does Meghan really want to there when the Palace has been smearing her and plotting against and her children the whole time? Let’s not forget the Palace was upset that she named her daughter Lilibet. I’m excluding Harry from this because he’s not the one getting the brunt of the abuse from the Royal Family and the Palace. He’s still welcomed by the family and the Palace.
I don’t think ‘the Palace’ was upset about the name Lilibet, I think it was the ROTA pack that was.
No. The palace was upset and let it be known through all the big channels : BBC, Times and Telegraph.
People need to let go of this myth that the Windsors are incapable of callousness and cruelty, and it’s all the rota.
The rota did not imagine the Windsors helping the MOS in their case against Meghan.☹️
Nor did they cook up the nasty nicknames William and staff slung at her.☹️
I still cannot believe that H and M didn’t ask permission from TQ. Harry would never not do that. They have clearly zoomed or whatever. So who is SO upset with harry ‘stealing’ his grandmother’s nickname? The answer seems to be everyone who feel they need a stick to beat them with and/or control them. Everything they do shows they are ahead of everyone: grey men and the rats
They were already going to steal the BRF’s thunder whether or not they went to the Jubilee. But it’ll be Lil’ Diana’s birthday too? Oh, honey. I didn’t want them to go at all before. But now? I mean, I won’t be mad if they go and have it turn into the Sussex family celebration. LOL, it’s what queenie and the rest of those bums deserve. I hope Meghan stunts on those hoes fashion wise too. Give us a whole week of custom made looks from all the greatest French and Italian fashion houses.
“I hope Meghan stunts on those hoes fashion wise”
Lol, Kate really doesn’t want to ever have to stand next to Meghan again. Trying to imagine it actually makes me laugh. Kinda don’t blame her just bc Meghan is stunning and for Kate that’s prob real hard.
I don’t like to imagine Meghan around her abusers but if she ever is, she will be dignified and classy AF, as usual. I wonder if Kate would do a repeat of the CW/polo match vibe or if she will give act like they’re friends a la tennis match vibe? Like there would be a real crisis at KP. Should they act magnanimous or continue to put them in their place ? The struggle would be real.
They need to go over there during the time of the jubilee. But not be a part of the party. They need to do other things around London. Go to Picadilly Square, the London Zoo other things. Then lets see which ones the paparazzi follow. The family doesn’t want them as part of the jubilee then I hope they arent. I just hope their visible for the public to see.
Well maybe she will allow security so she can have a photo with little Lilibet for her first birthday otherwise I have a feeling any birthday photo of Little Lili will outshine pudding and pubs.
@Cessily
I think that ship has sailed.
After his exp with their now-you-have-it-now-you-dont security game-playing in 2021, when they were willing to provide armed security for H to attend phillip’s funeral in april but no security at all when he returned in july for his mother’s statue unveiling event and, importantly, when he went on his personal visit to the Well Child event and got mobbed by paps, H realized that provision for his security will be on their terms and he is not willing to accept that.
So, no. As his statement said: “Prince Harry and his Family WILL BE UNABLE TO RETURN TO THE UK” if he is unable to make his own security arrangements.
I’m sure theyll gladly offer armed (as per RPO etc) security for the Sussexes to return for the fakakta jubilee. But if H&M wish to use the opportunity while in the UK to make personal visits, like, to their patronages (SmartWorks, Luminary Bakery, The Hubb Comm Kitchen, Mayhew, etc) or conduct their own business, betty and charles and their henchmen will NOT allow H’s security to be armed. Or to be patched into UK security risk intelligence. Which is what H is asking for. Without this, UK can kiss his ass.
I don’t think they’ll go back. Considering that they keep doing dirt to H&M why would they expose their kids to that type of racism. Amd let’s remember we’re still in a pandemic!! These are superspreader events.
The parade Trooping the Color in June is the good weather national celebration of the Queen’s birthday (her actual BD is in April).
You are correct about the ascension being 1952. Wasn’t it Churchill who wanted to delay the coronation a year because Elizabeth was so young or something? Not sure what difference it made; she was still the Queen.
Legally she became Queen the moment her father died, so it is correct to have the Jubilee this year. They also waited until 1953 for the coronation in hopes of rationing being lifted by then, which didn’t work out–hence coronation chicken (which is good!).