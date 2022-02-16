Travis Barker got Kourtney Kardashian a roomful of roses again for Valentine’s Day

Did everyone have a lovely Valentine’s? It felt like a lot more people celebrated it this year. There were a bunch of people in my neighborhood who decorated for it, I’ve not seen that before. We did our usual, which is basically nothing but to make our own cards and see who can be the most absurd. Nobody thought to flood my living room with roses, though. I guess that’s because I’m not dating Travis Barker. Once again, Travis ‘snuck’ into fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s house and filled her foyer full of roses. Since it was Valentines, Travis included two giant Mickey/Minnie Mouse heads sitting atop the bed of roses. Of course, there were more roses suspended from the ceiling as well since that’s become Travis signature. Only in the lighting in the photo above, they look a little like bats, which I prefer. And Travis got this all in two days before the actual holiday, to make sure it could go up on prime posting days.
Roses are red, violets are blue, who celebrates Valentine’s Day early? Why, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do.
Set to the tune of Nat King Cole’s “(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons,” the Poosh founder, 42, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Feb. 12, to share a video of the romantic gift that her fiancé, 46, left in her foyer ahead of the holiday.
The huge floral arrangement featured two statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles, which were similarly used when the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney in October. Rose petals could also be seen delicately dangling from the ceiling above the Disney characters’ heads.
“I walked into this,” Kourtney captioned the post. In addition to tagging Travis, she also added two touched emojis as well as a red and black heart.
On the same day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared her own declaration of love by posting a mirror selfie that saw her wearing a Blink-182 t-shirt. “Bleeding on your Blink tee,” she captioned the post.
To which Travis replied, “You always do.”
So Travis got Kourtney an embarrassment of flowers and Kourtney got Travis a selfie? Sounds about right. Since Valentine’s is not one of the holidays I make a big deal over, I’m not the right person to judge this as this as a V-Day display. I will say that Travis has done these lavish floral displays before, so he may need a new trick. Even a new spot. Maybe an absurd amount of flowers in the kitchen or suspend buds from the pergola – something other than Look, I Vomited Flora All Over Your Foyer Again.
Do they have storage units full of things like those Disney heads? Or are those going to become lawn sculptures?
Of course, huge quantities of flowers are the standard Kardashian approved gift. We’ve seen this kind of display from many a Kardashian suitor, and multiple times before. Hell, Travis wasn’t the only one to do it *this* Valentine’s. Kanye sent a truck of unwanted roses to Kim. Travis Scott showered Kylie Jenner in Valentine’s flowers. Even Khloe Kardashian had flowers to post. Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson supposedly sent Khloe a big ol’ bouquet to show her some love for her solo Valentine’s. Which was sweet, although I’m willing to bet not his idea. At least Khloe didn’t get another step-sibling for True as her V-Day surprise.
And I guess they are mixing it up a little bit. Both Kourtney and Kylie posted these customized Valentine’s gingerbread houses. Not to rain on anyone’s parade but can we not make these a thing, please?
Honestly, the only photo I’m jealous of:
Photo credit: Instagram
I like this couple, however I’m not buying for a second that these Kardashians always get the exact same kind of gesture from ALL of their boyfriends.
I seriously think they just send themselves flowers and then post about it.
I think the guys get a list of rules and have to follow it.
Either they do it themselves, or their mother says to the guys “OK, you are doing this, that, and also that.”
To each their own, but I would be weirded out by these insane gestures and displays. None of it feels genuine, it’s all just to share on social media.
One of the gingerbread men is missing a foot! Which just reminds me of Lord Farquaad in Shrek. 😆
You can imagine Kris Jenner sitting her daughters down and saying “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make” about her latest pr stunt.
LOL, I get not loving gingerbread homes during Valentine’s Day, but my toddler son LOVES building gingerbread house and decorating gingerbread cookies. He still talks about his gingerbread house and cookies, months after Christmas!! Hahaha. Maybe this was something fun to do with their kids?
Nope, those gingerbread houses are from a bakery that charges $250+ for those.
MerlinsDad has only bowed to pressure less than a handful of times during our 43 years together and given me something for Valentine’s Day (or as it’s referred to in this house St. Masochist Day) He’s always felt that there shouldn’t be just one day to give flowers or candy or in MY case an Amazon card for books 😁
As a matter of fact, it was around 11 p.m. when he stuck his head in the bedroom door ( I was reading) and said: “did you know today is your 2nd least holiday ever? Huzzah”
I know all those flowers are supposed to seem romantic, but just seems basic af?
Once is nice. Over and over again is too much. We get it. You’re rich, your fiance is rich.
The black balloons are creepy af.
Kourtney wearing wide shirts.. hmmm…pregnant?
Boring.
I find this tacky. I also think the women order these tacky displays themselves and they are a waste of flowers.
