Prince William’s bald head ‘is all over the place’ on the Sussexes’ interview

Prince William was the Photoshopped man-child cover of the Sunday Times Magazine this weekend and whew, this thing was a whole mess. The entire Windsor klan’s PR has been obvious, amateurish clownery in the lead up to and wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview, but William in particular has been particularly pathetic. The more obvious he becomes, the more I’m convinced that William was the one to comment on what color Harry and Meghan’s children would be and THAT is why the brothers began to fall out. The Sunday Times Magazine does nothing to dispel this – while “The Other Brother” (lol) mentions Harry directly several times, there is no actual contradiction to what Harry and Meghan said in their interview. It largely reads as just pure propaganda, and poorly done propaganda at that. There’s so much in this piece, I’m splitting it up into two posts. Here’s the stuff about Harry and Meghan:
How is Poor Baldy in the wake of the interview? In the immediate aftermath of the interview William was “reeling”, a source close to the duke says. “His head is all over the place on it.” A close friend of both brothers says Harry’s “trapped” comment was “way off the mark”, insisting that William does not see it that way. “He has a path set for him and he’s completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service.”
William was part of the post-interview meetings: In the hours and days after the Oprah broadcast, William was at the heart of all discussions with the Queen and the Prince of Wales about how to respond to the Sussexes. He was keen that the issue of race should be acknowledged in the Queen’s statement as an area of particular concern that “will be addressed”
Small-c conservative: William has always railed against being a “ribbon-cutter royal” and the issues he champions — mental health, battling racism in football, homelessness and his ramped-up eco-warrior role — are a window into where the future King William V will take the House of Windsor. A friend says: “He’s a small-c conservative. He values tradition and the need to go around the country, but he realises he can make a difference beyond traditional royal duties.”
The 2017 incident where he missed Commonwealth Day to go skiing: It was the first public nosedive for William, who was still working as an air ambulance pilot. “That pissed him off,” a friend says. “He was leaving home at 5.30am, getting home after dark and saving lives in between, but people were still being critical of his commitment to his [other] job.”
Weird timing for when the Cambridges began full-time work: A former royal aide says: “Immediately after their wedding he had a very clear idea of the pace at which he wanted to take things.” William was adamant he wouldn’t curtail his day jobs, first as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot in Anglesey and then with the air ambulance. “If you’re not careful, duty can weigh you down an awful lot at an early age,” he said, insisting he didn’t “lie awake waiting or hoping” to be king. He delayed full-time royal duties until the autumn of 2017, when, acknowledging the Cambridges’ future required more time at “monarchy HQ”, they moved from Norfolk to London and George started school.
Harry was not keen on ‘family hierarchy’: As the brothers clashed more over the substance and style of their work, and the family hierarchy that William is a stickler for but Harry is less keen on, a split was inevitable.
The long walk: The pair went for a long walk to clear the air after the “Sandringham summit” when the Megxit deal was hammered out, but did not part shores as friends. What upset William the most was Harry and Meghan’s surprise launch of their “Sussex Royal” website before the summit, which featured their blueprint wish list of a part-time, commercial royal future…Both “the content and that it’s still online is staggering”, a senior royal source says. “That was it for William, he felt they’d blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way,” says a source close to him, who reveals it was still at the forefront of William’s mind at the Commonwealth Day service one year ago. It was the Sussexes’ final engagement as working royals, and the froideur between them and the rest of the family was unmistakable.
Baldy misses Harry: It is a year since the Sussexes left for California and William misses Harry. “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother,” an aide says. “They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it for ever.” A close friend says William “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him — his future looks different because of his brother’s choices, it’s not easy.” Another friend says: “It’s still raw. He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.
William got closer to Charles: While a chasm has opened up between the brothers, William has grown closer to the Queen and Prince Charles. He has helped them to navigate their way through Megxit, Prince Andrew’s removal from public life following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and, now, the Oprah controversy. “That has changed the way the Queen sees him and values his input,” a courtier says. William also feels his relationship with his grandmother has “massively improved” in recent years and their views are “more aligned than ever… Part of William’s evolution is that as he has become closer to his father, he sees their similarities. At William’s wedding there was a gag in one of the speeches that he was more like his father than he’d ever admit, which made a lot of us laugh. As their respective destinies get closer, it weighs more heavily on them and strengthens the bond. The rift with Harry has also brought them closer.
William’s commitment to diversity: William “thinks the public look to him to keep royal work looking modern”, a confidante says. “The Queen and Prince of Wales are providing continuity and stability. He’s carving out his own relationship with diverse communities. He sees it all as a way of doing things now that will help a smooth transition when the time comes.
