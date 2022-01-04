Tristan Thompson admits that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols

As soon as the Texas courts dismissed Tristan Thompson’s attempt to adjudicate his paternity case in the state, I figured it would be just a matter of time before we learned what was going on between Tristan and Maralee Nichols. In early December, we learned that Tristan was being sued for paternity by Maralee, who was (at the time) just about to give birth to a boy. Basically, there was a month full of legal wrangling, but a DNA test was done and insert Jerry Springer voice: Tristan IS the father! Tristan admitted paternity of the child on his IG, and he also made a somewhat heartfelt apology to Khloe Kardashian. Because he was screwing around on Khloe throughout their relationship, and one of the side chicks was Maralee.

Tristan Thompson says paternity results reveal he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ son. On Monday, the NBA player shared a message on his Instagram Story, writing: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued.

Thompson, 30, had previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on Dec. 1. In his message on Monday, Thompson also addressed ex Khloé Kardashian — whom he was dating when Nichols said the child was conceived.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The apology to Khloe isn’t worth the digital space it’s written on, but at least he apologized, I guess. Khloe made Tristan’s paternity drama all about her, and she tried to play ignorant of his infidelities the whole time yet again. That part of it – the Khloe aspect – is still a huge mess, and God knows, she’s absolutely dumb enough to take him back again. As for Maralee… I hope she and her baby are well taken care of. I hope the family court and the lawyers work out a financial arrangement that suits Lee and the kid.

Photos courtesy of Instar,Backgrid and Instagram.

32 Responses to “Tristan Thompson admits that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols”

  1. Ainsley says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Maury, not Springer. Maury Povich does the dna shows lol.

    Reply
    • Bookie says:
      January 4, 2022 at 8:11 am

      Jerry Springer did plenty of DNA shows too.

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        January 4, 2022 at 8:30 am

        I think Jerry Springer invented the DNA reveal. My gawd the 90s were a tacky era of television.

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        January 4, 2022 at 9:31 am

        He did and not to nitpick, but I hear Maury’s voice when I read those things. Towards the last few seasons he did almost exclusively paternity shows.

  2. Heather says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:04 am

    She will take him back. I would bet on it.

    Reply
  3. Chic says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Surprising absolutely no one.

    Reply
    • Piratewench says:
      January 4, 2022 at 8:39 am

      The Only thing that has surprised me here is that he actually seem to know it’s wrong, and he seems to know he has mistreated Khloe. Will he change? I doubt it very much. But I’m surprised he gave that apology anyway.

      Reply
  4. FHMom says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:07 am

    Anybody know what brand of luggage that is? I’m sure I couldn’t afford it, but that green bag is gorgeous.

    Reply
  5. DuchessL says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:07 am

    she might be taking him back because she needs baby number2.

    Reply
  6. Noki says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:21 am

    Khloe has a history of starting up with ‘taken’ men speaks to both their characters. I dont feel bad for her, but since people claim the K Klan are obsessed with the same father for their children she will still see him or hopefully they already have some embryos.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Not everyone is cut out for monogamy. He is clearly not, and there’s no shame in that, but he should make it very clear to his partners that they won’t be exclusive instead of repeatedly falling into this rut of stepping out, getting caught, apologizing, and promising meaninglessly again to be monogamous.

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      January 4, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Also, STIs are still a thing and unless he is TRYING to have more kids, he should learn how to wrap it up.

      Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      January 4, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Do you really think he hasn’t been honest with Khloe about that? I just think she has chosen not to hear it.

      Reply
      • Robyn says:
        January 4, 2022 at 9:26 am

        It’s obvious he wasn’t honest about it or he wouldn’t be publicly apologizing.

      • Bettyrose says:
        January 4, 2022 at 9:31 am

        He wasn’t honest about impregnating this one woman, but that was more about trying to withhold child support than pretending to be monogamous. It seems he’s never been monogamous with Khloe, has he? So the question is whether he lied to Khloe repeatedly or whether Khloe wrote her own narrative and he had no input.

    • ItReallyIsYouNotMe says:
      January 4, 2022 at 8:33 am

      Amen, sister! He would save all parties involved a lot of heartache if he was just honest about his romantic limitations!

      Reply
    • Bryn says:
      January 4, 2022 at 8:38 am

      And get a vasectomy if he doesn’t want to raise more kids, or at least invest in some condoms.

      Reply
  8. Eulalia says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Third-trimester Tristan strikes again! I hope he’s putting away some money for the therapy all three of his kids will undoubtedly need.

    Reply
  9. Stephanie says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:34 am

    I’m sorry but the whole apology- on Instagram of all places- is so cringe. The whole thing played out in public is embarrassing.

    Reply
  10. canichangemyname says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:36 am

    LOL “admits” “heartfelt” – come on, he was proven to be the father, he didn’t admit to it. And a heartfelt apology on Instagram? Omg this dude – I can’t even. I just hope he is a good father, because he certainly doesn’t seem to be a good partner. I mean, if he’s not into monogamy, so be it. But faking it? He’s humiliating a woman who has already admitted to having self-esteem issues, and he needs to stop that.

    Reply
  11. MellyMel says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:42 am

    That “apology” is not heartfelt. Claiming to have the “upmost respect and love” for Khloe is beyond laughable and embarrassing. I don’t think he even knows what those words mean.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:44 am

    I think Maralee needs his apology more than Khloe. Instead of filing legal actions Tristan should have used the money for Maralee and the child.

    Poor woman, no one needs that stress let alone during a pregnancy.

    Reply
  13. Gobo says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:57 am

    Is that Boston Celtics Hermes merch? Hilarious.

    Reply
  14. jferber says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:59 am

    Why does anyone assume he wrote or felt any of it? It’s his PR team surely. And maybe Maralee’s lawsuit against Tristan
    included a clause that he admit his paternity publicly. I’d ask for that in addition to everything else because he also humiliated Maralee and threatened to give her very little money and not be involved in the child’s life AT ALL. Now he’ll raise the child “amicably?” What a little bitch he is.

    Reply
  15. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    January 4, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Is he collecting diaper bags for all of his kids? Dude is messy.

    Reply

