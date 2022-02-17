You’ll never guess who the Queen is ‘still concerned’ about this shambolic week

Some of the things which have gone down in House Windsor JUST IN THE PAST WEEK: the heir to the throne was pale, clammy and sickly at a crowded event in London, and he breathed all over people before testing positive for Covid the next day. The day Prince Charles tested positive, his winebag wife refused to isolate as a close contact, and instead did a series of events maskless and breathing on dozens (if not hundreds) of people. Camilla tested positive for Covid three days later. It turned out that Charles had met the Queen in person while he was likely contagious and symptomatic too, and the palace refused to say whether or not the Queen had even been tested for Covid, much less whether she had it.
The day after Camilla tested positive, Prince Andrew finalized his ten-figure settlement to Virginia Giuffre, a victim of sexual assault and human trafficking whom Andrew had sworn he’d never met. The millions of pounds/dollars Andrew was paying Virginia? All/most of it came directly from his mother. And the day after that, the Metropolitan Police announced that they are opening a criminal investigation into Prince Charles’s foundation in connection to the cash-for-honours scandal. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are living their best lives in sunny California, and Harry got to hold the Lombardi trophy after the Rams won the Super Bowl. Guess which issue is of the most concern to the Queen??
The Queen is still concerned about Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir – despite an easing in tension after Andrew’s out-of-court settlement, a royal expert says. It was sensationally revealed that the Duke of York has settled claims he raped and abused accuser Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. The pay-out is not an admission of guilt. He’s expected to pay up to £12million in compensation, with suggestions his long-suffering mother will contribute to get him off the hook.
Speaking to Sun Online about Andrew, Mr. Richard Fitzwilliams said: “It’s obviously a positive step. There is no doubt that this hanging over Jubilee year was extremely undesirable. What this means, essentially, was that he would be cross-examined and there would have been a lot of publicity about that. The civil case would certainly have been enormously damaging, so as far as the Jubilee goes, at least this has been settled.”
But a shadow still looms over celebrations amid fears Harry could trash the family in his book. He has not yet publicly broken his silence to congratulate stepmother Camilla after it was revealed she will be made Queen Consort when Charles is crowned. A close friend said he may instead reveal his true feelings in the book.
“He has got lots to say about it,” the source said. “People think he’s keeping a low profile to respect the family but it’s not that.”
Mr Fitzwilliams yesterday said: “The Queen can now celebrate with only Harry’s memoir to be concerned about. That is very different.”
And now a slew of experts say Harry could well be reserving his opinions on Camilla for the tome. Sarah Robertson told GB News earlier this week: “The silence in itself spoke volumes and my source told me Harry does have lots to say about it, but that those opinions are being kept for the book deal. He’s got a £20m book deal, so he’s obviously got to deliver something that’s going to make people want to go out and buy it. This book was signed on the premise that he does talk about personal memoirs, family arrangements, things that have affected him in his life growing up, things he’s been witness to. He’s saving these opinions for that book.”
I don’t know, palace peeps and royal commentators. I just don’t know if this is the story you want to go with for “sympathy”: The poor downtrodden Queen was super-jazzed to give her rapist son $15 million to pay off a victim of human trafficking and now she’ll get to truly enjoy all of her big Jubbly parties… if only the ginger grandson she exiled wasn’t writing a memoir.
Clearly, there’s a real desperation by the British media to move off the many unpalatable Windsor stories and refocus on Harry and Meghan. I imagine we’ll have even more Sussex smears in the days to come. Just know that this is a 100% planned effort to distract and disengage from Andrew, Charles and Camilla’s most recent debacles. Plus, Salt Island is entirely uncomfortable with the well-spring of support H&M are getting in the wake of the Queen providing $15 million (or more) to Andrew to help him hush up his rape victim.
Your regular reminder that Harry and Meghan got excommunicated from the Royal Family for eating avocados and asking politely not to be racially abused https://t.co/raxOuhIYcf
— Sophie Levin (@sophielevin11) February 15, 2022
Remember how Harry and Meghan were accused of dividing the Royal Family?
If I was going to choose a side right now…
— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 16, 2022
The British public abused Harry and Meghan over the Frogmore Cottage renovation costs, which were scheduled to happen whether they moved in or not…
now they are paying a pedophiles legal fees of an estimated £12 Million pic.twitter.com/bd7IKVbN9b
— Myra (@SussexPrincess) February 15, 2022
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, BetterUp, Avalon Red.
