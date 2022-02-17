You’ll never guess who the Queen is ‘still concerned’ about this shambolic week

Some of the things which have gone down in House Windsor JUST IN THE PAST WEEK: the heir to the throne was pale, clammy and sickly at a crowded event in London, and he breathed all over people before testing positive for Covid the next day. The day Prince Charles tested positive, his winebag wife refused to isolate as a close contact, and instead did a series of events maskless and breathing on dozens (if not hundreds) of people. Camilla tested positive for Covid three days later. It turned out that Charles had met the Queen in person while he was likely contagious and symptomatic too, and the palace refused to say whether or not the Queen had even been tested for Covid, much less whether she had it.

The day after Camilla tested positive, Prince Andrew finalized his ten-figure settlement to Virginia Giuffre, a victim of sexual assault and human trafficking whom Andrew had sworn he’d never met. The millions of pounds/dollars Andrew was paying Virginia? All/most of it came directly from his mother. And the day after that, the Metropolitan Police announced that they are opening a criminal investigation into Prince Charles’s foundation in connection to the cash-for-honours scandal. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are living their best lives in sunny California, and Harry got to hold the Lombardi trophy after the Rams won the Super Bowl. Guess which issue is of the most concern to the Queen??

The Queen is still concerned about Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir – despite an easing in tension after Andrew’s out-of-court settlement, a royal expert says. It was sensationally revealed that the Duke of York has settled claims he raped and abused accuser Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. The pay-out is not an admission of guilt. He’s expected to pay up to £12million in compensation, with suggestions his long-suffering mother will contribute to get him off the hook. Speaking to Sun Online about Andrew, Mr. Richard Fitzwilliams said: “It’s obviously a positive step. There is no doubt that this hanging over Jubilee year was extremely undesirable. What this means, essentially, was that he would be cross-examined and there would have been a lot of publicity about that. The civil case would certainly have been enormously damaging, so as far as the Jubilee goes, at least this has been settled.” But a shadow still looms over celebrations amid fears Harry could trash the family in his book. He has not yet publicly broken his silence to congratulate stepmother Camilla after it was revealed she will be made Queen Consort when Charles is crowned. A close friend said he may instead reveal his true feelings in the book. “He has got lots to say about it,” the source said. “People think he’s keeping a low profile to respect the family but it’s not that.” Mr Fitzwilliams yesterday said: “The Queen can now celebrate with only Harry’s memoir to be concerned about. That is very different.” And now a slew of experts say Harry could well be reserving his opinions on Camilla for the tome. Sarah Robertson told GB News earlier this week: “The silence in itself spoke volumes and my source told me Harry does have lots to say about it, but that those opinions are being kept for the book deal. He’s got a £20m book deal, so he’s obviously got to deliver something that’s going to make people want to go out and buy it. This book was signed on the premise that he does talk about personal memoirs, family arrangements, things that have affected him in his life growing up, things he’s been witness to. He’s saving these opinions for that book.”

I don’t know, palace peeps and royal commentators. I just don’t know if this is the story you want to go with for “sympathy”: The poor downtrodden Queen was super-jazzed to give her rapist son $15 million to pay off a victim of human trafficking and now she’ll get to truly enjoy all of her big Jubbly parties… if only the ginger grandson she exiled wasn’t writing a memoir.

Clearly, there’s a real desperation by the British media to move off the many unpalatable Windsor stories and refocus on Harry and Meghan. I imagine we’ll have even more Sussex smears in the days to come. Just know that this is a 100% planned effort to distract and disengage from Andrew, Charles and Camilla’s most recent debacles. Plus, Salt Island is entirely uncomfortable with the well-spring of support H&M are getting in the wake of the Queen providing $15 million (or more) to Andrew to help him hush up his rape victim.

Remember how Harry and Meghan were accused of dividing the Royal Family?