Throughout the piece, William continuously takes credit for everything under the sun, and the talk of William’s inclusion in all of the palace meetings about Harry & Meghan are some of the most notable examples. William wants credit for saying that the racism issues will be “addressed.” He also wants credit for saying his family isn’t racist, that he single-handedly fixed racism at the BAFTAs, that he’s William the bold small-c conservative who is also a brave pilot and he’s quite mad at Harry so he’s trying to copy everything Harry does. By the way, William is actually a capital-C Conservative. Everyone who works for him is a Tory. And the part about William needing to go skiing on Commonwealth Day because his fake-ass job was so hard? Please. William barely showed up for that job.
“His future looks different because of his brother’s choices, it’s not easy…” Why? Was William planning on blaming Harry for everything bad forever? And of course William is trapped – but Harry was wrong about one thing. William is trapped in a prison almost entirely of his own making. William is too stupid to realize it though. Which is why we’re getting these horrid propaganda pieces. At least the palace propaganda made the effort to make it sound like William isn’t incandescent with rage 24-7.
I’m still stuck on that cover picture! So much photoshop, good grief.
He looks like a proper dictator.
Kim Jong Will indeed…
And he will reign with terror too, he is very similar to Trump but worst… they are try to push him ahead of Charles. Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it.
It looks like a digital version of William, like the robot wax figure that almost looks real but creeps into uncanny valley territory.
A terrible choice for the cover, but I’m sure William wants to be a cover star of something since he can’t get that type of coverage on his own.
“He was keen that the issue of race should be acknowledged”
The initial statement after the Oprah interview also mentions the issue of “race.” I really don’t know what they’re saying. Race and racism are not synonyms and they say nothing about acknowledging racism.
Maybe racism is one of the words they find vulgar (the queen apparently thinks the word “pregnant” is vulgar)? Jokes aside, when they call it “issue of race” instead of racism, they don’t lie when they end up doing NOTHING about racism at the palace. They just hire a POC as a footman or something an call it dealt with.
The Royal family has the most inept PR team I’ve ever seen. Unfortunately they can’t fire anyone because of all the skeletons in the closet these inept people can reveal. If the Royal aides have direct connections to tabloids and were leaking on Meghan And Harry, I’m sure they’ll have no problem spilling the Royal family beans.
Is this supposed to make William sound like the bigger man? It makes him sound, as usual, as a petulant child.
He sounds pathetic you can tell he was never told no as a child or as an adult and doesn’t actually know how the real world works
I found the part about hierarchy interesting -how William is a stickler for it, and Harry isnt.
OF COURSE William is a stickler for it. the hierarchy is the only thing that gives him power and control over Harry. It’s the only thing that makes William better than the rest of the family. Of course william is obsessed with it.
A friend of mine texted me that William looks like a racist chicken nugget and now I can’t unsee that.
Will-di Amin. Will-butu Sese Seko. The British version of the African dictator.
Omg Will-di Amin. I’m dying.
William did SO little working hours for the air ambulance, they almost took his licence away lmaoo! So idk what they are talking about there
“He was keen that the issue of race should be acknowledged”
Oh really? And he did that by gaslighting his sis in law by saying that his family is very much not racist? Thats sweeping it under the rug not addressing it. He also didn’t even speak to meghan. He and his mouth pieces have absolutely no idea how this all works and it shows.
This!
The propaganda in this is so obvious and pathetic its laughable.
First – the photoshop. omg. Even my husband was like, “did they photoshop….hair?” And the fact that they used a picture of him in uniform. It’s so cringey.
Second – William himself has complained about his role being mapped out for him and struggling to accept that he would be king. Harry was a bit more open about it in the interview, but he didnt say a whole lot that William hasnt said or implied at some point or another.
Third – the queen was not blindsided and Harry made that crystal clear. Someone has clearly decided that that particular phrase carries a lot of weight because it gets used constantly.
I could go on and on. But yeah, it was definitely William who asked about Archie’s skin color.
Yeah, on the blindsiding thing, they look ridiculous. Harry AND Meghan have made explicit that they speak directly with the Queen since that event. So, if the Queen was blindsided by their website (Ugh sigh the RF comes up with the most unrelatable examples to explain wtf they are so pissed off about), she clearly wasn’t too mad because she’s remained on great terms with them since. Meghan should post a pic of Archie and his waffle maker just to underscore the point.
So it’s cool for William to be seen as a military vet but not the actual war veteran. Ok then.
