Prince Charles’s foundation is being investigated in the ‘cash for honours’ scandal

Last summer and fall, the Times of London and other “legitimate” British outlets ran a series of exposés on Prince Charles and The Prince’s Foundation, which is his umbrella foundation for most of his charitable work. Not to be confused with The Prince’s Trust, which is (I believe) mostly above-board and that’s more about scholarships and investing in young people’s education and work-training. The Prince’s Foundation operates stuff like Dumfries House, and as the exposés revealed, Charles was constantly “fundraising” with various foreign nationals, all of whom wanted access to the future king. Various rich Saudis, Egyptians and random oligarchs wanted honours, lobbying and access, and they were willing to pay for it. There’s a huge paper trail for all of it too (this is a good primer). Well, guess what? Now there’s an actual criminal investigation about Prince Charles’s cash-for-honours mess:
The Metropolitan Police is to investigate claims Prince Charles’ charity offered honours help to a Saudi citizen. The force said it is investigating alleged offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.
There have been no arrests or interviews under caution, the Met said. The Prince’s Foundation, which is said to be co-operating with police, said it would be “inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation”.
The Met’s decision to investigate follows its assessment of a September 2021 letter, reportedly written by Prince Charles’ former valet Michael Fawcett. Shortly afterwards, Fawcett temporarily stepped back as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation and the charity announced an investigation into the allegations.
The charity is understood to be continuing to offer its full co-operation to the Metropolitan Police. Clarence House reiterated its previous insistence that Prince Charles had “no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities”.
[From BBC]
Prince Charles is going to hang this around Michael Fawcett’s neck and never look back. Last year’s stories were so curious, because there was so much detail in the reporting and so much insider knowledge. Some theories involved Charles leaking his own disastrous scandal as a way to massage the information and get it all out before he became king. Another theory: perhaps Camilla was playing some throne games and trying to shove out some of Charles’s most problematic sycophants. Or maybe there was just someone within the Prince’s Foundation who was legitimately appalled by how tacky and criminal everything was around Charles’s “fundraising.” All of that to say, I’m not sure if Charles thought it would ever come to this, where his foundation and his actions are being investigated by the Met. But here we are! (LOL, nothing will happen to Charles, this will all be pushed off on Fawcett and other mid-level people at the Foundation). BUT HER AVOCADOS!!
Now time to investigate the Royal foundation. I bet there is some shady stuff going on there
I’d bet my tax refund that the the Royal Foundation is shady as hell. All of those charities closing despite the fact that “millions” were coming in and hardly any work comes out if it. It’s either a money laundering front of W&K’s personal bank account. I guess the hits just keep on coming for the royals. Oh well.
You know what i want to see the accounts of? The Cambridges personal foundation. I fully agree that there is some shady shit going on
Me too Chloe. I remember when the Cambridges tried to absorb the proceeds from the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook into the foundation, rather than sending them to the kitchen, and Harry and Meghan intervened.
@JT: No doubt there are probably some shady donors to the Royal Foundation but I suspect most of its money comes from Daddy Charles. The Royal Foundation was the only charity that made more money during the pandemic than the year prior. It’s finances are fishy and their annual reports don’t tell the whole truth about what actually going on.
You are probably right, but didn’t some investigations into the royal family go to the Met to die? I’m thinking of Prince Andrew’s “sex abuse probe” and I believe there was another one recently. It’s like the Met “takes it seriously” so when they drop the case, it’s supposed to look like “there’s nothing there”. But, I’m a cynic.
Well, Cressida Dick, head of the Met (not sure of her actual title), recently stepped down/was forced out/fired. Maybe now they’ll do some actual police work.
@Amy Bee It could be Charles’ money but something tells me even he wouldn’t bankroll that mess especially with Jason at the helm. I could have sworn that I saw that Charles wasn’t particularly found of Knauf and I don’t think William would be as upset about Meg taking to Hubb money if daddy was bankrolling the operation. I’m leaning towards the Keens using some foundation money for their off the books spending or to orchestrate the smears against Meghan. The campaign was highly coordinated and those trolls are getting paid like trolling is their job according to Bouzy. It’s probably both to be honest. Also Brady mentioned that some illegal things were happening but he couldn’t discuss it because lawyers would be all over him and it had nothing to do with H&M.
The Queen just “checked” Charles for punishing her very much favorite son.
Man, for all that Meghan suffered, her marrying Harry was the best thing that happened to him. He finally had an escape chute from his horrible, toxic, cult-like family.
The Andrew s**t is rolling down the hill. The wolves are circling. Pick your metaphor.
But, but, but…the Jublee!
It’s great that even with the stupid party Betty is throwing for herself, some in the press are going after Andrew and reporting on this. The knives will truly come out when Chuck becomes king I think.