Agreed, absolutely, and yes so much waste.
This is right out of the Kardashian playbook and has zero meaning beyond look at the $$$.
Imagine if they got nice gifts from their significant others and “gasp” didn’t splash it all over social media?!
“Even Khloe Kardashian had flowers to post.” Done. Too funny!
Roses are really bad for the environment. They use up a ton on water and are usually shipped by plane.
Also I had no idea Valentine gingerbread houses were a thing. Why???
That display looks very very pretty, but I agree it seems wasteful. Especially those rose petal things. Roomful of roses have been done to death. It’s getting boring.
Just a reminder to please support your local flower farmers! More than 85% of flowers sold in the US are imported from other countries (including the lions share of roses). The way flowers are shipped overseas is not very sustainable and tbh the product you get is not nearly as nice as home grown.
Yeah, it’s very hard to get fresh flowers from the US for valentines day, which is a shame since this holiday is all about buying bouquets. So I get it. But when it’s possible, please do a quick Google for a local flower farm before buying online. There are flower farmers (like me!) in every single state, even those cold ones up north!
Exactly! It doesn’t have to be roses! What does the person you’re buying for actually like? What’s in season? What about a plant?
I know someone with a u-pick rose farm and the blooms are stunning. really fabulous. so much prettier than store flowers, and clearly more sustainable, as they’re only picked as needed, and not cut and then left unsold. and also not banged around in transit. all that and less pricey! u-pick is the way to go if you have one nearby.
Yup, pick-your-own flowers is such a great and cost effective way to go! I will be doing that on my farm this summer. It’s especially great for people that are having an event or wedding, etc., because they can literally pick BUCKETFULLS of gorgeous blooms for a small fraction of the price they’d pay on the high street. Also, it’s just really fun to run around a flower farm 🙂
Getting flowers from overseas is not ideal for lots of reasons. Tons of emissions from transport and refrigeration, significant reliance on pesticides, use of cheap labor with sometimes very exploitative practices…. i could go on but I don’t want to be a bore. Anyway, fresh sustainable blooms are closer than people think! Just Google flower farm near me and I’m sure you’ll find some awesome options 👌
I just did that, googled ‘flower farm near me’ & several great options popped up. Thanks for the tip, Beenie!
I get that flowers can be romantic, and I’m sure the Kardashians love the display for Instagram, but there’s such a stereotype that women love flowers, candy and jewelry that it seems really impersonal and, as someone said above, basic.
I don’t know, like, don’t you want to give your partner something that seems specific to them? If your partner likes flowers, great, but I see a lot of dudes who seem to think that as long as they sling flowers and candy at a woman, they’ve done their unimaginative “romantic” due diligence. I could be bitter though, haha, my ex would routinely give me flowers while simultaneously ignoring all my attempts to build a better relationship. It started to feel like they just didn’t give a s*** and the flowers were there to placate me because they couldn’t be bothered.
I LOVE flowers. I buy flowers for myself every week.
But…. what a waste.
I remember at Christmas time I saw the EXACT desserts on a kitchen counter posted at Steve Harvey home and I believe Khloe K’s home. How is that possible to have the exact desserts in both kitchens and houses at the same time. These people, IMO, goes to a magazine and take the pictures and pretend it’s there home knowing their fans will never find out.
All these houses of flowers are, IMO, a load of …
It’s half-sibling, not step. They share a parent. Sorry, had to comment on that mistake.
Yawn
I agree, the truckload of flowers has been done to death, esp with the Kardashians. But how else will you perform your love on instagram if you don’t have a room full of flowers?
I used to not celebrate vday, because my ex was lazy af and it was easier to have zero expectations than be disappointed. But my bf buys me a stuffed bear and flowers every year. This year, he bought me a mini rose plant instead of cut flowers, cause he thought I’d like to have them growing instead of dead. I was very touched.
These ludacris amount of flowers they get grosses me out. First off that’s thousands of dollars spent on something that is just going to die anyway. Meanwhile people within miles of these disgusting display of privillege cant afford to feed their kids or pay their rent. I hope one day there is a massive backlash for these stupid displays of wealth bc it’s not a good look in my opinion.
My husband bought Chinese food, decorated it with a buttercup from our backyard, and bought E.T. in 4k so we could watch it together, since I’d never seen it before and he found that appalling.
I made him his favourite vegan hot cocoa in a new Quark’s Bar mug I found on Etsy for him.
That’s much more romantic for us than selfies and rose installations for Instagram likes.
If you think this is over the top check out Cardi B Instagram
Hate to be the one cleaning it up
Lucy2, You’re probably not as old as I am, but I’d go for the “insane gestures and displays” without a thought about “genuine” they are. Life is short. I like to keep it simple. I do believe he genuinely adores her and that would be good enough for me.