Every time we hear “the Queen feels this” “the Queen feels that” I go right to – you mean Queen Charles.
Because for the last few years, if you approach a lot of these revelations about “the Queen” as actually being about Charles, it all makes a lot more sense.
This example included!
It’s not even Charles. It’s the PR from various royals floating out talking points for the RR to put out there and see about a reaction or to sway a narrative.
The BRF lives their lives and maybe a fraction of a percent gets accurately reported on.
I also think its Royal Reporters who have their own agenda since Harry and Meghan said they didn’t want to work with RRs. They need to constantly push this narrative of “the Queen” is upset blah blah blah at whatever the Sussexes do to “try” and drum up anger. Meanwhile you’ve got a payoff to a pedo so people are seeing clearly now what this family is really about.
That DANG Jubilee. It all comes down to that DANG Jubilee! I doubt The Queen gives a fig about Harry’s memoir she’s more concern that it will overshadow her Jubilee. Let’s face it that Jubilee is her LEGACY. So, she’s willing to have a side piece as a future Queen, personally pay a rape victim to keep her silent and spread COVID as long as NONE OF IT overshadows that DANG Jubilee!!
“Queen Charles” love it 🤣
Dear Harry,
Spill ALL the beans! Give them somethin’ to talk about. Why spare the feelings of those who couldn’t care less about yours? The truth will set you freeeeee….
When we get a confirmed drop date on that book I might schedule a vacation day.
Great idea! I’m already retired, but you can best believe when it drops, I’m going to smash the hell out if that preorder button!
No kidding I will preorder that book the minute it is announced. Sounds like a perfect staycation day
I won’t buy but will haunt the library catalogue for an ebook or an actual one, whichever comes first.
All this free promo the Rats are doing on behalf of Harry will make sure that the book is a bestseller.
I will also die of laughter if he simply talks about himself and doesn’t mention Camilla or the Palace 😂
They’re really flattering themselves with this belief that Harry is going to talk about them, right? Like, he is BY FAR the most interesting royal since his mother. He’s an accomplished, caring man with a wealth of life experience and a beautiful wife and kids, and doesn’t need to rehash all the sordid, bumbling antics of his family and confirm everything we’ve always suspected just to push copies.
I couldn’t agree more. I think he’s more than intelligent enough and grounded enough (and quite possibly happy enough) to have long since figured out that his relatives’ behaviour is more than repulsive enough to exceed any extra information or resentment he could share.
If I were Harry – or Meghan – I would be thinking about what would be meaningful, positive and of value for readers, followers and their kids one day.
Which isn’t to say his family won’t feature in the book and what were some of the hurts caused (and how he and Meghan got through it) won’t be included…just that the predictions of the content say way more about the fam than they say about him.
I truly think he’s better than this.
And I don’t think he has any intention of causing his grandmother pain.
That would be hilarious, but I don’t see how a guy who was brought up in the BRF can avoid talking about that family. What he can do, however, is focus on his own life within that family and not get into gossip that didn’t affect him directly.
Wouldn’t that be hilarious?? LOL
If they are so afraid of what he will say in a memoir, how bad can ‘what we don’t know’ be? We already know what we DO know, and that’s pretty bad. Did that make sense? LOL
Wouldn’t it be HILARIOUS if Harry and Virginia synchronized the release of their respective memoirs? Maybe a special edition that includes both, and they could do joint book signings and Oprah appearances.
I think we’d all rather each book has their own big juicy news cycle.
Good point. They could even serialize them, like release a chapter per week and prolong the RF’s squirming for years to come!
Harry cannot escape being eternally blamed. For everything. If TQ passes, it will be “heartbreak over Harry not coming to her Jubbly” or “stress over angry Harry causing a ruckus at the Jubbly.” “Stress over what Harry might say about Camilla memoir shortened TQ’s life” is a very possible headline.
Watch it happen.
Ol’ Lizzie’s got a lot more to worry about. If she is so concerned about the continuity of the monarch, perhaps she should ride Chaz’s (and her cousin’s) asses for selling honors/titles/citizenship to the highest bribes, er, I mean “donors”.
Get your own castle in order, Liz. H&M dropped mic and left the building.
winebag wife is *chefs kiss
This week of The BRF is really giving series finale vibes.
