Lilibet Diana’s first birthday falls during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations

Buckingham Palace has been making plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee for months already. Since last summer, British people have known that the palace is pulling out all of the stops for the jubilee, complete with a four-day “weekend” from June 2-June 5. Meaning, no work, the banks are off and everyone is supposed to party and get sauced and toast Her Maj. It only occurred to People Magazine (and other outlets) that Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s first birthday falls in the middle of the Queen’s Jubilee festivities. Gemini queens ONLY!

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will coincide with the first birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana. Lili, as the couple calls their second child, will turn 1 on June 4, 2022 — the same weekend that the U.K. will hold festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. June 2 marks the anniversary of the Queen’s 1953 coronation at Westminster Abbey. She ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25 years old, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI — but her coronation was postponed until 16 months later to allow for a mourning period. Buckingham Palace announced a weekend of celebrations (and an extended bank holiday!) for this year, spanning from June 2 until June 5. On Lili’s birthday, the Queen plans to attend the Derby at Epsom Downs as well as the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace, a concert featuring some of the world’s biggest entertainers that will be broadcast live from Buckingham Palace. Other events that weekend will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen’s birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The Queen has not yet met baby Lili (whose name was inspired by the monarch’s childhood nickname) in person. Lili was born in California after Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to the U.S. after stepping back as senior working members of the royal family. A source previously told PEOPLE that the Queen met the baby girl via video call shortly after her birth.Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, “were very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived,” the source said.

Wait… if Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was June 2, 1953, then wouldn’t NEXT year be her actual Platinum Jubilee? 2023 is the seventieth anniversary of her coronation, not 2022. I guess they’re fudging it because Liz “became” the Queen in 1952 when her father died (aka the accession). And then throw in the whole Trooping the Colour thing which has nothing to do with coronations or accessions, and I’m pretty confused about y’all are actually celebrating.

As for the fact that Lili was born on June 4th and what it all means… I appreciate the symbolism and I think the Sussexes appreciate it too. My guess is that once Harry and the government work out the security issue, the Sussexes will actually make a plan to come to the Jubilee in June and they’ll bring Lili and Archie to meet the Queen. I think the Jubilee – and not the memorial for Prince Philip – will be the occasion for which Harry brings his family back for a visit.