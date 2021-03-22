“AppleTV’s ‘Calls’ seems like a freaky & retro new show” links

AppleTV’s new series Calls will probably scare the Bejesus out of me. [Seriously OMG]
Harvard astronomer claims aliens are real! Of course they’re real, they’ve been here the entire time! Ancient Aliens ftw. [OMG Blog]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello are somehow still together. [Just Jared]
I can’t believe Dave Foley has a full head of white hair now! [Pajiba]
Oh God does Dua Lipa have baby bangs now?! [Egotastic]
Justin Bieber sampled Martin Luther King Jr. on his new album. [Dlisted]
The Rick Owens collection just looks like sleeping-bag chic. [Go Fug Yourself]
A deeper dive into the British media versus Meghan Markle. [LaineyGossip]
This NCAA story should be a huge deal. [Jezebel]
A volcano erupted in Iceland (near Bjork’s home). [Buzzfeed]
Lori Harvey rocks a Tom Ford suit. [RCFA]
Oof hello Pedro
Love Pedro!
That Lainey piece about the British media is excellent. I live here and regularly buy the Sunday Times, very interested to know their new deputy editor came from the Daily Mail and the Sun.