I wonder who was/is peeved enough to snowball this cash for honours thing, to the point where the Met Police had to take a cursory look into it. Who benefits from this latest shit show? Hmm could be from KP? Nah, they’re collectively too dumb to do it on the sly…
Harry must be so happy that he took his family and left that sad, cloudy island. That family is an albatross and now everyone who has aligned themselves with them are going to go down eventually. Whew. Trash. Trash. Trash the lot of them.
Kaiser, I am dying about your line, But her Avocados. Too funny
Dont hold your breathe nothing is going to come out of it. They wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize their beloved monarchy. Just noise.
Just how sick is PC? I would have thought he would have shut this down with his good friends in the govt and rags. No “Meghan fault” article either? Anyone have a health update?
I believe in signs and the fact that C&C both tested covid positive right after the QC/A brokered backroom deal should be a big one.
You’ve got me wondering if their positive “results” were just a scam so they could lay low for a week or more when this all broke.
Prince Charles will be fine, like Kaiser said Michael Fawcett and some other mid level staffers will take any blame.
Still interesting to speculate on how it leaked though. I think its tempting to say it was William/KP, but I don’t think he would have this kind of access to emails and such at the Prince’s Foundation. And does he really want attention to then turn to his own shady foundation?
@Becks: It could very well be leaked by Charles or his aides to get rid of Fawcett and other unsavory characters before he ascends to the throne.
I’m starting to think that’s a good theory. I know some of us have speculated that it was Camilla, which could make sense especially if she hated Fawcett (no idea if she did or didnt) but honestly a direct leak from Charles also makes sense, in a weird backstabby GoT kind of way. Like Charles releases this info to sort of clean house before he ascends. And that would explain his dragging Harry into it – he probably thought he could use Harry and his charitable connections/work to distract from his own “misdeeds” and give the press a few more months of dragging Harry (like they need help.) he didn’t expect Harry to push back like he did.
Fawcett was nice to Camilla from what I read and even planned her birthday parties. I think He will be protected by Charles.
I also doubt William/KP have access to the emails. And I don’t think KP would be interested in leaking this since I think the plan all along has been to transfer the grift to William once Charles ascends the throne. William & Charles may dislike each other, but neither benefits from having their finances looked at very closely.
It’s interesting that the Met are announcing this after Cressida Dick’s resignation.
That’s what I thought & noted above. The timing probably has something to do with Cressida Dick’s ouster.
This is exactly what the Queen deserves for her Platinum Jubbly. Karma is starting to bite!
but…but…but….Meghan made Montecito stink
Let’s not forget that Charles also tried to throw Harry under the bus for this scandal. I predict that everything will be pinned on Michael Fawcett and the police will find that Charles had no involvement.
I missed this–how could Harry be blamed for this?
They will find a way…..they always do!
CH put out an old pic of Harry meeting this donor in connection with his Sentabale charity and to do an “I’m not the only one!”. What he left out was that Harry, in 2015, sussed out what this “donor” was all about, and refused the donation/wiped his hands of him (Harry put out a statement about this). He also wrote to Chaz and told him what was going on. Chaz still took money, and did quid pro quo favors (title, fast track to citizenship).
Betsyh – They tried to involve Harry but it backfired:
https://www.celebitchy.com/744380/prince_harry_also_met_a_shady_saudi_donor_for_donations_to_sentebale/
Thanks Jan and SpankyB for your explanations! How ridiculous. Glad it backfired.
I think Charles will protect Fawcett.
Could this be the reason behind William’s short skip and jump over to Dubai for a few hours? I would not put it past KP to want Charles mired by this mess so that the talks about Charles being skipped over for William would begin again. I saw this morning Richard Eden saying how it should be Kate and WIlliam. blah blah blah. Those two are not ready to run a lemonade stand properly, much less the British monarchy. If I was a British tax payer I would be demanding a retroactive refund!
Mail on Sunday actually had an entire article on Chad being too old to rule and needing to stand aside for the popular and hard working…..W and K???
PC is too old but TQ is still ruling now. How did they justify that?
C Dick recently stated no one is above the law and I certainly hope the Met prove this with a thorough investigation but I have a one hand washes the other about this. I’d like Sue Gray to determine whether our Chad has been guilty of serious failures of leadership!
Cressida Dick: Nobody is against the law*.
*now that I’ve been forced to resign.
They keep up skip Charles and go to William and CH will see the Rose Gardening comes out. or weaponizing Bad Dad. Or finances in the Royal Foundation. Pick one.
“Cash for honours.” More private income raising? THey have absolutely no legitimate way of getting private income. Thus the scams, the prior colonizing, etc. Thieves and royals.