I wonder if The Crown’s creator is seriously reconsidering stopping after this next season. 😈😎🤣
LOL!
the way they keep harping on about Harry not making a statement in support of Queen Camilla makes it sound like his opinion on the matter is more importantly than the ACTUAL SITTING MONARCH! which like, is kinda true from a popularity perspective, but this feels like they’re undermining the Queen by not just taking her statement as good enough
Spill all the beans, Haz. You’ve got nothing to lose anymore!
I sort of hope Harry’s memoir is full of charming stories of the the vast people he has met in his life along with his thoughts on his life changing moments. In other words I hope he totally leave his family either out as mere side characters in his life. There’s no reason he cannot hold onto the bombshells for future memoirs. What better snub than to barely acknowledge them especially when they have been crying for months the ‘tell all’ book will have to be about them.
Part of me wants that too but then I also want him to go nuclear and reveal all their secrets lol. Ugh.
But I do think him going nuclear (which I don’t think he will) only helps the RRs as they’ll be on every US show they can get on to defend themselves or the royals.
But I guess we’ll see. Harry will do whatever is best for him and I’ll be ready to give him my money
I really believe his book is going to be just that – no family drama. He’ll just mention them tangentially to his own experiences. He’s not going to go all out on them – he’s a bigger man than that.
Just thought of this, maybe he should keep the bombshells until just prior to TOB’s coronation. Keep TOB on tenterhooks for decades.
I thought the Oprah interview wouldn’t reveal much, but Harry was straight up dropping all kinds of truth bombs. I don’t think anybody can truly speculate what will be in his book. Even if he only talks about his own life in the firm, it could be extremely damaging because Harry’s been treated very badly for a long time. The royals have a reason to be concerned.
OMG YES. THIS IS THE WAY.
Umm, Harry said unless you hear it directly form him or his reps then it’s not true. So this source that says harry has a lot to say and is just saving it for his book is full of it. Blah blah blah. Copy filler.
I keep meaning to ask you all this – Do you think the fact that the Metropolitan Police are investigating Charles’ foundation now is because Cressida Dick is gone? That department seems to have been a big mess with a lot of covering up – are they cleaning house now?
That’s exactly what I thought when I heard. The timing is so interesting, we had heard about Charles’s foundation a while ago but the announcement is what, a week after she resigned?
That’s just what I came here to say — Cressida Dick wouldn’t let the Met investigate Andrew, stone-walled on Charles and Michael Fawcett’s cash-for-access BS, and refused to investigate the Met for its racist, bullying and misogynistic culture so the Mayor booted her. Coincidence? I think not.
Why on earth would Harry make a statement about Queen Camilla? Did William make any sort of statement?
As for the rest…..yeah, its not a good look for the BRF or the BM to push this idea that “now everything is coming up roses for the royals, its only Harry’s pesky memoir that’s standing in our way of enjoying the jubbly.”
Sure, Harry’s memoir is the issue here. Not Charles’ cash for access scandal, not charles and camilla infecting others with COVID, not Andrew’s settlement to the woman he raped (paid for by Mummy), and not even the more “mundane” royal problems like William and Kate’s extreme laziness or a potential Cambridge divorce.
The problem is Harry. right.
@becks1 but…but…but… the offensive charm tour?
That’s true Layla, I forgot that that tour will save the monarchy and the royal family’s reputation 🤣
Everything she said 👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼
No RF member has commented on that or “congratulated the Queen on her jubbly” which was the other BM complaint about PH. Apparently only PH’s opinion matters. Makes you wonder what really went down behind the scenes. I doubt the Queen is worried about Cam or what she’s called.
Okay so the main takeaway from this is that the queen isn’t the one concered with the memoir, Richard Fitzwilliam is
Or whoever he is ✍️ for.. all these rag hacks seem to have allegiances or contracts with different senior royals.
If I were PH, I would write the book on my life including all the drama prior to him meeting Meghan as a part 1. Part 2 would be post Meghan until I requested the step back and part 3 would be after the step back. Make it a 3 book deal at $20mil a piece and keep everyone wanting more and fearing the next drop. Then I would do a book tour everywhere except the UK and refuse to cooperate with any invisible contract partners. My salty ass would drag it out as long as possible and hurt them like they hurt my family the worst way possible, by pretending they don’t exist.
Then I would do another 3 part series from M’s point of view. Same timeline, same press tour, same rules.
No book signings, just donations to their charities and let them raffle the signed books off as a fundraiser.
