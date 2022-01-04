Tristan Thompson admits that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols

As soon as the Texas courts dismissed Tristan Thompson’s attempt to adjudicate his paternity case in the state, I figured it would be just a matter of time before we learned what was going on between Tristan and Maralee Nichols. In early December, we learned that Tristan was being sued for paternity by Maralee, who was (at the time) just about to give birth to a boy. Basically, there was a month full of legal wrangling, but a DNA test was done and insert Jerry Springer voice: Tristan IS the father! Tristan admitted paternity of the child on his IG, and he also made a somewhat heartfelt apology to Khloe Kardashian. Because he was screwing around on Khloe throughout their relationship, and one of the side chicks was Maralee.

Tristan Thompson says paternity results reveal he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ son. On Monday, the NBA player shared a message on his Instagram Story, writing: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued. Thompson, 30, had previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on Dec. 1. In his message on Monday, Thompson also addressed ex Khloé Kardashian — whom he was dating when Nichols said the child was conceived. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The apology to Khloe isn’t worth the digital space it’s written on, but at least he apologized, I guess. Khloe made Tristan’s paternity drama all about her, and she tried to play ignorant of his infidelities the whole time yet again. That part of it – the Khloe aspect – is still a huge mess, and God knows, she’s absolutely dumb enough to take him back again. As for Maralee… I hope she and her baby are well taken care of. I hope the family court and the lawyers work out a financial arrangement that suits Lee and the kid.