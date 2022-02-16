Travis Barker got Kourtney Kardashian a roomful of roses again for Valentine’s Day

Did everyone have a lovely Valentine’s? It felt like a lot more people celebrated it this year. There were a bunch of people in my neighborhood who decorated for it, I’ve not seen that before. We did our usual, which is basically nothing but to make our own cards and see who can be the most absurd. Nobody thought to flood my living room with roses, though. I guess that’s because I’m not dating Travis Barker. Once again, Travis ‘snuck’ into fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s house and filled her foyer full of roses. Since it was Valentines, Travis included two giant Mickey/Minnie Mouse heads sitting atop the bed of roses. Of course, there were more roses suspended from the ceiling as well since that’s become Travis signature. Only in the lighting in the photo above, they look a little like bats, which I prefer. And Travis got this all in two days before the actual holiday, to make sure it could go up on prime posting days.

Roses are red, violets are blue, who celebrates Valentine’s Day early? Why, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do. Set to the tune of Nat King Cole’s “(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons,” the Poosh founder, 42, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Feb. 12, to share a video of the romantic gift that her fiancé, 46, left in her foyer ahead of the holiday. The huge floral arrangement featured two statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles, which were similarly used when the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney in October. Rose petals could also be seen delicately dangling from the ceiling above the Disney characters’ heads. “I walked into this,” Kourtney captioned the post. In addition to tagging Travis, she also added two touched emojis as well as a red and black heart. On the same day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared her own declaration of love by posting a mirror selfie that saw her wearing a Blink-182 t-shirt. “Bleeding on your Blink tee,” she captioned the post. To which Travis replied, “You always do.”

So Travis got Kourtney an embarrassment of flowers and Kourtney got Travis a selfie? Sounds about right. Since Valentine’s is not one of the holidays I make a big deal over, I’m not the right person to judge this as this as a V-Day display. I will say that Travis has done these lavish floral displays before, so he may need a new trick. Even a new spot. Maybe an absurd amount of flowers in the kitchen or suspend buds from the pergola – something other than Look, I Vomited Flora All Over Your Foyer Again.

Do they have storage units full of things like those Disney heads? Or are those going to become lawn sculptures?

Of course, huge quantities of flowers are the standard Kardashian approved gift. We’ve seen this kind of display from many a Kardashian suitor, and multiple times before. Hell, Travis wasn’t the only one to do it *this* Valentine’s. Kanye sent a truck of unwanted roses to Kim. Travis Scott showered Kylie Jenner in Valentine’s flowers. Even Khloe Kardashian had flowers to post. Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson supposedly sent Khloe a big ol’ bouquet to show her some love for her solo Valentine’s. Which was sweet, although I’m willing to bet not his idea. At least Khloe didn’t get another step-sibling for True as her V-Day surprise.

And I guess they are mixing it up a little bit. Both Kourtney and Kylie posted these customized Valentine’s gingerbread houses. Not to rain on anyone’s parade but can we not make these a thing, please?