That’s kind of brilliant! Keep them on their toes without a break, always dreading the next book in the series! I like it!
It’s so clumsy and obvious how they keep trying to use the Sussexes to deflect from the monarchies very real problems. They keep trying to make a story where there isn’t one in order to bury the real issues. Notice who isn’t being dragged into any of this mess or being held accountable . Yep, the future futures. Glad people are seeing the hypocrisy and cruelty in how the BRF treated the Sussexes and they are still holding these bullying allegations over Meghan. I’d be surprised if they actually set foot in the UK.
Harry should publish two books. His actual memoir which will talk about his mom, upbringing, military career, charity work, happiness outside the UK etc. It will be non-fiction.
Then the 1000-page fiction of all the things that the press and palace claimed that he was writing in his memoir. Let’s put all the Kate tears, Duchess smears, Queen fears and Daddy-dears in their proper place.
The press are eager to go back to Harry and Meghan and I wouldn’t be surprised if a new smear comes out over the weekend. But they and the Palace, now that the Andrew issue is resolved, want to portray to the public that everything is fine with Harry. This is why I hope he doesn’t attend the Jubbly because he would be used by the Royal Family to pretend that their issues are resolved and oh, look how great the Queen is.
I’m embarrassed that they can’t see how transparent they are in the “relief” offered by Andrew’s settlement, then immediately fretting about what Harry might say in his memoirs. Can we stop linking Andrew and Harry, please, royal reporters? It’s gross.
I think if any royal family member other than the queen herself were ever to write their memoirs, there would have to be several chapters devoted to Harry, but I think they’ll not be much more than a footnote in his.
God how I wish Harry will just burn it All. Down. To. Ashes.
But he won’t. He’ll still come in with some fireballs the way he came in like the KoolAid man during the Oprah interview.
And how lovely to be considered a “short life” at 95. Harry will shorten her life by eating an avocado while being peaceful under a tree, possibly Zooming with his cousin as his kids crawl all over him.
Suck it RR.
In a way, he did burn it all down. He opened the door for criticism and removed himself and his family as shields for royal misdeeds. It didn’t need a grenade, just a lit match to illuminate what was really going on.
I’m guessing the queen is still ‘Blindsided’.
I’ve heard Harry say before that there is his grandmother, and then there is the monarchy. If he does write about them I bet it will be that. How the monarchy to protect itself changed the people in his life. And how the men in grey are actually in control. It will sort of give his family some distance of all the crap that has happened but still bomb the monarchy. That just sounds more like who I’ve heard Harry be. Trying to give them the benifit of doubt. But still recognizing how caught up they are in being Windsors.
What I hope he pulls the curtain back on is: WHO ARE THE MEN IN GRAY?? Who has all this power, but no responsibility outside of the RF themselves? Who are they??
The more they go on about Harry’s book, the more people are going to want to buy it when it comes out! It seems a strange strategy. I was going to buy the book anyway but now I want to buy it even more, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.
Not a good time to keep reminding the public how differently PH was treated in comparison to PA. If they want to deflect they would do better to come up with anybody or anything else.
Tina Brown’s book The Palace Papers comes out in April. Given how successful her biography of Diana was, perhaps the Royal Family should be quaking in their books about this book, instead of Harry’s.
I liked Sarah Bradford’s book about Diana better than Tina Brown’s. I am not sure which direction she will go on this book. She could fawn over the Cambridges and Charles/Camilla for one thing and get “judgmental” over Harry and Meghan . It would not surprise me if she disparaged the Sussexes and praised William and Kate. It’s hard to say what direction Brown will go in. IMO anyway.
Like the reputation of the British Royals isn’t already trashed around the world. 🙄
The story is BS of course. It’s funny how they want the Queen to sound like her dotty old courtiers, her crotchety heir and the incandescent heir-in-waiting. I do not think she thinks about her other grandson’s memoir at all. Philip’s memorial, summoning the energy for the annoying Jubbly, the future of her deviant boy wonder, her new dog and her horses, maybe the grandkids and great grankids. Frankly I’d imagine she’s sick of all the rest of it.
They’re acting like he’s going to go full Katie Couric on all their asses, or a Michael Scott rapid-fire “boom, roasted,” and I just don’t see that happening.
“The pay-out is not an admission of guilt” , except it totally is. People are not dumb and they won’t forget it no matter how many smear story about H&M the RP make up.