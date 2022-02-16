Prince Charles’s foundation is being investigated in the ‘cash for honours’ scandal

Last summer and fall, the Times of London and other “legitimate” British outlets ran a series of exposés on Prince Charles and The Prince’s Foundation, which is his umbrella foundation for most of his charitable work. Not to be confused with The Prince’s Trust, which is (I believe) mostly above-board and that’s more about scholarships and investing in young people’s education and work-training. The Prince’s Foundation operates stuff like Dumfries House, and as the exposés revealed, Charles was constantly “fundraising” with various foreign nationals, all of whom wanted access to the future king. Various rich Saudis, Egyptians and random oligarchs wanted honours, lobbying and access, and they were willing to pay for it. There’s a huge paper trail for all of it too (this is a good primer). Well, guess what? Now there’s an actual criminal investigation about Prince Charles’s cash-for-honours mess:

The Metropolitan Police is to investigate claims Prince Charles’ charity offered honours help to a Saudi citizen. The force said it is investigating alleged offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925. There have been no arrests or interviews under caution, the Met said. The Prince’s Foundation, which is said to be co-operating with police, said it would be “inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation”. The Met’s decision to investigate follows its assessment of a September 2021 letter, reportedly written by Prince Charles’ former valet Michael Fawcett. Shortly afterwards, Fawcett temporarily stepped back as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation and the charity announced an investigation into the allegations. The charity is understood to be continuing to offer its full co-operation to the Metropolitan Police. Clarence House reiterated its previous insistence that Prince Charles had “no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities”.

[From BBC]

Prince Charles is going to hang this around Michael Fawcett's neck and never look back. Last year's stories were so curious, because there was so much detail in the reporting and so much insider knowledge. Some theories involved Charles leaking his own disastrous scandal as a way to massage the information and get it all out before he became king. Another theory: perhaps Camilla was playing some throne games and trying to shove out some of Charles's most problematic sycophants. Or maybe there was just someone within the Prince's Foundation who was legitimately appalled by how tacky and criminal everything was around Charles's "fundraising." All of that to say, I'm not sure if Charles thought it would ever come to this, where his foundation and his actions are being investigated by the Met. But here we are! (LOL, nothing will happen to Charles, this will all be pushed off on Fawcett and other mid-level people at the Foundation).