I think when they mention that the queen was blindsided, it means KP. At that point Harry had probably cut off all communications to Kensington because of leaks. Besides H&M were apart of BP so there was no need to keep Will in the loop, which made Cain upset because he like to think he’s is the king already.
Man, I wish I knew some UK veterans. I would really love to hear how this spin is landing for them in terms of William working so hard in the RAF “saving lives” between his Royal duties. I have always assumed that there’s a grudging detente- fine, you play act to be a military leader, but since you do support the military, we’ll allow it and not rag on you. This seems perilously close to gaslighting the military or RAF though.
It also seems very pointless. Unless I really misunderstand UK military culture, Harry will always be way more respected in a “military” sense because he is the real deal. Whatever people think about family hierarchy or deference to William as the heir, from a purely two dudes and their military service and devotion to veterans, Harry obviously wins. William’s inability to even acknowledge this is so very, very odd to me. Mainly, I just think surely this must play very poorly with UK military members and veterans???
“William was a stickler for the family hierarchy.”
Yeah no shit, it puts him above almost everyone else.
Reading between the lines, he enjoys pulling rank, especially on Harry.
I agree with W that he doesn’t feel trapped, H did but W enjoys all the perks, gets to inherit billions, will be the recipient of what is now 20-30 million annually, be revered. Everyone else hangs on the coat tails.
W is selfish. He begrudges his brother what he can make off of Sussex Royal and stopped it. It is like he gets to have everything and everybody else crumbs. I think H is better off starting over somewhere else because even before all this there was the risk he’d be cut off due to his brother or public opinion. IMO in the future public opinion will lean toward trimming the royals if not outright ending it. I’m not even brining in the stuff brought up in interview like M, race, Archie. Even if H was single he was always in an untenable position IMO ( look at Andrew/Margaret I bet both of them wish they had done what H is doing)
That pic of them on the stairs, Harry looks super pissed, Wild Bill looks like he is about to throw up and Chuck is totally derp. I am so disappointed in the RF. They are not not complaining or explaining, they are shockingly bad with PR. I was very young when Diana went but I am English and I knew the sentiment was bad about them back then. Then things have been dull, and I stopped thinking about them, except wIll they get to Wild Bill before it’s abolished, the Queen has respect because of her age and that generation gets respect. Then Meghan came along and pulled back the curtain at Oz and it aint pretty. It is a tragedy of Greek proportions while also being such average bad family dynamics. On a last note Kate’s eyes look like she has cried a lot throughout the years, she is miserable and Meghan made her jealous.
It’s weird because he wasn’t even the main villain coming out of the interview. Harry was totally soft on him (too soft i thought), but his behavior post-interview has been so telling. The only explanation for his appallingly poor PR choices is that he’s in an echo chamber of right wing/monarchist sentiments.
Here’s a tip: start with showing an ounce of compassion for Meghan, your nephew, and your unborn niece.
Why only battle racism in football Bill? There is plenty of racism in your house, you can start there.
This article is a long list of the Cambridge excuses being made behind the scenes and in that sense it’s fascinating. Divorced from reality but fascinating.
William didn’t show up to his helicopter job for an entire month at one point but he was too busy saving lives? Remember that pr stunt at the rescue hq where they leaked sensitive information in the photos and had to fix it? Or William getting called on his lie by an EU official who said he could work another job in his downtime? Or the professional photographer who would coincidentally show show up on scene and photos would leak? That whole thing had so many blunders.
Oh, it’s the WEBSITE now that Prince Incandescent is furious about. Credit Roya Nikkah with the scoop. And also, he was super pissed that he was caught Dad dancing and putting his hands on random women during his ski trip because he got up early a couple of times in his life. And too angry with Harry to be friends anymore (not to mention Harry’s justifiable reasons to put space between them). I’ve read the whole article and there are a few more references to angry incidents that might get referenced in later posts, IDK. This is supposed to be a flattering puff piece that instead paints a picture of a shallow, raging man with a flimsy resume of service.
Is it just me or is Harry’s older brother morphing into a Vladimir Putin lookalike?
Same cold eyes. Uncanny valley William.
William’s future looks different because Harry was going to do all of the work and carry the RF like he always had. Harry has always been the most popular royal behind the queen, which is interesting when you look at the global statesman and top CEO. The RF truly needed Harry to be there to remain relevant. It’s a shame they were too stupid, jealous, and shortsighted to see that. William has been locked in from day one, he’s wasn’t going anywhere. Harry was always the wildcard and they should’ve worked to keep him happy.