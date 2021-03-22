“AppleTV’s ‘Calls’ seems like a freaky & retro new show” links

AppleTV’s new series Calls will probably scare the Bejesus out of me. [Seriously OMG]

Harvard astronomer claims aliens are real! Of course they’re real, they’ve been here the entire time! Ancient Aliens ftw. [OMG Blog]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello are somehow still together. [Just Jared]

I can’t believe Dave Foley has a full head of white hair now! [Pajiba]

Oh God does Dua Lipa have baby bangs now?! [Egotastic]

Justin Bieber sampled Martin Luther King Jr. on his new album. [Dlisted]

The Rick Owens collection just looks like sleeping-bag chic. [Go Fug Yourself]

A deeper dive into the British media versus Meghan Markle. [LaineyGossip]

This NCAA story should be a huge deal. [Jezebel]

A volcano erupted in Iceland (near Bjork’s home). [Buzzfeed]

Lori Harvey rocks a Tom Ford suit. [RCFA]